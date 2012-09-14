PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Maldives Based Dhiraagu Selects Minerva for Next Generation Video Entertainment Platform The Minerva platform brings significant improvements to the user experience, adds compelling new services and enables viewing on mobile and popular streaming media devices. - November 22, 2019 - Minerva Networks

GRC Release GRM 950 Outdoor iDirect Satellite Modem for Use in Challenging Environments Developed in conjunction with some of the world’s leading satellite hardware and airtime providers, GRC have released the GRM 950. Successfully tested into iDirect hubs across multiple leading satellite service provider networks, supporting both fixed location and mobile applications, this rugged, outdoor satcom modem been extensively trialled on a diverse range of terminals from satcom on-the-move (SOTM), to man portable and 1.3m fixed/static dishes. - October 28, 2019 - GRC

Minerva Acquires TOK.tv, the Leading Social Platform for Live Television The combination of the Minerva platform with the TOK.tv social network will redefine the television experience. - September 03, 2019 - Minerva Networks

GO Malta Launches Next Generation Video Entertainment Service Powered by Minerva Minerva’s platform offers significant upgrades to user experience, content merchandising and advertising for existing set-top boxes as well as mobile and streaming media devices. - July 27, 2019 - Minerva Networks

Comcast Business Sponsor Mitech Partners’ MIVISION Event at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center Mitech Partners, a national telecom broker, will hold its quarterly Sales Partner event MiVision in Nashville, Tennessee at The Entrepreneur Center Friday, May 3, 2019 starting at 11:30 – 1:30pm. Mitech Partners enables IT firms, consultants and sales professionals to earn residual income on essential... - April 19, 2019 - Mitech Partners, LLC

Wavestream Announces Innovative High Reliability 60W Ku-Band GaN BUC Stringent military and environmental requirements now served with more linear power and less power draw solution. - April 06, 2019 - Wavestream

Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. is on the Way to Becoming the Best Marine Cable Manufacturer in China Honest Cable, a premier manufacturer of marine and shipboard cables, today unveiled its strategic plan for the year 2019. It is part of Honest Cable's effort to become the best marine cable manufacturer in China. - March 26, 2019 - Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd.

i3 Broadband Taps Into Minerva YourTV Now to Deliver Next Generation Video Services Looking to Delight Subscribers, Minimize Infrastructure Costs and Simplify Operations, i3 Broadband will Use Minerva’s Cloud Service to Offer Advanced Television Services in All Systems. - February 27, 2019 - Minerva Networks

Minerva Completes Studio-to-Subscriber Video Service Offering with Verimatrix Viewthority Minerva YourTV Now cloud service integrates with Viewthority to provide seamless and secure delivery of content to subscribers on set-tops, mobile and streaming media devices. - February 22, 2019 - Minerva Networks

Wavestream Announces the First in a Series of Ka-Band Solutions for LEO/MEO Gateway Market Wavestream, a world leader in the design and manufacture of next generation high-power solid-state amplifiers, announced today the first in a series of Ka-band solutions for LEO/MEO gateway market. - February 22, 2019 - Wavestream

Minerva Unveils New Advanced Pay TV Service Management Tools New Minerva 10 platform functionality allows operators to dynamically configure content presentation and user experience, turning their pay TV offering into “the best place for the best content.” - February 20, 2019 - Minerva Networks

Thames Valley Communications Announces the Launch of GIG Internet Thames Valley Communications Internet, Cable & Phone, one of the area’s leading broadband providers, today announced the availability of TVC’s GIG Internet in Groton, Gales Ferry, Mystic, Pawcatuck and Stonington. Upgrading to TVC GIG Internet will be easy for existing Thames Valley... - December 04, 2018 - Thames Valley Communications

We are IT Philippines Inc. and Forsway Partner to Deploy Satellite Broadband Services; Enable Free Government-Sponsored Wi-Fi Hotspots Nationwide Providing Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) with tools and technology for quick, cost-effective roll-out of broadband services for public hotspots. Powering comprehensive project with leading satellite broadband services from WIT Phils, high-performance routers from Forsway and IPSTAR satellite capacity. Ready to deliver mobile backhaul service with aggregated bandwidth of up to 50Mbps per base station for the emerging 3rd Telco in the Philippines. - November 09, 2018 - We are IT Philippines, Inc.

enTouch Selects Minerva YourTV Now to Deliver Advanced Pay TV Services enTouch taps into Minerva’s new cloud television offering to deliver linear, time-shifted and on-demand video services to its broadband subscriber. - November 07, 2018 - Minerva Networks

Verimatrix Selected as Multi-DRM Provider to Secure YourTV Now Service from Minerva Networks MultiRights OTT Cloud-based Security Protects Premium Content on Fully Hosted Multi-screen Service for Cable and Telco Operators - November 07, 2018 - Minerva Networks

“Where Magic Happens” TV Show Filming in Virginia Upcoming TV Show “Where Magic Happens” features magician and illusionist, Ashton Blackwell, utilizing his talents to engage communities throughout the country to rally around their neighbors in need. Red Sky Studios will be filming the pilot episode of “Where Magic Happens” in the greater Lynchburg, VA area. - October 08, 2018 - Where Magic Happens

Indiana Video Networks Selects Minerva Your TV Now for Advanced Pay TV Services IVN moves to Minerva’s new cloud TV service to upgrade existing STB experience, and preserve multicast network efficiencies while streamlining operations. - September 25, 2018 - Minerva Networks

Minerva Launches Turnkey Cloud Video Service for Cable and Telco Operators Minerva Your TV Now delivers a comprehensive white label pay TV offering including content transport rights. - July 20, 2018 - Minerva Networks

Minerva’s New Managed Video Offering Powers Advanced Pay TV Deployments Race launches new television services powered by Minerva’s best-of-breed managed video solution. - July 03, 2018 - Minerva Networks

"Get Off Your Assets," Written by Bill McCleskey More than ever people want to leave their jobs and become full-time entrepreneurs, especially sales people. And it makes sense. If you’re a great sales professional, why not do the work for yourself and get paid more money? This is exactly what Bill McCleskey did. And his compelling journey from employee to entrepreneur is detailed in his new book, "GOYA, GET OFF YOUR ASSETS: Before You Leave Your Day Job." - June 30, 2018 - Mitech Partners, LLC

SmartLabs Helps Beltelecom to Expand Service Delivery to STBs Beltelecom has been using a SmartLabs SmartTUBE Solution to offer the OTT, multiscreen service, ZALA, to its subscribers for more than three years. The company is delighted to announce that they have chosen to expand the service to STBs and will take delivery of a significant volume of wireless-enabled OTT STBs, the SML-5050W, developed by SmartLabs. - June 21, 2018 - SmartLabs

Minerva Unveils Best-of-Breed Cloud TV Offering Minerva’s new cloud service allows operators to seamlessly transform their television services while preserving their investment in legacy infrastructure. - February 14, 2018 - Minerva Networks

WNS Announces Technology Partnership with ATN Media Group Wide Network Solutions (WNS) today announced a new partnership with ATN Media Group to bring Persian TV channels to the ATN’s IPTV platform. Set to target Persian speaking viewers in Europe and North America, the deal is believed to massively boost both viewership and subscriptions. ATN Media... - February 12, 2018 - Wide Network Solutions

SmartLabs Announces Free Trial for SmartMEDIA, Its Video Content Delivery Solution SmartLabs has expanded its free solution trial for operators to include SmartMEDIA. A year ago SmartLabs launched a trial of the latest version of their interactive TV platform SmartTUBE5. More than a hundred companies took part in the trial program, helping to successfully introduce SmartTUBE5 to the... - December 07, 2017 - SmartLabs

QualTek Announces Acquisition of Velocitel Combination adds scale and diversification while enhancing service offering to customers - December 05, 2017 - QualTek USA, LLC

SODIC Egypt Launches Minerva 10 Platform with Android TV Capabilities Egyptian real estate developer SODIC has selected Minerva Networks, the leading provider for connected entertainment with IPTV, multiscreen and over-the-top (OTT) solutions, to launch M10 system with Android TV as part of its innovative GoSmart services. - November 09, 2017 - Minerva Networks

SmartLabs to Supply UHD STBs to the USA SmartLabs will deliver to Innovative Systems the state-of-the-art SML-5112W STBs with RDK support. The two companies have worked closely together to develop a device to address the evolving needs of the US service provider market. The first contract involves the supply of Innovative Systems branded... - October 27, 2017 - SmartLabs

Worth Telecom Advisors and SBA Communications Announce Partnership SBA Communications and Worth Telecom Advisors announced the signing of a partnership to strengthen their respective capabilities and customer offerings in the wireless infrastructure arena. Jason Scutt, President of Worth Telecom Advisors, commented, “Combining Worth’s consulting services... - October 26, 2017 - Worth Telecom Advisors

Hawkeye Telephone Company Announces Free Internet for Customers Today, Hawkeye Telephone Company (HTC), a local company providing Hawkeye and the surrounding northeast Iowa communities with modern phone and Internet services, announced it will be offering free Gigabit Internet to new and existing customers. HTC believes the digital divide between rural America and... - October 17, 2017 - Hawkeye Telephone Company

GRC and Thales Defence and Security, Inc. Sign Representative Agreement GRC Ltd announce the signing of a Representative Agreement with Thales Defence and Security, Inc. This agreement will enable GRC to market a range of Thales products in key European and international markets, offering customers in these regions sales support, expertise and greater access to Thales market leading products and solutions. - October 06, 2017 - GRC

mu Space Inks Deal to Help Develop Digital Park in Thailand Thai satellite and space technology company, mu Space Corp has signed today a deal to support Thailand’s transition to a digital economy. The agreement signed between mu Space and Thai government agency Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) calls for cooperation to build a Digital Park to help... - September 25, 2017 - mu Space Corp

Cypriot Operator PrimeTel Get a Major Platform Upgrade and Android STBs from SmartLabs SmartLabs is delighted to announce a contract with PrimeTel for the upgrade of their existing interactive TV solution to SmartLabs’ SmartTUBE5 Multiscreen Solution and the delivery of SmartLabs latest UHD Android STB. PrimeTel will introduce applications for iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets... - September 17, 2017 - SmartLabs

Minerva Networks to Highlight New Android TV and Mobile Applications at IBC Exhibition Minerva Networks will be showcasing their video service platform this weekend at the World’s Leading Media, Entertainment & Technology Show – the IBC Exhibition in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Minerva 10 platform will be displayed at Hall 5, C34 with a live demo to give visitors an overview of the compelling multi-screen experience it provides. - September 15, 2017 - Minerva Networks

SmartLabs Has Updated the IPTV Platform for Latvian Operator Baltcom SmartLabs announces successful upgrade of Baltcom’s IPTV platform (Latvia). Baltcom is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the Baltic region, providing broadband, telephony and digital interactive TV services. - September 15, 2017 - SmartLabs

Novinium Establishes Environmental Stewardship Award Award established to honor the environmental commitment of electrical utilities that choose rehabilitation over replacement of their aging, underground power networks. - September 13, 2017 - Novinium Inc.

Satellite Internet Helps Transmit Vital Earthquake Warning Data Satellite Internet helps transmit vital earthquake warning data. John Whitford Communications has contracted with the USGS to upgrade out of date earthquake monitoring sites in California. The sites are used for the earthquake early warning system. - August 09, 2017 - John Whitford Communications

ShipSecure Mitigating the Maritime Cyber Threat Today World-Link Communications announced the availability of its ShipSecure suite of cyber defense services. ShipSecure is the first comprehensive cyber security service offered to the shipping community. ShipSecure suite provides services that mitigate the cyber threat against vessels by delivering real time threat assessment and defense over the satellite data stream. - June 06, 2017 - World-Link Communications, Inc

Minerva and Ecosystem Partners to Demonstrate Cloud Ready Multitenant Pay TV Solution Minerva’s platform, combined with pre-certified eco-system components, allows multiple PayTV operators to share video and services management infrastructure while keeping full control over service delivery, branding and pricing. - April 21, 2017 - Minerva Networks

MEGOGO Now Runs on SmartTUBE 5 SmartLabs has expanded the list of online OTT partner services that may be supported by the SmartTUBE 5 interactive TV platform. Transactional and subscription services from MEGOGO, the largest video service in Eastern Europe and the CIS, are now fully supported. SmartTUBE 5 has been designed to empower... - April 21, 2017 - SmartLabs

TSGSAN Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award TSGSAN earned the 2016 Super Service Award from Angie's List. The Award reflects consistent high levels of customer service. Check out TSGSAN's reviews on AngiesList. - January 12, 2017 - TSGSAN

Cablevisión Argentina Launches Next Generation Video Services Powered by the Minerva 10 Platform Minerva’s platform enabled most efficient transition from legacy cable infrastructure to flexible and extensible IP-centric service delivery solution. - November 09, 2016 - Minerva Networks

Netrounds Validated by the Hewlett Packard Enterprise OpenNFV Partner Program Netrounds active Virtual Test Agents validated as compatible with HPE OpenNFV Infrastructure. - November 01, 2016 - Netrounds

CCMA Publish Its HbbTV Subtitling Software as Open Source The Corporació Catalana de Mitjans Audiovisuals (CCMA), committed with universal accessibility, has shared the software code to show subtitles on its TV3alacarta HbbTV VoD service, developed in the scope of the HBB4ALL European project. - October 21, 2016 - HBB4ALL

Netrounds Achieves VMware Ready™ Status Netrounds, a leading provider of innovative, software-based active testing tools for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced that its active test and service assurance platform has achieved VMware Ready™ status. This designation indicates that after a detailed validation process... - September 10, 2016 - Netrounds

Satellite Backup for Red Cross Chimney Fire Evacuation Center Satellite TV, WiFi and Phone access donated to Chimney Fire Evacuees. The Center is located at Flamson Middle School Paso Robles. - August 24, 2016 - John Whitford Communications

Netrounds Joins Ciena’s Blue Orbit SDN/NFV Ecosystem to Drive Automation with Active Test and Assurance Netrounds and Ciena partner work together to ensure network operators can assure full service lifecycle with programmable solution. - August 24, 2016 - Netrounds

Conectys Poised to Grow Global Headcount by 40% in 2016 Conectys, the award-winning, customer services and outsourcing solution provider, well on the way to achieve it's goal for 2020. - June 23, 2016 - Conectys Group

Gartner Announces the Cool Vendors in Unified Communications for 2016 Viblast Ltd officially announced that it is one of the selected vendors in the May 2016 Cool Vendors in Unified Communications report by Gartner. - June 18, 2016 - Viblast

Moldtelecom Delivers Multiscreen Solution with Minerva’s Platform and Mobile Clients Leading operator in Moldova launches multiscreen solution leveraging Minerva’s service management platform to offer live TV, cloud DVR, and VOD services to their subscribers. - June 08, 2016 - Minerva Networks