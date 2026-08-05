Michigan: Ann Arbor News
MilkShake Factory Expands Business Gifting Program for Southeast Michigan Companies
MilkShake Factory Ann Arbor has expanded its business gifting program, offering customizable handcrafted chocolate gifts for Southeast Michigan companies. Designed for client appreciation, employee recognition, events, and holidays, the locally made gifts feature sustainable cocoa, branding options, flexible order sizes, and local pickup or delivery. - August 05, 2026 - Milkshake Factory
Glp-1 is Changing How America Eats, Not Just How Much - New Research from Upland Shows
New research from Upland finds that GLP-1’s real disruption isn’t caloric, it’s the behavioral shifts. Occasions collapse, what’s in grocery baskets shifts, and a fragile lapsed-user population is already reshaping food and beverage demand in ways most manufacturers have yet... - April 01, 2026 - Upland
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
FINM Solutions Announces the Graduation of the 2025 Virtual Administrative Assistant Training Program
FINM Solutions proudly announces the successful culmination of the 2025 Virtual Administrative Assistant Training Program with a special graduation ceremony. This event marks a significant achievement for our graduates, who are now equipped to excel in today's dynamic administrative and remote work... - June 29, 2025 - FINM Solutions
Yolk Life Insurance Launches in Michigan, Ushering in a Bold New Era of Modern Financial Protection
Yolk Life Insurance launches in Michigan, offering modern life insurance solutions with personalized financial roadmaps and living benefits. Founded by Tim Allen and Adam Szlamkowicz, Yolk Life is on a mission to make insurance accessible and empowering for today’s families and professionals. Now serving Michigan, Texas, and Florida. - June 15, 2025 - Yolk Life Financial
PNLH Pilots CHESS Health Solution to Support Outpatient Clients with SUD
Personalized Nursing LIGHT House (PNLH) has launched a pilot program offering the CHESS Health Connections app to support clients with substance use disorder (SUD). Funded by the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, the app provides 24/7 recovery support through peer forums, virtual meetings, crisis response, and care tools. The program begins at PNLH’s Plymouth location with plans to expand across sites, helping bridge care gaps and extend support beyond in-person services. - June 12, 2025 - Personalized Nursing LIGHT House
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
Author Teresa Rittinger’s New Book, "The Pencil Book," is a Charming Story About a Pencil with One Small Request to Help Him Access His Limitless Possibilities to Create
Recent release “The Pencil Book” from Page Publishing author Teresa Rittinger is an engaging story that centers around Mr. Pencil, an ordinary pencil who can not only talk but create anything in the world, from a story to a mathematical equation. However, in order to do so, Mr. Pencil asks readers for one important favor: to pick up him and any other pencils they may find forgotten on the floor. - April 11, 2025 - Page Publishing
Senator Debbie Stabenow Joins Liberty Partners Group as Senior Policy Advisor
Liberty Partners Group, a leading provider of strategic government relations and public affairs counsel, is proud to announce that Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan will be joining the Liberty Partners team as a Senior Policy Advisor, effective immediately. Senator Stabenow has dedicated fifty... - January 15, 2025 - Liberty Partners
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Vision of Justice: Transforming Lives with Free Cataract Surgeries for Michigan's Uninsured
A newly established nonprofit aims to transform lives by providing free cataract surgeries to those in need. Vision of Justice, a non-profit corporation pending 501(c)(3) status, was launched by Attorney Jason Waechter in response to the urgent need in Metro Detroit and across the state of Michigan. - October 31, 2024 - Vision of Justice
Author Gary Schafer’s New Book, "A Family’s Story of Addiction, Death, and Recovery," Spreads Information and Awareness About the Reality of Substance Use Disorder
Recent release “A Family’s Story of Addiction, Death, and Recovery” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gary Schafer takes readers on the journey of the author and his family as they faced the world of substance use disorder (SUD) with their son, Eric Michael. - October 03, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Canadian Wonderland - The Largest Canadian Cultural Festival Outside of Canada Celebrates All Things Canuck
Canadiana Fest celebrates the art, music, food (and beer), sports and most of all the spirit of kindness Canadians are known featuring their 3 founding cultures of Indigenous, French and British heritage. Meet Rick Green of the Red Green Show -the iconic Canadian sitcom, try your hand in the sports Centre, get in on the lumberjack village, eat through a poutine passport, dress up in the Cosplay Contest, get down to the sounds of award winning Canadian musical artists. Tons of fun for all ages. - September 11, 2024 - Canadiana Fest
GemX Grant Consulting Secures Over $100M for Its Clients
GemX Grant Consulting is proud to announce the official launch of its grant writing and consulting services. Having already secured over $100 million in funding for its clients, GemX Grant Consulting is poised to become a leading player in the grant writing industry with clients small and large. - August 30, 2024 - GemX Grant Consulting
Trucent Renewable Chemicals Welcomes Local STEM Students and Educators with Ohio’s Lt. Governor
In June 2024, Trucent Renewable Chemicals hosted local STEM students and Ohio’s “Educators on Location” program with Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted. Part of Ohio's Teacher Bootcamp, the program helps educators understand local industries and job opportunities for students. Guests learned about Trucent’s biocatalytic splitting technology and diverse career paths in renewable chemicals. The event aligns educational outcomes with workforce needs, fostering community knowledge. - June 18, 2024 - Trucent
"Dandelion Roots Run Deep" by Merrill Ann Clark and Merry Bell Clark
"Dandelion Roots Run Deep" is the true story of three generations of tenacious Midwestern women, one in Illinois and two in Michigan. Merry is the third generation, and her mother Merrill, fought for organic agriculture and Michigan's environment from 1967 - 2009. Merrill developed... - June 12, 2024 - Merry Bell Clark
TA Systems Relocates Headquarters to a New State-of-the-Art Facility in Rochester Hills, MI
TA Systems, a leader in automation solutions, proudly relocates its corporate headquarters. Spanning 100,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art facility signifies a significant step forward in TA Systems' commitment to innovation and growth within Oakland County, Michigan's Automation Alley. - June 04, 2024 - Totally Automated Systems
CMTpages' "Color the Friendship Bracelets" Coloring Books Capture the Unbreakable Bond of Taylor's Swift's Fan Community with a "Shared Coloring Experience" for Swifties
"Color the Friendship Bracelets" coloring books capture the magic of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and the unbreakable bond of the Swiftie community. Created by mother-daughter Swifties, these coloring books feature intricate designs inspired by iconic friendship bracelets. Celebrating beloved song titles, lyrics, concert chants, and perfect for all ages, these books offer a unique way for the community to have a Shared Coloring Experience that brings the emotions of trading bracelets home. - May 22, 2024 - CMTpages
Safe Rx Welcomes Lon von Hurwitz as Market Access & Policy Director
Hire Coincides with Growth in Market Access for LPV® Dispensing - March 05, 2024 - Safe Rx
Safe Rx Releases 3rd Party Validated Prevention and Economic Impact Model for Government and Prevention Community Customer Programming
Safe Rx® today announced the launch of VIDA™, its third-party validated prevention and economic impact model for use in customer prevention programming. Branded VIDA™, an acronym for “Vial Impact Data Analysis” and Spanish for “life,” the model is used for... - February 14, 2024 - Safe Rx
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC Propels Forward as One of the World's Largest Minority-Owned Automotive Stamping Plant
GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, a minority- and family-owned automotive parts manufacturer, has acquired Dixien, LLC's assets, continuing its 43-year history of automotive parts stamping. Led by CEO Vincent Henderson, known for turning around award-winning operations, GSC is committed to excellence, investing in technology, and maintaining a highly experienced staff. The company's 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Lake City, GA, is the largest minority-owned automotive stamping plant globally. - January 30, 2024 - GSC Steel Stamping
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Chiropractic Seminars That Are 100% Clinical One-on-One Seminars for Licensed Chiropractors; Advanced Adjusting Technique Protocols Giving the Attendee a Competitive Edge
Chiropractic Seminars for licensed chiropractors that are 100% clinical in nature with one-on-one instruction by Your Houston Chiropractor Dr. Gregory E. Johnson at Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC in Houston, Texas, every M-T-W, year around. - July 11, 2023 - Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC
Kneaded Relief Massage & Spa Receives Accolade for Best Massage Therapy in 2022 Detroit Free Press Best of the Best Awards
Kneaded Relief Massage & Spa has been honored with the Best Massage Therapy award in the 2022 Detroit Free Press Best of The Best competition. This prestigious recognition highlights the spa's dedication to delivering exceptional services and outstanding customer experiences in the Detroit area. The award was determined through a rigorous nomination and voting process, reflecting the community's support and appreciation for Kneaded Relief Massage & Spa. - May 22, 2023 - Kneaded Relief Massage & Spa
Monroe County Community College Chooses Upright Education to Deliver In-Demand Tech Bootcamp Programs
Upright Education expands partnerships within the state of Michigan to include Monroe County Community College. Adult learners in southeast Michigan will have access to rapid upskilling opportunities within lucrative career fields in technology. - April 13, 2023 - Upright Education
Coach Paul Test’s Newly Released "Soul Food in A2: Footbrawl and Beyond" is an Enjoyable Reflection on Life Lessons, Moments of Faith, and Family Connection
“Soul Food in A2: Footbrawl and Beyond,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Coach Paul Test, is a captivating memoir that takes readers to the heart of a life lived in determination, appreciation for God’s blessings, and a passion for the game of football. - March 01, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Ascend Imaging Center in Southfield, Michigan is Offering Free Calcium Score in Honor of February's "American Heart Month"
Ascend Imaging is offering a Free Calcium Score in honor of American Heart Month for the Month of February, leveraging the latest Artificial Intelligence and technology for the 21st century for the nation's #1 killer, heart attacks. - January 31, 2023 - Ascend Imaging Center
BDA Partners Announces Senior Hire in Hong Kong
BDA Partners is pleased to announce that Alexandra Yang has joined as a Managing Director in Hong Kong. Alexandra will expand and deepen BDA’s origination and coverage of Financial Sponsors in Asia. She has more than 15 years’ experience in cross-border M&A and capital markets. - January 18, 2023 - BDA Partners Ltd
Accounting Business Solutions by JCS Offers Customized Sage 50, Sage 100 and QuickBooks Training for Users at All Skill Levels
As certified accounting software consultants, trainers, and specialists in Sage 50, Sage 100, and QuickBooks, Accounting Business Solutions by JCS incorporates their decades of experience and tailors their expertise into each of their training classes, sessions and Discovery calls with their customers. - September 16, 2022 - Accounting Business Solutions by JCS
Brighton Fire Authority 9/11 Memorial Preserved by Rhino Shield of Michigan
The 9/11 Memorial at Brighton Fire Authority Main Headquarters has been encapsulated using a process that has sealed the steel memorial and protected it from corrosion and weather. The memorial was erected in 2011 in memory of the victims of the 9/11 attacks in New York, Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon. - September 07, 2022 - Rhino Shield of Michigan
Black Male Leadership Conference Honors Detroit’s Local Leaders
Michigan Democratic Black Caucus Chair Keith Williams to Keynote Event - August 24, 2022 - Man Power Mentoring, Inc.
Superior Van & Mobility Opens New Location in Ypsilanti, Michigan
The nation’s largest family-owned mobility dealer, now serving the Ann Arbor, Michigan area communities with wheelchair-accessible vans, rentals, scooter lifts, and other adaptive equipment. - August 04, 2022 - Superior Van and Mobility
Custom Legal Marketing’s New Studio Wins 2022 Viddy Award for Sommers Schwartz Commercial
Custom Legal Marketing is honored to win a Gold Viddy Award in this year’s competition. - May 31, 2022 - Custom Legal Marketing
Local Authors Kim Childress and Barbara Herndon Among Guests Slated for Reading Rocks in Rockford 2022 Annual Book Event at Krause Memorial Library
Reading Rocks in Rockford celebrates the love of reading and Michigan authors and illustrators of books for all ages in Author's Row. Local authors Kim Childress and Barbara Herndon team to share and sign children's books including Herndon's latest picture book, You're the Hugs to My Kisses, and Find Your Future In Art, by Childress. - May 28, 2022 - Childress Ink
The Cambria Hotel, Located in Shelby Township, Donated to the Blessings in a Backpack Organization
The Cambria Hotel, located in Shelby Township, donated to the Blessings in a Backpack organization. Blessings in a Backpack sends kids home on Fridays with a backpack full of satisfying and nourishing food. This organization's focus is to ensure the kids in Macomb County have nutritious meals over... - May 10, 2022 - Cambria Hotel
Women Of MENA In Technology, the Largest Organization for Middle Eastern & North African Women in STEM, Announces Its Corporate Partnership with Sciex
Women Of MENA In Technology, a Silicon Valley-based non-profit organization, the largest organization for Middle Eastern and North African women in STEM, announces its corporate partnership with Sciex. Founded with a mission of fostering diversity and closing the gender gap by empowering Middle... - April 12, 2022 - Women Of MENA In Technology
Remote Theater Commemorates Attack on Congress with "Insurrection"
Remote Theater, a pioneer in live online drama, today announced the upcoming premiere of "Insurrection," a multi-story play about the impact of the 1/6/21 attack on Congress. Among the playwrights are Michael Gene Sullivan, Eugenie Chan, and Tanya Shaffer. The actors include Stacy Ross, James Carpenter, Amy Resnick, Atticus Shaindlin, Bonnie Akimoto, and Samrat Chakrabarti. Director: Giovanni Rodriguez, co-founder and artistic director at Remote. - December 29, 2021 - Remote Theater
Win 2021 Black Friday Website Preparations with A2 Hosting’s Free eCommerce eBook
A2 Hosting Advises eCommerce Owners on Technical Website Modifications to Improve Black Friday Holiday Conversions. - November 24, 2021 - A2 Hosting
Female Entrepreneur and Salon Owner Turned a Career-Ending Surgery Into a Multi-Million Dollar Brand
The success story of a female entrepreneur who creates a multi-million dollar brand against all odds and a neurologist's advice. The first step was to invent a hand rest to prevent the repetitive use injuries caused by her job. Eighteen months later, she was awarded a patent for the first ergonomic hand rest for nails, which led to a YouTube channel, a brand and an online nail academy - now making millions of dollars each year. - October 28, 2021 - Meticulous Manicurist LLC
Allstate Home Leisure - Battle of the Brands 2021 Hot Tub Sale
Allstate Home Leisure discusses the upcoming Hot Tub sales event at their stores. - September 25, 2021 - Allstate Home Leisure
Cameron Marie Needham of Needham Solutions, LLC Wins Mason’s Alignable Main Street Mentors Search for 2021
Today, Alignable’s network is honoring Cameron Marie Needham of Needham Solutions LLC as Mason’s 2021 Main Street Mentor Of The Year. - September 18, 2021 - Needham Solutions LLC
Kitfox Design Group Releases The Vietnam Throw Blanket
Kitfox Design Group is proud to launch their latest and most exciting product yet, The Vietnam Throw blanket. A concerted effort to recognize our military’s history, and a humble nod and a thank you to the servicemen and women who fought in Vietnam. The Vietnam Throw is woven in a small... - July 30, 2021 - Kitfox Design Group, LLC
Azoth Produces First Metal 3D Printed Part on a Production Vehicle for General Motors
Azoth, a vertically integrated additive manufacturing company, is manufacturing the first metal 3D printed part using binder jetting on a General Motors production vehicle. A unique, 3D printed medallion produced by Azoth sits on the manual shifter knob of the new 2022 Cadillac Blackwing V-series... - July 12, 2021 - Azoth Inc
Traxxas Radio Control and Excel RC Open Exclusive Store in Madison Heights, Michigan
Grand Opening Event to Showcase Radio Control Cars and Trucks, Contests and Prizes - May 19, 2021 - Excel RC
Detroit Pizza Chain Enters Region Into the Chicken Sandwich War
Local Detroit Pizza Chain Enters Region into the Chicken Sandwich War. Toarmina's Pizza gives Detroit-Area Residents a Chicken Sandwich with Quality Ingredients. Toarmina's Pizza of Metro Detroit introduces the Italian Chicken Sandwich. The new Toarmina Italian Chicken Sandwich features 3... - April 29, 2021 - Toarmina's Pizza
Courage Therapeutics Awarded STTR Grant to Design Novel Anorexia Drugs
Courage Therapeutics has been awarded an STTR grant by the National Insittute of Mental Health to design novel anorexia drugs. The grant is a follow-up to research by the Cone lab at the University of Michigan that recently published in Science Translational Research that MC3R is a potential target for therapeutic development in anorexia and obesity. The effort allows for an expeditious translation of basic science into eating disorders which have remained an area of significant unmet need. - April 23, 2021 - Courage Therapeutics
E & S Graphics, Inc. Honored as a 2021 Michigan Celebrates Awardee
E & S Graphics, Inc. is recognized as one of the 2021 awardees for the Michigan Small Business Development Center Best Small Business award. E & S Graphics, Inc. will be honored at the 17th annual Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses gala event on Tuesday, July 20. - April 08, 2021 - E & S Graphics, Inc.
Superior Van & Mobility Will Expand to Offer Michigan Wheelchair-Users Access to Affordable Accessible Vehicles
Superior Van & Mobility will be expanding to Ann Arbor, MI in late 2021 and will be the largest family-owned and operated wheelchair-accessible vehicle provider in the U.S. - March 24, 2021 - Superior Van and Mobility
Courage Therapeutics Raises $1M for Treatment of Anorexia Nervosa and Other Related Eating Disorders
Courage Therapeutics raised $1M towards development of treatments for eating disorders including Anorexia Nervosa, ARFID, BED and genetic obesity. The company is led by Dan Housman a parent of children with eating disorders. The round was led by Michigan Biomedical Ventures. Funding will be used to test Courage’s proprietary compounds in animal models of eating disorders. The technology is based on the research on MC3R at the University of Michigan from co-founder Dr. Roger Cone’s lab. - March 24, 2021 - Courage Therapeutics