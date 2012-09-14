PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

iPlanRx Announces CESA 7 from Green Bay, WI as the 2019 H.E.R.O. Award Recipient; the H.E.R.O. Award Recognizes Outstanding Achievement in Reducing Health Insurance Costs iPlanRx, a company located in Green Bay WI, today announced the 2019 H.E.R.O. award recipient as CESA 7. The H.E.R.O. award stands for Health Expenses Returned to Operations and recognizes organizations that have proactively addressed the rising costs of healthcare with innovation to not only reduce... - December 14, 2019 - iPlanRx

PHM International, Inc. Enters Joint Venture Targeting International Expansion, Executive Experience Sharing and Trade Missions, PHM International and Sharp 10 Group, LLC Form JV - December 13, 2019 - PHM International, Inc.

DataPath, Inc. Whitepaper Reveals Survey Findings of Employee Familiarity of HSA and FSA Benefits DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employer-sponsored benefits administration, announced today the release of a whitepaper titled, “Addressing Education Gaps is Key to TPA Growth.” In the whitepaper, DataPath summarizes findings from a survey they conducted in... - December 12, 2019 - DataPath

Heroes Aim for Zero: Houston Area Leaders Collaborate to End Traffic Fatalities Houston Area leaders being recognized for their collaborative efforts to end traffic deaths. Vision Zero was adopted by TXDOT and by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2019 in an effort to end roadway fatalities and address the dangers that impact our area. In 2017, 3,727 Texans died on the roads and another 17,535 people sustained serious injuries. On average, 640 people die on Houston-area roads every year, making the region the deadliest in the country. - December 10, 2019 - SAFE 2 SAVE

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics (Chiropractor) Cater to Millennials P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now cater to millennials that have been in a personal injury or car accident. - October 11, 2019 - PIHELP

Vera Health Enters the Health Insurance Marketplace Vera Health, a new health insurance brand, today announced its entry into the online health insurance market. Vera Health offers affordable short-term health insurance with flexible premium, deductible, and coinsurance options. Vera Health gives customers the opportunity to experience a more personalized... - September 18, 2019 - Vera Health

GBS Selects Larry Gibson as New Regional Marketing Director In order to better serve an increasing client base in northern Missouri and eastern Kansas, Group Benefit Services (GBS) has selected Larry Gibson as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for these regions. “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to add Mr. Gibson to our expanding team,” said... - September 10, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Selects Galen Floyd as New Regional Marketing Director In order to meet the growing demands for Group Benefit Services (GBS) programs, GBS has selected Galen Floyd as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for the southwest Missouri region. - August 21, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

MARC Applauds PAID Act’s Introduction in the Senate Bipartisan, Commonsense Legislation Aims to Reform the Broken Medicare Secondary Payer Process. - June 27, 2019 - Medicare Advocacy Recovery Coalition

Discovery Benefits, PeopleGuru Team Up to Save Clients Time Newly formed partnership produces integrations that benefit mutual clients and consultants. - June 14, 2019 - Discovery Benefits

Tips for a Winning Customer Variability Strategy Newly released white paper outlines how to design an effective customer service model. - June 11, 2019 - Discovery Benefits

DataPath, Inc. Honors Clients, Celebrates 35 Years at Annual Conference DataPath, Inc., the longest running solutions provider in the benefits administration industry, announced the honorees of its annual partner awards. The DataPath Partner Awards were presented at the Connections 2019 conference and recognize industry success, business growth, and commitment to excellence... - June 07, 2019 - DataPath

VP Medical Consulting Recognized as WBENC Certified Women Business Enterprise VP Medical Consulting (https://vp-medical.com), a provider of medical legal consulting services, is recognized by Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a Certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE). The certification validates VP Medical Consulting is minimally 51 percent owned, controlled,... - May 22, 2019 - VP Medical Consulting

Free Medicare Basics Seminars Scheduled for May and June 2019 Medicare Basics Education seminar to discuss the who, what, when, how and why of the health care program for retirees and disabled. - May 02, 2019 - Jones Health and Benefits, LLC

HealthAxis Group Acquires Analytics Partners HealthAxis Group announced the acquisition of Analytics Partners based in Jacksonville, FL. The merging of business operations adds robust and proven analytics to complement the HealthAxis Group’s current and powerful core platform and services. HealthAxis Group acquired Analytics Partners stock... - April 09, 2019 - Analytics Partners

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics Offer Free Transportation P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now offers free transportation to and from their clinics to better serve patients that have been in a personal injury accident. - April 05, 2019 - PIHELP

P.I.HELP Injury Clinics Enter the World of Bilingual Healthcare P.I.HELP Injury Clinics’ staff, chiropractors and medical doctors enter the world of bilingual healthcare by offering personal injury rehabilitation therapy and chiropractic care in English and Spanish. - March 27, 2019 - PIHELP

Dr. Darryl Auston Joins OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center, a practice located in Thornton that provides comprehensive orthopedic services, welcomes new provider Dr. Darryl Auston. Dr. Auston is a board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in orthopedic trauma cases, including acute fracture care with a particular interest in pelvis, acetabulum (the socket of the ball-and-socket hip joint) and complex joint injuries. - March 19, 2019 - HCA HealthONE

TPA Network is Pleased to Announce the Creation of a Research Facility for the Self-Funded Industry TPA Network is pleased to announce the establishment of an industry-focused research consortium to assess the value of emerging medical technologies and health innovations; an initiative that is being met with great interest and support by many leading reinsurance, technology and professional services companies. - March 04, 2019 - TPA Network, Inc.

MARC Applauds Bipartisan Bill to Improve Medicare Secondary Payer Policy Commonsense legislation aims to reform a broken MSP process, increase stakeholder certainty and remove barriers to care. - February 28, 2019 - Medicare Advocacy Recovery Coalition

National General Insurance Holding Open House Feb. 25th from 9am to 6pm National General Insurance is expanding in Winston-Salem. NatGen will be hiring 30+ Inside Sales Agents at their Winston-Salem main office. - February 21, 2019 - National General Insurance

Central California Alliance for Health Recognizes Merced County Physicians and Clinics for Improved Health Practices Alliance “Quality” Awards Based on Rigorous National Health Measures Resulting in Improved Patient Care in Diabetes, Bronchitis, and Child Wellness - January 24, 2019 - Central California Alliance for Health

Bottom Line Solutions ASCEND Conference Offers C-Suite Opportunity to Attendees On Thursday, January 24, 2019, owners and principals of more than 150 independent employee benefits agencies will assemble for the Fourth Annual "ASCEND – The NextGen Benefits Growth & Leadership Summit" at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee. As our nation continues... - January 14, 2019 - Bottom Line Solutions, Inc.

Discovery Benefits Receives Global Award for Excellence in Business Transformation Third-party employee benefits administrator honored for its innovative solutions - December 13, 2018 - Discovery Benefits

It’s Not Too Late to be a Flu Fighter -- Free Flu Vaccines at Most Pharmacies or Doctor Offices for Members of the Central California Alliance for Health Central California Alliance for Health members (Medi-Cal) can get a free flu vaccine in Santa Cruz, Monterey or Merced counties at most local pharmacies and doctor offices. Getting a flu vaccine this year for Alliance members is easy. Adult members ages 19 and older can drop by their local pharmacy; children under the age of 18 can receive a free vaccine at their doctor’s office. It’s not too late to be a flu fighter. - November 26, 2018 - Central California Alliance for Health

Status Medical Insurance Solutions Launches European Health Cash Plan Product and New International Private Medical Insurance Status Medical Insurance Solutions, a new brand for Status Global Insurance (SGI), have just launched a new European Health Cash Plan product alongside Status Worldwide Healthcare, a new international private medical insurance (iPMI). These two new products complement those already available from Status... - November 09, 2018 - Status Global Insurance

Bahamas First & NUA Insurance Sponsor UB President’s Golf Classic Bahamas First General Insurance Company and NUA Insurance Agents & Brokers are building on their partnership with the University of the Bahamas by sponsoring its inaugural UB President's Golf Classic and Spa Day. Group Marketing & Communications Manager, Leah R. Davis, expressed, “We remain... - November 01, 2018 - Bahamas First Group

Discovery Benefits Releases COBRA and Direct Bill Mobile App Discovery Benefits, an industry-leading administrator of Health Savings Accounts, Flexible Spending Accounts, Health Reimbursement Arrangements, Commuter Benefits and COBRA coverage, recently released a mobile app designed specifically for COBRA and Direct Bill members. The COBRA Mobile App by Discovery... - October 03, 2018 - Discovery Benefits

Estonian Blockchain Startup Picks a Fight with Insurance Behemoths Black Insurance is raising a round of up to $5M in the upcoming ICO starting October 1st, 2018 to fund the development and distribution of their technology. Utility tokens will be used in all transactions and will support the governance system on the platform. The funds raised will be used mainly on developing the technology, in addition to that also on distribution, marketing, legal and admin costs to launch in the European markets. - September 27, 2018 - Black Insurance

Discovery Benefits Named One of Best Places to Work in Insurance for Ninth Straight Year Discovery Benefits, an industry-leading pre-tax benefits and COBRA administrator, was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance for the ninth consecutive year. The list, published by Business Insurance, recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces... - September 26, 2018 - Discovery Benefits

DataPath, Inc. Publishes New Materials for Award-Winning Benefits Education and Engagement Program DataPath, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration solutions, recently released new materials for its award-winning employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor. The new materials include second edition comic books, videos, and fact sheets for... - September 25, 2018 - DataPath

Global Excel Management Inc. Announces Corporate Rebranding Global Excel Management Inc., a leading provider of global healthcare risk management solutions, announces the corporate rebranding of its subsidiaries, Olympus Managed Health Care (OMHC), ChoiceNet International México SA (CNI) and ChargeCare International (CCI). Moving forward these entities... - September 20, 2018 - Global Excel Management

Discovery Benefits Enhances Client Platform Experience Discovery Benefits, a technology innovator and third-party administrator of employee benefits, recently released an enhanced, more intuitive user experience through LEAP™ by Discovery Benefits to make it easier for clients and consultants to navigate the platform. The modernized design improves... - September 14, 2018 - Discovery Benefits

DataPath Wins Second NHIA Award for Captain Contributor Employee Education, Engagement Program DataPath, Inc., a leading national provider of technology solutions for benefits administration is the recipient of the 2018 National Health Information Awards’ (NHIA) Bronze Award for its employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor. DataPath was honored in... - September 11, 2018 - DataPath

Kansas Physician Group Adds Two Cardiologists to Practice Two Board Certified physicians joins Kansas Physician Group providing expert care in cardiology and gastroenterology, Mark Bowles, MD and Gregory Boxberger, MD. - August 29, 2018 - HCA HealthONE

Discovery Benefits Releases Enhanced Benefits Mobile App Discovery Benefits, an industry-leading administrator of Health Savings Accounts, Flexible Spending Accounts, Health Reimbursement Arrangements, Commuter Benefits and COBRA coverage, recently released updates to its Benefits Mobile App to make it easier for participants to get more out of their pre-tax... - August 22, 2018 - Discovery Benefits

Discovery Benefits Recognized by Inc. 5000 for Sixth Consecutive Year Discovery Benefits earned a spot on Inc. 5000’s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for a sixth consecutive year. The company’s ranking of 3,281st places it in the top five companies in North Dakota. “I’m extremely proud that we were recognized... - August 15, 2018 - Discovery Benefits

Discovery Benefits Launches Discovery Answers™ Knowledgebase New tool expands participant support and education options. - July 14, 2018 - Discovery Benefits

DataPath Honored with Digital Health Award® Gold Award for Employee Education, Engagement Program for Clients DataPath, Inc., a leading national provider of healthcare benefits administration solutions, has been chosen for the 2018 Digital Health Gold Award by the Health Information Resource Center® (HIRC). DataPath was honored in the Web-Based Digital Health category for its employee education and engagement... - June 21, 2018 - DataPath

Better Insurance Options Questions if Medicare Advantage Really Protects Your Family? Advantage Plans cover only one person, but will you leave your family in debt? - June 08, 2018 - Better Insurance Options

Better Insurance Options Publishes Podcast About the Benefits of Medicare Advantage Information about exactly what you are getting with Medicare Advantage. - June 08, 2018 - Better Insurance Options

Better Insurance Options Announces Release of a New Podcast When comparing the cost of Medicare Advanage with Medigap, most people think Advantage is cheaper. Not so fast. - May 20, 2018 - Better Insurance Options

Better Insurance Options Announces Podcast Release Guidelines on determining eligibility for Medicare Supplement plans. - May 19, 2018 - Better Insurance Options

Frankly Better Marketing Enterprises Enters the Insurance World Licensed and experienced, Frankly Better ME enters a new realm of helping people. - May 18, 2018 - Better Insurance Options

Boomer Education Initiative Continues Podcast on Medigap Plans - May 18, 2018 - Better Insurance Options

DataPath White Paper Analyzes HSA Profitability and Potential Administration Solutions for TPAs As the HSA market steadily continues to grow, more third-party administrators (TPAs) are looking to add HSA management services to their portfolio. A new whitepaper published by DataPath, Inc. addresses common TPA concerns about entering the HSA market: revenue opportunity, workload, and the need to... - May 03, 2018 - DataPath

DataPath Introduces New COBRA Materials for Innovative Employee Engagement Program DataPath, Inc., a leading innovator of technology solutions for the healthcare benefits administration industry, has introduced a new character and new materials for its groundbreaking employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor. In March 2018 at its annual client... - April 11, 2018 - DataPath

DataPath Announces Addition of HSA Administration and Investments in Cloud-Based Summit Platform DataPath’s fully-unified Summit platform becomes the industry’s only cloud-based solution to feature FSA, HRA, HSA and COBRA administration capabilities. - March 13, 2018 - DataPath