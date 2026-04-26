Recent Headlines
Within Specialty Foods Wholesalers
Norva Foods - A Premium Seasoning Brand for the UK Market
Rasool Limited is pleased to announce the launch of NorvaFoods, a premium seasoning brand developed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, reliable and flavour-driven products across the UK food market. Built on a foundation of consistency, quality and modern taste preferences, NorvaFoods... - April 26, 2026 - Rasool Limited
Amrichi Launches STEM-based Gelato Science Workshop for School Children
Amrichi has launched a new STEM-based educational workshop for school children, using gelato making as a hands-on platform to introduce Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) concepts through real-world application. The workshop is conducted by Amrichi Founder Jeffrey Tan, a... - January 07, 2026 - Amrichi Sdn Bhd
Elevating Taste: Rasool Limited Launches in the UK with Himalayan Salt, Basmati Rice & Fine Seasonings
Rasool Limited, a UK-based importer and distributor of premium food products, is proud to announce its official launch, bringing carefully sourced Himalayan pink salt, authentic basmati rice, and specialty seasonings to the UK market. Rasool Limited ensures products are sourced with integrity,... - October 08, 2025 - Rasool Limited
CASA ARTE SANO Announces the Launch of NOPALLI BAKED: A New Healthy Snack Experience
After the success of its original NOPALLI Cactus Tortilla Chips, Casa Arte Sano has announced the launch of a new baked version. The latest addition to the NOPALLI family offers a lighter snack experience while maintaining the brand’s signature flavor and commitment to quality ingredients. Crafted with the same blend of nopal cactus flour and nixtamalized white corn, the new baked chips are Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, and made with 100% natural ingredients. - October 06, 2025 - Casa Arte Sano
CamelWay Opens EU/UK Distributor Network for Retail-Ready Camel Milk Powder
CamelWay launches an EU/UK distributor network for retail-ready camel milk powder- audited ISO/BRC/Halal production, 300 g resealable pouches, fully localized labels and batch docs, with short EU/UK lead times. Early traction in Italy; applications open now. - September 24, 2025 - CamelWay
The Next Chapter Begins: Introducing Casa Arte Sano
Casa Arte Sano is a food company founded by Gerardo Galván and the executive team that helped transform Topo Chico into a cultural icon in the United States. Built on a vision of artistry, culture, and community, Casa Arte Sano creates foods that go beyond flavor to tell a story. - September 16, 2025 - Casa Arte Sano
Goldenberry Farms Launches 2025 Sugar Mango Miniature Mango Season with New Digital Tools for Farmers
Goldenberry Farms® has announced the launch of the 2025 export season for miniature mangos. The company's brand of Sugar Mango brand of miniature mangos since 2021, has grown in popularity with more than 20 large retailers in the US, Canada, and Europe. This year, the brand's focus is traceability and improved product differentiation. - March 21, 2025 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Expands Mixed-Origin Avocado & Lime Programs Amid Ongoing Tariff Threats
Goldenberry Farms is expanding its multi-origin organic lime program, as well as the launch of new growing regions in Honduras and Colombia and direct shipments to Canada. - March 06, 2025 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Wins 2024 Marketing Excellence Award for Its Sweet Sugar Mango brand
Sustainable grower Goldenberry Farms was awarded the 2024 Marketing Excellence award by Produce Business Magazine for its “Sweet Sugar Mango®” brand of miniature mango. - September 11, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Introduces Sweet Sugar Mango® Retail Pack
Goldenberry Farms announces the expansion of its Sugar Mango miniature mango brand with a new recyclable consumer retail pack, allowing retailers and grocers greater merchandising options for this unique miniature mango. - June 19, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Melissa's and Goldenberry Farms Team up to Sweeten Sugar Mango Sales in the US
Melissa’s and Goldenberry Farms have announced a joint venture, designating Melissa’s as an official distributor of its top-selling Sweet Sugar Mango®, a miniature variety with exceptional Brix and thin, edible skin. Available April-June 2024, this marks the first... - March 26, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Prepares for Initial Sugar Mango Exports for 2024 Season; Announces New Consumer Campaign
Sustainable grower and shipper Goldenberry Farms is preparing for the initial shipments of the brand’s trademarked Sugar Mangos for the 2024 season, in conjunction with a new consumer and retail campaign, “Small, Sweet, and Easy to Eat!” The campaign includes children and adults... - February 17, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Expands Mixed-Origin Organic Lime Program
Goldenberry Farms is expanding its multi-origin organic and conventional lime program to supply the US market, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Colombia. - February 15, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms® Celebrates Status as Diversity-Owned and Managed Vendor, Adds New Items
Goldenberry Farms is announcing its multi-origin organic lime program, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Ecuador to provide bio-packed and bulk dragon fruit and pitaya, timed for the IFPA 2023 show in Anaheim this year. - October 20, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Announces New Organic Items for Fruit Attraction 2023
Goldenberry Farms is announcing its multi-origin, organic lime program, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Ecuador to provide bio-packed and bulk dragon fruit and pitaya to the European, Canadian, and US Markets. - October 04, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Retailer Demand Climbs for Fall Themed Produce
Goldenberry Farms® has announced a new sales and volume record with its Fall-season themed “Scarily Good” fruit lineup this month, building on the trend of seasonal display changeouts at grocers. - September 24, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
"Can I Have That, Mom?" - More Than Anyone, Kids Influence Our Impulse Buying Behaviors
Nearly 94% of kids ask for purchases from a parent at grocery stores, and it’s at the grocer where parents are the most open to influence from their kids when it comes to food. In general, children seem to have a significant influence on product decisions for which they will be the primary consumer. - July 25, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Kid-Friendly Ramboos Prepare to Take Center Stage in Grocers' Produce Sections
Goldenberry Farms expands its popular, family-friendly offerings for the 2023 season with the expansion of its award-winning rambutan product line, featuring new “Legend of Ramboo” characters and seasonal variations. - June 16, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
2023 sofi™ New Product Winner Comá Gourmet Foods Wins sofi™ New Product Award in the Fruit Spreads, Jams, and Jellies Category
Xoconostle Spread (choko-nose-leh) to Compete for sofi™ New Product of the Year at 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show - May 13, 2023 - Comá Gourmet Foods
Goldenberry Farms Acquires Federal Registration on Sweet Sugar Mango® Brand Trademark; Announces Planned Expansion
Global fruit brand Goldenberry Farms has been awarded US federal trademark protection for its Sweet Sugar Mango® mark, a pocket-sized miniature mango with a thin, edible skin. The company has expanded its unique product offerings with Sugar Mangos™, juices, and powdered fruit products. - March 28, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Blank Slate Kitchen Releases Zhug
Blank Slate Kitchen, the innovative culinary company known for their unique specialty foods, including the only domestically-produced Sichuan Chili Oil, have just introduced the first small-batch, shelf-stable and nationally available Zhug. An herby hot sauce of Yemeni origin, Zhug has been floated... - March 09, 2023 - Blank Slate Kitchen
Goldenberry Farms Launches "Lucky Golden Fruits" with Special Packaging for Lunar New Year 2023
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with "Lucky Golden Fruits," reinforcing the traditions of gifting fruit during the festive season. - December 08, 2022 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Expands Investments Into Organic Soil Health & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programs
Sustainable Agriculture and Fruit Health develop as top priorities for leading fresh fruit brand. - October 28, 2022 - Goldenberry Farms
Grower Promotes Traceability and Buyer Tools with New Website
Goldenberry Farms launches newly designed website, traceability tools, and grower interface - just in time for Fresh Summit (IFPA) in Orlando. - October 27, 2022 - Goldenberry Farms
Ekaterra Brings Indigenous West African Spices to the Global Chef
Houston-based Ekaterra launched in 2019 with over a dozen spices unique to West Africa. Now, two years later, the West African spice brand features 26 indigenous, wild-harvested spices available online with the mission to give everyone, everywhere the chance to taste flavors of the African Motherland. - September 06, 2022 - Ekaterra
Vgarden Expands Into Australia with Cale & Daughters to Bring Healthy and Delicious Plant-Based Foods to the Region
Gan Shmuel Health Industries & Agricultural Cooperative Society Unveil New Factory as Demand for Vegan Specialties & Conscious Food Production Alternatives Grows - September 05, 2022 - Vgarden
Russ Davis Wholesale Product Recall
Russ Davis Wholesale, Inver Grove Heights, MN, is voluntarily recalling multiple fruit and vegetable products produced by their Inver Grove Heights, MN facility. - August 01, 2022 - Russ Davis Wholesale
Teas Etc.’s PRIDE Green Tea Blend Does Double Duty Supporting Local and National Programs for LGBTQ Youth
Teas Etc. is brewing acceptance in their support of The Trevor Project and their local Fernandina Beach Pride Event with a colorful tea that is purple, delicious and gives back to LGBTQ Youth. - May 27, 2022 - Teas Etc., Inc.
Wozz! Trio of Globally Inspired Cooking Sauces Win Big at National Food Awards
A Trio of Globally Inspired Cooking Sauces made by specialty foods company, Wozz! Kitchen Creations, won 3 Gold medals at the NYC Fancy Food Show sofi™ Awards. Considered top honors in the country, Wozz Winning Sauces include their newest release Korean Raspberry Gochujang BBQ Sauce, Vietnamese Green Tea and Mint Dipping Sauce and North African Chermoula Cooking Sauce. - May 12, 2022 - Wozz Kitchen Creations
Goldenberry Farms™ Now Exporting New "Premium Select" Grade Goldenberries to Canada
A larger size and juicier flavor profile make this berry a standout in the category. - August 25, 2021 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms™ Joins PMA Produce Marketing Association in North America
Goldenberry Farms™ has joined the North American Produce Marketing Association (PMA), the largest trade association of top growers and producers. Goldenberry Farms™ joins brands such as Driscoll’s, Sunkist, Del Monte and Dole at the PMA, with a focus Food Safety for... - August 14, 2021 - Goldenberry Farms
Harvest & Filter Gives Urban Dwellers the Chance to Grow Their Own Food Bank
Organic Food Advocate Launches Urban "Grow Your Own" Service - May 28, 2021 - Harvest & Filter
Russ Davis Wholesale Announces Leadership Changes
Russ Davis Wholesale, today, announced the expansion of its leadership team with the goal of positioning the organization to meet the needs created by a growing demand for fresh food. - May 07, 2021 - Russ Davis Wholesale
Russ Davis Wholesale Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Soy in Veggie Pizza
Russ Davis Wholesale of Wadena, Minnesota is voluntarily recalling Veggie Pizza under the Crazy Fresh and Quick & Easy brands as it may contain undeclared soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of a serious or life-threating allergic reaction if they consume... - May 04, 2021 - Russ Davis Wholesale
Goldenberry Farms Receives Global GAP and Global GRASP Certifications
Medellin, Colombia-based Tropical Fruit Grower and Exporter Goldenberry Farms joins top tier Global Producers with Accredited Global GAP and GRASP Standards in place. - April 05, 2021 - Goldenberry Farms
Russ Davis Wholesale Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Fish (Anchovies) in Kowalski’s Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Russ Davis Wholesale of Wadena, Minnesota is voluntarily recalling Kowalski’s brand Buffalo Cauliflower Bites with Kowalski’s Steakhouse Blue Dressing because the Blue Cheese Dressing contains undeclared fish (anchovies). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish... - February 08, 2021 - Russ Davis Wholesale
Pork King Good Expands Product Line with 7 Oz. Party Size Pork Rinds
Pork King Good continues to take the pork rind market by storm with the addition of 4 new much anticipated SKUS this month. A common request coming from loyal customers has been for a larger size option on the pork rind bags, and Pork King Good has certainly delivered with the launch of their new 7... - November 05, 2020 - Pork King Good
Russ Davis Wholesale Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in Mixed Veggie Cup with Dip
Russ Davis Wholesale of Wadena, Minnesota is recalling individual serving cups of Mixed Veggie Cup with Dip because it may contain undeclared Egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these... - October 30, 2020 - Russ Davis Wholesale
St. Charles Trading, Inc. Brings Their Modern Vision to the Food Distribution Industry Once Again
St. Charles Trading, Inc., high quality food ingredient distributor, announces that they have launched their new website as of August 19, 2020. Since its inception in 1984, St. Charles Trading (SCT) has not stopped growing and innovating. SCT has been in its newly renovated office for roughly two... - August 27, 2020 - St. Charles Trading, Inc.
Russ Davis Wholesale Recalls Peaches and Peach Salsa Because of Possible Health Risk
Russ Davis Wholesale (RDW) is recalling Peach Salsa under the Crazy Fresh and Quick & Easy brands in an abundance of caution due to possible contamination with Salmonella. Salmonella may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with... - August 26, 2020 - Russ Davis Wholesale
Basia’s Pickles Joins Whole Foods Market as New Gourmet Supplier; Launches Additional Products
Texas Woman-Owned Small Business Proudly Becomes Part of the Whole Foods Market Product Selection - May 20, 2020 - Basia's Pickles, LLC
New RAMBOOS™ Season Begins at Goldenberry Farms
In an effort to increase the healthy consumption of tropical fruit with families and children, Goldenberry Farms™ has launched its "RAMBOOS™" branded product line, offering a kid-friendly introduction to the world of tropical fruit. The unique labels, character presentation, and available in-store merchandising displays help to create eye-catching presentations. - April 11, 2020 - Goldenberry Farms
Small Gourmet Business, Basia’s Pickles, Launches Big Flavors at Texas Central Market Stores
Texas Business Releases New Products with Specialty Food Chain Owned by HEB - February 18, 2020 - Basia's Pickles, LLC
Former Unliver Executive Joins Gut-Health Startup Live Free Foods
Live Free Foods (www.eatlivefree.com) is a gut-health focused food brand, aimed at providing support and range of delicious, Low FODMAP certified products for the 46 million Americans suffering from IBS – Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Its new COO will help set Live Free Foods apart as a leader in the Gut Health market. - September 28, 2019 - Live Free Foods
Caffe de Aromi Takes the Stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019
Caffe de Aromi took the stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 which is considered the greatest coffee event in Southeast Asia. A festival which brings all of the amazing types of coffee, from its origin to the magical final taste that we all adore. - March 23, 2019 - Caffe de Aromi
Starwest Botanicals Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Organic Cardamom Pods Green (Whole) Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination
Starwest Botanicals is voluntarily recalling specific lots of Starwest Botanicals Organic Cardamom Pods Green (Whole), which are packaged in Mylar 1 pound bags and in bulk packs, due to possible Salmonella contamination. - March 09, 2018 - Starwest Botanicals
PLB Sports, Leader in Athlete-Endorsed Food Products, Launches Brand-New WWE Fruit Snacks Featuring Top Names in Wrestling
PLB Sports, the premier food marketing company specializing in matching professional athletes with superior product lines, announced the launch of their brand new WWE Fruit Snacks. Joining a realm of other unique food products representing professional sports like WWE, hockey, baseball, and more,... - January 11, 2018 - PLB Sports
TREIF’s Newest Dicer is Taking It Down to -18°c Precise Cutting at Lower Temperatures with a Unique Technology
TREIF USA will be unveiling their latest dicer at the 2018 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), the AVITOS. This will be the third new machine that TREIF has introduced to the US market in the last year. The new AVITOS features a unique cutting technology that allows for dicing of... - December 21, 2017 - TREIF USA
Mom Made Foods Announces New Healthy Twist on Frozen Kid Favorite Meals
Mom Made Foods Launches Two New Meals Offering More Variety for Health-Conscious Families - September 23, 2017 - Mom Made Foods LLC
Caffe De Aromi Sponsors Concept Speed Cycling Club in Bangkok Thailand
Coffee and cycling has a long history of being deeply embedded with each other. Caffe de Aromi wanted to say thank you for the continued support from the cycling community and has become a sponsor to Concept Speed in Bangkok Thailand. - June 14, 2017 - Caffe de Aromi