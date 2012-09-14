PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

RV Rental Connection Releases the New RV Rental Marketing Guide The Marketing Guide gives peer-to-peer RV rental operators up-to-date advice on Geo-locating advertising efforts, segmenting audience sectors and other useful insights, based on the latest camping trends. - September 12, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

City Bicycle Company Named to America’s Best Bike Shops 2018 Each year over four thousand independent bicycle dealers across the US compete yet fewer than two-hundred are selected as “America’s Best Bike Shops” by the National Bicycle Dealers Association. This year Wilmington’s City Bicycle Company became the first area bike shop to ever... - August 21, 2018 - City Bicycle

Medical Brain Tech Company Evoke Neuroscience Ranked by Inc. 500 as One of America’s Fastest Growing Companies Inc. magazine ranked Evoke Neuroscience No. 131 on its Inc. 500, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Market leader in brain assessment and training, Evoke Neuroscience made the list by achieving a three-year growth rate of 2,638%. “This recognition fortifies... - August 18, 2016 - Evoke Neuroscience

Florida’s Toxic Algae Blooms: Could This Happen in North Carolina? The recent toxic algae problems in Florida have generated widespread media attention and led many to ask “what’s going on?” The blooms on the east coast of Florida began in May as algal blooms in the nutrient enriched Lake Okeechobee, then moved down the St. Lucie River to the estuary and ultimately to Florida’s “Treasure Coast” as a result water releases by the Corps of Engineers. Could the same thing happen to North Carolina's coastline? It's possible. - July 20, 2016 - WK Dickson & Co., Inc.

Dr. Edward Paul Presents Macular Degeneration Update at Harvard Seventy-four percent of Americans did not know that age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of blindness in people in the United States over the age of 60, according to a new survey. The top choice selected was, incorrectly, glaucoma. Despite the high prevalence of AMD, the majority... - February 28, 2016 - Paul Vision Institute

Every Dog That Brings a Human Gets a Free Doggy Yo The 3rd Annual Dog Days of Summer Event Starts Monday, June 2nd, at Loreta's Frozen Yogurt in Greenville, North Carolina partnering with local Animal Rescue Groups offering Dogs for Adoption every Monday from 6-8PM while Raising Money for area Rescue Organizations. - May 28, 2014 - Loreta's Frozen Yogurt

Field Controls Introduces the Healthy Home System™ An Affordable Solution for Indoor Air that is Fresh, Clean, & Pure™ - October 11, 2011 - Field Controls

Arendell Animal Hospital is Proud to Form a Partnership with the Charity Pets for Patriots, Inc., That Connects Shelter Pets with Military Families Pets For Patriots is a registered charity that connects hard-to-adopt shelter pets with service and veteran members of the United States Military. As their partner they provide those pets a discount on veterinary services for the lifetime of the adopted pet. - September 13, 2011 - Arendell Animal Hospital

Triangle Orthopaedic Associates Establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research Triangle Orthopaedic Associates establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research. This cash prize is awarded to the Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident who has the best presentation and the most compelling research. - August 01, 2011 - Triangle Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.

Money Habitudes Wins Smart Marriages Impact Award Money Habitudes, the popular deck of conversation-starter cards to help couples talk about money are recognized as an important and unique tool in combating divorce and fostering healthy marriages. - June 16, 2009 - LifeWise

Beautorium Embraces Active Sustainable Science in Skincare beautorium has added active sustainable science brands suki and Sophyto to its growing repertoire of the best in organic and natural beauty. Both offer the latest in organic skincare, and combine cutting edge science with pure, natural actives to deliver breakthrough results. - January 27, 2009 - Beautorium

New Principle-Centered Topical Guide for Latter-Day Saints Celestine Publishing released a softbound version of Principles with Promise: for Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a New Principle-Centered Topical Guide - February 24, 2008 - Celestine Publishing, LLC

GigaBeam Releases Letter to Shareholders, with Updates on Achievement of Cost Cutting Goals, Purchase Orders, and New Distribution Agreement GigaBeam Corporation announces that it has released another Letter to Shareholders updating on its year to date events, including details about its new operations strategy, reaching cost cutting goals, achieving a solid purchase order flow, remaining on schedule with new product development, and signing a significant new distribution agreement. - February 20, 2008 - GigaBeam Corporation

Sweet Tea Please Recipes & Recollections from Eastern North Carolina It’s More Than a Cookbook, It’s a Way of Life. iUniverse, Inc., with offices in New York City, Shanghai and Lincoln, Nebraska, announced today the publication of “Sweet Tea Please” Recipes and Recollections from Coastal North Carolina, the first in a series of southern cookbooks by North Carolina author, Vicki Prescott. - February 09, 2008 - Sweet Tea Studio

On Common Ground: Bridging the Mormon-Evangelical Divide Celestine Publishing released its newest publication, On Common Ground. It presents real experiences and more than 2,000 principles Latter-day Saints and the rest of the Christian world share as true. - January 24, 2008 - Celestine Publishing, LLC

The Mrytle Beach Herald Achieves Another First The Myrtle Beach Herald, one the Southeast’s most progressive newspapers, has become the first U.S. news publication to assign UV scores to its news stories and columns. What is a UV score, and what is its purpose? UV stands for Understanding Value, an innovation of Understanding Corporation... - June 06, 2007 - Understanding Corporation

Too Soon Old - Too Late Smart!: A Book of Hope and Renewal As author Alana L. Lilly discusses the aspects of life that can be cruel and grossly unfair, her message of hope and renewal shines through in this inspirational guide. All females face adversities, hardships, and trials. Life is hard - but turning your back on friends, family, and the ones you love... - November 04, 2006 - Alana L Lilly

Theatre of Dare Presents Meshuggah-Nuns, 10/20/06-10/29/06 Meshuggah-Nuns. From the popular series of Nunsense musicals. Hilarity reigns supreme when four nuns and a Jewish actor attempt to entertain on a cruise ship. Fri & Sat 7:30 pm, Sun 2:00 pm. - October 15, 2006 - Theatre of Dare