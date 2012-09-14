PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Yellowstone Art Museum Announces Solo Exhibition: Jill Krutick's "Metamorphosis" to be Showcased from November 7th to January 5th, 2020 The Yellowstone Art Museum proudly announces the fall 2019 exhibition of Jill Krutick’s “Metamorphosis,” an uplifting display of original abstract paintings by this emerging New York-based artist. The exhibition opens on November 7, 2019 and a reception with the artist will take place... - August 21, 2019 - Jill Krutick Fine Art

Centennial Woods, LLC Celebrates 20 Years in Business with a Brand Update Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business. “After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the commitment... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC

Prometheus Marketing, Inc. Celebrates Grand Opening Prometheus Marketing, Inc. is celebrating their Grand Opening. They bring with them a very dynamic solution to all of their clients marketing needs. Due to a unique business approach they've earned the opportunity to represent some of the most well known and recognizable names in the world. - April 04, 2019 - Prometheus Marketing, Inc.

MobilDrTech Announces Collaboration with QT Medical for Release of Personal 12-Lead ECG MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with award winning startup QT Medical to introduce the PCA 500, the world’s most compact, wireless, 12-lead ECG system for personal use. - February 19, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

Mining Filtration System Extracts and Refines Multiple Metals & Eliminates the Need for Cyanide and Carbon - Live Demonstration Precision Periodic, a UCF Business Incubator Company, announces a live demonstration of their Mining Filtration System that extracts and refines multiple metals in one process and eliminates the need to use cyanide and carbon. Alluvial Miners can now extract to 20,000 mesh and tailing owners can process stockpiled tailings to capture valuable metals previously unattainable. - October 31, 2018 - Precision Periodic

Virtual Accounting Firm Leveraging Technology PJS & Co. CPAs, a women-owned CPA firm that delivers all accounting services 100% virtually, has teamed up with Thomson Reuters to implement a new Secure Client Portal. - December 01, 2017 - PJS & Co. CPAs

Deni A. Harmala Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Deni A. Harmala of Billings, Montana has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 35 years in the field of healthcare. About Deni A. Harmala Ms. Harmala is a Charge Nurse in the... - November 16, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

UFOMiners Boasts High-Quality Miners with Competitive Prices UFOMiners LLC is striving to keep ahead of the competition. Providing first-in-class Bitcoin and Litecoin mining hardware, this young company not only guarantees high-quality products, but it also promises affordable pricing, mix-and-match consumer-friendly promotions and free international shipping. UFOMiners... - November 10, 2016 - UFOMiners LLC.

FireMLS.com Launches First Multiple Listing Service Mobile App with Geolocation in Montana FireMLS.com today released FireMLS.com mobile app developed for multiple platforms, specifically: Apple iOS and Android. FireMLS Mobile was developed using the ArcGIS JavaScript API/Server and utilizes existing FireMLS.com Map Services. FireMLS Mobile incorporates load to Map with Active Listings layer,... - July 09, 2015 - FIREMLS.com Inc

Dr. Bert W. Winterholler, DDS Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Dr. Bert W. Winterholler, DDS, of Billings, Montana has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Dr. Bert W. Winterholler Dr. Winterholler has over 35 years of experience in the healthcare... - May 16, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Hoplite Industries, Inc. Announces Partnership with Cumulus Networks® Hoplite Industries, Inc., a behavior-based threat detection and remediation company, today announced that it has joined the Cumulus Networks® Technology Ecosystem Partner initiative. The “TEP – SE” program is designed to accelerate IT innovation via ecosystem solutions, meeting... - May 06, 2015 - Hoplite Industries, Inc.

Ginga Baby Announces Partnership with 4VOO Distinct Man Dr. Rollan Roberts II and Ginga Baby have partnered with 4VOO to offer their premiere line of anti-aging and skin care for men. - May 19, 2014 - 24ravens

90 Day Race Announces the Great $50,000 Giveaway Dr. Rollan Roberts II has agreed to give away 5,000 copies of the "90 Day Race" book worth $50,000 in the month of April while supplies last. - April 01, 2014 - 24ravens

Dr. Rollan Roberts II Announces Partnership with INscribe Digital Dr. Rollan Roberts II and INscribe Digital have partnered together to distribute all of Dr. Roberts’ books digitally through Apple iBooks, Amazon, Nook, Google Play, Books-a-Million, 3M and other leading retailers. The 90 Day Race is available for pre-order beginning February 3, 2014. - January 29, 2014 - 24ravens

New Ballast Plow Innovating the Railroad Industry Montana Hydraulics has changed the way railroad track and ballast covers America's ground. The versatile Helena, Montana industrial manufacturer has unveiled their newly designed Bi-Directional Ballast Plow and handed the railroad industry its most revolutionary innovation in years. "Here at Montana... - March 02, 2013 - Montana Hydraulics LLC

Xplorer Maps Announces the Release of “San Francisco Bay” Xplorer Maps proudly announces the release of their hand-drawn, old-world style San Francisco Bay Area Map. A percentage of sales will benefit the San Francisco Museum and Historical Society. - February 12, 2013 - Xplorer Maps

4-Day Quality Learning Seminar Lead by David P. Langford - Nov. 14-17, 2012 Tired of doing the same thing and expecting a different result? Join David P. Langford for an intensive, interactive learning experience. Learn to create a state-of-the-art common core learning system. Learn how 60 Quality Improvement tools and 23 Lean tools can combine to create a new dynamic learning environment. Learn to create intrinsic motivation environments that reduce or eliminate behavior problems. - October 24, 2012 - Langford International, Inc.

Country Artist Lisa Matassa to Perform at Four Country Format Radio Stations in Idaho, Montana and Washington State Country artist, Lisa Matassa, will perform and give interviews at four country format radio stations in Idaho, Montana and Washington on Wednesday, July 20, 2011 and on Thursday, July 21, 2011, as part of the western U.S. leg of her national radio promotional tour for her debut EP, “Me Time.” - July 20, 2011 - LMA Productions, Inc.

New Training Course Offered for Learning ArcGIS Desktop Sofware by ESRI KnowGIS 10 has been released. The KnowGIS™ course provides participants with an understanding of the essential principles and elements of ArcGIS Desktop™ software and Geographic Information Systems (GIS). - July 15, 2011 - Global Positions, LLC

UTRS Announces Opening of Montana Laboratory Facility Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS) is proud to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art research and development facility in Butte, Mont. The new facility houses an industrial prototyping shop and research laboratory for a wide range of materials science projects led by UTRS’s... - September 15, 2010 - Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc.

Snow Hits Just in Time for Yellowstone Park Winter Opening: Yellowstone Winter Update from West Yellowstone, Montana Last weekend’s snowstorms exceeded all forecasts by dumping up to 22” of new snow in parts of Yellowstone Park and the surrounding area. These new totals will guarantee a full oversnow Winter opening. The West Entrance to Yellowstone will open at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 15th, 2009 for All oversnow vehicles. The plentiful snow will allow all park-authorized snowcoach and snowmobile guided vehicles. - December 15, 2009 - West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

Montana's Triple Creek Ranch Offers Luxury for Less The award-winning Triple Creek Ranch, Montana’s beautiful Relais & Châteaux hideaway, is offering a five-night Mountain Romance getaway for two at a special rate of $4,060. - October 03, 2009 - Triple Creek Ranch

New Footwork DVD Teaches Tennis from Ground Up Tennis footwork DVD may revolutionize the way the game is taught. - March 31, 2009 - Jim Hord Tennis, Inc.

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

ESS Data Recovery Warns New iPhone Owners to Back Up Data Apple's iPhone is bound to sell well when released today, but a prominent data recovery company warns that the device is not indestructible. - June 29, 2007 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

Finding Time to be Inspired is Easy; MountainWorks Communications Launches DailyVitamin Inspiration on the Go Active people seeking inspiration in their lives are in luck: DailyVitamin offers a new way for a new day with a thoughtful quotation sent directly to your cell phone each morning. - December 14, 2006 - MountainWorks Communications, LLC

Tactical Science Morphing Concealment Juxto-Generation Camouflage Endorsement Latest in camouflage evolutions prior to nexgen TII release in 2009. - November 13, 2006 - RangerMade

Auroras Entertainment Inks Deals with Starz Entertainment, Fox News Channel, and Playboy TV IPTV service provider Auroras Entertainment is pleased to announce that it has entered into digitization and transport agreements with Starz Entertainment, Fox News Channel, and Playboy TV. These agreements add to the suite of channels that Auroras brings to market for a total lineup of over 160 channels... - October 28, 2006 - Auroras Entertainment

IPTV Service Provider Auroras Entertainment Signs Content Deals with Eight New Programming Partners IPTV service provider Auroras Entertainment is pleased to announce that it has entered into digitization and transport agreements with The Outdoor Channel, The Sportsman’s Channel, MavTV, Trinity Broadcast Networks (TBN, Church Channel, JCTV, TBN Enlace USA and Smile of a Child), TuTV, and HRTV. - October 19, 2006 - Auroras Entertainment

Auroras Entertainment Announces Key Additions to Senior Management Team Auroras Entertainment Announces Key Additions to Senior Management Team – VP of Sales, Terry Fletcher, and VP of Business Development, Jeremy Morrison - September 12, 2006 - Auroras Entertainment