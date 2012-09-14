PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

US Youth Soccer and TiPEVO Launch New Official US Youth Soccer Club Directory Joining Forces to Reimagine Youth Soccer, US Youth Soccer, America’s largest youth sport organization, and TiPEVO make it as easy to search for information on youth soccer clubs as it is to research a hotel or a restaurant. - October 30, 2019 - TiPEVO

TiPEVO and Hudl Partner to Help Every Athlete Find the Right Place to Play TiPEVO and Hudl are teaming. New partnership allows more parents and play­ers to discover tools to improve their youth sports experience. - October 12, 2019 - TiPEVO

Community Campus Takes Hold in Downtown New Milford, CT Reis Learning Center and Education Without Walls Partner to Provide Comprehensive Education for Children. - September 07, 2018 - Education Without Walls

Education Without Walls Names Theresa McSpedon as Director of Operations Education Without Walls, the innovative educational organization, today announced that Theresa McSpedon of Gaylordsville, CT has been named their Director of Operations. Ms. McSpedon comes to Education without Walls after a 30-year career in management and executive roles in the technology sector, specializing in start-ups. - March 10, 2018 - Education Without Walls

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV

Westport Attorney Joseph Maya Recognized by Peers in "Best Lawyers in America" Westport Attorney Joseph Maya of Maya Murphy, P.C. has been recognized by his peers this year to be included in the 24th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Best Lawyers has long been considered the “most credible measure of legal integrity and distinction” in America because of the meticulous... - November 03, 2017 - MayaLaw

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

SCB International Names Michael Varner as Director of Business Development SCB International continues to invest in the growth of its Technical Services group and is pleased to announce and welcome Mr. Michael Varner as Director of Business Development effective June 15, 2017. - July 29, 2017 - SCB International

Durante Rentals Announces New Store Opening in Danbury, CT New depot is their eighth location in the Tri-State area and first in Connecticut. - July 27, 2017 - Durante Rentals

Peter F. Booth Honored as a Top Executive and a Prominent Business Leader by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Peter F. Booth of New Milford, Connecticut has been honored as a Top Executive and a Prominent Business Leader for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 45 years in the field of chemical manufacturing. About Peter F. - January 26, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

TerrifiCon Delivers Star-Studded Comic Con to Mohegan Sun on August 19-21 Comic Con action returns to Mohegan Sun this August when TerrifiCon brings stars from today’s hottest comic book-based TV shows and movies! Plus, top artists and writers from Marvel and DC Comics for three days of family fun. - July 13, 2016 - Mitch Hallock

Vintage Rockefeller Wine & Spirits Hires Richard W. Lewis as Marketing Guru Lewis was one of the architects of ABSOLUT Vodka success Vintage Rockefeller Spirits Group, manufacturer of Empire Rockefeller Vodka, Signature Rockefeller Cognac, and F. Rockefeller and Sons Champagne, announce the hiring or Richard W. Lewis to serve as Marketing guru. Lewis is best known for his... - April 30, 2015 - Vintage Rockefeller Wine & Spirits Group

Hallan Iff of Apple Automotive Wholesalers to Open Second Location in Waterbury, CT Hallan Iff of Apple Auto Wholesalers released a statement after the City of Waterbury Planning And Zoning meeting. "We are very excited to be part of this important project to re-open the site that once held the number 1 Ford Dealership in CT." Apple Automotive wholesalers of Waterbury will... - March 26, 2015 - Apple Automotive LLC.

Dr. Dental Sponsors the "Hole in the Wall Gang Camp" Run New England dental group, Dr. Dental, sponsors a non-profit event for the "Hole in the Wall Gang Camp" - a camp for sick children, started by Paul Newman. - June 18, 2014 - Dr. Dental

Johnny Utah’s Bar and Restaurant to Open in South Norwalk. NYC’s Original Mechanical Bull Riding Bar and Restaurant is Set to Take the Stage May 1st. The party pros behind Johnny Utah’s in New York City and Philadelphia open their newest location in South Norwalk, Connecticut on Washington Street on May 1st. This line-dancin’, shot-pourin’, mechanical bull-ridin’ bar and restaurant is a little bit country, a little bit rock... - April 14, 2014 - Johnny Utah’s, South Norwalk

New - Wellness Herbal "Tea" Tins Now Available from Simpson & Vail New - Wellness Herbal "Tea" Tins now available from Simpson & Vail. Introduced at the 2014 Coffeefest in New York, these new tisanes were well received! Simpson & Vail's new line of “Herbal Benefits” blends are hand-crafted, fresh and delicious. - April 10, 2014 - Simpson and Vail

Don Troiano CEO and President of DTT Energy Consulting Announces Company Plans to Expand Into New York Don Troiano CEO and President of DTT Energy Consulting announces company plans to expand in to New York. DTT Energy Consulting announces the company plans to expand its operations in to the New York marketplace. Don Troiano CEO and President of DTT Energy Consulting said “Demand for our cutting... - February 27, 2014 - DTT Energy Consultants

MD Stem Cells: Very Elderly Benefit from Stem Cells for Macular Degeneration 92 year old shows rapid vision results with stem cells. Age is not a barrier to visual improvement following stem cell treatment reports MD Stem Cells. - February 21, 2013 - MD Stem Cells

Connecticut Author, Sandra Champlain, Gives Free Help on "Grief" to Those Impacted by Elementary School Shooting December 14, 2012 At least 27 shot and killed, including children, at a Newtown, Connecticut elementary school. Sandra Champlain, author of "How to Survive Grief" and "We Don't Die - A Skeptic's Discovery of Life After Death" gives families important tools to deal with their pain at this emotional time. - December 14, 2012 - Sandra Champlain

Cilento Mortgage Consultants Corp and Attorney Jonathan Levin Announce a Fully Integrated Solution for Compliance with New Non-Bank Anti-Money Laundering Regulations Non-Bank Residential mortgage lenders can now utilize the review programs developed by a mortgage industry veteran and a Bank Regulatory Attorney that can assure compliance with the mandatory August 13, 2012 deadline. - April 13, 2012 - Cilento Mortgage Advisory Corp.

Bite-Lite Candles - a Star Attraction at Academy Awards Event Connecticut business gains star-powered support by celebrities and nominees of the 2012 Academy Awards. - February 28, 2012 - Bite-Lite, LLC

The FRAM Group Reached Out to TFI Envision, Inc. to Create Their 2012 Promotional Program The program exists nationally both physically, as printed rebate pads, and digitially on FRAM’s website and throughout the internet where offers are highlighted. - January 26, 2012 - TFI Envision, Inc.

MaxQ Technologies Achieves a Microsoft Gold Business Intelligence Competency in the Microsoft Partner Network MaxQ Earns Distinction Through Demonstrated Technology Success and Customer Commitment - July 15, 2011 - MaxQ Technologies

TFI Envision, Inc. Selected Again by Honeywell Consumer Products for New BugWash Package Design When Honeywell Consumer Products Group recently relaunched their Prestone® Bug Wash®, they selected TFI Envision, Inc. again to continue down the road they had paved with the new line look architecture established with Prestone® DeIcer Windshield Washer Fluid. A dramatic, bright red... - June 06, 2011 - TFI Envision, Inc.

The CEO TV Show Launches as the First Pan-Web TV Show The CEO Show with Robert Reiss announces the launch of the first pan-web “TV” show called “The CEO TV Show with Robert Reiss.” It will be hosted on websites that have proximity and affinity to America’s CEO community – like Vistage, Entrepreneurs’ Organization,... - May 01, 2011 - Reissource, LLC

Free Valentine’s Day Group Wedding and Vow Renewal Ceremony Celebrate your Love at the Annual Valentine's Day Free Vow Renewal and Wedding Ceremony in Fairfield County. The Water’s Edge at Giovannis is hosting the event in their perfect wedding facility. It is an unforgettable setting to celebrate your love on Valentine's Day. - February 10, 2011 - Mary C. Pugh CT Justice of the Peace

Rebootizer Official Detox Drink Sponsor for BVI Kite Jam 2011 RebootizerUSA has signed an agreement to become the exclusive detox and wellness drink sponsor of the Billabong BVI Kite Jam 2011, February 26 – March 4. BVI Kite Jam is the first kiteboarding contest ever held in the magnificent British Virgin Islands, open to amateurs, professionals and spectators. - February 08, 2011 - Rebootizer USA

Donna Bak Presented with Bronze Award by Sandler Training® Donna Bak, Partner at Sandler Training in Southbury, CT was presented with the Bronze Award for 3Q-10 Sales Performance by Dave Mattson, CEO and Bruce Seidman, President of Sandler Training, headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland during the company’s national Sales Meeting in Baltimore earlier this month. - November 10, 2010 - Sandler Training, LLC

ToysN’Tayls Presents a New Product Line, "Wizarday - When Our Stuff Went Away!" Toys’NTayls strengthens its innovative product concept line of educational books and toys by introducing its new product line called “Wizarday—When Our Stuff Went Away!” - September 02, 2010 - ToysN'tayls

Private WiFi has Officially Launched Its Early Adopters Program In Order to help secure the world from hackers while using a WiFi connection, Private WiFi has officially launched its WiFi Encryption Software. Until Sept., users can qualify for a free month of the WiFi security service. - September 01, 2010 - Private WiFi

Private Communications Corporation Has Developed a Software Product to Protect Your Data While Using a WiFi Hotspot An official launch date has yet to be announced, but the company is gearing up with plans to offer the product to “early adopters” in advance of the launch so they can test the product in action. - August 19, 2010 - Private WiFi

Total Mortgage Services Launches Wholesale Lending Platform in 17 States Total Mortgage Services launches wholesale residential mortgage lending platform, TMS Funding across 17 states to offer mortgage brokers greater choice, service, efficiency and some of the lowest mortgage rates available in order to help them quickly meet the needs of their clients. - July 15, 2010 - Total Mortgage

Fine Homebuilding Gives Outlook for the Building Industry: Predictions for 2010 and the Decade Ahead The editors of Fine Homebuilding have made their predictions for what you can expect from the residential building industry in the decade ahead. - December 31, 2009 - The Taunton Press

Ethan Allen CEO Supports Friends Forever Peace Initiatives in Israel Mr. Farooq Kathwari the Chairman, President and CEO of Ethan Allen hosted a meeting with Israeli teen leaders that participated in the 2009 / 2010 Life Raft program. - November 14, 2009 - Friends Forever USA

Diffuse Reflectance Capability Extends Range of Applications for Exoscan Hand-Held FTIR A2 Technologies recently announced that the Exoscan hand-held FTIR is now available with diffuse reflectance sampling interface. This capability greatly extends the range of applications for the Exoscan system. With the diffuse reflectance sampling capability, Exoscan can tackle an increased number... - September 22, 2009 - A2 Technologies

Cerno Bioscience’s MassWorksTM Has Proven to be 99% Accurate Software for the Identification of Unknown Compounds MassWorks employs Cerno’s patented calibration technology to equip unit mass resolution mass spectrometers with up to 100 times more mass accuracy and unparallel Spectral Accuracy through exact isotope modeling. Through MassWorks, customers can utilize unit mass resolution mass spectrometers to identify the formulas of unknown compounds. This function, before MassWorks, was usually reserved for more expensive high resolution mass spectrometers. - September 22, 2009 - Cerno Bioscience

Regarding Joey Buttafuoco Defamation of Character Lawsuit Threat, Mary Jo Buttafuoco Tells PR.com, "I’ll Defend it to the Death" Mary Jo Buttafuoco tells PR.com that she stands by her claim that ex-husband Joey Buttafuoco is a “sociopath,” in a revealing interview striking back at Joey’s threat of a lawsuit. - August 14, 2009 - PR.com

New Capabilities for A2 Technologies Exoscan™ -the FTIR System for Lab and Field Use A2 Technologies announces increased sampling and usability capabilities for its compact Exoscan FTIR spectrometer system. These enhancements extend the capability of this spectrometer to cover an array of applications and make the Exoscan the ideal system for the scientist who requires optimum flexibility... - July 23, 2009 - A2 Technologies

Simple, Rapid Detection of Biodiesel in Diesel and Oil in Water for the Nuclear Industry A2 Technologies announced today that its iPAL FTIR analyzer is now available with sampling technology and pre-loaded methods specifically designed for measurement of chemical species of significant importance to the nuclear power industry. Battery powdered, portable iPAL analyzers are rapidly being adopted... - July 23, 2009 - A2 Technologies

An Evening of Wine and Jazz with Branford Marsalis at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield Connecticut Music lovers have been introduced to Saxophonist Branford Marsalis anywhere from the stages of the world’s greatest clubs and concert halls to seeing him jam on stage at a Grateful Dead concert. Now, no matter where you saw him- you can see him again at The Ridgefield Playhouse as he and his Quartet... - April 24, 2009 - Ridgefield Playhouse

Raconteur John Waters Bringing "This Filthy World" to the Ridgefield Playhouse It started as a documentary directed by fan and fellow actor/comedian Jeff Garlin and now it is a one man stage show, “This Filthy World” with John Waters let’s you get into the head of the great, albeit quirky, director- a very interesting place to be indeed. He emerges from a confessional... - April 24, 2009 - Ridgefield Playhouse

A2 Technologies Receives Research Contract from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) A2 Technologies announces today that it has received a three year research contract from the Federal Aviation Administration to study the effectiveness of Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR) for determining damage to composite materials used in civilian aircraft applications. The project... - February 19, 2009 - A2 Technologies

MediaBids’ Print Ad Marketplace Still Thriving While Google Abandons Print Ads Program While Google has abandoned its Print Ads program, MediaBids' print advertising marketplace is still going strong. - January 21, 2009 - Mediabids Inc.

A2 Technologies Announces Patent License Agreement with the Boeing Company A2 Technologies today announced they have entered into a patent license with the Boeing Company allowing the use of Boeing patents in association with the development, manufacture and sale of A2 Technologies’ FTIR Spectrometers. The license will permit A2 Technologies to utilize the patents in... - January 07, 2009 - A2 Technologies

The Charlie Daniels Band to Kick Off the Ridgefield Playhouse Season Gala The Charlie Daniels Band (“The South’s Gonna Do it,” “The Legend of Wooley Swamp”, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”) will be the headliner at a start the season Gala at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, October 11th. The Gala will include four star fare, open bar all night, a meet and greet with Mr. Daniels and one of a kind auction items such as a signed Paul Simon guitar, time spent at Mets batting practice with Darryl Strawberry and a signed fiddle by Charlie Daniels himself. - October 03, 2008 - Ridgefield Playhouse

Next Time a Storm is Coming, Say Goodbye to Sandbags. Nation’s Leading Flood Protection Manufacturer Unveils HydroLogs™ For Larger Openings. Nations leading flood protection manufacturer introduces HydroLogs for consumer and small business market. Sandbags and plywood require too much time when a flood is in the forecast. HydroLogs protect large opening, can be deployed by one person in minutes and are reusable. - September 16, 2008 - HydroLogs

The Jerry Douglas Band and The Christopher Robin Band at the Ridgefield Playhouse A key member of Allison Krause + Union Station, guitarist Jerry Douglas is hailed by The New York Times as “dobro’s matchless contemporary master.” Focusing on the dobro, a resonating guitar instrument, the twelve time Grammy Award winner has been named Musician of the Year by The Country... - July 02, 2008 - Ridgefield Playhouse

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com