iPlanRx, a company located in Green Bay WI, today announced the 2019 H.E.R.O. award recipient as CESA 7. The H.E.R.O. award stands for Health Expenses Returned to Operations and recognizes organizations that have proactively addressed the rising costs of healthcare with innovation to not only reduce... - December 14, 2019 - iPlanRx
Targeting International Expansion, Executive Experience Sharing and Trade Missions, PHM International and Sharp 10 Group, LLC Form JV - December 13, 2019 - PHM International, Inc.
DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employer-sponsored benefits administration, announced today the release of a whitepaper titled, “Addressing Education Gaps is Key to TPA Growth.” In the whitepaper, DataPath summarizes findings from a survey they conducted in... - December 12, 2019 - DataPath
Houston Area leaders being recognized for their collaborative efforts to end traffic deaths. Vision Zero was adopted by TXDOT and by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2019 in an effort to end roadway fatalities and address the dangers that impact our area. In 2017, 3,727 Texans died on the roads and another 17,535 people sustained serious injuries. On average, 640 people die on Houston-area roads every year, making the region the deadliest in the country. - December 10, 2019 - SAFE 2 SAVE
P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now cater to millennials that have been in a personal injury or car accident. - October 11, 2019 - PIHELP
Vera Health, a new health insurance brand, today announced its entry into the online health insurance market. Vera Health offers affordable short-term health insurance with flexible premium, deductible, and coinsurance options.
Vera Health gives customers the opportunity to experience a more personalized... - September 18, 2019 - Vera Health
In order to better serve an increasing client base in northern Missouri and eastern Kansas, Group Benefit Services (GBS) has selected Larry Gibson as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for these regions.
“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to add Mr. Gibson to our expanding team,” said... - September 10, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
In order to meet the growing demands for Group Benefit Services (GBS) programs, GBS has selected Galen Floyd as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for the southwest Missouri region. - August 21, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
Bipartisan, Commonsense Legislation Aims to Reform the Broken Medicare
Secondary Payer Process. - June 27, 2019 - Medicare Advocacy Recovery Coalition
Newly formed partnership produces integrations that benefit mutual clients and consultants. - June 14, 2019 - Discovery Benefits
Newly released white paper outlines how to design an effective customer service model. - June 11, 2019 - Discovery Benefits
DataPath, Inc., the longest running solutions provider in the benefits administration industry, announced the honorees of its annual partner awards. The DataPath Partner Awards were presented at the Connections 2019 conference and recognize industry success, business growth, and commitment to excellence... - June 07, 2019 - DataPath
VP Medical Consulting (https://vp-medical.com), a provider of medical legal consulting services, is recognized by Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as a Certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE). The certification validates VP Medical Consulting is minimally 51 percent owned, controlled,... - May 22, 2019 - VP Medical Consulting
Medicare Basics Education seminar to discuss the who, what, when, how and why of the health care program for retirees and disabled. - May 02, 2019 - Jones Health and Benefits, LLC
HealthAxis Group announced the acquisition of Analytics Partners based in Jacksonville, FL. The merging of business operations adds robust and proven analytics to complement the HealthAxis Group’s current and powerful core platform and services. HealthAxis Group acquired Analytics Partners stock... - April 09, 2019 - Analytics Partners
P.I.HELP Injury Clinics now offers free transportation to and from their clinics to better serve patients that have been in a personal injury accident. - April 05, 2019 - PIHELP
P.I.HELP Injury Clinics’ staff, chiropractors and medical doctors enter the world of bilingual healthcare by offering personal injury rehabilitation therapy and chiropractic care in English and Spanish. - March 27, 2019 - PIHELP
OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center, a practice located in Thornton that provides comprehensive orthopedic services, welcomes new provider Dr. Darryl Auston. Dr. Auston is a board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in orthopedic trauma cases, including acute fracture care with a particular interest in pelvis, acetabulum (the socket of the ball-and-socket hip joint) and complex joint injuries. - March 19, 2019 - HCA HealthONE
TPA Network is pleased to announce the establishment of an industry-focused research consortium to assess the value of emerging medical technologies and health innovations; an initiative that is being met with great interest and support by many leading reinsurance, technology and professional services companies. - March 04, 2019 - TPA Network, Inc.
Commonsense legislation aims to reform a broken MSP process, increase stakeholder certainty and remove barriers to care. - February 28, 2019 - Medicare Advocacy Recovery Coalition
National General Insurance is expanding in Winston-Salem. NatGen will be hiring 30+ Inside Sales Agents at their Winston-Salem main office. - February 21, 2019 - National General Insurance
Alliance “Quality” Awards Based on Rigorous National Health Measures Resulting in Improved Patient Care in Diabetes, Bronchitis, and Child Wellness - January 24, 2019 - Central California Alliance for Health
On Thursday, January 24, 2019, owners and principals of more than 150 independent employee benefits agencies will assemble for the Fourth Annual "ASCEND – The NextGen Benefits Growth & Leadership Summit" at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee.
As our nation continues... - January 14, 2019 - Bottom Line Solutions, Inc.
Third-party employee benefits administrator honored for its innovative solutions - December 13, 2018 - Discovery Benefits
Central California Alliance for Health members (Medi-Cal) can get a free flu vaccine in Santa Cruz, Monterey or Merced counties at most local pharmacies and doctor offices. Getting a flu vaccine this year for Alliance members is easy. Adult members ages 19 and older can drop by their local pharmacy; children under the age of 18 can receive a free vaccine at their doctor’s office. It’s not too late to be a flu fighter. - November 26, 2018 - Central California Alliance for Health
Status Medical Insurance Solutions, a new brand for Status Global Insurance (SGI), have just launched a new European Health Cash Plan product alongside Status Worldwide Healthcare, a new international private medical insurance (iPMI). These two new products complement those already available from Status... - November 09, 2018 - Status Global Insurance
Bahamas First General Insurance Company and NUA Insurance Agents & Brokers are building on their partnership with the University of the Bahamas by sponsoring its inaugural UB President's Golf Classic and Spa Day.
Group Marketing & Communications Manager, Leah R. Davis, expressed, “We remain... - November 01, 2018 - Bahamas First Group
Discovery Benefits, an industry-leading administrator of Health Savings Accounts, Flexible Spending Accounts, Health Reimbursement Arrangements, Commuter Benefits and COBRA coverage, recently released a mobile app designed specifically for COBRA and Direct Bill members.
The COBRA Mobile App by Discovery... - October 03, 2018 - Discovery Benefits
Black Insurance is raising a round of up to $5M in the upcoming ICO starting October 1st, 2018 to fund the development and distribution of their technology. Utility tokens will be used in all transactions and will support the governance system on the platform. The funds raised will be used mainly on developing the technology, in addition to that also on distribution, marketing, legal and admin costs to launch in the European markets. - September 27, 2018 - Black Insurance
Discovery Benefits, an industry-leading pre-tax benefits and COBRA administrator, was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance for the ninth consecutive year. The list, published by Business Insurance, recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces... - September 26, 2018 - Discovery Benefits
DataPath, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration solutions, recently released new materials for its award-winning employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor. The new materials include second edition comic books, videos, and fact sheets for... - September 25, 2018 - DataPath
Global Excel Management Inc., a leading provider of global healthcare risk management solutions, announces the corporate rebranding of its subsidiaries, Olympus Managed Health Care (OMHC), ChoiceNet International México SA (CNI) and ChargeCare International (CCI). Moving forward these entities... - September 20, 2018 - Global Excel Management
Discovery Benefits, a technology innovator and third-party administrator of employee benefits, recently released an enhanced, more intuitive user experience through LEAP™ by Discovery Benefits to make it easier for clients and consultants to navigate the platform.
The modernized design improves... - September 14, 2018 - Discovery Benefits
DataPath, Inc., a leading national provider of technology solutions for benefits administration is the recipient of the 2018 National Health Information Awards’ (NHIA) Bronze Award for its employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor. DataPath was honored in... - September 11, 2018 - DataPath
Two Board Certified physicians joins Kansas Physician Group providing expert care in cardiology and gastroenterology, Mark Bowles, MD and Gregory Boxberger, MD. - August 29, 2018 - HCA HealthONE
Discovery Benefits, an industry-leading administrator of Health Savings Accounts, Flexible Spending Accounts, Health Reimbursement Arrangements, Commuter Benefits and COBRA coverage, recently released updates to its Benefits Mobile App to make it easier for participants to get more out of their pre-tax... - August 22, 2018 - Discovery Benefits
Discovery Benefits earned a spot on Inc. 5000’s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for a sixth consecutive year. The company’s ranking of 3,281st places it in the top five companies in North Dakota.
“I’m extremely proud that we were recognized... - August 15, 2018 - Discovery Benefits
New tool expands participant support and education options. - July 14, 2018 - Discovery Benefits
DataPath, Inc., a leading national provider of healthcare benefits administration solutions, has been chosen for the 2018 Digital Health Gold Award by the Health Information Resource Center® (HIRC). DataPath was honored in the Web-Based Digital Health category for its employee education and engagement... - June 21, 2018 - DataPath
Advantage Plans cover only one person, but will you leave your family in debt? - June 08, 2018 - Better Insurance Options
Information about exactly what you are getting with Medicare Advantage. - June 08, 2018 - Better Insurance Options
When comparing the cost of Medicare Advanage with Medigap, most people think Advantage is cheaper. Not so fast. - May 20, 2018 - Better Insurance Options
Guidelines on determining eligibility for Medicare Supplement plans. - May 19, 2018 - Better Insurance Options
Licensed and experienced, Frankly Better ME enters a new realm of helping people. - May 18, 2018 - Better Insurance Options
Podcast on Medigap Plans - May 18, 2018 - Better Insurance Options
Award presented at last week’s 2018 Partner Conference. - May 07, 2018 - Discovery Benefits
As the HSA market steadily continues to grow, more third-party administrators (TPAs) are looking to add HSA management services to their portfolio. A new whitepaper published by DataPath, Inc. addresses common TPA concerns about entering the HSA market: revenue opportunity, workload, and the need to... - May 03, 2018 - DataPath
DataPath, Inc., a leading innovator of technology solutions for the healthcare benefits administration industry, has introduced a new character and new materials for its groundbreaking employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor.
In March 2018 at its annual client... - April 11, 2018 - DataPath
DataPath’s fully-unified Summit platform becomes the industry’s only cloud-based solution to feature FSA, HRA, HSA and COBRA administration capabilities. - March 13, 2018 - DataPath
ArmadaCare has launched a new suite of supplemental insurance products, further strengthening its market-leading position in the group targeted supplemental health benefits market. This innovative suite of supplemental benefits enables companies to strike the right balance between two competing human... - March 10, 2018 - ArmadaCare