Kansas: Lawrence News
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Celebrates 12 Years and 4,000+ Patients Treated
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center celebrates 12 years of service and more than 4,000 patients treated nationwide. With locations in Manhattan and Leawood, Kansas, the center offers regenerative therapies using patients’ own cells, including stem cell procedures and PRP. Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center also provides a specialized neuropathy program, expanding non-surgical options to help patients improve function, reduce pain, and enhance quality of life. - April 01, 2026 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
PS Miner Introduces Payments with Crypto Wallets
Cloud mining platform PS Miner (psminer.com) announced it will integrate cryptocurrency wallet payment functionality into its service, simplifying the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers participants the opportunity to earn passive income through its various... - August 18, 2025 - PS Miner
Pi Gamma Mu Celebrates History with New Book by Clara Small
Pi Gamma Mu Celebrates 100 Years by Publishing Book, "With Distinction - Celebrating Our Past, Present, and Future" by Clara Small - July 21, 2025 - Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences
Pastor Jerri’s Newly Released "Revelation for Chickens" is an Accessible and Insightful Guide to Understanding the Book of Revelation
“Revelation for Chickens” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Jerri is an approachable and enlightening interpretation of the Book of Revelation, designed for those who may feel intimidated by its complexity but seek to understand its message and significance. - April 25, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Chris Schroeder’s New Book, "The Adventures of Jaxon Mississippi," Follows a Young Boy Who Uses His Imagination to Conquer His Fears on the First Day of Preschool
Fulton Books author Chris Schroeder, who currently lives in Kansas with his wife and daughter, has completed his most recent book, “The Adventures of Jaxon Mississippi”: a charming story that centers around a young boy named Jaxon who, despite his nerves about his first day of... - April 24, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Jeff Southard’s New Book "Year of the Bear: A Justin and Sophie Mystery" is a Historical Fiction That Follows a Crime Fighting Couple During the Late Roman Empire
Recent release “Year of the Bear: A Justin and Sophie Mystery” from Page Publishing author Jeff Southard is a riveting historical fiction that continues the adventures of Justin and Sophie Cataphlates, a married couple, who fight crime in eleventh-century Constantinople. In this novel, Justin and Sophie find themselves on the road to Kievan Rus, where danger awaits them at every turn. - March 13, 2025 - Page Publishing
Fast Catch Calf Catcher Launches Innovative Calf Lift Attachment to Enhance Ranching Efficiency and Safety
Fast Catch Calf Catcher is proud to introduce its latest innovation, a new calf lift attachment designed to further simplify the calf working process. This cutting-edge accessory is a direct response to customer needs, reinforcing the company’s commitment to making cattle producers' jobs more... - February 04, 2025 - Fast Catch
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
New Management for Local Self-Storage Facility in Lenexa, Kansas
Brand new development of Smart Storage is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Kansas. The facility is located at 8600 Maurer Road, Lenexa, KS 66219. This facility is comprised of 695 units totaling 91,440 rentable square feet, providing safe and secure climate-controlled... - January 10, 2025 - Absolute Storage Management
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Author Amanda Paradis’s New Book, "Going Back," is a Pulse Pounding Tale That Follows a Young Woman Who Finds Herself Back in Her Hometown She Swore She’d Never Return to
Recent release “Going Back” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amanda Paradis is a poignant and compelling novel that follows Jessie, a young woman who must confront her past as she returns to her hometown. As she does so, she’ll encounter unexpected twists and an old friend who just might change her. - July 02, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Kyle Juracek, PhD’s New Book, "Fit Life, Happy Life: One Man's Journey," Documents the Author’s Efforts in Maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle Despite Life’s Challenge
Recent release “Fit Life, Happy Life: One Man's Journey” from Covenant Books author Kyle Juracek, PhD is a poignant and compelling memoir that chronicles the author’s dedication to his fitness journey, reflecting upon his resilience and determination to lead an active life and achieve his goals even throughout life’s most difficult struggles and trials. - May 30, 2024 - Covenant Books
DOL Finalizes Plans for Fiduciary-Only Regime
New Rulemaking Package Ignores Industry Concerns, Puts Independent Annuity Professionals and Clients at Risk. - April 23, 2024 - NAFA, National Association for Fixed Annuities
Jeanne Riedel’s Newly Released "Soon You Will Be Mine" is a Captivating Tale of Love, Betrayal, and Retribution
“Soon You Will Be Mine” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeanne Riedel is an intense thriller that follows retired marines as they uncover a web of deceit and danger surrounding their former commander, leading to a battle for justice and survival. - April 03, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Kim Kozee’s New Book, “Sleeping in Satan's Den: Folk Stories and Scary Tales of Eastern Kentucky,” is a Compelling Assortment of Tales Based on Appalachian Legends
Recent release “Sleeping in Satan's Den: Folk Stories and Scary Tales of Eastern Kentucky” from Page Publishing author Kim Kozee is a fascinating series of stories centering around various myths and folktales from the Appalachian region. With each tale, the anthology’s host, Lurlene Joy McCoy, uses various sources to challenge readers to consider which aspects of the tale might actually be real. - March 27, 2024 - Page Publishing
ATI Nursing Education Launches Claire AI(TM), the First-of-Its-Kind Technology to Help Save Nurse Educators Time
The new artificial intelligence aide is a critical step forward in improving efficiencies in nursing education at a time when reducing faculty turnover is imperative. - March 22, 2024 - ATI Nursing Education
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Celebrates 10 Years of Transformative Healthcare
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center is proud to announce the celebration of its 10th anniversary on March 21, 2024. Over the past decade, Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center has been at the forefront of regenerative medicine, revolutionizing the treatment of joint pain, arthritis, and chronic... - March 21, 2024 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
Jeff Southard’s New Book, “Year Of The Osprey: A Justin And Sophie Mystery,” is a Spellbinding Prequel That Entrenches Readers in the Rich Culture of the Byzantine Empire
Recent release “Year Of The Osprey: A Justin And Sophie Mystery” from Page Publishing author Jeff Southard is an exciting exploration of the genesis of mystery-solving ancient Roman couple, Justin and Sophie. While the fourth installment in Southard’s series, chronologically “Years Of The Osprey” takes readers back to where it all began. - January 30, 2024 - Page Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Pro Soccer Coaches from Leones Negros of Mexico Arrive in Kansas City for a Soccer Clinic with the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer on June 24
Leones Negros Pro Soccer Team and the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer Sign International Accord and Arrive in Kansas City to Commemorate the Agreement. - June 23, 2023 - Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer
Butler Community College Chooses Upright Education to Expand Bootcamp Offerings
Butler Community College, located in El Dorado, Kansas, will begin offering high-touch bootcamps in coding, UX/UI, Marketing, Analytics, and Tech Sales. Bootcamps will come with career-transition services to ensure that learners find roles that match their skillsets. - May 18, 2023 - Upright Education
Brooke Spicer Joins Sureguard LLC as Director of Operations
The industry disrupting laboratory services company continues expansion to improve the experience of long-term care facilities. - December 08, 2022 - Sureguard LLC
OddsTrader.com Enhances User Experience with Proposition Betting Capabilities
Overdrive Marketing, Inc. announced today the launch of NFL Proposition Betting to its US-focused sports handicapping portal OddsTrader.com. The OddsTrader app and website will now offer Player Props, Game Props and Player Futures to its users. “Prop bets add another level of excitement and... - September 28, 2022 - Overdrive Marketing, Inc.
Couple Opens The AI Hub, First Black-Owned Creative Coworking Space in Kansas City
IRIS Creative Projects Agency Owners launch their daughter company, The AI Hub, in the KCMO City Market that houses 5 creative studios and a creative coworking lounge. - September 10, 2022 - The AI Hub
Mako Medical CEO Chad Price Announces Company Expansion in Virginia with the Alliance
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-based Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories, announced the company is expanding its service throughout the state of Virginia by adding a new member to the laboratory Alliance. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Alternative Liquidity Index LP Announces Premium Offer to Purchase City of Olathe, Kansas Transportation Development District Sales Tax Revenue Bonds
Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced an offer to purchase up to $3,000,000 par value of the City of Olathe, Kansas Transportation Development District Sales Tax Revenue Bonds (The Olathe Gateway TDD No. 1a Project) Series 2006. The Purchase Price is a substantial premium to the most recent trading price. - March 25, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
DPRA Awarded Multi-Year Contract with US EPA Region 1
5-year contract to provide RCRA Authorization Support Services to all six New England states and ten Tribal Nations. - February 16, 2022 - DPRA, Inc.
Improve Safety and Efficiency During Calving Season with Newly Released Product from Fast Catch Calf Catcher
Fast Catch™ is focused on the safety of ranchers and their cattle with the launch of Fast Catch calf catcher. Fast Catch™ provides protection for cattlemen as they work calves, while improving their efficiency by decreasing the amount of time needed to capture a calf. - September 17, 2021 - Marketing Angle
2021 Award for Best Science Fiction Goes to "The Chiral Agent" by L.L. Richman in Reader's Favorite Annual International Book Award Contest
Readers' Favorite is proud to announce that "The Chiral Agent" by L.L. Richman has won the 2021 Gold Award for Science Fiction. Learn more about L.L. Richman and "The Chiral Agent" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/the-chiral-agent. Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contests, respected by renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins. The awards receive thousands of submissions annually from all over the world. - September 12, 2021 - L.L. Richman
IIUG Announces IIUG World 2021 - A 3 Day Virtual Event October 5 – 7 2021
The International Informix User Group proudly announces its first “All Virtual” event, IIUG World 2021. This 3 day event will be held Tuesday, October 5 through Thursday, October 7 on a screen near you. The event will contain 3 half days of exclusive technical content, as well as... - September 03, 2021 - I.I.U.G. Inc.
C3 Specialties Launches to Connect Brands and Customers During Pandemic
C3 Specialties, a Creative Content and Copywriting business, opened its doors this month to help businesses connect with customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new business uses specialized storytelling to deliver a brand’s “voice” through website content, email marketing... - February 22, 2021 - C3 Specialties
Kansas City Bankruptcy Attorney Explains Helpful Kansas Eviction Prevention Program
Landlords and tenants financially affected by the COVID pandemic may be eligible to receive rent assistance. Applications are due December 15. - December 10, 2020 - The Sader Law Firm
Crisp Cuts Barbershop Makes Waves with New Franchise Launch
New barbershop franchise opportunity from award-winning Crisp Cuts boosts the brand's national expansion. - July 08, 2020 - Crisp Cuts and Styles
Security Monitoring Firm Titan Protection & Consulting Selects Evolon to Augment Its Leading Command Center Software
Titan Protection & Consulting, a 12-year-old, Overland Park, Kansas-based security firm that monitors and responds to clients’ camera systems from its 24/7 video command center, has selected Evolon Verify to further elevate its industry-leading security command center software... - July 07, 2020 - evolon
National Wildlife Federation Certifies New Wildlife Habitat Garden in Bonner Springs
The National Wildlife Federation (NWF), America’s largest wildlife conservation and education organization, is pleased that Kaw Valley Window & Lawn Care in Bonner Springs, KS, has successfully created a Certified Wildlife Habitat® through its Garden for Wildlife™ program. In addition, Kaw Valley's habitat has been co-certified with NWF’s state affiliate, the Kansas Wildlife Federation. - June 08, 2020 - Kaw Valley Window & Lawn Care
Knee Replacement Alternatives Website Launched
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center launched a website that answers questions about options for people who had an elective surgery scheduled for knee replacement. https://www.knee-replacementalternatives.com was recently launched by Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center to allow people to consider... - March 25, 2020 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
Eat Drink Dive Packages Kansas City's Local Best in One Tidy Directory
Bigger isn't better. Local is better. - February 21, 2020 - Geiger Media
Aaron Beverly, the 2019 World Champion of Public Speaking, is Keynote Speaker for the Kansas City Toastmasters Leadership Institute (TLI), December 7, 2019
District 22 of Toastmasters International is sponsoring Aaron Beverly to present the keynote address “Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving” at their winter leadership training event. This training event is free of charge for all Toastmaster members and will be at 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the KU BEST Conference Center, 12604 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66213. - November 21, 2019 - District 22, Toastmasters International
Young Artist Directs Art Show
12 year old to be Art Director of a new art show coming to Eudora, Kansas. - November 07, 2019 - Artwork by Haley
70% Savings Expected on Treating Orthopedic Injuries with Partnership Between Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, KRMC Physicians, LLC & CPM, Inc.
Adding KRMC’s Stem Cell Therapy to an employer’s group health benefits can produce a savings of over 70% on orthopedic injuries where, previously, surgery would have been the only option. In addition, Stem Cell Therapy shows reduced absenteeism in the workplace while reducing the risk... - September 11, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
An Evening with Temple Grandin: Connecting Animal Science & Autism - October 18, 2019
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Kansas City, KS on October 18, 2019. - August 23, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Construction Equipment Operator's Bum Knee "Just Perfect" After Stem Cell Therapy Provided by Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
Orthopedic surgeon insisted that knee replacement surgery was the only way to fix construction equipment operator's bad knee. Stem cell treatment using a patient's own stem cells improved the bad knee and four years later, the knee has given the patient no problems. - August 22, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
Kustom Signals Announces Cloud Storage for Law Enforcement
Kustom Signals, Inc. announced today their new cloud storage model for Law Enforcement (LE). Cloud storage for evidentiary files has become expected in the marketplace, but is it really in the best financial interest of the end user? Kustom Signals offers a unique approach to cloud storage that... - August 19, 2019 - Kustom Signals, Inc.
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Presents Seminar on Alternative to Invasive Surgery or Pain Medication
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, https://kansasrmc.com, is providing an interactive seminar on alternatives to invasive surgery or pain medication. Learn how a client can use their own own stem cells to treat a variety of medical conditions. - August 17, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
Keep Your Dogs Calm, Comfortable and Safe on July 4
Pet Wants Olathe, a local pet food and products company, provides suggestions on how to help dogs get through Independence Day. - June 21, 2019 - Pet Wants Olathe
National Auctioneers Association-Based "Adventures in Auctioneering" Launched on My American Farm
The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture and the National Auctioneers Association, with generous funding from the National Auctioneers Foundation, have launched a new My American Farm game along with supporting resources for two separate age groups, third through fifth graders and fifth through eighth graders. - October 28, 2018 - National Auctioneers Association
PRxP of KS LLC Achieves Accreditation with ACHC
PRxP of Kansas Pharmacy proudly announces it has achieved accreditation through Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for Specialty Pharmacy Services. Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC... - August 24, 2018 - Healthcare Ventures Group/Physicians Rx Pharmacies
Goldfish Swim School - Overland Park to Host Free Family Swim & Grand Opening Party for the Public on Saturday, June 23
Goldfish Swim School, the country’s leading water safety and swim lesson school offering infant and child swim lessons, is pleased to announce the opening of a new 10,000 square foot state of the art facility in Overland Park, Kansas at 7541 W 119th Street. The newest addition to the thriving... - June 22, 2018 - Goldfish Swim School - Overland Park
NAA Announces New Five-Year, $500,000 Commitment with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®
In all, NAA has raised and donated more than $5 million for St. Jude through its partnership, now in its 22nd year. In addition to those efforts, the NAA hosts the NAA Toy Auction every November at St. Jude. - October 27, 2017 - National Auctioneers Association