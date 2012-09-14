PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Former Unliver Executive Joins Gut-Health Startup Live Free Foods Live Free Foods (www.eatlivefree.com) is a gut-health focused food brand, aimed at providing support and range of delicious, Low FODMAP certified products for the 46 million Americans suffering from IBS – Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Its new COO will help set Live Free Foods apart as a leader in the Gut Health market. - September 28, 2019 - Live Free Foods

Caffe de Aromi Takes the Stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 Caffe de Aromi took the stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 which is considered the greatest coffee event in Southeast Asia. A festival which brings all of the amazing types of coffee, from its origin to the magical final taste that we all adore. - March 23, 2019 - Caffe de Aromi

Starwest Botanicals Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Organic Cardamom Pods Green (Whole) Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination Starwest Botanicals is voluntarily recalling specific lots of Starwest Botanicals Organic Cardamom Pods Green (Whole), which are packaged in Mylar 1 pound bags and in bulk packs, due to possible Salmonella contamination. - March 09, 2018 - Starwest Botanicals

PLB Sports, Leader in Athlete-Endorsed Food Products, Launches Brand-New WWE Fruit Snacks Featuring Top Names in Wrestling PLB Sports, the premier food marketing company specializing in matching professional athletes with superior product lines, announced the launch of their brand new WWE Fruit Snacks. Joining a realm of other unique food products representing professional sports like WWE, hockey, baseball, and more, WWE... - January 11, 2018 - PLB Sports

TREIF’s Newest Dicer is Taking It Down to -18°c Precise Cutting at Lower Temperatures with a Unique Technology TREIF USA will be unveiling their latest dicer at the 2018 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), the AVITOS. This will be the third new machine that TREIF has introduced to the US market in the last year. The new AVITOS features a unique cutting technology that allows for dicing of salted... - December 21, 2017 - TREIF USA

Mom Made Foods Announces New Healthy Twist on Frozen Kid Favorite Meals Mom Made Foods Launches Two New Meals Offering More Variety for Health-Conscious Families - September 23, 2017 - Mom Made Foods LLC

Caffe De Aromi Sponsors Concept Speed Cycling Club in Bangkok Thailand Coffee and cycling has a long history of being deeply embedded with each other. Caffe de Aromi wanted to say thank you for the continued support from the cycling community and has become a sponsor to Concept Speed in Bangkok Thailand. - June 14, 2017 - Caffe de Aromi

Caffe De Aromi Launches on the Lazada Thailand Online Marketplace Caffe de Aromi gains national distribution by utilising the Lazada Thailand online marketplace. Doing so allows Caffe de Aromi to reduce marketing cost and streamline distribution. - June 08, 2017 - Caffe de Aromi

FALCON Evolution: The Next Generation of TREIF Portion Cutting Machines. Designed Specifically for the U.S. Marketplace. The next generation of TREIF precision portion cutting machines was unveiled at interpack on May 4, 2017 and will be available in the U.S. on June 1st. The FALCON evolution is the latest addition to the TREIF FALCON line and offers high-speed cutting with an exceptionally high capacity and continuously... - May 05, 2017 - TREIF USA

Fysh Oil, Vegan Brain Food Made from Algae Not Fish. A New Supplement from Tofuna Fysh. A more ocean-friendly source of omega 3's that is sustainably sourced from lab-certified algae made in the USA. - October 21, 2016 - Tofuna Fysh

Calico Cottage, Inc. Excites Retailers with Cutting-Edge Fudge Flavor Innovations Fudge pioneers to showcase inventive new flavors at New York’s Summer Fancy Food Show. - June 24, 2016 - Calico Cottage, Inc.

Empire Mayo Continues Holiday Series with a Hanukkah Tribute - "Everything Bagel Mayo" “Everything Bagel” mayo is part two of three in the holiday collection from Empire Mayonnaise Co. and Greenpoint Trading Co. Last week the collaborators announced “Holiday Stuffing” and plan to release the third in the series early next week. - December 01, 2015 - Empire Mayonnaise Co.

Island Abbey Foods® Has Announced Today That Their Two Newest Honibe® Lozenge Products Will be Available Across Canada at Shoppers Drug Mart Island Abbey Foods® Announced Today New Retailers will carry the latest innovative throat lozenges, honibe® honey lozenges™ with cherry and honibe® honey lozenges™ with Immune Boost. - October 16, 2015 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Caffè de Aromi Acquires Route 66 Coffee Roasters Bangkok based Route 66 Coffee Roasters has been acquired by Caffé de Aromi. - August 11, 2015 - Caffe de Aromi

Brooklyn’s Empire Mayo Goes Global Brooklyn's Empire Mayonnaise will be exhibiting in booth #4730 at the 2015 Summer Fancy Food Show event, selling nationally and now globally with several new international partnerships. - June 24, 2015 - Empire Mayonnaise Co.

Launch of The Judge Jerky Gun by Online Beef Jerky Store, JerkySpot.com Beef jerky brand and retailer JerkySpot, now has a more durable tool for jerky makers. - May 27, 2015 - JerkySpot.com

Connecticut Coconut Company – Philippine Organic Coconut Sugar: in Line with Consumer Trends Philippine Organic & Kosher Coconut Sugar Launched as Tabletop Sweetener. - April 10, 2015 - Connecticut Coconut Company

A Sweet Repeat: Holm Made Toffee Co. Brings Home Two Awards from the 2015 Oregon Chocolate Festival Holm Made Toffee Co. announced today that they were a big winner at the 11th Annual Oregon Chocolate Festival held March 6th – 8th in Ashland, OR. The event featured over 30 artisan chocolatiers from Oregon, Washington and California. The festival boasts eight award categories - seven are voted... - March 13, 2015 - Holm Made Toffee Co.

Honey Lozenges with Cherry and Honey Lozenges with Immune Boost Now Available at Select Pharmacies and Online at www.Honibe.com Island Abbey Foods™, the creator of the award winning Honibe – Pure Honey Joy® brand of honey products, announced today the launch of their newest Honey Lozenges: Honibe Honey Lozenges™ with Cherry and Honibe Honey Lozenges™ with Immune Boost with Echinacea, Vitamin C, Zinc, and a hint of Citrus. - September 18, 2014 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Nirvana Kitchen Launches a Vegan Meal Delivery Service and a Line of Ready-to-Eat Vegan Cuisine in the Selected Retail Stores Nirvana Kitchen, a California Bay Area-based premium vegan food company, is committed to building a loyal following with taste, nutrition, convenience and transparency. - August 31, 2014 - Nirvana Kitchen

A Sweet Success: Holm Made Toffee Co. Brings Home Two Awards from the Oregon Chocolate Festival Holm Made Toffee Co. announced today that they were a big winner at the 10th Annual Oregon Chocolate Festival held over the weekend in Ashland, OR. The event was held March 7th – 9th at the Ashland Spring Hotel and featured over 30 of the states best artisan chocolate companies. Three industry... - March 23, 2014 - Holm Made Toffee Co.

Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ Announced Today a Partnership with Local Québec Honey Producer Citadelle Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ has announced today that their Honibe - Pure Honey Joy® flagship brand will be partnering with Québec honey producers’ cooperative, Citadelle. This partnership will allow Island Abbey Foods™ to expand their Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ product line into the Québec natural health market through a co-branded effort with the organization. Citadelle is a valued cooperative in the Québec market supporting its local economy by working with local producers since 1925. - November 28, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ Announced Today a Partnership with Leading Finnish Pharmaceutical Company Orion Pharma Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ has announced today that their Honibe - Pure Honey Joy® flagship brand will be partnering with Finnish pharmaceutical company, Orion Pharma. This partnership will allow Island Abbey Foods™ to expand their Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ product line into the Finnish biopharmaceutical market through a co-branded effort with Orion under their Posivil brand of cough and cold products. - October 27, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ Now Available in Participating Peoples Drug Mart and Peoples Pharmacy Locations in British Columbia Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ announced today that their Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ are now available in participating Peoples Drug Mart and Peoples Pharmacy locations in British Columbia. - October 18, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Rexall and Pharma Plus Now Carrying Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ in Canada Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ announced today that their Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ are now available in all Rexall and Pharma Plus locations across Canada. The Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ will be showcased in 290 Rexall and Pharma Plus stores across the nation. - October 05, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Safeway Now Carrying Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ in Canada Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ announced today that their Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ are now available in all Safeway locations across Canada. The Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ will be showcased in 190 Safeway stores across the nation. - September 29, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Global GrubTM Named Finalist for sofiTM Award Global GrubTM Named Finalist for sofiTM Award, Winners to be Announced at Summer Fancy Food Show. - June 29, 2013 - Global Grub

Cavemen, Cavewomen and Cavekids Convene in Westchester June 30th event urges CrossFit community to go “positively primal!” - June 26, 2013 - Your Chef Next Door

Honibe – Pure Honey Joy® Expands with Pure PEI Liquid & Creamed Honey for Retail & Food Service Markets Island Abbey Foods Ltd™ flagship brand Honibe – Pure Honey Joy® is now offering their Honibe® Honey in two new packaging formats for retailers and consumers. This new product launch will allow consumers to enjoy Honibe® Liquid Honey in a 500g squeeze bottle and Honibe® Creamed Honey in a 250g jar. - June 02, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Honibe – Pure Honey Joy!® Launches New Line of Honibe® Honey Delights® Made With 100% Pure Dried Honey for the Confectionery Market Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ flagship brand Honibe – Pure Honey Joy® is now offering their Honibe® Honey Delights® for global retail distribution. This new launch of the product will showcase the confectionery product in a twenty-count bag with its claim to fame of being the world’s first candy made with pure dried honey. This new launch will allow the company to capitalize on the ever-growing confectionery market that is available across the globe valued at an average of 150 billion dollars. - May 02, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

General Ming's New Website for Asian Tea and Food Products The new boutique website for General Ming’s products is now live. This website is set to start selling Asian tea and food products to buyers from all parts of the world. The launch of the website is very timely, especially now that Yazu and Korean citron teas have become favorites for people all over the world. This website will offer information as well as sell the product directly to customers. - April 08, 2013 - General Mings

Island Abbey Foods Ltd™ Announced Today the World’s First Vitamins in Pure Dried Honey Form Island Abbey Foods Ltd™ has announced today the launch of their newest Honibe – Pure Honey Joy® natural health product line extension: Honibe Honey Vitamins™. Vitamin C and D now available in a Honibe pure dried Honey Lozenge™ format. - March 24, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

How Eight Professional Athletes Are Spreading the Spirit of Aloha Royal Hawaiian Orchards Promotes Health and Well Being Through Brand Ambassadors - March 14, 2013 - Royal Hawaiian

Good News for Gluten Free: Macadamia Nuts Offer an Aloha Experience for Health Conscious Consumers Royal Hawaiian’s GMO Free, Gluten Free, Sulfite Free Savory and Crunch Macadamia Snacks Provide Balance in Our Fast-Paced World - March 02, 2013 - Royal Hawaiian

Island Abbey Foods Ltd CEO John Rowe Has Been Awarded the 2013 Food Industry Leadership Award by Food in Canada Magazine Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ announced today that company CEO John Rowe has been honoured with the 2013 Food Industry Leadership Award by Food In Canada Magazine. - February 23, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Honibe® Honey Delights® Now Available as Nature’s Tastiest Suckers™ for Kids and Adults Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ announced today that they will be expanding their award winning Honibe® - Honey Delights® product line into confectionary and natural cough and cold remedies with the launch of new Honey Delights® Suckers™. - February 17, 2013 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Cocoa Family is Now Kosher & Passover Certified Cocoa Family offers Kosher and Passover Certified Ingredients. - January 30, 2013 - Cocoa Family

Freshline Gourmet Shares Authentic Quality Greek Foods with Us The food experts and inspectors at I.C.B. Services Ltd have recently established their Freshline Gourmet (www.freshline-gourmet.com) food distribution enterprise, with a mission to provide an extensive line of the highest quality, great tasting & all natural foods Greece has to offer. By doing so,... - January 28, 2013 - Freshline Gourmet

Somebody’s Mother’s to Debut New Sauces at the NASFT Winter Fancy Food Show Somebody’s Mother’s Chocolate Sauce will debut three new dessert sauces at the National Association for the Specialty Food Trade’s 38th Winter Fancy Food Show, said company founder and president Lynn Lasher. The new flavors: Mocha (chocolate sauce infused with coffee and chicory),... - January 10, 2013 - Somebody's Mother's Chocolate Sauce

Chocwasabi® Launches Frozen Wasabi Hot Chocolate Mix Rich, Creamy Hot Chocolate with a Hint of Wasabi for a Cold Winter’s Day - January 06, 2013 - Chocwasabi

This Holiday Season, Start 2013 Like Our Ancestors Did 10,000 Years Ago Massachusetts-Based Company Now Offers “Cave to Table” Cuisine - December 23, 2012 - Your Chef Next Door

The Honey Drop, the Ultimate Fuel for Astronauts, Will be Powering Commander Chris Hadfield's Mission to the International Space Station Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ will be breaking the boundaries of space as its flagship product, the Honibe® Honey Drop®, gains altitude on its way to the International Space Station to become a nutritional snack for Commander Chris Hadfield's Expedition 35 Crew. The Honibe Honey Drop was chosen... - December 21, 2012 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Connecticut Author, Sandra Champlain, Gives Free Help on "Grief" to Those Impacted by Elementary School Shooting December 14, 2012 At least 27 shot and killed, including children, at a Newtown, Connecticut elementary school. Sandra Champlain, author of "How to Survive Grief" and "We Don't Die - A Skeptic's Discovery of Life After Death" gives families important tools to deal with their pain at this emotional time. - December 14, 2012 - Sandra Champlain

Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ Has Announced Their First Targeted Introduction Into the French Canadian Market Partnering with Jean Coutu Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ announced today that their Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ are now available in Jean Coutu stores across Canada. Honibe® Honey Lozenges will be showcased in over 280 Jean Coutu’s stores in the Quebec and New Brunswick market. - December 07, 2012 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Harpers Ferry Wine & Gourmet Recommends Ten Must-Have Gourmet Gifts for Under $15 With the 2012 holiday shopping season coming, these budget friendly yet incredibly gourmet products are sure to bring delight. - December 06, 2012 - Whole Life Kitchens, LLC

Shoppers Drug Mart - Canada’s Largest Provider of Pharmacy Products and Services Now Carrying Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ Island Abbey Foods Ltd.™ announced today that their Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ are now available in all Shoppers Drug Mart locations across Canada. The Honibe® Honey Lozenges™ will be showcased in over 900 Shoppers Drug Mart stores across the nation. - November 30, 2012 - Island Abbey Foods Ltd.

Dr. Oz Inspires Whole Life Kitchens to Produce a Brownie Mix Sweetened with Low Glycemic Coconut Palm Sugar Dr. Oz Fan Wants to Help Other Oz Fans and America Eat Healthier with a Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix. - November 30, 2012 - Whole Life Kitchens, LLC