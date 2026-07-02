New Hampshire: Portsmouth-Rochester News
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Across Three States to Advance ALS Research
More than 400 cyclists, volunteers, and supporters will gather in Durham, New Hampshire on June 27–28 for the 24th annual Tri-State Trek, a two-day cycling event benefiting the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world's most comprehensive drug discovery institute dedicated... - June 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Northeastern Ballet Theatre Announces Open Auditions for Its Production of Cinderella
Open Tryouts January 17-18 | Family-Friendly Performances May 2-3 at Kingswood Regional Arts Center Northeastern Ballet Theatre (NBT) is excited to announce open auditions for its spring production of Cinderella—a timeless tale of magic, transformation, and good triumphing over evil. Dancers... - December 22, 2025 - Northeastern Ballet Theatre
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Through Durham, NH, June 21–22, to Raise Funds for ALS Research
On June 21, hundreds of cyclists will ride through Durham, NH, as part of the Tri-State Trek—New England’s premier ALS fundraising bike ride. This inspiring event raises critical funds for the ALS Therapy Development Institute, a nonprofit biotech leading the charge in developing effective treatments for ALS. The Trek brings together local families, riders, and volunteers in a powerful show of support for those living with this devastating disease. - June 16, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Author Stephanie Lathrop’s New Book, "When You See," is an Illuminating Text That Delves Into What the Bible Says When It Comes to the End of Days
Recent release “When You See” from Covenant Books author Stephanie Lathrop helps readers understand there is much in the Bible that discusses those end-time events and what humanity will go through as well as what they will witness. - June 05, 2025 - Covenant Books
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
Cloud Mining Guide - Unlock Financial Freedom with DDB Miner
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used correctly, these opportunities can help you grow your crypto wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 13, 2025 - DDB Miner
Unbroker Launches to Help Owners Sell Small Businesses with Ease
Unbroker, a new platform founded in New Hampshire, officially launches to simplify the sale of small businesses. Offering affordable tools and expert guidance, Unbroker helps sell a business confidently. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on January 21, 2025, at Unbroker’s Milford headquarters. - January 06, 2025 - Unbroker
Bi-Coastal Designer Nicole Yee of NY Interiors Earns Top Honors at the 2024 Interior Design Society (IDS) National Designer of the Year Awards
Bay Area Interior Designer Nicole Yee once again named "Designer of the Year" in multiple categories: Luxury Kitchen first runner up and first place winner Sustainable Design. - October 11, 2024 - NY Interiors
Winbrook's 60th Anniversary Ushers in Bold Rebrand
Winbrook Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence and Unveils Bold Rebrand for the Future Marking a milestone in the industry, Winbrook announces a fresh new look and continued commitment to their clients’ success. - September 23, 2024 - Winbrook
Author A.B. Jordan’s New Book, "Amber Hazard Adventures," is a Captivating Tale That Follows a Young Girl Who Lives a Completely Double Life as a Secret Agent
Recent release “Amber Hazard Adventures” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author A.B. Jordan introduces readers to Amber, a seemingly ordinary kid with an extraordinary secret. As danger looms and her loved ones are threatened, she must balance her dual existence and confront the challenges that arise. - September 17, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Merrimac Industrial Sales Donates Lifesaving Equipment to Haverhill, Mass. Fire Department
A $5,000 high-powered chop saw used to get victims out of crashed vehicles was donated to the Haverhill, Massachusetts Fire Department by Merrrimac Industrial Sales, a local tool store and contract manufacturer. - July 03, 2024 - Merrimac Industrial Sales
Jubilate Chorale of Brockton Features Students from Rose Conservatory in Its May 5 Concert
Jubilate Chorale will perform its spring concert on Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m. at Christ Congregational Church, 1350 Pleasant Street, Brockton. The concert program, Heavenly Harmony, blends the sacred serenity of Haydn's Lord Nelson Mass with popular operatic selections. Performance features Murray Kidd, conductor and music director, James Hay, principal pianist, soloists, string quartet and trumpets. - April 18, 2024 - Jubilate Chorale Brockton MA
Bill Driscoll Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Bill Driscoll of Plymouth, New Hampshire, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of life insurance and financial planning. About Bill Driscoll Bill Driscoll... - February 29, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
Author Penny Brooks’s New Book, "Travel with Willow the Backpack Bear," Centers Around a Curious Bear Who Learns All About Different Cultures from Her Friends
Recent release “Travel with Willow the Backpack Bear” from Newman Springs Publishing author Penny Brooks is a charming tale that follows a young bear named Willow who visits the homes of her classmates and learns all about their cultural identities, discovering the importance of diversity and acceptance along the way. - January 23, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Jack Herbert Fletcher’s New Book, "12 Two," is the Follow Up to a Universe Plagued by Pollution and Needing a Hero
Recent release “12 Two” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jack Herbert Fletcher follows our hero with his plans from the future, coming from the stars and healing the blind. - December 19, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Acuity Cloud Solutions Recognized as Top NH Women-Led Business
Acuity Cloud Solutions Recognized as Top NH Women-Led Business and Among the 20 Fastest Growing Women-Led Businesses by NH Business Magazine - October 23, 2023 - Acuity Cloud Solutions
Instant Chime V5 – AI Chat-Based Service Desk Now Available on Microsoft AppSource and Teams Store
Instant Technologies, a leading provider of chat-based service desk solutions, proudly unveils Instant Chime V5 (https://www.chimev5.com/), a cutting-edge chat-based service desk leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) including integration with Microsoft Teams. - October 11, 2023 - Instant Technologies
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
National General Contractor Strengthens Presence with Strategic Expansion to New Hampshire
AmEuro Construction, a leading national general contractor, has opened a new division in Derry, New Hampshire, marking a strategic expansion to broaden their client reach. Founder & CEO, Lee Upshaw, expressed enthusiasm about their venture in the northeast, highlighting the positive interactions they've had with the local community. The new office will cater to both commercial and residential clients, upholding the company’s reputation for quality and client-centered service. - August 29, 2023 - AmEuro Construction, LLC
Fintech Veteran Brian Ramirez Joins Resolve as Vice President of Growth and Marketing to Simplify Medical Billing
Resolve, a company dedicated to lowering medical bills on behalf of patients, today announced the addition of Brian Ramirez as Vice President of Growth and Marketing. The move marks a significant addition to the Resolve team, bringing a decade of experience in fintech and a strong track record of... - August 18, 2023 - Resolve
GenTent® Launches OEM Agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment. The agreement enables Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment to offer a branded, color coordinated GenTent system, fit to their open frame portable generator, and fully encased inverter models. - June 01, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Travel Back to 1978 with K.C. Brote's New Domestic Suspense Novel, "Love Lost on Cloud 9"
Get ready for a thrilling summer read with "Love Lost on Cloud 9," the upcoming domestic suspense novel by author K.C. Brote. The story, set in the summer of 1978, follows newlywed Sharon Walsh as she uncovers a web of lies and deceit that puts her life in danger after she discovers provocative photos and a diary left behind by the previous residents of her new home. - May 16, 2023 - Hummingbird Press, LLC
Handled. By Hayden & Co. Grows Based on Increased Demands for Remote Support
Business optimization & elevation firm, Handled. By Hayden & Co., grows 300 percent year-over-year due to increased demand for greater work-life balance among business leaders - corporate and entrepreneurs alike. Turns out time saved and/or delegated leads to less stress and greater joy. - March 07, 2023 - Handled. By Hayden & Co.
Upright Education and Great Bay Community College Partner to Provide Technology Bootcamps in Software Development, UX/UI, Tech Sales, and More
Great Bay Community College, located in Portsmouth, NH, agrees to partner with Upright Education - a leading provider in technology programs designed for adult career switchers. - February 16, 2023 - Upright Education
Author Sally Gallot-Reeves's New Audiobook “Behind the Open Door: The Book of Light” Explores One Girl's Telepathic Abilities That Allow Her to Travel Through Dimensions
Recent audiobook release “Behind the Open Door: The Book of Light,” from Audiobook Network author Sally Gallot-Reeves, is a captivating journey that follows a young girl named Cassie whose special powers allow her to see things others can't, including the mystery past of her family home. As her adventure unfolds, Cassie will be forced to navigate living two lives: one normal and one supernatural. - December 23, 2022 - Audiobook Network
NBT Announces a Thanksgiving Weekend of the Nutcracker at Kingswood Arts Center in Wolfeboro
Northeastern Ballet Theatre (NBT) is pleased to announce a special Holiday Weekend of Nutcracker performances November 26-27 at the Kingswood Arts Center in Wolfeboro, NH. Based on the original Boston Ballet Nutcracker, in which NBT Artistic Director Edra Toth danced the role of Sugar Plum Fairy,... - October 24, 2022 - Northeastern Ballet Theatre
Three Northeast Schools win Explore.Act.Tell. Grant from ACME and Shaw’s/Star Markets’ Nourishing Neighbors
The Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning, in partnership with ACME Markets and Shaw’s/Star Markets’ Nourishing Neighbors Program, is excited to recognize the work toward ending hunger by local schools. This year’s winners demonstrated creativity and attention to the needs around them as they worked through the lessons and hunger projects. - September 27, 2022 - Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning
Smuttynose Brewing to Host First Full Strum Music Festival Featuring Country Stars Jordan Davis and LOCASH
Outdoor Country Music Festival Featuring Popular Artists Coming to Seacoast NH Next Month. - September 08, 2022 - Smuttynose
New Hampshire-Based IT Managed Services Company RMON Networks Named to Channel Futures 2022 MSP 501 List
RMON Networks, Inc., Ranked 60th on Channel Futures 2022 MSP 501 - Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide. Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. RMON Networks, Inc. has been... - June 20, 2022 - RMON Networks, Inc
E-Z Test Pool Supplies Receives 10,000th 5-Star Review
E-Z Test Pool Supplies is a growing ecommerce website that is proud to announce its 10,000th 5-star review on ShopperApproved, while also maintaining a 4.8 on Google. Harnessing responsive customer service, quality content, and solid industry experience, the organization has grown substantially over the past couple of years. - May 13, 2022 - E-Z Test Pool Supplies, Inc.
Wozz! Trio of Globally Inspired Cooking Sauces Win Big at National Food Awards
A Trio of Globally Inspired Cooking Sauces made by specialty foods company, Wozz! Kitchen Creations, won 3 Gold medals at the NYC Fancy Food Show sofi™ Awards. Considered top honors in the country, Wozz Winning Sauces include their newest release Korean Raspberry Gochujang BBQ Sauce, Vietnamese Green Tea and Mint Dipping Sauce and North African Chermoula Cooking Sauce. - May 12, 2022 - Wozz Kitchen Creations
American Laboratory Products Company Merges with GeneProof
American Laboratory Products Company, Ltd. (“ALPCO”), a specialty in vitro diagnostics company, today announced a merger with GeneProof a.s. (“GeneProof”), a leading molecular diagnostics company based in Brno, Czech Republic. The combination creates a global market leader... - April 21, 2022 - ALPCO
Lakefront Living International, LLC Adds New Hampshire to Its Family of Lakefront Property Partners
Glenn and Angela Smith, from the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, become the latest Lakefront Living Realty partner to showcase their spectacular lakes to a nationwide audience. - March 31, 2022 - Lakefront Living International, LLC
Drummond Certifies Latest AS2 MFT Products in Fourth Quarter 2021
Test Event Featured New AS2 Cloud Certification Seal; Announces AS2-2Q 2022 AES Optional Profile. - December 16, 2021 - Drummond Group
Home Base Collaborative Expands Therapeutic Services to Schools
School to Home Connections' comprehensive approach to student success bridges educational gap by including families. - October 29, 2021 - Home Base Collaborative Family Counseling
Portsmouth Business Owner Gets in the Trenches Amidst Pandemic
Portsmouth, NH-based Bio-Tech Company's CEO Matthew Airey gets into the trenches of outside sales representatives amidst pandemic. With sales down nearly 50% due to offices still not opened, half or remote work environments, the company CEO jumps in to help the sales force find customers who are committed to the environment, reducing foreign oil use and lowering their companies costs. - October 04, 2021 - Environment First Printing, LLC
Drummond Certifies AS2 Secure Messaging Products in Summer 2021 B2B Interop Test Event
Drummond Group LLC, the trusted leader in software interoperability testing, announces the completion of its AS2 interoperability test event which occurred from early June to mid-August of 2021. New AS2 product versions from ArcESB, Axway, Cleo, Dell Boomi, DXC Technology, IBM Corporation,... - September 16, 2021 - Drummond Group
Connor’s Climb Foundation Hosts Annual 5K & Family Walk – a Race to Raise Awareness for Mental Health and Youth Suicide Prevention
Connor’s Climb Foundation is once again taking to the streets to help increase mental health and suicide prevention education and awareness by hosting their annual 5K & Family Walk. This race, held on September 26th during National Suicide Prevention Month, is an essential fundraiser for... - September 02, 2021 - Connor's Climb Foundation
David Rosenberg Acquires Tri-City Subaru and Tri-City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Nancy Phillips Associates is pleased to announce the sale of Tri-City Subaru and Tri-City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Somersworth, New Hampshire to David Rosenberg. - August 11, 2021 - Nancy Phillips Associates
Local Filmmaker Wins Big with LGBT-Themed Short Film, "Kings & Queens"
People are almost universally familiar with the term "drag queen" in a variety of contexts, but have you heard of drag kings? Kings and Queens, tells a story about one such person and is potentially a breakout film for this year, introducing the public to a lesser-exposed and certainly underappreciated cultural segment of drag. - April 05, 2021 - Thrive Productions
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
ALPCO’s New Fecal Calprotectin ELISA with Superior Clinical Accuracy Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance
ALPCO received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for its new fecal Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA test. The ALPCO Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA’s superior clinical accuracy will enable clinical laboratories to provide the most accurate results to gastroenterologists facing the challenges of differentiating IBD from IBS. - October 30, 2019 - ALPCO
High Tech Coming Out of the Seacoast of NH and Leading the Way Globally
Environment First Printing leading the way with Bio-Based Printing. - July 24, 2019 - Environment First Printing, LLC
Bank NH Pavilion Receives Top Honors from CMA’s
Nominations were announced for the 7th Annual CMA Touring Awards and Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is proud to announce that it is amongst this prestigious list of nominees. Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is one of the nominees for Venue of the Year, a 2018 CMA Touring Industry Award. - November 13, 2018 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
KRB Kitchen + Bath Design Center in Stratham, NH Wins "2018 Best of the Seacoast"
KRB Kitchen + Bath Design Center in Stratham, NH wins "2018 Best of the Seacoast" for Best Kitchen and Bath Designer in the area. KRB is the 1st place winner of the prestigious award. - August 29, 2018 - Kevin Roy Builders
ALPCO to Exhibit at the AACC’s 70th Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo
ALPCO will promote the expansion of its STELLUX® Chemiluminescence ELISA platform, as well as its current therapeutic drug monitoring portfolio, gastroenterology testing panel, and assay qualification program at AACC’s 70th Annual Clinical Lab Expo. - July 25, 2018 - ALPCO
Strafford Managing Partner Steve Berry to Deliver Cloud Observations Keynote at JISC 2018
Strafford Technology, a provider of consulting services that address the challenges of Finance Departments with fully supported Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Business Intelligence (BI) solutions - both on-premises and in the cloud, has announced that Steve Berry, Strafford Founder and... - March 15, 2018 - Strafford Technology
Organic Tequilas Target Strategic Growth
Destilería Casa de Piedra, producer of award-winning, USDA-certified organic tequilas is set to continue expansion in the United States through 2018 with April launch in New Hampshire. - March 06, 2018 - Whalebone Spirits Consulting