Recent Headlines
SOTA Benefits Announces Executive Briefing on Advanced Healthcare Cost Containment Strategies in Houston
As healthcare costs continue to rise, many employers are watching plan quality, access, and affordability decline simultaneously. But there are strategies actively working here in Houston to reverse that trend, and SOTA Benefits will share these blueprints with the top health insurance influencers across Houston on August 12, 2026. - August 07, 2026 - SOTA Benefits
Edge Optics Loveland Grand Opening Celebration on July 17 & 18
Edge Optics will be celebrating the Grand Opening of its Loveland Office with special in office discounts, giveaways, live music, food, drinks and more - all day on Friday, July 17 & Saturday, July 18 - be sure to stop by for the festivities. - July 11, 2026 - Edge Optics
Pay Them Faster. Watch the Price Drop. A 48-Year Veteran Makes the Case for Rewiring Healthcare from the Inside.
Lawrence Thompson, founder and CEO of Benefit Systems Inc. and a nearly five-decade veteran of the payer, TPA, and self-insurance industries, joined the CLEARly Beneficial Podcast with a set of proposals that are specific, documented, and ready to implement. The system does not need more diagnosis. It needs someone willing to pull the trigger. - June 11, 2026 - CLEAR Healthcare Solutions
The Framework Already Exists. The Question is Whether Anyone Will Use It.
Peter Hayes, retired president and CEO of the Healthcare Purchaser Alliance of Maine, former benefits director at Hannaford Supermarkets, and two-time gubernatorial appointee to Maine’s Health Care Reform Commission, joined the CLEARly Beneficial Podcast to make the case that American healthcare does not lack solutions. It lacks the will to implement them. - June 11, 2026 - CLEAR Healthcare Solutions
Edge Optics Expands to Loveland — Bringing Elevated Eye Care and Big Community Impact
Edge Optics, a locally owned, family-operated eye care practice known for its unique blend of top-notch medical expertise, handpicked eyewear, and deep-rooted community involvement, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second location in Loveland. The new clinic will begin seeing patients on June 4, 2026. - June 01, 2026 - Edge Optics
Bryson Financial Announces Expansion with New Newport Beach Office
Bryson Financial, a trusted insurance, benefits, and wealth management company serving private equity firms, is proud to announce the opening of its expansion office in Newport Beach on December 1. - November 19, 2025 - Bryson Financial
Psychiatry Grand Opening
Cordial Psychiatry Announces Grand Opening of New Yonkers Office Cordial Psychiatry is proud to announce the grand opening of its new office at 955 Yonkers Avenue, Suite 102, Yonkers, NY 10704. The celebration will take place on Monday, September 8th at 5:00 PM, with local leaders, staff, and... - September 03, 2025 - Cordial Psychiatry
Aphora Health Acquires CareNexis to Accelerate Innovation in Specialty Pharmacy Benefits and AI-Driven Insights for Self-Insured Employers
Aphora Health, a leading provider of cost containment solutions and advanced pharmacy benefit strategies for self-insured employers, announces the acquisition of CareNexis, a digital health company known for its proprietary consumer health intelligence and engagement platform. This acquisition... - July 10, 2025 - Aphora Health
WENO Exchange e-Prescribing Module Now Available in OpenEMR v7.0.2 and Above
This integration provides OpenEMR users the ability to electronically transmit prescriptions securely and efficiently—without the need for traditional third-party networks. - March 30, 2025 - Weno Exchange LLC
Addressing the Growing Crisis in Pain Management Medication Access
PMC Pharmacy Advocates for Transparent, Collaborative Solutions to Reduce Risk and Ensure Patient Care - A Path Forward for Pain Management Medication Access - March 19, 2025 - PMC Pharmacy
Addressing the Impact of Heat on Medications During Transportation: PMC Pharmacy Advocates for Private Hand Delivery to Safeguard Patient Safety
A key issue arising from this summer's record breaking heat waves is the effect on mail order medication that sits in hot mailboxes or porches. There is a solution and it's important for our most vulnerable residents, often dealing with chronic conditions, to follow the directions on their medication that they should be stored at 59 to 77 degrees °F in a cool, dry place. The solution is a local independent pharmacy. - July 22, 2023 - PMC Pharmacy
PMC Addresses Opioid Shortages and Advocates for Patient Well-Being
The Delaware Valley is experiencing shortages of chronic pain management tools like opioids and other medications. PMC is uniquely equipped to address these dangers by helping patients avoid missed doses so they can maintain their health, avoid hospitalization, and loss of independence. The effect of shortages is particularly dangerous for patients with chronic conditions, like persistent pain, as replacement therapies are pursued. - June 24, 2023 - PMC Pharmacy
Community Wellness Opening 24x7 Patient Monitoring and Training Facility in Danville, Kentucky
Kentucky Commonwealth Governor Andy Beshear to Speak at the Ribbon Cutting ceremony of Community Wellness's 24x7 Patient Monitoring and Training Facility in Danville, Kentucky. - October 26, 2022 - Community Wellness
Delaware Valley Independent Pharmacy PMC is Commended for Their Role in Combatting the Opioid Crisis
Delaware Valley Independent Pharmacy PMC has seen nearly 20 years of the Opioid Epidemic. They are helping legitimate chronic pain patients to navigate the course of guidelines and stigma to have reliable access to medication that's being regulated under the Opioid Epidemic. Many of PMC’s... - September 21, 2022 - PMC Pharmacy
CarePaths Releases New Digital Front Door App Designed to Improve Psychotherapy Outcomes and Access to Care
Behavior Health-focused EHR expands its capacity with a new app allowing new patients to search for therapists, who can create a customized Digital Front Door. The app also facilitates Measurement-Based Care, a practice that has been shown to improve therapy outcomes. - August 29, 2022 - CarePaths, Inc.
Dynamic Healthcare Systems to Host a Roundtable at 2022 RISE National Summit
Dynamic will be hosting the roundtable discussion: Understanding Overpayments and OIG involvement in Risk Adjustment. - February 27, 2022 - Dynamic Healthcare Systems
Dynamic Healthcare Systems Provides Conformity to Health Plans Amid CMS’ Chart Review Reject Edit Software Improvements
Effective November 5, 2021, CMS introduced an edit to determine if submitted records are duplicates based on several data elements. - December 15, 2021 - Dynamic Healthcare Systems
WENO Exchange Announces BestRx as New Trading Partner
New alliance makes BestRx 1st Retail Pharmacy System to accept eRxs from all US prescribers. - October 27, 2021 - Weno Exchange LLC
Dynamic Healthcare Systems’ Charts and Projects Module Addresses Health Plans’ Critical Need for Integrated Chart Audit Management for Revenue and Risk Mitigation
The Charts and Projects capabilities embedded within the HCC Analytics solution allow Health Plans to build and track chart retrieval projects. - September 15, 2021 - Dynamic Healthcare Systems
Dynamic Healthcare Systems Upgrades Correspondence Capabilities of Medicare Member Enrollment Solution
The enhanced automated templates ease CMS compliance and improve efficiency. - June 30, 2021 - Dynamic Healthcare Systems
Medical Billing Pioneer IntelliRCM Names IMS Preferred EHR
Medical Revenue Cycle Management provider IntelliRCM has partnered with Meditab Software, naming the Intelligent Medical Software EHR system (IMS) the preferred EHR for their clients. - May 27, 2021 - Meditab Software Inc.
Dynamic Healthcare Systems’ Provider Analytics Solution Improves HCC Reporting for Health Plans
Significant enhancements provide a faster turn-a-round for HCC suspecting and historic risk scores for shared-risk patients. - May 20, 2021 - Dynamic Healthcare Systems
AllergyEHR Named #1 Allergy Software, Meditab Wins 10 Black Book 2021 Awards
An industry-leader for more than 20 years, Meditab continues its long history of excellence. With a total of 10 Black Book 2021 Awards, the company has received the title of Best Allergy Software for its AllergyEHR platform. - May 19, 2021 - Meditab Software Inc.
Nascate Launches Pathfinder Application to Improve COVID-19 Vaccine Adherence
Pathfinder insights enable evidence-based geographical targeting of COVID-19 vaccine interventions, enhancing vaccine deployment efficiencies and increasing vaccine uptake. - April 28, 2021 - Nascate
South Carolina’s Largest Fertility Network, PREG, Chooses FertilityEHR
Piedmont Reproductive Endocrinology Group (PREG) is introducing Meditab's FertilityEHR to all five of its fertility centers throughout the Carolinas. FertilityEHR is an all-in-one, customizable EHR platform built to adapt and grow with modern fertility practices. - April 23, 2021 - Meditab Software Inc.
Dynamic Healthcare Systems Announces Encounter Data Exchange Services for Medicare Advantage Organizations
Dynamic Can Help Plans Analyze and Respond to Their Encounter Data Exchange Reports from CMS. - March 18, 2021 - Dynamic Healthcare Systems
Meditab Revolutionizes Medical Office Management with EMO
For more than 20 years, Meditab has been pioneering advances in EHR technology. With the latest update to their core IMS EHR system, they are proud to redefine what practices expect from their EHR and introduce an entirely new suite of office management features, the Electronic Medical Office (EMO). - March 05, 2021 - Meditab Software Inc.
Dynamic Healthcare Systems Announces Integration of Electronic Health Records with Its Provider Analytics Risk Solution
The improvement of capture rates of diagnosis and quality measures underscores Dynamic’s point of care integration. - January 23, 2021 - Dynamic Healthcare Systems
CMS Signals Complete Phase-In of EDPS-Based Payments in 2022
Dynamic Healthcare Systems is prepared to help Medicare Advantage plans to transition to full EDPS submittals while preserving the ability to respond to prior years’ RAPS rejects and deletes. - December 16, 2020 - Dynamic Healthcare Systems
New York’s Rejuvenating Fertility Center Turns to FertilityEHR
Meditab Software proudly welcomes both clinic locations of Rejuvenating Fertility Center (RFC), and their award-winning founder Dr. Zaher Merhi, to the FertilityEHR family. - November 25, 2020 - Meditab Software Inc.
Dynamic Implements Crucial Updates Needed for the MAPD Program Software Changes for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) October 2020 Software Release
The CMS October 2020 software release announcement on August 25, included changes effective for AEP 2021. - October 14, 2020 - Dynamic Healthcare Systems
Dynamic Healthcare Systems Improves Its Risk Adjustment Offering
Operational Efficiency, Oversight, and Revenue Optimization Are Advanced Across Dynamic’s Risk Adjustment Solutions - September 25, 2020 - Dynamic Healthcare Systems
Dynamic Healthcare Systems Incorporates COVID-19 Telehealth Regulatory Changes for Medicare Advantage Organizations
Dynamic Healthcare Systems Makes Changes to its Risk Adjustment Solution to Meet Regulatory Expansion of Virtual Care. - August 19, 2020 - Dynamic Healthcare Systems
CRM Alabama, Southeast Fertility Staple, Adopts FertilityEHR
Having served the families of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida for almost three decades, The Center for Reproductive Medicine is adopting Meditab Software’s FertilityEHR system. - July 31, 2020 - Meditab Software Inc.
Dynamic Healthcare Systems Addresses the Challenges of Automating Medicare Member Correspondence
Join Dynamic Healthcare Systems as they address the challenges of automating member correspondence. Subject matter expert Frank Astacio will demystify how to maintain, manage, & create enrollment correspondence while upholding CMS regulations. As STAR Ratings can be affected, they will be... - July 17, 2020 - Dynamic Healthcare Systems
Dynamic Healthcare Systems' Risk Adjustment Management Program Services Gets Updated
Dynamic's Popular Risk Adjustment Management Program (RAMP) Advisory Service Helps Health Plans Address Common and Potentially Costly Issues - June 25, 2020 - Dynamic Healthcare Systems
DataPath, Inc. Whitepaper Reveals Survey Findings of Employee Familiarity of HSA and FSA Benefits
DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employer-sponsored benefits administration, announced today the release of a whitepaper titled, “Addressing Education Gaps is Key to TPA Growth.” In the whitepaper, DataPath summarizes findings from a survey they conducted... - December 12, 2019 - DataPath
DataPath, Inc. Honors Clients, Celebrates 35 Years at Annual Conference
DataPath, Inc., the longest running solutions provider in the benefits administration industry, announced the honorees of its annual partner awards. The DataPath Partner Awards were presented at the Connections 2019 conference and recognize industry success, business growth, and commitment to... - June 07, 2019 - DataPath
HealthAxis Group Acquires Analytics Partners
HealthAxis Group announced the acquisition of Analytics Partners based in Jacksonville, FL. The merging of business operations adds robust and proven analytics to complement the HealthAxis Group’s current and powerful core platform and services. HealthAxis Group acquired Analytics Partners... - April 09, 2019 - Analytics Partners
RX2Live Unveils Behavior Health Screenings
RX2Live, a health and wellness company serving medical professionals and employers, recently debuted its In-Office Screening for patients, an automated, customizable and turnkey solution for physicians and other health care providers to screen their patients for various health... - March 26, 2019 - RX2live-Minnesota
DataPath, Inc. Publishes New Materials for Award-Winning Benefits Education and Engagement Program
DataPath, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration solutions, recently released new materials for its award-winning employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor. The new materials include second edition comic books, videos, and fact sheets... - September 25, 2018 - DataPath
DataPath Wins Second NHIA Award for Captain Contributor Employee Education, Engagement Program
DataPath, Inc., a leading national provider of technology solutions for benefits administration is the recipient of the 2018 National Health Information Awards’ (NHIA) Bronze Award for its employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor. DataPath was honored... - September 11, 2018 - DataPath
EZCare Clinic Now Offers ADD or ADHD Treatment. Diagnostic Exam for New Patients and Prescription Refills Available Today.
EZCare Medical Clinic in San Francisco can now provide treatment for ADD or ADHD to qualified patients. New patient diagnostic exams and ADD and ADHD treatment and prescriptions today. - August 06, 2018 - EzCare Medical Clinic
DataPath Honored with Digital Health Award® Gold Award for Employee Education, Engagement Program for Clients
DataPath, Inc., a leading national provider of healthcare benefits administration solutions, has been chosen for the 2018 Digital Health Gold Award by the Health Information Resource Center® (HIRC). DataPath was honored in the Web-Based Digital Health category for its employee education and... - June 21, 2018 - DataPath
DataPath White Paper Analyzes HSA Profitability and Potential Administration Solutions for TPAs
As the HSA market steadily continues to grow, more third-party administrators (TPAs) are looking to add HSA management services to their portfolio. A new whitepaper published by DataPath, Inc. addresses common TPA concerns about entering the HSA market: revenue opportunity, workload, and the need... - May 03, 2018 - DataPath
DataPath Introduces New COBRA Materials for Innovative Employee Engagement Program
DataPath, Inc., a leading innovator of technology solutions for the healthcare benefits administration industry, has introduced a new character and new materials for its groundbreaking employee education and engagement program, The Adventures of Captain Contributor. In March 2018 at its annual... - April 11, 2018 - DataPath
DataPath Announces Addition of HSA Administration and Investments in Cloud-Based Summit Platform
DataPath’s fully-unified Summit platform becomes the industry’s only cloud-based solution to feature FSA, HRA, HSA and COBRA administration capabilities. - March 13, 2018 - DataPath
ArmadaCare Announces a New Suite of Supplemental Insurance Products
ArmadaCare has launched a new suite of supplemental insurance products, further strengthening its market-leading position in the group targeted supplemental health benefits market. This innovative suite of supplemental benefits enables companies to strike the right balance between two competing... - March 10, 2018 - ArmadaCare
DataPath Examines How New Technologies Can Revolutionize Benefits Administration for TPAs
New white paper analyzes the current state of software technologies and the impact on CDH account and COBRA administration. - December 06, 2017 - DataPath
DataPath Summit Marks Industry First with New Billing Functionality.
DataPath’s expanded Summit platform becomes the industry’s only cloud-based solution for seamless CDH account and COBRA administration. - November 07, 2017 - DataPath