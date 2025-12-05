Gaylan Hendricks will be a Keynote Speaker at 8% nation. Senior Security Benefits, Inc. is so excited for insurance agents and other sales people all around the country to hear CEO, Gaylan Hendricks' story which will inspire so many. Not only women will be inspired by her story but men are the first to recommend and support her. The attendees will see how she persevered during one of the hardest times of her career and "still" came out on top. - May 14, 2020 - Senior Security Benefits, Inc.