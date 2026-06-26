California: Bakersfield News
John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet
John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications
Circle MSP Named Authorized Crestron Dealer for Enterprise AV
Circle MSP has been named an authorized Crestron dealer, expanding its managed Print, managed IT and Cybersecurity services into enterprise AV and intelligent workplace controls. The company now designs, installs, and services the full Crestron lineup across boardrooms, education, healthcare, and government facilities - offering clients a single partner for IT, cybersecurity, managed print, and AV. Visit circlemsp.com/audio-visual. - May 14, 2026 - Circle MSP
Hodson P.I. Named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review
Hodson P.I., LLC, a leading private investigations firm specializing in insurance defense, has been named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review, a respected industry publication recognizing excellence and innovation across the insurance sector. - May 01, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Aldiva Rubalcava Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Aldiva Rubalcava of Visalia, California, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the finance industry. She will be featured in the... - April 16, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Cecelie Casanova Promoted to Managing Partner and Launches New Market in Bakersfield
That momentum continues with the promotion of Cecelie Casanova to Managing Partner. Under the leadership of Owner Mo Albazzaz, Casanova has played a key role in developing talent and strengthening operations within Desert Edge Marketing. - April 02, 2026 - Desert Edge Marketing
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Elias Vazquez Jr. as Associate Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers’ rights, is pleased to announce the addition of Elias Vazquez Jr. to the firm as an Associate Attorney. Mr. Vazquez brings a unique blend of fresh legal insight and over seven years of dedicated experience in the... - March 09, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Temecula Private Investigator Featured on Cover of National Industry Magazine
Justin D. Hodson, CPI, Recognized by Working PI Magazine for Leadership and Business Growth - March 03, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Malki Construction Announces Completion of Major Exterior Elevated Element Projects Across Southern California
Malki Construction has completed Exterior Elevated Element repair and reconstruction projects across all ten Southern California counties. Specializing in SB 721 and SB 326 compliance, the firm evaluates, repairs, and rebuilds balconies, decks, walkways, landings, stairs, and railings for condominium and multifamily properties. The team restores structural integrity, upgrades waterproofing systems, replaces deteriorated framing, and delivers hundreds of durable, code-compliant solutions. - February 19, 2026 - Malki Construction, Inc.
Reel Fathers Rights APC Announces Promotion of Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya to Senior Trial Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC has promoted Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya to the position of Senior Trial Attorney at the firm’s Corona office. This promotion recognizes her as a "rising star" and a "fierce advocate" for fathers' rights within the California legal system. - February 18, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Three New Attorneys to Their Family Law Practice
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers in family law matters, is pleased to announce the addition of three attorneys to its legal team: Brian D. Mullen, Laura Alvarez, and Nina Tahsini. The arrival of these attorneys further strengthens the firm’s... - February 03, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
AirMax AC Consulting Services Unveils Tiered 2026 Maintenance Plans to Help Homeowners and Businesses Combat Rising Energy Costs
As residents brace for another season of record-breaking temperatures, AirMax AC Consulting Services has announced the launch of its 2026 Preventative Maintenance Lineup. - February 02, 2026 - AirMax AC Consulting Services, Inc
Reel Fathers Rights APC Announces Promotion of David Taub to Partner
Reel Fathers Rights APC has promoted David Taub from Managing Attorney to Partner. Based in Corona, CA, the firm specializes in advocating for men and fathers in California family courts. CEO Mark Reel Jr. praised Taub’s leadership and legal acumen in handling high-stakes cases. In his new role, Taub will lead case strategy and mentor the legal team. This move strengthens the firm’s mission, following its recognition as the top law firm on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list - January 25, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
South Coast Deck Inspections Urges Apartment and Condo Property Managers to Act as SB 721, SB 326, and SB 410 Deadlines Approach
California property managers are being warned that delayed compliance with SB 326, SB 721, and the updated SB 410 could directly jeopardize insurance coverage and real-estate resale value. With thousands of apartment and condominium buildings still overdue for required balcony and exterior elevated element inspections-and many already showing concealed wood deterioration-insurers, lenders, and buyers are increasingly refusing to move forward without proof of compliance. - December 09, 2025 - Malki Construction, Inc.
CryptoEasily Officially Launches New Energy Cloud Mining Platform Supporting Multi-Asset Mining Services for Cryptocurrencies Such as BTC, ETH, and XRP
CryptoEasily today announced the launch of its new generation cloud mining platform. - November 15, 2025 - CryptoEasily
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
RockToken Expands Global Cloud Mining and Hash Rate Infrastructure into Emerging Digital Asset Markets
Bitcoin’s recent price movements suggest a consolidative phase in the digital asset market. Despite fluctuations, user interest in blockchain-based technologies remains strong. In response to this demand, RockToken, a global cloud mining platform, continues to expand its hash rate... - October 30, 2025 - RockToken
Dongsheng’s New Breakthrough in Precious Metal Recycling Technology
New breakthroughs in Dongsheng precious metal recycler’s recycling technology in 2025.Dongsheng Precious Metal Recycling employs advanced roasting and acid treatment technology to process spent palladium-containing catalysts. - October 13, 2025 - Dongsheng Metal
OurCryptoMiner Announces August Operational Update: Efficient, Eco-Friendly, and Sustainability
OurCryptoMiner, a leading platform focused on providing low-cost, efficient cloud mining services to investors, hereby releases its August 2025 operational update. - September 10, 2025 - OurCryptoMiner
Secure Investment Management Ranks #158 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies — A 78% Leap in National Ranking
Secure Investment Management ranked #158 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, #4 in Arizona, and #14 in Financial Services, with a 2,477% three-year growth rate. This marks SIM’s second consecutive year on the list and the second company Founder & CEO Josh Mellberg has led to this achievement. - August 13, 2025 - Secure Investment Management
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Superior Grocers Opens Its Second Las Vegas Store
· New store at 390 S Decatur Blvd marks the 74th store for one of the nation’s largest independent grocery chains. · Grand opening celebration was on July 23 underscores the company’s commitment to investing in local communities, with planned check giveaways to local... - July 25, 2025 - Superior Grocers
UK-Certified SWL Miner Launches Cloud Mining Mobile Applicaion
SWL Miner is a free cloud mining platform founded in 2017 and headquartered in Yorkshire, England, providing mining services for multiple currencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc. The company is pleased to announce the launch of a new mobile application. The timely release of this... - July 09, 2025 - SWL Miner
Author George Neal’s New Book, "Complete Freedom," is a Powerful Read That Aims to Provide Peace and a Path Towards Healing for Those Who Have Lost Their Way in Life
Recent release “Complete Freedom” from Newman Springs Publishing author George Neal is a compelling and thought-provoking discussion that challenges readers to reflect on their lives, offering insight and advice to help those feeling lost as they journey towards freedom from the struggles of their lives through the Lord. - June 10, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Gary Burk’s New Book, "Funny Farm: A Love Story," is a Heartfelt Memoir That Chronicles the Incredible Love the Author Shared with His Wife, Cathy
Recent release “Funny Farm: A Love Story” from Covenant Books author Gary Burk is a beautiful and compelling autobiographical account that explores the beautiful life that Gary and Cathy shared together. From their initial meeting when the author was trying to pull his life back together, readers will discover how their love transformed both their lives for the better. - May 30, 2025 - Covenant Books
Solution Now Law Firm Expands with New Office in Fremont, California - Bringing Specialized Auto Accident Representation Closer to More Bay Area Clients
San Jose-based Solution Now Law Firm brings its specialized auto accident expertise to Fremont, enhancing access to focused, client-first legal representation for crash victims across the Bay Area. - May 28, 2025 - Solution Now Law Firm
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
ZA Miner Provides Daily Bitcoin Earnings in 2025 via Cloud Mining
The cryptocurrency market is booming, with Bitcoin, XRP, and DOGE leading the charge. However, their volatility often leaves investors searching for stable, high yield income streams. Enter AI-powered cloud mining without the technical hassles of traditional mining. With platforms like ZA Miner,... - May 06, 2025 - ZA Miner
Landscape Development, Inc. Celebrates Grand Opening of New Bakersfield Facility with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Landscape Development, Inc. has opened a new 12,000 sq. ft. office in Bakersfield at 7415 Meany Ave., supporting Construction and Design Studios divisions. A ribbon cutting will be held Tuesday, June 18 at 4:00 PM with Mayor Karen Goh and local leaders attending. The event is open to the public and media. - April 18, 2025 - Landscape Development, Inc.
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Central California Psychedelic Summit
The Central California Psychedelic Summit 2025: Building Bridges in Psychedelic Science and Community Wellness The Central California Psychedelic Summit (CCPS) 2025 is set to return to Fresno, uniting researchers, clinicians, community leaders, and advocates to explore the transformative potential of psychedelics in mental health, wellness, and harm reduction. This event will take place in the heart of the Central Valley, fostering collaboration and meaningful dialogue. - January 03, 2025 - Advanced Behavioral Concepts
Alana Foundation Grants $50,000 to Arizona School of Medical Assistant to Empower Students from Tribal and Underserved Communities
The Alana Foundation awarded a $50,000 grant to the Arizona School of Medical Assistant to fund tuition for students from tribal and underserved communities. Led by youth board members Alisha, Ahaan, and Armaan Anand, the funds were raised through community outreach. Recipient Ashlee Sells expressed gratitude for the chance to pursue her dream. This initiative empowers students to address healthcare disparities in their communities. - November 27, 2024 - AZ School of Medical Assistant
Justin D. Hodson Named CALI Investigator of the Year
The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has awarded Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the prestigious Investigator of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates Justin’s outstanding contributions to the investigative profession, his dedication to mentoring others, and his role in... - October 21, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia Will Illuminate the Sky on October 11, 2024, with the GLEAM, a New Landmark
The official kick off to Pride Visalia is happening on October 11, 2024, in Visalia, California. The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia will unveil a unique art project called the GLEAM. The GLEAM is an LGBTQIA+ beacon that stands as a powerful symbol of pride and resilience awarded to The Source as part of the 2024 James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award. - October 07, 2024 - The Source LGBT+ Center
Local Private Investigator to Distribute Free Backpacks and School Supplies to Temecula Valley Children
Hodson PI, a leading professional investigations firm in Temecula, is excited to announce a special community event aimed at supporting local families and children as they prepare for the new school year. On August 20, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Hodson PI will be distributing 100 free backpacks... - August 14, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Californians Reject Board of Pharmacy’s Proposed Restrictions on Essential Alternative Medicines
Californians fight back against the Board of Pharmacy's proposed regulations that would severely restrict – and in many cases end – access to widely used sterile compounds like methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), glutathione, and NAD, easily accessible and legal in all 49 other United States. The Stop The BOP movement was formed in response, rallying significant public support to preserve access to these essential treatments. - August 08, 2024 - Stop The BOP
Superior Grocers Opens Second Store Grand Opening in Victorville, CA
Superior Grocers, a leading name in the grocery industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second store in Victorville, California. The new store, which officially opened its doors on July 3, 2024, marks another significant step in Superior Grocers' expansion and ongoing commitment... - July 10, 2024 - Superior Grocers
Lorraine Castro’s New Book, "Tara and the Earth Girl," Follows Two Friends Who Must Rise Up Against a Dark Sorcerer Who Longs to Destroy the Faerie Realm
Fulton Books author Lorraine Castro, who founded Bienvenidos Children’s Center, a nonprofit that has helped over one million abused children and fragile families, has completed her most recent book, “Tara and the Earth Girl”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows young Tara as... - May 24, 2024 - Fulton Books
Superior Grocers Announces Mary Kasper as Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer
Superior Grocers proudly announces the appointment of Mary Kasper as the company's Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer. With an illustrious background in law and extensive experience in the retail sector, Kasper brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. Kasper joins Superior... - May 13, 2024 - Superior Grocers
Rev. Angelo Frazier’s Newly Released "His Way Forward" is an Inspiring Journey of Faith and Spiritual Discovery
“His Way Forward” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Angelo Frazier is a captivating memoir chronicling the author's remarkable journey from adversity to spiritual enlightenment. Through poignant anecdotes and profound reflections, Frazier shares his experiences of overcoming physical challenges and finding purpose and fulfillment in serving God. - May 13, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Image Specialty Partners™ Welcomes Southern California-Based Hulse Orthodontics to Its Dental Partnership Family
Hulse Orthodontics, Carlsbad, California has joined Image Specialty Partners™, a leading doctor-led, multi-specialty dental service organization in the United States. - May 07, 2024 - Image Specialty Partners
Pacifica Graduate Institute Welcomes Deneatrice A. Lewis, MS, as Vice President of People, Culture, and Belonging
With DEIB policies, programs, and initiatives under the microscope of legislative and political pressures across the higher education landscape, Pacifica Graduate Institute maintains its unwavering commitment to nurturing an environment in its depth psychological academic community where diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) are integral. This dedication is embodied in the announcement of its new Vice President of People, Culture, and Belonging, Deneatrice A. Lewis, MS. - April 30, 2024 - Pacifica Graduate Institute
Nadrich Accident Injury Lawyers Opens New Tulare, CA Office
Nadrich Accident Injury Lawyers, a California personal injury law firm, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Tulare, CA. - April 13, 2024 - Nadrich & Cohen, LLP
Superior Grocers Expands Its Reach with the Grand Opening of 72nd Store in Dinuba, CA
The grand opening ceremony was attended by local elected officials, including: · Mayor Maribel Reynosa · Vice Mayor Rachel Nerio-Guerrero · Councilmember Kuldip Thusu · Eddie Valero – Supervisor, District Four, County of Tulare Their presence highlights the... - February 12, 2024 - Superior Grocers
Charles C. Moore’s Newly Released "The Ages of Abraham’s Genealogy and His Descendants" is a Comprehensive Study of Abraham’s Family Tree
“The Ages of Abraham’s Genealogy and His Descendants” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles C. Moore is an informative exploration of key scripture that details the complex family connections of key biblical figures. - November 28, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Emotional Intelligence is Critically Needed in Batterer's Intervention Programs in California
Recent research in California ordered by the Governor confirms that the intervention used since California Penal 1203.097 has not been successful. Few defendants complete the programs and, there is little reduction in violence in intimate relationships. - November 10, 2023 - Anderson & Anderson, APC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa