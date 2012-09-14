PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

News Hub Media Launches AI4Images.com for Automated Image Enhancement News Hub Media announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers, the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. - November 01, 2019 - News Hub Media

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Raises More Than $20 Million in Series C Financing Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Michigan's Best Outdoor Cider Festival Local festival builds on first year’s success with big plans for its second year. Two local Ypsilanti business owners join efforts to create excitement in Ypsilanti by bringing out Michigan’s craft cider makers at the second annual West Cross Hard Cider Festival. This family-friendly festival unites what we love about Michigan in the Fall: cider and donuts, games, hard cider and the best food from local restaurants. - October 10, 2019 - West Cross Cider Festival

Secure Investors Group, Inc. to Acquire Murray, Tymkew and Associates and Springport Insurance Agency Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group

Going Global - Detroit: A Historic Real Estate Event For the first time in history, the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), is coming to Michigan. Special guest speaker is FIABCI World President, Mr. Walid Moussa.. - July 03, 2019 - Global Real Estate Consulting LLC

Granny's Confections Introduces Macadamia Nut Brittle. Now Seven Great Flavors of Handmade Brittle. Michigan owned and operated Granny's Confections has introduced an amazing new flavor of brittle. Macadamia Nut Brittle has joined their ever growing family of handmade brittle. Granny's Confections uses only the best ingredients. No artificial flavors of colors. All of their brittle is made and packaged by hand. Granny's Confections is growing. They are looking for retailers to carry this amazing product. Visit their website for more information. - June 10, 2019 - Granny's Confections

Lauded Motown Songwriter Paul Lubanski Pens Powerful Pro-Life Ballad "Dear Mom," Michigan native Paul Lubanski’s 21st song release is spiraling around-the-world with the help of the Christian pro-life community. Its message is profoundly presented both lyrically and performance-wise. It features a mellifluous anonymous female voice speaking to her mother... - May 17, 2019 - Paul Lubanski

Standigm Launches Artificial Intelligence-Driven Drug Discovery Service at 2019 BIO-Asia International Conference in Tokyo, Japan Standigm, a company using the advanced AI technology to drug discovery, launched the customized early drug discovery and target study service, "Standigm Insight®," at 2019 BIO-Asia International Conference in Tokyo, Japan. Standigm Insight® provides AI-driven new indication prediction and novel target analysis service for customer’s in-house products. - March 04, 2019 - Standigm

New Mobile App Partnership Increases Availability of Add-to-List Technology AdAdapted and Chefling, AI Kitchen Assistant App, Team Together to Offer Add-to-List Technology to Even More Consumers. - March 01, 2019 - AdAdapted

Event Launches New Info on Celiac, Autoimmunity and Wheat-Related Disorders A special two-day event, featuring a dream team of global leaders focused on the growing epidemic of wheat-related disorders, celiac disease, autoimmunity and how to support medical professionals, healthcare service providers and the public at large. The "International Symposium on Wheat-Related Disorders" is being broadcast globally. - January 04, 2019 - theDr.com

AdAdapted Drives Sales for Good Day Chocolate Supplement Brand with Mobile Advertising Add-to-List Solution AdAdapted’s mobile ad unit drove sales increase at large retailer for a chocolate supplement brand, Good Day Chocolate. - December 07, 2018 - AdAdapted

Dr. Robert H. Burke Announces the Newly F.D.A. Approved UltraSmooth Cellulite Treatment is Now Available at the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery UltraSmooth cellulite treatment is now available at the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Ann Arbor. This newly F.D.A. approved, noninvasive innovative treatment is unique in using both photonic and kinetic energy to reduce the appearance of unsightly cellulite. - October 30, 2018 - The Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery

Ypsilanti to Host Michigan’s First Autumn Outdoor Hard Cider Street Festival at the West Cross Cider Festival Brought to You by JEM Events and the Wurst Bar Multiple Michigan Hard Cider Makers at one Outdoor festival. - October 17, 2018 - West Cross Cider Festival

Mark Eaton Joins Campio Partners - Livonia, Michigan Mark is joining Campio after completing his work as Senior Independent Advisor to Deloitte Consulting’s Real Estate & Location Consulting (RE+LS) practice. “Mark brings a special set of skills in strategic advisory all focused on developing solutions to help users of real estate make... - September 14, 2018 - Campio

Campio Completes 201,810 SF Sale-Leaseback in New Albany, OH Campio is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 201,810 SF sale-leaseback project located at 8865 Smith Mills Road-North, New Albany OH 43054 on behalf of their client, Amcor Rigid Plastics. The buyer was Livingston Street Capital, LLC which is controlled by Peter Scola and Joe Fox. “It... - June 23, 2018 - Campio

Mobile Advertising Innovation Increases Sales for CPG by 3x+ A new tool simplifies grocery shopping and planning for consumers; multiplies revenue for brands and retailers. - June 07, 2018 - AdAdapted

Julia A. Galloway Honored with a P.O.W.E.R. Podcast by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Julia A. Galloway of Carleton, Michigan has been Honored with a Podcast by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of beauty and cosmetics. Podcasts are pre-recorded audio interviews which give P.O.W.E.R. - May 25, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

The Mighty Oak Youth Project Launches to Improve Access to Soccer for Area Youth The Mighty Oak Youth Project is a new nonprofit organization based in Ann Arbor with an aim to increase accessibility and engagement in soccer for the youth of Washtenaw County. Through its cooperation with area youth clubs, TMOYP will provide scholarships for club soccer for families in need. The program has an initial goal of raising $10,000 for scholarships to be provided for the 2018/19 soccer season. - May 15, 2018 - The Mighty Oak Youth Project

Campio Completes 195,000 SF Sale-Leaseback in Asheville, NC Campio is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 195,000 SF sale-leaseback project located at 3055 Sweeten Creek Rd., Asheville NC 28803 on behalf of their client, Amcor Flexibles Americas. The buyer was Realty Income Corporation. About Campio Campio is a corporate real estate advisory... - May 15, 2018 - Campio

Campio Completes 107,880 SF Lease in Greenwood, IN Campio with the partnership of Colliers International is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 107,880 SF lease project located at 642 Chaney, Greenwood IN on behalf of their client, Amcor Rigid Plastics. The landlord was Pinchal & Company represented by Bryan Poynter of Cushman... - May 12, 2018 - Campio

Campio Completes 222,563 SF Lease in Hazelwood, MO Campio is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 222,563 SF lease project located at 6200 Aviator Drive, Hazelwood MO on behalf of their client, Amcor Rigid Plastics. The landlord was Panattoni represented by Katie Haywood and Brian Bush of CBRE. About Campio Campio is a corporate... - May 12, 2018 - Campio

Prop and Scenery Lights Introduces the New Ocean Blue LED Bulb Effects Light Kit for Water Theming Special Effects Lighting Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC (PSL) is excited to release the Ocean Blue LED bulb with cable socket. A low powered light source for creating water effects in themed environments. - April 20, 2018 - Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC

Lush Lawn Shares Top 2018 Spring Lawn Tips Spring is right around the corner, so it is time to start planning for the growing season and bringing the lawn out of dormancy. - March 15, 2018 - Lush Lawn | Safari Tree

“Healthy Carpets” Company Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Special Offers Healthy Carpets has been in business since 2005 and would like to show some appreciation for their clients who have been with them and supported them. - March 13, 2018 - Healthy Carpets

Mobile Advertising for CPGs Just Got Easier The Leading Platform for CPG Mobile Advertising, AdAdapted, Integrates with Out of Milk, One of the Best Shopping List Apps for Android and iOS - March 01, 2018 - AdAdapted

TEACH Expands to Second Hospital in Michigan The non-profit now has volunteer college students and medical students conducting science experiments with sick children in hospitals in five different states. - February 19, 2018 - TEACH

RV Rental Connection Offers 100% Money Back Guarantee for All RV Rental Listings RV Rental Connection, an international award-winning advertising website for all RV rental companies and individual RV rental owners, announces its 100% Money Back Guarantee as a follow-up for all RV rental advertisers who take advantage of the company’s 90-Day Free Trial RV rental listings in... - February 06, 2018 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

Encore Real Estate Investment Services Trades Iconic Walgreens Location at Record Cap Rate Encore Real Estate Investment Services is pleased to announce the sale of a single tenant State-of-the-Art Prototype, Two-Story, 24-Hour Walgreens in Clearwater Beach, Florida with a record cap rate of 5.05%. - January 30, 2018 - Encore Real Estate Investment Services

Stellar Scholars "State of the Arts" Address Replays Achievements for Planet-Wide Loyalists from Stellar Novellas to David Reinstein's "Anthem of Israel" Following in the dynamic leadership of Co-Founder Patricia Emery, Executive Creative Director Ashley Sword beams as she reads the latest rave reviews of Stellar Romance followers. From Evonne Lake of Lynn, Massachusetts: "I've been reviewing websites professionally for over two decades... and I... - January 19, 2018 - Stellar Scholars

Stellar Scholars Releases the Eagerly Awaited Kathy Moffet Love Story Collection for Christmas Gifting Stellar Scholars releases the eagerly awaited Kathy Moffet love story collection for Christmas gifting as Roundtable writers celebrate 300,000 story reads on Stellar Romance and Saints and Scholars sister sites. - December 09, 2017 - Stellar Scholars

All Star Driver Education Seeks Coat Donations All Star Driver Education and One Warm Coat® have teamed up this winter to spread warmth...one coat at a time. - December 06, 2017 - All Star Driver Education

Encore Real Estate Investment Services is Pleased to Announce the Sale of a Class "A" Single Tenant Office Building Brandon Hanna, Ryan Vinco and Deno Bistolarides of Encore Real Estate Investment Services represented the seller in the transaction. - November 28, 2017 - Encore Real Estate Investment Services

Stellar Scholars' Songwriter Releases "My America," a Tribute to Honor Veterans Farmington Hills native Paul Lubanski is set to release his latest single "My America," a powerfully patriotic tribute to the Warrior Veterans of America Nov. 11. It will be available on the Stellar Scholars website and via hundreds of online stores including iTunes, Apple Store, and Amazon. The... - November 11, 2017 - Stellar Scholars

Phlebotomy Career Training Receives Accreditation for Online Phlebotomy Certification Course Phlebotomy Career Training announces recognition through the following certifying national organizations for providing educational excellence in phlebotomy instruction classes online, the organizations include; American Medical Certification Association, National Center for Competency and the National Association of Phlebotomy Technician Professionals. - October 02, 2017 - Phlebotomy Career Training

To Honor Patrick Swayze, Author Writes Book: "PATRICK SWAYZE The Dreamer" The book focuses on how Swayze’s focus on dreams for himself and others sustained him and guided him to live a zest-filled and hopeful life even while dealing with great adversity. The book describes Swayze’s diversified career in the arts world for over thirty-five years as an actor, dancer, singer, songwriter, producer, and choreographer, as well as his connection with his family, his spirituality, and his involvement in advocacy for dance, cancer advances, and conservation. - September 26, 2017 - Passion Spirit Dreams Press

Stellar Scholars: Paul Lubanski's and Johnny Johnson's Country Music StoryTubes on YouTube Conjure Up Comparisons to Elvis, Johnny Cash, and The Beatles Stellar Scholars Executive Creative Director Ashley Sword glows when she reads the rave review: Marla Holten of Huntsville, Alabama marvels: "Your love stories could be done in a rendition by someone like Johnny Cash and June Carter! It meets all the standards of the greats... Johnny, Elvis, and... - September 24, 2017 - Stellar Scholars

NetWorks Group Joins “Carbon Black Connect” Partner Program as an MSSP Partner NetWorks Group, a leading provider of security monitoring and ethical hacking services, today announced it has joined the “Carbon Black Connect” Partner Program as a managed security services provider (MSSP) partner. As an MSSP partner, NetWorks Group uses two of Carbon Black’s leading... - August 07, 2017 - NetWorks Group

Stellar Scholars Introduces Stellar Novellas: The Little Book Publisher Who Could Nothing seems impossible for the small, but dynamic collective of professionals sponsoring academic achievement called Stellar Scholars. Books, of course, are a natural offshoot of their high school- and college-level literary competitions and for their free story links to readers' loved ones from Stellar Romance and Saints and Scholars. - July 18, 2017 - Stellar Scholars

Top Gun Advisors Completes 112,509 SF Lease in Brampton, Ontario Top Gun Advisors is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 112,509 SF lease project located at 300 Kennedy Road Unit A Brampton, Ontario on behalf of their client, Amcor Rigid Plastics. The buyer was Orlando Corporation who was represented by Jon Brohman of the Orlando Corporation. About... - July 13, 2017 - Campio

Top Gun Advisors Completes 146,860 SF Sale-Leaseback in Denver, CO Top Gun Advisors is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 146,860 SF sale-leaseback project located at 4990 Ironton Denver, CO on behalf of their client, Amcor Flexibles Americas. The buyer was Realty Income Corporation. About Amcor Flexibles By combining optimum package functionality... - July 06, 2017 - Campio

Top Gun Advisors Completes 210,000 SF Sale-Leaseback in Madison, WI Top Gun Advisors is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 210,000 SF sale-leaseback project located at 4101 Lien Road Madison, WI on behalf of our client, Amcor Flexibles Americas. The buyer was Realty Income Corporation. - July 06, 2017 - Campio

Love Versus Baseball: A Game of Balls and Strikes; Stellar Scholars Ask "True Love: Romance or Baseball?" The answer, of course, is "yes," laughs Stellar Scholars Roundtable Editor Francis Dattilo who daily compiles the group's analytics (including site visits) at three o'clock California time. "On a given night our Saints and Scholars satellite site can easily best our love story site Stellar... - July 05, 2017 - Stellar Scholars

James D. Hoeschele Honored by America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals James D. Hoeschele, of Plymouth, Michigan, has recently been honored as an America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals 2017 Professional of the Year for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Inorganic Chemistry. - June 22, 2017 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals

You Go Girls! 2017 "Bettie Page" Wild Golf Invitation Stellar Scholars is hosting a Wild Golf Invitation designed as a charity event to raise funds for local women battling breast cancer. - June 17, 2017 - Stellar Scholars

Madison Street Capital Arranges Growth Capital for HeartSync, Inc. Madison Street Capital (“MSC”) acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging growth capital for its client, HeartSync, Inc. (“HeartSync”). The facility was provided by Decathlon Capital Partners. The transaction was announced today by Charles Botchway, CEO of MSC. Madison Street Capital Senior Managing Director Barry Petersen led the transaction. - May 19, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Summit Academy Lands Partnership with TEALS for 2017-2018 School Year Program helps schools develop sustainable computer science programs. - May 19, 2017 - Summit Academy Schools

Encore Real Estate Investment Services Hits the Ground Running - 46 Closings in First 90 Days Managing Partners Deno Bistolarides, Brandon Hanna and Ryan Vinco lead their team to 46 Closings totaling over $120 Million in their first quarter of operations. Encore REIS is a Relationship Driven, Results Oriented Investment Real Estate Brokerage Firm. - May 19, 2017 - Encore Real Estate Investment Services