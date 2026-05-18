Kentucky: Lexington-Fayette News
Kentucky-Based Podcast “Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd” Reaches Top Tier of Independent Podcasts Worldwide
Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd, an independently produced mental health and wellness podcast hosted by Kentucky-based creator and massage therapist Corey Proffitt-Boyd, is gaining national attention for its emotionally honest conversations and relatable storytelling. - May 18, 2026 - Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd
Dr. Marlene Fuson Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Marlene Fuson of Corbin, Kentucky, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of alternative... - April 04, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
WireCrafters Appoints Richard Horn as New President
WireCrafters, a leading manufacturer of Wire Partitions & Machine Guarding Solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Horn as President, effective January 1, 2026. Horn succeeds outgoing President Milt Tandy and brings more than 17 years of leadership experience at WireCrafters,... - January 07, 2026 - WireCrafters
Nickel City Hockey Launches First-Ever Kentucky Event – “Battle in the Bluegrass” Set for February 13-15, 2026 in Lexington
Nickel City Hockey is excited to announce the debut of its newest youth hockey tournament, the “Battle in the Bluegrass,” taking place February 13–15, 2026, in Lexington, Kentucky. This marks the company’s first event in the Bluegrass State, expanding Nickel City... - December 02, 2025 - Nickel City Hockey
Cabinets To Go Expands to Bowling Green, KY with New Showroom
Cabinets To Go has opened a new showroom at 1435 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, KY, next to Lumber Liquidators. The location offers an expanded selection of kitchen and bath cabinetry, countertops, and accessories, along with free 3D design services. President and CEO Jason Delves invites the community to explore stylish, affordable options and expert design help. Founded in 2008, Cabinets To Go has over 100 stores nationwide, helping homeowners create beautiful, functional spaces. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Tree Care Industry Highlights for 2025–2026
The tree care industry is rapidly evolving through sustainability, AI, and digital transformation. ArboStar’s RAI – the first AI built for arborists – enhances safety, efficiency, and profitability with specialized assistants. As the market grows from $1.3B in 2024 to $2.5B by 2031, eco-friendly practices and digital tools like ArboStar’s CRM redefine how arborists manage crews, clients, and urban forest health. - October 21, 2025 - ArboStar
Lumber Liquidators Celebrates New Bowling Green Store on Campbell Lane
Lumber Liquidators has opened its new Bowling Green store at 1435 Campbell Lane, offering an upgraded shopping experience and wide selection of quality flooring options. Conveniently located next to Cabinets To Go, the store provides homeowners and pros a one-stop destination for renovation needs. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Bonnie Lee Taylor’s Newly Released "My Rose" is an Inspiring Journey of Faith, Healing, and Personal Transformation
“My Rose” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bonnie Lee Taylor is a deeply personal and faith-driven memoir that shares her struggles and victories in overcoming emotional eating, finding healing, and growing spiritually. - July 31, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches Both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be Promoted to the NBA as and the Development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women
ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be promoted to the NBA as and the development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women’s Game. - July 28, 2025 - ALTbasketball, Inc.
Authors Kim Mung and Hakeem Brown’s New Book, "Revealed and Perceived: Four Perspectives," Explores Different Biblical Interpretations to Challenge Conventional Teachings
Recent release “Revealed and Perceived: Four Perspectives” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors Kim Mung and Hakeem Brown is a compelling discussion that explores different perspectives on debated Biblical doctrine to examine the Word of God through a new lens that can make studying faith more personal for one’s own journey to the Lord. - June 23, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
New Book Unmasks the Dark Side of Power in Kentucky
“While No One’s Watching” by National Security Whistleblower and Veteran Investigator Darlene F. Price Exposes Chilling True Stories of Corruption and Cover-Ups - May 30, 2025 - Bublish
Author Dini Shue’s New Book, "Into The Blood: Book One of the Amber Grave Trilogy," Follows a Band of Rebels as They Fight Back Against a Tyrannical Government
Recent release “Into The Blood: Book One of the Amber Grave Trilogy” from Page Publishing author Dini Shue is a gripping novel that follows a group of rebel freedom fighters known as the Resistance as they stand up and fight back against The Three Trades, whose aim is to destroy countless lives in their goal of eugenics and destruction. - May 26, 2025 - Page Publishing
Betty Conover’s Newly Released "Nairo, Warrior Prince" is a Powerful and Faith-Filled Children’s Adventure That Explores Courage, Identity, and Spiritual Purpose
“Nairo, Warrior Prince” from Christian Faith Publishing author Betty Conover is an inspiring children’s story that follows a brave young boy who learns to stand firm in his faith while confronting injustice in his community. - May 05, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Mollie P. Sawyer’s Newly Released "A Kentucky Adventure" is a Delightful and Inspiring Tale of Courage, Curiosity, and Exploration
“A Kentucky Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mollie P. Sawyer is a charming children’s story that follows the journey of a curious raven discovering Kentucky’s natural wonders and building bravery through adventure. - April 24, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Alaina Hallums’s Newly Released "God, What Will Heaven Be Like?" is a Charming and Faith-Filled Children’s Book Exploring Life’s Biggest Questions
“God, What Will Heaven Be Like?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alaina Hallums is a heartwarming story that follows a curious young girl as she seeks answers about heaven, encouraging children to explore their faith and wonder about God’s promises. - April 09, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Libby Shadoan’s New Book, "The Boy Whose Tummy Does Not Think Ice Cream is Too Yummy!" Follows a Young Boy Who Finds a Dairy-Free Alternative to His Favorite Food
Recent release “The Boy Whose Tummy Does Not Think Ice Cream is Too Yummy!” from Covenant Books author Libby Shadoan is a captivating tale that centers around a young boy who loves ice cream but has trouble digesting milk. When he discovers dairy-free ice cream options, young Liam is overjoyed that he can once again enjoy his favorite food without feeling sick afterwards. - April 01, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author E.A. Johnson’s New Book, "Adventures of Chile and Trixie: The Courageous Doxies," is a Charming Story of Two Dachshunds Who Help a New Friend in the Woods
Recent release “Adventures of Chile and Trixie: The Courageous Doxies” from Covenant Books author E.A. Johnson tells the story of two dachshund puppies who venture off into the woods, where they encounter all sorts of new smells and sights. As they explore their surroundings, Chile and Trixie get lost and meet a new friend who they help reunite with his family. - January 17, 2025 - Covenant Books
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Isaiah Oluwajemiriye Olatoyan’s Newly Released “RELIGIOUS SYNCRETISM IN AFRICAN CHRISTIANITY: A BIBLICAL SOLUTION” Offers Insightful Guidance
“RELIGIOUS SYNCRETISM IN AFRICAN CHRISTIANITY: A BIBLICAL SOLUTION” from Christian Faith Publishing author Isaiah Oluwajemiriye Olatoyan presents a thorough examination of religious syncretism in African Christianity and offers a biblically grounded approach to address this complex issue. Drawing on his extensive background in theology and missiology, Olatoyan provides valuable insights and practical solutions for overcoming syncretism and fostering a deeper commitment to Christ. - January 06, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Orlando “Tubby” Smith Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Athletics
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, is proud to announce Orlando “Tubby” Smith as the recipient of the 2024 Pillar of Leadership in Athletics award. Smith is a 2001 initiate of the University of Kentucky ODK Circle, where he served as the men’s basketball... - December 11, 2024 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Author Ginger Harris’s New Book, "Let's Learn and Ride with Mammaw Gigi: Book 1 Colors," is a Fun and Educational Tale Designed to Help Readers Learn Their Colors
Recent release “Let's Learn and Ride with Mammaw Gigi: Book 1 Colors” from Page Publishing author Ginger Harris is an interactive and engaging book designed to help readers of all ages discover the joy of learning colors as they follow along on Mammaw Gigi’s adventures, utilizing playful rhymes to encourage learning as part of everyday experiences. - November 14, 2024 - Page Publishing
Big Blue Madness Ushers in a New Era for College Basketball with ASB GlassFloor
The University of Kentucky's Big Blue Madness made history by debuting the ASB GlassFloor, a video sports floor that transforms fan experiences in college basketball. The interactive surface showcased vibrant visuals and custom graphics, creating an immersive atmosphere. This innovation offers new ways for colleges to engage fans, boost brand visibility, and enhance events. ASB GlassFloor's debut signals a new era for NCAA sports, blending technology with tradition to elevate the fan experience. - October 16, 2024 - ASB Systembau Horst Babinsky GmbH
Stephan Piscano, Managing Partner for Heritage Inn & Suites Makes Hotel Available for Hurricane Victims in NC
Heritage Inn & Suites located in Manchester, KY is making rooms available for hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina. - October 12, 2024 - Stephan Piscano Charities
Author Captain Herman Solar’s New Book, "How to Target Large Bass," is a Comprehensive Guide to Help Readers of All Fishing Experiences Catch the Bass of a Lifetime
Recent release “How to Target Large Bass” from Page Publishing author Captain Herman Solar shares the author’s extensive knowledge and expertise accumulated over seventy-five years of fishing to offer readers an invaluable guide to catching the largest largemouth bass. This definitive manual covers everything that will increase one’s chances of landing the perfect catch. - September 27, 2024 - Page Publishing
Reid Myers and The WingWalkers Release Debut Single “Fly Right”
Reid Myers and The WingWalkers are excited to announce the release of their debut single, “Fly Right.” Featuring an impressive mix of slide guitar, acoustic piano, Hammond B3 organ, and driving drums and bass, “Fly Right” channels the soulful energy of classic acts like The... - August 27, 2024 - Reid Myers and The WingWalkers
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Gov. Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman Welcome Mountain View PACE to Kentucky
Mountain View PACE – a leading PACE provider to rural and Appalachian communities in the commonwealth – is proud to announce the launch of two new centers in Pikeville and Corbin, Kentucky. Mountain View PACE’s opening will provide older adults in Pikeville, Corbin, and... - June 05, 2024 - Mountain View PACE
Author Carolyn Collett’s New Book, "The Bullying of Isabella," Follows a Young Girl Who Looks to God and Her Good Heart to Overcome the Bullying She Faced in School
Recent release “The Bullying of Isabella” from Covenant Books author Carolyn Collett is a captivating story that follows the struggles of a young girl as she endures bullying from her peers all throughout her school years. In the midst of her suffering, Isabella turns towards the Lord, finding the strength and drive to rise above her abusers and follow her dreams despite those around her. - February 07, 2024 - Covenant Books
Leading Agency Larkins Investigations Now in Louisville: Premier Private Investigation Services Launched
Larkins Investigations Expands Reach to Louisville, Kentucky, Offering Full-Service Private Investigation Solutions Larkins Investigations, a leading private investigation company, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the vibrant city of Louisville, Kentucky. With a commitment to providing... - January 30, 2024 - Larkins Investigations
Author Bufford J. Hall’s New Book, "Alpenglow," is a Riveting Series of Poems Exploring the Small, Beautiful Details of Nature, as Well as the Trials and Triumphs of Life
Recent release “Alpenglow” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bufford J. Hall is a heart stirring collection of poetry inspired by the author's formative years growing up amongst the Appalachian Mountains that reflects upon the small details of nature and how temporary life can be, encouraging readers to continue to seek out the small moments that give life its meaning. - January 09, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Brent Boden’s New Book, "Physicians Financial Checkup: Financial Advice and Education for Medical Professionals," Offers Useful Financial Guidance
Fulton Books author Brent Boden, who is passionate about helping clients align their financial goals and aspirations with the right strategies to help them plan for the future and remove roadblocks, has completed his most recent book, “Physicians Financial Checkup: Financial Advice and... - January 03, 2024 - Fulton Books
Oasis Solutions Achieves Canopy Certification
Canopy Certification verifies Oasis Solution's commitment to positive social and environmental impact through an assessment of key metrics in leadership, culture, governance, and external impact. - October 10, 2023 - Oasis Solutions
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
The Allied Health Exploration Career Fair
Beckfield College hosts an Allied Health Career Exploration Fair on May 4, with over 50 employers from healthcare and non-healthcare industries. The event offers networking opportunities, St. Elizabeth's Mobile Digital Mammography Screening, and onsite interviews. Open to the community, the fair supports Beckfield's mission to provide career healthcare training programs and connect job seekers with employers. - April 25, 2023 - Beckfield College
John Paugstat’s New Book, "Der Kleine Lump: The Little Rascal," Contains a Series of True Anecdotes of a Boy Who Enjoys Freedom & Adventure Despite His Harsh Realities
Recent release “Der Kleine Lump: The Little Rascal,” from Page Publishing author John Paugstat, follows a young boy who, even though born into poverty, finds and enjoys unexpected “extravagances” and adventures hidden in the crevices of his environment. Inspired by the author's own upbringing, "Der Kleine Lump" is a profound story of a boy who finds nectar in life, no matter how bitter the realities. - March 01, 2023 - Page Publishing
Oasis Solutions Honors Founder with Conference Room Dedication
Oasis Solutions, a local software reseller and service company, recently held a dedication ceremony and renamed its conference room in honor of founder Annette Manias. - February 22, 2023 - Oasis Solutions
Author Rick Corum’s New Book, "Psalms, Psalms, Psalms," is the Third in a Series of Daily Devotional Books That Place Scripture at the Center of Every Day
Recent release “Psalms, Psalms, Psalms,” from Covenant Books author Rick Corum, is the third of his series of daily devotional books that serve as help to drive out the distractions of the world and place the focus on God. - February 21, 2023 - Covenant Books
How is Omnihorse Reshaping Horse Racing Industry?
Just because horse racing is limited to people willing to put a lot of wealth behind it, doesn’t mean there’s no space for the sport of kings into NFT space. - January 05, 2023 - Omnihorse
MAKO Medical Expands Popular ASPT-Accredited Phlebotomy Program
Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories expands accredited phlebotomy school to develop and train new students. - December 31, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
The Alliance, Powered by Mako Medical, Expands Into New Jersey
Mako Medical expands its presence into New Jersey. The Alliance is a national network of laboratories that are coming together to form one lf the largest labs in America. - December 30, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show Announces a Grand-Opening in Lexington, KY
The Dinner Detective, the largest interactive murder mystery dinner show in the United States, is excited to announce the grand opening of its Lexington, KY, location. - December 16, 2022 - The Dinner Detective
New NIL Opportunity Announced for More Than 300,000 Student-Athletes Available at Every Level of Athletics with KONGiQ Sports Performance Technology
New Bundled Services, Healthcare Management Solution, iNPOWERiQ, Separately Creates New, Sustainable Revenue Stream and Dramatically Cuts Costs for Athletic Departments, While Also Providing Groundbreaking NIL Opportunity to Thousands of Student-Athletes Across the Country. - August 18, 2022 - KONG IQ
Introducing First Fidelity Guarantee, a Financial Services Firm Proficient in CD Brokerage, IRA and Money Market Accounts
First Fidelity Guarantee is a certificate of deposit brokerage firm that is proficient in the business of placing deposits or facilitating the placement of deposits of third parties with FDIC insured depository institutions. Simplified for the layman, a brokered CD is a certificate of deposit... - August 08, 2022 - First Fidelity Guarantee
Vimaan Announces PickTRACK, an Unprecedented Platform Turning Warehouse Material Handling Equipment into Inventory Tracking Systems
Engineered to streamline and enhance existing workflows, PickTRACK delivers the first of its kind, near-real time inventory tracking and task validation. - May 02, 2022 - Vimaan
Mark Kostabi Exhibit Adds a Touch of Chic to the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville, Tenn.
One of New York City’s most iconic artists will introduce a bevy of new works at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center (MACC) in Hendersonville, Tenn. The exhibit, titled Mark Kostabi: Provocateur & Healer, will run May 1 to June 5, 2022 and will feature 42 of the celebrated... - April 21, 2022 - Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announces That It Has Acquired The Uniform House
MES, Inc. has acquired The Uniform House, Inc., located in Indianapolis, IN. Founded in 1953, The Uniform House is the premier uniform supplier to first responders, public transportation agencies, and medical professionals in the region. Tom Hubregsen, MES CEO, commented, “With their stellar... - April 20, 2022 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program Receives Pension & Investments Eddy Award for Work with iGrad
The winning entry was a joint effort of Ohio DC, iGrad and Nationwide, featuring the ongoing campaign to engage members in reducing financial stress by improving money-management skills and financial knowledge. - March 22, 2022 - iGrad
Mid-America College of Funeral Services to Host Reunion College to Unveil New State-of-the-Art Preparation Room
New Lab Grand Opening Mid-America College of Funeral Services, a Pierce Mortuary College, will host a reunion for all graduates of the college and its two predecessors, Kentucky School of Mortuary Science and Indiana College of Mortuary Science. In addition, the college will unveil an all-new,... - March 11, 2022 - Mid America College of Funeral Service
Improveit Expands Window Replacement and Bath Remodeling Services to Lexington, KY
Improveit Home Remodeling, one of the regions largest window replacement and bath remodeling companies, is expanding its services into Lexington, KY. Improveit's core products and services include the Performax54 window, designed exclusively for peak energy efficiency in the Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana climate; and a complete line of maintenance-free replacement tubs and showers, custom designed to fit your space and style. - January 27, 2022 - Improveit Home Remodeling