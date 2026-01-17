Recent Headlines
Model 6320 with Front-Panel Keylock and RS232 Remote Control Provides 12-Position LC Duplex Fiber Switching plus Secure Offline State
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) announces the Model 6320 LC Duplex 12-to-1 Fiber Optic Switch, designed for secure multimode fiber network control. Featuring a true offline/disconnect state, front-panel keylock, and RS232 ASCII remote control, the Model 6320 enables flexible local and remote switching while preserving data isolation in enterprise, data center, and test environments. - January 17, 2026 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Model 6250 Delivers Secure, Reliable 4-Channel SC Duplex SMF Fiber Switching Among 2 Devices/Networks for Each Channel
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) designs and manufactures high-reliability switching, monitoring, and control solutions for data and fiber optic networks. Known for rugged construction and secure, user-friendly designs, ESL supports mission-critical communications in telecommunications, data centers, government, and enterprise environments worldwide. - January 16, 2026 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Secure SSH/HTTPS Remote Control for Switching Simultaneously or Individually between A and B Fiber Connections for Up to Four Fiber Optic Networks or Devices
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) has expanded its QuickSwitch® lineup with the new Model 6254-SSH, a secure LC duplex fiber optic switch for remote or manual control of up to four fiber channels. The switch supports A/B path switching via password-protected SSH or HTTPS interfaces or front-panel pushbuttons. Fully data-transparent, it enables secure routing, redundancy testing, and fiber management for government, military, lab, and critical infrastructure networks. - January 09, 2026 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Model 6325R High-Density 16-Channel ST Simplex SMF Fiber Optic Switch for Secure, Remote Network Management
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) is a U.S.-based manufacturer founded in 1976, specializing in fiber optic, network, and electronic switching solutions. ESL designs and builds high-reliability products and provides custom engineering services for commercial, industrial, and government applications. - December 31, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
ioTRAN Announces Immediate Availability of “AI Assistant” - Artificial Intelligence Telephony Interface
An Entirely New Approach for Subscribers to Interact with Telephony Systems Using Natural Language Commands - Powered by OpenAI - September 15, 2025 - ioTRAN Solutions, LLC
Powering the Mission: ESL to Feature High-Endurance Battery Tech at OELS 2025
Electro Standards Laboratories will exhibit at the 2025 Operational Energy and Logistics Summit in Honolulu, showcasing its advanced hybrid battery pack. Designed for high-power, pulsed energy demands, the technology supports warfighter communications, directed energy, and energy resilience. ESL’s participation underscores its commitment to providing innovative, mission-ready power solutions for defense and national security operations. - August 24, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
PoE-Enabled A/B Switch Simplifies Complex Connectivity Setups
Electro Standards introduces the PathWay® Model 7901, a 10-channel A/B switch for audio, video, data, and power. It switches HDMI, Cat5e, audio, and AC power simultaneously via pushbutton or remote Ethernet (PoE-supported). Ideal for AV/control rooms, it supports 1080p video, PoE 802.3af/at, and offers remote ASCII control. Housed in a 2U rackmount chassis, it ensures reliable, synchronized switching for smart systems. - August 20, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Manual Signal Switching Made Easy with ESL’s Power-Free Model 9264
Electro Standards Laboratories announces the LineSelect® Model 9264, a dual-channel A/B switch with DB9 and RJ45 ports for manual signal routing. Housed in a compact rackmount unit, it requires no power, making it ideal for critical systems, labs, and backup setups. - July 17, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
New RJ45 Keylock Switch Supports Manual Control of Network Access
Electro Standards Labs announces the Model 7186, a wall-mounted RJ45 Cat5e keylock switch enabling secure, manual switching between two networks or full disconnection. This passive, tamper-resistant device supports air-gap isolation for sensitive systems, ideal for government, military, and utility use. With no power required and easy installation, the Model 7186 ensures physical network control in secure environments. - July 16, 2025 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Laboratories to Present Experimental Work on Nonlinear Aircraft Arresting System at EAPPC-EML 2024 Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Raymond B. Sepe, Jr., Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer will provide a presentation on the research work entitled Experimental Demonstration of Model Based Control of a Nonlinear Aircraft Arresting System at the EAPPC-EML Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands. - September 19, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Laboratories to Present Experimental Work on Nonlinear Aircraft Arresting System at EAPPC-EML 2024 Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Raymond B. Sepe, Jr., Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer will provide an informative presentation on the research work entitled “Experimental Demonstration of Model Based Control of a Nonlinear Aircraft Arresting System.” - September 15, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Announces Model 7150: 16-Channel RJ45 Switch with Auto-Fallback and GUI Control
Electro Standards introduces the Model 7150: a 16-Channel RJ45 RS232 Copper Switch with Automatic Fallback, GUI, and Cascade Operation for reliable network management. - August 14, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
New GSA-Listed Model 6290: Manual and Remote-Control Fiber Optic Switch from Electro Standards Laboratory
New Electro Standards' Model 6290 is an SC Duplex fiber optic switch for sharing devices with manual/remote control, ideal for secure data transmission. - August 08, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
New Fallback Switches to Assist in the Event of a Global IT Outage from Electro Standards Laboratories
Models 7417R & 4121 are A/B Copper Switches with two unique features of Fallback. The 7417R has Sensing the 4121 has Auto Fallback and Recovery. - August 03, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
New Model 7246-ESL A/B Dual Channel Cutoff Switch from Electro Standards Laboratories
The PathWay® Model 7246-ESL is a dual-channel RS530 and RJ45 secure/non-secure switch with cutoff, offering local and remote-control capabilities. - July 31, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Secure 7915 Model with Multi-User SysLog and GUI for Single-Channel Operations
The PathWay Model 7915 is a secure 240V A/B Switch for IT, AV, and Critical environments, featuring SysLog logging and password protection. - July 05, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Model 9444 RJ45 Cat5e 3-Channel Switch Simultaneously Switches Up to 3 Ethernet Devices from A and B Positions via a Turn of Knob
This RJ45 Cat5e switcher allows a quick connection from one COMMON RJ45 port to be shared among either of two RJ45 ports, A or B for each of its 3 Channels. - March 15, 2024 - Electro Standards Laboratories
4-Channel Fiber Optic ABC Switch with Ethernet & GUI Remote Control
Electro Standards Laboratories introduces Model 6312 Fiber Optic Switch with 4-Channels to simultaneously switch between A, B, and C positions to quickly switch data over from one port to another. - August 11, 2023 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Switching Data Flow Quickly & Reliably with Cat5e Switcher, Model 8079
The Model 8079 LineSelect switcher allows quick, reliable network connection from one COMMON RJ45 port to be shared among either of two RJ45 ports, A or B, with Certified Category 5e Compliance with speeds of up to 1000 Mbps. The Model 8079 provides the stability of knowing that if one network... - June 18, 2023 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards M9028 A/B Switch with Modular Expansion and Filler Panels
This Single Channel USB 2.0 A/B Switch Module permits switching between two 2.0 Type-A devices to one COMMON 2.0 Type-A device without having to disconnect cables. This modular approach allows for system expansion as needed. - October 28, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
ESL LineSelect Model 9744 High Density 32-Channel RJ11/12 A/B Switch Allows Quick and Easy Switching to Backup Device
The LineSelect Model 9744 High Density 32-Channel RJ11/12 and Single Channel DB9 A/B Switches are multi-interfaced for quick and easy backup with no power. - October 06, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
ESL Newly Developed Single Channel 120Volts Network Switch with Telnet and GUI
Two standout AC Power A/B Switches by Electro Standards Laboratories are the Pathway Models 7910 & 7914. Both units provide A/B switching and are rated for 120VAC. The 7910 is with local control only, and the 7914 offers remote control access. - August 24, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Pathway Model 7281 RJ45 Cat5 Video Feed Controller Switch with Contact Control Remote Port
The Pathway Model 7281 Video Feed Controller Switch permits the simultaneous switching of three video sources among two monitors through a Contact Control Remote Port. It is ideal for livestreaming, media launch, and audio adjustment applications. - August 20, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
ESL Model 4126 Smart Data Switch with Automatic Fallback and Remote RS232 ASCII Commands
The Pathway Model 4126 DB9 Automatic Fallback A/B Switch is a smart data switch which automatically selects connection to the port with valid activity. - August 17, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
New Ruggedized High Performance Embedded Data Acquisition Board by Electro Standards Laboratories
The CellMite ProD product line of data acquisition smart sensor boards for embedded applications welcomes the newest model, the M4349. This model is a high-performance data acquisition and sensor monitoring module from Electro Standards Laboratories. - August 12, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Model 9451R DB25 Switcher Reliable for Network Backup with Lifetime Warranty
This LineSelect® Model 9451R DB25 A/B/C Switch with manual operation and a rackmount configuration provides reliable network backup for all mission critical systems. It is applicable for switching ANY DB25 interface devices. - August 12, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Pathway® Model 4511 USB Type-A 5 to 1 Switch with Remote Control and No Enclosure, Ready for Installation
The Model 4511 USB Type-A 5 to 1 Switch has both manual and remote control capabilities for easy connection to any one of five USB devices from one COMMON device. It is perfect for connecting a computer to multiple USB devices without having to disconnect cables since it has no enclosure. - August 10, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Model 8019 BNC Coaxial A/B Switch Reroutes Data with Flip of a Rotary Selector Switch
The Model 8019 BNC coaxial A/B Switch permits the sharing of devices with 75 Ohm BNC Coaxial Interfaces and is a high quality designed copper Switcher for network sharing applications. - August 03, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Field Technician Test Kit with Nickel Phone Plugs and High-Flex PVC Jacket
This field technician approved Telco test kit with nickel phone plugs and a high-flex PVC jacket is now available with an optional bantam plug to two mini-grab test hooks cable. - July 24, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Laboratories’ Complex Copper Network Switch Independently Controls Four Dual-Channels Using Manual Rotary Knobs and Supports PoE
The LineSelect® M9280 offers four dual channels, for online/offline switching of eight total channels, independently controlling each dual channel via a manual rotary knob. This gives the user individual control of on and off positions of multiple devices in separate rooms or areas. - July 13, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Labs SCups® and HPMU Utilize Super Capacitors to Assist with Fluctuating Power of Wind, Wave, or Solar Renewable Energy Systems
The ESL Scup units provide critical power backup for remote locations. They are low maintenance with a long service life and functionality over a wide temperature range. The HPMU is based off this design, with the addition of a high energy battery. - July 09, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
ESL Model 4215A-204-1 Dual Channel Load Cell Indicator for Control of Strain Gage Transducer Based Systems
This Smart Indicator combines force channels, encoder position channels, print capabilities, and RS 232/485 serial communications into a platform customized to deliver the most powerful and affordable instrumentation in its class. - July 02, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards M9478 4 Channel RJ45 Cat5e A/B Keylock Switch with Simultaneous Control
This Manual Keylock Switch has the ability to switch any RJ45 interface quickly and reliably. The keylock switches on the front panel control permit the simultaneous switching of all 4 channels at once. The Switch has been tested for Cat5 compliance and has a lifetime warranty against any manufacturing defects. - July 01, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Labs Model 6240 Plastic Optical Fiber Connector Switch with Serial Remote Control for Device Sharing
The Electro Standards Labs Plastic Optical Fiber A/B Duplex Switch with Manual Pushbutton and Serial Remote Control has the ability to switch any POF interface device to share or backup. Its UL certified power module is good for domestic or international applications. - June 29, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
ESLabs Model 7170 RJ45 Online/Offline Switch with Touch Sensitive Display and 8-Hour Countdown Programmable Timer
This Cat5e Switch is supplied with a Touch Sensitive Display user faceplate in order to easily manage connection of any Ethernet RJ45 connected devices. The Touch Sensitive system allows users to set the connection time interval and view the status of whether the powered device is connected or disconnected to the service device. Its UL certified power module is good for domestic or international applications. - June 18, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
BNC/Video/DVR 6 Channel Security Monitor Switch with Autoscan and USB Serial Remote Control
The Model 7196 BNC Switcher with remote control of security monitor systems can be used for security and safety of schools, shopping centers, hospitals, sports complexes, and other public spaces. - June 17, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Single Mode, Fiber Optic Network Switch with Mirror Technology and Simultaneous Channel Control
The Model 6251 SC Duplex Single Mode Fiber Optic Switch allows simultaneous switching between the A, B, C, & D positions of each channel using four independent pushbuttons. - June 16, 2022 - Electro Standards Laboratories
CDM Electronics Now Offers High Performance Fiber Optic Interconnect Solutions
Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) and custom fiber optic MIL-Spec, multimode and single-mode fiber optic cable assembly solutions target the broadest spectrum of industrial, military, plus avionics applications. - May 04, 2022 - CDM Electronics
Times Microwave Systems’ New LMR Coaxial Cable Toolkit Now in Stock from CDM Electronics
The hard case tool kit provides all tools required to cut, prep and crimp LMR-195, LMR-200 and LMR-240 coaxial cable as well as install a wide assortment of Times Microwave’s connectors, including the LMR X-Series non-solder EZ connectors. The kit uniquely promotes installation efficiency in a broad range of remote/on-site telecommunications applications, including 5G telecom towers, WiFi and SCADA networks, FM/TV/HDTV broadcasting transmission, and RF test labs. - March 18, 2022 - CDM Electronics
Electro Standards Now Accepts Government P-Card for Micro Purchase Contracts & GSA Schedule Products
Electro Standards Laboratories now accepts Government Purchase Cards for electronic product purchases under Micro Purchase Contracts and GSA Schedule GS35F0286V. - September 13, 2021 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards' Manufacturing and R&D Advancements Featured in Local Magazine
Electro Standards Laboratories Research & Development Technology and Manufacturing advancements were featured in an article published in a local Rhode Island magazine. - July 22, 2021 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Intro's the Model 4111 POF to RS232 DB9 Port Converter, Compatible with HFBR-4516Z
The Model 4111 is a Plastic Optical Fiber (POF) Converter that converts POF to RS232 serial interface. The Model 4111 also has a latching mechanism for an HFBR-4516Z connector. - April 21, 2021 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Introduces a 2-Position Secure Switch with Keylock Operation, No Power Required
The Model 8268 provides secure switching from A to B ports via Keylock Actuator with no power required. - December 23, 2020 - Electro Standards Laboratories
MTP Cable Assemblies for High Density Fiber Optic Networks & LAN Applications
MTP cable assemblies are used to support high density fiber optic network installations. - November 15, 2020 - Electro Standards Laboratories
HPMU, Hybrid Power Management Unit, the Portable Power Solution for Battery & Alternative Energy Systems
The Hybrid Power Management Unit (HPMU) is comprised of both batteries and capacitors fo improved power performance and battery life cycle. - June 25, 2020 - Electro Standards Laboratories
ESL Continues to Manufacture Secure Network Switches for Hospitals, Government Laboratories, and Other Facilities Around the World Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Electro Standards Laboratories is operating strong, continuing to manufacture and supply secure network switches for hospitals, institutions, government agencies and companies impacted by COVID-19. - April 15, 2020 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards SCups® Units Utilize Super Capacitors to Assist with Fluctuating Power of Wind, Wave, or Solar Renewable Energy Systems
Electro Standards Laboratories engineers and scientists have successfully designed a UPS device that utilizes Super Capacitors to assist with power fluctuations in remote locations, such as with Wind, Solar, Wave or other Renewable Energy Systems. - April 05, 2020 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Electro Standards Labs Designs Secure Audio/Video Conference Switches for Home or Office, with Password Protection, Remote Control, Offline Positions, Keylocks & More
Electro Standards Laboratories has designed secure network switches featuring a variety of security such as Password Protection, SSH, HTTPS & SNMPv2, Keylocks, Secure Offline positions to ensure no data will pass through to the network, and more. - March 04, 2020 - Electro Standards Laboratories
Model 6323 Provides Automatic Switching Based on Signal Power Threshold of Incoming Light
The QuickSwitch® Model 6323 is a single channel SC/APC Duplex Fiber Switch that provides switch control via (3) methods: Manual, GUI, Remote Ethernet, or via Auto Fallback. - September 27, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories
DB25 A/B Switch with 24VDC Power Designed for Remote-Control-Only Switching Applications
The Model 7175 is a DB25 A/B Switch for device-sharing applications that require control from a remote location and no local control. There is no need to unplug and plug connections when switching from one device to another. The unit is controlled remotley via dry contact logic. - July 13, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories