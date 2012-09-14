PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Living in a well-connected and secure neighborhood is a universal need that every Malaysians strive for. In line with building more connected neighborhoods and safer communities, Kiple Sdn. Bhd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Green Packet Berhad now offers kipleHome, a digital residential management platform... - December 16, 2019 - Green Packet
Execulink has chosen the town of Tillsonburg to be the home of their next Fibre build. - December 08, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Scilligence has partnered with Certara to enable advanced data analysis and visualization capabilities in their registration and bioassay database in order to accelerate scientific research. - December 07, 2019 - Scilligence
Execulink Telecom has announced the launch of their second annual Gifts of Christmas Holiday Donation Program, which aims at giving back to their local communities during the month of December. - December 05, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
NordVPN's Expert Provides Tips on How to Protect Yourself and Your Photos Online - November 22, 2019 - NordVPN
Southern Utah’s Premier Internet Service Provider is Proud to Announce New Appointment in the United States. - November 21, 2019 - InfoWest Inc
Not long after winning its very first Industry Award at CEEGC 2019 in Budapest, the leading Data Center Provider, NetShop ISP, has been voted as the “Best iGaming Service Provider (Hosting Services) 2019” during the South European Gaming Awards in Milan, Italy.
The strategic location of... - November 14, 2019 - NetShop
Converged Technology Professionals is proud to announce they have achieved preferred partner status as a RingCentral partner. As an IT and business communications consulting company, Converged helps Mid-Enterprise businesses migrate their communications to the RingCentral cloud platform for greater usability, efficiency and enhanced omni-channel functionality. - November 13, 2019 - Converged Technology Professionals
ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman.
Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as ExcalTech... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech
CompuData Verified as Citrix Ready Partner to Deliver Cloud Technology Platform Solution. - November 04, 2019 - CompuData
Connecting employers and jobseekers in real-time. - October 23, 2019 - Hands On
Execulink is investing in new Hybrid Fibre infrastructure in Thedford and the surrounding areas. - October 20, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Report Finds Record-High Internet Use Among Older Generation. - October 18, 2019 - NordVPN
Summa Networks to expand its HSS and HLR footprint in North America by signing a reseller agreement with communications solution provider Digital Communications Consulting (DCC). - October 17, 2019 - Summa Networks
Execulink Telecom gives customers an even better experience by lowering wholesale Internet prices. - October 17, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Dessert Holdings, North America's premium dessert company, and Data Integration Specialists, a leading provider of ERP and EDI consultants since 2000, announce a partnership to ensure Dessert internal NAV processes are reliable in addition to all EDI trading partner relationships remaining healthy and prosperous. - October 02, 2019 - Data Integration Specialists, LLC
Many Schools Have Unsecure Wi-Fi Networks That Can be Easily Hacked. - September 30, 2019 - NordVPN
Women-Owned Business Certification Provides Added Advantages to CompuData Customers - September 26, 2019 - CompuData
Flex Technology Group Invests in 4 New Facilities to Accommodate Continuous Exponential Growth. - September 24, 2019 - Flex Technology Group
Daniel Markuson, NordVPN’s digital privacy expert, provides a list of the 5 most common problems that school-age children encounter online. - September 22, 2019 - NordVPN
Angela Nadeau, University of Delaware Alumni, Honored as Leading a Fastest Growing Company. - September 19, 2019 - CompuData
Laser Technologies to roll under Flo-Tech to further national expansion initiative. - September 19, 2019 - Flex Technology Group
NordVPN Digital Privacy Expert Explains Our Social Media Behavior and How to Improve It. - September 17, 2019 - NordVPN
Flex Technology Group adds MBS to further strengthen Midwest Presence. - September 16, 2019 - Flex Technology Group
Tips on How to Avoid Cybersecurity Issues During Big Public Events - September 05, 2019 - NordVPN
Execulink Telecom is celebrating a year of making roots in the Port Dover community. - August 21, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Execulink Telecom is celebrating 5 years of delivering Fibre to the Delhi community, with 8 out of 10 homes enjoying the service today. - August 15, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
Will Social Network Protect Your Data? - August 09, 2019 - NordVPN
NextLink receives FCC funding and will help close the digital divide in rural America. - August 07, 2019 - NextLink
Announcing Release of Ready Fleet® IoT Platform with cutting edge tools to manage driving policy, measure distracted and risky driving behavior and deploy safety management programs. - July 26, 2019 - Ready Wireless
A Study Reveals Most Common Children’s Online Activities and Occurring Threats - July 19, 2019 - NordVPN
CompuData ranked as one of the top 100 resellers by Accounting Today in the VAR 100 for 2019. - July 11, 2019 - CompuData
Powered by Camilyo, Onbiz is the Ultimate Digital Suite for Local Businesses in Greece. - July 10, 2019 - Camilyo
Learn How Your Data Can be Stolen, Where it Goes Afterwards, and How You Can Protect Yourself - July 10, 2019 - NordVPN
How Not to Lose Your Customers Because of a Data Breach - July 03, 2019 - NordVPN
CompuData ranked #163 in the industry’s most comprehensive global survey of managed service providers (MSPs). - June 27, 2019 - CompuData
CompuData Has Been Awarded Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARS for 2019 - June 25, 2019 - CompuData
Smart Toys Are Vulnerable: Hackers Can Spy on Parents and Talk to Children - June 20, 2019 - NordVPN
Ethernity Networks, a leading innovator of comprehensive networking and security solutions on programmable hardware, announced today that its ACE-NIC100 FPGA SmartNIC has been selected for implementation within the FitBNG, the latest broadband network gateway (BNG) product by FiberHome Telecommunication... - June 19, 2019 - Ethernity Networks
Network appliance optimized for Telco/Cloud network edge applications, offering high networking and security performance with virtually unlimited flexibility in protocol and port configurations. - May 31, 2019 - Ethernity Networks
When the US destroyed its net neutrality, Europeans looked on secure in the thought that their net neutrality would be respected by the EU and its Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Unfortunately, this is not the case. Net neutrality is under attack by ISPs in the EU as well. - May 31, 2019 - NordVPN
Execulink Telecom has funded the installation of five new technology kits for distribution throughout the 15 branches of Middlesex County Library. - May 30, 2019 - Execulink Telecom
NordVPN Partners with London Drugs to Make VPNs Even More Accessible for Canadian Users - May 18, 2019 - NordVPN
KASI, Africa’s leading provider of sentiment data, today announces a partnership with global financial markets data and infrastructure provider, Refinitiv, that will allow users to access KASI Consumer Confidence Index (KASI CCI) on its desktop and mobile app, Eikon. - May 16, 2019 - KASI Insight
Summa Networks and B-Things have sealed a partnership to foster innovation for MVNOs and MVNEs active in both IoT and traditional voice. - May 15, 2019 - Summa Networks
KASI’s founder, Yannick Lefang, will be speaking at the fourth edition of the VivaTech conference taking place in Paris on 16-18 May 2019. At this conference, he will be speaking on the topic of getting to know Africa’s Customers.
Yannick who is a pioneer of African-based data will share... - May 10, 2019 - KASI Insight
Incognito Mode Online: Not as Private as You Think - April 29, 2019 - NordVPN
NordVPN Warns Customers of E-Commerce Sites to be Vigilant While Shopping Online - April 25, 2019 - NordVPN
Mitech Partners, a national telecom broker, will hold its quarterly Sales Partner event MiVision in Nashville, Tennessee at The Entrepreneur Center Friday, May 3, 2019 starting at 11:30 – 1:30pm.
Mitech Partners enables IT firms, consultants and sales professionals to earn residual income on essential... - April 19, 2019 - Mitech Partners, LLC
Ahead of Spain’s elections in April and May, the country's government is reportedly creating a special unit to identify cyber threats and fake news. The government is concerned about potential campaigns of disinformation and cyber attacks. - April 17, 2019 - NordVPN