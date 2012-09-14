PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Jeff Sturgis Joins CGI Franchise CGI Franchise Adds Strategic Senior Franchising Executive to its Team. - October 13, 2019 - CGI Franchise

ExecutivePerils Wins Coverage Innovation of the Year for RE360® by Reactions North America Awards 2019 Peter R. Taffae, ExecutivePerils’ Managing Director named a finalist for Innovator of the Year. Jordan Cocom wins Broking Rising Star. ExecutivePerils’ exclusive Real Estate product RE360® wins Coverage Innovation of the Year. - October 01, 2019 - Executive Perils, Inc.

CGI Franchise Launches a New Website CGI Franchise's New Website Brings Value to Franchise Brands and Recruitment Teams. - September 20, 2019 - CGI Franchise

The International Franchise Professionals Group Awarded #1 Franchise Broker Group by Entrepreneur Magazine Entrepreneur announced the Top Franchise Suppliers for 2019 and The International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG) was ranked No. 1 in the Franchise Broker category. Entrepreneur surveyed over 500 franchisors to determine this year's ranking of the Top Franchise Suppliers. The franchisors were asked... - August 23, 2019 - International Franchise Professionals Group

milliCare Becomes a Brand Partner with CGI Franchise milliCare, an environmentally sustainable commercial floor and textile care franchise, has become a Brand Partner of CGI Franchise. Art Coley, CEO of CGI Franchise said, “We’re thrilled to work with milliCare. They have a long history of success and a great business model. All they need... - August 16, 2019 - CGI Franchise

Atlas Overhead Doors Signs First Franchisee, Says InnoFran Toronto, Ontario based garage door company, Atlas Overhead Doors, has signed the first franchisee for its award-winning concept. Atlas Overhead Doors is a leading commercial, industrial and residential garage door installation and servicing provider, operating throughout the Greater Toronto Area and... - July 22, 2019 - InnoFran

Spire Talks About Key Trends in Asia’s Franchise Industry Spire speaks on franchise opportunities in facilities management, laundry services and pre-school education at Malaysia’s key franchise industry event. - June 21, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting

Franchise Marketing Systems is Issued the Clutch Award for Franchise Consultants Franchise Marketing Systems is a full service franchise development firm providing franchise development, marketing and sales services to brands. Clutch is a review and award service firm who recently recognized Franchise Marketing Systems as a leader in the market segment. - June 19, 2019 - Franchise Marketing Systems

Spire Talks About Political Risks Facing Business in ASEAN In Malaysia, companies are becoming nervous about policies towards the business sector, given the scaling back of several infrastructure projects and the down-cycle in business indicators. - June 19, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting

Will Indonesia’s New Government be Favorable for Economic Growth? The pace of the economic reforms may be slow, owing to the new legislature possible conservative groups in the new legislature. - June 14, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting

Spire Talks About Emerging Tech Retail Trends in ASEAN Hafidz Omar, Thailand Country Manager at Spire Research and Consulting, shared his insights on key trends in consumer tech and challenges encountered in ASEAN. - April 28, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting

Spire Client Entertainment Night March 2019 An evening well spent with superheroes, good food and even better company. - March 16, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting

Spire and YCG Hold Seminar on Business Opportunities in Philippines Will the Philippines young labor force attract foreign investment? - March 15, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting

Spire Talks About the Biggest Risk Event in 2019 A cyberattack on critical IT systems could paralyze global supply chains and cripple entire nations. - March 01, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting

Score Pizza Launches Its Fast-Casual Franchise Expansion Through InnoFran Kingston, Ontario based fast-casual pizza restaurant, Score Pizza, has launched the franchise program for its award-winning concept across Canada. - February 26, 2019 - InnoFran

Spire Talks About Vietnam’s Emerging ICT Sector While Facebook stores are on the rise, customers still prefer COD for payment. - February 09, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting

Spire Talks About Business Opportunities and Challenges in Indonesia to NUS Alumni Yoshinoya Indonesia and Rakuten Belanja Online exemplified Japanese business success and failure in Indonesia respectively. - February 09, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting

Twisted Indian Wraps Launch Franchise Program Twisted Indian Wraps, an Ontario-based fast-casual, build-your-own meal restaurant concept, launches franchise program across Canada. - February 08, 2019 - InnoFran

Data Uncovered by Franchising Provider What Franchise Reveals 60% Don't Know What a Business Franchise is New data collected by franchising providers What Franchise unearths a widespread lack of awareness of the business development strategy. - February 01, 2019 - What Franchise

Ian Houghton Receives Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediary Designation The M&A Source® announces it has conferred Ian Houghton of Vancouver, BC its prestigious designation of Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI). - January 05, 2019 - Pacific M&A and Business Brokers Ltd.

Mobility City Has Announced Franchise Opportunities Mobility City has announced franchise opportunities for its business model to expand across America. With the help, support and guidance from Chris Conner, its president, and Franchise Marketing Systems Mobility City was able to build a comprehensive and solid franchise business model. “Franchise... - September 04, 2018 - Franchise Marketing Systems

Oscar/Emmy Winning Makeup Legend Michael Westmore is May 16 Guest of Larry "Dr. Trek" Nemecek's Spring Open House for Portal 47, a Star Trek Fan's Virtual Backstage Pass To open up the monthly highlight of his Portal 47 fan experience for Star Trek fans, Larry "Dr. Trek" Nemecek invites all fans to register for one or two virtual, free and global "open house" guest nights a year - attend live, watch the evening online, and pre-submit questions. On May 16 at 7 pm Pacific, storied Hollywood and Star Trek makeup legend Michael Westmore is the guest for an hour or more. - May 15, 2018 - Trekland/Portal 47

ForensisGroup, Inc. Announces Carl J. Kosnar as Franchise Expert Witness Consultant The Kosnar Group litigation support team has provided attorneys and their clients with franchise expert witness and litigation support services for years, with some of their professionals having over 35 years of franchise experience. - March 05, 2018 - The Kosnar Group

Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair LLC Welcomes Debbie Harris, a Certified Constant Contact Solution Provider, to the 10th Annual Dental ConFab Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair, LLC. & the Dental ConFab, Inc. welcomes Debbie Harris, a Certified Constant Contact Solutions Provider. Debbie will speak on the power of email marketing. - February 27, 2018 - Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair

Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair, LLC Announces Social Events for the 10th Annual Dental ConFab Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair, LLC. & The Dental ConFab, Inc. announces a full social schedule for the upcoming 10th Annual Dental ConFab to be held at the New York New York Hotel in Las Vegas June 7th - 10th. The Dental ConFab venue is for people in the dental service industry with... - February 27, 2018 - Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair

Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair, LLC & The 10th Annual Dental ConFab Welcome Performance Intermedia, LLC Debbie Harris President & CEO of Performance Intermedia, LLC to present at The 10th Annual Dental ConFab. - February 21, 2018 - Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair

Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair, LLC to Celebrate Big at the 10th Annual Dental ConFab 10th Anniversary of The Dental ConFab where the Dental Services Industry Comes Together. - February 21, 2018 - Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair

Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair, LLC & The 10th Annual Dental ConFab Welcome Map Communications Peter Farrar Regional Sales Manager at Map Communication to present at The 10th Annual Dental ConFab. Map Communications is an employee-owned, 24 /7 live answering service. - February 21, 2018 - Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair

The 10th Annual Dental ConFab Welcomes Badger Maps Steven Benson, Founder & CEO of Badger Maps to present at The 10th Annual Dental ConFab. - February 17, 2018 - Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair

The 10th Annual Dental ConFab Welcomes Levitate Media Greg Pinetti Vice President of Sales at Levitate Media to present at The 10th Annual Dental ConFab. Where The Dental Services Industry Come Together! - February 17, 2018 - Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair

Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair, LLC & The Dental ConFab, Inc. Announce Dates of The 10th Annual Dental ConFab The 10th Annual Dental Services ConFab...Where The Dental Services Industry Comes Together - February 16, 2018 - Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair

The 10th Annual Dental ConFab Supports Las Vegas Strong Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair LLC Owners to donate a portion of the proceeds from The 10th Annual Dental ConFab to Las Vegas Strong. - February 16, 2018 - Orion Dental Sales, Training & Repair

Audrey-Laure Bergenthal: Portrait of an Entrepreneur Who is Revolutionizing the Fashion Industry With her connected robot-mannequin, Audrey-Laure Bergenthal, founder of the French start-up Euveka, is revolutionizing the fashion industry. - February 02, 2018 - Euveka

Tennessee Certified Inventory Specialist Earns Appraisal Examiner Designation Jenny Cossett, owner of Lighthouse Inventory Services, recently added Certified Appraisal Examiner (CAE) to her specialty services. - January 22, 2018 - Nationwide Inventory Professionals LLC

The French Company Euveka Awarded at the CES in Las Vegas for Its Connected Robots-Mannequins The Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the world's biggest consumer tech trade show, opened on Tuesday. With four thousand exhibitors from 150 countries and nearly 200,000 visitors expected, CES has become the event not to be missed for high-tech companies, global distributors, buyers, manufacturers... - January 13, 2018 - Euveka

Euveka Attends the CES Conference with Its Technological Innovation From January 9th to 12th, 2018 Sands Expo – Level 1 – Hall G Stand 50011 - December 30, 2017 - Euveka

Tennessee Licensee Earns Home Inventory Certification Lighthouse Inventory owner Jenny Cossett achieves home inventory industry designation as a Certified Inventory Specialist. - December 18, 2017 - Nationwide Inventory Professionals LLC

Euveka’s Connected Mannequins Conquer the US Market Euveka presents its revolutionary connected mannequin designed with the express purpose of modernizing the famous static bust of couture fashion designers' studios. Founded in 2011 by Audrey-Laure Bergenthal, this innovative mannequin instantly adapts to a nearly endless array of body morphologies through... - December 16, 2017 - Euveka

Georgia Licensee Earns Contents Inventory Certification Skills and knowledge are learned through the courses taken to achieve the Certified Inventory Specialist designation. - December 13, 2017 - Nationwide Inventory Professionals LLC

Personal Property Inventory Business Launched in Tennessee Lighthouse Inventory Services to provide home and business contents inventory documentation and appraisal services. - November 22, 2017 - Nationwide Inventory Professionals LLC

Personal Property Inventory Business Launched in Virginia Concierge recently started a complementary business - residential and commercial personal property inventory services. - November 09, 2017 - Nationwide Inventory Professionals LLC

911 Restoration Franchise Pushes to the Top with a 230% Growth Celebrating 10 Years of Franchising with a Breakthrough Year - November 05, 2017 - 911 Restoration Inc.

South Carolina Inventory Professional Achieves Appraisal Examiner Certification Certified Inventory Specialist and owner of Accurate Inventory recently achieved the Certified Appraisal Examiner Designation. - October 04, 2017 - Nationwide Inventory Professionals LLC

Florida Inventory Professional Achieves Appraisal Examiner Certification Nationwide Inventory Professionals Licensee, Saxon’s Inventory, recently achieved the Certified Appraisal Examiner Designation. - September 22, 2017 - Nationwide Inventory Professionals LLC

Texas Home Inventory Professionals Achieve Appraisal Examiner Certification Partners of Houston-based Lonestar Inventory, Licensee of Nationwide Inventory Professionals, recently achieved their Certified Appraisal Examiner Designations. - September 20, 2017 - Nationwide Inventory Professionals LLC

Pennsylvania Home Inventory Professional Achieves Appraisal Examiner Certification Certified Inventory Specialist Lavon Kearney achieved her second industry certification. She recently earned the CAE - Certified Appraisal Examiner designation. - September 15, 2017 - Nationwide Inventory Professionals LLC

Maxx Builders Announces Groundbreaking for Home2Suites by Hilton Maxx Builders announces the groundbreaking of 100 unit Home2Suites in Richmond, TX. - September 04, 2017 - Maxx Builders

911 Restoration Continues to Grow, Expanding 4 New Locations in the Lake Tahoe Community Now Serving a Fresh Start in Reno, Tahoe, Carson City and Truckee - August 31, 2017 - 911 Restoration Inc.

Maxx Builders Named to 2017 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies Maxx Builders Ranks No. 1,800 on the 2017 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Sales Growth of 215% - August 28, 2017 - Maxx Builders