Recent Headlines
VetMyFranchise Launches AI-Powered Franchise Due Diligence Platform, Leveling the Playing Field for Prospective Franchise Buyers
VetMyFranchise (vetmyfranchise.com) today announced the launch of its AI-powered franchise due diligence platform, giving prospective franchise buyers access to the most comprehensive free franchise research tools on the market — along with personalized deep-dive reports at a fraction of the... - April 22, 2026 - Vet My Franchise
Franchise Empire Announces $1 Million Marketing Investment to Redefine Franchise Growth Through Content-Driven Strategy
Franchise Empire announced a $1 million investment to scale its content-first franchise growth platform through strategic hires, marketing infrastructure, and education-driven media. Built on transparency, the company aims to attract better-fit franchise candidates and help franchisors and franchisees grow faster through trust, alignment, and smarter marketing. - April 20, 2026 - Franchise Empire
MNB Research Unveils Strategic Growth Initiatives and Expands Its Digital Capabilities
In today’s fast-paced business environment, MNB Research, a leading business consultancy and professional services firm, is strengthening its commitment to helping organizations scale, innovate, and achieve measurable growth. Founded by Mridul Nanda, the firm is introducing new strategic... - September 01, 2025 - MNB Research
Russell Consulting Group Evolves Into Russell Strategy Group with Bold Rebrand and Renewed Focus on Growth
The Russell Consulting Group, a trusted name in business strategy and executive advisory, is proud to announce its official rebrand to Russell Strategy Group (RSG). This transformation reflects the firm’s sharpened focus on helping growth-minded companies evolve with clarity, confidence, and... - July 28, 2025 - Russell Strategy Group
Franchise Magazine USA Launches as Top Source for News, Tools, and Connections
Franchise Magazine USA has launched as a leading resource for the franchise industry, delivering news, tools, connections, and personal development guidance. It features a comprehensive AI-powered franchise directory and offers access to certified franchise consultants who provide free consultations to guide readers through every step of the process. - August 13, 2024 - Franchise Magazine USA
Lawyers Look to Unite and Disrupt the Franchise Industry by Launching The Franchise Firm
Nationally-Ranked Franchise Group Depart AmLaw 200 Firm to Form The Franchise Firm, a Full-Service Virtual Law Firm and the First Franchise Professional Collective Serving Franchise Clients Worldwide - January 22, 2024 - The Franchise Firm
Joe Santora Achieves Certified Mergers and Acquisitions Professional Designation
Joe Santora with Transworld Business Advisors has successfully earned the Certified Mergers and Acquisitions Professional (CM&AP) designation. Mr. Santora joins an elite group as one of less than 500 global professionals to hold this designation. This prestigious certification signifies Joe's dedication to excellence and expertise in the complex field of mergers and acquisitions. - November 30, 2023 - Transworld Business Advisors
Get a Grip Resurfacing Franchise Opens in College Station
Get A Grip College Station Brings Industry Leading Resurfacing to Area - October 31, 2023 - Get A Grip Resurfacing
Professional Home Organizing Company Launches to Help People Transform Their Living Spaces
weOrganize is a dynamic female-owned professional home organizing company founded by Nicole Brown and Jocelyn Bennett. With a shared passion for transforming living spaces, weOrganize offers tailored solutions that blend expertise with empowerment. From decluttering to sustainable organizational systems, weOrganize brings harmony to homes and promotes mindful living. Through their combined vision Nicole and Jocelyn change the way people approach organization and its impact on living joyfully. - August 25, 2023 - weOrganize
Accelerated Waste Solutions Names Ryan Kalinowski Director of Franchise Performance
As a leader in innovative waste management solutions, Accelerated Waste Solutions (AWS) is committed to recruiting top talent to support its growing franchise network. AWS is pleased to announce the hiring of Ryan Kalinowski as Director of Franchise Performance. In this role, Ryan will work closely... - June 22, 2023 - Accelerated Waste Solutions
Introducing Franchise Playbook™: a New Home for Mobile Franchise Brands
Franchise Playbook™, an incubator and franchisor of dynamic mobile franchise brands, today announced the official launch of its company and executive team. The newly minted franchise platform plans to launch its first franchise brand this April, which will operate in the home cleaning and... - February 17, 2023 - Franchise Playbook
Gorilla Bins Launches Its Bin Rental Franchise Program Through InnoFran
Milton, Ontario-based waste disposal bin rental company, Gorilla Bins, has launched the franchise expansion program of its industry-leading concept across Canada. Gorilla Bins is a residential, contractor and commercial waste disposal bin rental company, offering high quality service, exceptional... - August 08, 2022 - InnoFran
PI∙RHO True Food Grill Launches Its Fast-Casual Franchise Expansion
PI∙RHO True Food Grill Launches Its Fast-Casual Franchise Expansion. - February 16, 2022 - InnoFran
Leadership Succession in Spire
In this planned leadership succession, Rio Funayama will assume the position of CEO of Spire. Jeffrey Bahar and Japnit Singh will each assume the position of joint COO and will extend their current executive leadership functions with respect to Spire’s operations. Go Sakano will assume the role of CFO of Spire. - November 12, 2021 - Spire Research and Consulting
CGI Franchise Hires a Lead Generation Expert to Help Brand Partners Level Up Their Recruitment
CGI Franchise is Pleased to Announce that Jordan Valentin has Joined the Team as the Lead Generation Coordinator to Help Increase Lead Flow for the Brand Partners. - September 25, 2021 - CGI Franchise
Kayla Dornon Joins the CGI Franchise Team to Take Their Learning and Education Department to the Next Level
CGI Franchise, a leading franchise development firm, is pleased to announce their Director of Learning and Education, Kayla Dornon. Art Coley, CEO of CGI Franchise, said, “We took a lot of time finding the right person for this position. We needed a certain type of person with a certain... - September 25, 2021 - CGI Franchise
Children’s Lighthouse Joins the ROS® Community as the Newest Brand Partner of CGI Franchise
Children’s Lighthouse, leading educational daycare for children, has signed on as the 14th Brand Partner of CGI Franchise. - September 25, 2021 - CGI Franchise
Angela Coté Inc and Paratus Business Resources Launch a Streamlined Franchise Resale Tool
Angela Coté (AC) Inc. has partnered with Paratus Business Resources to introduce DealBuilder, a streamlined resale process for the franchise industry. DealBuilder is software allowing franchise owners to gain accurate valuations of their franchise businesses, creating a streamlined resale... - July 08, 2021 - Angela Cote Inc.
Art Coley and Mike Weinberg Partner Together for a First in Franchising
Award winning author, Mike Weinberg and Art Coley have partnered together to create a twist on the New York Times Best Seller, "Sales Management. Simplified." - June 06, 2021 - CGI Franchise
JG Franchise Lending Launches New Website for Securing SBA and Investment Banker Funds to Help Franchisees; Franchises Wanted for Post COVID-19 Funding Plans
JG Franchise Lending Launches New Website for Franchise Lending. McDonalds, Burger King, Subway, Jersey Mike's, OrangeTheory Fitness, Smoothie King, Kumon, Servpro and many other franchises can benefit from released funding for COVID-19 businesses hurt by government force business closures. Franchisees need money to rebuild, renovate and expand and JG Franchise Lensing has obtained small business loans for franchises in Florida, California, Texas and all states in the USA. - June 02, 2021 - JG Franchise Lending
Ohio Inventory Professional Achieves Appraisal Examiner Certification
The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Gina Wagner for achieving the designation of Certified Appraisal Examiner. - January 08, 2021 - Nationwide Inventory Professionals LLC
SB PACE Plays Pivotal Role in Launch of National Brand - Ava Dean Beauty, a New Nail Polish Brand by AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys and Josh Naranjo
SB PACE, a small business consulting company, is proud to announce the recent launch of the new premier nail polish brand - Ava Dean Beauty - a business endeavor born from Backstreet Boy AJ McLean’s desire to bond with his two young daughters over mani/pedi dates. SB PACE co-founders, Julie... - December 05, 2020 - SB PACE
Veteran Entrepreneur Launches Home Inventory Business
Cynthia Breazeale, an entrepreneur and former Claims Adjuster, adds Trusted Inventory to her vast business portfolio. - November 09, 2020 - Nationwide Inventory Professionals LLC
Franchise Clique Changing the Lead Generation Landscape in 2020
FranchiseClique.com is upgrading its technologies and exploring new strategies to redefine what it means to be a successful lead generation portal in 2020. - October 03, 2020 - Franchise Clique
Procurement&Co. Completes Work as Consultant and Purchasing Firm for Lime Fresh Mexican Grill in South Florida
South Florida foodies will love the new Lime Fresh atmosphere. - July 25, 2020 - Procurement&Co.
Please Hold Advertising Launches Franchise Opportunity
Custom On-Hold Messages Franchise Expands Internationally Through Launch. - July 13, 2020 - Please Hold Advertising
Amani Inventory Offers Home Inventory Services in Indiana and Ohio
“Amani” is the Swahili word for “peace.” Contents inventories bring peace of mind to homeowners and business owners. - May 28, 2020 - Nationwide Inventory Professionals LLC
The International Business Brokers Association Recognizes North Carolina Business Broker Joe Santora of Transworld Business Advisors
North Carolina Business Broker, Joe Santora receives Outstanding Producer Award for exceptional achievement in 2019. - May 05, 2020 - Transworld Business Advisors
Award-Winning Director of Sales Joins Jackson Hotel Management Industry Professional Brings Regional and National Sales Experience
Leading hospitality management company Jackson Hotel Management is proud to welcome Mary Bayer as its new Corporate Director of Sales. Bayer brings more than 25-years of sales experience to the company’s corporate staff. - April 23, 2020 - Jackson Hotel Management
Gideon Learning Becomes a Brand Partner with CGI Franchise
Gideon Math & Reading, a quality, and affordable math and reading company, has become a Brand Partner with CGI Franchise. Art Coley, CEO of CGI Franchise states, “Gideon may be small now, but watch out, they’re hungry to grow! From start to finish, they’ve been willing to do... - March 28, 2020 - CGI Franchise
Young Entrepreneurs Launch Design and Marketing Firm
Dream Arc Creative, a division of Franchise Marketing Systems goes live to offer high quality, focused marketing, design and creative services to small to mid-sized businesses. - March 24, 2020 - Franchise Marketing Systems
Spire Speaks on ICT Sector at the GATES Vietnam ICT Channel Summit in Da Nang
Spire was honored to participate in the GATES Vietnam ICT Channel Summit 2019 as Event Partner. The Summit was held on 11-13 December, in Da Nang. Japnit Singh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Spire Group, shared his insights on scope and opportunities. - March 14, 2020 - Spire Research and Consulting
Medical and Healthcare Products Introduced Into Malaysian Market from Taiwan
On 4 September, Spire Malaysia participated at WOW! Taiwan’s business matching event on behalf of CDRI (Commerce Development Research Institute) Taiwan to promote healthcare products in the Malaysian market at Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur. With the support of the Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) of... - March 05, 2020 - Spire Research and Consulting
Spire Speaks About Elder-Care in Korea at the 9th Intracom Conference in KL
Spire was honored to participate in the 9th International Conference of Traditional and Complementary Medicine held on 3rd-5th August in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Dr Justin Lee, Managing Director of Spire Research and Consulting in South Korea, shared insights on the state of Korea’s Silver... - February 29, 2020 - Spire Research and Consulting
Spire Speaks to US Firms About Southeast Asia’s Silver Market
Spire was honored to participate in a webinar organized by the US Commerce Department as well as Muziyi Advisory, the organizers of the ELDEX event. Leon Perera, Chief Executive Officer of Spire Research and Consulting group, shared his insights on the growing “silver” market opportunities in Southeast Asia. - February 29, 2020 - Spire Research and Consulting
The Pie Hole Teams with Goldbelly to Ship Iconic Pies Nationwide, Witnesses High Demand During Holiday Season
With gourmet online marketplace Goldbelly, L.A.’s beloved treats from The Pie Hole are available throughout the U.S. - February 01, 2020 - Fransmart
Business Networking Memberships Work
"People often think that if you show up in a networking group, they should simply be handed leads and referrals," says Bonnie Ausfeld, founder of the Business Referrals Networking Group (brng). “The networking organization provides the forum, the professional development and the... - January 16, 2020 - BRNG, LLC
Spire Talks About ASEAN B2B Marketing Best Practices for Companies in Osaka
Best B2B marketing practices that companies in Osaka should use. - January 11, 2020 - Spire Research and Consulting
Brent C Jackson Appointed Chair of the IHG Owners Association’s 2020 Emerging Leaders Network
Brent C Jackson, President of Jackson Hotel Management, has been appointed the 2020 chair of the IHG Owners Association’s Emerging Leaders Network (ELN) for the U.S., Canada and Mexico. - January 08, 2020 - Jackson Hotel Management
Jeff Sturgis Joins CGI Franchise
CGI Franchise Adds Strategic Senior Franchising Executive to its Team. - October 13, 2019 - CGI Franchise
ExecutivePerils Wins Coverage Innovation of the Year for RE360® by Reactions North America Awards 2019
Peter R. Taffae, ExecutivePerils’ Managing Director named a finalist for Innovator of the Year. Jordan Cocom wins Broking Rising Star. ExecutivePerils’ exclusive Real Estate product RE360® wins Coverage Innovation of the Year. - October 01, 2019 - Executive Perils, Inc.
CGI Franchise Launches a New Website
CGI Franchise's New Website Brings Value to Franchise Brands and Recruitment Teams. - September 20, 2019 - CGI Franchise
The International Franchise Professionals Group Awarded #1 Franchise Broker Group by Entrepreneur Magazine
Entrepreneur announced the Top Franchise Suppliers for 2019 and The International Franchise Professionals Group (IFPG) was ranked No. 1 in the Franchise Broker category. Entrepreneur surveyed over 500 franchisors to determine this year's ranking of the Top Franchise Suppliers. The franchisors were... - August 23, 2019 - International Franchise Professionals Group
milliCare Becomes a Brand Partner with CGI Franchise
milliCare, an environmentally sustainable commercial floor and textile care franchise, has become a Brand Partner of CGI Franchise. Art Coley, CEO of CGI Franchise said, “We’re thrilled to work with milliCare. They have a long history of success and a great business model. All they... - August 16, 2019 - CGI Franchise
Atlas Overhead Doors Signs First Franchisee, Says InnoFran
Toronto, Ontario based garage door company, Atlas Overhead Doors, has signed the first franchisee for its award-winning concept. Atlas Overhead Doors is a leading commercial, industrial and residential garage door installation and servicing provider, operating throughout the Greater Toronto Area... - July 22, 2019 - InnoFran
Spire Talks About Key Trends in Asia’s Franchise Industry
Spire speaks on franchise opportunities in facilities management, laundry services and pre-school education at Malaysia’s key franchise industry event. - June 21, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting
Franchise Marketing Systems is Issued the Clutch Award for Franchise Consultants
Franchise Marketing Systems is a full service franchise development firm providing franchise development, marketing and sales services to brands. Clutch is a review and award service firm who recently recognized Franchise Marketing Systems as a leader in the market segment. - June 19, 2019 - Franchise Marketing Systems
Spire Talks About Political Risks Facing Business in ASEAN
In Malaysia, companies are becoming nervous about policies towards the business sector, given the scaling back of several infrastructure projects and the down-cycle in business indicators. - June 19, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting
Will Indonesia’s New Government be Favorable for Economic Growth?
The pace of the economic reforms may be slow, owing to the new legislature possible conservative groups in the new legislature. - June 14, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting
Spire Talks About Emerging Tech Retail Trends in ASEAN
Hafidz Omar, Thailand Country Manager at Spire Research and Consulting, shared his insights on key trends in consumer tech and challenges encountered in ASEAN. - April 28, 2019 - Spire Research and Consulting