District 22 of Toastmasters International is sponsoring Aaron Beverly to present the keynote address “Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving” at their winter leadership training event. This training event is free of charge for all Toastmaster members and will be at 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the KU BEST Conference Center, 12604 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66213. - November 21, 2019 - District 22, Toastmasters International
12 year old to be Art Director of a new art show coming to Eudora, Kansas. - November 07, 2019 - Artwork by Haley
Adding KRMC’s Stem Cell Therapy to an employer’s group health benefits can produce a savings of over 70% on orthopedic injuries where, previously, surgery would have been the only option. In addition, Stem Cell Therapy shows reduced absenteeism in the workplace while reducing the risk of... - September 11, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Kansas City, KS on October 18, 2019. - August 23, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Orthopedic surgeon insisted that knee replacement surgery was the only way to fix construction equipment operator's bad knee. Stem cell treatment using a patient's own stem cells improved the bad knee and four years later, the knee has given the patient no problems. - August 22, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
Kustom Signals, Inc. announced today their new cloud storage model for Law Enforcement (LE). Cloud storage for evidentiary files has become expected in the marketplace, but is it really in the best financial interest of the end user? Kustom Signals offers a unique approach to cloud storage that keeps... - August 19, 2019 - Kustom Signals, Inc.
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, https://kansasrmc.com, is providing an interactive seminar on alternatives to invasive surgery or pain medication. Learn how a client can use their own own stem cells to treat a variety of medical conditions. - August 17, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
Pet Wants Olathe, a local pet food and products company, provides suggestions on how to help dogs get through Independence Day. - June 21, 2019 - Pet Wants Olathe
The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture and the National Auctioneers Association, with generous funding from the National Auctioneers Foundation, have launched a new My American Farm game along with supporting resources for two separate age groups, third through fifth graders and fifth through eighth graders. - October 28, 2018 - National Auctioneers Association
PRxP of Kansas Pharmacy proudly announces it has achieved accreditation through Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for Specialty Pharmacy Services.
Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects... - August 24, 2018 - Healthcare Ventures Group/Physicians Rx Pharmacies
Goldfish Swim School, the country’s leading water safety and swim lesson school offering infant and child swim lessons, is pleased to announce the opening of a new 10,000 square foot state of the art facility in Overland Park, Kansas at 7541 W 119th Street. The newest addition to the thriving Goldfish... - June 22, 2018 - Goldfish Swim School - Overland Park
In all, NAA has raised and donated more than $5 million for St. Jude through its partnership, now in its 22nd year. In addition to those efforts, the NAA hosts the NAA Toy Auction every November at St. Jude. - October 27, 2017 - National Auctioneers Association
One Heart Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing incarcerated and at-risk youth a second chance. - August 29, 2017 - One Heart Project
Set on a grand stage at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, CA, INVISTA, maker of Antron® brand carpet fiber honored two Starnet Members during Starnet’s 25th Anniversary Celebration. The awards are the result of a joint partnership between Antron® and Starnet, recognizing the use of... - May 15, 2017 - Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring
The Kansas Public Health Association (KPHA) invites communities across Kansas to celebrate National Public Health Week on April 3-9 by recognizing the contributions and successes of public health and working to improve population health in Kansans.
The American Public Health Association and KPHA recognize... - April 04, 2017 - Kansas Public Health Association
Pumpic, the developer of mobile parental monitoring software (https://pumpic.com/), has introduced an enhancement to the SMS/iMessage tracking feature in the iCloud Monitoring Solution. The improvements affected the functionality and performance of photo, video and other attachments demonstration.
From... - March 28, 2017 - Pumpic
A new study has been published in a peer-reviewed journal about the links between the weed-killer glyphosate (RoundUpTM) and autism. The World Health Organization International Agency for Research on Cancer published a summary in March 2015 that classified glyphosate as a probable carcinogen in humans. - March 07, 2017 - The Great Plains Laboratory, Inc.
The SOR Controls Group family of brands will be presented at the China International Petroleum & Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (CIPPE), March 20-22, 2017 in Beijing, China. - January 25, 2017 - SOR Inc.
Get estate liquidation questions answered at an upcoming free seminar featuring industry experts who know the secrets to liquidating your excess “stuff”! - January 18, 2017 - Willy Nelson, Jr
Premier Elder Solutions, LLC is a small business in the Kansas City Metro trying to build electronic tools to help families who are working and caring for their loved ones. - May 16, 2015 - Premier Elder Solutions, LLC
In PBS Affiliate KCPT feature patients explain how SMARTaichi.com's founder and author of recently released "The Complete Idiot's Guide to T'ai Chi & QiGong, (4th edition)"'s University of Kansas Hospital Tai Chi program may be saving millions of dollars in health costs, and could be a model for healthcare worldwide. Learn how his book's newest 4th edition and global work are influencing healthcare worldwide. Publisher donates 100 copies of his groundbreaking book to University of KS Hospital. - December 15, 2014 - SMARTaichi
Rauland-Borg is a respected leader in the design, communication, workflow and life-safety solutions for hospitals. Rauland is the largest national vendor of nurse call systems. The Rauland-Borg relationship opens a national landscape for Sphere3. The integration with Sphere3 allows for improved response to patient needs and patient safety, while in the hospital. Sphere3 has an ever expanding presence regionally, with key locations in Kansas City, Lawrence, Virginia, and Denver. - October 22, 2014 - Sphere3
An educational seminar, “LEAN as a Growth Strategy,” presented by industry experts Brad Muir and Gary Conner from Technical Change Associates will be held at the Courtyard Marriott, 3020 Riffel Drive, Salina, Kansas on Thursday, August 8th at 1:00pm, registration beginning at 12:30pm.
Brad... - July 11, 2013 - Kasa Companies
Grandstand Glassware, Apparel and Promotional Items is celebrating 25 years in business. Established in 1988 in Lawrence, Kansas, Grandstand has grown from a local screen printer into a nationwide provider of top-quality glassware, screen-printed and embroidered apparel, and promotional items.
Founded... - June 04, 2013 - Grandstand
Jose Pepper's Celebrates 25 years in business as Kansas City's favorite Tex-Mex restaurant. - April 23, 2013 - Jose Pepper's
Protein folding research is at the forefront of some exciting discoveries for Parkinson's disease. Dr. Mark Fisher has been awarded $50,000 to further his protein folding research from the University of Kansas' Proof of Concept Fund. - April 10, 2013 - The University of Kansas Center for Technology Commercialization
The University of Kansas is moving innovations from the laboratory to the marketplace at breakneck speed. Julie Goonewardene, President of KU Technology Commercialization Center, announced five researchers were awarded $50,000 each to further their research, research includes 1) medical delivery methods; 2) protein-based drugs for Parkinson's Disease; 3) new drugs for multiple sclerosis; 4) slide and tissue block valet system; 5) and solar panel detectors and sensors. - March 26, 2013 - The University of Kansas Center for Technology Commercialization
Hammersmith Mfg. introduces The FlexxRight®…a dynamic and U.S. patented excavation bucket targeted for the pipeline and utility location and inspection, excavation and site prep industry. The FlexxRight® is safer and smarter than tooth buckets. - February 21, 2013 - Hammersmith Mfg
Xoikos Interactive Business Systems, developers of experiential transaction systems, has named David Gerler as its new Director of IT Services.
Mr. Gerler, who had been Senior Product Design Architect for Xoikos, will be in charge of IT managed services, PCI compliance, support & services, procurement... - November 20, 2012 - Xoikos
Dot Auto LLC announces the launch of autoDOMAINIA, a pre-registration and awareness solution that introduces their applied-for gTLD, .AUTO, to consumers and businesses, worldwide.
Within the next year, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) will introduce hundreds of new, industry-specific... - November 16, 2012 - Domainia, Inc.
Bill Douglas's works have been called "visionary." As a global organizer (World Healing Day), novelist, and non-fiction author, he expounds an expansive vision of a green-energy economy that can end our recession; a new realpolitik based on compassion and human dignity, fueled by individuals all over the planet following their inner-calling; his recent release of the fourth edition of his non-fiction book on Tai Chi, explains how mind-body science can save our bloated healthcare system trillions - October 31, 2012 - Illumination Corporation Publishing
Dr. Kipp Van Camp, an Interventional Radiologist and author of Misdiagnosis-A Practicing Physician’s Case Study in Health Care Reform, is neither surprised nor enthusiastic about the US Supreme Court's health care ruling. - July 06, 2012 - Dr. Kipp A. Van Camp
GoldOller Real Estate Investments LLC, acquires apartment portfolios in KC and Florida. - September 30, 2011 - Goldoller Real Estate Investments LLC
As women get older, they may lose interest in sex, it may not feel as great as it once did and they may be less willing to put forth the effort for unsatisfying rewards. But it doesn’t have to be this way. According to Kansas City bioidentical hormones expert, Dr. David Shuck, by treating any physical barriers and changing their outlook on sexuality, women can have a more enjoyable and fulfilling sex life. One physical barrier that many middle aged women will face is vaginal dryness. - August 18, 2011 - BodyLogicMD
SoBiz10 Builds Strong Connections Between Consumers and Their Favorite Businesses Through Discounts, Social Networking and Giving Back. - January 11, 2011 - SoBiz 10, Inc
America’s premium disposable tableware brand, Chinet ®, practices sustainable processes in production and the brand encourages consumers to take that same level of commitment to protecting the planet when planning gatherings of any size.
Quick Tips for a Green Gathering Include:
- Send invitations... - February 06, 2009 - Chinet
CaymanClub.Net the number one model specific Porsche website in the world is expanding to cover the Porsche Boxster at BoxsterBoard.Com and the Porsche Panamera at PanameraPit.Com. - December 11, 2008 - CaymanClub.Net
Vail Products is proud to announce a new product to the construction, excavation and site prep industry, the Vail X-RIPPER. The VAIL X-RIPPER is an exciting addition to the world-renowned Vail Products line of attachments. The X-RIPPER is vastly superior to the rippers currently used today in the construction, excavation and site preparation industries. The Vail X-RIPPER has a Wide array of new and improved features. - November 22, 2008 - VAIL Products
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Summer Summit Challenge to be Held June 27 to July 6 to Benefit American Foundation for Children with AIDS. - May 13, 2008 - American Foundation for Children with AIDS
Live Webcast of the 2008 Cannonball One Lap Of America. Cannonball Run was a great movie, but Burt Reynolds will not be competing in the real thing. Today, the Cannonball Run is known as Cannonball One Lap of America, and CopMagnet.com will Webcast the 2008 Cannonball Run Live. - April 03, 2008 - CopMagnet.com
The mythical Lost City of Atlantis has been found. Atlantis Cayman Brac offers "the largest collection of underwater sculptures ever assembled in the world." - July 19, 2007 - Atlantis Cayman Brac
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
The Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) has announced that the third phase of its first-of-its kind national survey of golf courses will begin in mid-March.
This phase will collect data from golf course superintendents on the amount of nutrients applied to golf courses. Surveys... - January 26, 2007 - Golf Course Superintendents Association of America
SupremeBackup.com, developer and distributor of Supreme Backup remote backup software on the web at http://www.supremebackup.com, announced today that it has significantly lowered prices for the standard edition and professional edition license of its remote backup computer program.
For a limited... - December 21, 2006 - SupremeBackup.com
Discovery Toys® announces partnership with Autism Speaks
Nationwide –Discovery Toys®, America’s Premier Educational Toy company
Ila Jean Traudt, Sterling Educational Consultant with Discovery Toys looks to help families support their children with Autism. - August 08, 2006 - Ila Jean Traudt
Ila Jean Traudt, Sterling Educational Consultant, receives promotion as of August 1st. She is looking to help educate parents, teachers, daycare providers, and others to work with the "right" toys to help their children develop skills. Parenting workshops are a fun way to teach about how to use "child powered" toys. - July 31, 2006 - Ila Jean Traudt