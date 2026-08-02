India News
Nubokind Publishes Neuroscience Guide on Why High-Contrast Visuals Accelerate Newborn Brain Development
New research-backed guide reveals 7 ways black-and-white patterns activate a newborn's visual cortex - including findings on the magnocellular pathway and how high-contrast stimulation builds the eye-tracking skills children need for reading. - August 02, 2026 - Nubokind
Lanika announces Reactis® V2026 by Reactive Systems
Test Simulink® Variants and AUTOSAR® Whole Components; MATLAB® R2026a support. - July 28, 2026 - Lanika Solutions Private Limited
CEng. Shreekant Patil Illuminates MET’s Institute of Pharmacy Students on Ethical, Legal Steps for Startups, and Seed Funding
MET’s Institute of Pharmacy (MET IOP), Bhujbal Knowledge City, Nashik, organized a highly enlightening and impactful guest seminar today on the critical contemporary theme, Start Up – Ethical and Legal Steps. - July 24, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Master Trainer Shreekant Patil Leads Full-Day EDP at MCED Nashik
MCED Nashik hosted an impactful EDP. Master Trainer Shreekant Patil guided budding & women entrepreneurs on Govt subsidies and sustainable business. - July 24, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Admin365 Launches Claude Management Tool for Improved Visibility and Control
Admin365 has launched a Claude management tool that gives IT and security teams unified visibility and control over Claude usage. The tool helps organizations monitor adoption, track costs, manage users and workspaces, and identify security risks like inactive API keys, all from a single interface. - July 20, 2026 - Admin365
Jeevan Uthaman Offers Kerala Entrepreneurs Free Growth Clarity Diagnostic Built on 12 Years of Work
Brand strategist with 12+ years experience launches five-minute clarity tool for stuck entrepreneurs. - July 19, 2026 - Jeevan Uthaman
4th Information Technology Conference 2026 Announced in New Delhi, Focusing on AI, Cybersecurity, and Digital Transformation
DIGITALCONFEX has announced the 4th Information Technology Conference 2026, scheduled for August 22, 2026, at Crowne Plaza, New Delhi. The conference will bring together AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and digital transformation leaders to discuss emerging technologies, enterprise innovation, cybersecurity resilience, and the future of intelligent digital ecosystems. - July 14, 2026 - DIGITALCONFEX
Digital Anki Announces Advanced SEO and PPC Consulting Services for Businesses in Gurugram
Digital Anki, a premier digital marketing agency based in Gurugram, has launched its updated suite of advanced SEO frameworks and performance PPC consulting to help local brands scale organic visibility and lead generation. - July 12, 2026 - Digital Anki
Leading Two-Wheeler Manufacturer in India Integrates E-Lock’s Digital Signing Solution with Their SAP Application, for Document Signing
E-Lock Technologies, a leading provider of digital signature and PKI solutions, announces the successful integration of its API-based digital signing solution with the SAP environment of one of India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturing company. The implementation enables seamless, real-time... - July 10, 2026 - E-Lock Technologies
Himvana Expands Nettle Tea Range with Himalayan Urtica Himalayensis Offering
Himvana expands its nettle tea range with Urtica himalayensis, giving herbal tea drinkers access to a distinctly Himalayan nettle species alongside the more commonly available Urtica dioica. - July 09, 2026 - Himvana
Dhillon Quartz Announces Advanced Digital Marketing and AI-Driven Growth Solutions for Businesses Worldwide
Dhillon Quartz, a results-focused digital marketing agency, is helping businesses strengthen their online presence through innovative marketing strategies, advanced SEO, website development, and AI-powered digital solutions. With a commitment to measurable growth and long-term success, the agency continues to support startups, small businesses, and established brands across multiple industries. - July 06, 2026 - Dhillon Quartz
Indonet Group Launches New Geocell Range for Road Sub-Base Stabilization, Slope Protection, and Erosion Control
Vadodara-based geosynthetics manufacturer expands its product line with an HDPE Geocell range built for road construction, embankment support, and slope stabilization across India and international markets. - July 02, 2026 - Indonet Group
Bloom Consulting Services Earns Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation, Strengthening Its Commitment to Enterprise Cloud Innovation
The recognition validates Bloom’s experience established over the years in Azure, cloud modernization, and digital transformation services for enterprises globally. - June 30, 2026 - Bloom Consulting Services
Emorphis Technologies Launches WorkXpace, a Business Command Center for Growing Companies
WorkXpace helps CEOs and business leaders gain real-time operational visibility across sales, workforce, projects, and business execution through one unified command center. - June 16, 2026 - Emorphis Technologies
Emorphis Technologies Launches 45-Day Internal AI Challenge to Drive Innovation Across Departments
Emorphis Technologies launches a 45-day internal AI innovation challenge, encouraging cross-functional teams to develop impactful AI-powered solutions across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, HR, and accessibility. - June 16, 2026 - Emorphis Technologies
BrainHeal Launches a New Online Wellness Space Where People Can Just Talk to Someone and Feel Lighter
BrainHeal is an online wellness community based in India, built around one simple belief, that everyone deserves someone to talk to and a space to feel lighter. In a world where people are more connected than ever yet increasingly lonely, BrainHeal offers a warm, judgment free, peer to peer space where anyone can talk, be heard, and calm their mind. - June 13, 2026 - Brain Heal
Softaculous Launches “Code with AI” – Bringing Agentic AI Development Directly to Hosting Control Panels
New feature enables developers, agencies, and hosting customers to build, debug, and manage applications using AI directly within their hosting environment. - June 12, 2026 - Softaculous Ltd.
Novus Hi-Tech to Demonstrate AI-Powered ADAS and Fleet Safety Technologies at Commercial Vehicle Forum 2026
Novus Hi-Tech will showcase its AI-powered ADAS, Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), and fleet safety solutions at Commercial Vehicle Forum 2026 in Pune. As a Tier 1 supplier to commercial vehicle OEMs, the company will demonstrate technologies for collision avoidance, driver fatigue detection, telematics, and fleet intelligence. The solutions support safety compliance, reduce operational risks, and help fleet operators improve efficiency and driver performance. - June 09, 2026 - Novus Hi-Tech
Rajasthan Cab Launches "Zero-Stress" Intercity Transit Network Across India’s Golden Triangle and Heritage Hubs
Rajasthan Cab has officially launched its newly optimized "Zero-Stress" Intercity Transit Network, deploying an expanded fleet to eliminate travel fatigue and logistical uncertainty for travelers moving between airports and iconic heritage hubs like Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jaisalmer. - June 08, 2026 - Rajasthan Cab
Shreekant Patil on Enhancing Export Opportunities for Nashik MSMEs With DEPC
Founder PARENTNashik, CEng. Shreekant Patil Empowers Exports in Nashik District with Export Training, B2B & Buyer Seller Meet. - May 31, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Anjali Makeover Introduces Soft Glam Bridal Looks for Modern Uttarakhand Brides
Anjali Makeover introduces soft glam bridal makeup looks focused on natural skin, subtle glow, and long-lasting elegance for brides across Dehradun and Uttarakhand. - May 23, 2026 - Anjali Makeover
CEng. Shreekant Patil Bridging MSMEs and BIS to Elevate Quality Standards in Nashik
MSME awareness session on Indian Standards at NIMA Nashik, led by TC Member at BIS-India and founder PARENTNashik, CEng. Shreekant Patil, boosts MSME growth, quality, and global competitiveness with BIS support. - May 23, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Shreekant Patil Provides Strategic Guidance to Startups at KCIIL’s Cohort 9.0 Intensive Bootcamp
Dr. Shreekant Patil, founder of PARENTNashik delivers impactful sessions on customer validation, identifying Early Adopters and Defining User Personas and go-to-market strategies, fueling startup growth at KCIIL’s Cohort 9.0. - May 23, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Shreekant Patil Inaugurates Project Competition and Shares Industry Insights at SNJB’s Industry–Institute Event
Veteran Shreekant Patil founder of PARENTNashik emphasizes skill development, industry collaboration, and self-employment during Industry–Institute meet at SNJB college. - May 23, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Silkscreen Publicity Announces Office Relocation to Strengthen Its Position as a Leading Outdoor Advertising Agency in India
Silkscreen Publicity, a trusted name in the outdoor advertising industry and a growing digital marketing agency, has officially announced the relocation of its physical office to a new, more accessible and strategically located address in Mathura. The company has moved from its previous office... - May 22, 2026 - Silk Screen Publicity
ISKCON Mayapur Official Store Expands Access to Authentic Spiritual Products Worldwide
The ISKCON Mayapur Official Store serves as a global spiritual hub, providing genuine Vedic literature, devotional accessories, and traditional attire for those seeking a Krishna-centered lifestyle. - May 21, 2026 - ISKCON Mayapur Online Store
Systweak Software Launches Paper: Scanner & PDF Creator for Android
Systweak Software has released Paper: Scanner & PDF Creator, an Android application that turns physical documents into shareable PDFs using a phone camera, without an internet connection, a cloud account, or any extra hardware. Key Features Scan and Create PDFs with three capture modes: 1. - May 17, 2026 - Systweak Software
AltAhar Herbal Drops: Merging Modern Science & Ayurveda via Hybrid Tech
AltAhar, a wellness innovation brand under DWA Herbals Pvt. Ltd., founded by Mr. Sushil Kumar, has announced a major product line in modern Ayurvedic solutions with the launch of India’s first hybrid model-based lifestyle drops. In an industry where most wellness products still follow... - May 14, 2026 - D WA Herbals Private Limited
ISMG to Host IT Innovation Series – Manufacturing Summit in Mumbai
The Summit Will Bring Together Manufacturing Tech Leaders for Focused Conversations on AI, Data, IT-OT Convergence and Smart Manufacturing - May 14, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
Startup Ecosystem Expert, Mentor Shreekant Patil Plays Crucial Role in Successful Execution of IDE Bootcamp 2026 in Nashik
Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Expert, startup India Mentor, founder of PARENTNashik CEng. Shreekant Patil plays a key role in executing the successful IDE Bootcamp in Nashik, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among students nationwide. - May 08, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Shreekant Patil Empowers Participants at the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Water Management Program Hosted by META Nashik
Shreekant Patil inspires women farmers at METANashik, highlighting government schemes & entrepreneurship opportunities. - May 08, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Shreekant Patil Empowers Students at E-Verse 2K26, GESCOE Nashik
Shreekant Patil shared invaluable insights on Startup India, seed funding, and entrepreneurship with over 200 students at E-Verse 2K26, R. H. Sapat COE Nashik. - May 08, 2026 - PARENTNashik
GoSharpener Concludes Academic Year 2025–26 and Welcomes New Academic Session 2026–27 with Renewed Purpose
GoSharpener is India's leading youth-focused sustainability platform that transforms schools and students to take quantifiable eco actions through simplified gamified learning, digital toolkits, and SDG challenges. GoSharpener empowers the next generation of eco-leaders while supporting India’s progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Discover. Achieve. Build Impact Profile. - May 03, 2026 - GoSharpener
The Tech Clouds Launches Global Business Listing Platform to Connect Businesses Across Borders
The Tech Clouds (TTC) proudly announces the launch of its innovative global business listing platform “Buzylist.” This platform helps businesses of all sizes expand their reach beyond geographical boundaries. This cutting-edge platform enables entrepreneurs, startups, and established... - April 20, 2026 - The Tech Clouds
HNDMD Relaunches Craftangles Scrapbooking Patterned Papers
HNDMD Relaunches Craftangles Scrapbooking Patterned Papers with New Floral and Vintage Designs in 230 GSM - April 19, 2026 - HNDMD
Systweak PDF Editor for Android Adds PDF Compression
Systweak Software has rolled out a new PDF compression feature for the free Systweak PDF Editor app on Android. Users can now reduce the size of large PDF files directly from their phones without losing formatting, clarity, or quality, and share them over email or messaging apps. Large PDF files... - April 12, 2026 - Systweak Software
Nucleo Analytics Recognized as a Top Firm for Spring 2026 by 50Pros
Nucleo Analytics has been recognized as a Top Firm for Spring 2026 by 50Pros, a trusted platform connecting businesses with leading professional service providers. The recognition is based on the firm’s market presence, client portfolio, and overall industry standing. This places Nucleo... - April 11, 2026 - Nucleo Analytics
TechSOS Sets Benchmark for Factory-Grade iPhone Repair in Varanasi, Ensuring Original Display and Battery Integrity
TechSOS, Varanasi’s leading mobile repair center, has upgraded its iPhone service infrastructure to offer factory-grade repairs for all models, from iPhone X to the 15 Pro Max. Addressing the market's need for reliability, the company now utilizes advanced programming tools to preserve True Tone and Face ID functionality during screen replacements. TechSOS also guarantees zero data loss and uses only high-fidelity components that eliminate "Unknown Part" errors. - April 11, 2026 - TechSOS
Ravir Scott’s “SANGAM” Goes Live Worldwide as a Multi-Platform Experience
Independent singer, artist, and developer Ravir Scott (Born: 09-02-2008) from Sonma, Begusarai, Bihar has officially released his latest project “SANGAM,” now streaming across all major platforms worldwide. The project has been independently created and published under his own label... - April 09, 2026 - Ravir Scott
CommLab India Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification Amid Rising Enterprise Focus on Security and AI Governance
CommLab India has earned SOC 2 Type II certification, strengthening its enterprise security, compliance posture, and customer trust. - April 08, 2026 - CommLab India
Silkscreen Publicity Expands Into 360° Digital Marketing Services, Offering Complete Online + Offline Marketing Solutions
Silkscreen Publicity, a well-established name in traditional advertising, has officially announced the launch of its 360° Digital Marketing Services, marking a significant step toward becoming a complete, integrated marketing solutions provider. With years of expertise in outdoor and... - April 06, 2026 - Silk Screen Publicity
Shreekant Patil Ignites Atmanirbhar Visions at Avinya Entrepreneurship Summit 2026
Shreekant Patil explores govt schemes like Startup & Standup India, guides 100+ students at Avinya Summit 2026 by SPPU MBA sub centre Nashik. - April 04, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Shreekant Patil Sparks Innovation at TechnoBrain 2K26, GGSF Nashik
CEng Shreekant Patil, Founder Parentnashik & Startup India Mentor, empowers 2000+ students on govt schemes, startup funding, IPR at Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic's TechnoBrain 2K26. - April 04, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Shreekant Patil Conducts 3 Day NIESBUD Solar Entrepreneurship Capacity Building Workshop at JSS Nashik Under PM SGMBY
NIESBUD Solar ESDP at JSS Nashik: Shreekant Patil leads 3 day workshop for solar entrepreneurs under PM Surya Ghar – Muft Bijli Yojana. - April 04, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Zoetic BPO Services Strengthens BPO Outsourcing Solutions for Startups and Enterprises Across India
Zoetic BPO Services Pvt. Ltd. expands its professional BPO outsourcing solutions for startups and enterprises across India, offering structured call center, data entry, back-office, healthcare, and banking process projects designed to improve operational efficiency and scalability. - April 04, 2026 - Zoetic BPO Services Pvt. Ltd.
SEO Reimagined: Inspire Clicks Launches as a Boutique SEO Agency Dedicated to High-Intent Organic Growth
Inspire Clicks, a new boutique SEO agency, has officially launched to provide a sophisticated alternative to traditional, volume-heavy search marketing. Moving away from "cookie-cutter" SEO tactics, the agency focuses on "Inspiration Mapping"—a strategy that balances technical search dominance with high-quality brand storytelling. - April 04, 2026 - Inspire Clicks
ISKCON Mayapur Store Expands Access to Authentic Vedic Books and Devotional Items for Spiritual Seekers Worldwide
The ISKCON Mayapur Store, located in the sacred town of Mayapur, West Bengal, continues to serve devotees and spiritual readers by offering authentic Vedic books, devotional accessories, and spiritual products. By making genuine ISKCON literature and items easily accessible, the store supports the global mission of sharing Krishna consciousness and Vedic wisdom with people across the world. - April 03, 2026 - ISKCON Mayapur Online Store
AceAura Expands Presence in Luxury Women's Fashion Market
AceAura continues to expand its presence in India's luxury women's fashion market. Since launch, the brand has started receiving customer interest and online orders through its website while building a growing digital presence across social media platforms. - April 02, 2026 - AceAura
Harshit Sharma Offers Live Singing Performances for Weddings, Corporate Events, and Private Celebrations Worldwide
Harshit Sharma, a live singer and performing artist based in Jaipur, offers professional live singing performances for weddings, corporate events, and private celebrations. With a focus on creating engaging musical experiences, he performs across India and is also available for international events. - April 02, 2026 - Harshit Sharma Music
Ease Commerce Introduces Vendor Central Automation to Reduce Manual PO Processing and Improve Amazon Compliance Accuracy
Ease Commerce has introduced a Vendor Central Automation system built to simplify how brands handle purchase orders, remove the back-and-forth manual work, and ensure compliance inside Amazon Vendor Central. The platform connects ERP, WMS, 3PL, and finance functions so PO acknowledgments, ASNs, invoices, and reconciliations happen within one continuous workflow instead of being managed across disconnected systems. - March 29, 2026 - Ease Commerce