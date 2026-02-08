Montana: Billings News
Finishing Lab Expands to Include Type 3 Anodizing
Finishing Lab becomes the first and only Montana company to offer Type 3 anodizing as a dedicated service to customers - February 08, 2026 - Finishing Lab
Author and Illustrator Mary Beth Gajda’s New Book, "The Jingle Dress," is a Captivating Story of a Young Apsáalooke Girl Who Must Prepare for the Upcoming Crow Fair
Recent release “The Jingle Dress” from Covenant Books author and illustrator Mary Beth Gajda is a riveting story that follows Christina, a member of the Apsáalooke tribe, who plans to ride her new horse in the upcoming Crow Fair. But when an accident derails her plans, Christina must trust in the guidance of her grandparents as the day of the fair quickly approaches. - August 18, 2025 - Covenant Books
Fantastic Nutrition Launches Creatine Fantastic, a Science-Based Supplement Featuring Creatine and myHMB® for Enhanced Muscle Strength and Recovery
Research shows that combining creatine with myHMB can increase lean muscle mass up to 30% more than creatine alone (Wilson et al., 2014, Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition). This blend not only helps build muscle and recover faster, but also reduces muscle degradation, enhances athletic performance, and supports cognitive function—a total performance formula for both body and mind. - June 15, 2025 - Fantastic Nutrition
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
Kasey Matthews Johnson’s New Book, “I am Sarah Femme: The Sequel,” Invites Readers to Discover the Author’s Journey Through Life and the Vital Lessons She Has Learned
Fulton Books author Kasey Matthews Johnson, a loving wife and mother as well as a retired police lieutenant from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, has completed her most recent book, “I am Sarah Femme: The Sequel”: a poignant follow-up to the author’s previous book... - May 15, 2025 - Fulton Books
Life West Helps Defeat Montana HB929, Upholding Chiropractic Integrity
Life Chiropractic College West played a pivotal role in the defeat of Montana House Bill 929 (HB929), a controversial proposal that sought to grant chiropractors the authority to prescribe medication. The bill was effectively killed on the final day of Montana’s legislative session, preserving the drug-free foundation of the chiropractic profession. - May 07, 2025 - Life Chiropractic College West
Vicki Bisbee’s New Book, "Counting Book 1-10," is an Educational Book to Help Readers of All Ages Learn How to Count from One to Ten in the Assiniboine Language
Fulton Books author Vicki Bisbee, a retired school counselor, has completed her most recent book, “Counting Book 1-10”: a wonderful resource to help readers learn how to count from one to ten in Assiniboine language, introducing them to Assiniboine culture along the way. Born and... - March 19, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author V.L. Brown’s New Book, "The Greybeards of Montana," is a Fascinating Tale That Delves Into the Mysteries Surrounding the Greybeards, a Native American Dynasty
Recent release “The Greybeards of Montana” from Page Publishing author V.L. Brown is a stirring novel that focuses on the Greybeards, a Native American dynasty representing wealth and power. But underneath their veneer of perfection lies a dark secret to their success and legacy, all of which can be undone if they get found out. - February 03, 2025 - Page Publishing
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author H.A. Campbell’s New Book, “Wanderer's Journey: The First Book of the Wanderer Saga,” Follows Those Struggling Against the Darkness of the World of Maalima
Recent release “Wanderer's Journey: The First Book of the Wanderer Saga” from Newman Springs Publishing author H.A. Campbell is a compelling fantasy novel set in the world of Maalima in which darkness and corruption lurks around every corner. As war rages on, a group of souls from all walks of life must find a way to survive their circumstances. - December 31, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Lisa Dunn’s New Book, "Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate," is the Ninth Book of This Delightful and Charming Holiday Series
Recent release “Uncle Santa and the Magic Hot Chocolate” from Page Publishing author Lisa Dunn is a holly-jolly tale that invites young readers and listeners to join Uncle Santa and Mrs. Claus for another Christmastime adventure. - November 08, 2024 - Page Publishing
Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone Announces Dealership Agreement with Dulcet Tile, Inc.
Dulcet Tile, Inc. is a national distributor of elegant, natural stone, mosaic tiles and has signed an agreement with Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone as a selected dealer in Montana. - October 16, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Author Amanda Reid’s New Book, "Story of a Life," is a Compelling Book of Poetry Based on Events and Problems Currently Happening in the World
Recent release “Story of a Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amanda Reid is a timely and moving book of poetry written to reach those who are struggling or have struggled with mental health issues. - July 24, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Lauren Filter’s New Book, "Horses Healing Hearts," is a Poignant Look at the Extraordinary Experiences That Can Occur When Horses and Humans Connect
Recent release “Horses Healing Hearts” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Lauren Filter is a compelling and thought-provoking read that explores the powerful relationships between humans and horses, including the incredible healing power that horses can have over those who take the time to connect with them on a deeper level. - May 14, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Wiser Wellness Awarded Prestigious 2023 BBB Spark Award for Exceptional Leadership and Service in Telemedicine
Wiser Wellness is proud to announce that it has won the prestigious 2023 BBB Spark Award for outstanding leadership and service in telemedicine. This honor highlights Wiser Wellness's commitment to integrity, innovation, and community engagement in healthcare. For more on this transformative force in telemedicine, contact Hi@wiserwellness.com. - May 07, 2024 - Wiser Wellness
Author Susan Stover’s New Book, "His Kind Intent: Fully Known, Deeply Loved, Wholly Valued," Explores the Incredible, Lasting Love That Jesus Has Available for All People
Recent release “His Kind Intent: Fully Known, Deeply Loved, Wholly Valued” from Covenant Books author Susan Stover is a compelling and eye-opening look at how God deeply loves and cherishes all His children, revealing the ways He makes His intentions known to those willing to open themselves up to His glory and ultimate love. - April 23, 2024 - Covenant Books
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for 2nd Consecutive Year for Major Orthopedic Surgery in Medical Excellence and Patient Safety Rankings
For the second year in a row, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex®. BHSH has also been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Patient Safety – achieving the nation’s top ranking in both categories. - February 19, 2024 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Universal Achemetal Titanium Awarded $11.3 Million Contract from United States Department of Defense for for Titanium Metal R&D in Montana
The Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded $11.3 million dollars to Universal Achemetal Titanium, LLC (UAT) to conduct titanium metal research and development in Montana for the United States Navy, Office of Naval Research. U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-Montana) was instrumental in securing the funding for this initiative of critical national importance. - January 05, 2024 - Universal Achemetal Titanium
Author David M. Newsome’s New Book, "The Adventures of a Travelin’ Man," Shares the Author’s Remarkable and Multi-Faceted Life Story
Recent release “The Adventures of a Travelin’ Man” from Page Publishing author David M. Newsome is a fascinating memoir told through a straightforward, engaging narrative that expresses the author’s recollections of his storied life. - January 04, 2024 - Page Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Introducing the Valley View Rodeo Series
Valley View Rodeo is launching a brand-new rodeo series in Bozeman, Montana. Featuring various events, including roughstock, barrel racing, and team roping, the Valley View Rodeo is designed to showcase what rodeo and the Western spirit are all about. Whether you're a diehard fan or a casual... - May 25, 2023 - Valley View Rodeo
Healthcare Enrichment Solutions Partners with Optimistic Healthcare Solutions
Healthcare Enrichment Solutions now offer Medical Billing/Coding/Collection services. - April 05, 2023 - Healthcare Enrichment Solutions
Next Frontier Advanced Manufacturing Institute (NFAMI) and Highlands College Introduce First Operation Next Cohort
NFAMI and Highlands College of Montana Tech announce the first cohort of transitioning service-men and women to take advanced manufacturing courses under the Operation Next Program from LIFT. 30 students will obtain advanced certifications in welding or CNC machining via a hybrid intensive training at Highlands College and virtual. - January 10, 2023 - NFAMI
International Panel of Experts Provides Guidance on Key Questions in Risk Assessment of PFAS Chemicals
A new peer-reviewed report by a panel of scientists sheds new light on regulation and management of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). SciPinion, which objectively engages the global scientific community to analyze the toughest scientific topics, today announced the publication of an... - July 19, 2022 - SciPinion
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-Based Mako Medical & Mako Medical Laboratories Launches a New Monkeypox Test
Chad Price, CEO of Mako Medical, recently announced his team has developed a monkeypox test. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Pro Cap NYC, LLC Open Letter to the Board of Directors of United States Antimony Corporation
Pro Cap NYC, LLC proposes formation of an Independent Committee of the Board to seek, evaluate and act on strategic alternatives available to the Company. - July 12, 2022 - Activist Edge, LLC
Mi Casa Resource Center Celebrates 10 Years of Supporting Inventors
Mi Casa Resource Center (MCRC) announced the 10th anniversary celebration of its ProBoPat (Pro Bono Patent) Program by highlighting a local inventing team that showcases the impact of business support in the community. Taryn and Shai Omran are the ultimate innovation team. Shai always had ideas,... - June 07, 2022 - Mi Casa Resource Center
Chris R. Lowe Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Chris R. Lowe of Billings, Montana has been honored as a Professional of the Year for 2021 and 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the public sector field of firefighting. About Chris R. Lowe Chris Lowe is a fire... - February 08, 2022 - Strathmore Worldwide
Chris R. Lowe Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Chris R. Lowe of Billings, Montana has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the public sector field of firefighting. About Chris R. Lowe Chris Lowe is a fire captain at... - December 02, 2021 - Strathmore Worldwide
Montana Phone Acquires Granite Technology Solutions
Harmony Communications dba Montana Phone announced today that they have acquired Granite Technology Solutions. Harmony Communications dba Montana Phone has announced that they have acquired Granite Technology Solutions. The joined companies will operate as Granite Technology Solutions and going... - July 09, 2021 - Montana Phone
Post Pandemic Home Sales Take a Dive, What's Next? REGS Publishing's New Best Selling Book Has Answers.
A hand selected group of the nations top home selling Realtors weigh in on the future of selling one of your largest investments in a new #1 Best Selling book. All proceeds going to charity. - July 02, 2021 - REGS
BBBS of Big Sky Country Hosts Comedy & Cocktails
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country is excited to celebrate their 20th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament & Cocktail Party at Big Sky Resort on July 18 & 19, 2021. This event supports BBBS of Big Sky Country’s 262 participants while celebrating a long-standing Big Sky... - June 30, 2021 - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country
Science Experiment Kit Helps People Understand How Virus Transmission Works
A Montana-based science educational and supply company named Home Science Tools (HST) has introduced a new, educational kit created specifically to help learners better understand what a pandemic is and how viruses work. Perfect for use at home, the new kits help learners better understand germs and viruses – how they work, are spread (transmitted) and how to keep yourself and those you love, safe. - March 26, 2020 - Home Science Tools
Big Brothers Big Sisters Merger
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Gallatin County and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Park & Sweet Grass Counties announced their merger into one nationally sanctioned affiliate: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country. Under the leadership of Lander Bachert, the two organizations joined forces January 1, 2020 and will serve community matches, and mentorships in Livingston, Gardiner, Bozeman, Big Timber, Ennis, Big Sky, and the greater Gallatin area. - January 15, 2020 - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Big Sky Country
Yellowstone Art Museum Announces Solo Exhibition: Jill Krutick's "Metamorphosis" to be Showcased from November 7th to January 5th, 2020
The Yellowstone Art Museum proudly announces the fall 2019 exhibition of Jill Krutick’s “Metamorphosis,” an uplifting display of original abstract paintings by this emerging New York-based artist. The exhibition opens on November 7, 2019 and a reception with the artist will take... - August 21, 2019 - Jill Krutick Fine Art
Centennial Woods, LLC Celebrates 20 Years in Business with a Brand Update
Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business. “After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC
Prometheus Marketing, Inc. Celebrates Grand Opening
Prometheus Marketing, Inc. is celebrating their Grand Opening. They bring with them a very dynamic solution to all of their clients marketing needs. Due to a unique business approach they've earned the opportunity to represent some of the most well known and recognizable names in the world. - April 04, 2019 - Prometheus Marketing, Inc.
MobilDrTech Announces Collaboration with QT Medical for Release of Personal 12-Lead ECG
MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with award winning startup QT Medical to introduce the PCA 500, the world’s most compact, wireless, 12-lead ECG system for personal use. - February 19, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
Mining Filtration System Extracts and Refines Multiple Metals & Eliminates the Need for Cyanide and Carbon - Live Demonstration
Precision Periodic, a UCF Business Incubator Company, announces a live demonstration of their Mining Filtration System that extracts and refines multiple metals in one process and eliminates the need to use cyanide and carbon. Alluvial Miners can now extract to 20,000 mesh and tailing owners can process stockpiled tailings to capture valuable metals previously unattainable. - October 31, 2018 - Precision Periodic
Virtual Accounting Firm Leveraging Technology
PJS & Co. CPAs, a women-owned CPA firm that delivers all accounting services 100% virtually, has teamed up with Thomson Reuters to implement a new Secure Client Portal. - December 01, 2017 - PJS & Co. CPAs
Deni A. Harmala Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Deni A. Harmala of Billings, Montana has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 35 years in the field of healthcare. About Deni A. Harmala Ms. Harmala is a Charge Nurse in... - November 16, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Preferred Jewelers International™ Selects Alara Jewelry as Newest Member of Its Exclusive, Nationwide Network
Bozeman, Montana-based Jewelry Retailer is now Home for “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - September 21, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
UFOMiners Boasts High-Quality Miners with Competitive Prices
UFOMiners LLC is striving to keep ahead of the competition. Providing first-in-class Bitcoin and Litecoin mining hardware, this young company not only guarantees high-quality products, but it also promises affordable pricing, mix-and-match consumer-friendly promotions and free international... - November 10, 2016 - UFOMiners LLC.
FireMLS.com Launches First Multiple Listing Service Mobile App with Geolocation in Montana
FireMLS.com today released FireMLS.com mobile app developed for multiple platforms, specifically: Apple iOS and Android. FireMLS Mobile was developed using the ArcGIS JavaScript API/Server and utilizes existing FireMLS.com Map Services. FireMLS Mobile incorporates load to Map with Active Listings... - July 09, 2015 - FIREMLS.com Inc
Dr. Bert W. Winterholler, DDS Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. Bert W. Winterholler, DDS, of Billings, Montana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Dr. Bert W. Winterholler Dr. Winterholler has over 35 years of experience in the... - May 16, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
Hoplite Industries, Inc. Announces Partnership with Cumulus Networks®
Hoplite Industries, Inc., a behavior-based threat detection and remediation company, today announced that it has joined the Cumulus Networks® Technology Ecosystem Partner initiative. The “TEP – SE” program is designed to accelerate IT innovation via ecosystem solutions,... - May 06, 2015 - Hoplite Industries, Inc.
Ginga Baby Announces Partnership with 4VOO Distinct Man
Dr. Rollan Roberts II and Ginga Baby have partnered with 4VOO to offer their premiere line of anti-aging and skin care for men. - May 19, 2014 - 24ravens
90 Day Race Announces the Great $50,000 Giveaway
Dr. Rollan Roberts II has agreed to give away 5,000 copies of the "90 Day Race" book worth $50,000 in the month of April while supplies last. - April 01, 2014 - 24ravens
Dr. Rollan Roberts II Announces Partnership with INscribe Digital
Dr. Rollan Roberts II and INscribe Digital have partnered together to distribute all of Dr. Roberts’ books digitally through Apple iBooks, Amazon, Nook, Google Play, Books-a-Million, 3M and other leading retailers. The 90 Day Race is available for pre-order beginning February 3, 2014. - January 29, 2014 - 24ravens
New Ballast Plow Innovating the Railroad Industry
Montana Hydraulics has changed the way railroad track and ballast covers America's ground. The versatile Helena, Montana industrial manufacturer has unveiled their newly designed Bi-Directional Ballast Plow and handed the railroad industry its most revolutionary innovation in years. "Here at... - March 02, 2013 - Montana Hydraulics LLC