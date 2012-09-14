PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group

Diffuse Logic Releases Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella Render. - November 07, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

MOG Presents New VIZZI’s Features at IBC 2019 MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, announces the introduction of new features to the VIZZI OTT platform. - September 11, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG Launches mDECK at IBC 2019 MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, announces today the launch of a professional media deck appliance, mDECK. - September 06, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG Launches MAM4PRO at IBC 2019 MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media unveils today one of the highlights at this year IBC Show. - August 31, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG at IBC 2019 MOG Presents New Developments at IBC 2019 - August 28, 2019 - MOG Technologies

Diffuse Logic Introduces Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to introduce their next-generation renderer, Bella. - August 23, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

MOG Integrates NewTek NDI® Into mxfSPEEDRAIL MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, today announces full support on NewTek’s NDI®, the most widely adopted and used IP technology in the world for transporting video, audio and metadata over standard 1Gb. Ethernet networks. - June 21, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG Technologies Launches a New SDK for Interoperable Master Format (IMF) MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announces the launch of a new Software Development Kit that supports the Interoperable Master Format (IMF). - April 04, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG Presents Machine Learning at NAB with mediaANALYTICS and editorsPERFORMANCE MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announced the launch of two new modules for its production analytics platform. mediaANALYTICS and editorsPERFORMANCE will revolutionize the insights that a user can obtain from the whole production environment. - April 04, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG at NABSHOW 2019 NABSHOW – Booth SU7510 MOG Technologies highlights advances in file-based workflows at NABSHOW 2019. MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, will be presenting the latest developments at NAB 2019, taking place 8 to 11 April, booth SU7510, at the... - March 30, 2019 - MOG Technologies

VIVE Network Chooses Tulix for UHD HDR Delivery Tulix has today announced a deal with VIVE Network that will see Tulix distribute VIVE’s live sports events in UHD HDR across multiple platforms. As part of the deal, Tulix has designed and implemented a complete OTT streaming workflow for VIVE, including a suite of applications that are available... - February 19, 2019 - Tulix Systems

Skittles Productions Says the Future of TV Ads is in Adaptability TV commercials need to evolve in changing times if they wish to have the same impact on their audience, says Skittles Productions. - February 16, 2019 - Skittles Productions

Tulix Announces Successful Launch of Vidgo Tulix, the streaming technology incubator, has today announced the successful launch of prepaid live television service Vidgo. Tulix has been working with Vidgo in preparation for their launch throughout 2018. The agreement between the two companies sees Tulix providing Vidgo with a fully managed streaming... - January 30, 2019 - Tulix Systems

Ironsgate Films Present: Binary Star - New Interactive On-Demand Series Pre-Production has started on a new format Interactive Web-Series. Alexander Hathaway has been announced as the series lead character. - January 28, 2019 - Ironsgate Films

MOG Central Ingest System with Direct Ingest Into Adobe Creative Cloud MOG Central Ingest System new capability to ingest directly into Adobe Creative Cloud. - January 10, 2019 - MOG Technologies

MOG and Panasonic Together on 4K Workflows MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announces to join Panasonic “4K Workflows Partners.” MOG had been collaborating with Panasonic since its first steps back in 2007. The company is a P2, and AVC-Ultra Partner due to the developments... - December 12, 2018 - MOG Technologies

Skittles Productions Involving a New Feature in Corporate Videos for Branding of Businesses or Industries Skittles Productions says that if brands want to impress clients, corporate videos are their best option. - October 29, 2018 - Skittles Productions

America's Got Talent Finalist Katrina "Kat" Williams to Headline Day of the African Equestrian Gala on Saturday, September 22 in North Carolina Singer, songwriter Katrina “Kat” Williams and her trio will entertain guests at the Day of the African Equestrian soirée on Saturday Evening, September 22nd at Harambee Farm in the Green Creek Township of North Carolina’s Polk County. The evening will benefit Africa focused charities. - September 21, 2018 - SportsQuest International, LLC

BrightVR 360 4K Camera is Now Available for Pre-Order The pre-order campaign includes free access to Vizzi live streaming platform so that every creator can quickly acquire and delivery 360 production contents. - September 15, 2018 - MOG Technologies

Day of the African Equestrian: Celebration Extended to a Second Day - Singer/ Songwriter Drea D’nur to Headline Benefit Concert in Tryon, NC on Sept. 17 The celebration of African participation in the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games has been extended to a second day. A day of targeted activities has been added for Monday, September 17th in the Town of Tryon (North Carolina) - culminating with an evening of musical entertainment at the Rogers Park Amphitheater. Scheduled performers include Drea d'Nur, The Lemira Percussion Ensemble and Katrina "Kat" Williams. Beneficiaries include: Africare and the Focus on Africa Program at Merrill College. - August 29, 2018 - SportsQuest International, LLC

Day of the African Equestrian: Tickets to Gala Reception Honoring African Delegation to 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games in North Carolina Now on Sale Soiree celebrating African athletes at FEI World Equestrian Games and fêting the continent's contributions to equestrianism will be held at Harambee Farm - Polk County, NC. Tickets available online via Brown Paper Tickets. - July 24, 2018 - SportsQuest International, LLC

Lunkerville Adds Discovery Channel to List of Broadcast Partners The network adds 94 million combined households to the popular fishing show's already impressive reach with CBS Sports and World Fishing Network. - July 17, 2018 - Rockville Pictures Inc.

"Star Trek: Discovery" Actor Romaine Waite Joins Netflix Holiday Film "Christmas Calendar" Romaine Waite (Star Trek: Discovery) has joined "Christmas Calendar," a Netflix holiday film starring Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) and Quincy Brown (Dope, Fox series Star) directed by Bradley Walsh with Brad Krevoy producing. Waite will play Mitch, the brother-in-law to Abby Sutton (Kat... - April 10, 2018 - Pisgarie Entertainment

Melissa Hull Gallemore Brings The Ripple Effect to e360tv Discovering the Far-Reaching and Surprising Effects of Simple Thought and Action - April 05, 2018 - e360tv

Award-Winning Latex Fashion Show from the UK Now on e360tv Latex Fashion Meets High Fashion - April 04, 2018 - e360tv

Season 5 of Katie O’s Food Carnival Launches on e360tv Experience food like never before. - April 03, 2018 - e360tv

Now on e360tv: American Addict and American Addict 2: The Big Lie Prescription Addiction: The Shocking Truth Behind the Growing US Epidemic - March 30, 2018 - e360tv

Cindy Ashton’s Popular and Provocative Show #CindyUncorked Comes to e360tv Uncorking Barriers to Career, Wellness and the Human Condition - March 28, 2018 - e360tv

Sheba Enterprises to Bring the Long Awaited Suspense Thriller, As Evil Does, to the 26th Annual Pan African Film Festival As Evil Does, a feature film written and directed by Yolanda Buggs, creatively tells the story of two young "Saints Witnesses" Christian evangelists on a friendly pursuit of conversation about religion and God, who unknowingly ring the doorbell of a staunch atheist. They are invited in for... - February 07, 2018 - Yolanda Buggs

“The Mojave Sisters” Season 1 Now Available on Amazon Prime The Mojave Sisters, a modern day Western about a female assassin, played by Lee Dawn Hershey, a gender fluid androgynous actor, premiered January 9th, 2018. - January 23, 2018 - New Zealand Son Films

Public Television Debuts Make48 This Fall Where Novice Inventors Create New Consumer Products During 'Round-the-Clock Invent-a-Thon in "Make48," a Public TV series debuting this fall, novice inventors are given 48 hours to come up with a new consumer product—going from idea to prototype in a televised invent-a-ton. During the final episodes, three winners, picked by judges from QVC, Indigogo, Pivot International and Handy Camel will see their products pitched to major retailers. The series is distributed nationwide by American Public Television and underwritten by Stanley Black & Decker. Check local listing for times. - September 14, 2017 - Make48 LLC

Legendary Actor Aki Aleong Guests on Eye on Entertainment Aki Aleong’s Career Has Spanned over 60 Years as an Actor, Singer, Writer, Producer and Activist. - November 30, 2016 - Eye on Entertainment

360º Stream at IBC with MOG Advanced Technology for End-to-End New Media Channels MOG will be streaming 360º live feeds from its booth at IBC, while presenting the most advanced and affordable cloud technology to build your OTT channel. - September 03, 2016 - MOG Technologies

Singapore's Top Fashion Magazines Go Interactive with iQNECT's Visual Discovery Technology Heart Media partners with iQNECT to turn its leading fashion and lifestyle magazines interactive. First two magazines to go interactive are the essential fashion and beauty read L’Officiel Singapore in September and the premier men’s magazine Men’s Folio Singapore in October. Readers will be able to unveil exclusive content, access videos, claim offers, and make purchases by scanning their copy of the magazines with the iQNECT app on their smartphone. - September 01, 2016 - iQNECT Pte Ltd

MOG Brings Analytics Into Production Workflows at IBC 2016 The demonstration of MOG Technologies at 2016 IBCShow will show how broadcasters can gain valuable insight over their production resource usage. - August 26, 2016 - MOG Technologies

Amazon Prime Video Adds Phonics School Cartoon Series to Its Growing Library of "Edutainment" London based edutainment specialist EnablinGenius Ltd. releases Phonics School cartoon series (16 x 5 mins.) on Amazon Prime Video, the exclusive premium subscription service. - August 18, 2016 - EnablinGenius Ltd.

“South Bend’s Lunkerville” Heroes on the Water Episode Takes to the Air Waves Again in Special Bonus Airings on NBC Sports Network To help celebrate Memorial Day and recognize our nation’s military veterans, NBC Sports is re-airing a special episode of “South Bend’s Lunkerville” — twice. Two encore airings of the “South Bend’s Lunkerville” episode that features Ollie Hughes and Heroes... - May 27, 2016 - Rockville Pictures Inc.

First RTP Web 360º Transmission Ensured by MOG MOG Technologies participates in the 1st 360º transmission of RTP, Portugal’s leading TV and Radio broadcasting network. - May 15, 2016 - MOG Technologies

“Material Exchange Format” Powered by MOG MOG has recently announced a new version of MXF::SDK. - May 11, 2016 - MOG Technologies

"Meet the Breeds" Showcase to Highlight Super Ride XIV The organizers of Super Ride XIV: International Festival of the Equestrian Arts are today announcing the inclusion of a "Meet the Breeds" showcase in the 2016 equine tournament. - May 06, 2016 - Super Ride Organizing Committee

MOG Presents Its New Production Management Platform at 2016 NAB Show Get the full landscape of your production environment. - April 13, 2016 - MOG Technologies

HR Centralizes Its Ingest Operations with MOG Technologies German broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk centralizes its ingest operations with mxfSPEEDRAIL. - March 20, 2016 - MOG Technologies

Multi-Talented Krista Grotte Guests on "Eye on Entertainment" Krista is an Award Winning Actress, Internationally Published Fitness Model, Aviation Technology Expert and Star of "Emerging Past," "Lazarus: Apocalypse," "Check Point" and "Nation’s Fire" - March 20, 2016 - Eye on Entertainment

Eye on Entertainment on Time Warner Cable Covers 2016 Night of 100 Stars Dawna Lee Heising and Renah Wolzinger Cover Norby Walters’ 26th Annual Night of 100 Stars Oscar Viewing Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. - March 16, 2016 - Eye on Entertainment

MOG’s mxfSPEEDRAIL Scores in the European Cup SWR has selected MOG to boost its production workflow during the 2016 European Cup, one of the most famous and prestigious football championships. - March 12, 2016 - MOG Technologies

ETV, Panorama Chooses MOG mxfSpeedRail With mxfSPEEDRAIL innovative features ETV, Panorama was able to configure several profiles (up to 10) and has the ingest process into Avid continuing uninterrupted. It allows users to save time and resources on manual tasks, automating the whole workflow and getting full control of the complete solution. - March 09, 2016 - MOG Technologies

Vistex Launches New Cloud-Based Rights Management Solution for the Indie Film and TV Markets Vistex Inc., the global leader in rights management and royalties solutions for the media and entertainment industries, has announced the launch of a cloud-based solution dedicated to the independent film and TV markets. cpOnline is a suite of web applications that enable film and TV distributors to... - March 02, 2016 - Vistex

MOG mxfSPEEDRAIL and GRB A long lasting relationship. - February 17, 2016 - MOG Technologies