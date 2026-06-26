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John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet
John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications
Mitech Partners Launches LaunchAI.Agency: a New Platform Helping Small Businesses Harness AI and Add New Revenue Streams
Mitech Partners, a Nashville-based telecom and technology firm founded by entrepreneur Bill McCleskey, has announced the official launch of LaunchAI.Agency — a groundbreaking platform designed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs grow and streamline operations using artificial... - October 16, 2025 - Mitech Partners, LLC
AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.
Introducing DeskPod Tri7, CapExPress, and Cleo: AirSonics – A “Launchpad” for Smarter, Faster, More Affordable Wi-Fi - September 29, 2025 - AirSonics
PerfectVision's CIO Dwight Coates Wraps Up 8th Salesforce Dreamforce Conference and Unveils ShopLink and Chuzo Field Service Complete Same Week
Dwight Coates, Chief Information Officer of PerfectVision and co-creator of Chuzo.com, has successfully concluded his participation in his 8th Salesforce Dreamforce Conference, held in San Francisco. PerfectVision, a leader in telecommunications sales, installation, and manufacturing, is now... - October 09, 2024 - PerfectVision Chuzo
Minerva Networks Launches FAST+, an Innovative AI-powered Streaming Service for Broadband Operators
Available now, FAST+ allows operators to offer a free differentiated video service to all broadband subscribers. - August 14, 2024 - Minerva Networks
Comcast Activates $7.5 Million Fiber Internet Network in Miami-Dade’s 33143 & 33155
Tech leader’s investment brings new high-speed connectivity options to South Miami, Coral Terrace and West Miami. - July 30, 2024 - Comcast Florida
Comcast Introduces New Spanish Language Live TV and Streaming Option with NOW Latino
Xfinity Internet Customers Can Add NOW TV Latino and Enjoy Thousands of Hours of Movies, Shows, Live Sports, and News in Spanish and English, including Peacock Premium - July 04, 2024 - Comcast Florida
Minerva Announces FAST+ Service for Broadband and Pay TV Subscribers in North America
The innovative FAST+ service for broadband is a fully hosted and managed cloud service offering dozens of Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels. This new service enables Minerva customers to deliver a free streaming experience for broadband subscribers and use it to upsell to their premium TV service. - May 15, 2024 - Minerva Networks
Minerva Announces AI Companion. Revolutionizes the TV Viewing Experience.
Minerva's new groundbreaking AI Companion for linear TV, on demand and FAST content, seamlessly integrated with the full-screen TV viewing experience, and transforms the way viewers engage with their favorite programs. Whether you're watching live sports, binging on-demand series, or exploring FAST channel content, the AI Companion enhances the viewing experience by providing interactive, personalized content-related exploration. - May 14, 2024 - Minerva Networks
Comcast Launches NOW in FL – a New Low-Cost Brand and Product Portfolio that Redefines Internet, Mobile and TV Services
NOW’s Low-Cost Internet and Mobile Make Getting Online Easy for Floridians. Backed by the Xfinity Network, NOW Products Feature All-In Pricing, No Contracts or Credit Checks - April 19, 2024 - Comcast Florida
Comcast RISE Set to Award a Total of $500,000 to Small Businesses in Greater Jacksonville
100 small businesses will receive a $5,000 monetary grant, marketing and technology resources, and more. - April 12, 2024 - Comcast Florida
Comcast Releases New Unlimited Xfinity Mobile Plans Pricing and Perks
Comcast announces Xfinity Mobile's new plans, which are available starting this week. The Unlimited and Unlimited Plus mobile plans now start at $40 and $50 per line, respectively, and offer more savings than ever over the big three cell-phone network providers in the United States. “As... - April 03, 2024 - Comcast Florida
FocusPoint International Joins the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA)
Coalition of Industry Leaders Will be a Driving Force in Integrating Satellite Connectivity into Consumer Mobile Devices - April 02, 2024 - FocusPoint International
ZipWave TV Set to Launch Summer 2024, Offering Affordable Streaming Options
ZipWave LLC is excited to announce the upcoming launch of ZipWave TV, a new streaming platform designed to provide users with a convenient and affordable way to access their favorite news networks, movies and TV shows. - March 25, 2024 - ZipWave TV
Comcast Completes $46M in Technology Infrastructure Projects Across Florida’s First Coast
Company’s investments will drive economic growth in the Jacksonville market including Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties. - March 14, 2024 - Comcast Florida
Comcast Announces Completion of $22 Million in Technology Infrastructure Projects in Sarasota County and Celebrates Xfinity Store Grand Opening
Comcast today announced the completion of a three-year, $22 million group of projects designed to bring its Xfinity 10G Network and advanced telecommunications services to industrial parks, retail sites and large residential developments across Sarasota County. The company marked the completion of the projects on Saturday, January 20, at the grand opening of its new Sarasota Xfinity Store at 6511 S. Tamiami Tr. - January 26, 2024 - Comcast Florida
Dish Mexico and SES Select ContentWise and Minerva for Personalized Recommendations on mvshub OTT Service
AI-powered recommendations make for more personal and engaging entertainment experience. - December 14, 2023 - Minerva Networks
One Albania Selects Minerva Networks to Power Next-Generation Multi-Screen Video Service
The innovative platform will provide personalized entertainment experiences across all popular devices. - November 05, 2023 - Minerva Networks
Star TV Mexico Chooses Minerva Video Platform to Power Differentiated Streaming Services
Star TV Mexico has selected the Minerva Networks' video entertainment platform to power its Star TV streaming service. The solution redefines the streaming experience for subscribers in Mexico by seamlessly integrating traditional linear and on-demand content with third-party direct-to-consumer applications. - September 14, 2023 - Minerva Networks
John Whitford Communications Expanding Starlink Installation Reach to Arizona
John Whitford Communications is expanding their reach of communications expertise into Mohave County, Arizona. The JW Group has completed acquisition of Quickdraw Networks Kingman Arizona business. Quickdraw Networks is a Mohave County Starlink Installation company. - January 18, 2023 - John Whitford Communications
Mohave Counties Quickdraw Networks Starlink Installations Acquired by John Whitford Communications
John Whitford Communications has acquired Quickdraw Networks Starlink Installation service in Mohave County Arizona. Since 1982, John Whitford Communications has been installing Satellite systems in Arizona and California. Quickdraw Networks is now part of the JW Group. - January 05, 2023 - John Whitford Communications
Minerva Adds Dynamic Ad Insertion and Free Ad Supported TV to Its Cloud TV Service
The enhanced Minerva service enables operators to offer Free Ad Supported TV to all broadband subscribers and scale Pay TV revenue with Dynamic Ad Insertion. - July 25, 2022 - Minerva Networks
Minerva Accelerates Cloud TV Deployments
Minerva announces that deployments of its Cloud TV services in the Americas have more than doubled over the last year, among the most widely deployed across the regions. With partners in US, Canada and Latin America, Minerva is able to provide to more than 100 service providers turnkey Cloud TV... - June 02, 2022 - Minerva Networks
A-LIVE Partners with Minerva to Offer Fans NFTs of Music Concert
One thousand video clips were extracted in real-time from the live stream of a Milan concert and offered to fans as NFTs. - January 14, 2022 - Minerva Networks
Starlink for Mohave County Out of Beta Testing
Starlink beta testing has concluded and is now in full operation serving rural Mohave County users. - January 12, 2022 - John Whitford Communications
Opt2Me Empowers Rural and Regional Service Providers with a Game-Changing Pay TV Solution
Shift 2 Stream, an innovator of hybrid cloud Pay TV technologies, launches a new service for ISP’s who find it challenging to offer Pay TV and video services in the marketplace today. Opt2Me is the first end-end hybrid cloud Pay TV as-a-service platform optimized for rural and regional... - December 09, 2021 - Shift 2 Stream
Armstrong Comfort Solutions Joins with Matt Mertz Plumbing to Create the Pittsburgh Region’s Premier Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Company
Armstrong Comfort Solutions, Inc., a local, family-owned leader in plumbing, heating and cooling services, announced that it has purchased and merged with Matt Mertz Plumbing, also a family-owned, Pittsburgh-based plumbing and drain cleaning company. The partnership between these two premier... - November 05, 2021 - Armstrong Group
Mark Abolafia Joins Intraway to Lead Channels Program in North America
Abolafia comes to Intraway as part of an aggressive growth strategy focused on its business development and partners strategy in North America. - October 21, 2021 - Intraway
Mitech Partners LLC Presents Amped Digital Media
Mitech Partners LLC is now offering digital marketing solutions for businesses through it's brand new upstart, Amped Digital Media. - October 13, 2021 - Mitech Partners, LLC
Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. Provides TV & Internet Agreement Consulting and Negotiation Services for New “Built-For-Rent” Single Family and Townhome Developers
Trending “rental only” properties in new construction, single-family and attached homes prompts developers and owners to reach out to Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. for guidance regarding the necessary smart home wiring infrastructure and negotiation of Internet, Cable TV, and Streaming Video Marketing Agreements as well as and Bulk Service Contracts needed for the competitive rental market. - October 08, 2021 - Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. - Multifamily MDU Telecom Agreement Negotiation Consulting
Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. Facilitates Pre-Enabled WiFi Internet Solutions for New Construction and Existing Multifamily and Townhome Rental Property Owners
Move-In ready, pre-installed and pre-enabled WiFi Internet solutions are making activation convenient and easy on move-in day for new tenants, resulting in greater resident satisfaction, increased customer penetrations, reduced lease churn, and increased on-going service provider rev-share commission pay-outs to property owners. - September 03, 2021 - Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. - Multifamily MDU Telecom Agreement Negotiation Consulting
Multifamily Broadband Facilitates Move-In Ready WiFi Internet Solutions for New Construction and Existing Multifamily MDU Rental Property Owners
Move-In ready pre-installed WiFi Internet solutions make activating services more convenient and simpler on move day for new tenants, largely resulting in greater resident satisfaction, increased customer take-rate penetrations, reduced lease churn and increased rev-share service provider commission pay-outs to property owners. - August 04, 2021 - Multifamily Broadband
Minerva Network’s Matt Cuson and Kaon’s Eric Hybertson Announce Webinar Outlining the Best Practices for Delivering the Best IP Video Performance
Online event to take place on Thursday April 29, 2021 at 1 PM EST. - April 28, 2021 - Minerva Networks
Intraway Listed as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner Market Guide
Intraway Corporation, a leading OSS provider in the Americas, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for CSP Operations Support Systems Solutions" report. - February 11, 2021 - Intraway
Minerva Networks and SDMC Complete Android TV Integration
The flexible solution supports multiple network types, including multicast, and is being deployed by E-Networks of Guyana, Comteco in Bolivia and Dhiraagu in the Maldives. - November 19, 2020 - Minerva Networks
Metaliquid and Minerva Networks Deliver AI-Driven Highlights Creator Solution
New solution used to analyze the Vice Presidential Debate and fed into Minerva’s Smart Highlights technology for a custom highlights reel. - October 13, 2020 - Minerva Networks
Minerva Networks Redefines Appointment Television with the Introduction of Smart Highlights
New service gives viewers the power to control how they watch recorded television events. - October 13, 2020 - Minerva Networks
Minerva Networks Scales Presence in Asia as Regional Investments in Broadband and 5G Infrastructure Spur Video Services Upgrades
Peter Neuman named Vice President of Asia Pacific Sales to expand the Company’s regional initiatives - October 01, 2020 - Minerva Networks
Minerva Networks Transforms Virtual Concert Experience with Watch Together Platform
A-LIVE chooses Minerva to deliver unique live social streaming experiences. - September 10, 2020 - Minerva Networks
Connect City Announces Full Service Expansion to All 50 US States
California-based Connect City, a national leader of providing consumers with Cable TV and Internet services, announced the widening of it's service areas. - August 11, 2020 - Connect City
Minerva Partners with A-LIVE to Power Virtual Concerts
As COVID-19 is preventing people from attending concerts in person, Minerva has partnered with A-LIVE, a leading European music initiative, to deliver a new social video streaming experience for fans to enjoy concerts remotely. - August 04, 2020 - Minerva Networks
Skymedia Corporation Upgrades to Minerva 10 Platform to Power Next Generation Television Services
Minerva 10 will provide Skymedia Corporation, a leading Mongolian service provider, a unique set of capabilities including flexible content merchandising tools, advanced navigation and discovery services, smart recordings and social viewing. - August 03, 2020 - Minerva Networks
Intraway Named Finalist in 3 Pipeline Innovation Awards
Intraway is recognized for innovation in Cloud Technology and Operational Support Systems, as well as Most Innovative Technology Provider. - July 22, 2020 - Intraway
Minerva Sees Amazon Cloud as Fast Path to Innovation
Certified as Amazon Select Tier Technology Partner, Minerva taps into AWS to power highly differentiated pay TV services. - July 08, 2020 - Minerva Networks
Survey: 39% of Live Sports Viewers Have Interest in Virtual Watch Parties
39% of Live Sports viewers surveyed have interest in watching together, virtually. Amongst all 1,101 video & TV viewers surveyed, 26% expressed interest in the concept. The survey also found strong feature-level interest in the ability to virtually “cheer”; in private and secure group sharing; and in two-screen experiences. - June 25, 2020 - Minerva Networks
Pontis Technologies Deploys White Label Cloud Based Television Service Powered by Minerva.
Service Offers Attractive OPEX Business Model and Content Transport Rights Within Latin America - May 08, 2020 - Minerva Networks
Minerva’s New Watch Together Service Closes the Gap of Social Distancing
Talk, chat and take group selfies while watching television with friends. - April 10, 2020 - Minerva Networks
Zito Media to Provide Its 20x2 Megabit Internet Service Available Free of Charge for Two Months to Low Income Residents
In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Zito Media is making its 20x2 megabit internet service available free of charge for two months to low income residents. As schools close and businesses move to work-at-home solutions in order to slow the spread of the virus, internet service for... - March 17, 2020 - Zito Media
Maldives Based Dhiraagu Selects Minerva for Next Generation Video Entertainment Platform
The Minerva platform brings significant improvements to the user experience, adds compelling new services and enables viewing on mobile and popular streaming media devices. - November 22, 2019 - Minerva Networks
GRC Release GRM 950 Outdoor iDirect Satellite Modem for Use in Challenging Environments
Developed in conjunction with some of the world’s leading satellite hardware and airtime providers, GRC have released the GRM 950. Successfully tested into iDirect hubs across multiple leading satellite service provider networks, supporting both fixed location and mobile applications, this rugged, outdoor satcom modem been extensively trialled on a diverse range of terminals from satcom on-the-move (SOTM), to man portable and 1.3m fixed/static dishes. - October 28, 2019 - GRC