PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

DataPath, Inc. Whitepaper Reveals Survey Findings of Employee Familiarity of HSA and FSA Benefits DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employer-sponsored benefits administration, announced today the release of a whitepaper titled, “Addressing Education Gaps is Key to TPA Growth.” In the whitepaper, DataPath summarizes findings from a survey they conducted in... - December 12, 2019 - DataPath

DataPath, Inc. Honors Clients, Celebrates 35 Years at Annual Conference DataPath, Inc., the longest running solutions provider in the benefits administration industry, announced the honorees of its annual partner awards. The DataPath Partner Awards were presented at the Connections 2019 conference and recognize industry success, business growth, and commitment to excellence... - June 07, 2019 - DataPath

HealthAxis Group Acquires Analytics Partners HealthAxis Group announced the acquisition of Analytics Partners based in Jacksonville, FL. The merging of business operations adds robust and proven analytics to complement the HealthAxis Group’s current and powerful core platform and services. HealthAxis Group acquired Analytics Partners stock... - April 09, 2019 - Analytics Partners

RX2Live Unveils Behavior Health Screenings RX2Live, a health and wellness company serving medical professionals and employers, recently debuted its In-Office Screening for patients, an automated, customizable and turnkey solution for physicians and other health care providers to screen their patients for various health conditions. “This... - March 26, 2019 - RX2live-Minnesota

PharmD Live Welcomes Jene’ Hong as CFO PharmD Live, an emerging digital health company, welcomes Jene’ Hong as the chief financial officer (CFO). Hong is an exceptional leader and certified public accountant (CPA) with more than 25 years experience in a variety of industries including biotechnology and pharma. Hong will oversee the... - December 13, 2018 - PharmD Live

DataPath, Inc. Publishes New Materials for Award-Winning Benefits Education and Engagement Program DataPath, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration solutions, recently released new materials for its award-winning employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor. The new materials include second edition comic books, videos, and fact sheets for... - September 25, 2018 - DataPath

DataPath Wins Second NHIA Award for Captain Contributor Employee Education, Engagement Program DataPath, Inc., a leading national provider of technology solutions for benefits administration is the recipient of the 2018 National Health Information Awards’ (NHIA) Bronze Award for its employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor. DataPath was honored in... - September 11, 2018 - DataPath

EZCare Clinic Now Offers ADD or ADHD Treatment. Diagnostic Exam for New Patients and Prescription Refills Available Today. EZCare Medical Clinic in San Francisco can now provide treatment for ADD or ADHD to qualified patients. New patient diagnostic exams and ADD and ADHD treatment and prescriptions today. - August 06, 2018 - EzCare Medical Clinic

DataPath Honored with Digital Health Award® Gold Award for Employee Education, Engagement Program for Clients DataPath, Inc., a leading national provider of healthcare benefits administration solutions, has been chosen for the 2018 Digital Health Gold Award by the Health Information Resource Center® (HIRC). DataPath was honored in the Web-Based Digital Health category for its employee education and engagement... - June 21, 2018 - DataPath

DataPath White Paper Analyzes HSA Profitability and Potential Administration Solutions for TPAs As the HSA market steadily continues to grow, more third-party administrators (TPAs) are looking to add HSA management services to their portfolio. A new whitepaper published by DataPath, Inc. addresses common TPA concerns about entering the HSA market: revenue opportunity, workload, and the need to... - May 03, 2018 - DataPath

DataPath Introduces New COBRA Materials for Innovative Employee Engagement Program DataPath, Inc., a leading innovator of technology solutions for the healthcare benefits administration industry, has introduced a new character and new materials for its groundbreaking employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor. In March 2018 at its annual client... - April 11, 2018 - DataPath

DataPath Announces Addition of HSA Administration and Investments in Cloud-Based Summit Platform DataPath’s fully-unified Summit platform becomes the industry’s only cloud-based solution to feature FSA, HRA, HSA and COBRA administration capabilities. - March 13, 2018 - DataPath

ArmadaCare Announces a New Suite of Supplemental Insurance Products ArmadaCare has launched a new suite of supplemental insurance products, further strengthening its market-leading position in the group targeted supplemental health benefits market. This innovative suite of supplemental benefits enables companies to strike the right balance between two competing human... - March 10, 2018 - ArmadaCare

DataPath Examines How New Technologies Can Revolutionize Benefits Administration for TPAs New white paper analyzes the current state of software technologies and the impact on CDH account and COBRA administration. - December 06, 2017 - DataPath

DataPath Summit Marks Industry First with New Billing Functionality. DataPath’s expanded Summit platform becomes the industry’s only cloud-based solution for seamless CDH account and COBRA administration. - November 07, 2017 - DataPath

DataPath Inc. Expands Approved Transit Options with UberPOOL Partnership Announcement DataPath Inc., a leading platform provider for tax-advantaged benefit administration, has announced a partnership with Uber's rideshare service uberPOOL. Beginning on Monday, October 16, DataPath transit account holders will be able to use their benefits debit cards to pay for an uberPOOL. "Ridesharing... - October 16, 2017 - DataPath

The Partners Group Named One of Best Places to Work in Insurance in the Nation for Four Years Running Award Recognizes Employers Nationwide for Highest Levels of Employee Satisfaction - September 21, 2017 - The Partners Group

The Partners Group Recognized as One of Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 5th Year The Partners Group, a leading Northwest-based financial and insurance consulting firm, has again earned a position on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list in 2017, joining a small fraction of companies who have made the list five times. According to Eric Schurenberg, President and Editor-in-Chief... - September 13, 2017 - The Partners Group

DataPath Announces the Release of Captain Contributor Program The healthcare administrative solutions company recently rolled out an interactive employee engagement tool. - June 15, 2017 - DataPath

DataPath Connections & Best Practices Conferences to Begin June 12 in Las Vegas, NV Two Conferences Held Consecutively by DataPath Will Benefit Users of All Levels - June 12, 2017 - DataPath

Clinical Support Services Expands Leadership Team Naming New Chief Operating Officer, Leslie Lotano-Saba, RPh, MS Clinical Support Services Inc. (CSS), an industry leader in the delivery of Medication Therapy Management (MTM) software and services, announced the addition of Leslie Lotano-Saba as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Leslie provides operational and strategic leadership, manages day to day operations... - April 06, 2017 - Clinical Support Services, Inc.

DataPath Meets with Congressional Leaders at the 36th Annual Employers Council on Flexible Compensation Conference The healthcare administrative solutions company expressed support for proposed initiatives aimed at making healthcare affordable for TPAs, businesses and consumers. - March 16, 2017 - DataPath

The German StartUp Decreasing Network Latency by 60% Datapath.io, a new German startup promising to improve Network Performance metrics like Network latency, Congestion and Packet loss for online service providers has launched its innovative Network Performance Platform. - February 21, 2016 - DataPath

AultCare Presents 40 Team Spirit Scholarship Awards to High School Seniors Recognizing the spirit of the future through the importance of leadership, teamwork and academic excellence, AultCare is honoring 40 high school seniors with a $500 AultCare Team Spirit Award Scholarship. As AultCare celebrates its 30th Anniversary this year, AultCare wanted to do something special... - June 06, 2015 - AultCare

FreeMedicareReport.com Unveils Consumer Satisfaction Star Rankings for Medicare Supplement Companies Seniors in the market for Medicare Supplement insurance can now compare companies based on Consumer Satisfaction Star Rankings. - March 02, 2015 - Free Medicare Report

Shawn Sills M.D. Receives 2014 Best of Medford Award Medford Award Program Honors the Achievement Shawn Sills M.D. has been selected for the 2014 Best of Medford Award in the Physician & Anesthesiologist category by the Medford Award Program. Each year, the Medford Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing... - December 19, 2014 - Touchstone, Southern Oregon's Pain Relief and Wellness Center

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast Member Earns Trip to Olympic Training Center Seminole eighth grader will fly to Colorado Springs for the 2014 Triple Play Leadership Club Summit. - July 17, 2014 - Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kentucky

PHC Global Community Health Services Program Completely Free Clinical Services Available to Women 18 and Older. While everyone is still thinking about Obama Care Yes or No? Clear Choice Medical & Dental Center in coordination with PHC Global and State, brought you completely Free Clinical Services to Women 18 and Older who meet the per-established criteria. - December 12, 2013 - Clear Choice Medical & Dental Center

American Clinical Solutions Has Unveiled a New Testing Service for Delta 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in Oral Fluid For patients with a history of chronic marijuana use, detection of urine THC-COOH might not be able to help physicians determine a patient’s current status of marijuana use. - October 10, 2013 - American Clinical Solutions

American Clinical Solutions Releases a New Confirmatory Test for Alcohol Exposure Alcohol abuse is a serious public health issue in the United States. American Clinical Solutions routinely conducts alcohol tests in urine and oral fluid samples. - September 06, 2013 - American Clinical Solutions

American Clinical Solutions Releases Study "Alprazolam- Used and Abused" American Clinical Solutions provides testing service for alprazolam and alphahydroxy alprazolam in urine and oral fluid. - September 03, 2013 - American Clinical Solutions

American Clinical Solutions Releases Breakthrough Testing Service for Acetyl Fentanyl To help combat acetyl fentanyl abuse, American Clinical Solutions is going to offer a UPLC/MS based testing service for acetyl fentanyl in urine and oral fluid. - September 03, 2013 - American Clinical Solutions

American Clinical Solutions Releases Study "Tramadol - A Different Kind of Opioid" American Clinical Solutions currently provides testing services for tramadol and tapentadol in both urine and oral fluid samples. - August 02, 2013 - American Clinical Solutions

American Clinical Solutions Releases Gabapentin and Pregabalin Study- "Seizure The Day" American Clinical Solutions currently provides testing services for gabapentin and pregabalin in urine and oral fluid samples. - August 01, 2013 - American Clinical Solutions

American Clinical Solutions Releases a New Testing Service for BuTrans American Clinical Solutions is going to launch a new testing service for BuTrans (buprenorphine) in urine samples soon. - June 30, 2013 - American Clinical Solutions

American Clinical Solutions Announces How to Interpret Hydromorphone Test Results American Clinical Solutions currently provides test services for hydromorphone and other common opioids in urine and oral fluid. - June 09, 2013 - American Clinical Solutions

Coming Soon to American Clinical Solutions - New Antidepressant Test Panel American Clinical Solutions is going to offer a newly designed antidepressant test panel for physicians to monitor antidepressant compliance. - May 30, 2013 - American Clinical Solutions

American Clinical Solutions Adds Ritalin to Their Drug Test Panel Ritalin (methylphenidate) is the most commonly prescribed drug for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a major neurobehavioral disorder in childhood. - May 23, 2013 - American Clinical Solutions

American Clinical Solutions Provides Test Services for Diazepam in Both Urine and Oral Fluid "Why is diazepam not detected in urine when the patient is prescribed diazepam, while several other seemingly unrelated benzodiazepines showed up on the test report?" The answer is in the pharmacokinetic properties of diazepam. - May 20, 2013 - American Clinical Solutions

Experienced Attorney Named to Monge & Associates Team The Social Security Disability Attorneys adds Pamela Hitchcock to legal staff. - April 12, 2013 - Accident & Disability Attorneys of Monge & Associates

Attention Seniors - Medicare Part D Open Enrollment Period Early 2011 Insuraprise, Inc., a Medigap Insurance agency in the US, reminds seniors that Annual Enrollment Period has changed this year to Oct 15th - Dec 7th due to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010. - October 19, 2011 - Medigap360

Medigap 360, Named One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2011 Inc. 500 List Austin-based Company Ranks No. 190 on the 2011 Inc. 500 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 1,578.5% - August 31, 2011 - Medigap360

CannaLicense Has a New Corporate Office in Denver The medical marijuana licensing center, Cannalicense has announced the opening of their new corporate office in Denver, Colorado. The new corporate office is located at 2250 S Oneida Street, Suite 306. This change is in response to the increase in applicants since the approval for medical marijuana use... - August 19, 2011 - CannaLicense

CannaLicense Partners with KindReviews.com to Help Medical Marijuana Patients Learn About Efficacy and Strains CannaLicense has just announced that they have partnered with KindReviews.com to help medical marijuana patients learn about efficacy and strains. Cannalicense is a medical marijuana licensing company that works with residents of Colorado and Arizona to get a license, to treat their illnesses and conditions... - August 19, 2011 - CannaLicense

Cannalicense Recently Expanded Into Arizona and is Already Getting Patients Legal in Phoenix Cannalicense has recently expanded their services into Arizona, and is already getting patients legal in Phoenix, for the use of medical marijuana. The service provides patients with the steps necessary toward obtaining a medical marijuana card, for the legal use of the plant, for medical purposes. Studies... - May 26, 2011 - CannaLicense

Colorado Access Advantage to Host C.A.A.R.E Fair on Valentine’s Day A Local Senior Resource and Enrollment Fair for Medicaid and Medicare Members - February 10, 2011 - Colorado Access

Suboxone Clinic to Treat Addiction to Pain Killers Like Vicodin, Oxycontin and Heroin, in El Paso, Texas Many people are addicted to pain killers and are unable to discontinue them because of fear of the severe withdrawal symptoms. Addiction to pain killers destroys lives, marriages, and can lead to serious legal problems. Help is now available in El Paso, Texas, without hospitalization. - May 16, 2010 - Atlantis Health Services

Resource Providers Inc. and Plextra - Healthcare Information Solutions Team Up to Provide Web Based Medical Transcription Services Resource Providers Inc. and Plextra - Healthcare Information Solutions have joint ventured together to provide a paperless solution for any clinic’s medical transcription needs. In combining Resource Provider Inc. medical transcription services with some of Plextra’s health care products,... - April 02, 2010 - Plextra - Healthcare information Solutions

Plextra - Healthcare Information Solutions Applaud DEA Controlled Substance Interim Rule and Announces Achievement of E-prescribing Partner Certification Through DrFirst Yesterday the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Department of Justice published an interim final rule, to permit electronic prescriptions for controlled substances. Plextra - Healthcare Information Solutions applauds this decision, as they have recently begun offering standalone e-prescribing and... - March 27, 2010 - Plextra - Healthcare information Solutions