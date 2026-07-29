Recent Headlines
Within Data Services
Swarmalytics Moves Quantum Computing Into the Core of Its Predictive Platform, Files Provisional Patent
Quantum methods now run inside the company's swarm intelligence engine, not only in data preparation, with a provisional patent filed on the approach. - July 29, 2026 - Swarmalytics
Swarmalytics Deploys Autonomous AI Agent That Runs Complete Predictive Analysis Pipelines Without Human Intervention
Swarmalytics has deployed a live, autonomous AI agent that runs complete predictive analysis pipelines end to end, with no human in the loop once it is running. The SwarmAI platform ingests data, trains its own models, simulates forward outcomes, and delivers analyst-quality narratives on a schedule. Its first application forecasts the insurance Producer Price Index 30 days out; the same platform generalizes to any data-rich industry. - July 15, 2026 - Swarmalytics
Boom•Clap Expands Affordable Access for Independent Creatives and Grassroots Organizations
New initiative aims to improve contextual discovery access for independent artists, artisans, animal shelters, and small environmental groups - July 07, 2026 - CanCanCan
John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet
John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications
Healthcare Has Outgrown Traditional Connectivity. NexGen Healthcare Responds.
Purpose-built infrastructure supporting resilient, high-performance connectivity across modern healthcare environments. As healthcare continues to adopt AI, advanced analytics, and distributed care models, the demands on infrastructure will only increase. NexGen Healthcare remains focused on delivering the resilient, high-performance foundation required to support both current operations and future innovation. - June 23, 2026 - NexGen Networks
Sequentum Cloud Named Finalist in 2026 CODiE Awards for Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform
Sequentum Cloud named 2026 CODiE Finalist for Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform — second consecutive year. This year's nomination highlights Agent Builder: AI-generated web data agents from prompts, refined in the Visual Editor, deployed with full auditability. - June 22, 2026 - Sequentum
OneUp Networks Surpasses 1,000 Successful Cloud Migrations While Expanding Managed IT and Cloud Hosting Services
The cloud hosting and managed IT provider marks a major milestone while continuing to deliver enterprise-grade infrastructure, cybersecurity protection, and 24/7 support to businesses nationwide. - June 12, 2026 - OneUp Networks
Sequentum Launches Agent Builder: AI-Generated Web Data Pipelines with Deterministic, Repeatable Execution
Sequentum launches Agent Builder in Sequentum Cloud, a new AI capability that turns natural language prompts into versioned, deterministic web data agents in minutes. Customize to production-grade in the Visual Editor. Accessible via MCP, API, or UI. SOC 2 Type II. - May 21, 2026 - Sequentum
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
MergeWiFi Partners with Aeris to Deliver Secure, Multi-Carrier Fixed Wireless Access for Enterprise Retail and Distributed Enterprises
MergeWiFi Multi-Carrier Gateway Technology Now Integrates with Aeris IoT Watchtower™ to Close the Cellular Security Blind Spot, Giving Enterprises Zero-Trust Protection at the Wireless Edge Without Changing a Single Line of Network Architecture - March 24, 2026 - MergeWiFi
CanCanCan Reaches a Stable Public Phase
CanCanCan (also referred to as Can3) has reached a stable public phase following continued growth in activity. Usage of the service has increased over time, including broad distribution of its CANDY data packs through both human and automated workflows. CanCanCan is a content-centric data service... - January 28, 2026 - CanCanCan
eSIMo Launches All-in-One Mobile Solution Combining eSIM Plans, Second Numbers, and International Calls
eSIMo introduces a unified mobile platform that lets travelers, business professionals, and digital nomads manage eSIM data, second phone numbers, and international calls in one app. - January 09, 2026 - eSIMo
TechCloud IT Services L.L.C. Strengthens Its Position as a Leading Technology Partner in Dubai
TechCloud IT Services L.L.C. announces its strengthened role as a leading IT partner in Dubai, offering 24/7 IT support, managed services, cybersecurity, IT outsourcing, and networking solutions. With a proactive, customer-focused approach, the company helps businesses reduce downtime, enhance security, and stay future-ready in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. - December 06, 2025 - TechCloud IT Services L.L.C.
Quad State Internet Expands DWDM Transport to 400 Gbps Wavelengths Across Paducah Network, with Metropolis Rollout Coming Soon
Quad State Internet (QSI) is launching commercial 400 Gbps DWDM transport in Paducah, KY, with Metropolis, IL next. Built on a 40-channel C-Band system, the upgrade delivers up to 16 Tbps per path and brings hyperscale-class capacity to the region. It boosts local interconnection, supports the Paducah IX, reduces latency, and strengthens regional infrastructure, aligning both sides of the river with next-gen optical capability. - November 25, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
Quad State Internet Launches the Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois Educational Research Network (WKSI-ERN)
Quad State Internet has launched the Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois Educational Research Network (WKSI-ERN) - a regional initiative connecting schools, universities, labs, and Learning and Design Centers across its 100 Gbps backbone. Scalable to 400 Gbps, WKSI-ERN enables research, collaboration, and innovation, linking participants to the Paducah Internet Exchange (PIE-35) for low-latency, high-performance connectivity throughout the central United States. - November 16, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
Sequentum Cloud Introduces Command Templates and Enhanced In-App Subscriptions
The latest release of Sequentum Cloud introduces Command Templates, a powerful new capability that standardizes and accelerates the management of scraping agents, ensuring consistency and efficiency across teams. This update also includes UI improvements and an enhanced in-app subscriptions featuring pricing tiers, a real-time usage dashboard, and an improved sign-up process, all designed to simplify user experience and strengthen payment security. - October 26, 2025 - Sequentum
Mitech Partners Launches LaunchAI.Agency: a New Platform Helping Small Businesses Harness AI and Add New Revenue Streams
Mitech Partners, a Nashville-based telecom and technology firm founded by entrepreneur Bill McCleskey, has announced the official launch of LaunchAI.Agency — a groundbreaking platform designed to help small businesses and entrepreneurs grow and streamline operations using artificial... - October 16, 2025 - Mitech Partners, LLC
RevGen Networks Announces Rebrand to MergeWiFi
RevGen Networks has rebranded as MergeWiFi, reflecting its mission to simplify connectivity by unifying internet and wireless services. The new brand underscores its commitment to innovation, affordability, and closing the digital divide, helping families, businesses, and communities find the right plans through one reliable solution. - October 01, 2025 - MergeWiFi
AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.
Introducing DeskPod Tri7, CapExPress, and Cleo: AirSonics – A “Launchpad” for Smarter, Faster, More Affordable Wi-Fi - September 29, 2025 - AirSonics
Thirdeye Launches State-of-the-Art AI-Analytics Platform to Empower Brands in the AI Search Era
Thirdeye launches a cutting-edge AI-analytics platform enabling brands to track, analyze, and optimize their presence across major AI models like ChatGPT and Gemini. With real-time monitoring, sentiment analysis, and smart alerts, Thirdeye empowers marketing teams to lead in the AI-powered search era. - August 23, 2025 - Thirdeye
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Industry-Oriented Python Training Course in Delhi, Empowering Future Tech Professionals
UnitedWebSoft.in, a leading full-stack web development and IT training company based in Delhi, proudly announces the launch of its Python Training Course in the heart of Delhi NCR. This initiative aims to equip aspiring programmers, students, and working professionals with real-world Python programming skills, positioning them for high-demand careers in software development, data science, automation, and AI. - August 01, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches “Jobs in London, UK” App – A Powerful Android Solution Helping Job Seekers Connect with Real Employers
UnitedWebSoft.in, a global digital development agency with over 15 years of experience in building practical web and mobile solutions, announces the official launch of its newest Android application – Jobs in London, UK – a free mobile job search tool that simplifies how people explore,... - July 24, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Quad State Internet Opens 2025 Application Cycle for “Connectivity for Hope” Program
Quad State Internet has opened applications for its 2025 Connectivity for Hope program, offering free or discounted fiber Internet to nonprofits and community organizations in its service area. The initiative supports groups making a meaningful impact through outreach, housing, food security, and more. Previous recipients included the Washington Street Warming Center, The Refuge Church Mission, and Martha’s Vineyard. - July 15, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Powerful "Jobs in Canada" Android App to Help Job Seekers Worldwide Connect with Canadian Employers
UnitedWebSoft.in, a trusted name in mobile and web application development since 2009, announces the release of the Jobs in Canada App, now available for free on the Google Play Store. The app is designed to empower job seekers across the globe by giving them easy access to verified employment... - July 15, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Element8 Names Samual Curtis as CEO and Mike Field as EVP & General Manager of Texas Operations
Element8, a leading internet service provider serving North Texas communities, is proud to announce a strategic leadership expansion that aligns with the company’s mission to drive broadband access and innovation across underserved regions. Samual Curtis, founder and current CEO of... - July 07, 2025 - element8 Internet
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Jobs in Dubai UAE Job Search App to Simplify Employment Search in the Gulf
UnitedWebSoft.in, a leading technology company based in Delhi, India, is proud to announce the launch of its new Android application, Jobs in Dubai – UAE Job Search App, designed to make job hunting in the United Arab Emirates faster, smarter, and more efficient for local residents and... - July 05, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Rad Web Hosting Cloud VPS Offers Affordable Alternative to Major Cloud Service Providers
Rad Web Hosting, a trusted provider of web hosting solutions, has announced the launch of its enhanced Cloud VPS services, designed to offer an affordable and reliable alternative to costly cloud solutions from major providers. With competitive pricing, powerful performance, and straightforward... - May 30, 2025 - Rad Web Hosting
NexGen Healthcare is Now Available on AWS Marketplace
Accelerating Cloud Connectivity for Hospitals and Enterprise Organizations their listing on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace enables hospitals, healthcare systems, and enterprise businesses — including financial institutions — to streamline procurement, accelerate deployment, simplify billing and improve access to cloud-based infrastructure through AWS’s trusted platform. - May 14, 2025 - NexGen Networks
Quad State Internet Launches New 2Gbps Fiber Plan for All Connected Homes
Quad State Internet has launched a new 2Gbps fiber plan, now available to all homes connected to its network. The service offers 2Gbps download and 1Gbps upload speeds, with a free equipment upgrade included. Higher tiers, including 5, 8, 10, 25Gbps, and beyond, are still also available by request. This move strengthens Quad State’s mission to deliver high-performance, future-ready Internet across Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois. - May 11, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
Quad State Internet Advocates for Fair Broadband Policies at Kentucky PSC Hearing
Quad State Internet submitted comments to the Kentucky PSC advocating for fair broadband policies, addressing municipal regulatory gaps, transparency in pole attachment standards, excessive local franchise fees, and ongoing PSC oversight to support broadband expansion in Kentucky. - May 03, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
Quad State Internet Granted CLEC Status in State of Kentucky
Quad State Internet has been granted CLEC status by the Kentucky PSC, officially recognizing it as a public utility. This milestone enables QSI to expand internet and telecom services across Kentucky, especially in underserved areas, supporting its mission to improve statewide connectivity. - March 24, 2025 - Quad State Internet LLC
Texas Integrators Expands Smart Home & Security Solutions Across East Texas
Texas Integrators, a leading provider of smart home automation and security solutions, is expanding its services to better serve homeowners and businesses across East Texas. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and professional installation, the company continues to enhance safety, connectivity,... - March 20, 2025 - Texas Technology Integrators
Blockmedia Expands National Presence with Strategic Location in Covington, Louisiana
Blockmedia LLC, a premier technology and innovation firm specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) development and advanced software engineering, is proud to announce the establishment of an additional location in Covington, Louisiana. This strategic expansion aligns with the company’s vision to diversify its operational footprint while fostering technological advancement in emerging regional markets. - March 16, 2025 - Blockmedia LLC
UnitedWebSoft Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence in Web Development and Digital Solutions
UnitedWebSoft, a well-established web development and design agency, is commemorating 15 years of delivering innovative digital solutions to businesses worldwide. Since its founding in 2009, the company has played a significant role in shaping the digital landscape by providing scalable, tailored,... - March 01, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Sequentum Announces the Launch of Public Cloud API for Programmatic Agent Control
Sequentum, a leading provider of enterprise-grade web data extraction solutions, is proud to announce the release of its now public cloud API. The cloud API for their v4, Sequentum Cloud platform, empowers users to programmatically control and manage their agents, enabling seamless integration and enhanced automation for web data extraction workflows. - February 05, 2025 - Sequentum
Rad Web Hosting Commits 5% of Every Order to California Wildfire Relief Efforts
Clients can now support the California wildfire relief and restoration efforts simply by placing an order through the Rad Web Hosting website. - January 26, 2025 - Rad Web Hosting
Redefining Connectivity: BroadSat Technologies Appoints Visionary Leader Gill Eapen as Chief Strategy & Operating Officer to Drive AI-Powered Innovation
Driving the Next Era of Digital Connectivity with AI-Powered Solutions for Telemedicine, Remote Learning, Edge Computing, Broadcast Internet, and Content Delivery. - January 16, 2025 - BroadSat Technologies
YNXO Inc. Launches AI-Driven Social Platform
Ynxo Inc., a developer of AI-driven social platforms, has officially launched its latest online social product, YNXO. The platform uses artificial intelligence technology to help users access personalized content, create digital avatars, and build unique social networks based on shared interests, values and needs. - January 15, 2025 - YNXO Inc.
Parler Announces Sponsorship of Amfest
Parler is excited to announce the return to the Phoenix Convention Center in mid-December for Turning Point’s big annual event, AmericaFirst, also known as Amfest. This event brings out more than 30,000 people each year and features dozens of the nation’s top leaders like Donald Trump... - December 06, 2024 - Parler
Burst is Launching on PlayTV - a Revolutionary Experience in Short-Form Video
Parler is excited to announce the launch of Burst™, a groundbreaking new feature designed to elevate short-form video creation on the PlayTV platform. With this addition, creators can effortlessly produce captivating videos in 60 seconds or less, all while enjoying complete control over their... - December 04, 2024 - Parler
Lightsand Unveils Next-Generation SAN Extension Machines: A New Era in Data Connectivity and Protection
LightSand, a leader in Storage Area Network (SAN) connectivity, has launched its G3 HCi-1248 series, marking a transformative leap in data transfer and protection technology. Designed for mission-critical IT environments, this next-generation solution combines ultra-low latency, advanced compression, and high availability features to meet the increasing demands for long-distance data replication and disaster recovery. - November 28, 2024 - Lightsand Technologies
Marshmallow Studio Ushers in a New Age for AI with Losi, Unified Intelligence for Everybody
"I never knew how much more I could do with AI till I used Losi, it is one of the greatest things I ever used," shared Lash - November 23, 2024 - Marshmallow Studio
Parler PlayTV and Optio Join Forces: A New Chapter in Decentralization and Creator Empowerment
Parler PlayTV is excited to announce its partnership with the Optio Blockchain, a pioneer in decentralized blockchain technology. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for digital content creation, uniting Parler and the Optio community-driven blockchain in their dedication to decentralization,... - November 17, 2024 - Parler
Lightsand Partners with TheSumMeet to Build a Startup in 24 Hours at Web Summit Lisbon
Lightsand is proud to support TheSumMeet.com in a groundbreaking initiative to create a fully operational startup within 24 hours during Web Summit Lisbon. This bold social experiment brought together a diverse team of 100 strangers – including developers, marketers, designers, and entrepreneurs – to turn a concept into reality, highlighting the power of rapid collaboration and innovation. - November 15, 2024 - Lightsand Technologies
Introducing ParlerPay: A Digital Wallet for Today’s Social Media Users
Digital finance is evolving with ParlerPay, the wallet that lets you track and manage your digital rewards earned from positive engagement on the platforms you already love. Designed specifically for the savvy social media users of all ages, ParlerPay is your gateway to a new era of digital... - November 12, 2024 - Parler
Parler Selects The Optio Blockchain
Parler, a social media platform rooted in the values of freedom and user empowerment, is thrilled to announce it has selected to integrate with the Optio Blockchain. This groundbreaking move is set to transform user control in digital spaces by introducing decentralized, secure identity and data... - November 11, 2024 - Parler
Censorship Allegations on Parler Leads to New Solutions
Parler Social remains a resolute advocate for free speech, embracing the essential right of individuals to voice diverse opinions without fear of censorship. Recent allegations of efforts to silence conservative voices highlight the critical need for balanced discourse. History reminds us that when... - October 30, 2024 - Parler
Response to Senator Warner's Letter to NameSilo
Following is NameSilo's official statement in response to Senator Warner's letter to them: We appreciate Senator Warner's concern and acknowledge Meta’s efforts to combat election interference. However, a more comprehensive consultation with industry stakeholders could have better framed... - October 25, 2024 - NameSilo LLC
Clevercast Upgrades AI-Powered Multilingual Live Streaming
Clevercast today launched the latest version of its flagship AI solution, which surpasses 99% accuracy in real-time closed captioning and audio translations for live streams. - October 24, 2024 - Clevercast
Symmetry IT Relocates Headquarters to Coral Gables, Florida
Symmetry IT has relocated its headquarters from North Miami to Coral Gables, positioning the company closer to clients. Coral Gables, a recognized smart city, offers advanced infrastructure, allowing Symmetry IT to optimize its services, including faster response times and enhanced system monitoring. The company continues to provide managed IT services, Help Desk support, and cybersecurity, with many engineers working remotely from Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville, while serving clients onsite. - September 14, 2024 - Symmetry IT