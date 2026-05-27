Connecticut: Bridgeport News
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
47th Annual Minute Man Race Presented by Saatva Raises $55,000 in Support of Community Grants
Women’s League of Westport Awards $60,000 to Local Nonprofits Following Signature Spring Event - May 27, 2026 - Women’s League of Westport
47th Annual Minute Man Race Returns to Westport’s Compo Beach on April 26
Long-standing community tradition supports local nonprofits - April 20, 2026 - Women’s League of Westport
Izzy Positions Refillable Beauty Model as Ethical Alternative to Conventional Industry Practices
Izzy, a family-run beauty company, is highlighting its refillable makeup system and business practices as an ethical, sustainability-focused alternative to conventional models that rely on single-use packaging and large-scale production. The brand takes its name from Izzy, a young girl who, at age... - March 11, 2026 - Izzy Zero Waste Beauty
CCi Voice Appoints Ron Berry as Director of Sales
CCi Voice, a leading provider of VoIP phone systems, video surveillance, access control, and safety solutions, announced today the appointment of Ron Berry as Director of Sales. - February 25, 2026 - CCi Voice
Femm Parlour Opens in New York City, Turning Intimate-Health Conversations Into Care
FEMM Parlour has opened in New York City, redefining women’s intimate health with compassion and science-backed care. Founded by Gina Cappelli, Maria Trusa, and Cindy Barshop, FEMM offers non-surgical, FDA-approved treatments for concerns like dryness, pain, and incontinence. With privacy, dignity, and innovation, FEMM empowers women to reclaim confidence and well-being at every stage of life. - November 13, 2025 - Femm Parlour
We Can Square the Circle. John Manimas Says He Found the Solution to the Pythagorean Riddle.
John Manimas describes and shows his discovery of the positive solution to the ancient Pythagorean Riddle. - October 30, 2025 - John Manimas Publishing
2025 Heida Hermanns International Music Competition Launch Event Held at Prestigious Connecticut Law Firm in Partnership with MoCACT
On October 23, 2025, Conlon Amendola and MoCA/CT hosted a vibrant event in Southport, CT, celebrating the 49th Heida Hermanns International Music Competition. Attorneys, art collectors, and VIPs enjoyed gourmet catering while supporting the prestigious piano competition for ages 18-30. Sponsors emphasized funding needs for young musicians, especially inner-city youth, highlighting the event’s role in fostering creativity and cultural growth through community support. - October 26, 2025 - Conlon Amendola, PLLC.
Storyteller’s Closet Launches: A Gallery Where Fashion Becomes Narrative
Storyteller’s Closet, a newly launched art-driven fashion label, blends storytelling, illustration, and design into premium streetwear. Its signature collection, Cinematic Threads: The Art of the Scene, transforms garments into cinematic stills and fragments of myth and story. Produced on a made-to-order model to ensure intention over excess, Storyteller’s Closet establishes itself as a brand where fashion becomes narrative. - September 12, 2025 - Storyteller's Closet LLC
MiglioreLaw Sees Drastic Increase in PFAS-Contaminated Water Cases on Long Island
MiglioreLaw is now accepting cases from Long Island residents diagnosed with Kidney, Testicular, Liver Cancer, and Ulcerative Colitis due to PFAS-contaminated drinking water. As local PFAS levels rise and awareness grows, the firm urges affected individuals to seek accountability. - June 24, 2025 - Rudolph FX Migliore PC
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
Author Lynn Davis’s New Book, “A Memoir of Two Cities: Hartford and Tel Aviv,” is a Compelling Account of the Author’s Time Working in Tel Aviv at the American Embassy
Recent release “A Memoir of Two Cities: Hartford and Tel Aviv” from Page Publishing author Lynn Davis is a riveting memoir that centers around the author’s experiences while living and working in Tel Aviv for two years. From witnessing religious sites to getting to know the people who lived there, Lynn documents each of these fascinating moments to help bring her time in Tel Aviv to life. - April 09, 2025 - Page Publishing
Fence Empire: From Family Legacy to Global Industry Leader
Fence Empire, a rising star in the global wood and metal fencing industry, has quickly grown into a market leader thanks to its unique family heritage and sharp market insight. Under the leadership of CEO Jason Liu, the company has built upon three generations of family expertise in wood fencing to... - January 28, 2025 - Fence Empire LLC
DDB Miner Releases Its 2025 Cloud Mining Guide to Assist Its Users with Passive Income
DDB Miner provides a crypto cloud mining service to assist its customers in building a passive income. - January 23, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author T. R. Redington’s New Book, "Kelby the Kite," is an Engaging Story About a Special Kite Whose Adventurous Ways Provide an Inspirational Message for Kids Ages 4-8
Recent release “Kelby the Kite” from Newman Springs Publishing Author T. R. Redington is an inspiring bedtime story about a wonderous kite who takes to the sky to show Homer, his creator, what being a kite is all about. Along the way, Kelby encounters a host of colorful characters and learns about friendship, courage, and the power of believing in oneself. - January 09, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Zach Morin’s New Book, "Love, Zach," is a Collection of Photographs and Anecdotes That Document the Author’s Cross Country Road Trip with His Daughter
Recent release “Love, Zach” from Newman Springs Publishing author Zach Morin is a riveting series of photos and stories that chronicle the author’s journey across the country with his daughter, Sofia. With the goal of seeing every state and national park in America, Morin’s collection reveals the beauty of the nation while reflecting on the human condition. - December 30, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Donald McCoy, LPC, NCC, CIMHP’s New Book, “The Art of Mindfulness,” Presents Readers with a Comprehensive Guide to Cultivating a Mindful Life for All Levels
Recent release “The Art of Mindfulness” from Covenant Books author Donald McCoy, LPC, NCC, CIMHP offers an essential guide for anyone seeking to develop and maintain a mindfulness practice. Whether you're a seasoned practitioner or a novice, McCoy incorporates various life challenges to help readers cultivate focus and happiness in their lives and those around them. - October 22, 2024 - Covenant Books
Paloma Arrigo, a Two-Sport Athlete, Co-Led Corona del Mar High School Girl’s Sailing Team to National Championship Title
Paloma Arrigo Co-Led Her Team to Win the National High School Sailing Championship, is a member of her school's CIF Division 1 Champion Water Polo Team, and an Academic All-American. - October 21, 2024 - Paloma Arrigo Sailing
Author Melissa Marquis MS, RN’s New Book, “Invisible,” Follows the Author’s Journey of Navigating Being Diagnosed and Learning to Live with an Autoimmune Disease
Recent release “Invisible: A Nurse-Turned-Patient's Resource to Living Well with Autoimmune Disease” from Covenant Books author Melissa Marquis MS, RN draws on the author’s unique perspective as both a healthcare professional and a patient to empower others navigating the complexities of autoimmune diseases. - October 09, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author Jon Quint’s New Book, “Oh, the Stories I Can Tell: 25 Years in the Nuisance Wildlife Control Business,” Explores the Author’s Career in Wildlife Management
Recent release “Oh, the Stories I Can Tell: 25 Years in the Nuisance Wildlife Control Business” from Page Publishing author Jon Quint offers a captivating glimpse into the world of nuisance wildlife control through a collection of stories spanning a quarter-century, sharing both the dramatic and humorous moments encountered while managing wildlife complaints. - September 16, 2024 - Page Publishing
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Manchester
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Manchester. The center is preparing to open on May 17th weekend. Owner Damodhar Reddy Dyava has been working hard with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make his dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to... - May 20, 2024 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Author Roy Perkins’s New Book, "The Feline Umbrella: Oliver, Son of Beckett," Follows the Adventures of a Murder Witness and Her Feline Guardian Angel
Recent release “The Feline Umbrella: Oliver, Son of Beckett” from Page Publishing author Roy Perkins is a compelling novel centered around Yvonne, a young accountant who gets swept up in a murder case after witnessing a horrific execution style killing. Now in danger of being killed by the mob, Yvonne meets an overweight cat who turns out to be a guardian angel that vows to keep her safe. - April 12, 2024 - Page Publishing
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
James Russell Roundtree’s Newly Released "Love Misinterpreted" is a Poignant Account of a Father's Resilience Through Heartbreaks and Business Struggles
“Love Misinterpreted” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Russell Roundtree is a powerful account of a father's sacrifice, weaving through unexpected heartbreaks, revealing the enduring strength found in unwavering love and commitment, and the resilient spirit needed to navigate life's unforeseen challenges. - February 13, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Donna Saunders-Morgan’s New Book, “Waiting: Your Prayer Is Heard You Will Reap, If You Faint Not,” Invites Readers to Listen to the Will of God
Recent release “Waiting: Your Prayer Is Heard You Will Reap, If You Faint Not” from Covenant Books author Donna Saunders-Morgan is a captivating work that urges readers to practice patience and understanding as they await God’s response to their prayers. - January 04, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author David Newell’s New Book, "Sarah Jane," is About a Farm Family of Four in 1872 That Adopts a Runaway Black Boy Into Their Family in Vermont
Recent release “Sarah Jane” from Page Publishing author David Newell is a moving story about a farm family that takes in a runaway Black boy in a Vermont farm in 1872, showing unity and how family love extends beyond blood. - November 28, 2023 - Page Publishing
History in a Heartbeat Releases "A History of the United States for Newcomers" by Charles Serocold - a New Book to Help Newcomers Integrate Into the USA
With immigration numbers on the rise, and with millions of foreign-born residents living in the country, the US urgently needs to find ways to integrate them into its society. - November 06, 2023 - History in a Heartbeat
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Trumbull CPA and Entrepreneur Creates New Holiday; #NationalBeanCountersDay is a Day of Celebration for Accountants
#NationalBeanCountersDay is the Only Holiday Just for Accountants - April 17, 2023 - Finance Office Partners
Fine Arts Nature Photography Gallery & Metal Print Giveaway
Fine Art Nature Photographer Michael Brinkley, will host a 2 day gallery. He is giving away a metal print of a Wood Duck, taken locally. Giveaway metal print size 27" x 20". - April 12, 2023 - Michael Brinkley Photography
Here Comes the BOOM
Q-Tran revolutionizes its product portfolio with BOOM, a suspended fixture with a unique profile, impressive performance, and endless design options. - June 30, 2022 - Q-Tran
American Idol Finalist & Alum Qaasim Middleton Announces the Return of the Juggernaut War Party at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn – the 1st War Fest Series
Brooklyn Hedgehogs Qaasim & Khalil Middleton are back at again. Returning from a pre-pandemic hiatus, The Juggernaut War Party is back in full swing and performing live at The Knitting Factory on July 3 in Brooklyn, NY. It's the 1st of their War Party/War Fest Series. The two time winners of the Afro Punk Battle of the Bands and creators of "War Hop" are returning with New Hot Music and their GUMBO fusions of FunkRock, HipHop, Soul, Alternative/Jazz. - June 20, 2022 - Toni Seawright
Andrew Barnett Davis Recognized as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Andrew Barnett Davis of Bridgeport, Connecticut has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 and 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of art. About Andrew Barnett Davis Andrew Barnett Davis is an... - May 17, 2022 - Strathmore Worldwide
After Four Years in Payments Innovation, PAYARC Rebrands Its Image to Strengthen Its Commitment as a Leading Technology, Financial, and Payment Solutions Provider
To successfully embody fintech's growth as an organization, the rebrand includes a new look, logo, and website across all platforms. - January 12, 2022 - PAYARC
Established Metaverse Project Hellsing to Add Virtual Social Engagement Platform, Klove
Hellsing ($HELLSING), a feature-rich metaverse project that includes a swap, NFT auctions, a blockchain-based NFT adventure game (Legions of Hellsing) and much more, is adding a virtual social engagement platform called Klove. Klove will host public AMAs allowing users to engage with celebrities,... - December 22, 2021 - Hellsing Solutions
Q-Tran Releases MICRO 5 Flexible Fixtures
Enlightened Thinking: The Future is Here - August 18, 2021 - Q-Tran
Q-Tran Releases the MICRO 5 Series
Illuminating Innovation with the Power of MICRO Light - May 26, 2021 - Q-Tran
Church Hill Classics® Creates Officially Licensed Girl Scout Gold Award Certificate and Autograph Photo Frames
Girl Scouts can proudly showcase their achievements in branded frames made by a female-owned company. - March 24, 2021 - Church Hill Classics
Army Veterans Unite to Start Connecticut Fence Franchise
Superior Fence & Rail is pleased to announce their latest fence franchise opening in Bridgeport, Connecticut. With West Point graduates and former Army officers at the helm, co-owners Michael Picone and Lyle Gal are just the team to establish the newest market for Superior Fence & Rail. - March 20, 2021 - Superior Fence & Rail
Church Hill Classics® Selected as Official Frame Vendor for Daughters of American Revolution
The Leader in the Manufacturing of Licensed Frames to Assist in the Preservation of American History. - March 08, 2021 - Church Hill Classics
Essex Industries Acquires Stevens Manufacturing
Essex Industries, a leading supplier to the Aerospace and Defense market, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Stevens Manufacturing, located in Milford, CT. Stevens provides precision machined OEM parts and sub-assemblies primarily to the rotorcraft market. - February 18, 2021 - Essex Industries
Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County and Waveny LifeCare Network Announce Proposed Affiliation
The Boards of Directors of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County (VNHFC) and Waveny LifeCare Network (WLN) are pleased to announce that they have entered into an exclusive letter of intent to combine home care and hospice operations to better serve patients in Fairfield County and beyond. - November 06, 2020 - Waveny LifeCare Network
Manimas Sees a White Elephant in the 2020 Election
John Manimas, the only presidential candidate who seriously recommends mandatory voting, predicts that if Trump is re-elected, the Republican Party will use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office and make Mike Pence the President in order to continue execution of a right-wing plan to change the United States of America into the Confederate States of America. - September 15, 2020 - John Manimas Campaign
Manimas Contends States Can Block Elector Votes for Impeached Trump
Shows how any state can pass a law that forbids presidential electors to vote for Donald Trump because he has been impeached, based on Supreme Court decision in Chiafalo v. Washington, #19-465, July 6, 2020. The Supreme Court voted 9-0 that state legislatures have absolute control over who their presidential electors can vote for and cannot vote for. - August 26, 2020 - John Manimas Campaign
Helene Sarah Kouassi Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Helene Sarah Kouassi of Stratford, Connecticut has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of home healthcare. These important women exemplify tenacity. They... - August 13, 2020 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
2020 Election Political Infographic
LBDigital created a timely, relevant and informative infographic covering details on the 2020 United States election. From the accomplishments of the current administration to the policies of the Democratic presidential candidates, this infographic is all you need to stay informed this election... - January 13, 2020 - LBDigital
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
'Tis the Season: The Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread Returns
Subway introduces the NEW! Ultimate Steak, along with the Ultimate Meatball Marinara and Ultimate Spicy Italian. - November 18, 2019 - Subway
Subway Restaurants Names John Chidsey CEO
Subway Restaurants announced today that John Chidsey has been named Chief Executive Officer effective November 18, 2019. John's career as a global franchise executive and senior leader for some of the world's well-known corporations spans brands in and outside of the food and beverage... - November 13, 2019 - Subway