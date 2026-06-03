Recent Headlines
Moving Moments and TCT Announce Strategic Media Partnership to Expand Bible-Centered Encouragement Across Radio, Television and Digital Platforms
Moving Moments, the internationally syndicated radio ministry founded and hosted by award-winning broadcast journalist Cindy Tang, and TCT (Total Christian Television) are pleased to announce a new ministry partnership designed to bring faith-filled hope, encouragement and inspiration to audiences... - June 03, 2026 - TCT
Atlanta Filmmakers Launch New Series Exploring Black Boyhood in South Atlanta
Bottom of The Net Filmworks has announced the production of "For Kings." A six‑episode dramatic series set in Atlanta. The story follows three young black boys and their families navigating friendship, identity, racism, systemic bias and life altering decisions. The series blends character‑driven drama with socially relevant storytelling, offering a grounded, emotional portrait of black life in America. - February 12, 2026 - Bottom Of The Net Filmworks
Grammy Winner Kaya Jones Prays for Healing This Yom Kippur in New Music Video
“The Aaronic Blessing” debuts on Shiloah.TV and during national TCT Network broadcast of “Jesus Freaks” movie. Grammy Award-winning artist Kaya Jones is honoring the holiest day on the Jewish calendar with a new music video that prays for peace, healing, and blessing over a broken world. - October 02, 2025 - TCT
Virtual Jesus Freaks Reunion
Tune in on Sunday, Sept. 28, 4:30 to 5:30 pm (EST) for a one-hour preview of the movie, “Jesus Freaks,” featuring testimonials by today’s leaders who became Jesus Freaks during the move of the Holy Spirit. - September 23, 2025 - TCT
Christian Artist Mikey Loy Releases Powerful Single “SUICID3” for National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Christian artist Mikey Loy releases his fourth single, SUICID3, on Sept. 1 during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Produced by Grace Path, the song and music video share Loy’s personal journey of loss, depression, and hope through Jesus Christ. Inspired by the death of his brother to suicide, SUICID3 offers a message of life and redemption, pointing those struggling with despair to the saving power of Christ. - August 31, 2025 - Grace Path
Forge Film Studios Launches at Historic TCT Broadcast Facility with Grammy Winner Kaya Jones and Boxing Legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini
On Wednesday, August 6, Forge Film Studios officially launched at the historic TCT Network television facility in Akron with a high-energy grand opening featuring Grammy Award-winning recording artist Kaya Jones and boxing legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini. The event marked the debut of a... - August 12, 2025 - TCT
Christian Worship Artist Mikey Loy to Release Debut Singles "Proverbs 31 Woman," "Free Indeed," and "G.O.D." – a Journey from Brokenness to Worship
Grace Path is proud to announce the debut release of Christian worship artist Mikey Loy, whose first three original singles - “Proverbs 31 Woman,” “Free Indeed,” and “G.O.D.”—will be available on all major music platforms starting August 3–4, 2025. - August 01, 2025 - Grace Path
After a Successful Theatrical Run, "Unraveled" Now Streaming Nationwide on Amazon Prime
Following its acclaimed theatrical release, "Unraveled" - a gripping psychological thriller - is now available on Amazon Prime. Written and Directed by award-winning filmmaker Alfred Robbins, the film takes viewers on an emotional suspense filled journey. When a devoted wife tragically... - April 10, 2025 - Bottom Of The Net Filmworks
Spexster Unveils Top Video Production Trends to Watch in 2025
Spexster’s Top Video Production Trends to Watch in 2025 report reveals key innovations like AI-powered editing, immersive storytelling through VR, and sustainable production practices. It’s a roadmap for creators and brands to embrace innovation, authenticity, and impactful storytelling. - January 30, 2025 - Spexster
Right Now TV Expands Reach to Over 72 Million Households in Top Television Markets
Broadcast Network for Men Strengthens Presence in 16 of the Top 20 U.S. Markets. - January 01, 2025 - Right Now TV
5th Tom Bass Seminar on Diversity in Equestrian Sports to Stream Worldwide from Tryon International via YouTube and SQITV
The 5th Tom Bass Seminar will examine issues relating to diversity in equestrian related enterprises. Hosted on the campus of the Tryon International Equestrian Center and Resort (TIEC), the hybrid meeting will connect locally and internationally based horse enthusiasts. The theme of the 2024 seminar focuses upon “The Business of Horses.” - November 21, 2024 - SportsQuest International, LLC
Pro-Cam Expands Rental Operations with "Live" for Broadcast and Streaming
Pro-Cam Rentals, recognized as North America's top provider of stabilized remote heads and camera cranes, has expanded rental services to broadcast and streaming productions with the launch of “Pro-Cam Live.” With nearly twenty years of expertise in remote camera movement platforms for... - November 05, 2024 - Pro-Cam Rentals
Cinematographer Kevin Otterness Joins "The Travelers Team" Project
Renowned Chicago-based cinematographer to lend his expertise to 6MP Films' debut sci-fi feature film "The Travelers Team" set for production in early 2025. - August 23, 2024 - 6MP Films
GoPhrazy Reinvents Media Localization with a Culture - First Approach
Bringing Multilingual Dubbing, Voice Over, Subtitling, and Captioning to New Heights Through the Lens of Culture - August 15, 2024 - GoPhrazy
Pro-Cam Opens Las Vegas Branch, Expanding Rental Operation
Pro-Cam Rentals, North America’s largest stabilized remote heads and camera cranes provider, has expanded rental operations with a new full-service branch in the heart of Las Vegas near Allegiant Stadium at 3380 West Hacienda Avenue, Suite 104, Las Vegas, NV 89118. The new Nevada shop... - August 09, 2024 - Pro-Cam Rentals
Prairie Pictures Releases Stunning New Documentary Film About Storm Chasers Ahead of "Twisters" Movie
From the creator of “The Chasers of Tornado Alley” (1996) comes a new look at storm chasing. Written and directed by filmmaker and veteran storm chaser Martin Lisius, "The Chasers of Tornado Alley: Touching the Sky" (July 2024) is a documentary film about storm chasers and their quest to find answers through nature. - July 17, 2024 - Prairie Pictures
Innerspace Cases Unveils Cutting-Edge Cases for ARRI SkyPanel X, Elevating Protection and Portability
Innerspace Cases launches ATA-rated cases for ARRI SkyPanel X, ensuring durability and mobility. Precision-engineered for a snug fit and easy access, these cases reflect a commitment to form and function. Available at www.InnerspaceCases.com. - October 25, 2023 - Innerspace Cases
Spincast TV Opens Casting Call for Broadcast-Quality Content in Outdoor, Sports, and Lifestyle Categories
New Business Model Allows Independent Producers to Benefit from Network Growth and Sponsorship Revenues - September 06, 2023 - Spincast, Inc
Introducing Production Solved: Your Partner for Event Production and Corporate Video Production
With an unwavering commitment to quality and a team of seasoned professionals, Production Solved - a leading event production company, is thrilled to announce its comprehensive services for event production and corporate video production. Delivering tailored-fit experiences that captivate audiences and elevate brands. - July 22, 2023 - Production Solved
Indianapolis Production Studio Invests $1.5M in Original TV Series and Opportunities for College Students in the Film Industry
Zaahi Studios launches MetalMarks Media Group, investing $1.5M in original TV series and educational experiences. Aimed at fostering local talent and providing production opportunities for college students, they strive to captivate audiences with compelling content. The initiative reinforces their commitment to the Indianapolis community and supports the growth of the entertainment industry. - May 19, 2023 - Zaahi Studios
Insight TV Set to Launch the World’s First Cryptocurrency TV Game Show, “The Next Crypto Gem”
Insight TV and bspoketv collaborate for an innovative new game show where crypto project leaders compete. - March 01, 2023 - bspoketv
Erik Escobar Wins Legrity’s Looking for the Next Big TV Comic: Comedy Special to Air April 2023
Comedian Erik Escobar is the winner of the Legrity's Looking Contest series. This first talent competition was the search for the next big TV Comic sponsored by the Legrity streaming TV network. - February 20, 2023 - Legrity Media LLC
4th Tom Bass Seminar on Diversity in Equestrian Sports to Stream Worldwide via YouTube and SQITV
The 4th Tom Bass Seminar on Diversity in Equestrian Sports will be held as an online webinar on Saturday, February 25th. A live feed of the meeting will be available worldwide via YouTube and SQITV. - February 19, 2023 - SportsQuest International, LLC
Bruce Bellocchi, Writer and Director of the Feature Film, "The Legend of Jack and Diane," Opens a South Florida Production Office
Writer and director, Bruce Bellocchi has found footing and worldwide distribution with his first feature film, "The Legend of Jack and Diane," but promises bigger things from his second release, "Love Kills," which starts filming in April of this year. - February 09, 2023 - B. Bellocchi Films
Retired Army Combat Veteran Makes It to the "Great American Speak Off" Semi-Finals Held in Miami, Florida on December 14/15
The Great American Speak Off Semi-Finals are being held in Miami, Florida on December 14/15, 2022 where 125 speakers will compete to become the Greatest American Speaker. Columbia resident & Retired Army Combat Veteran, Kimberly Tyson who goes by Queen Kimmie online, auditioned in Atlanta last month with over 1000 other contestants and won a Golden Ticket which qualified her for the Semi-Finals. Three winners gleaned from the 125 semi-finalists will end up competing at Growth Con 2023. - December 10, 2022 - Legrity Media LLC
Streaming TV Network Searching for Comedic Talent
Streaming TV network searching for comedic talent in its first contest for the next big TV Comic. Winner will get a free 30-minute Comedy Special aired on the Legrity Network in early 2023. No fee to apply; deadline is December 31, 2022 at midnight. - December 02, 2022 - Legrity Media LLC
SIFTMedia 215 Release of 2022 State of Women Identified Film & Media Makers of Color in the Philadelphia/Mid Atlantic Region – Listen To What I Say Report
The aim of this report serves as an invitation to funders, stakeholders, allies and supporters to come to the table prepared to listen, partner and strategize on plans with women of color film and media makers to enhance and sustain their lives, so as to enhance the sector and the region as a whole. - July 29, 2022 - SIFTMedia 215 Collective
LED Wall Studio Offers Cost-Effective Alternative to On-Location Shoots
RDM provides a cost-effective alternative to on-location shoots by reproducing realistic locations in-studio, delivering unparalleled control over the shooting environment. - June 18, 2022 - RDM
Video Production Company RDM Expands National Operations with Launch of XR Studio
Full-service video production company RDM brings new extended reality video production capabilities to the Southeast. - June 15, 2022 - RDM
Diffuse Logic Introduces Its New Saturn Solver
Diffuse logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella 22.3, which introduces its new Saturn solver. - March 31, 2022 - Diffuse Logic
RDM Opening One of Florida's Largest LED Virtual Production Studios
The Vault, an extended reality, full-service video production studio, is set to open in Jacksonville, Florida as one of Florida's largest. - March 17, 2022 - RDM
Lifetime’s "Saying Yes To Christmas" Star Romaine Waite Joins the CW Hit Series "Two Sentence Horror Stories" for Season 3
Romaine Waite (Saying Yes To Christmas) will appear in Season 3 of "Two Sentence Horror Stories" on The CW. The show is an award winning horror anthology series. Each episode explores primal and social fears. It dissects the horrific parts of society in creative and terrifying ways. The... - February 01, 2022 - Pisgarie Entertainment
Legrity.TV, the Newest Streaming TV Network Featuring Exclusive Original Programming, Launches
Legrity is a new free streaming TV Network available to 322 Million households via apps & 4.1 Billion worldwide on the web with reach to 213 countries. The Legrity network streams empowering, educating, and entertaining original shows. Viewers can watch exclusive shows on www.LEGRITY.TV from... - December 12, 2021 - Legrity Media LLC
UNDISCOVERED Media Launch & Fashion Show in NYC on United Nations Day, October 24
On October 24, United Nations Day, Riwayat Films International presents an exclusive, exciting charitable event: a media launch and fashion show that will introduce the brand UNDISCOVERED, an international designer and model competition promoting diversity and inclusion, and offering aspirants... - October 15, 2021 - Riwayat Films International
SIFTMedia 215 Granted Two Year Operating Grant from Independence Public Media Foundation
SIFTMedia 215, a Black & Latinx Women Filmmakers Collective of Philadelphia, was awarded $215,000 for operating expenses from The Independence Public Media Foundation (IPMF) as part of their initiative to support organizations that lift up storytelling and creative expression as pathways for communities building power. - July 23, 2021 - SIFTMedia 215 Collective
FIGHT GLOBE Partners with Sports Media Company WAVE.tv for Fight Content Distribution
FIGHT GLOBE, the world’s largest distributor of fight content, and WAVE.tv, the sports media company for today’s fan, announced a content distribution partnership that will expand FIGHT GLOBE’s fan base across WAVE.tv’s media brands on social media. - December 03, 2020 - Athletic Sports Group
MOG Announces mxfSPEEDRAIL's mediaSOCIAL
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, today announces the introduction of a new enhanced model for mxfSPEEDRAIL central ingest product-line, purely focused on social media ingest and publication. - September 17, 2020 - MOG Technologies
Tulix Announces Event Streaming Services, Due to the Mass Cancellations of Events Caused by COVID-19
Tulix offers event streaming for any event, performance, gathering, etc. Read for more information. - July 24, 2020 - Tulix Systems
GoPhrazy is Beta Testing AI for Localization Consistency
The UK based media localization company, GoPhrazy employs artificial intelligence to ensure that their suggested dubbing actors are a perfect match with your original voices. - June 12, 2020 - GoPhrazy
Regatta Media Streaming Services Launches in New Orleans
A new digital entertainment company specialized in operating streaming apps, Regatta Media LLC, has launched operations in New Orleans, Louisiana. - May 14, 2020 - Regatta Media LLC
Boosting Creative Teams' Productivity on Adobe Workflows with the New MAM4PRO for Digital Media Production
MOG Technologies, a worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for broadcasters and professional media, announces today a new turnkey integration of MAM4PRO software for Adobe® video editing tools, including Adobe Premiere® Pro, Adobe Audition® and Adobe After Effects®. - April 26, 2020 - MOG Technologies
MOG with Full Support of ProRes Formats
MOG Technologies, a worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for broadcasters and professional media, announces today full support of ProRes formats in all its Media Production product line. - April 24, 2020 - MOG Technologies
Tulix to Offer Complementary CDN Services to K-12 Schools During CONVID-19 Crisis
Tulix Systems Inc. (Atlanta, Georgia) have announced today that they will be offering complementary live streaming and CDN services to K-12 schools to assist with online learning during the likely school shutdown in the coming weeks. The initiative will be available to schools nationally. The... - March 19, 2020 - Tulix Systems
Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal
Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group
Diffuse Logic Releases Bella Render
Diffuse Logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella Render. - November 07, 2019 - Diffuse Logic
MOG Presents New VIZZI’s Features at IBC 2019
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, announces the introduction of new features to the VIZZI OTT platform. - September 11, 2019 - MOG Technologies
MOG Launches mDECK at IBC 2019
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, announces today the launch of a professional media deck appliance, mDECK. - September 06, 2019 - MOG Technologies
MOG Launches MAM4PRO at IBC 2019
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media unveils today one of the highlights at this year IBC Show. - August 31, 2019 - MOG Technologies
MOG at IBC 2019
MOG Presents New Developments at IBC 2019 - August 28, 2019 - MOG Technologies
Diffuse Logic Introduces Bella Render
Diffuse Logic is pleased to introduce their next-generation renderer, Bella. - August 23, 2019 - Diffuse Logic