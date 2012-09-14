PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Janadhar India Has Deployed Its Team for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Janadhar India, an election campaign management company, has deployed its team of political analysts in Delhi to help candidates and political parties manage assembly elections in 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Janadhar India

Lumina is Ready to Reinvent the Home Theatre Market with Immersive Movie-Viewing Experience Lumina screens, a projection screen brand, is on the edge of innovation and is transforming the era of home theatre with its enveloping cinema experience at the comfort at your home. - December 18, 2019 - Lumina Screens

AppJetty Announces Exclusive Sugar/Suite CRM Partnership Program AppJetty, a software company based in India has announced Sugar/Suite CRM Partnership Program exclusively for elite partners and resellers of Sugar/Suite CRM. This program will help them serve their customers better and escalate their business. - December 15, 2019 - AppJetty

Smart Sight Innovations Has Developed Innovative Solutions for a Maritime E-Commerce Solution Company Smart Sight Innovations is all set to join the elite club of developing firms after completion and handover of its maritime business commerce solution for one of its American clients. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

Lumina Screens Highlights New Screen Leor 12 at Indywood Film Market 2019 Indywood Film Market, it’s where filmmakers, production houses, technology providers and aspiring artists converge to make the dream of a unified Indian film industry a reality. And of course, Lumina Screens, the flagship brand of Galalite Screens, was a part of its latest edition held in Hyderabad. - December 14, 2019 - Lumina Screens

Hodusoft Offers Improved Virtual PBX Software with Enhanced Features and Performance Small businesses will certainly benefit from the use of advanced IP PBX with modern features especially when it is offered as a virtualized service on a pay as you go IPPBX as a service model. - December 14, 2019 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.

InSync Brings You 5 Ways to Drive Traffic to Your B2B eCommerce Store Driving quality traffic to one’s e-commerce store is one of the major challenges faced by players in this industry. All efforts towards product, management, content creation, etc. are put to waste if the website does not attract good amount of traffic – including prospective buyers. Well,... - December 13, 2019 - InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd.

New Children’s Fiction, "The Chemical Drones" by HashWrite, Released "The Chemical Drones" is a charming and relevant story that will appeal to kids of all cultures. It’s fun, but at the same time, teaches some important lessons about respect, getting along with people, and doing the right thing. - December 13, 2019 - The Chemical Drones

A Twin-Win for UpsideLMS at the 2019 Brandon Hall Awards UpsideLMS wins Gold and Silver awards at the prestigious 2019 Brandon Hall Awards, in partnership with Doha Bank and Firstsource, respectively. - December 12, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Mantra Softech Launched MFS500 – a High-Quality Biometric Fingerprint Scanner Mantra Softech recently launched MFS500 – an Optical Fingerprint Sensor which can be utilized to identify and authenticate the individuals. - December 11, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Development Center ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities in the US, is inaugurating its expanded office space on the 2nd Floor of Khivraj Complex 1, Anna Salai, Nandanam on December 11, 2019. This expansion is envisaged to not only add more seats in the offshore development center,... - December 11, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Systweak Launches Systweak Software Updater for Windows PC Keep all your software updated in a single click. - December 07, 2019 - Systweak Software

Elkos Launches New Ball Pen – Jix Elkos Pens Ltd. is pleased to announce the launch of Jix, its newest ball pen in their line of office and classroom products (https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-jix.html). The Jix Ball pen is rather multitalented: with its consistent inkflow that is document-proof and refillable, the nib glides smoothly... - December 06, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

ConnectReseller Shakes Hands with Donuts Inc. ConnectReseller is excited to announce the launch of 241 new TLDs on their platform after officiating their partnership with Donuts Inc. registry. An ICANN Accredited Domain Name Registrar, ConnectReseller provides a domain management platform through their website. - December 02, 2019 - ConnectReseller

Hodusoft Announces Web Conferencing Software Tailored for Businesses in the USA Businesses in the USA have special needs in communication. Keeping this in mind Hodusoft has tailored its web conferencing solution to suit American businesses, small and large, with a host of customizable features. - November 30, 2019 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.

Space Selling Fast at Gartex Texprocess India 2020 – Mumbai Edition This is the first time Gartex Texprocess India, held annually in New Delhi, is coming to Mumbai. - November 30, 2019 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

MyEdu Announces Instant Notifications Update for Parent-Teacher Communication Apps MyEdu recently announced the addition of two great features in their apps that have revolutionized the way notifications are managed. - November 29, 2019 - MyEdu

G-Cube Mentioned in the "Global Corporate E-Learning Content Development Market Report" 2019- 2025 G-Cube features in the "Global Corporate E-learning Content Development Market Report" 2019-2025 by Report Consultant – a leading research and advisory firm. - November 28, 2019 - G-Cube

MyEdu Introduces Fees Management Module to Uncomplicate Transactions MyEdu has recently introduced fee management software. It can prove to be a life-saver for institutions that have not yet automated the fee collection procedure. - November 27, 2019 - MyEdu

Bpm’online Announced the Brand New Name Creatio in the Sky AgilizTech, valued partner for Creatio (formerly bpm’online), congratulates them for the new name Creatio. - November 27, 2019 - AgilizTech

NYU Shanghai Appoints IOSIGNITE to Manage Their India Recruitment Drive NYU Shanghai, China’s first Sino-US research university appointed IOSIGNITE, a multidisciplinary education marketing agency, for running social media campaigns targeted at Indian college students and working professionals to drive traffic to their India recruitment drive event. In its endeavor... - November 25, 2019 - IOSIGNITE

Tweaking Technology Slashes HDR Effect’s Price by Half This Black Friday The HDR Photo Editing Tool is offered at an enticing discount. - November 24, 2019 - Tweaking Technologies

Systweak Software Announces 2019 Black Friday Sale Offers Major Discounts on Top Windows & Mac Software - November 24, 2019 - Systweak Software

Hodusoft Announce Web Form Integration in Call Center Software Hodusoft has already integrated Whatsapp in its class-leading call center software. This is followed up with webform integration in the WebRTC enabled solution, putting it in a different class. - November 23, 2019 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.

Registration Started for TechnoPulse, a Machine Learning Challenge by Decimal Point Analytics Showcase Machine Learning skills by tackling real-world challenges - November 22, 2019 - Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

NexG Apparels LLP Equipment Chooses ebizframe ERP Software NexG Apparels LLP has chosen ebizframe ERP to automate and integrate their functions to improve their operational effectiveness and efficiencies across all departments. ebizframe is a state-of-the-art Gen-Next ERP Software being used by 30,000+ users in 1,100+ client sites across 25 countries. NexG... - November 21, 2019 - Eastern Software Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Zydus Group L&D Head Shares Insights on LMS & Business Impact (Webinar) Zydus Group’s L&D Head set to join UpsideLMS’ Director for an insightful webinar on "LMS & Business Impact: Connecting the Dots." - November 21, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Smart Sight Innovations Employed Innovative Solutions for Waste Collection Management Smart Sight Innovations (SSI) has recently offered innovative solutions for waste collection management. - November 21, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

Accelerate Dubai 2019 – A Premier Event for Business Leaders AgilizTech is co-hosting the Accelerate Dubai 2019 event along with ITS (Information Technology Services) and Creatio. - November 21, 2019 - AgilizTech

G-Cube Reckoned in the 2019 Top 20 Learning Portal/LMS Companies List by Training Industry G-Cube to be included in the coveted Top 20 Learning Portal/LMS Companies by TrainingIndustry.com for the year 2019. - November 20, 2019 - G-Cube

Octaware Technologies Limited Appoints Mr. Anwer Bagdadi as Chief Executive Officer Octaware Technologies Ltd. (BSE: OCTAWARE) announced the appointment of Mr. Anwer Bagdadi as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective Nov. 14, 2019. Mr. Anwer brings with him over 40 years of experience in Information Technology and related management functions across various industrial... - November 18, 2019 - Octaware Technologies

Galalite Launches the World’s Lowest Gain Projection Screen - Mirage XDL 1.2 at Big Cine Expo Galalite (www.galalitescreens.com/), a globally recognised manufacturer of Innovative Projection Screen surfaces launches the new Mirage XDL 1.2, a revolutionary projection screen providing a uniquely immersive viewing experience. Specially crafted to reduce the Speckle in Laser Projections, Galalite’s... - November 17, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Ludo King Offers Discounts with Google UPI Transactions Ludo King is now offering a discount on most coin packs on Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions through the Google Play Store. - November 16, 2019 - Gametion

Special Global Seminar on "Expanding Business Globally" by His Excellency Mr Saud Al Mazrouei, Sharjah Government Sentinel Exhibition Asia Pvt Ltd is organizing a Special Seminar on Expanding Business Globally in association with Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority - Government of Sharjah, UAE at the 7th World Tea & Coffee Expo as per details given below: 1. Date & Day: 21st Nov 2019, Thursday Time:... - November 16, 2019 - World Tea & Coffee Expo

Oceco Launches New BLDC Fan Series Named Fansio Series To develop environmentally-friendly and energy-efficient products as its mission, Oceco begins 2015 to manufacture BLDC ceiling fans. This BLDC ceiling fan can save up to 60% energy compared to a normal ceiling fan. It is estimated that there are 400 million ceiling fans in India that consume 1600 MW... - November 16, 2019 - Oceco Energy Pvt. Ltd.

G-Cube Mentioned in the Prestigious Global Corporate Game Based Learning Market Report 2019 G-Cube to be included in the leading ‘Global Corporate Game Based Learning Market Report’ by Market.us for the year 2019. - November 15, 2019 - G-Cube

Meet META - an Insurtech Start-Up Disrupting Post Sales Experience in Insurance Industry with Their Super App Services If understanding your insurance policy, filing your claims and timely renewal of multiple insurances gives you nightmares and headaches, then you can now sleep well, thanks to META, a product of Zoi Technologies LLP. - November 14, 2019 - Zoi Technologies LLP

Innomaint CMMS Acclaimed as one of the Best Present-Day CMMS Software Good news to share. Innomaint CMMS got selected as a Rising Star and Premium Usability award in 2019 by Financesonline. Financesonline is a free platform that helps to find the best B2B & SaaS solutions for businesses. With the help of Financesonline, business owners can choose the best software... - November 13, 2019 - Innomaint CMMS

Smart Sight Innovations has provided CRM Solution for Khush Gifts Smart Sight Innovations (SSI) recently offered Cloud-based Custom CRM software to Khush Gifts. - November 11, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

Hodusoft Announce Prepaid and Postpaid Billing Feature Inclusion in IP PBX Software Hodusoft's industry acclaimed IP PBX software now has added features of prepaid and postpaid billing with included payment gateway, making it ideal for enterprise as well as telecom carrier and service providers segments. - November 09, 2019 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.

MSys Technologies Accelerates Growth Trajectory with Chennai Office Expansion MSys Technologies recently announced its sustained global expansion with the inauguration of extended office space in its India headquarters at Chennai. - November 07, 2019 - MSys Technologies

Elkos Introduces New Ball Pen Quanta The Elkos pens team is excited to announce that they have just added a brand-new ball pen - Quanta, the latest addition to the Elkos line of products. (https://www.elkospens.com/ball-pens-quanta.html). The new ball pen Quanta is the master of style. It combines classic design with modern elements. The... - November 03, 2019 - Elkos Pens Limited

Consilium UniAgent 7.0 to Drive Connected Digital Customer Experiences Across CRMs and CTI Platforms Consilium Software proves industry leadership with advances that meet real client needs. - November 01, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

Renowned Nutritionist from India Shivani Sikri Has Been Awarded "Best Dietician" Shivani Sikri, ranked amongst the best dieticians in Delhi, has been awarded Best Dietician for Weight Loss. - November 01, 2019 - Nutri4verve: Online Weight Loss Diet Clinic

Zydus Wellness’ "Sugarfree" Becomes "Sweetener Partner" of 7th World Tea Coffee Expo Mumbai Industry leader in sugar-substitutes category considers niche expos like WTCE as credible platforms to spread its wings. - October 31, 2019 - World Tea & Coffee Expo

Mantra Labs Joins Fintech Global’s InsurTech100 2019 List The company receives recognition for being a pioneer in transforming global insurance industry through innovative products and solutions that solves real-world challenges. - October 26, 2019 - Mantra Labs Pvt Ltd

LoyaltyXpert Announces Loyalty Program for Cement Manufacturing Sector LoyaltyXpert’s loyalty program revitalizes the cement manufacturing sector with a customer-centric focus to help them gain market share in a recessionary economy. - October 26, 2019 - LoyaltyXpert

Hodusoft's Hosted PBX Software Has Real Time Monitoring Functionality Now Hodusoft's real time monitoring facility in its IP PBX software gives immediate glimpses into ongoing activity and performance, besides pinpointing issues. - October 26, 2019 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.

Locker for Whats Chat App for Android Hits 1 Million Downloads App Locker for Whatsapp by Systweak Software Reaches 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store. - October 25, 2019 - Systweak Software