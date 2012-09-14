PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

US Youth Soccer and TiPEVO Launch New Official US Youth Soccer Club Directory Joining Forces to Reimagine Youth Soccer, US Youth Soccer, America’s largest youth sport organization, and TiPEVO make it as easy to search for information on youth soccer clubs as it is to research a hotel or a restaurant. - October 30, 2019 - TiPEVO

Fairfield County Junk-Removal Firm Starting Weekly Video Stream of Rare and Unique Finds from Its Journeys in Connecticut A fourth-generation of Connecticut’s Jennings family is moving the junk-removal business into the digital-video age, starting next month a live video feed of their unique discoveries in Connecticut. - October 29, 2019 - Connecticut Junk Removal LLC

TiPEVO and Hudl Partner to Help Every Athlete Find the Right Place to Play TiPEVO and Hudl are teaming. New partnership allows more parents and play­ers to discover tools to improve their youth sports experience. - October 12, 2019 - TiPEVO

New Documentary Film, CYBER CRIME, Its Not a Question of "If," It’s a Question of "When" CYBER CRIME is a documentary film about a growing plague in our expanding digital world. Billions of dollars a year are stolen or lost as a result. It destroys businesses and even lives. Are you the next victim? Join this journey, visiting with 10 of our nation’s leading experts in Cyber Security as they explore the world of cyber crime, it’s impact on our society, and most important of all, how you can avoid becoming a victim. - April 19, 2019 - SMB Networks LLC

FCP Euro Partners with Corteco for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is partnering with Corteco for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing and Brand Director,... - January 29, 2019 - FCP Euro

FCP Euro Continues Partnership with LIQUI MOLY for The 2019 TC America Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of the Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is extending their partnership with LIQUI MOLY for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their two 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCRs. FCP Euro's Marketing... - January 18, 2019 - FCP Euro

Janet Gardner Departs Legendary Band Vixen to Focus on Solo Career Janet Garnder has decided to leave the all female fronted rock band after four decades of Rock N' Roll to focus on her own solo career, the female fronted vocalist posted in a statement on her Facebook page: "After much soul searching and many sleepless nights, I have decided that it’s time... - January 17, 2019 - Janet Gardner

FCP Euro Takes Aim at 2019 TC America TCR Class Championship After a successful inaugural season finishing third overall in the TCR class of Pirelli World Challenge, FCP Euro is setting its sights on vying for the re-branded TC America Championship in 2019. The team will again compete with their 2018 Volkswagen GTI TCR's with Michael Hurczyn, and 2018 TCR Class... - December 24, 2018 - FCP Euro

Connecticut Real Estate Brokerage Donates 5% of Gross Revenue to Making Connecticut a Better Place to Live Steve Schappert of Thomaston, formerly Brookfield has opened Connecticut Real Estate Brokerage LLC. The new Connecticut real estate brokerage has a unique concept of giving back 5% of gross revenues to the community and they encourage their agents to do the same. “It’s a simple concept of... - August 03, 2018 - Connecticut Real Estate Brokerage LLC.

Federal Benefits Information Center Managing Partner Speaks at United Postmasters and Managers Association State Convention Research by the Federal government suggests a serious knowledge gap among Federal employees when it comes to understanding, measuring and maximizing their multiple benefit programs. To help close this gap, Dennis Edmonds, Managing Partner of the Federal Benefits Information Center (“FBIC”),... - May 22, 2018 - Federal Benefits Information Center

Emergency Reporting Partners with Spotted Dog Technologies to Enhance End-to-End Incident Reporting Emergency Reporting® (ER), the leader in cloud-based Fire and EMS records management and prevention software, announced today a partnership with Spotted Dog Technologies, a leading provider of incident response management solutions. The relationship will allow data captured by Rover, Spotted Dog’s... - April 24, 2018 - Spotted Dog Technologies

Victoria McGrath Foundation Launches in Time for Boston Marathon Bombing Anniversary Five years after she was injured in the Boston Marathon bombing, and two years after her tragic death in a car accident, Victoria McGrath’s family is launching a foundation dedicated to “opening doors and uplifting lives.” The foundation will support causes Victoria was passionate about including caring for children with disabilities, refugee children, and veterans and their families. - April 06, 2018 - Victoria McGrath Foundation

Affordable Marketing Solutions LLC Now Offering Customer Experience Training to Small Businesses Connecticut Marketing Firm Launches Innovative Customer Interaction Training Service with a Marketing Mindset. - February 21, 2018 - Affordable Marketing Solutions LLC

FCP Euro Adds Sachs Performance to the Partner Line-up for 2018 PWC Campaign FCP Euro is proud to announce its partnership with Sachs Performance for their 2018 racing efforts, joining an already established team of partners including LIQUI MOLY, 034Motorsport, and Heinlein Racing Development. FCP Euro will be running the full Pirelli World Challenge season, with FCP Euro’s... - February 09, 2018 - FCP Euro

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV

First Ladies Of Disco: Valentine's Day Gala - The Ridgefield Playhouse February 14, 2018 at The Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield, CT. Come dressed to impress and dance the night away with your sweetie. - January 05, 2018 - First Ladies Of Disco LLC

Westport Attorney Joseph Maya Recognized by Peers in "Best Lawyers in America" Westport Attorney Joseph Maya of Maya Murphy, P.C. has been recognized by his peers this year to be included in the 24th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Best Lawyers has long been considered the “most credible measure of legal integrity and distinction” in America because of the meticulous... - November 03, 2017 - MayaLaw

Artist Living with Pain Releases "Finding Your Colors," a Fine Art Adult Coloring Book for Stress & Anxiety Relief “Finding Your Colors” is now published. It is a fine art adult coloring book for stress and anxiety relief, created from pain and inspired by depression. - June 13, 2017 - Hertz Nazaire

Adatasol Launches Runsala Law Practice Management Software Adatasol Custom Database Solutions announced the launch of Runsala law practice management software. Runsala is a comprehensive case management software application that allows law offices to improve organization, efficiency, and profitability. In addition, Runsala allows Connecticut law firms to integrate... - March 06, 2017 - Adatasol, Inc.

Soxxy Partners with Bridgeport Rescue Mission to Give Away Thousands of Socks to Homeless in Fairfield County, Connecticut #SoxxySouls Giving Event at the Bridgeport Rescue Mission on December 21 – Socks are the #1 Requested Items at Shelters - December 21, 2015 - Soxxy

President of TFI Envision Participates in Service & Assistance Dog Appreciation Day on August 1st Honey, the office Havanese, and her human partner, Elizabeth P. Ball, President and Creative Director of TFI Envision, Inc. will be representing the canine Therapy Animal Program at the upcoming Service & Assistance Dog Appreciation Day event on August 1st at the Kellogg Environmental Center. This... - July 25, 2015 - TFI Envision, Inc.

John Manimas Publishes the Scientific Secret of Life John Manimas previously published a print edition of "The Primacy of Stewardship," which argues that our sense of proportion is the origin of our concepts of fairness and institutions of justice. With "SOLITU," published online May 26, 2015, the significance of our sense of proportion is expanded further, according to Manimas, by new evidence that pi exactly can be constructed as a straight line. Verification with a scientific calculator takes less than three minutes, Manimas said. - June 01, 2015 - JManimas Publishing

Hallan Iff of Apple Automotive Wholesalers to Open Second Location in Waterbury, CT Hallan Iff of Apple Auto Wholesalers released a statement after the City of Waterbury Planning And Zoning meeting. "We are very excited to be part of this important project to re-open the site that once held the number 1 Ford Dealership in CT." Apple Automotive wholesalers of Waterbury will... - March 26, 2015 - Apple Automotive LLC.

Fit Solutions Opens New Personal Training Fitness Facility in Milford, Connecticut Fit Solutions is a personal training fitness center offering one-on-one or train with a friend personal training along with effective diet coaching. All personal training clients also get free 24/7 access to the facility to supplement their training regime. There are no required long term contracts. - December 13, 2014 - Fit Solutions

Point Click Switch Expands Business to Connecticut The premier online shopping destination for electricity customers is expanding their service area to give even more customers access to more energy savings and choices. - July 08, 2014 - Point Click Switch

Dr. Dental Sponsors the "Hole in the Wall Gang Camp" Run New England dental group, Dr. Dental, sponsors a non-profit event for the "Hole in the Wall Gang Camp" - a camp for sick children, started by Paul Newman. - June 18, 2014 - Dr. Dental

Storage Made Easy Release a CMIS Connector for Their Enterprise File Share and Sync Solution Storage Made Easy today announced they have implemented a CMIS connector for their Enterprise File Share and Sync "cloud control" solution, which can be deployed on-premise or on IaaS. - June 13, 2014 - Storage Made Easy

Fourth Annual Valentine’s Vow Renewal and Wedding Celebration: Hosted by the Waters Edge at Giovanni’s The Waters Edge at Giovanni’s - a landmark Connecticut restaurant and event space - will be hosting its fourth annual Valentine’s Vow Renewal and Wedding Celebration. This free ceremony allows couples across Connecticut to renew their wedding vows or get married. Guests can also enjoy an exquisite four-course meal, picturesque floral arrangements, and a professional photographer. - February 01, 2014 - Waters Edge at Giovanni's

Dan Merriam Opens Sound Auto Wholesalers in East Haven, Connecticut Dan Merriam is proud to continue his family's tradition, opening a used car dealership. The mission of Sound Auto Wholesalers is to create satisfied customers for life. - December 25, 2013 - Sound Auto Wholesalers

El's Kitchen Granted Non-GMO Status El’s Kitchen is pleased to announce that its Garlic & Herb and Simply Sea Salt Snaps Bagel Chips have passed independent and rigorous verification to become certified by and carry the non-GMO seal of Greenstar, a leading independent verifier of the United States Energy Council. While the United... - August 07, 2013 - El's Kitchen, Inc.

AC Milan Soccer Camp Returns to Bridgeport, CT for 4th Consecutive Year AC Milan, the world's most successful club returns to Connecticut. The AC Milan Youth Program will host the 2013 Milan Junior Camp in the Greater Bridgeport area from July 29 – August 2. The Milan Junior Camp program is the stepping stone into a series of activities organized by the AC Milan... - June 03, 2013 - AC Milan

Pierre F. Dobbelmann Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Pierre F. Dobbelmann of Fairfield, Connecticut has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of government economic affairs. About Pierre F. Dobbelmann Mr. Dobbelmann was the Industry Commissioner with the... - January 11, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

RodgersWay.com Provides Online Resource for Sellers, Buyers and Renters of Split Level Ranch Style Homes The only split level ranch specific site dedicated to Westport CT, Rodgersway.com plans on allowing owners to list their splits for sale or rent by owners at Rodgersway.com. The process is quick and free, and the Rodgersway.com team encourages sellers and landlords to take advantage of the new resource. Those not interested in purchasing will soon find plenty of photographs and videos. - November 15, 2012 - rodgersway.com

Comedy Night with Tommy Davidson Introduces Keystone House to a New Audience Laughter filled the Norwalk Concert Hall during the Comedy Night featuring stage and screen star Tommy Davidson and Friends to benefit Keystone House, Inc. on Saturday, November 3, 2012. - November 11, 2012 - Keystone House, Inc.

Peter G. Shanazu Recognized By Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Peter G. Shanazu of Fairfield, Connecticut has been chosen as Male Educator of the Year for 2012 in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Peter G. Shanazu Mr. Shanazu has over 8 years experience in... - November 09, 2012 - Strathmore Worldwide

Total Mortgage Expands Headquarters to Accommodate Growth Strong origination growth and focus on operational excellence spurs expanding workforce. Continues to hire high quality mortgage professionals committed to customer service. - May 23, 2012 - Total Mortgage

Solid Gold Health Products Donates 43,375 Pounds of Dog Food to SPCA of Connecticut Generous Corporate Food Donation will Feed Homeless Pets for a Year. - April 07, 2012 - SPCA of Connecticut

Energizer Personal Care Selected TFI Envision to Create an Exciting New In-Store Shelf Talker for Hawaiian Tropic® TFI Envision designed the shelf talker to include an eye catching die cut to highlight the product and a burst of color to invite the consumer to squeeze the shelf talker to "experience the tropical fragrance." - January 26, 2012 - TFI Envision, Inc.

The Impact of the Economy on the World of Dating Relationship Expert Alina Ruigrok Reveals How the Current Economic Situation is Affecting the World of Dating - January 01, 2012 - Love-Sessions.com

Are Stand Up Comedians Born or Are They Made? Radio talk show host Garrison Leykam accepts challenge to become a stand up comedian. - October 26, 2011 - Conversation Crossroad

Growth in Client Base and Demand for Sandler Training Solutions Fuels Expansion Sandler Training, Southbury, CT, a leading provider of non-traditional professional training, announced today that it has opened an office in Farmington, CT to offer local training and support services to its fast growing base of customers and prospects in the region. The success of Sandler’s unique... - October 01, 2011 - Sandler Training, Southbury, CT

Private WiFi Incorporates Customer Testimonials Into Its Website Private WiFi has rebuilt its Company Profile section, giving customers the opportunity to share their experiences of using the software by offering their own testimonials. - August 31, 2011 - Private WiFi

"Life Lines" an Exhibition of Photography and Drawing from Nature at Rockwell Art Gallery in New Canaan Rockwell Art Gallery in New Canaan anticipates the onset of spring with a celebration of life. The exhibition features the finely detailed wildlife pencil illustrations of Patty Storms and the vivid narrative photography of Michael Pressman. The two artists are paired for the first time with their varying... - March 08, 2011 - Patty Storms Art