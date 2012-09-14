PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Gulfport/Biloxi Iconic Yellow Cab Sold – zTrip Launches New Taxi Fleet zTrip, a new innovative taxi service, has acquired Yellow Cab’s taxicab operating authority. zTrip will launch with a new fleet of 40 new vehicles in the Gulfport/Biloxi market today. zTrip. Because it matters who’s driving you. Because it matters who’s driving your kids, your elderly parents and who you drive with. - July 10, 2019 - zTrip WHC

AeroGo Names Jay Miller Midwest Regional Manager AeroGo, Inc. welcomes Jay Miller as the Midwest Regional Manager effective immediately. Jay will concentrate on providing effective solutions for manufacturers with onetime or recurring movement of heavy loads. He brings over 20 years of expertise in diverse forms of material handling solutions and lean... - June 04, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Elliott Homes Donates Information Center to Lynn Meadows Discovery Center Elliott Homes is committed to improving the quality of life. The Information Center at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center will help monitor visitors to the facility providing a safer environment for families enjoying the center. - June 28, 2017 - Elliott Homes LLC

Deborah J. Callender to be Recognized as a 2018 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Roundtable Member Deborah J. Callender, of Carriere, Mississippi, will be honored as a Member of the 2018 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Roundtable. This distinction is to be bestowed in recognition of her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Physical Science. - June 22, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

KGM Hires James Marino, New MidWest Director of Sales KGM, manufacturer and supplier of groundbreaking products for the casino gaming industry, is excited to announce veteran sales professional, James Marino, as director of Midwest sales. Marino brings more than 30 years of industry-related experience to KGM, which includes 17 years of gaming vendor sales. “I... - June 01, 2017 - KGM

Deborah J. Callender Has Been Recognized as a 2017 Strathmore’s Who’s Who Industry Leader Deborah J. Callender, of Carriere, Mississippi has recently been recognized as a 2017 Industry Leader by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Physical Science. - May 24, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

Mark Kostabi - Contemporary Master at Martin Lawrence Gallery New Orleans Martin Lawrence Gallery New Orleans is proud to welcome renowned contemporary master, Mark Kostabi. Join them and discover the bold artistry of this unique and visionary artist. The art reception will be on Saturday, April 29th, 2017, from 6:00PM-8:00PM at 433 Royal Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70130. The art is on exhibit until May 22, 2017. - April 22, 2017 - Martin Lawrence Galleries

Deborah J. Callender Has Recently Been Recognized as a Strathmore’s Who’s Who 2017 Roundtable Member Deborah J. Callender, of Carriere, Mississippi has recently been recognized as a 2017 Roundtable Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Government Sciences and Oceanographic Research. - April 11, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

Deborah J. Callender Has Recently Been Recognized by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Deborah J. Callender, of Carriere, Mississippi has recently been recognized as a 2017 Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in field of Government Sciences and Oceanographic Research. - February 28, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

Elliott Homes Wins Two Building and Design Awards in One Week Elliott Homes adds to their long list of honors and accolades after receiving two highly coveted awards in one week for their custom beach front home, The Camille. The 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home brings the antebellum style homes back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast that have been missing from the landscape since Hurricane Katrina. - November 29, 2016 - Elliott Homes LLC

UFOMiners Boasts High-Quality Miners with Competitive Prices UFOMiners LLC is striving to keep ahead of the competition. Providing first-in-class Bitcoin and Litecoin mining hardware, this young company not only guarantees high-quality products, but it also promises affordable pricing, mix-and-match consumer-friendly promotions and free international shipping. UFOMiners... - November 10, 2016 - UFOMiners LLC.

Casino Gaming CEO Launches Management & Marketing Company Casino gaming veteran, Fred Buro announced the formation of a new management and marketing company; Severity Inc. He and his team bring a wealth of business knowledge and extensive hands-on marketing experience to Severity’s clients. Buro is known as an aggressive marketer and specialist in enterprise... - September 21, 2016 - Severity Inc

Elliott Homes LLC Earns Third Straight Talk of the Town Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction Elliott Homes LLC, a custom home builder on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, earns top marks from customers, winning a third straight Talk of the Town Award for excellent customer service. - October 27, 2015 - Elliott Homes LLC

Elliott Homes Unveils 2016 St. Jude Dream Home Design Elliott Homes LLC has been selected to build the 2016 St. Jude Dream Home. The 2015 Sun Herald People’s Choice Award-winning custom home builder believes in giving back to the community and has donated the land for the project. - August 09, 2015 - Elliott Homes LLC

Award-Winning Home Builder Buys Local Products to Support Small Business Owners Elliott Homes LLC, a custom home builder on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, has a strong allegiance to local residents, vendors and contractors. To help grow the economy, provide employment opportunities and support local communities Brandon Elliott, President, insists his team use local businesses for their new home builds. - May 30, 2015 - Elliott Homes LLC

Mississippi Gulf Coast Businesses Band Together Towards One Goal, Curing Childhood Cancer The 2015 St. Jude Dream Home in Elliott Homes' exclusive Malpass West community in Biloxi, MS is coming to a close. The gorgeous 3,500 square foot home includes four bedrooms, three and a half baths and a huge bonus room. Luxury features includes a gas fireplace, outdoor kitchen, covered porches, butler's pantry, wet bar, gourmet kitchen, full-tiled walk-in shower, separate Jacuzzi tub and much more. The home will be given to one lucky winner on April 12th. - February 16, 2015 - Elliott Homes LLC

Gulf Coast Resident Comes Out of Retirement to Help with the 2015 St. Jude Dream Home 80 year old Andy Vitali from Andy’s Iron works in Long Beach, Mississippi, retired as a true craftsman in the ironworks business. In hopes of helping raise one million dollars for the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Andy came out of retirement to work on a special project for the 2015 Dream Home. - October 23, 2014 - Elliott Homes LLC

"Losing Plum Blossom" a Novel by Eleanor B. Morris Wu, and Published by Bookbaby, is the Story of War, Peace and Love in the Tumultuous Asian Region in the Post War Era Clarissa, a Vietnam war widow from Kansas, travels to Taiwan to be in the same place her air force pilot husband was deployed before he was shot down over China. Distraught and lonely, Clarissa falls madly in love with the handsome, charismatic half Taiwanese, half Japanese doctor who is treating her for back ailments. - February 28, 2014 - Bookbaby.com

Richard Schwartz and Associates Launches a New Website Richard Schwartz & Associates, P.A. is launching its new website! Richard and his team of experienced attorneys are very excited about all his new site has to offer. Get the latest information on car and truck accidents, uninsured motorists, drug recalls, social security, workman’s comp, relevant... - January 02, 2014 - Richard Schwartz & Associates

Atlanta Urban Wear's Icons South Entertainment Presents Hard Work Jones Atlanta Urban Wear's Icons South Entertainment presents Hard Work, Making his Debut in the Hip-Hop Industry as a the Rapper with the Guitar. This 20 young Mississippi-native has made Atlanta, Georgia his home and the launch place of his career. - December 02, 2013 - Atlanta Urban Wear

Mardi Gras Supplies Has Launched a New Website, and with It, a Variety of New Products Mardi Gras Supplies has launched a new website, Mardi Gras Beads and with it, a variety of new products. They are sure to have something for everybody. They have a wonderful and expansive collection of beautiful masks for all occasions. Look here for your wedding, prom, masquerade ball, or party mask. - July 06, 2013 - Mardi Gras Supplies

The Entrepreneur's Way by Creative Interventions is Bringing Barbara Winter's Joyfully Jobless Workshops to the USM-Gulf Park Campus Barbara Winter, self employment advocate, editor/publisher, author of Making a Living Without a Job and teacher will present three of her favorite Joyfully Jobless Workshops on March 22 and 23. Participants will learn new ideas, information and options for self employment. Barbara believes that the increase of persons becoming self employed is about their desire for independence and adventure. Others have an idea and others consider their longevity with meaningful work taking place. - March 05, 2013 - The Entrepreneur's Way by Creative Interventions

Surge Staffing Opens New Office Location to Meet Demand for Quality Workers Surge Staffing has opened a new office location in the Tupelo, MS area. - June 28, 2012 - Surge Staffing, LLC

Defective Drywall Training Seminar Set for New Orleans, Training Provided by the Building Envelope Science Institute The Building Envelope Science Institute (BESI) is a specialized institute dedicated to the advancement of education, specifically designed for the construction industry. BESI’s first major contribution to the industry is providing a solution to the Chinese “defective or corrosive” drywall... - July 13, 2010 - Building Envelope Science Institute

Building Envelope Science Institute Heads to New Orleans with Defective Drywall Training Seminar The certification program offered through the Institute (BESI) instructs and trains licensed and approved state contractors in the remediation of defective or corrosive drywall. The program offers certification for inspectors, consultants, project managers, and remediation contractors. - July 08, 2010 - Building Envelope Science Institute

Building Envelope Science Institute Holds Its Next Training Seminar for Defective Drywall in New Orleans, Louisiana The recent CPSC/HUD publication of remediation guidelines and the findings of fact & conclusions of law filed by Judge Fallon are no cause for change to the remediation protocol endorsed by the Building Envelope Institute since October 2009. - June 11, 2010 - Building Envelope Science Institute

Building Envelope Science Institute Holds Training Seminar for Defective Drywall in New Orleans, Louisiana The Building Envelope Science Institute (BESI) has held training seminars on Defective Drywall throughout Florida since October 2009; now the institute is going to New Orleans to provide qualified individuals training to perform inspections and remediation on structures with Chinese "Defective" Drywall. - May 27, 2010 - Building Envelope Science Institute

Slidell Memorial Hospital Joins Peoples Health Hospital Network Slidell Memorial Hospital (SMH) is pleased to announce that it is now a participating provider in the Peoples Health hospital network. Through this new partnership, Peoples Health plan members will now have access to SMH, a premier healthcare facility in Greater New Orleans. As of Dec. 1, 2009, SMH... - December 03, 2009 - Slidell Memorial Hospital

billybBEAUTY & Syd Curry Salon is Open for Business Celebrated makeup artist billy b and billybBEAUTY is pleased to announce the opening of their flagship store in conjunction with celebrity hairstylist Syd Curry and the Syd Curry Salon on January 6, 2009. This joint venture is located at 100 W Canal Street, steps away from historic downtown Aberdeen,... - November 13, 2008 - Billy B Beauty LLC

Quality Care Nursing - A Vital Force in Nursing Partnering healthcare facilities with experienced and exceptionally talented nursing personnel. A leading innovator, QCN has become a vital force in nurse staffing today. Their commitment to excellence and to continuous quality improvement has earned us the respect and trust of the industry. - April 29, 2007 - Quality Care Nursing

Joe Brockhoff, Retired Hall of Fame Tulane University Baseball Coach, Announces His New Automated Sales System Web Site for Coastal Vacations, A Lucrative Home Business With this home based business, directors make $1000-$9700 per sale with a travel package that is now over 25 years old, and has been marketed as a home business for over a decade. With Joe Brockhoff's new internet based automated sales system, he does no phone calling, no explaining, no selling, and no closing. It is all done for him by his professional assistant. - January 26, 2007 - Gulf National Enterprises, Inc.

R.C. Book Publishing Has New Year Giveaway R. C. Publishing is giving away two company book prep packages. Simply visit site and send email to submissions@rcbookpublishing.com. If you are selected, you will be contacted to submit word document. - December 30, 2006 - R.C. Book Publishing

R.C. Book Publishing Launches New Book Publishing Service R.C. Book Publishing serves authors and businesses handling all the details of a self-publishing venture. Low rates, no contracts. - December 24, 2006 - R.C. Book Publishing

Gulfstaff LLC Forms Strategic Alliance with High Productivity of India Gulfstaff LLC, a temporary and permanent staffing placement firm of Biloxi, Miss., has formed a strategic alliance with High Productivity, an executive search and employee placement firm of Vadodara, Gujarat, India. The new alliance will enable Gulfstaff to better fill the growing demand for experienced... - October 06, 2006 - Gulfstaff LLC

New Program Helps Homeowners Jump Start Katrina Rebuilding A new program, called Total Action Teams, is being introduced on the Gulf Coast to assist home and business owners rebuild following hurricanes Katrina and Rita. The program, introduced by Gulfstaff LLC of Biloxi, Miss., enables property owners to act as their own contractors, saving them much money and time and giving them greater control over their projects. Nearly $13 billion in homeowner assistance grants coming into Mississippi and Louisiana are enabling many residents to finally rebuild. - September 08, 2006 - Gulfstaff LLC

