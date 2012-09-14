PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Model 6323 Provides Automatic Switching Based on Signal Power Threshold of Incoming Light The QuickSwitch® Model 6323 is a single channel SC/APC Duplex Fiber Switch that provides switch control via (3) methods: Manual, GUI, Remote Ethernet, or via Auto Fallback. - September 27, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

DB25 A/B Switch with 24VDC Power Designed for Remote-Control-Only Switching Applications The Model 7175 is a DB25 A/B Switch for device-sharing applications that require control from a remote location and no local control. There is no need to unplug and plug connections when switching from one device to another. The unit is controlled remotley via dry contact logic. - July 13, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Automatically Switch RD Activity or DCD Data Presence on Ports A or B with Model 7391 DB25 Switcher The Model 7391 is DB25 2-Position Switch that can be switch data from Port A to Port B manually, remotely or automatically. - June 08, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Media Converters Designed to Support Various Data Network Copper/Fiber Interconnections Electro Standards Laboratories, a global leader of advanced Device Networking Hardware, announces Models 4152, 4152-DIN and 4153 to its line of Media Converters to support data transfer between RS485/RS422/RS232 copper to ST fiber optic networks. Electro Standards provides the solution to the common... - June 06, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Launches Enhanced E-Commerce Website for Data, Video, and Voice Communication Switches, Cables & More Electro Standards Laboratories has launched an improved website to assist in the secure, online purchasing of Copper and Fiber Optic Network Switches, Interface Converters, Data Acquisition Products and Cable Assemblies. - May 03, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

6 to 1 AutoScan Security Monitor Switch with USB Serial Remote The Model 7196 is designed to support multiple DVR’s and multiple CCTV Camera Security Monitor Systems by sharing a single BNC interface device among six other devices connected to ports 1 through 6. - November 28, 2018 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards' Intro's Feedthrough Patch Panel with Four RJ45/RJ45 Cat5e Ports Pairs with Rackmount Chassis and Switch Modules for Network Expansions The Model 9214 is a Module Rack Feedthrough Patch Panel with four RJ45 to RJ45 Cat5e Ports and can be installed in the Model 9025 Rackmount Chassis to recreate an expandable modular network system. - July 23, 2018 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Vericom Global Solutions Announces Expansion to Knoxville, Tennessee Corporate Headquarters Vericom Global Solutions, a global manufacturer of cabling and communications solutions, has expanded their Knoxville, TN headquarters to offer expanded services to clients on local, national and global scales. - January 24, 2018 - VERICOM Global Solutions

BNC Switch Features Automatic Scan Mode, Supporting Up to 6 DVR Networks The Model 7196 is a 6-Channel BNC Switch that allows access for up to six DVR/Camera Networks from one laptop computer withe the flexibility to control the switch from a remote location. Ideal for Security Monitoring Systems. - January 06, 2018 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Vericom Global Solutions Announces New Office Location in Denver, Colorado Vericom Global Solutions, a premier manufacturer of high quality data, telecom, audio/video, safety, satellite and security products, has opened a new location in the Denver, Colorado area. - January 03, 2018 - VERICOM Global Solutions

Custom Length Audio Cable Applicable to Headsets or Earpieces That Support Media Broadcasters This Intercom Headset Cable comes in any length for a secure fit. - October 05, 2017 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Intro's RoHS 2 Compliant Fiber Optic Repeater with RS232 Traffic Monitor Port That Uses Plastic Optical Fiber to Regenerate and Extend Data Signals The Model 4154 POF Fiber Repeater allows interference-free fiber optical transfer of data to be regenerated and it's range extended. - May 04, 2017 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Model 6316 All Fiber Optic LC Simplex Switch Ideal for Switching Data to Multiple Displays, Billboards, and Signs The Model 6316 is a Single Channel all fiber optic LC Simplex A/B Switch that allows quick connection to any one of two LC fiber optic interface devices from one COMMON port. - March 17, 2017 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Model 9364-X/Y Cable with Custom Length for Intercom Headsets Used by TV/Media Broadcasters and Reporters The Model 9364-X/Y Cable was designed for intercom headsets that support people on camera. - January 27, 2017 - Electro Standards Laboratories

LC Duplex Fiber Optic Switch Utilizes MEMS-based Mirror/Prism Technology to Support Fiber Optic Networks The Model 6280 is an All-Optic LC Duplex A/B Switch with RS232 Remote Control to support Fiber Optic Networks. - January 07, 2017 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Laboratories Intro’s Model 9050 16-Channel RJ11/12 A/B Switch for Phone Line, Fax, and Modem Switching Applications The Model 9050 is a 16-Channel RJ11/12 A/B Switch that allows access to two devices from one common device, for each of the sixteen channels. Eliminates the need to plug and unplug cables by utilizing its sixteen channels to switch simultaneously between positions A and B via one knob. - December 08, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Laboratories Intro’s Model 6253 4-Channel ST Duplex Switch with Voltage/Contact Closure Remote The Model 6253 is a 4-Channel ST Duplex A/B Switch that allows access to two fiber optic networks or devices from one common fiber optic network or device, for each of the four channels. The Model 6253 also allows the capability to utilize Voltage/Contact Closure Remote to control switch position and obtain present position. - November 25, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Laboratories Introduces Model 9141 DB15 Transceiver Switch Module with Slide Latch The Model 9141 is a two position DB15 Switch Module with open frame design for rackmount installation. - November 02, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

The Model 4508 Switches Multiple Hi-Speed USB 3.0 Devices from 1 Computer or Device The Model 4508 is a USB 3.0 A/B Switch allows the connection of one computer to multiple USB 3.0 devices or sharing one USB 3.0 device between two computers. - October 20, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

ESL Adds Model 4423 4-Channel Power Supply Distribution Switch to Their Product Line Up The Model 4423 is a Power Supply Distribution Switch that provides control of 4 separate DC voltage lines of power. - October 14, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Chevin Technology Releases 25G Ultra Low Latency MAC/PCS for Xilinx Virtex® UltraScale™ FPGAs Chevin Technology Limited is excited to add the Low Latency 25Gbit/s MAC/PCS IP product to its existing range of Ultra Low Latency IP cores. The 25G LL MAC/PCS combines Chevin Technology’s 25GMAC and 25GPCS IP cores to significantly increase the efficiency and rate of data transfer by providing... - September 15, 2016 - Chevin Technology Limited

Electro Standards Laboratories Intro’s Model 7383 8 to 1 COAX/RJ45 Cat6 Switch with RS232 Remote Control The Model 7383 is an 8-Position Switch that allows the switching of an One of Eight RJ45 Cat6 Interface Devices from One Common COAX Interface Device. - June 23, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Laboratories Intro's LC Duplex Fiber Switch with Individual Pushbutton Control, Offline Position and Key Lock for Added Security The Model 4293 with Contact Closure Remote and Keylock allows the sharing of four LC Duplex Fiber Optic Networks or Devices from one Common Computer Network or Device with secure Offline position to stop any and all data throughput for the switch. - February 24, 2016 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Rohde & Schwarz Topex Exhibiting at Communicasia 2015 Singapore Rohde & Schwarz Topex is pleased to be present again at CommunicAsia Singapore between 2nd and 5th of June. The event continues to be the one-stop venue for the ICT industry to determine future directions of the information technology sector and to address critical issues within Asia Pacific markets. - May 28, 2015 - Topex

Rohde & Schwarz Topex: the Opening of Its New Technology R&D Center in Bucharest Rohde & Schwarz Topex will enhance its research and software development on VoIP Communication Solutions opening a new R&D center in Bucharest, Romania. - May 27, 2015 - Topex

Electro Standards Laboratories Adds Key Lock for Secure Swtich Control of SC Duplex Fiber Optic Switch with RS232 Remote Control The Model 6315 is an SC Duplex Fiber Optic Switch that allows the sharing of 2 SC Fiber Optic Networks or Devices from one computer or network and features pushbbutton and RS232 remote control along with a keylock for added security. - May 06, 2015 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Laboratories Intro's Computer Controlled Switch with 10 Test Device Points for Data Collection During Test Process The Model 7206 is used in test environments in which up to 10 test device points can be shared and controlled by one computer. - March 06, 2015 - Electro Standards Laboratories

ESL to Lead Distribution of ULTIMO Li-Ion Capacitors in North America, with New Power System Designs ULTIMO Lithium Ion Capacitors are ideal for power systems requiring bidirectional high power pulses, very low leakage with very high life cycle. The unique, flat design of the ULTIMO Cells allow for more compact stacking when used in series, making the most efficient use of space. - February 14, 2015 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Rohde & Schwarz Topex Set to Launch the New Bytton DM-4g Router at Mobile World Congress 2015 in Barcelona Rohde & Schwarz Topex is pleased to invite you between the 2nd and 5th of March to GSMA Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2015, one of the largest telecom events in Europe. - February 11, 2015 - Topex

Electro Standards Laboratories Intro’s Model 7373 6-Channel A/B Switch Designed for RJ45 T1 Networks Model 7373 is a 6-Channel A/B Switch with RJ45 T1 Interface designed for each channel to allow access to two RJ45 T1 Networks from one Common network or device. All six channels switch simultaneously switch positions with a push of a button. - January 31, 2015 - Electro Standards Laboratories

TestWorld, a Global Source of Test Equipment, Launches New Website After 2 years of development and anticipation, TestWorld Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its fully featured website www.testworld.com. The new site has an extensive product catalog, northward of 5,000 unique part numbers, with information and specifications from key test equipment manufacturers... - January 14, 2015 - TestWorld

Electro Standards Intro's High Speed Interface Converters to Translate Logic to Fiber for Embedded Applications The Model 6766 and 6765 Logic to Fiber Interface Converters are high speed digital logic level to fiber interface converters that translate four input/output logic pairs into four fiber pairs, resulting in a total of eight fiber optic connections. - December 10, 2014 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Laboratories Adds Model 7180 Dual Channel, 2-Position Switch to Their BNC Audio Switch Line-up Model 7180 is a 2-Channel BNC Switch that supports 50 Ohm impedance and has the capability of simultaneously switching both channels between Online and Offline positions via front panel pushbutton or via Contact Closure Remote control. - October 30, 2014 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Cat5e A/B Rotary Switch Has Cabled RJ45 Connectors for Custom Enclosures Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) adds Model 8084 RJ45 Cat5e A/B Rotary Switch to their line of RJ45 Network Switches. This single channel, manual switch allows the sharing of two devices on ports A and B, via one device connected to the Common port, featuring cabled RJ45’s for installation... - October 03, 2014 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Vericom Global Solutions Launches New Website at vericomsolutions.com Vericom Global Solutions, a global manufacturer of cables and communications solutions based in Knoxville, Tennessee, announces the launch of the updated Vericom website. - September 24, 2014 - VERICOM Global Solutions

Electro Standards Laboratories Intro's Cat5e Wall Box Switch with Secure Offline Position That Supports Video Surveillance Networks The Model 7190 is a Cat5e RJ45 Wallmount Switch designed for IP based camera networks with an Offline position to isolate data from the network to block intruders. - August 31, 2014 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Determine the Correct Lithium Ion Capacitor Cells and Modules for Your Power Application Electro Standards Laboratories has developed a guide to assist in determining the correct UTLIMO Lithium Ion Capacitor Cell and/or Module for various power applications. - July 23, 2014 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Laboratories Designs DB25 Desktop Switch with Threaded Inserts to Secure Unit to Fixed Location The Model 8277 is a DB25 Desktop Switch that is encased in a chassis with threaded inserts on the bottom panel for use with hardware to secure to a fixed location. - July 19, 2014 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Vericom Global Solutions Announces July 2014 Special Savings Promotion on F-Connectors Vericom Global Solutions, a global manufacturer of cables and communications solutions based in Knoxville, TN, has announced the Vericom July 2014 Special Savings Promotion on Vericom F-Connectors with a free compression tool available with qualifying purchases during the promotion. - July 03, 2014 - VERICOM Global Solutions

Electro Standards Laboratories Intro’s Model 7196 BNC Switch with Automatic Scan Mode, Supporting Up to 6 DVR Networks Model 7196 is a BNC Switch designed to support up to 6 networks or devices from one BNC interface featuring an Automatic Scan Mode, which is ideal for Multiple CCTV Security Cameras/Networks. - June 19, 2014 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Rohde & Schwarz Topex Exhibiting at CommunicAsia 2014 Singapore Rohde & Schwarz Topex will again be present at CommunicAsia Singapore, Asia’s largest and most established information and communications technology (ICT) and media communications events. The event will take place at Marina Bay Sands between 17th and 20th of June and will focus on the latest Hot Technologies for applications, solutions and hardware. - June 12, 2014 - Topex

ESL's Ocean Energy Research Highlighted in Recent Providence Business News Article This article identifies the wave energy harvesting work being done at Electro Standards Laboratories. - June 05, 2014 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Cat5e Switch with OFFLINE/TS/SVCN/DRAG Positions, Designed for Secure Conference Room Communications The Model 5536 is an RJ45 Cat5e Keylock Switch that allows access to three separate devices on TS, SVCN, and DRAG ports via one common device or isolates all ports in the OFFLINE position. - May 14, 2014 - Electro Standards Laboratories

New Model 7463 8-Channel CAT5e AB Switch Allows Both Individual and Simultaneous Channel Switching The versatile Model 7463 enables the network manager to switch each channel individually, or by depressing a push-button for 3 seconds, to switch all 8 channels simultaneously. - May 07, 2014 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Laboratories’ New Offering of ULTIMO Lithium Ion Supercapacitors Pairs Perfectly with Its Expertise in Energy Systems Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL), Cranston, RI, announces its new distributorship agreement with JSR Micro for ULTIMO supercapacitors, which are the first commercialized Lithium Ion Capacitors (LIC) on the market. Electro Standards Laboratories has a long history as a leader in the design of motor... - May 02, 2014 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Model 6266 6-Channel LC Duplex AB Switch Features Remote Telnet Control The Model 6266 offers pushbutton and remote control, simultaneous channel switching, and Gigabit data speed. - March 23, 2014 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Model 7316 Offers 16 Channels of AB Switching Plus Gang Operation of Multiple Units IT Managers can expand their switching capability by aggregating multiple Model 7316 AB switches into a switching system that can simultaneously switch unlimited channels. - March 22, 2014 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Lifetime Warranty Provided with Model 8086 RJ45 CAT6 AB Switch The Model 8086 was built for lifetime performance. This standard was achieved through the integration of quality components and over 35 years of experience behind its design, manufacture and testing. - March 19, 2014 - Electro Standards Laboratories

Model 6330 LC Duplex Fiber Switch Offers Quick Connect or Disconnect to or from the Network The Model 6330 is an easy to use manually operated LC Duplex switch that enables the user to connect or disconnect two devices to or from the network. - March 15, 2014 - Electro Standards Laboratories