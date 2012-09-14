PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Green Packet: Empowering Malaysians to Digitally Secure Their Neighborhoods with kipleHome at No Cost Living in a well-connected and secure neighborhood is a universal need that every Malaysians strive for. In line with building more connected neighborhoods and safer communities, Kiple Sdn. Bhd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Green Packet Berhad now offers kipleHome, a digital residential management platform... - December 16, 2019 - Green Packet

Execulink Telecom to Bring Fibre Network to Tillsonburg Execulink has chosen the town of Tillsonburg to be the home of their next Fibre build. - December 08, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Scilligence and Certara Partner to Improve Client’s Data Analysis and Visualization Scilligence has partnered with Certara to enable advanced data analysis and visualization capabilities in their registration and bioassay database in order to accelerate scientific research. - December 07, 2019 - Scilligence

Execulink Kicks Off Their Second Annual Gifts of Christmas Program Execulink Telecom has announced the launch of their second annual Gifts of Christmas Holiday Donation Program, which aims at giving back to their local communities during the month of December. - December 05, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Social Media Pictures Led Stalker to His Victim’s Home: How to Avoid Risk Online NordVPN's Expert Provides Tips on How to Protect Yourself and Your Photos Online - November 22, 2019 - NordVPN

InfoWest, Inc. Names Randy Cosby Chief Operating Officer Southern Utah’s Premier Internet Service Provider is Proud to Announce New Appointment in the United States. - November 21, 2019 - InfoWest Inc

NetShop Internet Services is Announced as the “Best iGaming Service Provider 2019” at the SEG Awards 2019 Not long after winning its very first Industry Award at CEEGC 2019 in Budapest, the leading Data Center Provider, NetShop ISP, has been voted as the “Best iGaming Service Provider (Hosting Services) 2019” during the South European Gaming Awards in Milan, Italy. The strategic location of... - November 14, 2019 - NetShop

Converged Technology Professionals Achieves RingCentral’s Prestigious Preferred Partner Status Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals

ExcalTech Announces New COO, Matthew D. McCann ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman. Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as ExcalTech... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech

CompuData Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program CompuData Verified as Citrix Ready Partner to Deliver Cloud Technology Platform Solution. - November 04, 2019 - CompuData

Execulink Introduces New Hybrid Fibre to Cable Communities Execulink is investing in new Hybrid Fibre infrastructure in Thedford and the surrounding areas. - October 20, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

NordVPN: Five Things You Must Teach Your Parents to be Safe Online Report Finds Record-High Internet Use Among Older Generation. - October 18, 2019 - NordVPN

Summa Networks and Digital Communications Consulting Sign Reseller Agreement for North America Summa Networks to expand its HSS and HLR footprint in North America by signing a reseller agreement with communications solution provider Digital Communications Consulting (DCC). - October 17, 2019 - Summa Networks

Execulink Lowers Prices on Wholesale Internet Plans Execulink Telecom gives customers an even better experience by lowering wholesale Internet prices. - October 17, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Dessert Holdings Select Data Integration Specialists for Its NAV ERP and EDI Operations Dessert Holdings, North America's premium dessert company, and Data Integration Specialists, a leading provider of ERP and EDI consultants since 2000, announce a partnership to ensure Dessert internal NAV processes are reliable in addition to all EDI trading partner relationships remaining healthy and prosperous. - October 02, 2019 - Data Integration Specialists, LLC

NordVPN: This Year, Hackers Can Get Inside Your Kids Classroom Many Schools Have Unsecure Wi-Fi Networks That Can be Easily Hacked. - September 30, 2019 - NordVPN

CompuData Receives Certification as a Women-Owned Business Women-Owned Business Certification Provides Added Advantages to CompuData Customers - September 26, 2019 - CompuData

Flex Technology Group Opens 4 New Facilities After Period of Significant Internal Growth Flex Technology Group Invests in 4 New Facilities to Accommodate Continuous Exponential Growth. - September 24, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

Top 5 Common Online Threats That Parents Should Know Daniel Markuson, NordVPN’s digital privacy expert, provides a list of the 5 most common problems that school-age children encounter online. - September 22, 2019 - NordVPN

CompuData Receives Blue Hen 17&43 Fastest Growing Company Award Angela Nadeau, University of Delaware Alumni, Honored as Leading a Fastest Growing Company. - September 19, 2019 - CompuData

Flex Technology Group Makes Strategic Investment in Laser Technologies Service to Expand Market Share in New England Region Laser Technologies to roll under Flo-Tech to further national expansion initiative. - September 19, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

NordVPN: Five Common Mistakes We All Make on Social Media NordVPN Digital Privacy Expert Explains Our Social Media Behavior and How to Improve It. - September 17, 2019 - NordVPN

Oval Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Millennium Business Systems Flex Technology Group adds MBS to further strengthen Midwest Presence. - September 16, 2019 - Flex Technology Group

2019 FIBA World Cup: How to Stay Safe Online in China Tips on How to Avoid Cybersecurity Issues During Big Public Events - September 05, 2019 - NordVPN

Execulink Telecom Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary in Port Dover Execulink Telecom is celebrating a year of making roots in the Port Dover community. - August 21, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

Execulink Celebrates 5 Years of Fibre in Delhi Execulink Telecom is celebrating 5 years of delivering Fibre to the Delhi community, with 8 out of 10 homes enjoying the service today. - August 15, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

NordVPN's Comment on Facebook Privacy Restrictions Will Social Network Protect Your Data? - August 09, 2019 - NordVPN

NextLink Internet Awarded Funds from FCC’s Connect America Fund Program to Help Close the Digital Divide in Rural America Across Six States in Central U.S. NextLink receives FCC funding and will help close the digital divide in rural America. - August 07, 2019 - NextLink

Ready Wireless® IoT Solution Enables Organizations to Build Safe Driving Cultures Announcing Release of Ready Fleet® IoT Platform with cutting edge tools to manage driving policy, measure distracted and risky driving behavior and deploy safety management programs. - July 26, 2019 - Ready Wireless

NordVPN: Younger Children Are Using Digital Devices More Than Ever Before A Study Reveals Most Common Children’s Online Activities and Occurring Threats - July 19, 2019 - NordVPN

CompuData Ranks in the 2019 VAR 100 CompuData ranked as one of the top 100 resellers by Accounting Today in the VAR 100 for 2019. - July 11, 2019 - CompuData

Newsphone Launches Onbiz, a Fully-Integrated SMB Success Platform and Mobile App Powered by Camilyo, Onbiz is the Ultimate Digital Suite for Local Businesses in Greece. - July 10, 2019 - Camilyo

NordVPN: How Stolen Data is Sold and Used Learn How Your Data Can be Stolen, Where it Goes Afterwards, and How You Can Protect Yourself - July 10, 2019 - NordVPN

NordVPN Provides Tips for Businesses on How to Protect Themselves from Data Breaches How Not to Lose Your Customers Because of a Data Breach - July 03, 2019 - NordVPN

CompuData Ranks in Channel Futures’ MSP 501 Survey CompuData ranked #163 in the industry’s most comprehensive global survey of managed service providers (MSPs). - June 27, 2019 - CompuData

CompuData Named 2019 Top 100 VARS CompuData Has Been Awarded Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARS for 2019 - June 25, 2019 - CompuData

Tips from NordVPN on How to Reduce the Risks of Connected Toys Smart Toys Are Vulnerable: Hackers Can Spy on Parents and Talk to Children - June 20, 2019 - NordVPN

FiberHome Selects Ethernity Networks’ ACE-NIC100 to Power New FitBNG Ethernity Networks, a leading innovator of comprehensive networking and security solutions on programmable hardware, announced today that its ACE-NIC100 FPGA SmartNIC has been selected for implementation within the FitBNG, the latest broadband network gateway (BNG) product by FiberHome Telecommunication... - June 19, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks Releases a Modular Programmable Universal Edge Platform Network appliance optimized for Telco/Cloud network edge applications, offering high networking and security performance with virtually unlimited flexibility in protocol and port configurations. - May 31, 2019 - Ethernity Networks

NordVPN: European Net Neutrality is Under Attack When the US destroyed its net neutrality, Europeans looked on secure in the thought that their net neutrality would be respected by the EU and its Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Unfortunately, this is not the case. Net neutrality is under attack by ISPs in the EU as well. - May 31, 2019 - NordVPN

Execulink Telecom Sponsorship Introduces New Technology Kits to Middlesex County Library Execulink Telecom has funded the installation of five new technology kits for distribution throughout the 15 branches of Middlesex County Library. - May 30, 2019 - Execulink Telecom

NordVPN Enters the Canadian Cybersecurity Market NordVPN Partners with London Drugs to Make VPNs Even More Accessible for Canadian Users - May 18, 2019 - NordVPN

KASI CCI Now Available on Refinitiv Eikon Platform KASI, Africa’s leading provider of sentiment data, today announces a partnership with global financial markets data and infrastructure provider, Refinitiv, that will allow users to access KASI Consumer Confidence Index (KASI CCI) on its desktop and mobile app, Eikon. - May 16, 2019 - KASI Insight

Summa Networks and B-Things Partner to Initiate New Business Models for MVNOs Summa Networks and B-Things have sealed a partnership to foster innovation for MVNOs and MVNEs active in both IoT and traditional voice. - May 15, 2019 - Summa Networks

KASI's Founder to Speak at VivaTech KASI’s founder, Yannick Lefang, will be speaking at the fourth edition of the VivaTech conference taking place in Paris on 16-18 May 2019. At this conference, he will be speaking on the topic of getting to know Africa’s Customers. Yannick who is a pioneer of African-based data will share... - May 10, 2019 - KASI Insight

Tips from NordVPN on How to Actually Browse Privately Incognito Mode Online: Not as Private as You Think - April 29, 2019 - NordVPN

Online Shoppers Face a New Threat That is Almost Impossible to Detect NordVPN Warns Customers of E-Commerce Sites to be Vigilant While Shopping Online - April 25, 2019 - NordVPN

Comcast Business Sponsor Mitech Partners’ MIVISION Event at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center Mitech Partners, a national telecom broker, will hold its quarterly Sales Partner event MiVision in Nashville, Tennessee at The Entrepreneur Center Friday, May 3, 2019 starting at 11:30 – 1:30pm. Mitech Partners enables IT firms, consultants and sales professionals to earn residual income on essential... - April 19, 2019 - Mitech Partners, LLC