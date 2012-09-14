PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Lowe's Companies Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 09, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent® Releases New Storage Option for GenTent 10K Product Line and Champion StormShield GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions GenTent storage bag for the 10K size canopies, adding increased partitioned storage, and offering a further discount for one of the most popular accessories. - August 05, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins Best in Class for Hardware and Tools at the National Hardware Show Awards GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative products and display exhibit at the National Hardware Show. - May 29, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins 53rd Annual Hardware Retailing Retailer’s Choice Award GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative and outstanding products at the National Hardware Show. - May 11, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Victory Tractor Implements: A New Way for Farmers to Economically Source Tractor Attachments and Spare Parts Victory Tractor Implements provide high quality tractor attachments at the lowest prices available online. In the past, farmers and land maintenance professionals have had limited options when it came to acquiring quality machinery, often requiring costly, time consuming travel and transport. By providing an online resource, farm professionals are now able to access the machinery needed for the job from the comfort of their home. - February 01, 2019 - Victory Tractor Implements

GenTent® Expands OEM Agreement with Champion Power Equipment to Cover Inverter Class Generators Champion Power Equipment has demonstrated continued success in the Covered by GenTent™ program, tripling original projections of FY2017. - September 29, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with The Home Depot The World’s Largest Home Improvement Specialty Retailer Expands Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for a Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - June 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

ANSI/PGMA G300 Standard Introduces New Era of Portable Generator Safety, Reduces Carbon Monoxide Risks Life-saving new standard provides comprehensive, cost-effective solution to greatly reduce the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning due to generator misuse. - April 25, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent® Safety Canopies Releases Upgrades and Improvements to the XKi & XKu Hardware Kits, for Fully Encased & Inverter Portable Generators GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions of the XKu & XKi hardware kits, utilizing the new Gator Grommet component piece, increasing the strength and simplifying the installation process for these kits. - March 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

GenTent® Commands Increased Share of Portable Generator Safety Market GenTent Demonstrated Exponential Growth While Contributing to Unprecedented Disaster Relief in Wake of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. - January 16, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

European Garden Living is Launching the Signature Planter Collection on the Wayfair in the US Today European Garden Living LLC, maker of sophisticated wood garden décor and furniture, is delighted to announce that a curated collection of its products will be available directly to discerning decorators and shoppers in the United States for the first time, starting in November on Wayfair.com. - November 22, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with the Amazon Prime One of the World’s Largest Internet Retailers Expands Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 06, 2017 - GenTent Safety Canopies

PGMA Proposes Revisions in Carbon Monoxide Emission Standards GenTent and PGMA’s Announce Breakthrough Technology to Address Carbon Monoxide Hazard in Update Standard. - October 26, 2017 - GenTent Safety Canopies

The Greater Outdoors: European Garden Living Launches U.S. Entry at LVMkt European Garden Living LLC is launching its US market entry at Las Vegas Market 2017. U.S. customers can now immerse themselves in tailor-made contemporary European-style gardens that follow state-of-the-art wooden architecture and the latest urban design trends. The European Garden Living introduces a product with over three decades of experience in the highest-quality and detail-oriented wooden garden décor and furniture experience. - August 05, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC

Garden Power Tools Have Now Expanded Into the Home Cleaning Sector Garden Power Tools have long been known as a specialist in the power tools and DIY sectors. As of September 2016, Garden Power Tools are expanding their knowledge and expertise into the home cleaning sector. - September 20, 2016 - Garden Power Tools

Jambo Tree Climbing Competition Returns to Indianapolis TreeStuff.com hosts the 3rd annual Jambo, the world's largest tree climbing competition. Open to the public, Jambo also includes games and activities for adults and children, including guided recreational climbs. September 3, 4, and 5 at Arsenal Park in Indianapolis, IN. Visit www.treestuff.com/jambo for more info. - July 31, 2016 - TreeStuff.com

Masport Honoured to Win Trust Earning and maintaining the trust of New Zealanders, Masport has once again proudly secured the top spot in the 2015 Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brands award, in the Gardening Equipment Division. - July 29, 2015 - Masport Limited

TreeStuff.com’s JAMBO Will Crown World’s Greatest Climber TreeStuff.com, a worldwide retailer of arborist supplies and tree climbing equipment, is hosting its second annual climbing competition, dubbed JAMBO (short for Jamboree). Taking place at a 75 acre summer camp outside of St. Louis repurposed specifically for JAMBO, the four day competition will crown... - May 08, 2015 - TreeStuff.com

How an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS System) Could Save the Life of Someone Close to You A Battery Backup Power, Inc. extended run time uninterruptible power supply provides warning and backup power to a CPAP machine/medical device during power outages - March 22, 2015 - Battery Backup Power, Inc.

Vulture Equipment Works Launches New Collection of Timeless, High-Quality Specialty Knives The adventure equipment company adds two American-made, military grade knives to its line of high-end outdoor gear. - May 14, 2014 - Vulture Equipment Works

Klingspor's Woodworking Shop Extravaganza: Woodworking Show with Tools, Classes, Demos, and More Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop is proud to present the 13th annual Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop Extravaganza held at the Hickory Metro Convention Center on October 18th and 19th. It is the only show of its kind in North Carolina and is open to the public with free admission, parking, demos, classes, door prizes, and more. More than 4,500 were in attendance in 2012. - October 02, 2013 - Klingspor's Woodworking Shop

Depco Power Systems Releases Next Generation of Online Shopping for Power Equipment Buyers and Sellers Depco Power Systems has been supplying new, used and surplus generators, engines and other power equipment across the globe for over 20 years. As the pre-owned power equipment industry has grown and matured, Depco continues to leverage technology to provide business solutions to their customer base of... - August 31, 2013 - Depco Power Systems

Ferguson Launches New Facebook App What’s Your Personal Interior Design Style? Recently launched Ferguson Facebook app helps users match their preferences with a design style. - July 18, 2013 - Ferguson

The Little Black Wagon That Outdoes the Little Red One Environmentally Friendly Mighty Max Cart Launches Fund Raising Campaign. - May 13, 2013 - Mighty Max Carts

Heavy Equipment Wholesale Launches New Website Heavy Equipment Wholesale of Nashville, Tennessee has announced the launch of their new website for construction companies, contractors, government agencies and builders to quickly find and purchase used heavy equipment at wholesale prices. Designed around the world's largest search engines and equipment-for-sale... - May 04, 2013 - Heavy Equipment Wholesale

Lockatap Outside Garden Lock Tap Available from DIYShop.com Now DIYShop.com, a leading UK provider of quality DIY products, announce that the Lockatap is now available for order on their website. DIYShop.com is committed to presenting their customers with the highest quality DIY products on the market at an affordable price. For this reason, the leading DIY provider... - February 20, 2013 - DIY Shop

Black Domestic Grit Salt Bin Now Available at DIYShop.com DIYShop.com, a leading UK supplier of quality DIY products, announce the arrival of the new black domestic grit salt bin. The new 35 litre domestic grit salt bin is now available for order from DIYShop.com, and comes complete with 10kg of white rock salt and scoop. The black grit salt bin offers a variety... - January 23, 2013 - DIY Shop

Dri-Cowl External Cover Available Now from DIYShop.com DIYShop.com, a leading UK provider of quality DIY products, have launched the Dri-Cowl on their website: a new product serving as an air brick or extraction fan cover. The new Dri-Cowl external cover is designed to prevent the full force of wind and/or rain directly penetrating into dwellings; in turn... - January 13, 2013 - DIY Shop

DIYShop.com Launches New Ambient Air Electric Heater DIYShop.com, a leading UK provider of quality DIY products, announce the arrival of the new Ambient Air electric panel heater. - November 24, 2012 - DIY Shop

DIYShop.com Pledges RNIB Donations from Talking Watch Sales DIYShop.com, a leading UK supplier of quality DIY products, has announced that a percentage of their talking watch sales will be donated to RNIB. DIYShop.com has a wide array of fantastic talking watches which are available in a variety of designs, including analogue, digital and alarm clocks. The watches... - October 27, 2012 - DIY Shop

Klingspor's Woodworking Shop Extravaganza: Free Show with Tools, Classes, Demos, & More Klingspor's Woodworking Shop Extravaganza is a free woodworking show held at the Hickory Metro Convention Center on Oct. 26th & 27th. Free admission, parking, live demos & classes, and free apples while at the show. Several door prizes will be given away with the grand prize being a $1,200 gift certificate. Over 5,000 people attended the show in 2011. - October 08, 2012 - Klingspor's Woodworking Shop

SunZi Products Inc. Releases the Chameleon™ 18V Lithium-Ion Multi-Tool System for the Home, Lawn and Garden SunZi Products Inc. located just outside Chicago, IL is preparing a nationwide launch of the Chameleon™. The Chameleon™ is the first Lithium-Ion Multi-tool System in the Lawn and Garden arena. The customer feedback has been great and the price has just been reduced for the rest of the Outdoor Season. - April 27, 2012 - SunZi Products Inc

Ferguson Upgrades Greenville, S.C. Showroom The Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery in Greenville, S.C. recently upgraded and expanded its showroom product offerings to include lighting, appliances, working kitchens and more. - July 16, 2011 - Ferguson

Longest BBQ World Record Attempt Proudly Sponsored by BBQBarbecues Supporters of children's charity, WellChild are teaming up to break a Guinness World Record for the Worlds Longest BBQ - a staggering 30 hour marathon. - April 08, 2011 - BBQbarbecues

Shop with Confidence: Depco Announces the Launch of Quality Assurance Program Depco Power Systems, a leading provider of new, used and rebuilt power equipment, has announced the launch of its quality assurance program which takes the worry out of buying used. - March 12, 2011 - Depco Power Systems

Pantio Releases a Brand New Product – the Intelligent Flower Box A company from Latvia has created a brand new product - a flower box, that cares for itself - it needs neither gardener nor special attention, no regular watering, weeding and fertilizing - the box takes care for everything. Revolution in the landscaping and gardening industry. The new 21st century... - February 24, 2011 - Pantio

Depco Commemorates Two Decades in the Power Industry Depco Power Systems, a Houston-based supplier of power generation equipment, celebrates twenty years in business. - February 24, 2011 - Depco Power Systems

Fastenal Has Opened an Industrial and Construction Supply Store in Simi Valley Fastenal sells nearly one million industrial and construction products (including 410,000 different types of fasteners) spanning 17 product lines - January 29, 2011 - Fastenal

New Deal Lays Foundations of Success for Emerging Contractors High Power Equipment (HPE) Africa and Goscor Power Products join forces to supply a range of reliable and cost-effective construction machinery to the market. - October 14, 2010 - Goscor Power Products

American Tree Service Supply Announces Sale of Indestructible Manual Pole Saw Systems Consistent Diameter Aluminum Pole Design Eliminates Bending, Twisting, Buckling and Collapse. - June 23, 2010 - American Tree Service Supply

Robomow Launch Their Latest Lawnmower, the ‘Robomow City 110,’ Available Exclusively at All Belgian Makro Stores Leading manufacturer of automatic lawnmowers, Robomow, launches its latest mower, the ‘Robomow City 110’, in all Makro stores around Belgium. - April 23, 2010 - Robomow

American Tree Service Supply Announces Sale of Electrically Resistant Extended Reach Pole Saws Systems Two New Electrically Resistant Pole Saw Systems Significantly Reduce Potential of Electrical Injuries and Fatalities. - February 19, 2010 - American Tree Service Supply

New Remote Controlled Traffic Light Saves Businesses, Cities, & Organizations on Operational Costs While Increasing Construction Awareness But developers at an Ohio-based company say they have the solution, especially for those in the area of construction and safety. “It’s called the Remote Controlled Traffic Light,” said spokesman Mike Miller. “This new, breakthrough traffic light provides businesses, cities, organizations,... - December 01, 2009 - Remote Traffic Light

American Tree Service Supply Announces Sale of the New Extended Reach Hedge Shears Systems The Extended Reach Hedge Shears Permits Users’ to Safely Reach to 22 feet or More While Users Feet Remain on the Ground. - September 07, 2009 - American Tree Service Supply

American Tree Service Supply Announces Sale of the Newly Patented Extended Reach Chain Saw for Women Women Homeowners Can Now Safely Cut, Trim and Prune with this Chain Saw for Women System. - August 11, 2009 - American Tree Service Supply

Used Farm Equipment Exporter Provides Tips to Buy the Best Used Tractors Buying used farm equipments has received huge popularity through the recent years due to the rock bottomed market conditions. Hence it is high time to reveal the tips for buying the best used farm equipments online, according to the professionals of used-farm-machine.com. - May 21, 2009 - UsedFarmMachine

Robert Dyas Announce Launch of New Homewares Shopping Website This week Robert Dyas, the 137-year old High Street homewares retailer with 105 stores, unveiled their technically advanced website built by e-business consultancy Voodoo Ltd. In addition to customer-specific offers and guided navigation, the site offers a comprehensive range of delivery options designed... - April 26, 2009 - Robert Dyas Holdings Ltd

American Tree Service Supply Introduces a Newly Designed Chainsaw System That Takes Safety to New Heights Users remain firmly and safely on the ground while operating a chainsaw from 6’ up to 30’ overhead in 6' increments. - April 11, 2009 - American Tree Service Supply

Local Home Improvement Store Matches Big Box Charitable Donation, Silver Lake Home Center #1 Habitat for Humanity Sponsor in Area Habitat for Humanity lauds Silver Lake Home Center's generosity and consistency as primary charitable housing sponsor. NH charitable organization depends on partnerships that stand the test of time as sponsors for building homes for the needy. Although smaller than the Big Boxes, SLHC donates each year the amount recently donated by an area national home improvement chain. In addition to their own involvement, SLHC encourages their vendors to participate, donating roofing, vinyl siding, etc. - October 02, 2008 - Silver Lake Home Center