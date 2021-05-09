PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Safety Center Receives Funding from The Allstate Foundation Good Starts Young Grant for Its Peer-Led Teen Safe Driving Campaign, Youth Take Action to End Distractions Safety Center’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC), comprised of high school students throughout California, continues to raise awareness around teen safe driving issues with the California Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaigns, now in its eighth year of funding from The Allstate Foundation. - December 11, 2019 - Safety Center

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Audio4fun Will Focus Solely on the Voice Changer Software Series and Audio Products, Starting August 2019 Beginning August 2019, Audio4fun will put all of its efforts into developing the best-selling Voice Changer Software series and audio software with new enhancements, already in the planning stage. - August 01, 2019 - AVSoft Corp.

Principled Technologies Compares Performance of Value SAS and Data Center NVMe SSDs from Toshiba Memory vs. SATA SSDs in Dell EMC PowerEdge R840, R740xd, and MX Servers Principled Technologies found that Dell EMC PowerEdge R840, R740xd, and MX servers with value SAS and data center NVMe SSDs from Toshiba Memory outperformed the same servers configured with enterprise SATA SSDs on transactional and analytical database workloads. In addition, value SAS and data center NVMe SSDs running a database analytics workload offered up to 132% more operations per second for every dollar compared to enterprise SATA SSDs. - April 30, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. Celebrated as a Top Executive for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. of Bakersfield, California and Logan, Utah, has been celebrated as a Top Executive for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 40 years in the fields of law, taxes and business. About Eldon... - April 24, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group

Nancy J. Nusbaum, RN, MSN Recognized as a Woman of the Month for November 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Nancy J. Nusbaum, RN, MSN of Bakersfield, California has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for November 2018 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features... - January 08, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Tastry Aims to Shape the Alcohol and Food Industries AI company aims to shape the alcohol and food industries with the launch of new wine & food pairing platform. - November 20, 2018 - Tastry

Tastry Wins Audience Choice Award at Groceryshop Tastry, a leading AI company recognized for best overall concept. - November 19, 2018 - Tastry

Audio4fun's Fangtastic Screamfest 2018 Features Voice Changer Software Diamond Treat Audio4fun organizes The Fang-tastic Screamfest for Halloween 2018 to invite all users to join in the fun with Voice Changer Software Diamond and other software treats. - October 30, 2018 - AVSoft Corp.

The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality Management... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.

Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. Commemorated as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. of Bakersfield, California and Logan, Utah, has been commemorated as a Lifetime Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the fields of law, taxes and business. About Eldon Riggs... - October 02, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

The Audio4fun VIP Membership is on Special, Only for Back-to-School 2018 Audio4fun launches Back-to-School seasonal store offer for the top valued VIP Membership, providing users unlimited power to control any commercial audio and video morphing product. - September 02, 2018 - AVSoft Corp.

TFC Title Loans' New Los Angeles Location TFC Title Loans announce that they have moved into an amazing new suite at 3055 Wilshire #530 Los Angeles, CA 90010. - August 31, 2018 - TFC Title Loans

California Landlords Summit on Homelessness This Summit will build on the 2018 Point In Time Count to find ways of breaking down barriers to housing California’s homeless population. “We will be bringing together landlords, non-profits, and the public sector to address the biggest issue in the state,” said United Way of Kern County CEO Mari Perez-Dowling. “We know from the evidence that the Housing First model works.” - August 10, 2018 - Income Property Association of Kern

Virtual Audio Driver (VAD) Becomes the Primary Audio Processing Method of Voice Changer Software Diamond The latest update 9.5.21 of Voice Changer Software Diamond made several basic changes in the software program, including removing Hook Mode, and establishing Virtual Audio Driver as the default output choice. - July 30, 2018 - AVSoft Corp.

P3 Healthcare Solutions Offers Free Demo of Its Medical Billing Service P3 Healthcare Solution Offers Free Demo of its value-added medical billing service to the providers. Get to know more about a provider-focused medical billing service. - May 12, 2018 - P3 Healthcare Solutions

The Nurses Learning Center Announces the Launch of the Largest Tutorial Database for Student Nurses and Aspiring Nurses in the U.S. Where can students go when they have failed the nursing entrance tests such as the HESI, HESI A2, TEAS A5 or the TEAS, even the NCLEX Boards? A graduate nurse who fails their boards, cannot reinvest thousands of dollars to re-enter nursing school and spend another 3 years of their life in school. The Nurses Learning Center team of nurses have stated that they are ready and waiting to help. - April 27, 2018 - Nurses Learning Center

Audio4fun's Website Has Been Transformed Into a More Elegant and Interactive Version Audio4fun updates its website with a new interactive interface to increase user experience and better present information about Voice Changer Software Diamond along with other software. - April 12, 2018 - AVSoft Corp.

Driller to Driller Foundation is Hosting the First Annual Gary Van Horne Memorial Dinner & Luau. Sending Bakersfield High School Seniors to College or Trade School. The Driller to Driller Foundation is set to host the first annual Gary Van Horne Memorial Dinner Friday, April 27, 2018 at Coconut Joe’s banquet hall, 4100 Easton Drive 6:00pm – 10:00pm. Dance to live music with J2 & the Bizzness, while raising money for the Gary Van Horne Memorial Scholarship... - April 03, 2018 - Driller to Driller Foundation

Phlebotomy Career Training Incorporates Echocardiogram Training Into Their Electrocardiogram and Telemetry Online Class Due to popular demand, Phlebotomy Career Training has now added instruction in echocardiogram as part of the Electrocardiogram Cardiac Monitor Technician course curriculum. - March 29, 2018 - Phlebotomy Career Training

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Audio4fun Concludes a Successful 2017 with New Voice Changer Software Diamond 9.5 The major changes in the Voice Morpher and File Morpher features of Voice Changer Software Diamond 9.5 result in positive sales increase as was shown in Audio4fun’s annual report 2017. - January 16, 2018 - AVSoft Corp.

Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. Honored as a Professional of the Year for Five Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. of Bakersfield, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for five consecutive years, 2014 through 2018, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the fields of law, taxes... - January 09, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

EI, School of Professional Make-Up Open House Event Promises Inspiration to Future Makeup Artists Elegance International (EI) will be holding their popular Open House Event on December 9, 2017 and promises to inspire many makeup artist hopefuls. El is in the heart of Los Angeles, where many have come to fulfill their makeup dreams in the world of entertainment, film, fashion, and theater, and your... - December 05, 2017 - EI, School of Professional Makeup

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Voice Changer Software Diamond Updates Its Cyber Security with a New Code Signing from DigiCert Audio4fun updates new code signing certificate for Voice Changer Software Diamond with DigiCert certification in order to better protect valued members with trusted cyber security and transparent information. - August 19, 2017 - AVSoft Corp.

Alphabet Communication Aims to Connect Every Address and Make the World Safer Alphabet Communication has created a revolutionary communication concept which assigns an email address for every physical address in the entire world, creating the first complete global communication network. This gives an unprecedented lifeline for First Responders to reach every address and resident in emergency situations. The primary focus of Alphabet Communication at this time is emergency and crisis communication with a potential for expansion in the future. - August 08, 2017 - Alphabet Communication

Shelley M. Klein, Ed.D. Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Shelley M. Klein, Ed.D., of Santa Maria, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Shelley M. Klein, Ed.D. Dr. Klein has almost 30 years experience... - May 17, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

2017 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction The California Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2017 members featuring five California sports legends, Leigh Steinberg - Agent * Michelle Kwan – Olympic Skating * John Force - NHRA * James Lofton – NFL HOF * Byron Scott – NBA Lakers. The 11th annual Induction Ceremony is scheduled on Sunday, June 25th 4:00 p.m., at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, Cabezon, California. - April 19, 2017 - California Sports Hall Of Fame

Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. of Bakersfield, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of law, taxes and business. About Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. Mr. - January 28, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Louise H. McGrew Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Louise H. McGrew of Pixley, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Louise H. McGrew Mrs. McGrew has over 46 years of experience in... - August 31, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. of Bakersfield, California has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and high level of success in the fields of law, taxes and business. About Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. Mr. - July 01, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

EI Professional Makeup School Relocates to New Facility in Hollywood; How It Will Affect Movies in the Future In an effort to ensure that there are enough skilled professional makeup artists to go around, EI has relocated and revamped their school accordingly. The new facility boasts approximately 20,000 square feet of space that includes larger work areas, additional restrooms, student lounge and a cafe. - June 13, 2016 - EI, School of Professional Makeup

Introducing the Most Advanced Self-Powered Security Solution V5 Systems will be unveiling their groundbreaking security solution at ISC West, the largest security tradeshow in North America. ISC West takes place April 6-9, 2016 in Las-Vegas Nevada. Attracting over 30,000 security professionals, ISC West not only features an exhibit hall, but also a full slate... - April 04, 2016 - V5 Systems

Drug Fight Takes on New Urgency in South Los Angeles Church of Scientology Community Center announces free training and drug education materials for educators, community groups and mentors. - February 16, 2016 - Church of Scientology International

Local Charity Partners with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT (SEB) to Help Kids Local charity partners with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT (SEB) for the 20th Annual SEB Mud Run Benefiting kids with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Special Guest, Atticus Shaffer, “Brick” from The Middle. - October 15, 2015 - Peyton's Project

Aspiranet Urges Families to Help Close Gap for California Foster Children in Need Leading human services agency launches campaign to recruit 50 new foster-adoptive families - July 29, 2015 - Aspiranet

Property Owners List Their Short Term Rentals for Free on Furnished Finder.com Capitalizing on the Booming Business-Traveler Housing Market Individual property owners are seeking business travelers as tenants over vacation rentals or home-sharing because traveling professionals are more predictable and offer longer stays! FurnishedFinder.com is offering property owners - who list their units monthly- free listings on their map which is accessed by about 10,000 business travelers per month. Furnished Finder is heavily networked with Healthcare Staffing Agencies and Traveling Nurses who look to us for all their housing needs. - July 21, 2015 - FURNISHED FINDER

Express Furniture Rental Announces a Concierge Service to Increase the Ease and Efficiency of Renting Furniture Express Furniture Rental, a premiere leader in the rental furniture industry introduced a new Client Concierge service. This proprietary program provides white glove service to clients at no additional cost. - June 28, 2015 - Express Furniture Rental

Wallin & Klarich Client Accused of Lewd Acts Pleads Not Guilty A Corona teacher accused of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under age 14 appeared in court at the Riverside Hall of Justice Wednesday with his Wallin & Klarich attorney to plead not guilty to these charges. Shane Kent, a client of Wallin & Klarich, was arrested in February and was placed... - May 18, 2015 - Wallin & Klarich, A Law Corporation

Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency

John Whitford Communications Becomes Satellite CARES Provider John Whitford Communications is pleased to announce participation in the Satellite Community Aid Relief Efforts program, also known as Satellite CARES program. The program is a partnership effort between the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC) and Satellite Broadcasting and Communication... - February 26, 2015 - John Whitford Communications

DYL Now Offers Auto X-Dates for Auto Insurance Agents DYL, the Cloud-based business phone system with Sales Automation, announces the release of X-Dates for the Auto Insurance industry. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

DYL Announces SMS Texting Features DYL, a Cloud-based phone system with Sales Automation, announces new features that allows SMS texting in groups, onversations and reminders. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. of Bakersfield, California has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of law and business. About Eldon Riggs Hugie, Esq. Mr. Hugie is an attorney-CPA with over 40 years’... - May 14, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

California Festival of Speed: Largest Porsche Event in the Southwest The 13th running of the California Festival of Speed is fast approaching! This Porsche Club of America event is the largest Porsche event in the Southwest. At its core, the Festival is a PCA Club Race, however, this weekend features something for everyone. Autocross, Concours, Time Trial, Pirelli Cup Racing, Parade Laps, Porsche Corral and super car displays and a hospitality area featuring a vendor row, food court, goodie store and more. - March 07, 2014 - Zone 8 of the Porsche Club of America

Superior Grocers Launches Its Grand Opening of a Brand New Location in Palmdale, CA Superior Grocers, one of Southern California’s largest independent supermarket chains, announces the grand opening of a new location that will offer some of the best service and products to the surrounding communities. This location will join the other 35 Superior Grocers locations throughout Southern California. - March 04, 2011 - Superior Grocers