North Carolina: Jacksonville News
Hi-Lite Airfield Services Announces Acquisition of Hasco, Inc.
Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC (“Hi-Lite”), a leading provider of airfield pavement maintenance and marking services across North America, today announced a strategic acquisition of HASCO, Inc. (HASCO), a highly respected airfield maintenance and markings contractor based in Greensboro, North Carolina. - April 14, 2026 - Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC
New Nonprofit Launches in Charlotte to Unify Recovery Support for Individuals and Families Facing Addiction
Sana Recovery Foundation Brings Comprehensive Resource Navigation, Family Support Groups, and Provider Education to Charlotte's Recovery Community; Former NBA Star Mike Gminski Named Community Ambassador Sana Recovery Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, officially launched today... - February 12, 2026 - Sana Recovery Foundation
AmericasLove.org Publishes Article About US Marine Robert Steele & How His 10,000 Mile Extreme Long-Range Drones Change Warfare
New at AmericasLove.org: US Marine Robert Steele's extreme long-range, AI-driven drones (10,000+ mile range) are poised to end traditional warfare. His "Hostage Strategy" uses precise, non-lethal strikes to cripple enemy economies, ensuring peace through deterrence. A must-read for the future of global security. - July 02, 2025 - AmericasLove.org
Turner Home Team Expands Statewide: A Trusted Cash Home Buyer Now Helping Homeowners Sell Houses Fast Across North Carolina
Turner Home Team, a trusted cash home buyer, is now serving homeowners statewide across North Carolina. Sellers in cities like Charlotte, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wilmington, Jacksonville, Greensboro, and Goldsboro can now sell their house fast for cash as-is without repairs, fees, or delays. Turner Home Team specializes in helping home sellers avoid the hassle of listing by providing cash offers that allow you to sell your home fast. - June 17, 2025 - Turner Home Team
Dr. Michael Maffucci’s Newly Released "Submission and Authority: God’s Design for Order" is a Powerful Exploration of Biblical Principles for Restoring Balance in Life
“Submission and Authority: God’s Design for Order” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Michael Maffucci is a thought-provoking guide that unveils how biblical principles of submission and authority can transform lives, relationships, and society by bringing divine order to chaos. - June 12, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Kenny Marshburn’s New Book, "K-10 REVENGE," Follows a Seasoned Detective Who Investigates a Series of Gruesome Deaths That Locals Attribute to an Ancient Legend
Fulton Books author Kenny Marshburn, who has always had a deep connection with the woods and a passion for the outdoors, has completed his most recent book “K-10 REVENGE”: a gripping novel that follows detective Jason Chance as he looks into a string of deaths in the small town of Oak... - June 05, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Carolyn Mate Cruze's New Audiobook, "Come to the Waters," is a Collection of Devotions and Poems for Listeners Who Wish to Deepen Their Relationship with God
Recent audiobook release “Come to the Waters: A Collection of Devotionals and Poems for Anyone Who Thirsts for God” from Audiobook Network author Carolyn Mate Cruze is a stirring assortment of daily devotionals and invites listeners to work towards developing a stronger connection to God in order to fully understand and receive his divine love and salvation. - April 30, 2025 - Audiobook Network
Intradeco Holdings Completes Phase 2 Investment in Apopa Energy
Intradeco Holdings announces the completion of Phase 2 of its investment through its subsidiary, Apopa Energy. - February 12, 2025 - Intradeco
Lauren Linamen’s Newly Released "All for You, Jesus" is a Vibrant and Uplifting Children’s Book
“All For You, Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lauren Linamen is a delightful and interactive children’s book that teaches young readers to worship God using every part of their body, combining vibrant illustrations with meaningful Bible verses and prayers. - October 11, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Dennis Brudnak’s New Book, "The Summer of '62," is a Vibrant Tale Inspired by True Events Detailing an Unforgettable Summer of Adventure and Californian Splendor
Recent release “The Summer of '62” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dennis Brudnak weaves a captivating mix of fact and fiction in a story of four 18-year-old friends embarking on a cycling adventure, chronicling their journey across California through unexpected challenges, personal growth, and unforgettable experiences. - September 05, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Synergy Technical Earns Four Prestigious Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment
Synergy Technical has earned four Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment. These recognitions highlight their expertise and success in delivering high-impact services. - August 25, 2024 - Synergy Technical
Shondra N. Davis’s Newly Released "Losing to Win" is an Inspirational and Empowering Read
“Losing to Win” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shondra N. Davis is an inspiring compilation of personal stories and spiritual insights focused on overcoming life's challenges and embracing God's plan. - July 25, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Elizabeth "Betty" Clark’s New Book, “Tell It Like It Is: Justice or Injustice as I Experienced It and ‘Whatever!’” is a Bold and Thought-Provoking Memoir
Fulton Books author Elizabeth “Betty” Clark has completed her most recent book, “Tell It Like It Is: Justice or Injustice as I Experienced It and ‘Whatever!’”: a candid and emotionally stirring autobiographical account that dives into the murky waters of justice,... - July 22, 2024 - Fulton Books
Nicolock Paving Stones Announces $25 Million Investment to Expand Manufacturing and Distribution Capability in North Carolina
Nicolock Paving Stones, a leading manufacturer and retailer of premium hardscape supplies, will invest $25 million to construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Concord, North Carolina. The company will also open a new distribution yard in Raleigh, North Carolina. Both facilities will... - April 01, 2024 - Nicolock Paving Stones
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Greensboro High Point
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Greensboro - High Point prepares to open on Friday, March 8th. Owner Preeti Khurana has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and are ready to begin offering... - March 09, 2024 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Miriam Davis’s Newly Released "Moments of Simplicity: Whispers from God" is a Touching Collection of Thoughtful Messages of Faith
“Moments of Simplicity: Whispers from God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Miriam Davis is an enjoyable opportunity for reflection and prayer as readers explore a variety of inspiring installments. - December 07, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
AVA Law Group Announces Settlement of Three Camp Lejeune Cases
One of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act claims filed by the firm was funded by DOJ within a week of settlement. - October 10, 2023 - AVA Law Group, Inc.
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Charles Calloway and Associates Launches Financial Empowerment Program, Revolutionizing Women's Financial Literacy
Charles Calloway and Associates, a leading financial advisory firm, is proud to unveil its innovative financial empowerment program exclusively designed for women. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the realm of women's financial literacy, aiming to revolutionize how women approach and engage with their finances. - July 07, 2023 - Charles Calloway
VRC Metal Systems Implements Cold Spray Technology at Fleet Readiness Center East
VRC Metal Systems, a leading developer of advanced cold spray technologies, recently implemented their Brolga Trailerized Cold Spray System at the Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), the largest industrial employer in Eastern North Carolina. The Brolga System is expected to significantly improve the center’s aircraft repair and maintenance capabilities. - May 25, 2023 - VRC Metal Systems
Author Chaquanda Foxx's New Audiobook, "Strong is My Middle Name," is a Faith-Based Account of How the Author Survived a Harrowing Time in Her Life with Her Faith in God
Recent audiobook release “Strong is My Middle Name,” from Audiobook Network author Chaquanda Foxx, is a stirring autobiographical account that follows how the author's life was impacted following the death of her mother. Despite the heartache and despair that she experienced, Foxx reveals how the Lord provided the courage to forge ahead through the darkness to return to the light once again. - January 20, 2023 - Audiobook Network
AVA Law Group, Inc. to File Over 3,500 Notices of Claim in the Following Weeks in Camp Lejeune Justice Act Litigation
Tainted water at the base in North Carolina is allegedly linked to multiple cancers and other illnesses; AVA Law Group is currently working with the Admiralty and Claims Division of the U.S. Navy while representing clients through the administrative process. - September 07, 2022 - AVA Law Group, Inc.
AVA Law Group Eyes Justice for Camp Lejeune Toxic Water Victims as House Bill Passes
If passed by the Senate, new legislation would allow those injured by contaminated water at Camp Lejeune a chance to have their cases heard in court. - August 03, 2022 - AVA Law Group, Inc.
Allegacy Federal Credit Union Partners with iGrad to Offer the Enrich Personalized Financial Wellness Program to Its Over 166,000 Members
Enrich is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions nationwide, with artificial intelligence technology that engages each user with the most relevant content based on financial situation and stage of life. - February 08, 2022 - iGrad
Sackett-Waconia Turns 125
Baltimore, MD-based Sackett-Waconia is entering its 125th year of service to the Fertilizer Industry. - January 06, 2022 - Sackett-Waconia
HatnPatch: New Partnership Announcement & Prize Entry
HatnPatch, a leading online provider of military hats, patches, pins, decals, T-shirts and more since 2005, has a new business partner. Celebrates with contest. - July 04, 2021 - HatnPatch
Former Scottish Political Strategist Launches SpyCurtains.com to Make Personal Privacy Easy for Everyone
The strategist behind some of Europe’s most successful political social media campaigns has developed tools designed to protect people from the prying eyes and ears of cybercriminals, rogue government agencies, and big technology companies. - August 29, 2020 - Mount Schiehallion Ltd.
Medical and Dental Billing Company Offers Free Medical Coding Services
Revenu Billing and Practice Management Consultants, LLC would like to offer free coding services limited to the first 200 medical charts to the first 5 practices new and existing practices that signs up with Revenu Billing and Practice Management Consultants, LLC to receive full practice management and billing services. Offer valid from 4/24/2020 to 6/6/2020. Not valid with any other offer and subject to change. - April 24, 2020 - Revenu Billing & Practice Management Consultants, LLC
City Bicycle Company Named to America’s Best Bike Shops 2018
Each year over four thousand independent bicycle dealers across the US compete yet fewer than two-hundred are selected as “America’s Best Bike Shops” by the National Bicycle Dealers Association. This year Wilmington’s City Bicycle Company became the first area bike shop to... - August 21, 2018 - City Bicycle
Medical Brain Tech Company Evoke Neuroscience Ranked by Inc. 500 as One of America’s Fastest Growing Companies
Inc. magazine ranked Evoke Neuroscience No. 131 on its Inc. 500, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Market leader in brain assessment and training, Evoke Neuroscience made the list by achieving a three-year growth rate of 2,638%. “This recognition... - August 18, 2016 - Evoke Neuroscience
Florida’s Toxic Algae Blooms: Could This Happen in North Carolina?
The recent toxic algae problems in Florida have generated widespread media attention and led many to ask “what’s going on?” The blooms on the east coast of Florida began in May as algal blooms in the nutrient enriched Lake Okeechobee, then moved down the St. Lucie River to the estuary and ultimately to Florida’s “Treasure Coast” as a result water releases by the Corps of Engineers. Could the same thing happen to North Carolina's coastline? It's possible. - July 20, 2016 - WK Dickson & Co., Inc.
Dr. Edward Paul Presents Macular Degeneration Update at Harvard
Seventy-four percent of Americans did not know that age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of blindness in people in the United States over the age of 60, according to a new survey. The top choice selected was, incorrectly, glaucoma. Despite the high prevalence of AMD, the... - February 28, 2016 - Paul Vision Institute
Every Dog That Brings a Human Gets a Free Doggy Yo
The 3rd Annual Dog Days of Summer Event Starts Monday, June 2nd, at Loreta's Frozen Yogurt in Greenville, North Carolina partnering with local Animal Rescue Groups offering Dogs for Adoption every Monday from 6-8PM while Raising Money for area Rescue Organizations. - May 28, 2014 - Loreta's Frozen Yogurt
Field Controls Introduces the Healthy Home System™
An Affordable Solution for Indoor Air that is Fresh, Clean, & Pure™ - October 11, 2011 - Field Controls
Arendell Animal Hospital is Proud to Form a Partnership with the Charity Pets for Patriots, Inc., That Connects Shelter Pets with Military Families
Pets For Patriots is a registered charity that connects hard-to-adopt shelter pets with service and veteran members of the United States Military. As their partner they provide those pets a discount on veterinary services for the lifetime of the adopted pet. - September 13, 2011 - Arendell Animal Hospital
Triangle Orthopaedic Associates Establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research
Triangle Orthopaedic Associates establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research. This cash prize is awarded to the Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident who has the best presentation and the most compelling research. - August 01, 2011 - Triangle Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.
Source-Omega, a Manufacturer of Algae Oil Nutritional Products, Has Licensed Return 2 Health as a Distributor in New Zealand
Source-Omega offers its distributors not only a high-quality health product, but international branding and expertise in exporting and supply chain solutions. - October 08, 2010 - Source-Omega
Money Habitudes Wins Smart Marriages Impact Award
Money Habitudes, the popular deck of conversation-starter cards to help couples talk about money are recognized as an important and unique tool in combating divorce and fostering healthy marriages. - June 16, 2009 - LifeWise
Beautorium Embraces Active Sustainable Science in Skincare
beautorium has added active sustainable science brands suki and Sophyto to its growing repertoire of the best in organic and natural beauty. Both offer the latest in organic skincare, and combine cutting edge science with pure, natural actives to deliver breakthrough results. - January 27, 2009 - Beautorium
New Principle-Centered Topical Guide for Latter-Day Saints
Celestine Publishing released a softbound version of Principles with Promise: for Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a New Principle-Centered Topical Guide - February 24, 2008 - SPARK Industries Corporation
GigaBeam Releases Letter to Shareholders, with Updates on Achievement of Cost Cutting Goals, Purchase Orders, and New Distribution Agreement
GigaBeam Corporation announces that it has released another Letter to Shareholders updating on its year to date events, including details about its new operations strategy, reaching cost cutting goals, achieving a solid purchase order flow, remaining on schedule with new product development, and signing a significant new distribution agreement. - February 20, 2008 - GigaBeam Corporation
Sweet Tea Please Recipes & Recollections from Eastern North Carolina
It’s More Than a Cookbook, It’s a Way of Life. iUniverse, Inc., with offices in New York City, Shanghai and Lincoln, Nebraska, announced today the publication of “Sweet Tea Please” Recipes and Recollections from Coastal North Carolina, the first in a series of southern cookbooks by North Carolina author, Vicki Prescott. - February 09, 2008 - Sweet Tea Studio
On Common Ground: Bridging the Mormon-Evangelical Divide
Celestine Publishing released its newest publication, On Common Ground. It presents real experiences and more than 2,000 principles Latter-day Saints and the rest of the Christian world share as true. - January 24, 2008 - SPARK Industries Corporation
The Mrytle Beach Herald Achieves Another First
The Myrtle Beach Herald, one the Southeast’s most progressive newspapers, has become the first U.S. news publication to assign UV scores to its news stories and columns. What is a UV score, and what is its purpose? UV stands for Understanding Value, an innovation of Understanding... - June 06, 2007 - Understanding Corporation
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
Too Soon Old - Too Late Smart!: A Book of Hope and Renewal
As author Alana L. Lilly discusses the aspects of life that can be cruel and grossly unfair, her message of hope and renewal shines through in this inspirational guide. All females face adversities, hardships, and trials. Life is hard - but turning your back on friends, family, and the ones you... - November 04, 2006 - Alana L Lilly
Theatre of Dare Presents Meshuggah-Nuns, 10/20/06-10/29/06
Meshuggah-Nuns. From the popular series of Nunsense musicals. Hilarity reigns supreme when four nuns and a Jewish actor attempt to entertain on a cruise ship. Fri & Sat 7:30 pm, Sun 2:00 pm. - October 15, 2006 - Theatre of Dare
North Carolina Resident Needs your Pennies for Cancer Research
Cents for Cells campaign to benefit the International Myeloma Foundation. Multiple Myeloma Strikes 1,250 New Patients Each Month. - October 13, 2006 - CentsForCells