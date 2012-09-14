|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
The Yellowstone Art Museum proudly announces the fall 2019 exhibition of Jill Krutick’s “Metamorphosis,” an uplifting display of original abstract paintings by this emerging New York-based artist. The exhibition opens on November 7, 2019 and a reception with the artist will take place... - August 21, 2019 - Jill Krutick Fine Art
Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business.
“After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the commitment... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC
Prometheus Marketing, Inc. is celebrating their Grand Opening. They bring with them a very dynamic solution to all of their clients marketing needs. Due to a unique business approach they've earned the opportunity to represent some of the most well known and recognizable names in the world. - April 04, 2019 - Prometheus Marketing, Inc.
MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with award winning startup QT Medical to introduce the PCA 500, the world’s most compact, wireless, 12-lead ECG system for personal use. - February 19, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
Precision Periodic, a UCF Business Incubator Company, announces a live demonstration of their Mining Filtration System that extracts and refines multiple metals in one process and eliminates the need to use cyanide and carbon. Alluvial Miners can now extract to 20,000 mesh and tailing owners can process stockpiled tailings to capture valuable metals previously unattainable. - October 31, 2018 - Precision Periodic
PJS & Co. CPAs, a women-owned CPA firm that delivers all accounting services 100% virtually, has teamed up with Thomson Reuters to implement a new Secure Client Portal. - December 01, 2017 - PJS & Co. CPAs
Deni A. Harmala of Billings, Montana has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 35 years in the field of healthcare.
About Deni A. Harmala
Ms. Harmala is a Charge Nurse in the... - November 16, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Bozeman, Montana-based Jewelry Retailer is now Home for “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - September 21, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
UFOMiners LLC is striving to keep ahead of the competition. Providing first-in-class Bitcoin and Litecoin mining hardware, this young company not only guarantees high-quality products, but it also promises affordable pricing, mix-and-match consumer-friendly promotions and free international shipping.
UFOMiners... - November 10, 2016 - UFOMiners LLC.
FireMLS.com today released FireMLS.com mobile app developed for multiple platforms, specifically: Apple iOS and Android. FireMLS Mobile was developed using the ArcGIS JavaScript API/Server and utilizes existing FireMLS.com Map Services. FireMLS Mobile incorporates load to Map with Active Listings layer,... - July 09, 2015 - FIREMLS.com Inc
Dr. Bert W. Winterholler, DDS, of Billings, Montana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.
About Dr. Bert W. Winterholler
Dr. Winterholler has over 35 years of experience in the healthcare... - May 16, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
Hoplite Industries, Inc., a behavior-based threat detection and remediation company, today announced that it has joined the Cumulus Networks® Technology Ecosystem Partner initiative. The “TEP – SE” program is designed to accelerate IT innovation via ecosystem solutions, meeting... - May 06, 2015 - Hoplite Industries, Inc.
Dr. Rollan Roberts II and Ginga Baby have partnered with 4VOO to offer their premiere line of anti-aging and skin care for men. - May 19, 2014 - 24ravens
Dr. Rollan Roberts II has agreed to give away 5,000 copies of the "90 Day Race" book worth $50,000 in the month of April while supplies last. - April 01, 2014 - 24ravens
Dr. Rollan Roberts II and INscribe Digital have partnered together to distribute all of Dr. Roberts’ books digitally through Apple iBooks, Amazon, Nook, Google Play, Books-a-Million, 3M and other leading retailers. The 90 Day Race is available for pre-order beginning February 3, 2014. - January 29, 2014 - 24ravens
Montana Hydraulics has changed the way railroad track and ballast covers America's ground. The versatile Helena, Montana industrial manufacturer has unveiled their newly designed Bi-Directional Ballast Plow and handed the railroad industry its most revolutionary innovation in years.
"Here at Montana... - March 02, 2013 - Montana Hydraulics LLC
Xplorer Maps proudly announces the release of their hand-drawn, old-world style San Francisco Bay Area Map. A percentage of sales will benefit the San Francisco Museum and Historical Society. - February 12, 2013 - Xplorer Maps
Tired of doing the same thing and expecting a different result? Join David P. Langford for an intensive, interactive learning experience. Learn to create a state-of-the-art common core learning system. Learn how 60 Quality Improvement tools and 23 Lean tools can combine to create a new dynamic learning environment. Learn to create intrinsic motivation environments that reduce or eliminate behavior problems. - October 24, 2012 - Langford International, Inc.
Country artist, Lisa Matassa, will perform and give interviews at four country format radio stations in Idaho, Montana and Washington on Wednesday, July 20, 2011 and on Thursday, July 21, 2011, as part of the western U.S. leg of her national radio promotional tour for her debut EP, “Me Time.” - July 20, 2011 - LMA Productions, Inc.
KnowGIS 10 has been released. The KnowGIS™ course provides participants with an understanding of the essential principles and elements of ArcGIS Desktop™ software and Geographic Information Systems (GIS). - July 15, 2011 - Global Positions, LLC
Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS) is proud to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art research and development facility in Butte, Mont. The new facility houses an industrial prototyping shop and research laboratory for a wide range of materials science projects led by UTRS’s... - September 15, 2010 - Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc.
Last weekend’s snowstorms exceeded all forecasts by dumping up to 22” of new snow in parts of Yellowstone Park and the surrounding area. These new totals will guarantee a full oversnow Winter opening. The West Entrance to Yellowstone will open at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 15th, 2009 for All oversnow vehicles. The plentiful snow will allow all park-authorized snowcoach and snowmobile guided vehicles. - December 15, 2009 - West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce
Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp
The award-winning Triple Creek Ranch, Montana’s beautiful Relais & Châteaux hideaway, is offering a five-night Mountain Romance getaway for two at a special rate of $4,060. - October 03, 2009 - Triple Creek Ranch
Tennis footwork DVD may revolutionize the way the game is taught. - March 31, 2009 - Jim Hord Tennis, Inc.
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
Apple's iPhone is bound to sell well when released today, but a prominent data recovery company warns that the device is not indestructible. - June 29, 2007 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
Active people seeking inspiration in their lives are in luck: DailyVitamin offers a new way for a new day with a thoughtful quotation sent directly to your cell phone each morning. - December 14, 2006 - MountainWorks Communications, LLC
Latest in camouflage evolutions prior to nexgen TII release in 2009. - November 13, 2006 - RangerMade
IPTV service provider Auroras Entertainment is pleased to announce that it has entered into digitization and transport agreements with Starz Entertainment, Fox News Channel, and Playboy TV. These agreements add to the suite of channels that Auroras brings to market for a total lineup of over 160 channels... - October 28, 2006 - Auroras Entertainment
IPTV service provider Auroras Entertainment is pleased to announce that it has entered into digitization and transport agreements with The Outdoor Channel, The Sportsman’s Channel, MavTV, Trinity Broadcast Networks (TBN, Church Channel, JCTV, TBN Enlace USA and Smile of a Child), TuTV, and HRTV. - October 19, 2006 - Auroras Entertainment
Auroras Entertainment Announces Key Additions to Senior Management Team – VP of Sales, Terry Fletcher, and VP of Business Development, Jeremy Morrison - September 12, 2006 - Auroras Entertainment
Auroras announces the successful field trial of fully encoded, MPEG-4, multi channel television service over DSL conditioned copper telephone lines. - June 18, 2006 - Auroras Entertainment