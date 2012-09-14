PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

ALPCO’s New Fecal Calprotectin ELISA with Superior Clinical Accuracy Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance ALPCO received 510(k) clearance from the US FDA for its new fecal Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA test. The ALPCO Calprotectin Chemiluminescence ELISA’s superior clinical accuracy will enable clinical laboratories to provide the most accurate results to gastroenterologists facing the challenges of differentiating IBD from IBS. - October 30, 2019 - ALPCO

Bank NH Pavilion Receives Top Honors from CMA’s Nominations were announced for the 7th Annual CMA Touring Awards and Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is proud to announce that it is amongst this prestigious list of nominees. Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is one of the nominees for Venue of the Year, a 2018 CMA Touring Industry Award. - November 13, 2018 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

KRB Kitchen + Bath Design Center in Stratham, NH Wins "2018 Best of the Seacoast" KRB Kitchen + Bath Design Center in Stratham, NH wins "2018 Best of the Seacoast" for Best Kitchen and Bath Designer in the area. KRB is the 1st place winner of the prestigious award. - August 29, 2018 - Kevin Roy Builders

ALPCO to Exhibit at the AACC’s 70th Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo ALPCO will promote the expansion of its STELLUX® Chemiluminescence ELISA platform, as well as its current therapeutic drug monitoring portfolio, gastroenterology testing panel, and assay qualification program at AACC’s 70th Annual Clinical Lab Expo. - July 25, 2018 - ALPCO

Strafford Managing Partner Steve Berry to Deliver Cloud Observations Keynote at JISC 2018 Strafford Technology, a provider of consulting services that address the challenges of Finance Departments with fully supported Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and Business Intelligence (BI) solutions - both on-premises and in the cloud, has announced that Steve Berry, Strafford Founder and Managing... - March 15, 2018 - Strafford Technology

Organic Tequilas Target Strategic Growth Destilería Casa de Piedra, producer of award-winning, USDA-certified organic tequilas is set to continue expansion in the United States through 2018 with April launch in New Hampshire. - March 06, 2018 - Whalebone Spirits Consulting

THINKSOUND Releases Their First Made in the USA Headphones THINKSOUND™ announces the release of the new USP1 monitor series in-ear headphones that are made in the USA from domestic and imported parts and eliminates throw-away packaging from their earbuds. - February 15, 2018 - TIMBRE SOUND LLC dba thinksound

HealthPoint Plus, Inc. and MyMedicalShopper Enter Into a Strategic Channel Partnership Agreement HealthPoint Plus, Inc. continues to expand its aggressive network by entering into a strategic marketing partnership with a synergistic health care company, MyMedicalShopper. - September 15, 2017 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

Dennis K Burke, Inc. Heads to Houston for FEMA Emergency Response On behalf of FEMA, early Monday morning Dennis K Burke mobilized several tankers to head out to Fort Hood military base outside of Houston, Texas, to help with the area’s emergency management needs in the wake of unprecedented disaster from Hurricane Harvey. Dennis K Burke Inc. has worked with... - August 30, 2017 - Dennis K Burke Inc.

Marilisa's Fashion, Grand Opening at The Mall of New Hampshire Marilisa’s Fashion Inc. announces its grand opening of Marilisa’s Manchester, a women’s boutique. To celebrate the kick off, the grand opening will include 10% off all merchandise and a mini fashion show from 1 -2 pm. The first 100 customers will receive a swag bag with their purchase. Marilisa’s... - August 18, 2017 - Marilisa's Fashion Inc

HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Enters Into Strategic Agreement to Acquire MyArdina.com Telehealth Assets HealthPoint Plus, Inc. has agreed to aquire the members of MyAdina.com from Commons Health, Inc. of Ohio as part of an ongoing strategy of rapid expansion into the telehealth market. - June 09, 2017 - HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

New Ultrasensitive Active GLP-1 ELISA to Confidently Measure Fasted Levels of Active GLP-1 ALPCO has released its new STELLUX® Chemiluminescent Ultrasensitive Active GLP-1 ELISA, the most sensitive active GLP-1 assay on the market. - November 09, 2016 - ALPCO

ALPCO Releases Versatile and Economical Chemiluminescent Plate Reader ALPCO has launched its new STELLUX® Chemiluminescent Plate Reader, an economical and versatile system for any size lab. - September 20, 2016 - ALPCO

ALPCO’s New STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 ELISA Offers High Sensitivity with Low Sample Volume The new STELLUX® Chemi Active GLP-1 ELISA from ALPCO features superior sensitivity and requires only 10 µL of sample. - September 13, 2016 - ALPCO

New Hampshire Veteran Pens Gritty Iraq War Novel Nathan Ritzo's debut novel, "Tower 13," recounts the harrowing experiences of a young Army sergeant in Iraq during the days surrounding the capture of Saddam Hussein. - June 21, 2016 - L&R Publishing

ALPCO Releases New Broad Range Periostin ELISA ALPCO now has a new broad range Periostin ELISA capable of measuring elevated levels of periostin consistent with current research. - June 07, 2016 - ALPCO

ALPCO’s Bioactive Leptin ELISA Allows Researchers to Differentiate Between Leptin Resistance and Non-functional Leptin ALPCO recently announced the release of its Bioactive Leptin ELISA, offering diabetes and obesity researchers a new tool to differentiate between leptin resistance and non-functional leptin. The assay allows for the measurement of leptin in human serum through the process of binding leptin to leptin... - April 26, 2016 - ALPCO

ALPCO's New Chemiluminescent IL-6 ELISA Delivers Flexibility and Cost Savings ALPCO announced the launch of its new STELLUX® Chemi Human IL-6 ELISA - the first cytokine assay in the STELLUX® Chemiluminescence product line. - April 06, 2016 - ALPCO

NAI Norwood Group Brokers Successful 5-Property Self-Storage Transaction - Largest in NH The NAI Norwood Group announced today the successful completion of a Granite Clover Self-Storage 5-property sale to National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA”) (NYSE: NSA). The assets were acquired by NSA from multiple entities under the Granite Clover Self-Storage trademark. The transaction... - March 02, 2016 - NAI Norwood Group

ALPCO's New Stool-Based Gastroenterology Assays and Extraction Method Can Improve Lab Sample Processing Time by Up to 86% ALPCO recently launched a new panel of 13 stool-based gastroenterology assays that are all compatible with one single extraction step, allowing labs to improve sample processing time by up to 86%. - January 26, 2016 - ALPCO

Alan J. Borner Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Alan J. Borner of Durham, New Hampshire has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of publishing. About Alan J. Borner Mr. Borner has over 40 years experience in the publishing field. He is the President... - December 02, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

BUHLMANN Laboratories Announces New, Direct US Affiliate BÜHLMANN Laboratories is proud to announce the establishment of its North American affiliate, BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp (BDC) in Southern New Hampshire. - November 16, 2015 - BUHLMANN Diagnostics Corp

ALPCO and Cisbio US, Inc. Announce Sales and Distribution Agreement Starting on July 1, Cisbio US, Inc. will have exclusive access to ALPCO's colorimetric and STELLUX® Chemiluminescent Diabetes and Obesity products. - July 01, 2015 - ALPCO

ALPCO Launches New and Improved Website for Customers ALPCO recently launched a brand new website. The site was designed and developed to offer their customers a new and improved experience when searching for and buying immunoassay products. The website’s key features allow for more intuitive browsing and navigation on any device. ALPCO’s online... - June 16, 2015 - ALPCO

Pam Older Designs Opens in Downtown Newburyport Handcrafted Jewelry, Bedding and More Pam Older Designs original handcrafted jewelry has opened in the heart of Newburyport, MA. Pam’s passions are on display in her historic and elegant brick shop located at 42 Merrimac Street. Pam’s handcrafted jewelry has been featured in Oprah magazine, and, since she started her business... - May 31, 2015 - Pam Older Designs

Affinity Life Sciences to Produce Lyophilized Chem-Bio Assays for SRC Acumen SRC Acumen announced the continued and exclusive production of lyophilized qPCR and toxin assays by Affinity Life Sciences. - January 16, 2015 - Affinity Life Sciences

ALPCO Releases New Chemiluminescent Human C-peptide ELISA ALPCO adds to their STELLUX® Chemiluminescent line of assays with the launch of the new Human C-peptide ELISA. - December 10, 2014 - ALPCO

THINKSOUND™ Headphones Release New High-Definition In-Ear Headphone THINKSOUND™ announces the release of the all-new rain2 headphones, improving upon the award-winning rain headphones. - December 03, 2014 - TIMBRE SOUND LLC dba thinksound

Applaud Women LLC Brings the Super Store Concept to the Magazine World in Time for the Holidays Applaud Women LLC has always been about bringing it all. The new issue not only provides inspirational and informative reading for women around the world but the convenience of shopping and saving money right from its pages. - November 24, 2014 - Applaud Women LLC

Hurricane Island Outward Bound School Announces $50,000 Matching Challenge Grant in Honor of Their 50th Anniversary In honor of their 50th Anniversary, the Hurricane Island Outward Bound School would also like to announce a $50,000 matching challenge grant for the School’s Student Opportunity Fund, a part of the overall HIOBS scholarship program that ensures no student is turned away from an Outward Bound experience due to an inability to pay tuition. - October 15, 2014 - Hurricane Island Outward Bound School

Epiphanies Inc., SNHU to Host NH's Biggest Digital Marketing Conference Epiphanies, Inc., in partnership with Southern New Hampshire University, Constant Contact, and Flock Marketing, presents 6th annual "A-Ha!" Summit, Thurs. 11/13/14. Theme: “Dare. Play. Breakthrough.” Live in Manchester, NH, online anywhere, anytime via Digital Pass. Register now at http://AhaSummit.com! - October 03, 2014 - Epiphanies, Inc.

RMON Networks, Inc. Recognized in CRN Next-Gen 250 RMON Networks, Inc a New Hampshire based IT Service Provider, announced today it has been named to the 2014 CRN Next-Gen 250 list. The annual list honors up-and-coming technology solution providers who have adapted their businesses in unique ways to meet market demands for emerging technologies such as unified communications, managed services, virtualization, and cloud computing. - August 22, 2014 - RMON Networks, Inc.

ALPCO Launches Antibodies Supporting Pancreatic Cancer Research In response to recent reports that pancreatic cancer deaths are on the rise globally, ALPCO has released a line of pancreatic antibodies to provide the research community with reliable tools that can be used to better analyze and understand pancreatic cancer. - July 29, 2014 - ALPCO

ALPCO Expands Product Offering with Addition of Mouse-Specific Flow Cytometry Reagents Earlier this year, ALPCO began offering flow cytometry reagents and data analysis software. As promised, the company has recently added high quality and affordable mouse reagents to their growing flow cytometry portfolio. Among the 600 new mouse reagents are antibodies for CD3, CD4, CD8 and CD45. “We're... - October 29, 2013 - ALPCO

Maine-Based Organization Redefines The Corporate Team Building Retreat Maine-based Outward Bound Professional is redefining leadership and team building. - August 02, 2013 - Hurricane Island Outward Bound School

From Maine to Guatemala: Two Northeast Non-Profits Team Up to Make a Big Difference Two Maine-based non-profits are teaming up to provide college students with an unconventional semester beginning in small boats and ending in a rare community service opportunity. - July 19, 2013 - Hurricane Island Outward Bound School

ALPCO Diagnostics Recognized in Support of American Red Cross’ Hurricane Sandy Relief Efforts ALPCO presented with plaque of recognition for their contribution to the American Red Cross' Hurricane Sandy Relief Fund. - December 12, 2012 - ALPCO

"Flight of Remembrance" Honored as Award-Winning Finalist in The 2012 USA Best Book Awards A World War II Memoir from "the other side" receives national book award. - November 30, 2012 - Kirschstone Books

Neptune Wave Power Gets Positive Results Testing Latest Buoy Tests Reveal Consistent and Verifiable Power Generation - October 18, 2012 - Waldron Engineering & Construction Inc

New Curated Deal Website for Pet Lovers Crazy pet lovers are sure to love Snazzy Jazzy Pet, a new curated weekly “deal” website that features unique upscale products for pets and people. Collections of unique products and designs are presented each week as “Discovery Events,” with savings of up to 50% for a limited... - June 16, 2012 - Snazzy Jazzy Pet LLC

Detroit R&D and ALPCO Diagnostics Sign Distribution Agreement ALPCO Diagnostics and Detroit R&D agree to a distribution partnership in North America. - March 20, 2012 - ALPCO

Epiphanies, YMCA of Greater Boston to Offer Social Marketing Workshop for Business Leaders, Passionate Professionals Epiphanies, Inc., in partnership with the YMCA of Greater Boston, presents an all-new workshop, "Igniting Your Social Marketing Matrix: How to Set Up, Optimize, and Unleash the Power of Social Media to Amplify Your Brand, Expand Your Audience, and Increase Your Profits." The workshop takes place at the Todaro Leadership Center in Mirror Lake, NH from 10am to 1pm on Tuesday, 2/28/12. To register, go to http://aha.to/IgniteYMCA. - February 14, 2012 - Epiphanies, Inc.

Expand, Engage, and Lead at the 3rd Annual “A-Ha!” NH Social Media Business Summit Epiphanies, Inc., in collaboration with the NH Division of Economic Development, will host the 3rd Annual "A-Ha!" NH Social Media Business Summit on Thursday, October 27th, 2011. Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford is this year's Venue Partner, and their main lodge will serve as the collaborative learning space for entrepreneurs, passionate professionals, trailblazers, dreamers, and biz dynamos from across the Granite State. - September 23, 2011 - Epiphanies, Inc.

PoKos Releases Point-and-Chat™ for Android Phones Today, PoKos Communications Corp announced the release of the Android version of the Company’s award-winning consumer IM/text App, PoKos Chat™. Like its iOS counterpart, the Android product features Point-and-Chat, which is the only product on the market that enables users to point their phone at any other user in sight and send them a message, without use or exchange of any contact information, check-ins, or social networks. - June 21, 2011 - New Hampshire Innovation Commercialization Center (NH-ICC)

PoKos Point-and-Chat™ to be Featured at XSITE 2011 PoKos Communications Corp announced today that it has been selected to present at the 2011 Xconomy Summit on Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship (XSITE) on June 16 at Babson College. PoKos will be featured as one of New England’s hottest new companies during the XSITE "Xpo" session,... - June 08, 2011 - New Hampshire Innovation Commercialization Center (NH-ICC)

Actor Jeff Fahey Joins Friends Forever’s Global Advisory Council Friends Forever, a 501c3 organization whose mission is to promote trust and understanding among cultures in conflict on both local and international levels, announced today that actor Jeff Fahey has joined the Friends Forever Global Advisory Council. “Jeff Fahey is recognized globally for his... - May 05, 2011 - Friends Forever USA

PoKos Transforms Mobile Messaging with Point-and-Chat™ Today, PoKos Communications Corp announced the addition of "Point-and-Chat™" messaging to the company’s consumer IM/text App, PoKos Chat™. Point-and-Chat is the first and only software on the market that enables users to point their phone at any other user in sight and send... - March 18, 2011 - New Hampshire Innovation Commercialization Center (NH-ICC)