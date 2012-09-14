PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Yorker Electronics Releases Mallory Sonalert Alarms with Electronic Volume Control New Series of Alarms Allows End Users to Control Volumes Electronically Even While Alarm is Sounding - December 13, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds WhatsApp Archiving to Its On-Prem Archiving Solution Jatheon Technologies, the industry leader in providing data archiving solutions for regulated industries, has announced that it added WhatsApp archiving to its on-premise social media archiving module, Jatheon CTRL. This add-on allows companies in regulated industries to retain all data and archive information... - December 06, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

New Exxelia Ultra-Broadband Capacitors Ensure Low Insertion Over Wide Bandwidth up to 40GHz Exxelia launches its three new Ultra-Broadband Capacitor Series during European Microwave Week in Paris. - December 06, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Electrocube RC Networks Absorb Spark Discharges and Induced Noise While Managing Surge Voltage and Oscillations New Yorker Electronics Distributes RC Series Designed to Support Relay and Switch Contacts while Delivering High "Voltage Withstand Strength." - November 29, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Polytron Devices’ DC-DC Converters Maintain Patient Protection for Low-Wattage Medical Devices Low-Leakage, High-Efficiency Converters Attain Maximum Level of Safety Standards for Electrical Medical Products - November 24, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds New Features to Cloud Email Archiving Platform Jatheon Technologies Inc., a data archiving company based in Toronto, is announcing another major update to its cloud-based email archiving solution, Jatheon Cloud. Among the newly-added features are the improved import section, where account administrators can now select all files for ingestion instead... - November 21, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Vishay Optoelectronics High Speed IR Emitters Generate Greater Brightness Over Wider Temperature Range New Yorker Electronics Releases New Compact 850nm, 890nm and 940nm High Speed IR Emitters that Produce 30% Higher Brightness vs. Previous Generation; Opaque Walls Eliminate Unwanted Side Emissions. - November 16, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Coin Cell Style Electric Double-Layer Supercapacitors Provide Memory Backup in Circuits Up to 6.3WVDC Cornell Dubilier Device Generates Higher Power than Batteries and More Energy than Typical Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - November 09, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Expands Portfolio of 12G Optimized Products to Include MCX Connectors Standard 12Gbps Performance Enables Transmission of High-Resolution, Uncompressed Video Signals; Provides 4K and Ultra-HD Quality Signals - November 02, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Reagan Wireless Celebrating Over 10 Years of Giving Back to the Inspiring Adults with Special Needs at Boca’s Habilitation Center Reagan Wireless, a leading technology company in the global cellular phone distribution industry, is celebrating over 10 years of giving back to the inspiring adults with special needs by partnering with the Habilitation Center in Boca Raton. - October 31, 2019 - Reagan Wireless Corp

New Yorker Electronics Announces New ECE Terminal Block Soldering Process to Prevent Electrical Malfunction Reliable New Excel Cell Compact-Size Terminal Block is Valuable in HVAC, Security, Medical Industries and More - October 24, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Releases Long-Life Single Phase AC Filter Capacitor New ASC Capacitors Series Designed for Motor Drives, LC/LCL Filtering, Wind and Solar Power and More - October 13, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Electromate Inc. Made It to the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials Electromate is proud to announce that their organization has been named on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials. Electromate received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. This list is based on direct feedback from employees... - October 07, 2019 - Electromate Inc.

Electrocube High Current DC Link Capacitors Provide Long Life Under Extreme Operating Conditions Rugged Electrocube Metallized Polypropylene 958A DC Link Film Capacitor Provides Long Life under Extreme Operating Conditions with High Current and Low ESR. - October 05, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Polytron Devices Partners with New Yorker Electronics for Global Power Supply Distribution New Yorker Electronics to Supply over 100 new series of High-Performance DC-DC Converters, Switching Power Modules and Linear Encapsulated Modules. - October 03, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

World’s Largest Residential Off-Grid Solar Project Enters Final Stage; "Powered by Morningstar" U.S.-based solar charging leader and an Italian electrical company partner to bring electricity to 1 million Peruvians; accomplish goal on schedule and budget. - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Morningstar Expands Its Energy Storage Partner Program At the nation’s largest solar event, Morningstar Corporation announced that its Energy Storage Partner™ program (ESP) is now approaching 20 battery brands, including industry leaders such as Trojan and SimpliPhi, international players such as Australia’s PowerPlus Energy, specialty... - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

New Cornell Dubilier Ultra-Flat Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Saves Board Space New Yorker Electronics Distributing New ULP Ultra-Flat Capacitor that "Single-Handedly" Replaces Large Arrays of SMT Capacitors. - September 20, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Releases New Lite-On Glass Passivated Bridge Rectifiers Lite-On Semi, largest global AC/DC GPP Bridge supplier, unveils Rectifiers and Sic Schottky Diodes through Global Franchise Distributor. - September 14, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

CellarStone Completes GDPR Audit CellarStone, a provider of systems, solutions, and services focused on incentive management, PaaS application development, and data integration, today announced that it has completed its GDPR audit. This audit verifies that CellarStone, in its role as a processor, has implemented safeguards that meet... - September 06, 2019 - CellarStone, Inc.

New Yorker Electronics Supplies Audio-Optimized Film Capacitors from Electrocube The 916D Series of Metallized Polypropylene Capacitors and the 967D Polypropylene and Foil Audio Capacitors can Handle High Surge Currents without Degrading. - September 06, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

ATS Extrusion Profile Heat Sink Solutions Offer Cost-Effective Design Flexibility Customizable New Series from Advanced Thermal Solutions Requires No NREs or Minimum Quantities - August 21, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Releases Moxie Current Compensated Frame Core Power Line Chokes New Moxie Inductor Series to be Distributed Globally for Lighting Ballasts, Switch Mode Power Supplies and Industrial Electronics Applications. - August 15, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics and VVDN Technologies Sign New Franchise Agreement From Initial Architecture Stage to Manufacturing Support, VVDN’s Product Engineering, Cloud and ODM Services build Products from Concept to Production. - August 01, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

B2Brazil Launches Re-Designed Home Page to Promote Trade and Its Growing Slate of Online and Offline Services The new design makes it easier than ever for small and medium enterprises to engage in cross border transactions. - July 27, 2019 - B2Brazil.com

New Yorker Electronics Announces Upgraded Status of Exxelia Mil Wet Tantalum Capacitor State-of-Art Hermetically Sealed Capacitors Preferred in Avionics for High Performance and Extreme Reliability Receives P-Level Qualification - July 19, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Abreu Vision Founder Wins Speech Competition Each year, public speaking contestants from all over the world compete to become the World Champion of Public Speaking. - June 30, 2019 - Abreu Vision

Rechargeable Lithium Ion Coin Cell Batteries Offer the Highest mAh Capacity Available New Yorker Electronics Introduces Illinois Capacitor Rechargeable Batteries for IoT Devices, Wearable Electronics and Memory Backup Circuits - June 22, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Vishay Polymer Tantalum Chip Capacitors Distributed Through New Yorker Electronics Newly Extended Vishay Capacitor Series Offers Reduced Voltage Drops, Better Frequency Response, Higher Ripple Currents Ratings Up to 5.67A IRMS - and ESR Down to 7mΩ in the D Case. - June 16, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Jatheon Technologies Adds Tagging and Customizable User Roles to Jatheon Cloud The email archiving, compliance and ediscovery specialist Jatheon Technologies has announced another major feature update to Jatheon Cloud, the company’s cloud-based email archiving platform. One of the features that was included in the release was dynamic user roles – a feature that allows... - June 01, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

New Yorker Electronics and Pinrex Technologies Corp. Establish New Global Franchise Distribution Agreement New Global Pact Means New Yorker Electronics will Supply Connectors, Wire Harnessing and Cable Assemblies to Wide Range of Markets. - May 31, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Exxelia Sic Safco Screw-Terminal Capacitors Combine Ultra-Long Life with High Energy Density New Yorker Electronics Expands Offerings to Medical, Aviation and Military Markets with New Exxelia Felsic HV - May 16, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

FINRA Adds Jatheon Technologies to Its Compliance Vendor Directory Jatheon Technologies is pleased to announce that it has been listed in FINRA’s Compliance Vendor Directory as an email and social media archiving company. - May 15, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

New Yorker Electronics Releases Ultra-Miniature KXF Capacitor Series with Long Life New United Chemi-Con Capacitor Series Guarantees 15,000~20,000 Hours of Operation at +105⁰C with Full Ripple Current. - May 11, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Supplies Electrocube RC Networks Resistor-Capacitor Circuits RC Series Prevents Arcing and Noise in Relay and Switch Contacts while Delivering High "Voltage Withstand Strength" - May 03, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Offering N2Power Solutions’ New "Optimized Power Systems Manufacturing" End-to-End OPSM Available for all AC-DC, DC-DC and Enclosed Power Supply Solutions for Critical Medical Systems as well as Broadcasting, Transportation, Lighting, Test Equipment and Others. - April 26, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Good-Ark Semiconductor Distributes New Current Regulating Diode Through New Yorker Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Maintains Exceptional Current Regulation Throughout Entire Temperature Range - April 20, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics to Distribute Conduction-Cooled Capacitors with New Mounting Option New Illinois Capacitor Feature Uses Through-Hole Structure Compatible with Many Current Application Configurations. - April 12, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is Now Franchise Distributor for Inolux Corporation New Distribution Agreement Extends New Yorker Electronics’ LED Solutions for Industries around the World. - April 04, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Vishay Space-Saving Ultrabright LEDs Produce High Luminous Flux and Intensity New Yorker Electronics Distributing Vishay Optoelectronics’ LED Ideal for Traffic Signals, Bio Sensing, AV Equipment, LCDs switches and more. - March 22, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Morningstar "Energy Storage Partner" Program Expands Introduced in fall 2018, the program has doubled in size with more high-profile lithium battery manufacturers coming on-board. - March 21, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

New Yorker Electronics is Distributing ATS Cold Plates with Advanced Thermal Performance ATS Liquid Cold Plates Supply Cooling for High-Powered Electronics, IGBT Modules, Lasers, Wind Turbines or Any Application Where Advanced, State-of-the-Art Cooling is Needed. - March 16, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Type RA Stacked Polyester Capacitors Supplies High Energy Density for High Ripple Current Applications New Cornell Dubilier Electronics (CDE) Non-Inductive Multilayer Metalized Polyester Film Capacitor features a Small Size, High dV/dt Capability, Very Low ESR at High Frequency and a Self-Healing Capability - March 01, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is Releasing the New Innodisk NVMe 3D TLC NAND DRAM-Less SSD 3D NAND Technology Prompts Endurance Levels to Nearly that of Planar Floating-Gate-Based MLC Flash with a Lower per-GB Cost - February 24, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds New Features to Its Cloud Email Archiving Solution The email archiving, compliance and ediscovery specialist Jatheon Technologies has announced the addition of several new features to Jatheon Cloud, the company’s recently introduced cloud-based archiving software. - February 07, 2019 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.

Lite-On Semiconductor Signs New Yorker Electronics as Franchise Distributor New Agreement Reinforces New Yorker Electronics’ Global Scope of Rectifier, Diode, MOSFETs and other Semiconductor Component Markets. - January 31, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Multi-Visions Announces Partnership with Heimdal Security Today, Multi-Visions Canada Inc officially announced their partnership with Heimdal Security. Headquartered in Denmark, with offices in the UK, USA and Romania, Heimdal is one of the fastest growing companies in the cyber threat space. Heimdal offers its solutions as part of the THOR product line, including... - January 24, 2019 - Multi-Visions

New Yorker Electronics to Release New Capacitors Enhanced to 500V Rated Voltage, 5000h Useful Life Versatile Capacitors are Designed for DC-Links in Large Motor Drives, UPS Systems and Solar Inverters. - January 18, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Introduces DC Link Capacitor Modules for Large Inverter Systems CDE’s New MDL DC Link Capacitor Modules Apply Advanced Technology for Long Life and High Reliability - January 12, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics