Connecticut: Danbury News
Garnadi Opens Private Pre-Orders for Its Inaugural Hypercar
Production will be limited to fewer than 50 hyper-personalized, investment-grade vehicles annually - July 22, 2026 - Garnadi
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
"I Am My Biggest Stranger" Release
Mike Dee Releases "I Am My Biggest Stranger": A Spiritual and Psychological Journey Through Identity, Purpose, and Transformation Author Mike Dee announces the release of "I Am My Biggest Stranger," a deeply reflective work of spiritual and psychological transformation inspired... - May 10, 2026 - Mike Dee
47th Annual Minute Man Race Returns to Westport’s Compo Beach on April 26
Long-standing community tradition supports local nonprofits - April 20, 2026 - Women’s League of Westport
CCi Voice Appoints Ron Berry as Director of Sales
CCi Voice, a leading provider of VoIP phone systems, video surveillance, access control, and safety solutions, announced today the appointment of Ron Berry as Director of Sales. - February 25, 2026 - CCi Voice
From Woodstock to Wisdom: a Generation Raised on Protest Confronts a New Democratic Crossroads
"From Woodstock to Wisdom: A Boomer’s Journey to 80" launches as both a book and a bold call to action from author and purpose advocate Vicki Thomas. Once a generation that marched for change, Baby Boomers now face a culture that sidelines aging voices. With wit, wisdom, and urgency, Thomas reframes longevity as leadership, challenges ageism, and urges readers to age visibly, live purposefully, and keep shaping the future—because purpose doesn’t retire, and neither should impact. - February 10, 2026 - My Future Purpose, LLC
Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court Announces To-be-Built Luxury Homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut
Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court announces plans for thirteen to-be-built luxury single-family homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut. Developed by KS Custom Builders, the community offers buyers the opportunity to build a custom home near the Connecticut shoreline and adjacent to the Black Hall Club. - December 18, 2025 - StoneGate Estates at Cameron Court
Danbury City Council Candidate Candace V. Fay Launches “Furever Danbury” – A Campaign for the Fur Vote
Cute campaign for dog lovers this political season. - October 17, 2025 - Candace V. Fay - Attorney & Counselor at Law, PC
CCi Voice Joins the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
CCi Voice earns a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, ranking #39 in U.S. telecommunications and #31 in Connecticut. With 77% revenue growth and 33% employee growth over three years, this first-time honoree credits its success to a dedicated team and loyal clients, as it works toward becoming the #1 most loved and respected telecom provider in the Northeast. - August 13, 2025 - CCi Voice
Author Jerral U Wynn’s New Book, "Forfeit," is a Gripping Drama That Centers Around a Young Man Who Must Decide His Future When His Drug Lord Twin Brother is Killed
Recent release “Forfeit” from Page Publishing author Jerral U Wynn is a compelling tale that centers around twin brothers Steph and Stephen, who take vastly different paths in life. After Steph, who has become a drug lord, is murdered, Stephen is faced with the choice of staying with his football career or giving it all up in order to avenge his brother’s death. - July 30, 2025 - Page Publishing
MiglioreLaw Sees Drastic Increase in PFAS-Contaminated Water Cases on Long Island
MiglioreLaw is now accepting cases from Long Island residents diagnosed with Kidney, Testicular, Liver Cancer, and Ulcerative Colitis due to PFAS-contaminated drinking water. As local PFAS levels rise and awareness grows, the firm urges affected individuals to seek accountability. - June 24, 2025 - Rudolph FX Migliore PC
Kevin W. Ryan’s New Book, "Willimantic," is a Riveting Tale That Centers Around the Wealthy Fields Family Living in Willimantic, Connecticut, During the 1800s
Fulton Books author Kevin W. Ryan, a loving father and grandfather whose work history was mainly in the administration of hospitals in the New York and Boston areas, has completed his most recent book, “Willimantic”: a compelling historical novel that follows the Fields family, a... - June 17, 2025 - Fulton Books
Jess Murray’s Newly Released “Donte’ The Great Super Leader” is an Inspiring Children’s Book Celebrating Kindness, Leadership, and Truth
“Donte’ The Great Super Leader” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jess Murray is an uplifting and faith-driven story that empowers children to embrace their inner strength, lead with kindness, and shine as beacons of truth. - May 22, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Courtney Cannon's New Book, "Not the F--ing Gilmore Girls," is a Raw and Empowering Memoir Detailing the Author's Rise from the Ashes
Recent release “Not The F---ing Gilmore Girls” from Page Publishing author Courtney Cannon is an inspiring autobiographical account that chronicles the life and evolution of the author, utilizing the metaphor of a rainbow phoenix to symbolize resilience, rebirth, and diversity as she overcomes countless struggles to embrace her profound transformation. - March 11, 2025 - Page Publishing
DDB Miner Releases Its 2025 Cloud Mining Guide to Assist Its Users with Passive Income
DDB Miner provides a crypto cloud mining service to assist its customers in building a passive income. - January 23, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Fashonation Announces Integration of Artificial Intelligence to Enhance User Experience
Fashonation, the leading fashion-exclusive social network, is proud to announce the launch of a cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature designed to revolutionize the user experience. With a thriving community of over 28,000 members, this latest innovation empowers users to access... - December 23, 2024 - Fashonation
Author Frank Farrell’s New Book, "My Perfect Life," Follows One Young Man’s Journey to Attain the Perfect Life, Only to Face the Prospect It May All Come Crashing Down
“My Perfect Life” centers around Kevin Murphy, a young editorial assistant who quickly rises through the ranks. The reader will enjoy the world of international publishing, fine dining with the world’s best wines, fine art and classical music, and a rich host of fascinating supporting characters. - December 16, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Maria Livesay Honored as a Woman of the Month for November 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Maria Livesay of Greenwich, Connecticut, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for November 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of cosmetology. - November 19, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Signarama Danbury Announces Signs of Support Grant Program
Signarama Danbury are pleased to announce the launch of our Signs of Support grant program. They seek to support and strengthen Greater Danbury civic and charitable organizations with donations of signage, graphics, and displays at partial or no cost. - November 14, 2024 - Signarama Danbury
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. Expands Construction Capabilities by Joining Forces with Gargiulo Construction
Sweeney Excavation, Inc. a prominent leader in excavation and site-work construction, and concrete foundation construction for the region, proudly announces its acquisition of Gargiulo Construction. - March 27, 2024 - Sweeney Excavation, Inc.
Jane Herr Desrosiers’s New Book, "The Summer of Strawberry Rhubarb Pie," is a Compelling Collection of Stories and Poems Straight from the Author’s Heart
Fulton Books author Jane Herr Desrosiers, who retired after spending forty-five years in healthcare information and risk management, has completed her most recent book, “The Summer of Strawberry Rhubarb Pie: A Collection of Stories and Poems from the Heart”: a series of stories that... - March 15, 2024 - Fulton Books
GLDESIGN Launches Coastal Paint Collection Exclusively at Ring’s End
With 14 Coastal Colors in a Variety of Benjamin Moore Products, A La Plage with Gaelle Brings an Elevated Coastal Look to Every Space. - March 06, 2024 - GLDESIGN
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Sid Gold's "Very Eyes" Interlaces Lyric and Prose Poems with Abstract Paintings to Penetrate Humanity and Reflect on Our Times
Sid Gold's poetry book, "Very Eyes," alternates clear lyric and fractured prose poems. His young speaker's journey starts with a trip to Los Angeles before returning east. Now a mature adult, he reflects on love, poverty, desire, old age, promises and defeats--all the while absorbing the impact on his life of current social events, ancestral voices from the Jewish diaspora and the art of poetry. Ten of Gold's most vivid abstract paintings only enriches this reading experience. - September 22, 2023 - Poets' Choice Publishing
Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival Joins Forces with NYS Sheep and Wool Festival to Present a Spectacular Culinary Experience with Celebrity Chefs
The Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival is excited to announce a collaboration with the NYS Sheep and Wool Festival, This year's highly anticipated event will feature the culinary brilliance of not one but two celebrated celebrity chefs - Vincent Tropepe and Marcus Guiliano - as they take center... - August 02, 2023 - Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival
Cosmopolitan at Heart by Dounya Irrgang Releases New Travel Post on London's Coronation-Themed Attractions
Travel blogger Dounya Irrgang has released a new post on Cosmopolitan at Heart titled, "48 Hours in London: A Coronation-Themed Travel Guide." The post offers an authentic perspective on some of London's most iconic landmarks and attractions, highlighting Dounya's commitment to transparency and honesty in her writing. The press release encourages readers to visit the blog to read the post and learn more about Dounya's unique approach to travel writing. - May 04, 2023 - Cosmopolitan at Heart
Author Edmund Kingham’s New Book, "The Eagle Stands Alone," Centers Around a Young German Pilot Who Turns on His Homeland to Prevent Them from Using Their Ultimate Weapon
Recent release “The Eagle Stands Alone,” from Covenant Books author Edmund Kingham, is a thought-provoking story of a brave German fighter pilot serving in the Third Reich regime during the Second World War. When he learns of Germany's true intentions, he summons his courage to turn on his comrades and teams up with a former acquaintance to put a stop to Germany's ultimate and hidden weapon. - January 27, 2023 - Covenant Books
Terrain Health Partners with Novel Biotech Company Microgenesis to Offer Breakthrough Solutions for Infertility
Terrain Health, an international precision healthcare organization partners with novel biotechnology, science research company Microgenesis, to offer a natural and effective solution to restore fertility potential by identifying root cause of infertility issues, now shown to be linked to the health of the gut microbiome. - July 06, 2022 - Terrain Health Inc.
Terrain Health Pioneers Long Hauler Treatment with Wider Applications to Long Term Diseases
Leveraging cutting edge research, Dr. Robin Rose of Terrain Health can better predict, diagnose and optimize treatment for patients experiencing persistent symptoms of long haul COVID along with other chronic diseases, such as Lyme’s disease and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. Dr. Rose is working to build upon the latest information, incorporating the role of the gut microbiome and its interconnectivity with the body’s overall immune health. - January 27, 2022 - Terrain Health Inc.
SwitchBin Adds Wireless Industry Leader Glenn Lurie to Advisory Board
Autonomous Retail Tech Start-Up Continues to Assemble Influential Advisory Board - January 25, 2022 - Kilinski Van Wyk PLLC
Durante Rentals to Open New Location in Queens, NY for Flagship Location
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, has announced that they will be opening a new location in Queens N.Y. to further increase their capacity to serve the NY Metro area. The 68,000sqft property provides a central location for the company and improves its ability... - November 29, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Platte River Equity Announces the Acquisition of Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.
Platte River Equity (“Platte River”) announced today that it has acquired Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (“MES” or the “Company”) from HB Equity Partners. Headquartered in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, MES is a leading equipment supplier and service provider to... - October 04, 2021 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announced It Has Acquired Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company
MES, Inc. has acquired Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company headquartered in Waterford, CT. Founded in 1957, Shipman’s Fire Equipment Company, is the leading safety equipment supplier to municipal and volunteer fire departments and extinguisher service to business throughout the states of... - September 13, 2021 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Matthew Schwam Design Launches Wishing Lights
Matthew Schwam Design is proud to launch his innovative decorative lighting company called Wishing Lights. Hotels, restaurants, bars, event planners, landscape architects and retail are taking notice. Pendant lights are custom designed, hand-made by Artisans and manufactured for indoor or outdoor use. The unique ability to offer preprogrammed light scenes is one of many custom features. www.thewishinglights.com - August 05, 2021 - Wishing Lights
Durante Rentals Becomes Member of Professional Women in Construction
Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced it has become a member of the Professional Women in Construction (PWC) Association. The PWC supports, advances and connects women within the architecture, engineering, construction and related industries. Anthony... - July 27, 2021 - Durante Rentals
Church Hill Classics® Selected as Official Frame Vendor for Daughters of American Revolution
The Leader in the Manufacturing of Licensed Frames to Assist in the Preservation of American History. - March 08, 2021 - Church Hill Classics
OSTEOPATHIC FITNESS® Offers Gift of Online Personal Training During Coronavirus Outbreak Shutdown of Gyms
There is much concern about being in an environment with large amounts of people. OSTEOPATHIC FITNESS® in Downtown Ridgefield at 383 Main St. above Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe is offering a gift of 2 free sessions to assist you in your training during the Coronavirus outbreak. One-on-one online training. - March 18, 2020 - Greg Herzog
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
US Youth Soccer and TiPEVO Launch New Official US Youth Soccer Club Directory
Joining Forces to Reimagine Youth Soccer, US Youth Soccer, America’s largest youth sport organization, and TiPEVO make it as easy to search for information on youth soccer clubs as it is to research a hotel or a restaurant. - October 30, 2019 - TiPEVO
TiPEVO and Hudl Partner to Help Every Athlete Find the Right Place to Play
TiPEVO and Hudl are teaming. New partnership allows more parents and players to discover tools to improve their youth sports experience. - October 12, 2019 - TiPEVO
Community Campus Takes Hold in Downtown New Milford, CT
Reis Learning Center and Education Without Walls Partner to Provide Comprehensive Education for Children. - September 07, 2018 - Education Without Walls
Education Without Walls Names Theresa McSpedon as Director of Operations
Education Without Walls, the innovative educational organization, today announced that Theresa McSpedon of Gaylordsville, CT has been named their Director of Operations. Ms. McSpedon comes to Education without Walls after a 30-year career in management and executive roles in the technology sector, specializing in start-ups. - March 10, 2018 - Education Without Walls
Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America
Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV
Westport Attorney Joseph Maya Recognized by Peers in "Best Lawyers in America"
Westport Attorney Joseph Maya of Maya Murphy, P.C. has been recognized by his peers this year to be included in the 24th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Best Lawyers has long been considered the “most credible measure of legal integrity and distinction” in America because of the... - November 03, 2017 - MayaLaw
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
SCB International Names Michael Varner as Director of Business Development
SCB International continues to invest in the growth of its Technical Services group and is pleased to announce and welcome Mr. Michael Varner as Director of Business Development effective June 15, 2017. - July 29, 2017 - SCB International
Durante Rentals Announces New Store Opening in Danbury, CT
New depot is their eighth location in the Tri-State area and first in Connecticut. - July 27, 2017 - Durante Rentals
Peter F. Booth Honored as a Top Executive and a Prominent Business Leader by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Peter F. Booth of New Milford, Connecticut has been honored as a Top Executive and a Prominent Business Leader for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 45 years in the field of chemical manufacturing. About Peter F. - January 26, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide
TerrifiCon Delivers Star-Studded Comic Con to Mohegan Sun on August 19-21
Comic Con action returns to Mohegan Sun this August when TerrifiCon brings stars from today’s hottest comic book-based TV shows and movies! Plus, top artists and writers from Marvel and DC Comics for three days of family fun. - July 13, 2016 - Mitch Hallock