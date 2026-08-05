Courage Therapeutics has been awarded an STTR grant by the National Insittute of Mental Health to design novel anorexia drugs. The grant is a follow-up to research by the Cone lab at the University of Michigan that recently published in Science Translational Research that MC3R is a potential target for therapeutic development in anorexia and obesity. The effort allows for an expeditious translation of basic science into eating disorders which have remained an area of significant unmet need. - April 23, 2021 - Courage Therapeutics