Texas: Lubbock News
Autumn Arock Brockman Honored as a Woman of the Month for November 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Autumn ARock Brockman of San Angelo, Texas, has been named Woman of the Month for November 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her exceptional leadership and accomplishments in the beauty and cosmetology industry. About Autumn ARock Brockman Autumn... - December 05, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Lemond Nutrition Joins MYOR Network to Expand Personalized Nutrition Services
Lemond Nutrition, a registered dietitian private practice in Plano, Texas, is joining MYOR, a nationwide community of registered dietitian practices committed to improving health outcomes through innovative technology and evidence-based care. - October 27, 2025 - Lemond Nutrition
Pettigrew & Associates Eliminates Plastic Water Bottles Company-Wide, Partnering with Open Water to Fight Ocean Pollution, Improve Employee Health
Pettigrew & Associates announced a bold step in its sustainability efforts: eliminating single-use plastic water bottles across all offices and job sites. Effective immediately, the company will exclusively provide Open Water, a 100% recyclable aluminum alternative, to employees and... - September 09, 2025 - Pettigrew & Associates
Author Didi Muoghalu’s New Book "Covered by Grace" is a Poignant Memoir That Explores How the Author’s Faith Helped to Guide Her Through the Trials of Her Life
Recent release “Covered by Grace: A Story of Trials, Faith, and Restoration” from Covenant Books author Didi Muoghalu shares the author’s personal story, detailing how her faith in God guided her through life’s challenges and transformed her perspective on family, career, and self-worth. Through this powerful testimony, she hopes to inspire others facing their own trials. - August 05, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Rita Jane Doggett’s New Book, "Pepito's Change of Heart," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Donkey Whose Lifelong Dream is to be a Beautiful Horse
Recent release “Pepito's Change of Heart” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rita Jane Doggett is a captivating story of a donkey named Pepito who longs to be a beautiful tall horse. But when he arrives at his new home at Tree Hill Farms, Pepito is encouraged by the other animals to embrace and love who he truly is. - May 26, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Deep Centered Mental Health Launches "Mental Health Champions" Competition in Celebration of World Mental Health Day October 10
In honor of World Mental Health Day, Deep Centered Mental Health, one of Texas' leading outpatient mental health platforms, announces Mental Health Champions Competition. Three organizations will be selected through a community voting process to receive support from Deep Centered Mental Health’s team of over 200 highly-trained clinicians. - October 02, 2024 - Deep Centered Mental Health
Pitmaster Collective Dishes Up More Outstanding Restaurants
The Pitmaster Collective, the world's best barbecue club, has announced that they have surpassed affiliations with 200 Pitmaster partners spanning America and eight international countries. Every restaurant, a privately owned establishment creating artisan barbecue and related dishes such as sides... - September 16, 2024 - JBB Advanced Technologies
The University of Texas at Austin Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that the University of Texas at Austin, a leader in nuclear research and education, has joined as a Founding Member. TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. - September 09, 2024 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Texas Select Fencing Expands with New Location in Lubbock, Texas
Texas Select Fencing announces the opening of its new branch in Lubbock, Texas, operated by local owners Nick Teran and Jay Garibay. The new location, Texas Select Fencing of Lubbock, offers a full range of fence and gate services, extending their high-quality, affordable solutions to Lubbock and surrounding areas. Teran expresses enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the comprehensive support and training provided by Texas Select Fencing, enabling a swift and successful launch. - July 30, 2024 - Texas Select Fencing
Roxanne A. Hanna Chosen as a Woman of the Month for May 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Roxanne A. Hanna of Midland, Texas, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for May 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of beauty. About Roxanne A. Hanna Roxanne A. Hanna is a cosmetologist... - June 28, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Chrissy Russell Chosen as a Woman of the Month for December 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Chrissy Russell of Midland, Texas has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for December 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the aesthetic industry. About Chrissy Russell Chrissy Russell is the owner... - January 23, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Author Terice Richards’s New Book, “Believe You Me: There Really Is a Very Thin Veil Separating This Life from Eternity,” Shares True Stories of Religion and Spirituality
Recent release “Believe You Me: There Really Is a Very Thin Veil Separating This Life from Eternity” from Page Publishing author Terice Richards shares true stories intended as consolation, reflecting the promise of joy that awaits in the afterlife and the nearness of loved ones who have preceded others there. - December 13, 2023 - Page Publishing
Della Christine Watson Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Della Christine Watson of Paducah, Texas, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Della Christine Watson Della Christine Watson is a... - November 07, 2023 - Strathmore Who's Who
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Southeast New Mexico College and Upright Education Partner to Deliver Tech Bootcamp Programs
Southeast New Mexico College (Carlsbad, NM) will aim to provide opportunities for its workforce to rapidly transition into tech careers with partnership through Upright Education, as leading provider in online technology bootcamps. Enrollment is open today. - July 12, 2023 - Upright Education
Author Ron Nicholas's New Audiobook, "My Evil Twin: Why Good People do Bad Things," is Part-Biography and Part-Christian Living, Detailing the Author’s Life Struggles
Recent audiobook release “My Evil Twin: Why Good People Do Bad Things,” from Audiobook Network author Ron Nicholas, is a stunning account of the author’s struggles with addiction, arrest, and how his life was turned around while he was imprisoned. - February 21, 2023 - Audiobook Network
AlēvCare Hospice Announces Partnership with Texas Tech UHSC School of Nursing to Provide Training for Tomorrow's Nurses
AlēvCare Hospice has partnered with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Nursing to provide educational opportunities to their nursing students in the fields of hospice and end-of-life care. - September 14, 2022 - AlevCare Hospice
iNPOWERiQ’s Sports Performance Division, KONGiQ, Signs Varsity Players at National High School Powerhouse Football Program to Name, Image & Likeness Agreements
Each St. John Bosco High (CA) Player Will Have the Opportunity to be an Influencer for the KONGiQ App, Sports Performance Wellness Technology & Smart Weight Rack Equipment - August 22, 2022 - KONG IQ
Charles L. Jinkins Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Charles L. Jinkins, of Dumas, Texas, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of automotive repair. About Charles L. Jinkins Charles Jinkins is a senior master... - October 27, 2021 - Strathmore Worldwide
Katherine C. Baker, R.N., C.M.S. Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Katherine C. Baker, R.N., C.M.S. of Midland, Texas has been honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women... - August 17, 2021 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Katherine C. Baker, C.M.S. Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Katherine C. Baker, R.N., C.M.S. of Midland, Texas has been honored as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of healthcare. About Katherine C. - March 17, 2021 - Strathmore Worldwide
Samuel L. Boyd is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the 2020 Attorney of the Year, and is Due to be Featured on the Front Cover of Top 100 Lawyers Magazine's Q4 Edition
Samuel Boyd is featured on the front cover of Top 100 Registry's quarterly Top 100 Lawyers publication. Samuel is a practicing Attorney and Founder of Boyd & Associates, in Dallas, Texas. His firm concentrates their practice in Whistleblower & Business Fraud Cases. - October 23, 2020 - Top100 Registry Inc.
Katherine C. Baker, R.N., C.M.S. Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Katherine C. Baker, R.N., C.M.S. of Midland, Texas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Katherine C. Baker, R.N., C.M.S. Katherine C. Baker... - July 02, 2020 - Strathmore Worldwide
Gaylan Hendricks, Chief Executive Officer, Will be a Keynote Speaker at 8% Nation This Summer
Gaylan Hendricks will be a Keynote Speaker at 8% nation. Senior Security Benefits, Inc. is so excited for insurance agents and other sales people all around the country to hear CEO, Gaylan Hendricks' story which will inspire so many. Not only women will be inspired by her story but men are the first to recommend and support her. The attendees will see how she persevered during one of the hardest times of her career and "still" came out on top. - May 14, 2020 - Senior Security Benefits, Inc.
2020 SportsCon Officially Launches
SportsCon is the ultimate experience that brings players from all sports together in one place for a weekend filled with fan interaction, live games, and sports challenges, and so much more. SportsCon will be held at the Dallas Convention Center on July 10-12, 2020. Fans can expect to meet players from the NFL, NBA, MLB, Boxing, and even the UFC is the most action-packed and interactive environment that a sports fan can experience. Find out more at GoSportsCon.com. - February 11, 2020 - SportsCon
SDWR Sponsoring Diabetic Alert Dog Grant
Service Dogs by SDWR is sponsoring a Grant Program for Diabetic Alert Service Dogs. This grant program is for individuals in North America diagnosed with either Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes. Applications will be accepted through January 31, 2020 with the announcement of the winners on February 14,... - January 17, 2020 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Gaylan Hendricks and Dan Hendricks, Senior Security Benefits, Inc. – Resolution of Litigation
Gaylan Hendricks, the founder and CEO of Senior Security Benefits, Inc. (“SSBI”), along with her husband and President of SSBI, Dan Hendricks, are pleased to announce the conclusion of what has turned out to be a rather lengthy “business divorce” with the late Don Corley, Jr. - January 08, 2020 - Senior Security Benefits, Inc.
Be The Difference Foundation Announces “Ovarian Cancer Awareness Weekend at Midwestern State University”
Volleyball Team and Men’s Soccer Team Host Awareness Nights and Fundraiser to Honor Women’s Basketball Coach Noel Johnson in Her Fight Against Ovarian Cancer - August 23, 2019 - Be the Difference Foundation
Preferred Jewelers International Member Barnes Jewelry Changes Ownership, Continues to Offer "Experiences That Last a Lifetime™"
Amarillo, Texas-based Barnes Jewelry has changed ownership, but there is a familiar face at the helm. Don Adams, the General Manager and COO of Barnes Jewelry since June 2014, recently purchased the store from its previous owner, to the delight of the store employees and customers who patronize... - December 20, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International
Custom Truck One Source to Display Oil and Gas Equipment at Permian Basin Show
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will display several pieces of equipment at the Permian Basin International Oil Show in Odessa, Texas, on Oct. 16 through 18, 2018. The equipment displayed in booth OS308 will include cranes, vacuum excavators, and track equipment, and will highlight the... - October 08, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source
Phlebotomy Career Training's Telemetry Course is Recognized by the N.T.A. to be the Best in the Nation
Phlebotomy Career Training has been an educational hub in the Metro Detroit area for over 10 years. The have been responsible for helping put thousands of graduates to work in local hospitals and health care centers throughout Michigan and the entire U.S. Their superior training has earned the recognition and respect from the National Telemetry Association as being the premier educator in the field of Telemetry and Electrocardiogram Technicians. - February 09, 2018 - Phlebotomy Career Training
Steven D. Rea, MD Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Steven D. Rea, MD of Midland, Texas has been recognized as a Professional Of The Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Steven D. Rea, MD Dr. Rea has almost 30 years experience in the... - June 01, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
Genesis Auction Group Announces a New Auction of 3/2 Brick Home in Lubbock, TX
Genesis Auction Group announces the upcoming auction of a 3/2 brick home on 1/2 acre in Lubbock, TX scheduled to sell on Monday, July 18, 2016 at 2:00pm. This is the first time it is offered on the auction block and is unique as it is outside the city limits – therefore city taxes will not be... - July 01, 2016 - Genesis Auction Group
Central Defense Security Celebrates Top Ranking and 10 Years of Growth
Central Defense Security (CDS), a leading provider of business, retail and warehouse security, celebrated its 10-year anniversary on July 3. Since the company’s founding in 2005 in Memphis, it has opened four additional branches in three different states. These branches include North Little... - September 23, 2015 - Central Defense Security
Oil & Gas Shale Plays Training is Now Offered on DVDs
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they are offering two professional Oil & Gas Training Workshop DVDs to the public. - August 27, 2013 - American Right of Way Associates
Red Mango Introduces New Super Biotics Smoothies
Expands popular smoothie menu to over 30 new varieties, and announces superhero-themed consumer giveaway on June 29, 2013. - June 25, 2013 - Red Mango, Inc.
American Right of Way Academy is Offering Training Workshops for the Energy Industry
American Right of Way Academy announced today, they will be offering two professional Oil & Gas Energy Training Workshops in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, November 10th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - October 16, 2012 - American Right of Way Associates
Oil and Gas Academy Offering Workshops in the Shale Plays
American Right of Way Academy announced today that they will be offering professional Oil & Gas Training Workshops in San Antonio Texas on Saturday, September 22nd, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - August 20, 2012 - American Right of Way Associates
Training Workshops for Summer 2012 in the Eagle Ford Shale Offered in San Antonio, Texas
American Right of Way Academy announced today that Summer Workshops are needed to keep up with the demands of the oil & gas companies currently drilling near San Antonio Texas, ARWA will hold two Eagle Ford Shale Training Workshops on Saturday, July 14th, 2012 at the Crowne Plaza San Antonio Airport Hotel. - June 26, 2012 - American Right of Way Associates
Abuelo’s Debuts New Chef’s Features Specialty Items
Abuelo’s Mexican restaurants, one of the nation’s leading Mexican dining concepts, has introduced several new signature items as it continues to bring creative and authentic Mexican cuisine to its guests. Abuelo’s new menu items, which include two new appetizers, four... - February 22, 2011 - Abuelo's Mexican Restaurants
Christian Book of the Year Offer Benefits Readers and Feed the Children Charity
Christian self help and inspiration author Reece Manley announced Thursday his book Crossing Twice: Answers from the Source, the Instamation Christian Book of the Year, will give both readers and a favorite charity a perfect gift this season. By using Amazon to place the order, users need only... - October 16, 2009 - Advocate USA LLC
Willow Creek Association’s Leadership Summit 2009 — CCN Edition Via Satellite. Summit Faculty to Include Tony Blair and Bono.
On August 14 and 15 leaders throughout North America will have an unprecedented opportunity to hear a world class line-up of global leaders at the Willow Creek Leadership Summit 2009 — via satellite on CCN. Willow Creek Association (WCA) has partnered with Church Communication Network (CCN)... - July 28, 2009 - Live Oak Community Church
Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
Sportexe Forms Strategic Alliance with Vibra-Whirl
Only days after being promoted to full-time Chief Sales Officer with Sportexe, Marc Belloumini, who had been serving as the company’s National Sales Director since 2005, has already made an immediate impact for the synthetic turf industry leader by forming a strategic alliance with... - July 20, 2007 - Sportexe
Amber Alert Issued for Texas Newborn (Priscilla Nicole Maldonado)
Lubbock Police Officers were called to 2217 46th St. today (Sunday, 06/04/06) at approx. 1:10 p.m. reference the possible kidnapping from this residence of a four day old baby. Priscilla Nicole Maldonado was born May 31, 2006 at UMC. Priscilla went home with her mother, Erica Ysasaga on Friday,... - June 04, 2006 - Project Safekids