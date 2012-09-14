|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
News Hub Media announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers, the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. - November 01, 2019 - News Hub Media
Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies
Local festival builds on first year’s success with big plans for its second year. Two local Ypsilanti business owners join efforts to create excitement in Ypsilanti by bringing out Michigan’s craft cider makers at the second annual West Cross Hard Cider Festival. This family-friendly festival unites what we love about Michigan in the Fall: cider and donuts, games, hard cider and the best food from local restaurants. - October 10, 2019 - West Cross Cider Festival
Mike Tymkew welcomes the partnership with Secure Investors Group and will be working closely with the Co-Founder, Bryan E. Spencer, to ensure the transition is seamless for clients. It was clear to Mike that Secure Investors Group is a great fit for existing clients, providing more carriers, competitive pricing, and personalized service. - October 07, 2019 - Secure Investors Group
For the first time in history, the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), is coming to Michigan. Special guest speaker is FIABCI World President, Mr. Walid Moussa.. - July 03, 2019 - Global Real Estate Consulting LLC
Michigan owned and operated Granny's Confections has introduced an amazing new flavor of brittle. Macadamia Nut Brittle has joined their ever growing family of handmade brittle. Granny's Confections uses only the best ingredients. No artificial flavors of colors. All of their brittle is made and packaged by hand. Granny's Confections is growing. They are looking for retailers to carry this amazing product. Visit their website for more information. - June 10, 2019 - Granny's Confections
"Dear Mom," Michigan native Paul Lubanski’s 21st song release is spiraling around-the-world with the help of the Christian pro-life community. Its message is profoundly presented both lyrically and performance-wise.
It features a mellifluous anonymous female voice speaking to her mother... - May 17, 2019 - Paul Lubanski
Standigm, a company using the advanced AI technology to drug discovery, launched the customized early drug discovery and target study service, "Standigm Insight®," at 2019 BIO-Asia International Conference in Tokyo, Japan. Standigm Insight® provides AI-driven new indication prediction and novel target analysis service for customer’s in-house products. - March 04, 2019 - Standigm
AdAdapted and Chefling, AI Kitchen Assistant App, Team Together to Offer Add-to-List Technology to Even More Consumers. - March 01, 2019 - AdAdapted
A special two-day event, featuring a dream team of global leaders focused on the growing epidemic of wheat-related disorders, celiac disease, autoimmunity and how to support medical professionals, healthcare service providers and the public at large. The "International Symposium on Wheat-Related Disorders" is being broadcast globally. - January 04, 2019 - theDr.com
AdAdapted’s mobile ad unit drove sales increase at large retailer for a chocolate supplement brand, Good Day Chocolate. - December 07, 2018 - AdAdapted
UltraSmooth cellulite treatment is now available at the Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Ann Arbor. This newly F.D.A. approved, noninvasive innovative treatment is unique in using both photonic and kinetic energy to reduce the appearance of unsightly cellulite. - October 30, 2018 - The Michigan Center for Cosmetic Surgery
Multiple Michigan Hard Cider Makers at one Outdoor festival. - October 17, 2018 - West Cross Cider Festival
Mark is joining Campio after completing his work as Senior Independent Advisor to Deloitte Consulting’s Real Estate & Location Consulting (RE+LS) practice.
“Mark brings a special set of skills in strategic advisory all focused on developing solutions to help users of real estate make... - September 14, 2018 - Campio
Campio is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 201,810 SF sale-leaseback project located at 8865 Smith Mills Road-North, New Albany OH 43054 on behalf of their client, Amcor Rigid Plastics. The buyer was Livingston Street Capital, LLC which is controlled by Peter Scola and Joe Fox.
“It... - June 23, 2018 - Campio
A new tool simplifies grocery shopping and planning for consumers; multiplies revenue for brands and retailers. - June 07, 2018 - AdAdapted
Julia A. Galloway of Carleton, Michigan has been Honored with a Podcast by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of beauty and cosmetics. Podcasts are pre-recorded audio interviews which give P.O.W.E.R. - May 25, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
The Mighty Oak Youth Project is a new nonprofit organization based in Ann Arbor with an aim to increase accessibility and engagement in soccer for the youth of Washtenaw County. Through its cooperation with area youth clubs, TMOYP will provide scholarships for club soccer for families in need. The program has an initial goal of raising $10,000 for scholarships to be provided for the 2018/19 soccer season. - May 15, 2018 - The Mighty Oak Youth Project
Campio is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 195,000 SF sale-leaseback project located at 3055 Sweeten Creek Rd., Asheville NC 28803 on behalf of their client, Amcor Flexibles Americas. The buyer was Realty Income Corporation.
About Campio
Campio is a corporate real estate advisory... - May 15, 2018 - Campio
Campio with the partnership of Colliers International is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 107,880 SF lease project located at 642 Chaney, Greenwood IN on behalf of their client, Amcor Rigid Plastics. The landlord was Pinchal & Company represented by Bryan Poynter of Cushman... - May 12, 2018 - Campio
Campio is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 222,563 SF lease project located at 6200 Aviator Drive, Hazelwood MO on behalf of their client, Amcor Rigid Plastics. The landlord was Panattoni represented by Katie Haywood and Brian Bush of CBRE.
About Campio
Campio is a corporate... - May 12, 2018 - Campio
Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC (PSL) is excited to release the Ocean Blue LED bulb with cable socket. A low powered light source for creating water effects in themed environments. - April 20, 2018 - Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC
Spring is right around the corner, so it is time to start planning for the growing season and bringing the lawn out of dormancy. - March 15, 2018 - Lush Lawn | Safari Tree
Healthy Carpets has been in business since 2005 and would like to show some appreciation for their clients who have been with them and supported them. - March 13, 2018 - Healthy Carpets
The Leading Platform for CPG Mobile Advertising, AdAdapted, Integrates with Out of Milk, One of the Best Shopping List Apps for Android and iOS - March 01, 2018 - AdAdapted
The non-profit now has volunteer college students and medical students conducting science experiments with sick children in hospitals in five different states. - February 19, 2018 - TEACH
RV Rental Connection, an international award-winning advertising website for all RV rental companies and individual RV rental owners, announces its 100% Money Back Guarantee as a follow-up for all RV rental advertisers who take advantage of the company’s 90-Day Free Trial RV rental listings in... - February 06, 2018 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.
Encore Real Estate Investment Services is pleased to announce the sale of a single tenant State-of-the-Art Prototype, Two-Story, 24-Hour Walgreens in Clearwater Beach, Florida with a record cap rate of 5.05%. - January 30, 2018 - Encore Real Estate Investment Services
Following in the dynamic leadership of Co-Founder Patricia Emery, Executive Creative Director Ashley Sword beams as she reads the latest rave reviews of Stellar Romance followers.
From Evonne Lake of Lynn, Massachusetts: "I've been reviewing websites professionally for over two decades... and I... - January 19, 2018 - Stellar Scholars
Stellar Scholars releases the eagerly awaited Kathy Moffet love story collection for Christmas gifting as Roundtable writers celebrate 300,000 story reads on Stellar Romance and Saints and Scholars sister sites. - December 09, 2017 - Stellar Scholars
All Star Driver Education and One Warm Coat® have teamed up this winter to spread warmth...one coat at a time. - December 06, 2017 - All Star Driver Education
Brandon Hanna, Ryan Vinco and Deno Bistolarides of Encore Real Estate Investment Services represented the seller in the transaction. - November 28, 2017 - Encore Real Estate Investment Services
Farmington Hills native Paul Lubanski is set to release his latest single "My America," a powerfully patriotic tribute to the Warrior Veterans of America Nov. 11.
It will be available on the Stellar Scholars website and via hundreds of online stores including iTunes, Apple Store, and Amazon.
The... - November 11, 2017 - Stellar Scholars
Queen Mother of Internet Romance Stories, Stellar Scholars' Patricia Emery leaves legacy of love stories, baseball yarns and "StoryTube" live reads for an ever-increasing global following. - October 31, 2017 - Stellar Scholars
Phlebotomy Career Training announces recognition through the following certifying national organizations for providing educational excellence in phlebotomy instruction classes online, the organizations include; American Medical Certification Association, National Center for Competency and the National Association of Phlebotomy Technician Professionals. - October 02, 2017 - Phlebotomy Career Training
The book focuses on how Swayze’s focus on dreams for himself and others sustained him and guided him to live a zest-filled and hopeful life even while dealing with great adversity. The book describes Swayze’s diversified career in the arts world for over thirty-five years as an actor, dancer, singer, songwriter, producer, and choreographer, as well as his connection with his family, his spirituality, and his involvement in advocacy for dance, cancer advances, and conservation. - September 26, 2017 - Passion Spirit Dreams Press
Stellar Scholars Executive Creative Director Ashley Sword glows when she reads the rave review:
Marla Holten of Huntsville, Alabama marvels: "Your love stories could be done in a rendition by someone like Johnny Cash and June Carter! It meets all the standards of the greats... Johnny, Elvis, and... - September 24, 2017 - Stellar Scholars
TTMS Meeting & Event Division proudly presents an event with something for everyone. Great shopping, prizes, 50/50 raffles and more. - August 16, 2017 - TTMS Corporation
NetWorks Group, a leading provider of security monitoring and ethical hacking services, today announced it has joined the “Carbon Black Connect” Partner Program as a managed security services provider (MSSP) partner.
As an MSSP partner, NetWorks Group uses two of Carbon Black’s leading... - August 07, 2017 - NetWorks Group
Nothing seems impossible for the small, but dynamic collective of professionals sponsoring academic achievement called Stellar Scholars. Books, of course, are a natural offshoot of their high school- and college-level literary competitions and for their free story links to readers' loved ones from Stellar Romance and Saints and Scholars. - July 18, 2017 - Stellar Scholars
Top Gun Advisors is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 112,509 SF lease project located at 300 Kennedy Road Unit A Brampton, Ontario on behalf of their client, Amcor Rigid Plastics. The buyer was Orlando Corporation who was represented by Jon Brohman of the Orlando Corporation.
About... - July 13, 2017 - Campio
Top Gun Advisors is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 146,860 SF sale-leaseback project located at 4990 Ironton Denver, CO on behalf of their client, Amcor Flexibles Americas. The buyer was Realty Income Corporation.
About Amcor Flexibles
By combining optimum package functionality... - July 06, 2017 - Campio
Top Gun Advisors is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 210,000 SF sale-leaseback project located at 4101 Lien Road Madison, WI on behalf of our client, Amcor Flexibles Americas. The buyer was Realty Income Corporation. - July 06, 2017 - Campio
The answer, of course, is "yes," laughs Stellar Scholars Roundtable Editor Francis Dattilo who daily compiles the group's analytics (including site visits) at three o'clock California time. "On a given night our Saints and Scholars satellite site can easily best our love story site Stellar... - July 05, 2017 - Stellar Scholars
James D. Hoeschele, of Plymouth, Michigan, has recently been honored as an America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals 2017 Professional of the Year for his outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Inorganic Chemistry. - June 22, 2017 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals
Stellar Scholars is hosting a Wild Golf Invitation designed as a charity event to raise funds for local women battling breast cancer. - June 17, 2017 - Stellar Scholars
Madison Street Capital (“MSC”) acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging growth capital for its client, HeartSync, Inc. (“HeartSync”). The facility was provided by Decathlon Capital Partners. The transaction was announced today by Charles Botchway, CEO of MSC. Madison Street Capital Senior Managing Director Barry Petersen led the transaction. - May 19, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
Program helps schools develop sustainable computer science programs. - May 19, 2017 - Summit Academy Schools
Managing Partners Deno Bistolarides, Brandon Hanna and Ryan Vinco lead their team to 46 Closings totaling over $120 Million in their first quarter of operations. Encore REIS is a Relationship Driven, Results Oriented Investment Real Estate Brokerage Firm. - May 19, 2017 - Encore Real Estate Investment Services
Urban Energy Works announces the commissioning of its first rainwater recycling system at the 801 Wildt St. townhomes. The system will save its homeowners an average of $2,200 per year, replacing city water for toilets, laundry and irrigation with roof-collected rainwater. Those uses add up to over 100,000... - May 03, 2017 - Urban Energy Works