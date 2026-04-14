The recent toxic algae problems in Florida have generated widespread media attention and led many to ask “what’s going on?” The blooms on the east coast of Florida began in May as algal blooms in the nutrient enriched Lake Okeechobee, then moved down the St. Lucie River to the estuary and ultimately to Florida’s “Treasure Coast” as a result water releases by the Corps of Engineers. Could the same thing happen to North Carolina's coastline? It's possible. - July 20, 2016 - WK Dickson & Co., Inc.