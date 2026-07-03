Recent Headlines
Within Wine & Distilled Alcoholic Beverage Merchant Wholesalers
Granite City-Based Double00 Vodka Announces Official Launch Night at Nick's Bar & Grill
Double00 Vodka, a Granite City-based premium vodka brand founded by Darryl Gill, will celebrate its official launch on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Nick’s Bar & Grill in Granite City, Illinois. The launch will introduce the brand’s signature cold-serve experience, #chilledDouble00. - July 03, 2026 - DLG Spirts, Inc
Miles Wine Cellars Celebrates Spooky Season with Haunted Weekend of Events
Halloween festivities blend wine, costumes, and canine companions. - October 14, 2025 - Miles Wine Cellars
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine Partners with Park Street, Toasting to Style, Self-Expression, and the Art of Celebration
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine — the bold new champagne from designer and cultural disruptor Odain Watson — has officially signed with leading alcohol distributor Park Street, marking an exciting new chapter that merges the worlds of luxury fashion and fine wine. - August 22, 2025 - Odaingerous LLC
Veeno.it: the New Frontier of Monthly Wine Subscriptions
Veeno.it offers a unique wine experience through a monthly subscription, delivering two carefully selected bottles to your door. Each box includes tasting notes and insights on winemaking and regions, offering an accessible way to explore wine culture. Subscribers gain access to exclusive events, tastings, and workshops, connecting them to quality wines and local producers. Veeno.it blends tradition with innovation, making it ideal for both wine enthusiasts and curious newcomers. - November 08, 2024 - Veeno Srls
McClain Cellars Unveils the Black Heroes Collection: A Tribute to American Icons
McClain Cellars, Southern California’s only Black-owned winery, is proud to announce the launch of the Black Heroes Collection, a series of five extraordinary wines dedicated to celebrating the legacies of some of America’s most revered Black heroes. This unique collection honors the... - August 23, 2024 - McClain Cellars
Von Payne Black Wins Top Honors at the 2024 International Women's Spirits Competition
Von Payne Spirits is proud to announce that Von Payne Black Whiskey has achieved outstanding recognition at the 2024 International Women's Spirits Competition, scoring an impressive 99 points. Von Payne Black was awarded Best of the Best, Best Bourbon (Infused), Best of Class, and Double Gold,... - July 19, 2024 - Von Payne Spirits, LLC
Introducing Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop: Miami's Newest Destination for Organic and Biodynamic Wines
Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop is thrilled to announce its grand opening as Miami's newest haven for natural wine enthusiasts. With a wide selection of organic, biodynamic, and low intervention wines, Zero Zero aims to bring a unique and curated experience to wine lovers in the city. Also features a micro retailer aptly dubbed Zero Proof, Miami’s first and only retailer specializing in nonalcoholic beverage offerings. - May 16, 2024 - Zero Zero
BlackSquare to Partner with Thirstie on Offering a Platform Integration for Global Alcohol Ecommerce
BlackSquare, a leader in global alcohol e-commerce solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Thirstie Inc., a leading alcohol delivery and e-commerce provider in the U.S. By combining BlackSquare's extensive technical, regulatory, and logistical expertise with Thirstie's innovative... - September 06, 2023 - BlackSquare Inc.
Miles Wine Cellars Presents Wine and Food Pairing Themed Dinners
Elegant and memorable four course dinners paired with estate grown wines at Miles Wine Cellars. - June 15, 2023 - Miles Wine Cellars
Grovedale Winery Offers Free Glass of Wine the Day After Phillies Win
Local Winery runs promotion to bring baseball fans together in the community. - April 30, 2023 - Grovedale Winery
Von Payne Black Whiskey: Award-Winning Craft Distiller Releases Highly Anticipated Batch #4
Von Payne Spirits, LLC, a Clearwater, Florida based craft distiller, announces the release of Batch #4 of their distinctive Von Payne Black Blended Whiskey Infused with Natural Black Currant. In response to customer and industry demand, Batch #4 is the largest release thus far, with 50% of the... - March 16, 2023 - Von Payne Spirits, LLC
Indulge in the Rich Flavors of Napoleon Bonaparte's Vintage 1792 Madeira in Miami
Old Liquors Inc., a Miami-based company specializing in ultra-rare vintage wine and spirits from around the world, is hosting the “Experience of a Lifetime,” an exclusive event that will allow a select group of 24 individuals to taste some of the oldest and rarest wines and spirits in the world. This unforgettable experience will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 7 pm at Klaw Restaurant's Private Dining Room. - February 09, 2023 - Old Liquors Inc.
Miami Company Makes World Record Sale of Harewood Barbados Rum from 1780 for $29,999
Old Liquors Inc., a Miami-based company, made a world record sale of the 1780 Harewood Barbados rum for $29,999 to a collector in Switzerland. The rum has a rich history dating back to the 18th century and was discovered in 2011 in the cellar of Harewood House in England. It was previously sold at Christie's in 2013 for $9,500. The recent sale highlights the value and appeal of this unique rum to collectors. - January 06, 2023 - Old Liquors Inc.
Sh!tshow Wine Introduces a New Wine to Their Collection: Sh!tshow Reserve
A Fine Wine for the Times announced the release of a new wine this holiday season: Sh!tshow Reserve. It’s the perfect gift for any wine lover looking for a rich, aged red wine. The wine is a single barrel aged an additional 10 months in New American Oak barrel. This aged Cabernet Sauvignon is available for sale online now, in time for the holiday season. - November 29, 2022 - Grovedale Winery
Teaz Vodka Retiring Current Bottle Style in Preparation for Upcoming Spirits Release
In preparation for the release of its upcoming new line of spirits, Teaz Vodka is retiring its current bottle style. The unique bottle was created by Tonya Grubb, the CEO and founder of Teaz, with the goal of creating a unique bottle design that would stand out from other brands. The bottle itself... - November 16, 2022 - Teaz Vodka
Kachaça Spirits Awarded Unaged Cachaça of the Year in New York International Spirits Competition 2022
Newly Launched Kachaça! Earns Top Honor in Top Trade Competition - June 09, 2022 - Kachaca Spirits
Call for Entries – Boston Wine Competition
Competition managers are now accepting entries across the globe for the first annual Boston Wine Competition, which will take place November 3 - 4, 2022. To promote winners, the competition will recognize all platinum, gold, and premium award winners in the Boston Globe, which reaches over 223,000... - March 08, 2022 - Boston Wine Competition
Miles Wine Cellars Announces Valentine’s Weekend Wine Pairing Event
Local family-owned winery celebrates the romantic holiday with a weekend of decadent chocolates and award-winning wine. - February 03, 2022 - Miles Wine Cellars
Victor George Vodka Owner Awarded 2.4 Million Dollars to Build Fort Lauderdale's First Black Owned Distillery
One of the fastest growing Black owned vodka brands in the U.S. building distillery in Florida. - November 17, 2021 - Victor George Spirits LLC
Tequila Has Become the New Bourbon Whiskey
Inclusive Brands introduces Extra Anejo and Cristalino Tequila. The meaning of the word Inclusivo "Inclusive" is straightforward it encompasses all and excludes none. Join Inclusive Brands in supporting their vision promote an environment where inclusivity and inclusion occur naturally. - September 16, 2021 - Inclusive One World Brands
Clos LaChance Winery and Grandview Restaurant Partner to Provide a New Mouthwatering Portfolio of Wines
With Clos LaChance winery’s ability to offer private labels to the wine sellers in the US, and their in-house state-of-the-art bottling line, Grandview Restaurant knew there was an opportunity there to expand the wines they carry for their customers. Within the Grandview portfolio, there will... - August 27, 2021 - Clos LaChance Wines, LLC
Inclusive Brands Leads the Wine & Spirits Industry Into a World of Inclusivity & Inclusion
Inclusive One World Brands introduces "INCLUSIVO," an iconic tequila brand that communicates an expression of warmth, friendship and acceptance. Inclusive One World Brands is a multicultural and multigenerational company owned and operated by a Native American woman, a milestone in the... - August 17, 2021 - Inclusive One World Brands
Wellness Drink Posca Romana Wins Gulfood Innovation Award
Posca Romana was awarded as the most innovative Halal product in this year's Gulfood fair in Dubai. With still challenging times ahead in the FnB industry Gulfood 2021 marked the most successful return for food businesses worldwide as the only live, in-person food & beverage sourcing event of the year. - March 16, 2021 - P.O.S.C.A.
Infuse Spirits Group LLC and Northstar Brands LLC Forge National Sales Partnership
Infuse Spirits Group (“ISG”) and Northstar Brands (“NB”) have reached an agreement to have ISG represent Vespertino Tequila Crema, NB’s one-of-a-kind cream liqueur across the majority of ISG’s 36 distributed states. This new partnership will give Vespertino... - December 09, 2020 - Two Sons Imports
Real Coconut Water and Vodka or Rum in a Can? It’s Finally Here, Original CoCo Vodka and CoCo Rum
Escape with CoCo...CoCo Vodka & CoCo Rum - August 12, 2020 - CoCo Vodka
Sea Aged, This is Now the Name to Cover All of Sea Aged Wines Products
With an ever growing demand for their products Sea Aged Wine has launched a new website with the main domain www.seaaged.com. This now links with seaagedcider.com, seaagedcava.com and seaagedwine.com. - July 17, 2020 - Sea Aged
Despite Challenging Global Environment, Frontier Spirits Scores Big Addition to Their C-Suite
As Pura Vida Tequila and Frontier Spirits continue to grow, so too does their front office, and in this case the company is proud to welcome Steven Taylor as the new Chief Executive Officer. Taylor is an industry-recognized leader and the latest addition to the C-suite of Frontier Spirits. Early... - May 23, 2020 - Frontier Spirits Company
Sea Aged Cider Running Out of Stock, A Perfect Solution Found; An Almost Never Ending Supply of Apples, Which Now Creates an Even Bigger Market
Doing something different often leads to criticism, or praise, rarely both. However, when you do something different and it has a massive impact. That does lead to both criticism and praise. - September 27, 2019 - Sea Aged
Giovanni Rosso to Officially Join the Vias Imports Portfolio
Barolos from the legendary Vigna Rionda Parcel will be imported starting on April 1, 2019. - March 25, 2019 - Vias Imports Ltd.
V.E.S Organic Vodka & Gin Appoints US Model Manager
V.E.S "No Hangover" Spirits is proud to appoint Lance Manibog to the position of Social Media Manager. - February 17, 2019 - V.E.S Enriched Creations
Let Sangre de Vida® Tequila Steal Your Heart This Valentine’s Day
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Iconic Brands is rolling out an exciting package fit for both singles and lovers alike. Open your heart to Sangre de Vida® Tequila, the top-shelf 100% agave spirit that took home a coveted Double Gold and Best of Show awards at the Wine and Spirits... - February 08, 2019 - Iconic Brands
Vias Imports Announces the Inclusion of Five Italian Wineries to Portfolio in 2019
New Italian Wines Being Offered Include First-Ever Bottled Rosé in Italy/First Rosé to be Sold in US - January 10, 2019 - Vias Imports Ltd.
Sea Aged Cider Has Arrived. Now Available in Europe, Sea Aged Cider Tastes Much Softer and Smoother Than Non Sea Aged.
Cider needs to be pasteurised to kill harmful bacteria, this also tends to make the taste dull and lifeless. However, once Sea Aged in patented on land seawater tanks, it changes completely. - January 09, 2019 - Sea Aged
Headache Cured Before It Even Starts
Sea Aged Wine of Javea Spain have made an important discovery. - December 17, 2018 - Sea Aged
Two Years After Launch, Award-Winning Teaz Vodka is One of the World’s Finest
Teaz Vodka is an exotic, premium, award-winning vodka made in France, featuring a silky, soft, fresh flavor and packaged within a carefully crafted, easily recognized bottle accentuating the female figure. - November 12, 2018 - Teaz Vodka
Sea Aged Wine Expand Their Operations to the Canary Islands
This is a move seen by many in the industry as an expansion to ultimately cover most of Europe and the USA. Sea Aged Wine, the company, has invented tanks which can age wine in seawater on land. This dramatically lowers the carbon footprint of sea ageing wine and has environmental benefits for the open seas. - September 08, 2018 - Sea Aged
Sea Aged Wine Have Experts Taste the Latest Batch of Wine
Sea Aged Wine based in Javea Spain have been ageing wine in seawater on land in patented tanks. This is to conform to health rules by the FDA in the USA. - June 22, 2018 - Sea Aged
Sea Aged Wine Have Now Started to Age Cava in Their Sea Ageing Tanks
Cava being the Spanish equivalent to Champagne from France and Prosecco from Italy. - April 03, 2018 - Sea Aged
Federal Gov in the USA Ensure Safety of Wine Drinkers. Sea Aged Wine, the Company, Are Not Affected by the Ruling.
The federal government in the USA have made a statement that wine aged in and coming directly from the sea or ocean is not allowed to be consumed as it could be contaminated. - March 12, 2018 - Sea Aged
Organic Tequilas Target Strategic Growth
Destilería Casa de Piedra, producer of award-winning, USDA-certified organic tequilas is set to continue expansion in the United States through 2018 with April launch in New Hampshire. - March 06, 2018 - Whalebone Spirits Consulting
The Sea Aged Wine Company Based in Xàbia Spain Are Turning Green. Environmental Green That Is.
Since its conception some three years ago, the idea of saving the environment was at the forefront of the company. Since they refused to age wine on the sea bed and destroy the creatures environment that live there. They are now going even more environment friendly. - March 01, 2018 - Sea Aged
History Repeating Itself; Sea Aged Wine with Jordan River Winery to Age Wine in Sea Water
When what we were doing in the past can make things taste better today. - February 12, 2018 - Sea Aged
Sea Age Wine Have Achieved Incredible Results After Just 1 Month; With a Discovery Found by Mistake
Remarkable discovery which was found by chance - January 27, 2018 - Sea Aged
Israel to Benefit from Sea Aged Wine Tanks
This is how the Israeli wine business will be benefiting from a new invention. It has several benefits for Jews and for the Israeli wine industry. - January 14, 2018 - Sea Aged
New Sea Aged Wine. Aged in Tanks on Land, the Wine in Bottles Has a Controlled Temperature and in Complete Darkness. First Batch Nearing Completion.
Sea Aged Wine. Not just for the rich but now available for all. It has been said many times at tastings that Sea Aged Wine does taste different and it does have a uniqueness about it. (Joanna Lumley & Jennifer Saunders. Stated on this BBC wine program). And often it is said that it's “A... - January 08, 2018 - Sea Aged
Château de Pommard Welcomes New Assistant Winemaker
The Next Generation Winemaking Team; Château de Pommard Welcomes New Assistant Winemaker Eric Pignal - December 15, 2017 - Chateau de Pommard
Announcing the Launch of Whiskey Lab Web Store. With the Launch of Their Web Store Whiskey Lab Brings Spirit Aging to Maker Homes Everywhere.
After completing a successful Kickstarter campaign, the BRAIN Labs team is now able to produce their Whiskey Lab vessels on a larger scale. The team is now launching online sales through their website, http://www.whiskeylab.net/shop/. Visitors to the online store can order the Whiskey Lab aging kit, replacement Barrelheads, engraved tasting glasses, and other accessories. To celebrate the team is offering a 10% discount on all items sold through their web store October 13-15. - October 10, 2017 - BRAIN Labs, LLC
Local Whiskey Lab Company Supports Habitat for Humanity Women Build at Hard Hat and Black Tie Event
BRAIN Labs, LLC donated a Whiskey Lab Double Barrel Gift Pack for auction at Habitat for Humanity Portland Metro/East Hard Hat & Black Tie Event. These unique vessels are designed for home enthusiasts to explore “barrel aging” whiskey or other spirits, without the barrel. The seventh annual event will be held at the Portland Art Museum Friday, October 6th. - October 02, 2017 - BRAIN Labs, LLC
Château de Pommard Reboots Burgundy
A New Brand Image Sets the Stage for the Future - July 20, 2017 - Chateau de Pommard
NZ Wine Navigator Provides Wines at "NZ Meets LA" Dinner at LA Food Bowl 2017
Sianne Dixon-Hall recently represented NZ Wine Navigator at the LA Food Bowl 2017 event, NZ Meets LA, dinner at Tangaroa Fish Market & Raw Bar. https://winepredator.com/2017/05/19/nz-meets-la-dinner-at-tangaroa-during-la-food-bowl-2017/ Tangaroa is a restaurant and fish market with a friendly... - June 09, 2017 - NZ Wine Navigator