Americans and the Holocaust Traveling Exhibition Coming to Scott County Public Library The Scott County Public Library has been chosen to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association. The exhibit dates will be February 24 through April 7, 2021. The Scott County Public Library is honored to be the only library in Kentucky to have been chosen to host this exhibition. - October 10, 2019 - Scott County Public Library

Everyday Athletes Personal Training, in Louisville, KY, Receives Visionary Award Everyday Athletes was selected as an industry leader in the market of health and fitness. The Visionary Award recognizes top performing fitness centers for being in the top 25% of all fitness businesses. - June 15, 2019 - Everyday Athletes

The Cincinnati Enquirer Names LeanCor Supply Chain Group a Winner of the Cincinnati Top Workplaces 2019 Award LeanCor Supply Chain Group has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Cincinnati Enquirer. - June 13, 2019 - LeanCor Supply Chain Group

U.S. Hemp Roundtable Celebrates 10th Annual Hemp History Week Grassroots Hemp Supporters Take Action to Support the “Return of the Plant!” After Passage of the 2018 Farm Bill Legalized Hemp Farming after 80+ Years of Prohibition. - May 30, 2019 - U.S. Hemp Roundtable

Green Hemp Farms Starts 150 Acre Hemp Cultivation and 500,000 Clones Green Hemp Farms has 2 extraction / distillation facilities; 300L CO2 extraction in Delta, Colorado and Ethos-6 Alcohol extraction in Louisville, Kentucky. This year in 2019, under the guidance of COO, Mr. Keith Sprau, Green Hemp Farms is cultivating 150 acres for Hemp as well as preparing 500,000 clones consisting of 6 strains with CBD 12% to 16%. - April 29, 2019 - Green Hemp Farms

Sean Gladding Offers a View from the Margins During Holy Week New Book Involves Readers in a Fresh Perspective of the Week Leading Up to Easter - April 11, 2019 - Sean Gladding

American Sign Museum Hosts Ohio’s First Ever Hobby Pig Races Have you ever heard of Hobby Horses? No, not the kind with the springs, the horsehead on a broomstick kind. Now, replace the horsehead with a pig head... welcome to Hobby Pig. - April 08, 2019 - American Sign Museum

Alpha Services, a New Pressure Washing Company Making Waves in NKY Introducing a new professional, affordable pressure washing service for residential and commercial properties in the Northern Kentucky area. - February 17, 2019 - Alpha Services

Hensley / Elam Announces Sponsorship in Kentucky Cyber Security Conference Russ Hensley, CEO of Hensley / Elam, announces that his firm will sponsor the 5th annual Kentucky Cyber Security Conference. - January 02, 2019 - Hensley / Elam

Louisville Powerlifting Team Headed to USPA World Powerlifting Championship Louisville, KY training facility Everyday Athletes will be sending 8 athletes to the world championships of powerlifting in Las Vegas November 8-11. This will be the first time this many athletes from one facility will compete at a world level competition. - June 25, 2018 - Everyday Athletes

CPROP Signs Third Property Portal, Extending Its Reach to the MENA Region Cryptoproperties LLC (CPROP) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Zingat.com to explore how to integrate CPROP’s blockchain technology into Zingat’s property portal to improve the transparency and security of residential property transactions in Turkey. Sitting at the crossroads... - June 19, 2018 - CPROP

Campio Completes 149,815 SF Sale-Leaseback in Nicholasville, KY Campio is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 149,815 SF sale-leaseback project located at 801 Memorial Drive, Nicholasville KY on behalf of their client, Amcor Rigid Plastics. The buyer was Realty Income Corporation. About Campio Campio is a corporate real estate advisory firm... - May 15, 2018 - Campio

TechRestore Announces New Advanced Care Service Solution for Technology Deployed in Education TechRestore has just announced a new product for Education customers – TechRestore Advanced Care aka "TRAC." This is the first Advanced Care service solution designed to protect technology in the classroom. As an alternative to AppleCare Plus or other insurance coverage, the goal of TRAC... - April 26, 2018 - TechRestore

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Convergence Announces Keith Teare as ICO Advisor Author, Entrepreneur Keith Teare Adds Punch to the Convergence ICO Advisory Board. - February 24, 2018 - Convergence 4D

Revolutionary Meadery/Winery Allows Anyone to Invest Described as a perfect storm of location, market trending, and experience, Shezmu Cellars is looking to define a new category of alcohol, mead. It launched its Fundable campaign today. - December 15, 2017 - Shezmu Cellars

Steinhoff Risk Solutions Enters North America and Expands Steinhoff Risk Solutions (SRS) announced today its expansion into North America and an enhanced suite of full enterprise risk offerings. The expanded model bridges the gaps between Risk Financing, Risk Advisory, and Asset Protection. - November 16, 2017 - Steinhoff Risk Solutions

Cincinnati Airport's Use of BlipTrack Technology Helps TSA Staffing Meet Growing Passenger Demand Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) with local Transportation Security Administration (TSA) collaboration is using live and empiric data to identify irregularities at the security checkpoint. Thanks to BlipTrack technology, created by Denmark-based BLIP Systems, this recently awarded Skytrax best world airport serving 5-10 million passengers is experiencing better resource utilization and smoother passenger processing. - September 25, 2017 - Veovo

Louisville Ladder Pushes Innovation with Restructured Tripod Ladder Innovative changes were made to the Tripod to increase the users productivity. - August 11, 2017 - Louisville Ladder, Inc

Oasis Solutions Names Aaron Rosenberg Partner The Louisville, Ky-based leading provider of business software solutions appoints new partner. Aaron Rosenberg, Senior VP of Business Development named partner. - July 26, 2017 - Oasis Solutions

ACI Last Mile Network Announces Acquisition of CIPS Marketing Group Last Mile Delivery Solution Expands Geographic Footprint - July 18, 2017 - ACI Last Mile Network

Presidential Moving Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary Presidential Moving Continues to Expand Across the US. - July 10, 2017 - Presidential Moving

Jane Penelope Johnson, Ph.D. Honored as a Lifetime Woman of Excellence by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Jane Penelope Johnson, Ph.D. of Lexington, Kentucky has been recognized as a Lifetime Woman of Excellence by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of writing and poetry. She will be recognized on the Reuters Billboard in... - June 07, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Leading the Fight Against Opioid Addiction Kentucky State Senator Alice Forgy Kerr is leading the way in fighting against opioid addiction and abuse. - June 07, 2017 - DisposeRX

University of Kentucky Expands Financial Wellness with iGrad Exploratory Center University of Kentucky's state-of-the-art Student Financial Wellness Center launches a new iGrad Exploratory Center where the interactive iGrad Financial Literacy Platform will be accessible to all students. - May 16, 2017 - iGrad

Nationwide Home Rentals Calls on Derby City Louisville-based Nationwide Home Rentals is seeking area residents who are interested in earning extra income through short-term home rentals during the upcoming 2017 Derby season. The locally-owned company is a community marketplace where sports enthusiasts and vacation travelers can create their very... - March 27, 2017 - Nationwide Home Rentals

ERA Select Real Estate Agent Miranda Hinchman Named Top Objection Handler Out of 36,000 ERA Real Estate Agents. Miranda Hinchman, Real Estate Agent with ERA Select in Lexington, KY, crushes the competition during an Objection Handling Throwdown at ERA's International Business Conference held in Dallas, TX. She was named the best objection handler out of 36,000 ERA agents. - March 24, 2017 - ERA Select Real Estate

Gary A. Gilkison Recognized as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Gary A. Gilkison of Versailles, Kentucky has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 and 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of government. About Gary A. Gilkison Mr. Gilkison retired after 30 years... - March 08, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Appalachian Regional Healthcare and Galen College of Nursing Partner to Offer Associate Degree in Nursing Programs in Hazard, KY Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) and Galen College of Nursing announced today a partnership to offer an associate degree in nursing program at a new location based in the ARH System Center building in Hazard, Kentucky. In response to the continued and growing nursing shortage in the region, Galen... - February 02, 2017 - Galen College of Nursing

Water Expert Issues Notice Over Concerns of Arsenic in Kentucky Water Supply Chris Myers, an authority on drinking water testing and founder of Environmental Laboratories Inc. (ELI) issued a notice of his concerns about Arsenic contamination in drinking water supplies. He has a specific concern regarding the potential contamination of area water supplies, from the Arsenic levels... - January 05, 2017 - Safe Home EnviroLabs

Gary A. Gilkison Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Gary A. Gilkison of Versailles, Kentucky has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements for 30 years in the field of government. About Gary A. Gilkison Mr. Gilkison retired after 30... - December 20, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

NACCE Partners with Appalachian Regional Commission to Host E-Ship Summit November 17 & 18 The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, and the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will co-sponsor a regional summit for high school and college educators and... - October 20, 2016 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Top Gun Advisors Completes 352,730 SF Industrial Sale in Nicholasville, KY Top Gun Advisors is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the sale of 352,730 SF of a newly constructed warehouse facility located at 1541 S. Main Street, Nicholasville, KY. The building was constructed by Gray Construction out of Lexington. - August 31, 2016 - Campio

Google Louisville Seminar Supports Local Non-Profits Google and one of their Premier Partner Agencies, Direct Online Marketing, are hosting an interactive digital marketing seminar to help local Louisville companies grow their business online. All proceeds will benefit Dress for Success Louisville and Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana, two non-profit organizations based in Louisville that are dedicated to empowering the future local workforce. - July 22, 2016 - Direct Online Marketing

R. Craig Reinhardt, Esq. Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication R. Craig Reinhardt, Esq. of Lexington, Kentucky has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law. About R. Craig Reinhardt, Esq. Mr. Reinhardt has over 25 years experience... - April 15, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Kentucky Foundation Creates New Senior Healthy Meal Program GFOUNDATION, a Louisville-based nonprofit, launches GMeals-On-Wheels to reduce senior hunger in Kentucky, by providing free healthy meals to seniors in need of food assistance, who are on the Louisville Metro Senior Nutrition Home Delivery Meal Program’s waiting list. GMeals-On-Wheels is an innovative... - January 20, 2016 - GMeals

Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes New Member St. John and Myers Jewelry Lexington, Kentucky-based retailer of preeminent period piece and vintage jewelry to offer “Experiences That Last A Lifetime™” - November 30, 2015 - Preferred Jewelers International

Lexington KY Nonprofit Closes Its Doors Lexington, KY-based nonprofit closes its doors. Lamplighters of America's Board of Directors, at their August meeting decided to close. The Healthy Loving Leads to Healthy Minds program continues to grow. Founder and Executive Director Rebecca Sowell seeks another organization to help impact leaders in children's lives. - September 28, 2015 - Lamplighters of America

Wildflower Group Hosts National Celebration of Women in Bloom National Celebration of Women in Bloom celebrates women navigating divorce and widowhood. Laugh, learn, and be inspired as they honor women everywhere who are thriving following their experience. - September 04, 2015 - Wildflower Group of Kentucky

Star Jones to Co-Host, Serve as "Flight Attendant" and Present Keynote Speech During She Takes Flight, Sept. 23-27, Riviera Maya, Mexico She Takes Flight is a leadership and empowerment retreat geared to today’s leading community of women, entrepreneurs, executives and busy moms. - June 30, 2015 - She Takes Flight

Paul Miller Auto Group Chooses MotoFuze as CEM Partner Leading Ford-Mazda dealership selects the automotive division of FuzeCast as its preferred Customer Experience Management Platform. - April 27, 2015 - Motofuze

Bobbie A. Melton, Owner Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Bobbie A. Melton, Owner, of Corbin, Kentucky has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of well drilling. About Bobbie A. Melton, Owner Ms. Melton has over 40 years experience in the well drilling field. - January 20, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

University of Kentucky Selects UBU Sports Synthetic Turf for Their New Stadium Improvements University of Kentucky select UBU Sports synthetic turf as part of their renovation of Commonwealth Stadium. Local Lexington company Vescio SportFields will contribute to the installation of the synthetic turf field by handling the base construction and Kiefer USA will execute the synthetic turf installation. - January 19, 2015 - UBU Sports

Wildcat Apparel Welcomes KY’s Ron Mercer and Derek Anderson for an Autograph Signing on 12th Dec, 2014 Wildcat Apparel is excited to announce that it will be hosting a Meet and Greet and an Autograph Session with Ron Mercer and Derek Anderson of the 1996 championship Kentucky basketball team. - November 24, 2014 - Samaan Ventures, Inc

Dr. Justin Pearce D.C. Introduces Innovative Approach to Support Patients Soft Tissue Spinal Injury Treatment and Accident Injury Claim Dr. Pearce’s Innovative Approach to Soft Tissue Spinal Injury Documentation is Based on the Objective Evidence of Computerized Radiographic Mensuration Analysis, the Physiological Facts of the 3 Phases of Healing and a Medical Team Approach to Document, Treat and Support Patients Soft Tissue Spinal Injury Claims. - August 03, 2014 - Mill Pond Family Chiropractic

Summit Biosciences Announces Successful FDA Preapproval Inspection for Manufacturing of Nasal Spray Drug Product Summit Biosciences Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that the manufacturing facility in Lexington, Kentucky has successfully passed its first preapproval inspection by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The inspection for a new nasal spray drug product, which concluded... - March 28, 2014 - Summit Biosciences Inc.

April Fools Day Donuts Beans in Dry Ridge Kentucky will be offering Nacho Cheese filled donuts and ketchup filled donut holes on April 1, 2014 from 5am. - March 28, 2014 - Beans Cafe & Bakery

Lexington Non-Profit Takes Aim and Improving Mental and Physical Well-Being Nurses, social workers and other healthcare professionals spilling out of the hospitals and into the streets with mental and physical health education. - February 07, 2014 - Lamplighters of America, Inc.

Robert Richburg Launches Debut Book "Roses of Rome" self published by Robert Richburg on Lulu.com. - November 12, 2013 - Robert Richburg