PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group
Diffuse Logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella Render. - November 07, 2019 - Diffuse Logic
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, announces the introduction of new features to the VIZZI OTT platform. - September 11, 2019 - MOG Technologies
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, announces today the launch of a professional media deck appliance, mDECK. - September 06, 2019 - MOG Technologies
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media unveils today one of the highlights at this year IBC Show. - August 31, 2019 - MOG Technologies
MOG Presents New Developments at IBC 2019 - August 28, 2019 - MOG Technologies
Diffuse Logic is pleased to introduce their next-generation renderer, Bella. - August 23, 2019 - Diffuse Logic
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, today announces full support on NewTek’s NDI®, the most widely adopted and used IP technology in the world for transporting video, audio and metadata over standard 1Gb. Ethernet networks. - June 21, 2019 - MOG Technologies
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announces the launch of a new Software Development Kit that supports the Interoperable Master Format (IMF). - April 04, 2019 - MOG Technologies
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announced the launch of two new modules for its production analytics platform. mediaANALYTICS and editorsPERFORMANCE will revolutionize the insights that a user can obtain from the whole production environment. - April 04, 2019 - MOG Technologies
NABSHOW – Booth SU7510
MOG Technologies highlights advances in file-based workflows at NABSHOW 2019.
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media, will be presenting the latest developments at NAB 2019, taking place 8 to 11 April, booth SU7510, at the... - March 30, 2019 - MOG Technologies
Tulix has today announced a deal with VIVE Network that will see Tulix distribute VIVE’s live sports events in UHD HDR across multiple platforms. As part of the deal, Tulix has designed and implemented a complete OTT streaming workflow for VIVE, including a suite of applications that are available... - February 19, 2019 - Tulix Systems
TV commercials need to evolve in changing times if they wish to have the same impact on their audience, says Skittles Productions. - February 16, 2019 - Skittles Productions
Tulix, the streaming technology incubator, has today announced the successful launch of prepaid live television service Vidgo. Tulix has been working with Vidgo in preparation for their launch throughout 2018. The agreement between the two companies sees Tulix providing Vidgo with a fully managed streaming... - January 30, 2019 - Tulix Systems
Pre-Production has started on a new format Interactive Web-Series. Alexander Hathaway has been announced as the series lead character. - January 28, 2019 - Ironsgate Films
MOG Central Ingest System new capability to ingest directly into Adobe Creative Cloud. - January 10, 2019 - MOG Technologies
MOG Technologies, the worldwide supplier of end-to-end solutions for professional media today announces to join Panasonic “4K Workflows Partners.”
MOG had been collaborating with Panasonic since its first steps back in 2007. The company is a P2, and AVC-Ultra Partner due to the developments... - December 12, 2018 - MOG Technologies
Skittles Productions says that if brands want to impress clients, corporate videos are their best option. - October 29, 2018 - Skittles Productions
Singer, songwriter Katrina “Kat” Williams and her trio will entertain guests at the Day of the African Equestrian soirée on Saturday Evening, September 22nd at Harambee Farm in the Green Creek Township of North Carolina’s Polk County. The evening will benefit Africa focused charities. - September 21, 2018 - SportsQuest International, LLC
The pre-order campaign includes free access to Vizzi live streaming platform so that every creator can quickly acquire and delivery 360 production contents. - September 15, 2018 - MOG Technologies
The celebration of African participation in the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games has been extended to a second day. A day of targeted activities has been added for Monday, September 17th in the Town of Tryon (North Carolina) - culminating with an evening of musical entertainment at the Rogers Park Amphitheater. Scheduled performers include Drea d'Nur, The Lemira Percussion Ensemble and Katrina "Kat" Williams. Beneficiaries include: Africare and the Focus on Africa Program at Merrill College. - August 29, 2018 - SportsQuest International, LLC
Soiree celebrating African athletes at FEI World Equestrian Games and fêting the continent's contributions to equestrianism will be held at Harambee Farm - Polk County, NC. Tickets available online via Brown Paper Tickets. - July 24, 2018 - SportsQuest International, LLC
The network adds 94 million combined households to the popular fishing show's already impressive reach with CBS Sports and World Fishing Network. - July 17, 2018 - Rockville Pictures Inc.
Romaine Waite (Star Trek: Discovery) has joined "Christmas Calendar," a Netflix holiday film starring Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) and Quincy Brown (Dope, Fox series Star) directed by Bradley Walsh with Brad Krevoy producing. Waite will play Mitch, the brother-in-law to Abby Sutton (Kat... - April 10, 2018 - Pisgarie Entertainment
Discovering the Far-Reaching and Surprising Effects of Simple Thought and Action - April 05, 2018 - e360tv
Latex Fashion Meets High Fashion - April 04, 2018 - e360tv
Experience food like never before. - April 03, 2018 - e360tv
Prescription Addiction: The Shocking Truth Behind the Growing US Epidemic - March 30, 2018 - e360tv
Uncorking Barriers to Career, Wellness and the Human Condition - March 28, 2018 - e360tv
As Evil Does, a feature film written and directed by Yolanda Buggs, creatively tells the story of two young "Saints Witnesses" Christian evangelists on a friendly pursuit of conversation about religion and God, who unknowingly ring the doorbell of a staunch atheist. They are invited in for... - February 07, 2018 - Yolanda Buggs
The Mojave Sisters, a modern day Western about a female assassin, played by Lee Dawn Hershey, a gender fluid androgynous actor, premiered January 9th, 2018. - January 23, 2018 - New Zealand Son Films
in "Make48," a Public TV series debuting this fall, novice inventors are given 48 hours to come up with a new consumer product—going from idea to prototype in a televised invent-a-ton. During the final episodes, three winners, picked by judges from QVC, Indigogo, Pivot International and Handy Camel will see their products pitched to major retailers. The series is distributed nationwide by American Public Television and underwritten by Stanley Black & Decker. Check local listing for times. - September 14, 2017 - Make48 LLC
Aki Aleong’s Career Has Spanned over 60 Years as an Actor, Singer, Writer, Producer and Activist. - November 30, 2016 - Eye on Entertainment
MOG will be streaming 360º live feeds from its booth at IBC, while presenting the most advanced and affordable cloud technology to build your OTT channel. - September 03, 2016 - MOG Technologies
Heart Media partners with iQNECT to turn its leading fashion and lifestyle magazines interactive. First two magazines to go interactive are the essential fashion and beauty read L’Officiel Singapore in September and the premier men’s magazine Men’s Folio Singapore in October. Readers will be able to unveil exclusive content, access videos, claim offers, and make purchases by scanning their copy of the magazines with the iQNECT app on their smartphone. - September 01, 2016 - iQNECT Pte Ltd
The demonstration of MOG Technologies at 2016 IBCShow will show how broadcasters can gain valuable insight over their production resource usage. - August 26, 2016 - MOG Technologies
London based edutainment specialist EnablinGenius Ltd. releases Phonics School cartoon series (16 x 5 mins.) on Amazon Prime Video, the exclusive premium subscription service. - August 18, 2016 - EnablinGenius Ltd.
To help celebrate Memorial Day and recognize our nation’s military veterans, NBC Sports is re-airing a special episode of “South Bend’s Lunkerville” — twice. Two encore airings of the “South Bend’s Lunkerville” episode that features Ollie Hughes and Heroes... - May 27, 2016 - Rockville Pictures Inc.
MOG Technologies participates in the 1st 360º transmission of RTP, Portugal’s leading TV and Radio broadcasting network. - May 15, 2016 - MOG Technologies
MOG has recently announced a new version of MXF::SDK. - May 11, 2016 - MOG Technologies
The organizers of Super Ride XIV: International Festival of the Equestrian Arts are today announcing the inclusion of a "Meet the Breeds" showcase in the 2016 equine tournament. - May 06, 2016 - Super Ride Organizing Committee
Get the full landscape of your production environment. - April 13, 2016 - MOG Technologies
German broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk centralizes its ingest operations with mxfSPEEDRAIL. - March 20, 2016 - MOG Technologies
Krista is an Award Winning Actress, Internationally Published Fitness Model, Aviation Technology Expert and Star of "Emerging Past," "Lazarus: Apocalypse," "Check Point" and "Nation’s Fire" - March 20, 2016 - Eye on Entertainment
Dawna Lee Heising and Renah Wolzinger Cover Norby Walters’ 26th Annual Night of 100 Stars Oscar Viewing Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. - March 16, 2016 - Eye on Entertainment
SWR has selected MOG to boost its production workflow during the 2016 European Cup, one of the most famous and prestigious football championships. - March 12, 2016 - MOG Technologies
With mxfSPEEDRAIL innovative features ETV, Panorama was able to configure several profiles (up to 10) and has the ingest process into Avid continuing uninterrupted. It allows users to save time and resources on manual tasks, automating the whole workflow and getting full control of the complete solution. - March 09, 2016 - MOG Technologies
Vistex Inc., the global leader in rights management and royalties solutions for the media and entertainment industries, has announced the launch of a cloud-based solution dedicated to the independent film and TV markets. cpOnline is a suite of web applications that enable film and TV distributors to... - March 02, 2016 - Vistex
A long lasting relationship. - February 17, 2016 - MOG Technologies
MOG Technologies today announced the appointment of Johny Murata as Principal Architect for the growing area of Advanced Media Technology. - January 31, 2016 - MOG Technologies