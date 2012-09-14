PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Aaron Beverly, the 2019 World Champion of Public Speaking, is Keynote Speaker for the Kansas City Toastmasters Leadership Institute (TLI), December 7, 2019 District 22 of Toastmasters International is sponsoring Aaron Beverly to present the keynote address “Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving” at their winter leadership training event. This training event is free of charge for all Toastmaster members and will be at 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the KU BEST Conference Center, 12604 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66213. - November 21, 2019 - District 22, Toastmasters International

Young Artist Directs Art Show 12 year old to be Art Director of a new art show coming to Eudora, Kansas. - November 07, 2019 - Artwork by Haley

70% Savings Expected on Treating Orthopedic Injuries with Partnership Between Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, KRMC Physicians, LLC & CPM, Inc. Adding KRMC’s Stem Cell Therapy to an employer’s group health benefits can produce a savings of over 70% on orthopedic injuries where, previously, surgery would have been the only option. In addition, Stem Cell Therapy shows reduced absenteeism in the workplace while reducing the risk of... - September 11, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

Construction Equipment Operator's Bum Knee "Just Perfect" After Stem Cell Therapy Provided by Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Orthopedic surgeon insisted that knee replacement surgery was the only way to fix construction equipment operator's bad knee. Stem cell treatment using a patient's own stem cells improved the bad knee and four years later, the knee has given the patient no problems. - August 22, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

Kustom Signals Announces Cloud Storage for Law Enforcement Kustom Signals, Inc. announced today their new cloud storage model for Law Enforcement (LE). Cloud storage for evidentiary files has become expected in the marketplace, but is it really in the best financial interest of the end user? Kustom Signals offers a unique approach to cloud storage that keeps... - August 19, 2019 - Kustom Signals, Inc.

Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Presents Seminar on Alternative to Invasive Surgery or Pain Medication Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, https://kansasrmc.com, is providing an interactive seminar on alternatives to invasive surgery or pain medication. Learn how a client can use their own own stem cells to treat a variety of medical conditions. - August 17, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

Keep Your Dogs Calm, Comfortable and Safe on July 4 Pet Wants Olathe, a local pet food and products company, provides suggestions on how to help dogs get through Independence Day. - June 21, 2019 - Pet Wants Olathe

National Auctioneers Association-Based "Adventures in Auctioneering" Launched on My American Farm The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture and the National Auctioneers Association, with generous funding from the National Auctioneers Foundation, have launched a new My American Farm game along with supporting resources for two separate age groups, third through fifth graders and fifth through eighth graders. - October 28, 2018 - National Auctioneers Association

PRxP of KS LLC Achieves Accreditation with ACHC PRxP of Kansas Pharmacy proudly announces it has achieved accreditation through Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for Specialty Pharmacy Services. Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects... - August 24, 2018 - Healthcare Ventures Group/Physicians Rx Pharmacies

Goldfish Swim School - Overland Park to Host Free Family Swim & Grand Opening Party for the Public on Saturday, June 23 Goldfish Swim School, the country’s leading water safety and swim lesson school offering infant and child swim lessons, is pleased to announce the opening of a new 10,000 square foot state of the art facility in Overland Park, Kansas at 7541 W 119th Street. The newest addition to the thriving Goldfish... - June 22, 2018 - Goldfish Swim School - Overland Park

NAA Announces New Five-Year, $500,000 Commitment with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® In all, NAA has raised and donated more than $5 million for St. Jude through its partnership, now in its 22nd year. In addition to those efforts, the NAA hosts the NAA Toy Auction every November at St. Jude. - October 27, 2017 - National Auctioneers Association

Former Kansas Secretary of Commerce Joins One Heart Project as Executive Director One Heart Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing incarcerated and at-risk youth a second chance. - August 29, 2017 - One Heart Project

INVISTA & Starnet Reveal Inaugural Antron® Performance Awards Winners Set on a grand stage at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, CA, INVISTA, maker of Antron® brand carpet fiber honored two Starnet Members during Starnet’s 25th Anniversary Celebration. The awards are the result of a joint partnership between Antron® and Starnet, recognizing the use of... - May 15, 2017 - Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring

National Public Health Week is April 3-9 The Kansas Public Health Association (KPHA) invites communities across Kansas to celebrate National Public Health Week on April 3-9 by recognizing the contributions and successes of public health and working to improve population health in Kansans. The American Public Health Association and KPHA recognize... - April 04, 2017 - Kansas Public Health Association

Pumpic Launches Photo/Video Monitoring in SMS/iMessage on iOS Pumpic, the developer of mobile parental monitoring software (https://pumpic.com/), has introduced an enhancement to the SMS/iMessage tracking feature in the iCloud Monitoring Solution. The improvements affected the functionality and performance of photo, video and other attachments demonstration. From... - March 28, 2017 - Pumpic

New Study Links Weed-Killer Glyphosate with Autism A new study has been published in a peer-reviewed journal about the links between the weed-killer glyphosate (RoundUpTM) and autism. The World Health Organization International Agency for Research on Cancer published a summary in March 2015 that classified glyphosate as a probable carcinogen in humans. - March 07, 2017 - The Great Plains Laboratory, Inc.

SOR® is Exhibiting at CIPPE 2017 The SOR Controls Group family of brands will be presented at the China International Petroleum & Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (CIPPE), March 20-22, 2017 in Beijing, China. - January 25, 2017 - SOR Inc.

“Senior Symposium Series” to Educate Kansas City Senior Homeowners Sponsored by Midwest Heritage Homes, Senior Division Get estate liquidation questions answered at an upcoming free seminar featuring industry experts who know the secrets to liquidating your excess “stuff”! - January 18, 2017 - Willy Nelson, Jr

Premier Elder Solutions, LLC Launches Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign Premier Elder Solutions, LLC is a small business in the Kansas City Metro trying to build electronic tools to help families who are working and caring for their loved ones. - May 16, 2015 - Premier Elder Solutions, LLC

In PBS Affiliate KCPT Feature Patients Explain How Tai Chi Book Author's Program is Saving Millions in Healthcare Costs via His Work with University of Kansas Hospital In PBS Affiliate KCPT feature patients explain how SMARTaichi.com's founder and author of recently released "The Complete Idiot's Guide to T'ai Chi & QiGong, (4th edition)"'s University of Kansas Hospital Tai Chi program may be saving millions of dollars in health costs, and could be a model for healthcare worldwide. Learn how his book's newest 4th edition and global work are influencing healthcare worldwide. Publisher donates 100 copies of his groundbreaking book to University of KS Hospital. - December 15, 2014 - SMARTaichi

Sphere3 Partners with Rauland - Responder Integration Improves Collaborative Communication Among Care Team, Patients Rauland-Borg is a respected leader in the design, communication, workflow and life-safety solutions for hospitals. Rauland is the largest national vendor of nurse call systems. The Rauland-Borg relationship opens a national landscape for Sphere3. The integration with Sphere3 allows for improved response to patient needs and patient safety, while in the hospital. Sphere3 has an ever expanding presence regionally, with key locations in Kansas City, Lawrence, Virginia, and Denver. - October 22, 2014 - Sphere3

Educational Seminar for Manufacturers An educational seminar, “LEAN as a Growth Strategy,” presented by industry experts Brad Muir and Gary Conner from Technical Change Associates will be held at the Courtyard Marriott, 3020 Riffel Drive, Salina, Kansas on Thursday, August 8th at 1:00pm, registration beginning at 12:30pm. Brad... - July 11, 2013 - Kasa Companies

Grandstand Celebrating 25 Years in Business Grandstand Glassware, Apparel and Promotional Items is celebrating 25 years in business. Established in 1988 in Lawrence, Kansas, Grandstand has grown from a local screen printer into a nationwide provider of top-quality glassware, screen-printed and embroidered apparel, and promotional items. Founded... - June 04, 2013 - Grandstand

Jose Pepper's Celebrates 25 Years of Business Jose Pepper's Celebrates 25 years in business as Kansas City's favorite Tex-Mex restaurant. - April 23, 2013 - Jose Pepper's

Protein Folding Research for Parkinson’s Disease Receives Research Funds Protein folding research is at the forefront of some exciting discoveries for Parkinson's disease. Dr. Mark Fisher has been awarded $50,000 to further his protein folding research from the University of Kansas' Proof of Concept Fund. - April 10, 2013 - The University of Kansas Center for Technology Commercialization

Growing Technology Commercialization: University of Kansas Moving Innovation from the Laboratory to the Marketplace The University of Kansas is moving innovations from the laboratory to the marketplace at breakneck speed. Julie Goonewardene, President of KU Technology Commercialization Center, announced five researchers were awarded $50,000 each to further their research, research includes 1) medical delivery methods; 2) protein-based drugs for Parkinson's Disease; 3) new drugs for multiple sclerosis; 4) slide and tissue block valet system; 5) and solar panel detectors and sensors. - March 26, 2013 - The University of Kansas Center for Technology Commercialization

Hammersmith Mfg. Introduces The FlexxRight® Hammersmith Mfg. introduces The FlexxRight®…a dynamic and U.S. patented excavation bucket targeted for the pipeline and utility location and inspection, excavation and site prep industry. The FlexxRight® is safer and smarter than tooth buckets. - February 21, 2013 - Hammersmith Mfg

Xoikos Interactive Business Systems Names David Gerler Director of IT Services Xoikos Interactive Business Systems, developers of experiential transaction systems, has named David Gerler as its new Director of IT Services. Mr. Gerler, who had been Senior Product Design Architect for Xoikos, will be in charge of IT managed services, PCI compliance, support & services, procurement... - November 20, 2012 - Xoikos

Dot Auto LLC Announces the Launch of AutoDOMAINIA, a Pre-Registration and Awareness Solution for the New .AUTO gTLD Dot Auto LLC announces the launch of autoDOMAINIA, a pre-registration and awareness solution that introduces their applied-for gTLD, .AUTO, to consumers and businesses, worldwide. Within the next year, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) will introduce hundreds of new, industry-specific... - November 16, 2012 - Domainia, Inc.

World Healing Day Founder's Newest Non-fiction Book and Novel Foretold the Franken-storm and Our National Health Crisis, and Provides Solutions Bill Douglas's works have been called "visionary." As a global organizer (World Healing Day), novelist, and non-fiction author, he expounds an expansive vision of a green-energy economy that can end our recession; a new realpolitik based on compassion and human dignity, fueled by individuals all over the planet following their inner-calling; his recent release of the fourth edition of his non-fiction book on Tai Chi, explains how mind-body science can save our bloated healthcare system trillions - October 31, 2012 - Illumination Corporation Publishing

Dr. Kipp Van Camp: Supreme Court Decision is More Bad Medicine for Ailing US Healthcare System Dr. Kipp Van Camp, an Interventional Radiologist and author of Misdiagnosis-A Practicing Physician’s Case Study in Health Care Reform, is neither surprised nor enthusiastic about the US Supreme Court's health care ruling. - July 06, 2012 - Dr. Kipp A. Van Camp

GoldOller Apartment Fund Exceeds $250 Million in Assets GoldOller Real Estate Investments LLC, acquires apartment portfolios in KC and Florida. - September 30, 2011 - Goldoller Real Estate Investments LLC

Bioidentical Hormone Doctors Offer Practical Solutions for Vaginal Dryness As women get older, they may lose interest in sex, it may not feel as great as it once did and they may be less willing to put forth the effort for unsatisfying rewards. But it doesn’t have to be this way. According to Kansas City bioidentical hormones expert, Dr. David Shuck, by treating any physical barriers and changing their outlook on sexuality, women can have a more enjoyable and fulfilling sex life. One physical barrier that many middle aged women will face is vaginal dryness. - August 18, 2011 - BodyLogicMD

Former Kansas Resident Brings His Group Deals Company to Wichita, Lawrence and Manhattan SoBiz10 Builds Strong Connections Between Consumers and Their Favorite Businesses Through Discounts, Social Networking and Giving Back. - January 11, 2011 - SoBiz 10, Inc

Tips for Hosting a Green Gathering from Chinet Brand Premium Disposable Tableware America’s premium disposable tableware brand, Chinet ®, practices sustainable processes in production and the brand encourages consumers to take that same level of commitment to protecting the planet when planning gatherings of any size. Quick Tips for a Green Gathering Include: - Send invitations... - February 06, 2009 - Chinet

BoxsterBoard.Com & PanameraPit.Com Join the CaymanClub.Net Porsche Model Website Family CaymanClub.Net the number one model specific Porsche website in the world is expanding to cover the Porsche Boxster at BoxsterBoard.Com and the Porsche Panamera at PanameraPit.Com. - December 11, 2008 - CaymanClub.Net

Introducing the Vail Products X-Ripper Vail Products is proud to announce a new product to the construction, excavation and site prep industry, the Vail X-RIPPER. The VAIL X-RIPPER is an exciting addition to the world-renowned Vail Products line of attachments. The X-RIPPER is vastly superior to the rippers currently used today in the construction, excavation and site preparation industries. The Vail X-RIPPER has a Wide array of new and improved features. - November 22, 2008 - VAIL Products

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Climbers to Attempt to Summit Highest Peaks in 50 States En Masse to Raise Funds for Children With AIDS Summer Summit Challenge to be Held June 27 to July 6 to Benefit American Foundation for Children with AIDS. - May 13, 2008 - American Foundation for Children with AIDS

CopMagnet.com Cannonball Run Live Webcast Live Webcast of the 2008 Cannonball One Lap Of America. Cannonball Run was a great movie, but Burt Reynolds will not be competing in the real thing. Today, the Cannonball Run is known as Cannonball One Lap of America, and CopMagnet.com will Webcast the 2008 Cannonball Run Live. - April 03, 2008 - CopMagnet.com

Lost City of Atlantis Discovered in Cayman Brac, BWI The mythical Lost City of Atlantis has been found. Atlantis Cayman Brac offers "the largest collection of underwater sculptures ever assembled in the world." - July 19, 2007 - Atlantis Cayman Brac

National Survey Focuses on Golf Course Nutrient Use The Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) has announced that the third phase of its first-of-its kind national survey of golf courses will begin in mid-March. This phase will collect data from golf course superintendents on the amount of nutrients applied to golf courses. Surveys... - January 26, 2007 - Golf Course Superintendents Association of America

Backup Software Company Slashes Seat License Prices for Remote Backup Software SupremeBackup.com, developer and distributor of Supreme Backup remote backup software on the web at http://www.supremebackup.com, announced today that it has significantly lowered prices for the standard edition and professional edition license of its remote backup computer program. For a limited... - December 21, 2006 - SupremeBackup.com

Discovery Toys Announces Partnership with Autism Speaks Discovery Toys® announces partnership with Autism Speaks Nationwide –Discovery Toys®, America’s Premier Educational Toy company Ila Jean Traudt, Sterling Educational Consultant with Discovery Toys looks to help families support their children with Autism. - August 08, 2006 - Ila Jean Traudt