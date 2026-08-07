Recent Headlines
SOTA Benefits Announces Executive Briefing on Advanced Healthcare Cost Containment Strategies in Houston
As healthcare costs continue to rise, many employers are watching plan quality, access, and affordability decline simultaneously. But there are strategies actively working here in Houston to reverse that trend, and SOTA Benefits will share these blueprints with the top health insurance influencers across Houston on August 12, 2026. - August 07, 2026 - SOTA Benefits
Carisk Partners Elevates Nathan Scoggin to President, Chief Product and Strategy Officer
Expanded Leadership Role Reflects Scoggin’s Impact in Driving Innovation, Strategic Growth, and Product Vision Across the Workers’ Compensation Marketplace - June 30, 2026 - Carisk Partners
Group Benefit Services Acquires Integrity Administrators: Delivering Client Savings and Service Excellence
Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) is thrilled to announce its strategic acquisition of Integrity Administrators, Inc. (IAI), a longstanding third-party administrator based in Sacramento, California. This partnership promises both immediate and long-term benefits for clients through innovative... - June 13, 2026 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
Predict Health Acquires Insightin Health Platform to Create a Unified AI Solution for Payer Intelligence and Member Engagement
Combined platform will help health plans identify risk earlier, activate personalized member engagement, and improve retention, quality, care gap closure, and member experience through AI-driven intelligence and orchestration. - May 19, 2026 - Predict Health
innoviHealth Introduces “Aimee” - Accurate, Purpose-Built AI Medical Coding and Information-Discovery Tool
“Aimee” to debut in Find-A-Code as trusted AI resource for rapidly providing solutions to simple and complex coding workflow requirements. - May 04, 2026 - innoviHealth
Healthbook+ Appoints Nationally Recognized Lifestyle Medicine Leader Dr. Amy Mechley as Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer
HealthBook+ appointed physician executive Dr. Amy Mechley as Chief Clinical and Strategy Officer to lead clinical strategy, governance, and enterprise health initiatives. With nearly 30 years of experience and leadership in Lifestyle Medicine, she will help advance PaiGE, the company’s Agentic Medical Partner, ensuring clinically validated AI that reduces clinician workload, improves workflows, and enables better patient outcomes. - March 18, 2026 - HealthBook+
Medivest Announces Strategic Acquisition by Physician Life Care Planning
Medivest, a national leader in professional administration and Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance solutions, today announced that it has been acquired by Physician Life Care Planning (PLCP), the nation’s leading provider of damages valuation services. - February 26, 2026 - Medivest
Solving Healthcare’s Biggest Challenges: Why Member Intelligence and the Member Journey Matter More Than Ever
Payors and healthcare leaders are experiencing shrinking margins, rising CAHPS/HOS pressure, and increasing member expectations. Predict Health just released new results showing how health plans are using member intelligence, AI, real-world data, and advanced analytics to improve Stars, reduce churn, and strengthen retention. - December 02, 2025 - Predict Health
Gold Harbor Insurance Launches National Awareness Campaign for Working and Retired Americans and Families Seeking Affordable Final Expense Life Insurance
Gold Harbor Insurance is a trusted provider of family-focused life insurance and has launched a national awareness campaign to educate working and retired Americans, including seniors, veterans, first responders, contractors, and other blue-collar professionals on affordable Final Expense coverage designed to protect families from rising funeral and medical costs. - October 26, 2025 - Gold Harbor Insurance LLC
Medome Launches This November to Smash Broken Primary Care System with the World’s First AI-Powered Personal Health Record
Medome launches Nov. 2025 as the first AI-powered personal health record, ending wasted time/money on repeated tests and fragmented care. Patented technology conducts comprehensive medical interviews, applies 500+ algorithms for diagnoses and risk assessments, and creates one complete record for all providers. Tested by thousands, HIPAA compliant. Doc built for everyone. AI-First Primary Care™ improves access, affordability, accuracy. - October 09, 2025 - Medome, part of SOAP, Inc.
innoviHealth® Expands Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Product Line with Launch of innoviScribe
New, AI-driven Scribe Service Offers Providers Cutting Edge Features for Improving Point-of-Care Charting, Accuracy, and Efficiency - September 12, 2025 - innoviHealth
Grelin Health Appoints Former DocuSign Marketing Director as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Growth in Autonomous RCM
Grelin Health, the AI-powered company pioneering Autonomous Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), has appointed Mike Wagner as Chief Marketing Officer. Wagner, a former DocuSign marketing leader with 25+ years in SaaS and healthcare growth, will lead Grelin’s go-to-market strategy as the company prepares for a Seed+ raise. - August 29, 2025 - Grelin Health
Health & Voluntary Benefits Association (HVBA) Releases 2025 “Insights That Matter” Poll Report Highlighting Key Trends in Employee Benefits
The Health & Voluntary Benefits Association® (HVBA) today announced the release of its annual Insights That Matter: HVBA DIR Poll Results report, presenting a comprehensive look at the issues shaping the future of health and voluntary benefits in the U.S. workforce. Drawing from more than 24,000 responses across 35+ industry polls, the report highlights the priorities, concerns, and emerging solutions driving the healthcare and benefits landscape in 2025. - August 09, 2025 - The Health & Voluntary Benefits Association® (HVBA)
Join HVBA at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel, a Premier Experience in the Heart of Music City
The Health & Voluntary Benefits Association® (HVBA) is thrilled to extend a warm invitation to all benefits professionals for the upcoming Benefit Roadshow, scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025. They are excited to welcome you to the luxurious Renaissance Nashville Hotel, ideally... - August 09, 2025 - The Health & Voluntary Benefits Association® (HVBA)
Digital Estates Need a DEXITPLAN
Digital Asset Planning for Estate Planners is brought to you by DEXIT with a DEXITPLAN. What your online digital assets and accounts need are plans to protect your family and digital legacy online. - July 23, 2025 - DEXIT
Mother Goose Health Selected as Member of ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub Spoke Network
Mother Goose Health Joins a Nationwide Network Working to Accelerate Transformative Health Solutions - January 10, 2025 - Mother Goose Health, Inc.
Global Excel Management Inc. Acquires Vitori Health LLC
Global Excel Management Inc. (Global Excel) is pleased to announce it has acquired the business of Vitori Health LLC (Vitori Health), effective January 1, 2025. Vitori Health is a modern health plan administrator licensed in all 50 states with remarkable member support, national and regional... - January 08, 2025 - Global Excel Management Inc.
PolicyBind Welcomes Eric Quinn as New President, Strengthening Leadership Team Alongside Founder and CEO Bill Somerville
PolicyBind, a leading marketing technology company specializing in affiliate marketing and lead generation for insurance products, is proud to announce the appointment of Eric Quinn as its new President. Eric brings over two decades of leadership experience in operations, strategy, financial management, and business development, positioning him as a key driver in PolicyBind’s next phase of growth. - October 22, 2024 - PolicyBind
Maryland Braces for Major Medicare Changes in 2025
The 2025 Medicare race is upon Seniors looking to change or add coverage during the Annual Enrollment Period. The state of Maryland has some of the most changes throughout the state with Maryland Medicare Options coming in as one of the premier Medicare Broker Agencies for 2025. Focused on Advantage Part C plans, Supplement Plans and Prescription Drug Plans, will allow seniors an easier way to shop the market. - August 27, 2024 - Maryland Medicare Options
Carisk Partners Named to Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work 2024
For Fourth Consecutive Year Carisk Proves Employee Satisfaction - July 25, 2024 - Carisk Partners
ShopSee MD™ Unveils Patented, Innovative Medical Video Tool Streamlining Patient Procedure Comprehension and Consent, Tackling a $105B Healthcare Industry Problem
Surgery procedures are often complex, expensive, and high-risk for both the healthcare organization and the patient. One area causing a significant financial loss is patient unpreparedness. Patients arriving unprepared for their surgery raise the financial risk for the healthcare organization and... - June 29, 2024 - Shopsee, Inc.
Black Hills Surgical Hospital to Offer Heart and Vascular Services with Fall 2024 Opening of the Black Hills Heart & Vascular Institute
Black Hills Surgical Hospital (“BHSH”), the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence and Patient Safety by CareChex, is expanding its services and will begin offering heart and vascular care in conjunction with the opening of the Black Hills Heart... - June 03, 2024 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
PocketRN Brings No Cost "Virtual Nurse for Life" to Dementia Patients and Caregivers Under New 8-Year CMS GUIDE Model
The innovative model enables the expansion of personalized, expert nurse-led care to improve patients’ quality of life and alleviate burden on caregivers nationwide–all with $0 copays. - April 08, 2024 - PocketRN
Guy Sansone, Co-Founder and CEO of H2 Health, Joins Carisk® Partners Board of Directors
Brings Extensive Leadership Expertise to Carisk's Board of Directors - March 14, 2024 - Carisk Partners
Medivest Announces the Addition of Eric Rycus as Vice President of Business Development
Medivest Benefit Advisors LLC, a leader in Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) services and settlement planning, is pleased to announce the hiring of Eric Rycus as the new Vice President of Business Development. - March 13, 2024 - Medivest
Canopy Launches Its New Online Portal
Canopy, a leader in total workplace behavioral health announced the launch of its new online portal, a groundbreaking platform that gives members the option to search and self-refer to licensed mental health therapists. This enhancement underscores Canopy's commitment to transforming Employee... - March 03, 2024 - Canopy
Carisk® Partners Welcomes George Rusu to Its Board of Directors
Reinforcing Its Commitment to Innovation and Strategic Vision - February 28, 2024 - Carisk Partners
Carisk® Partners Welcomes Danielle Lisenbey to Its Board of Directors
Reinforcing Its Commitment to Operational Excellence - February 23, 2024 - Carisk Partners
innoviHealth® Acquires MedAbbrev.com®, the Premier Reference Tool for Medical Acronyms and Abbreviations
Recent Deal Further Expands innoviHealth’s Trusted Suite of Medical Technology Software and Services MedAbbrev is Available as a Stand-alone Product, Embedded in innoviHealth’s HCC Coder Pro and also in the Find-A-Code Solution - February 21, 2024 - innoviHealth
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for 2nd Consecutive Year for Major Orthopedic Surgery in Medical Excellence and Patient Safety Rankings
For the second year in a row, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex®. BHSH has also been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Patient Safety – achieving the nation’s top ranking in both categories. - February 19, 2024 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Carisk® Partners Welcomes Don Hurter to Its Esteemed Board of Directors
Furthering Carisk’s Strategy to Scale and Broaden Access to its Services - February 14, 2024 - Carisk Partners
Medivest Announces the Promotion of Alexandra Carroll to Vice President of Operations
Alexandra Carroll, a ten year veteran of Medivest and the Medicare Secondary Payer industry, is promoted to Vice President of Operations. - January 25, 2024 - Medivest
Voluntary Benefits Association® (VBA) Celebrates Leadership at 16th Annual Board Meeting and Benefits Roadshow in Atlantic City
The Voluntary Benefits Association® (VBA) concluded its 16th Annual Board Meeting and Benefits Roadshow in Atlantic City on November 16, 2023. Among the event's highlights were the acknowledgments and honors awarded to outstanding partners and board members who have pivotal roles in elevating the Association's stature and creating valuable experiences for current and future members. - December 16, 2023 - The Health & Voluntary Benefits Association® (HVBA)
Health Roads Joins Civitas Networks for Health
Health Roads, a Health and Human Services Information Technology Consulting company based in Newark, CA, joins Civitas Networks for Health, a national collaborative working to use health information exchange, health data, and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health. - November 17, 2023 - Health Roads, LLC
Database Reveals Hidden Clinician Fax Numbers
ScribeFax™, comprehensive database of fax numbers for physicians, physician assistants, dentists and other prescribing clinicians, is now available from CarePrecise LLC, a vendor of authoritative healthcare provider data. ScribeFax is created using advanced data mining, compiling monthly updates from millions of clinician, clinic, and other medical facility records to reveal hard-to-find fax numbers. - October 09, 2023 - CarePrecise LLC
Carisk Partners Named Winner to Business Insurance’s Annual Best Places to Work in Insurance and Rise Professionals 2023 Elite Internship Lists
Carisk® Partners Named Winner to Business Insurance’s Annual Best Places to Work in Insurance and Rise Professionals 2023 Elite Internship Lists. Two Time Winner Celebrates Outstanding Recognition as Best Place to Work and Intern. - September 20, 2023 - Carisk Partners
DEA and Telemedicine: East Coast Telepsychiatry's Push for Modernized Rules
On September 12 and 13, 2023, the DEA discussed telemedicine regulations. East Coast Telepsychiatry's representatives, Pierre Montalvo and Dan Golden, attended in Arlington, VA. Mr. Golden emphasized the importance of telemedicine in prescribing controlled substances. The 2008 Ryan Haight Act's regulations are outdated, prompting the DEA to reconsider after receiving a record of over 38,000 complaints. - September 18, 2023 - East Coast Telepsychiatry
Carisk Partners Welcomes New Hires to Strengthen and Expand Team
Carisk Partners is pleased to announce the strategic addition of several talented professionals to its growing team. These appointments come at an opportune time for Carisk, furthering the company’s ability to drive results across its growing portfolio of products and services. The new team members bring a diverse range of expertise and experience, enhancing Carisk’s innovative solutions for its client partners and patients. - August 14, 2023 - Carisk Partners
Empowering Inmates for a Successful Future - myObamacare TN Launches Re-Entry Health Insurance Program (R-HIP) in Williamson County
myObamacare Tennessee, a prominent provider of quality health insurance education and enrollment services, is excited to unveil its groundbreaking Re-Entry Health Insurance Program (R-HIP) in TN. R-HIP is a vital initiative designed to equip inmates with essential resources upon their release from the Williamson County Jail empowering them for a successful transition back into society. The program will be conducted on the last Tuesday of each month and is open to all inmates approaching release. - July 27, 2023 - myObamacare
Carisk Partners Named to Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work 2023 for Third Consecutive Year Consistency at Carisk Drives Employee Satisfaction
Carisk Partners, a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company, is recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of its Best Places to Work in 2023. This is the third consecutive year awarded for Carisk who has been consistently ranked in the top third of the Best Places to Work list. Carisk is... - July 26, 2023 - Carisk Partners
Global Excel Management Announces Strategic Partnership with WeeCompany
Global Excel a leading supplier of global healthcare risk management solutions, announces that it has acquired a significant position in WeeSystems SAPI de CV (WeeCompany), a LatAm based InsurTech that connects the various players in healthcare ecosystems through their automated digital platforms. - April 27, 2023 - Global Excel Management
Kudzu Names Rob D’Oria (Co-Founder and CTO) as Its New CEO
Kudzu Software Inc., an Atlanta-based forms migration, reimagination, and ideation platform is pleased to announce that Co-founder and CTO Rob D’Oria has been promoted to CEO. Former CEO, Ron Douglass, will be transitioning into the newly created role of President & COO, where he will... - April 05, 2023 - Kudzu Software, Inc.
Unlock Hidden Pharmacy Fax Numbers with ScriptFax
ScriptFax™ offers one of the most complete databases of pharmacy fax numbers for use across the healthcare industry and, in particular, for the delivery of prescriptions and refill requests. Developed by CarePrecise LLC, a U.S. healthcare provider data company, ScriptFax uses advanced data mining to acquire hard-to-find fax for more than 47,000 chain pharmacy locations, as well as 42,000+ drug stores, clinical, and compounding pharmacies nationwide. - March 28, 2023 - CarePrecise LLC
Announcing the Grand Opening of PNW Family Medicine in Bellevue WA June 1, 2023
Introducing a new model of primary care, providing patients with the kind of service and attention everyone wants, but few receive, in the current healthcare environment. - March 04, 2023 - PNW Family Medicine PLLC
CENSON Adds Precision Health for Remote Patient Monitoring
AI supported Remote Precision Medicine is an innovative approach that uses information about an individual’s genomic, environmental and lifestyle information to guide decisions related to their medical management. - February 10, 2023 - CENSON Health
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranks #1 in America for Major Orthopedic Care
The nation's top orthopedic hospital is located in the middle of one of America's biggest tourist destinations, the Black Hills of South Dakota. Many of the surgeons and staff are from South Dakota, and people from nearly every state seek out the high quality care and memorable patient experience BHSH delivers. - February 08, 2023 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery
Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex® for 2023. This award and ranking is based on comprehensive quality scoring that compares inpatient performance across general, acute and... - February 02, 2023 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Kolmac Outpatient Recovery Centers is Now Operating as Kolmac Integrated Behavioral Health
Kolmac Outpatient Recovery Centers is proud to be celebrating 50 years of service treating those struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring psychiatric conditions. Staffed with a comprehensive treatment team consisting of Licensed Therapists, Certified Addictions Counselors,... - February 02, 2023 - Kolmac Integrated Behavioral Health
Canopy Wellbeing Launches Innovative Virtual Care Navigator (VCN)
One of the nation’s largest and most progressive employee wellbeing healthcare providers, Canopy, has launched the Virtual Care Navigator (VCN). The VCN digitally guides members to the appropriate level of care based on their needs. - February 01, 2023 - Canopy
Global Excel Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Flightcare Global
Global Excel Management Inc. (Global Excel), a leading supplier of global healthcare risk management solutions, is pleased to announce that it has acquired a majority ownership in Blue Sky Health Pty Ltd (trading as Flightcare Global), an innovative company providing a range of technology-based... - October 18, 2022 - Global Excel Management