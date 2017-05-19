PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Giovanni Rosso to Officially Join the Vias Imports Portfolio Barolos from the legendary Vigna Rionda Parcel will be imported starting on April 1, 2019. - March 25, 2019 - Vias Imports Ltd.

V.E.S Organic Vodka & Gin Appoints US Model Manager V.E.S "No Hangover" Spirits is proud to appoint Lance Manibog to the position of Social Media Manager. - February 17, 2019 - V.E.S Enriched Creations

Let Sangre de Vida® Tequila Steal Your Heart This Valentine’s Day Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Iconic Brands is rolling out an exciting package fit for both singles and lovers alike. Open your heart to Sangre de Vida® Tequila, the top-shelf 100% agave spirit that took home a coveted Double Gold and Best of Show awards at the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers... - February 08, 2019 - Iconic Brands

Vias Imports Announces the Inclusion of Five Italian Wineries to Portfolio in 2019 New Italian Wines Being Offered Include First-Ever Bottled Rosé in Italy/First Rosé to be Sold in US - January 10, 2019 - Vias Imports Ltd.

Two Years After Launch, Award-Winning Teaz Vodka is One of the World’s Finest Teaz Vodka is an exotic, premium, award-winning vodka made in France, featuring a silky, soft, fresh flavor and packaged within a carefully crafted, easily recognized bottle accentuating the female figure. - November 12, 2018 - Teaz Vodka

Organic Tequilas Target Strategic Growth Destilería Casa de Piedra, producer of award-winning, USDA-certified organic tequilas is set to continue expansion in the United States through 2018 with April launch in New Hampshire. - March 06, 2018 - Whalebone Spirits Consulting

Château de Pommard Welcomes New Assistant Winemaker The Next Generation Winemaking Team; Château de Pommard Welcomes New Assistant Winemaker Eric Pignal - December 15, 2017 - Chateau de Pommard

Announcing the Launch of Whiskey Lab Web Store. With the Launch of Their Web Store Whiskey Lab Brings Spirit Aging to Maker Homes Everywhere. After completing a successful Kickstarter campaign, the BRAIN Labs team is now able to produce their Whiskey Lab vessels on a larger scale. The team is now launching online sales through their website, http://www.whiskeylab.net/shop/. Visitors to the online store can order the Whiskey Lab aging kit, replacement Barrelheads, engraved tasting glasses, and other accessories. To celebrate the team is offering a 10% discount on all items sold through their web store October 13-15. - October 10, 2017 - BRAIN Labs, LLC

Local Whiskey Lab Company Supports Habitat for Humanity Women Build at Hard Hat and Black Tie Event BRAIN Labs, LLC donated a Whiskey Lab Double Barrel Gift Pack for auction at Habitat for Humanity Portland Metro/East Hard Hat & Black Tie Event. These unique vessels are designed for home enthusiasts to explore “barrel aging” whiskey or other spirits, without the barrel. The seventh annual event will be held at the Portland Art Museum Friday, October 6th. - October 02, 2017 - BRAIN Labs, LLC

Château de Pommard Reboots Burgundy A New Brand Image Sets the Stage for the Future - July 20, 2017 - Chateau de Pommard

NZ Wine Navigator Provides Wines at "NZ Meets LA" Dinner at LA Food Bowl 2017 Sianne Dixon-Hall recently represented NZ Wine Navigator at the LA Food Bowl 2017 event, NZ Meets LA, dinner at Tangaroa Fish Market & Raw Bar. https://winepredator.com/2017/05/19/nz-meets-la-dinner-at-tangaroa-during-la-food-bowl-2017/ Tangaroa is a restaurant and fish market with a friendly neighborhood... - June 09, 2017 - NZ Wine Navigator

300 Years Later: Burgundy Unmasked Château de Pommard’s New Wine Experiences Explore the Mystery of UNESCO’s World Heritage Climats. - April 20, 2017 - Chateau de Pommard

Minnesota Hard Cider Makers Form Guild, Organize Minnesota Cider Week Minnesota Cider producers have formed a guild for the purpose of developing and promoting Minnesota-made Cider. Together they are organizing Minnesota Cider Week June 5-10, a week-long celebration of cider with multiple events at different venues throughout the Twin Cities. The Craft Cider Festival on Saturday June 10 at City Place in downtown St. Paul offers a tasting of 50 different ciders from around the world. - April 19, 2017 - Minnesota Cider Guild

New Trade Show Debuts in Lafayette, Louisiana This Summer The new, semi-annual Southern Wholesale Gift Show debuts in Acadiana in July, welcoming boutique and retail buyers and wholesalers to the Cajun Dome Convention Center in Lafayette for a weekend of fun and profit. - April 07, 2017 - Southern Wholesale Gift Show

Southwest Spirits & Wine Releases Calamity Gin and Knockmore Irish Whiskey Southwest Spirits & Wine, a joint venture between Southwest Distillery and Prairie Creek Beverages, releases Calamity Gin and Knockmore Irish Whiskey. In a journey to create a gin for the next “gin”eration that would appeal to non-gin drinkers it took the President and Master Blender... - February 09, 2017 - Southwest Spirits & Wine

Whiskey Lab to Offer Oregon Oak Barrelheads - the At-Home Spirit Aging Team Offers a New Rare Wood Option to Reach Kickstarter Stretch Funding Goal BRAIN Labs, LLC, a Portland, OR-based company that manufactures Whiskey Lab at-home spirit aging containers today announced that they plan to add Oregon oak (Quercus garryana) to their lineup of interchangeable wood Barrelheads. Launched on the popular crowdfunding platform Kickstarter on July 27th campaign ends September 25th, 2016. Whiskey Lab has already surpassed its initial $12,500 USD funding goal. - September 21, 2016 - BRAIN Labs, LLC

Whiskey Lab Barrel-Aging, Without the Barrel Whiskey Lab is a unique vessel designed to explore “barrel aging” whiskey or other spirits, without the barrel. The vessel performs like the full-sized barrels, without the disadvantages of mini barrels and sticks. As you make a barrel smaller, you have a higher ratio of wood in contact with a smaller volume of liquid inside, which can cause the woody-flavored elements to diffuse into the liquid too quickly. Whiskey Lab keeps the ratio of wood-to-liquid similar to a full-sized barrel. - July 27, 2016 - BRAIN Labs, LLC

American Wine Journalist Inducted Into Prestigious Madeira Wine Brotherhood Seattle-Based Wine Journalist Roy Hersh Honored with Induction Into Prestigious Madeira Wine Brotherhood - July 24, 2016 - For The Love Of Port

Brett Dennen Adds Winemaker to His Resume in Time for Bottlerock Napa Valley Brett Dennen's 93 point highly rated sparkling rose Charismatic Fool was picked by VinFormant wine merchant in Napa Valley as their official wine for Bottlerock. - May 27, 2016 - Vinformant

Peachy Canyon Winery Takes Paso Robles Wine to Cuba Paso Robles, California winery is invited to participate in an international wine symposium held in Havana, Cuba, to celebrate the recent lifting of the US-Cuba trade and travel embargo. - January 27, 2016 - Peachy Canyon Winery

SANP Enters Letter of Intent to Acquire Dominican Republic Tobacco Company Santo Mining Corporation also known as Cathay Lifestyle Group Inc., (OTC PINK: SANP), (the "Company"), announced the signing of a letter of intent to purchase a controlling interest in a tobacco company in the Dominican Republic, Tabacalera Café Fuerte SRL. Additional revenue opportunities... - December 14, 2015 - Santo Mining Corp.

Brain Labs Innovation Group to Launch Flagship Product, "Whiskey Lab," the Better-Than-a-Barrel Aging Solution Whiskey Lab’s development was inspired by its creators’ experience aging white whiskey that they made together in a distilling class. Looking to develop the complex flavors that they enjoyed in commercial whiskeys, they tried many of the products available on the market, but were left disappointed. Whiskey Lab allows aspiring spirit crafters to enjoy the process of wood-aging and tasting, with the same professional-quality experience of a full-sized whiskey barrel, on a home scale. - December 11, 2015 - BRAIN Labs, LLC

New Wine Picker App Wants to be Your Pocket Sommelier Intuitive wine app scans and recommends the best sips from restaurants wine lists; recently launched Kickstarter campaign. - November 28, 2015 - Wine Picker

Deadhead® Rum Transitions to a Larger Distillery Deadhead® Rum-which recently won a Gold Medal for its Amber Rum and a Platinum Medal for its bottle design at the 2015 Sip Awards, the international spirits competition held in Newport, CA-will move distilleries this month to keep up with growing demand; its sales have nearly doubled in the past... - October 31, 2015 - Iconic Brands

Iconic® Brands’ Apocalypto® Tequila Wins Big at Glorious Spirits' Made in Mexico Awards At the 2015 Glorious Spirits' Made in Mexico Awards, both the Apocalypto Blanco and Apocalypto Reposado expressions from Iconic® Brands took home Gold Medals. Occurring in San Diego, the tasting is judged by industry executives, who rate each spirit's appearance, aromatics, flavor, mouthfeel and... - October 11, 2015 - Iconic Brands

Iconic® Brands’ Sangre de Vida® Tequila Wraps Up the Summer in a Big Way At the seventh annual Sip Awards held in Newport Beach, CA, consumers judged over 400 spirits, and Sangre de Vida® came home with a Silver, Bronze and Gold Medal for its Blanco, Reposado and Añejo expressions, respectively. Winning these medals, qualifies these Sangre de Vida® offerings... - October 04, 2015 - Iconic Brands

Santo Mining, Corp. Announces Chief Executive Officer Resignation Santo Mining Corporation (OTCBB: SANP), (the "Company"), announced today that Mr. Alan French, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has tendered his resignation, effective immediately. The company indicated Mr. French's resignation is unrelated to his work performed at the Company, and that... - July 14, 2015 - Santo Mining Corp.

Iconic® Brands’ Sangre de Vida® Wins Big at The 2015 San Francisco World Spirits Competition Three expressions—the Blanco, Reposado and Añejo—from Iconic® Brands' Sangre de Vida® were honored with Double Gold Packaging Design Awards and Silver Medals from The 2015 San Francisco World Spirits Competition that took place in late March. Made in Jalisco, Mexico, Sangre... - April 24, 2015 - Iconic Brands

Iconic® Brands’ Sangre de Vida® Reposado Receives Major Accolades at WSWA Walking away with not only a Double Gold award from the 2015 Spirit Tasting Competition at the 72nd annual Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Convention, Iconic® Brands' (www.iconicbrandsinc.com) Sangre de Vida® Reposado Tequila also took home the honor of Best of Show. Double... - April 22, 2015 - Iconic Brands

Fine Selection of Wines from Baja California Now Available in the US A distribution contract signed for a comprehensive selection of Wines from Baja California (Mexico) - January 15, 2015 - Volubilis Imports, Inc.

Cold Weather Increases Online Wine Purchases Consumers stock up with 52% more wine as temperatures drop. - November 01, 2014 - Today's Wine

Eat, Drink, Carve and be Merry! A Family-Friendly Harvest Wine Event in Paso Robles. Paso Robles' winery Chronic Cellars is hosting a free pumpkin carving event at the Chronic Cellars Tasting Room on October 18, 2014, for Paso Harvest Wine Weekend. - October 14, 2014 - Chronic Cellars

Wine-in-a-Can Start-Up Aims Big, Looking to Next Generation of Wine Drinkers for Fan Base Harlem Vintners, LLC, a new company focused on youth-oriented spirits, recently launched a campaign to introduce its new product, Maenad, to the masses. Maenad is unique in that it is the first attempt to market a great tasting affordable wine-in-a-can to a generation of savvy youth consumers. Further, Maenad presents a bold visual presentation to the table, as every can has beautiful artwork that will appeal to those who appreciate not only fine taste in their wine, but fine art as well. - May 11, 2014 - Harlem Vintners LLC

Barossa Shiraz Beats World's Best Gatt Shiraz Triumphs at International Wine and Spirit Competition. Highly awarded Barossa estate, Gatt Wines has triumphed again. 2008 Gatt Shiraz has been awarded the trophy for best syrah/shiraz at the International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC) in London. - October 12, 2013 - Gatt Wines

High Eden Home of World's Top Riesling Gatt Wines claim international Riesling trophy at Decanter World Wine Awards Boutique Eden Valley estate, Gatt Wines has attained top honours at the world’s foremost international wine competition. - September 10, 2013 - Gatt Wines

Klassen Wines Launches Big Mouth Chardonnay As part of its 10th Anniversary Celebration, Calaveras County wine producer, Brian Klassen, introduces the newest addition to his signature wines, Big Mouth Chardonnay. “I can’t think of a better wine with which to commemorate our 10th Anniversary,” said Brian Klassen, Founder and... - May 15, 2013 - Klassen Wines

Tudor Wines Crowning Touch at Major NYC Culinary Event On April 9, 2013, a stellar tag team of Monterey area-based chefs barnstormed Manhattan, showcasing the best food and wine of California’s lush Monterey Bay region. They included Ted Walter from the well-loved Passionfish in Pacific Grove, Tim Wood of the sumptuous Carmel Valley Ranch and John... - April 17, 2013 - Tudor Wines

Gatt Wines Claims World's Best Wine Gatt Wines claims number 1 wine and 2nd top winery in the world. - March 19, 2013 - Gatt Wines

Gatt Wines Top of the New World The trophy for best new world red wine at the largest and most prestigious wine competition in Asia was awarded to 2008 Gatt High Eden Shiraz. The elegant shiraz from Eden Valley came out on top of a highly competitive field of leading wines from around the globe. The trophy was presented by H.I.H. Princess Takamado at the Japan Wine Challenge Awards Ceremony. - May 28, 2012 - Gatt Wines

Whiskey NYC Retailer The Whiskey Place Promotes Limited Price Reductions on Its Collection of Bruichladdich Single Malt Scotch Whisky Online scotch whiskey retailer The Whiskey Place is now offering short-term discounts on its selection of Bruichladdich Islay single malt scotch. - April 21, 2012 - The Whiskey Place - Single Malt Scotch Brands

Specialty Scotch Whiskey Retailer The Whiskey Place Promotes Discounts on Laphroaig and Talisker for a Short Time Only The Whiskey Place, which specializes in supplying whiskey connoisseurs with high-end single malt scotches, just announced limited-time discounts on its selection of Laphroaig and Talisker bottles. - February 11, 2012 - The Whiskey Place - Single Malt Scotch Brands

Single Malt Whiskey Merchandiser The Whiskey Place Promotes Deals on Glenrothes and Glenlivet Scotches The Whiskey Place, known for its selection of single malt whiskey, is promoting its lines of Glenrothes and Glenlivet scotches, which are currently on sale. - January 05, 2012 - The Whiskey Place - Single Malt Scotch Brands

Single Malt Whiskey Warehouse The Whiskey Place Showcases Discounts on Newly Acclaimed Old Pulteney Scotch The Whiskey Place is showcasing its affordably priced 12- and 17-year-old Old Pulteney single malt scotches, a brand recently recognized by whiskey connoisseur Jim Murray. - November 23, 2011 - The Whiskey Place - Single Malt Scotch Brands

The Whiskey Place Showcases Deals on Balvenie and Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotches TheWhiskeyPlace.com is promoting its limited-time bargains on two legendary single malt scotch brands: Balvenie and Glenfiddich. - October 27, 2011 - The Whiskey Place - Single Malt Scotch Brands

Calgary Liquor Services Introduces Home Delivery of Various Types of Drinks and Fast Food to Any Area of Calgary Within 1 Hour Calgary Liquor Services provides Home Delivery services of liquor, wine, beer and Fast Food to Any Area of Calgary within 1 Hour. Other services of the company include gift wrapping, flower, pizza, and grocery delivery. - October 14, 2011 - Calgary liquor delivery

David and Goliath Showdown in the Rum Industry Rum industry set for David and Goliath showdown as New York-based Cofresi Rum Company prepares to take on market titan Captain Morgan and stem tax revenue losses to Puerto Rico in the wake of Diageo's flight. - September 30, 2011 - Cofresi Rum

The Whiskey Place Promotes Special Savings on Crown Royal Whiskey and Disaronno Amaretto Liqueur The Whiskey Place is offering low prices on Crown Royal whiskey and Disaronno Amaretto liqueur, with special savings on bulk orders for both. - September 24, 2011 - The Whiskey Place - Single Malt Scotch Brands

The Whiskey Place Promotes Deals on Grey Goose Vodka and Jack Daniels Whiskey TheWhiskeyPlace.com is offering deals on Grey Goose vodka and Jack Daniels whiskey, two top-shelf liquors, for a limited time. - September 11, 2011 - The Whiskey Place - Single Malt Scotch Brands

For Glenfiddich and Chivas Regal Single Malt Scotches, The Whiskey Place Has New Lower Prices TheWhiskeyPlace.com now has select bottles of Glenfiddich and Chivas Regal, two fine blended and single malt scotches, on sale for a limited time. - August 31, 2011 - The Whiskey Place - Single Malt Scotch Brands