Recent Headlines
BCC Supplies Launches EIN-Only Business Credit Platform, Giving U.S. Founders a Path to Fundability Without a Personal Guarantee
The Tampa-based platform reports a genuine commercial installment tradeline to all three major business credit bureaus — no SSN, no personal guarantee, and 0% APR — alongside a free, fully-sourced guide to building business credit in 2026. - July 23, 2026 - BCC Supplies
Jatheon Cloud Cuts SEC/FINRA Exam Response Time with Unified Search Across Communications
Jatheon highlights how Unified Search on Jatheon Cloud is helping regulated financial firms respond to SEC and FINRA examinations faster. By consolidating email, chat, social media, website, and file records into a single searchable interface, the solution streamlines ediscovery and regulatory... - July 09, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
"Buy American" Solar: Prices Jump 61%, Supply Hits Record Low, Demand Collapses
Q1 2026 A1 Solar Index: U.S. solar panel prices surged 61% to $0.560/watt as domestic supply hit record lows. Trade tariffs eliminated Chinese, Southeast Asian, and Indian imports, but U.S. manufacturing hasn't scaled to fill the gap. Inventory sits at just 42% of last year's peak, buyers paid above asking price in 6 of 8 regions, and raw material costs keep climbing — just as peak installation season begins. - June 24, 2026 - A1 SolarStore
Jatheon Adds Website Archiving to Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced the addition of website archiving on its AWS-based compliance platform, Jatheon Cloud. - June 18, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Announces Claude AI Archiving on Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced Claude AI integration in Jatheon Cloud, enabling organizations to capture, search, and manage AI communications alongside archived data sources. - May 13, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Introduces FOIA Request Automation in Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon announced FOIA request automation in Jatheon Cloud, allowing teams to reduce FOIA backlogs and speed up processing times. - April 10, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Adds AI-Enabled Unified Search to Cloud Platform
Jatheon is announcing the release of its updated Unified Search feature on Jatheon Cloud. The Unified Search update is part of Jatheon’s ongoing effort to provide a fully integrated, AI-enabled data archiving ecosystem to help organizations accelerate ediscovery, and improve operational... - March 27, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Introduces AI-Powered Compliance Dashboard
Jatheon announced its AI-powered compliance dashboard in Jatheon Cloud, enhancing visibility into AI insights and core governance metrics. - March 01, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Silicon Signals Launches Camera Image Tuning Lab to Deliver Production-Ready Imaging Solutions
Silicon Signals, an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certified product engineering company specializing in camera and embedded systems, has launched its Camera Image Tuning Lab to deliver production-ready image quality. The facility enhances ISP tuning, sensor and optics evaluation, and image validation for industrial, surveillance, healthcare, robotics, and smart device applications. With capabilities including a true 0% lux dark-room setup, a breakthrough in imaging engineering. - February 24, 2026 - Silicon Signals
New Compliance Needs Drive Adoption of Jatheon’s WhatsApp Archiving
As regulators place greater emphasis on the governance of digital communications, organizations are reassessing how business-critical messaging data is captured, retained, and secured. In response to these evolving compliance demands, adoption of Jatheon Cloud’s WhatsApp archiving capabilities is growing as organizations adapt to heightened regulatory scrutiny. - February 02, 2026 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
New Brunswick Food Celebration at The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao'an
Ahead of the New Year celebrations, New Brunswick, Canada, presents a limited-time "New Brunswick Food Celebration" menu at The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao'an, launching in January 2026. This culinary takeover is not just a feast for the senses but also a premier showcase within China's fine dining scene for the province's high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. - January 18, 2026 - ACBN
Mobilfy Worldwide Appoints New Leadership to Lead the Next Phase of Its Retail Agent Partner Channel
Mobilfy Worldwide today announced that Timothy Tillman Sr. has joined the organization as Senior Channel Manager for Spiked Mobile, effective January 5, 2026. In this role, Tillman will lead the national expansion and performance acceleration of Mobilfy’s Retail Agent Partner ecosystem... - January 05, 2026 - Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC
Publisher, Get a JAHB, LLC, Rolls Out Abridged Bible’s Third Installment, JAHB: "The Fog Starts to Lift"
“Just Another Holy Book (JAHB) was composed in my parents’ basement and in my LeMars apartment between 1996 and 2006,” said Mike Spiritfair Marty, owner at Get a JAHB, LLC. “Obviously I wasn’t there at the time, so I’m not exactly certain whether or not Jesus... - December 15, 2025 - Get a JAHB, LLC
Rand Technology Appoints Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales
Rand Technology has appointed Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales. Delgado brings deep global sales experience from Fusion Worldwide and across the EMEA region. She will lead Rand’s global sales strategy, drive market expansion, and strengthen customer partnerships. - December 04, 2025 - Rand Technology
Meskernel Launches the New TS1224 Laser Module in Italy: Measurements up to 1500 m with ±1 m Accuracy
Chengdu Meskernel Integrated Technology Co., Ltd., a leading developer of LiDAR modules and laser distance sensors, introduces the TS1224 Laser Distance Module to the Italian market — a compact, high-performance solution designed for industrial and advanced automation applications. The... - November 23, 2025 - Chengdu Meskernel Integrated Technology Co., Ltd.
2025 Canada Seafood Conference, New Opportunities for Canadian Sustainable Seafood Export to China
Over 100 delegates from China and Canada attended the 2025 Canada Seafood Conference to explore new opportunities and future prospects in seafood trade. - November 21, 2025 - ACBN
Jatheon Adds SharePoint Capture and Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in compliant data archiving, announced the release of SharePoint capture and archiving on their cloud platform. - November 19, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Adds YouTube Capture and Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in compliant management of communications data, announced the release of YouTube capture and archiving on Jatheon Cloud, their flagship platform. - November 17, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Gateway Recruiting Announces Continued Growth and 4th Quarter 4 Paws Campaign for Third Year
Gateway Recruiting ends 2025 with continued growth, new team additions, and a renewed commitment to community impact. - October 17, 2025 - Gateway Recruiting
Jatheon Adds OneDrive Archiving to Cloud Platform
Jatheon, a tech company specializing in the secure, long-term storage and management of communication data, announced the release of OneDrive archiving on Jatheon Cloud, their flagship platform. - September 29, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Announces Data Connector and Data Transfer Dashboards
Jatheon, a provider of digital governance and data archiving solutions, today announced the release of a new Data Connectors Dashboard within their cloud product, giving organizations a unified way to manage and expand their archiving integrations. - August 24, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Technologies Announces AI-Enabled Data Archive
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in electronic communications management and archiving, today announced a major AI update to its AWS-based platform. The release adds a full AI assistant with two more productivity-focused AI capabilities that help legal, compliance, and IT teams review information faster and with greater accuracy. - May 24, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Introducing the New Morningstar ReadyEdge™ Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect™ Web Management Portal
Morningstar launches the New ReadyEdge Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect Web Management Portal at Intersolar Europe - May 08, 2025 - Morningstar Corporation
Gateway Recruiting Expands Team with Addition of Bryan McWhorter, Recruiting Manager
Gateway Recruiting is excited to welcome Bryan McWhorter as Recruiting Manager. With more than 13 years of experience across industries like Engineering, Technology, and Finance, Bryan brings a high-energy, relationship-driven approach to recruiting. In his new role, he will support Gateway’s Contingent, Retained, and Contract services, helping companies build strong, flexible teams. - May 01, 2025 - Gateway Recruiting
Gateway Recruiting Welcomes Lauren Dyck as Senior Director of Client Relations and Business Development
Gateway Recruiting is proud to announce the addition of Lauren Dyck as Senior Director of Client Relations and Business Development. - April 04, 2025 - Gateway Recruiting
Swiss Diamond Cookware Enters US Corporate Incentive Market
Unlike most consumer brands distributed in the corporate marketplace for incentives, rewards, and recognition, this maker of premium cookware has entered the market with a corporate sales web site linked from its home page. - March 16, 2025 - Swiss Made Brands USA., Inc.
Jatheon Technologies Announces iMessage Capture and Archive on Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in messaging compliance software, today announced the launch of its latest offering — a solution to capture, retain, search and supervise iMessages. - March 09, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Technologies Adds Google Drive Archiving to Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in long-term retention and search of electronic records for compliance and ediscovery, announced the release of Google Drive archiving on their AWS-based data archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud. - March 01, 2025 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Industrial Threaded Product's Acquisition of Bristol Machine Company
ITP Celebrates First Quarter Ownership of Bristol Machine Company - Expanding Capabilities and Strengthening Market Position in the Fastener Industry - February 04, 2025 - Industrial Threaded Products Inc.
Industrial Threaded Products Celebrates 1st Anniversary of Ababa Bolt Ownership
ITP Marks First Anniversary of Ababa Bolt Acquisition - a Year of Innovation, Growth, and Strengthened Industry Leadership - January 29, 2025 - Industrial Threaded Products Inc.
Jatheon Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in Data Archiving
This month, Jatheon Technologies is proud to celebrate 20 years of delivering cutting-edge data archiving solutions to organizations worldwide. Since it was founded in 2004, Jatheon has consistently pushed the boundaries of archiving technology, helping US-based and global businesses streamline compliance, simplify ediscovery, and securely manage their data. - December 23, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Cloud Now Available in Amazon Marketplace
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, announced today that Jatheon Cloud, the company’s flagship product for the retention of business communications, is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). - December 06, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
New 7” IPS TFT LCDs from Newhaven Display
Newhaven Display International, Inc. is adding new 7” TFT sizes to their lineup of IPS LCD displays with multiple interface and touchscreen capabilities. - October 31, 2024 - Newhaven Display International
Jatheon Announces Historical SMS Capture for Android
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, is announcing the launch of a pioneering feature on Jatheon Cloud platform — historical SMS capture. This new capability allows organizations to retrieve, index, and securely store all past SMS messages, a feature unmatched by any other competitor in the market. - October 05, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Technologies Improves Automated Migration Tool
Jatheon Technologies Inc., a tech company specializing in data archiving and ediscovery for regulated industries is announcing the update to its automated migration tool for seamless import of customer legacy data to Jatheon Cloud. - September 07, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
LetKnow Pay to Relaunch Bulgarian Blockchain Association, Aims to Restore Confidence in Blockchain Technology
LetKnow Pay, a leading EU-licensed and regulated crypto payment services provider, has announced its initiative to relaunch the Bulgarian Blockchain Association. - August 30, 2024 - LetKnow Pay
Jatheon Announces Updates to Their Cloud Archiving Product
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, is announcing the addition of several new features to their flagship product, Jatheon Cloud. This update focuses on enhancing email management, providing users with a more streamlined and efficient experience. - August 11, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Jatheon Joins the AWS Partner Network
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, is announcing that they have joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global program that helps businesses build and market successful AWS-based solutions by providing resources, technical support, and opportunities for collaboration. - August 08, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
Mark Gorkin Puts a Delightful Twist on His Debut Children’s Book, "Where Is Charlotte? Or Where Is _______?"
The Stress Doc blends a classic children’s tune with simple, enchanting poetry in this story-songbook. Reading and singing together brings to life the game of Hide-and-Seek as played by a feisty little fireball. Also, the change of Charlotte’s image throughout means a wide variety of children (and adults) will see themselves in the book’s diversity. Charlotte’s escapade will inspire authenticity, self-assurance, and a sense of adventure, along with loving connection, in children of all ages. - August 01, 2024 - Stress Doc Enterprises
New 1.8" and 1.91" Full-Color OLEDs at Newhaven Display
Newhaven Display International, Inc. is proud to unveil their newest line of full-color graphic OLED displays in 1.8” (160x128 resolution) and 1.91” (176x176 resolution) screen sizes. - July 17, 2024 - Newhaven Display International
Bird Text Editor Software from satheeshsoft Newest Release
This editor makes it simple for users to create and modify text. The visibility and clarity of text characters are exceptionally high. It can interpret ASCII and UNICODE text, with support for UNICODE rendering up to Little Endian (LE). The software preserves text in UNICODE format. Users can... - June 17, 2024 - satheeshsoft
Y2K Y2K38 Technology Invention loginTimer Software from satheeshsoft Newest Release
This most recent version successfully fixes Y2K38 problems and works through 2099 and beyond thanks to its strong system so that future date calculations using Y2K38 technology are clear-cut and easy. Users of computers are accustomed to dealing with Y2K problems; satheeshsoft technology ensures... - June 17, 2024 - satheeshsoft
Speed Up Computer and Cleaner Software with Soft Cleaner from satheeshsoft's Newest Release
Soft Cleaner virtual acceleration is always on the computer whenever it needs to speed up its entire system automatically. The software has very low CPU power utilization and provides better performance for the user continuously. It helps various computer users, including normal users, creators,... - June 16, 2024 - satheeshsoft
Mietubl Will Launch New Smart Cutting and Pasting Machine
Mietubl, a leader in the cutting machine industry, is set to unveil its latest innovation: the Smart Cutting and Pasting Integrated Machine. This groundbreaking device combines cutting and pasting functions to solve all screen protector application challenges in one go. Previous models tackled... - May 01, 2024 - Guangdong Mietubl Holdings Development Co., Ltd.
Introducing Servizo Strategies: a Premier Small and Medium Enterprise Professional Services Consulting Firm
Today marks the official launch of Servizo Strategies, a dynamic consulting firm dedicated to providing tailored professional services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) worldwide. - April 12, 2024 - Servizo Strategies
New 2.4" IPS TFT LCD Displays at Newhaven Display
Newhaven Display International, Inc. proudly unveils its newest line of IPS displays available in 240x320 resolution with options for interface, brightness, and touchscreen capability. - April 03, 2024 - Newhaven Display International
Jatheon Named a “Trail Blazer” in The Radicati Group’s 2024 Information Archiving Market Quadrant
Jatheon Technologies, a leader in data archiving solutions for regulated industries, is announcing its position as a Trail Blazer in the Radicati Group’s 2024 Market Quadrant for Information Archiving. This marks a significant shift from Jatheon's previous positioning in the report, showcasing the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the field of information archiving. - March 16, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.
B2Brazil Announces Launch of B2India, Expanding B2B Marketplaces Network to Fellow BRICS Country
Leading B2B marketplace network in the Americas expands footprint by launching B2India a localized service connecting buyers and sellers and integrating digital solutions for trade. - March 09, 2024 - B2Brazil.com
satheeshsoft Releases loginTimer Software, Y2K38 Technology Invention
Advanced technology from the successful date invention about Y2K38, is included in this new release. It functions properly up to 2099 and beyond. Identifying each user's computer login credentials, whether local or distant, is already possible using the loginTimer. Therefore, Y2K38 technology is supported by the date functionality. It gives the application the ability to function for any length of time. - March 04, 2024 - satheeshsoft
Jatheon Technologies Adds Zoom Archiving to Jatheon Cloud
Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in long-term archiving and search of electronic records for compliance and ediscovery, announced the release of Zoom archiving on their AWS-based data archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud. - February 15, 2024 - Jatheon Technologies Inc.