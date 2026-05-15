Mississippi: Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula News
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Veterans Week: AgileDad and Pivot Agility Offer Free Online Career Training for U.S. Military and Veterans
AgileDad and Pivot Agility are offering free, live online Agile and product training courses exclusively for U.S. military personnel and veterans during Veterans Week 2025. Classes include Certified ScrumMaster, Product Owner, Agile Implementation, and Product Thinking. Sponsored seats are limited; verification required. - October 16, 2025 - AgileDad
Author Joe W. Boyou Sr.’s New Book, “Six by Nine: Memoirs of a Corrections Officer,” Shares Life Lessons Gleaned from the Author’s Work as a Corrections Officer
Recent release “Six by Nine: Memoirs of a Corrections Officer” from Page Publishing author Joe W. Boyou Sr. is a thought-provoking memoir that offers an insider's look at the life of a corrections officer and the realities of working within the justice system. Within his account, the author explores the challenges that correctional officers must face with both inmates and fellow officers. - August 27, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Damon Dusang’s New Book, "The Jhenna: How to Beat PTSD and Find Peace," is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Journey Towards Healing from PTSD
Recent release “The Jhenna: How to Beat PTSD and Find Peace” from Newman Springs Publishing author Damon Dusang is a poignant and deeply personal account that follows the author through her journey towards learning to move forward after struggling with PTSD. Through sharing his story, Dusang hopes to inspire others facing similar struggles so that they too may begin the road towards healing. - August 07, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Taylor Watts’s New Book, "Green Teen," is a Thrilling Story of a Bullied Teen Who Becomes a Target for Those Who Wish to Gain His Newly Developed Superpowers
Fulton Books author Taylor Watts, who holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, has completed his most recent book “Green Teen”: a riveting tale that centers around a teenage boy who, after constantly being made fun of at school, suddenly... - July 18, 2025 - Fulton Books
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
Meagan O’Nan’s TEDx Talk, "What to Do When You Disagree with Someone You Love," Premieres on International Women’s Day 2025 - With a Powerful New Song to Match
Acclaimed speaker’s powerful talk aligns with this year’s IWD theme of activation, inspiring individuals to lead with vulnerability and foster real connection amidst an era of division. - March 06, 2025 - Meagan O’Nan
Christopher Davis’s Newly Released "The God of Your Dreams: A Tiny Devotional for Those Who Encounter Christ Through Dreams" is an Uplifting Spiritual Guide
“The God of Your Dreams: A Tiny Devotional for Those Who Encounter Christ through Dreams” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christopher Davis is an inspiring devotional that delves into the profound ways God communicates with His children through dreams, offering readers guidance, comfort, and spiritual insight. - January 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Two-Day Online Auction Featuring Surplus Tools, Equipment, Vehicles, and Rigging from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides & Grant Parish Sheriff Department, RADE
Bonnette Auction Company is hosting a two-day online auction on September 11-12, 2024, featuring surplus tools, equipment, vehicles, rigging, job boxes, and 250-ton hydraulic jacks from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides Parish Sheriff Department, RADE, and Grant Parish Sheriff Department. Items include hand tools, power tools, rigging supplies, job boxes, hydraulic jacks, and surplus vehicles. This event is open to contractors, business owners, and individuals nationwide. - September 03, 2024 - Bonnette Auction Company
Antonette Smith’s New Book, "David's Book," is a Jubilant Love Story About How Two People Found Each Other Across Thousands of Miles Apart Through the Grace of God
Recent release “David's Book” from Page Publishing author Antonette Smith is the story of Smith and her husband, Oluwagbemiga David. Despite being born on opposite sides of the world, God had a plan for the two of them to be together. David shares his life story in his own words, along with the inspiring journey of finding his wife. - August 28, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author David Carson Futch's New Audiobook, "Confessions of a Public Defender," Explores the Criminal Justice System in America, as Told by an Actual Public Defender
Recent audiobook release “Confessions of a Public Defender: A Collection of Stories About Life In The Criminal Justice System” from Audiobook Network author David Carson Futch is a comprehensive look at what being a public defender in America’s criminal justice system is really like, the struggles and uphill battles they often face, and why they are essential to the nation’s democracy. - July 03, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Atlantic Industrial Group Secures Global Manufacturing & Design License for UAV Corp. High Altitude Lighter than Air Vehicles with Artificial Intelligence Design Assist
Atlantic Industrial Group (AIG), an unconventional Defense Prime holding company, has secured manufacturing and design license, to produce advanced, exceptionally maneuverable, high altitude, lighter than air (LTA) vehicles from UAV Corp of Florida. AIG and UAV will co develop manufacturing facilities in the Gulf Coast region in conjunction with public/private initiatives. - June 20, 2024 - Atlantic Industrial Group
CMTpages' "Color the Friendship Bracelets" Coloring Books Capture the Unbreakable Bond of Taylor's Swift's Fan Community with a "Shared Coloring Experience" for Swifties
"Color the Friendship Bracelets" coloring books capture the magic of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and the unbreakable bond of the Swiftie community. Created by mother-daughter Swifties, these coloring books feature intricate designs inspired by iconic friendship bracelets. Celebrating beloved song titles, lyrics, concert chants, and perfect for all ages, these books offer a unique way for the community to have a Shared Coloring Experience that brings the emotions of trading bracelets home. - May 22, 2024 - CMTpages
Author Ron Meyers's New Audiobook, "The Promoter," is an Intimate, Firsthand Account of the Author’s Life and How His Relationship with the Lord Saved Him
Recent audiobook release “The Promoter” from Audiobook Network author Ron Meyers follows the author as he finds his life forever changed after being pulled back from the brink by God. After accepting the Lord’s plan for him, the author set about dedicating his life to Christ and spreading his teachings and glory. - March 14, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Gulf Coast REALTOR Releases Enchanting Children’s Book "Sebastian’s Pen Pal Adventures"
As families embark on the thrilling yet challenging journey of moving to a new hometown, Susan Siemiontkowski, a local real estate agent and compassionate author, introduces a heartwarming solution in her latest release, "Sebastian’s Pen Pal Adventures." This enchanting storybook promises to captivate young readers and explorers while offering guidance and reassurance to children navigating relocation transitions. - December 24, 2023 - Susan Siemiontkowski
Comedian Patrick Sisk Takes His Act Beyond Home Turf, Headlining in Mobile
Comedian Patrick Sisk performs in Mobile, AL, on October 15 at the Alabama Music Box. Celebrated by Orlando Weekly and a finalist in Florida's Funniest Comedian, he's known for a unique style influenced by comedy legends. The show starts at 7 PM, with tickets available online now. Patrick has high-profile endorsements and a rapidly growing fan-base, evidenced by a 332% increase in 2023 merchandise sales. The press is invited but asked not to disclose specific jokes from the performance. - October 07, 2023 - Wall of Fame Entertainment, LLC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Elliott Homes and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Join Forces Once Again to Present the 2024 Mississippi Gulf Coast Dream Home Campaign
Elliott Homes shares the road to 8 Million Dollars raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and what is in store for the 2024 Mississippi Gulf Coast St. Jude Dream Home. - September 01, 2023 - Elliott Homes
Rare Opportunity to Own a Piece of Southern History: Professionally Managed Estate in Southern Pike County, Mississippi Up for Auction
Bonnette Auction Company has announced the upcoming auction of a historically significant 60-acre estate, known as the Reed Lampton house, located in Southern Pike County, Mississippi. Scheduled for September 28 at 6 pm CST, the event will offer both live and online bidding. Originating from the 1930s, the estate was a commercial hub owned by the Lamptons, who ran various local businesses. - August 25, 2023 - Bonnette Auction Company
NAF Appoints Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, Robert F. Smith, to Board of Directors
NAF is happy to announce the appointment of esteemed businessman, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, Robert F. Smith, to its Board of Directors, as a Vice Chairman. Smith, who is Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, will join an impactful group of corporate, education, and community... - April 04, 2023 - NAF
Mississippi’s Annual Cannabis Festival Weekend to be Held April 21, 2023 Through April 23, 2023
An event is organized by locals for the purpose of celebrating the healing power of the Cannabis plant and educating the public about the related science, policy, criminal justice, and social equity issues. The goal of the Presenters Opulent High, in partnership with Cannabis Festival Mississippi is to encourage attendance from cannabis enthusiasts and the “canna curious” alike. - April 04, 2023 - Cannabis Festival Mississippi
Largest Veterans Cannabis Certification Event in USA to be Held in Jackson, Mississippi on April 30 to Kickoff Veteran Cannabis Support Program Initiative
MississippiMedicalMarijuanas.com, an ElysianMed.io brand platform, announced today that they will be holding a cannabis mass-certification event for Mississippi veterans at the Westin Hotel, in Jackson, Mississippi on April 30, 2023. The event will provide over $75,000 worth of medical cannabis... - March 30, 2023 - ElysianMed
New Outpatient Cath Lab Opens
Arise Vascular announced the opening of its newest outpatient cardiovascular catheterization lab in Gautier, Mississippi, bringing a new level of convenience, cost savings, and state-of-the-art care to the area. - March 02, 2023 - Arise Vascular
Author David R Parker’s Newly Released "Thank God" is a Beautiful and Deeply Personal Testament to How God Carried the Author Through His Most Difficult Moments
“Thank God,” from Christian Faith Publishing author David R Parker, is a profound assortment of poetry that reveals the incredible courage the author discovered to overcome his struggles and trials through crafting a relationship with God. Through each entry, Parker reveals the ways in which God is always willing to accept his children back into his graces, no matter how far they have strayed. - February 14, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Glenda Jenkins Simmons’s Newly Released "Journey Out of Lodebar: Testimony of a Prisoner’s Wife" is a Powerful Memoir That Explores an Unexpected Imprisonment
“Journey out of Lodebar: Testimony of a Prisoner’s Wife,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Glenda Jenkins Simmons, is an uplifting message of hope for anyone facing the prospect of handling the complexities, both personal and spiritual, of having a loved one imprisoned. - February 10, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
New Management for Local Self Storage Facility in Gulfport, Mississippi
Local acquisition of Safe Space Storage Gulfport is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Gulfport. Ronald Frieman and Chris Genard of Safe Space Storage Gulfport purchased this facility and used Frieman General Contractors to redevelop this existing site. Safe Space Storage... - December 23, 2022 - Absolute Storage Management
MS Gulf Coast Homebuilder Elliott Homes Finds a Way to Roll Back Prices
In an environment where most home builders are raising prices, Gulfport, MS homebuilders Elliott Homes has rolled back home prices to pre-pandemic levels. Not an easy feat in today's ever-changing construction market. - October 06, 2022 - Elliott Homes
Elliott Homes Presents Grand Opening of Gulfport Model Home
Award-winning homebuilder Elliott Homes presents the newest model home in the Sanctuary Trails community of Gulfport, MS. The Grand Opening takes place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 1411 Sanctuary Trails, Gulfport, MS 39503, from 12 pm–5 pm. - October 06, 2022 - Elliott Homes
Ocean Aero Announces Series C Funding, San Diego, September 8, 2021
Ocean Aero is proud to announce the closing of its latest financing round led by Advantage Capital and the Community Development Venture Capital Alliance (CDVCA) on July 23, 2021. Advantage Capital and CDVCA join Energy Innovation Capital and WTRMLN Labs, LLC in the funding round to ramp up production of the company’s TRITON Generation III AUSV and accelerate the development of specialized payloads. - September 08, 2021 - Ocean Aero
Riester Acquires PCP Stethoscopes from RNK - MobilDrTech Continues Stethoscope Sales & Expands Product Line
Rudolf Riester GmbH of Jungingen, Germany, has acquired PCP-USB and PCP-1 stethoscopes from RNK Products, Inc. The RNK PCP line of stethoscopes has been rebranded as ri-sonic® PCP stethoscopes and Riester has assumed manufacturing operations and distribution. MobilDrTech, Inc. is pleased to announce a business affiliation with Riester where MobilDrTech will continue marketing, sales and support for the ri-sonic® PCP stethoscopes as an authorized dealer for Riester. - August 10, 2021 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
Statement from Family of Civil Rights Icon & Mathematics Teacher Bob Moses
With great sadness, the family of Robert Parris Moses announces the passing of our husband, father, friend, and STEM educator. Before his passing, he expressed tremendous gratitude to all who are involved in the struggle for democracy and to those who supported his work to transform the conditions of Black people in our country. Moses was born January 23, 1935, and died the morning of July 25, 2021, in Hollywood, Florida. He was with family and his wife of 52 years, Janet. - July 25, 2021 - Family of Bob Moses
Gulfport/Biloxi Iconic Yellow Cab Sold – zTrip Launches New Taxi Fleet
zTrip, a new innovative taxi service, has acquired Yellow Cab’s taxicab operating authority. zTrip will launch with a new fleet of 40 new vehicles in the Gulfport/Biloxi market today. zTrip. Because it matters who’s driving you. Because it matters who’s driving your kids, your elderly parents and who you drive with. - July 10, 2019 - zTrip WHC
AeroGo Names Jay Miller Midwest Regional Manager
AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.
Elliott Homes Donates Information Center to Lynn Meadows Discovery Center
Elliott Homes is committed to improving the quality of life. The Information Center at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center will help monitor visitors to the facility providing a safer environment for families enjoying the center. - June 28, 2017 - Elliott Homes LLC
Deborah J. Callender to be Recognized as a 2018 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Roundtable Member
Deborah J. Callender, of Carriere, Mississippi, will be honored as a Member of the 2018 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Roundtable. This distinction is to be bestowed in recognition of her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Physical Science. - June 22, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who
KGM Hires James Marino, New MidWest Director of Sales
KGM, manufacturer and supplier of groundbreaking products for the casino gaming industry, is excited to announce veteran sales professional, James Marino, as director of Midwest sales. Marino brings more than 30 years of industry-related experience to KGM, which includes 17 years of gaming vendor... - June 01, 2017 - KGM
Deborah J. Callender Has Been Recognized as a 2017 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Industry Leader
Deborah J. Callender, of Carriere, Mississippi has recently been recognized as a 2017 Industry Leader by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Physical Science. - May 24, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who
Mark Kostabi - Contemporary Master at Martin Lawrence Gallery New Orleans
Martin Lawrence Gallery New Orleans is proud to welcome renowned contemporary master, Mark Kostabi. Join them and discover the bold artistry of this unique and visionary artist. The art reception will be on Saturday, April 29th, 2017, from 6:00PM-8:00PM at 433 Royal Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70130. The art is on exhibit until May 22, 2017. - April 22, 2017 - Martin Lawrence Galleries
Deborah J. Callender Has Recently Been Recognized as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2017 Roundtable Member
Deborah J. Callender, of Carriere, Mississippi has recently been recognized as a 2017 Roundtable Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Government Sciences and Oceanographic Research. - April 11, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who
Deborah J. Callender Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who
Deborah J. Callender, of Carriere, Mississippi has recently been recognized as a 2017 Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Government Sciences and Oceanographic Research. - February 28, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who
Elliott Homes Wins Two Building and Design Awards in One Week
Elliott Homes adds to their long list of honors and accolades after receiving two highly coveted awards in one week for their custom beach front home, The Camille. The 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home brings the antebellum style homes back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast that have been missing from the landscape since Hurricane Katrina. - November 29, 2016 - Elliott Homes LLC
UFOMiners Boasts High-Quality Miners with Competitive Prices
UFOMiners LLC is striving to keep ahead of the competition. Providing first-in-class Bitcoin and Litecoin mining hardware, this young company not only guarantees high-quality products, but it also promises affordable pricing, mix-and-match consumer-friendly promotions and free international... - November 10, 2016 - UFOMiners LLC.
Casino Gaming CEO Launches Management & Marketing Company
Casino gaming veteran, Fred Buro announced the formation of a new management and marketing company; Severity Inc. He and his team bring a wealth of business knowledge and extensive hands-on marketing experience to Severity’s clients. Buro is known as an aggressive marketer and specialist in... - September 21, 2016 - Severity Inc
Elliott Homes LLC Earns Third Straight Talk of the Town Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction
Elliott Homes LLC, a custom home builder on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, earns top marks from customers, winning a third straight Talk of the Town Award for excellent customer service. - October 27, 2015 - Elliott Homes LLC
Elliott Homes Unveils 2016 St. Jude Dream Home Design
Elliott Homes LLC has been selected to build the 2016 St. Jude Dream Home. The 2015 Sun Herald People’s Choice Award-winning custom home builder believes in giving back to the community and has donated the land for the project. - August 09, 2015 - Elliott Homes LLC
Award-Winning Home Builder Buys Local Products to Support Small Business Owners
Elliott Homes LLC, a custom home builder on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, has a strong allegiance to local residents, vendors and contractors. To help grow the economy, provide employment opportunities and support local communities Brandon Elliott, President, insists his team use local businesses for their new home builds. - May 30, 2015 - Elliott Homes LLC
Mississippi Gulf Coast Businesses Band Together Towards One Goal, Curing Childhood Cancer
The 2015 St. Jude Dream Home in Elliott Homes' exclusive Malpass West community in Biloxi, MS is coming to a close. The gorgeous 3,500 square foot home includes four bedrooms, three and a half baths and a huge bonus room. Luxury features includes a gas fireplace, outdoor kitchen, covered porches, butler's pantry, wet bar, gourmet kitchen, full-tiled walk-in shower, separate Jacuzzi tub and much more. The home will be given to one lucky winner on April 12th. - February 16, 2015 - Elliott Homes LLC