John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet

John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet

John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications

Mitech Partners Launches LaunchAI.Agency: a New Platform Helping Small Businesses Harness AI and Add New Revenue Streams

Mitech Partners, a Nashville-based telecom and technology firm founded by entrepreneur Bill McCleskey, has announced the official launch of LaunchAI.Agency — a groundbreaking platform designed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs grow and streamline operations using artificial... - October 16, 2025 - Mitech Partners, LLC

AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.

AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.

Introducing DeskPod Tri7, CapExPress, and Cleo: AirSonics – A “Launchpad” for Smarter, Faster, More Affordable Wi-Fi - September 29, 2025 - AirSonics

PerfectVision's CIO Dwight Coates Wraps Up 8th Salesforce Dreamforce Conference and Unveils ShopLink and Chuzo Field Service Complete Same Week

PerfectVision's CIO Dwight Coates Wraps Up 8th Salesforce Dreamforce Conference and Unveils ShopLink and Chuzo Field Service Complete Same Week

Dwight Coates, Chief Information Officer of PerfectVision and co-creator of Chuzo.com, has successfully concluded his participation in his 8th Salesforce Dreamforce Conference, held in San Francisco. PerfectVision, a leader in telecommunications sales, installation, and manufacturing, is now... - October 09, 2024 - PerfectVision Chuzo

Minerva Networks Launches FAST+, an Innovative AI-powered Streaming Service for Broadband Operators

Available now, FAST+ allows operators to offer a free differentiated video service to all broadband subscribers. - August 14, 2024 - Minerva Networks

Comcast Activates $7.5 Million Fiber Internet Network in Miami-Dade’s 33143 & 33155

Tech leader’s investment brings new high-speed connectivity options to South Miami, Coral Terrace and West Miami. - July 30, 2024 - Comcast Florida

Comcast Introduces New Spanish Language Live TV and Streaming Option with NOW Latino

Xfinity Internet Customers Can Add NOW TV Latino and Enjoy Thousands of Hours of Movies, Shows, Live Sports, and News in Spanish and English, including Peacock Premium - July 04, 2024 - Comcast Florida

Minerva Announces FAST+ Service for Broadband and Pay TV Subscribers in North America

The innovative FAST+ service for broadband is a fully hosted and managed cloud service offering dozens of Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels. This new service enables Minerva customers to deliver a free streaming experience for broadband subscribers and use it to upsell to their premium TV service. - May 15, 2024 - Minerva Networks

Minerva Announces AI Companion. Revolutionizes the TV Viewing Experience.

Minerva's new groundbreaking AI Companion for linear TV, on demand and FAST content, seamlessly integrated with the full-screen TV viewing experience, and transforms the way viewers engage with their favorite programs. Whether you're watching live sports, binging on-demand series, or exploring FAST channel content, the AI Companion enhances the viewing experience by providing interactive, personalized content-related exploration. - May 14, 2024 - Minerva Networks

Comcast Launches NOW in FL – a New Low-Cost Brand and Product Portfolio that Redefines Internet, Mobile and TV Services

NOW’s Low-Cost Internet and Mobile Make Getting Online Easy for Floridians. Backed by the Xfinity Network, NOW Products Feature All-In Pricing, No Contracts or Credit Checks - April 19, 2024 - Comcast Florida

Comcast RISE Set to Award a Total of $500,000 to Small Businesses in Greater Jacksonville

100 small businesses will receive a $5,000 monetary grant, marketing and technology resources, and more. - April 12, 2024 - Comcast Florida

Comcast Releases New Unlimited Xfinity Mobile Plans Pricing and Perks

Comcast announces Xfinity Mobile's new plans, which are available starting this week. The Unlimited and Unlimited Plus mobile plans now start at $40 and $50 per line, respectively, and offer more savings than ever over the big three cell-phone network providers in the United States. “As... - April 03, 2024 - Comcast Florida

FocusPoint International Joins the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA)

FocusPoint International Joins the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA)

Coalition of Industry Leaders Will be a Driving Force in Integrating Satellite Connectivity into Consumer Mobile Devices - April 02, 2024 - FocusPoint International

ZipWave TV Set to Launch Summer 2024, Offering Affordable Streaming Options

ZipWave LLC is excited to announce the upcoming launch of ZipWave TV, a new streaming platform designed to provide users with a convenient and affordable way to access their favorite news networks, movies and TV shows. - March 25, 2024 - ZipWave TV

Comcast Completes $46M in Technology Infrastructure Projects Across Florida’s First Coast

Company’s investments will drive economic growth in the Jacksonville market including Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties. - March 14, 2024 - Comcast Florida

Comcast Announces Completion of $22 Million in Technology Infrastructure Projects in Sarasota County and Celebrates Xfinity Store Grand Opening

Comcast today announced the completion of a three-year, $22 million group of projects designed to bring its Xfinity 10G Network and advanced telecommunications services to industrial parks, retail sites and large residential developments across Sarasota County. The company marked the completion of the projects on Saturday, January 20, at the grand opening of its new Sarasota Xfinity Store at 6511 S. Tamiami Tr. - January 26, 2024 - Comcast Florida

Dish Mexico and SES Select ContentWise and Minerva for Personalized Recommendations on mvshub OTT Service

Dish Mexico and SES Select ContentWise and Minerva for Personalized Recommendations on mvshub OTT Service

AI-powered recommendations make for more personal and engaging entertainment experience. - December 14, 2023 - Minerva Networks

One Albania Selects Minerva Networks to Power Next-Generation Multi-Screen Video Service

The innovative platform will provide personalized entertainment experiences across all popular devices. - November 05, 2023 - Minerva Networks

Star TV Mexico Chooses Minerva Video Platform to Power Differentiated Streaming Services

Star TV Mexico Chooses Minerva Video Platform to Power Differentiated Streaming Services

Star TV Mexico has selected the Minerva Networks' video entertainment platform to power its Star TV streaming service. The solution redefines the streaming experience for subscribers in Mexico by seamlessly integrating traditional linear and on-demand content with third-party direct-to-consumer applications. - September 14, 2023 - Minerva Networks

John Whitford Communications Expanding Starlink Installation Reach to Arizona

John Whitford Communications Expanding Starlink Installation Reach to Arizona

John Whitford Communications is expanding their reach of communications expertise into Mohave County, Arizona. The JW Group has completed acquisition of Quickdraw Networks Kingman Arizona business. Quickdraw Networks is a Mohave County Starlink Installation company. - January 18, 2023 - John Whitford Communications

Mohave Counties Quickdraw Networks Starlink Installations Acquired by John Whitford Communications

Mohave Counties Quickdraw Networks Starlink Installations Acquired by John Whitford Communications

John Whitford Communications has acquired Quickdraw Networks Starlink Installation service in Mohave County Arizona. Since 1982, John Whitford Communications has been installing Satellite systems in Arizona and California. Quickdraw Networks is now part of the JW Group. - January 05, 2023 - John Whitford Communications

Minerva Adds Dynamic Ad Insertion and Free Ad Supported TV to Its Cloud TV Service

The enhanced Minerva service enables operators to offer Free Ad Supported TV to all broadband subscribers and scale Pay TV revenue with Dynamic Ad Insertion. - July 25, 2022 - Minerva Networks

Minerva Accelerates Cloud TV Deployments

Minerva Accelerates Cloud TV Deployments

Minerva announces that deployments of its Cloud TV services in the Americas have more than doubled over the last year, among the most widely deployed across the regions. With partners in US, Canada and Latin America, Minerva is able to provide to more than 100 service providers turnkey Cloud TV... - June 02, 2022 - Minerva Networks

A-LIVE Partners with Minerva to Offer Fans NFTs of Music Concert

A-LIVE Partners with Minerva to Offer Fans NFTs of Music Concert

One thousand video clips were extracted in real-time from the live stream of a Milan concert and offered to fans as NFTs. - January 14, 2022 - Minerva Networks

Starlink for Mohave County Out of Beta Testing

Starlink for Mohave County Out of Beta Testing

Starlink beta testing has concluded and is now in full operation serving rural Mohave County users. - January 12, 2022 - John Whitford Communications

Opt2Me Empowers Rural and Regional Service Providers with a Game-Changing Pay TV Solution

Opt2Me Empowers Rural and Regional Service Providers with a Game-Changing Pay TV Solution

Shift 2 Stream, an innovator of hybrid cloud Pay TV technologies, launches a new service for ISP’s who find it challenging to offer Pay TV and video services in the marketplace today. Opt2Me is the first end-end hybrid cloud Pay TV as-a-service platform optimized for rural and regional... - December 09, 2021 - Shift 2 Stream

Armstrong Comfort Solutions Joins with Matt Mertz Plumbing to Create the Pittsburgh Region’s Premier Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Company

Armstrong Comfort Solutions, Inc., a local, family-owned leader in plumbing, heating and cooling services, announced that it has purchased and merged with Matt Mertz Plumbing, also a family-owned, Pittsburgh-based plumbing and drain cleaning company. The partnership between these two premier... - November 05, 2021 - Armstrong Group

Mark Abolafia Joins Intraway to Lead Channels Program in North America

Abolafia comes to Intraway as part of an aggressive growth strategy focused on its business development and partners strategy in North America. - October 21, 2021 - Intraway

Mitech Partners LLC Presents Amped Digital Media

Mitech Partners LLC Presents Amped Digital Media

Mitech Partners LLC is now offering digital marketing solutions for businesses through it's brand new upstart, Amped Digital Media. - October 13, 2021 - Mitech Partners, LLC

Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. Provides TV & Internet Agreement Consulting and Negotiation Services for New “Built-For-Rent” Single Family and Townhome Developers

Trending “rental only” properties in new construction, single-family and attached homes prompts developers and owners to reach out to Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. for guidance regarding the necessary smart home wiring infrastructure and negotiation of Internet, Cable TV, and Streaming Video Marketing Agreements as well as and Bulk Service Contracts needed for the competitive rental market. - October 08, 2021 - Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. - Multifamily MDU Telecom Agreement Negotiation Consulting

Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. Facilitates Pre-Enabled WiFi Internet Solutions for New Construction and Existing Multifamily and Townhome Rental Property Owners

Move-In ready, pre-installed and pre-enabled WiFi Internet solutions are making activation convenient and easy on move-in day for new tenants, resulting in greater resident satisfaction, increased customer penetrations, reduced lease churn, and increased on-going service provider rev-share commission pay-outs to property owners. - September 03, 2021 - Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc. - Multifamily MDU Telecom Agreement Negotiation Consulting

Multifamily Broadband Facilitates Move-In Ready WiFi Internet Solutions for New Construction and Existing Multifamily MDU Rental Property Owners

Move-In ready pre-installed WiFi Internet solutions make activating services more convenient and simpler on move day for new tenants, largely resulting in greater resident satisfaction, increased customer take-rate penetrations, reduced lease churn and increased rev-share service provider commission pay-outs to property owners. - August 04, 2021 - Multifamily Broadband

Minerva Network’s Matt Cuson and Kaon’s Eric Hybertson Announce Webinar Outlining the Best Practices for Delivering the Best IP Video Performance

Minerva Network’s Matt Cuson and Kaon’s Eric Hybertson Announce Webinar Outlining the Best Practices for Delivering the Best IP Video Performance

Online event to take place on Thursday April 29, 2021 at 1 PM EST. - April 28, 2021 - Minerva Networks

Intraway Listed as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner Market Guide

Intraway Corporation, a leading OSS provider in the Americas, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for CSP Operations Support Systems Solutions" report. - February 11, 2021 - Intraway

Minerva Networks and SDMC Complete Android TV Integration

Minerva Networks and SDMC Complete Android TV Integration

The flexible solution supports multiple network types, including multicast, and is being deployed by E-Networks of Guyana, Comteco in Bolivia and Dhiraagu in the Maldives. - November 19, 2020 - Minerva Networks

Metaliquid and Minerva Networks Deliver AI-Driven Highlights Creator Solution

Metaliquid and Minerva Networks Deliver AI-Driven Highlights Creator Solution

New solution used to analyze the Vice Presidential Debate and fed into Minerva’s Smart Highlights technology for a custom highlights reel. - October 13, 2020 - Minerva Networks

Minerva Networks Redefines Appointment Television with the Introduction of Smart Highlights

Minerva Networks Redefines Appointment Television with the Introduction of Smart Highlights

New service gives viewers the power to control how they watch recorded television events. - October 13, 2020 - Minerva Networks

Minerva Networks Scales Presence in Asia as Regional Investments in Broadband and 5G Infrastructure Spur Video Services Upgrades

Minerva Networks Scales Presence in Asia as Regional Investments in Broadband and 5G Infrastructure Spur Video Services Upgrades

Peter Neuman named Vice President of Asia Pacific Sales to expand the Company’s regional initiatives - October 01, 2020 - Minerva Networks

Minerva Networks Transforms Virtual Concert Experience with Watch Together Platform

A-LIVE chooses Minerva to deliver unique live social streaming experiences. - September 10, 2020 - Minerva Networks

Connect City Announces Full Service Expansion to All 50 US States

California-based Connect City, a national leader of providing consumers with Cable TV and Internet services, announced the widening of it's service areas. - August 11, 2020 - Connect City

Minerva Partners with A-LIVE to Power Virtual Concerts

Minerva Partners with A-LIVE to Power Virtual Concerts

As COVID-19 is preventing people from attending concerts in person, Minerva has partnered with A-LIVE, a leading European music initiative, to deliver a new social video streaming experience for fans to enjoy concerts remotely. - August 04, 2020 - Minerva Networks

Skymedia Corporation Upgrades to Minerva 10 Platform to Power Next Generation Television Services

Skymedia Corporation Upgrades to Minerva 10 Platform to Power Next Generation Television Services

Minerva 10 will provide Skymedia Corporation, a leading Mongolian service provider, a unique set of capabilities including flexible content merchandising tools, advanced navigation and discovery services, smart recordings and social viewing. - August 03, 2020 - Minerva Networks

Intraway Named Finalist in 3 Pipeline Innovation Awards

Intraway is recognized for innovation in Cloud Technology and Operational Support Systems, as well as Most Innovative Technology Provider. - July 22, 2020 - Intraway

Minerva Sees Amazon Cloud as Fast Path to Innovation

Minerva Sees Amazon Cloud as Fast Path to Innovation

Certified as Amazon Select Tier Technology Partner, Minerva taps into AWS to power highly differentiated pay TV services. - July 08, 2020 - Minerva Networks

Survey: 39% of Live Sports Viewers Have Interest in Virtual Watch Parties

Survey: 39% of Live Sports Viewers Have Interest in Virtual Watch Parties

39% of Live Sports viewers surveyed have interest in watching together, virtually. Amongst all 1,101 video & TV viewers surveyed, 26% expressed interest in the concept. The survey also found strong feature-level interest in the ability to virtually “cheer”; in private and secure group sharing; and in two-screen experiences. - June 25, 2020 - Minerva Networks

Pontis Technologies Deploys White Label Cloud Based Television Service Powered by Minerva.

Service Offers Attractive OPEX Business Model and Content Transport Rights Within Latin America - May 08, 2020 - Minerva Networks

Minerva’s New Watch Together Service Closes the Gap of Social Distancing

Talk, chat and take group selfies while watching television with friends. - April 10, 2020 - Minerva Networks

Zito Media to Provide Its 20x2 Megabit Internet Service Available Free of Charge for Two Months to Low Income Residents

Zito Media to Provide Its 20x2 Megabit Internet Service Available Free of Charge for Two Months to Low Income Residents

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Zito Media is making its 20x2 megabit internet service available free of charge for two months to low income residents. As schools close and businesses move to work-at-home solutions in order to slow the spread of the virus, internet service for... - March 17, 2020 - Zito Media

Maldives Based Dhiraagu Selects Minerva for Next Generation Video Entertainment Platform

The Minerva platform brings significant improvements to the user experience, adds compelling new services and enables viewing on mobile and popular streaming media devices. - November 22, 2019 - Minerva Networks

GRC Release GRM 950 Outdoor iDirect Satellite Modem for Use in Challenging Environments

Developed in conjunction with some of the world’s leading satellite hardware and airtime providers, GRC have released the GRM 950. Successfully tested into iDirect hubs across multiple leading satellite service provider networks, supporting both fixed location and mobile applications, this rugged, outdoor satcom modem been extensively trialled on a diverse range of terminals from satcom on-the-move (SOTM), to man portable and 1.3m fixed/static dishes. - October 28, 2019 - GRC

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