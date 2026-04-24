Recent Headlines
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Unveils XL Inverter Kit to Meet Increased Demand for Larger Inverter Coverage
GenTent® Safety Canopies expands its product line with the GenTent® XL Inverter Kit – designed for inverter generators with larger chassis and power output. - July 14, 2025 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent Launches OEM Agreement with Cummins Inc.
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC today announced it has entered an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Cummins, Inc. a global leader in power and technology solutions. The agreement enables Cummins to offer a branded, weatherproof GenTent system designed to fit both open-frame portable... - October 01, 2024 - GenTent Safety Canopies
SENIX Tools Wins a 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award
YAT USA Inc. | SENIX Tools received a prestigious 2024 Pro Tool Innovation Award for the CSPX6-M X6 60V Pole Saw. A distinguished panel of judges, including contractors, construction business owners, tradespeople, and media professionals, has completed the vote tally for the world's most innovative... - September 16, 2024 - YAT USA In. | SENIX Tools
GenTent® Submits Portable Generator Safety Proposal to Consumer Product Safety Commission
Industry Leading New Hampshire Company Calls for Inclusion of Generator Tents and Safe Distance Standardized Language for Safely Running Portable Generators in Wet Weather Conditions - June 21, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Launches OEM Agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment. The agreement enables Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment to offer a branded, color coordinated GenTent system, fit to their open frame portable generator, and fully encased inverter models. - June 01, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Launches Supplier Agreement with Novatio Engineering for U.S. Department of Defense Contracts
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced a partnership and supplier agreement with Novatio Engineering Inc. The agreement enables Novatio Engineering Inc. to offer GenTent systems fit to their custom, multi-fuel generators models. - April 27, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
iMyPower Launches Upgraded Waterproof Outdoor Solar Deck Light (600mAh Power Capacity)
iMyPower, a leading global provider of outdoor solar lights, has just released the new 2022 product model - Waterproof Outdoor Solar Deck Lights (600mAh Power Capacity). It is a solar powered outdoor lighting fixture that provides lighting, security for decks, fences, steps, patios, patios, gardens, patios or swimming pools. - December 04, 2022 - iMyPower
GenTent® Announces the Expansion of Generator Running Cover Line, Introducing GenTent® Black Canopy Colors
The GenTent® Black canopy colors will enhance the product line and be available across all marketplaces and platforms for immediate release. - August 29, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Walmart® Marketplace
With a strong and growing eCommerce platform, Walmart® Marketplace will allow access for GenTent to reach more customers, quickly, by embracing Walmart® Fulfillment Services, and 2-Day shipping with Walmart®+. - June 18, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Announces the Release of Their Newest Generator Running Cover Line, GenTent® Plus Edition
GenTent® Plus Edition extends the high-quality Standard Edition by adding UV treatment and extreme cold weather ratings. - June 06, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Announces Continuation of Commercial Co-Venture Agreement with Direct Relief®, a Federally Recognized Charitable Organization
GenTent® has pledged ongoing support to a donation, fundraising, and select percent of proceeds program, contributing to Direct Relief®’s COVID-19 response and future efforts in hurricane preparedness and response. - May 03, 2021 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Continues to Grow Portable Generator Safety Market
GenTent Demonstrated Exponential Growth and Committed to Humanitarian and Disaster Relief During COVID-19 Pandemic and Active Hurricane Season. - January 20, 2021 - GenTent Safety Canopies
North East Garden Machinery Specialists Extends Reach "Online" for the Supply of New Equipment
Gateshead Lawnmower Centre bring their wealth of expert knowledge and range of high quality new garden machinery "online" with delivery direct to your door. From new Lawn Mowers and Lawn Tractors to Petrol Chainsaws and Hedge Trimmers, they new ship Finland's best selling Diesel Heaters for Patios + Workspaces + Warehouses. - October 23, 2020 - Gateshead Lawnmower Centre
Corbie’s Place Announces 24/7 Live Chat Support for Customers
Corbie’s Place is a family run USA business and online eCommerce store. They are proud to announce adding 24/7 Live chat Support starting today in addition to its #1 Customer Service focus. - September 24, 2020 - Corbie's Place
GenTent® Safety Canopies Announces the Consolidation and Simplification of Several Products
GenTent® Safety Canopies today announced the consolidation of several products and simplification of the overall product offerings for the consumer. - August 31, 2020 - GenTent Safety Canopies
StayConnect® Electrical Solutions Announces Agreement with Distribution America
Today, StayConnect Electrical Solutions announces a partnership agreement with Distribution America – a hardware store retailers' cooperative with 15,000 affiliated retail locations. “This partnership with Distribution America (DA) is a logical next step in expanding distribution of... - July 13, 2020 - StayConnect Electrical Solutions
Announcing Victory Tractor’s New Flail Mower Line for 2020
Victory Tractor are excited to announce the upgraded line of tractor implements and 2020 flail mower buyer’s guide. Read below for a description of each item to decide which one is right for you. - June 11, 2020 - Victory Tractor Implements
GenTent® Announces Commercial Co-Venture Agreement with Direct Relief®, a Federally Recognized Charitable Organization
GenTent® has pledged ongoing support to a donation, fundraising, and select percent of proceeds program, contributing to Direct Relief®’s COVID-19 response and future efforts in hurricane preparedness and response. - March 27, 2020 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent Introduces New Portable Generator Folding Handles Kit
GenTent introduces their newest portable generator accessory for wide distribution - the Portable Generator Folding Handle Kit. GenTent's new handles will outfit thousands of different portable generators. - March 02, 2020 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Lowe's Companies
Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 09, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Releases New Storage Option for GenTent 10K Product Line and Champion StormShield
GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions GenTent storage bag for the 10K size canopies, adding increased partitioned storage, and offering a further discount for one of the most popular accessories. - August 05, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins Best in Class for Hardware and Tools at the National Hardware Show Awards
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative products and display exhibit at the National Hardware Show. - May 29, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins 53rd Annual Hardware Retailing Retailer’s Choice Award
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative and outstanding products at the National Hardware Show. - May 11, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Victory Tractor Implements: A New Way for Farmers to Economically Source Tractor Attachments and Spare Parts
Victory Tractor Implements provide high quality tractor attachments at the lowest prices available online. In the past, farmers and land maintenance professionals have had limited options when it came to acquiring quality machinery, often requiring costly, time consuming travel and transport. By providing an online resource, farm professionals are now able to access the machinery needed for the job from the comfort of their home. - February 01, 2019 - Victory Tractor Implements
GenTent® Expands OEM Agreement with Champion Power Equipment to Cover Inverter Class Generators
Champion Power Equipment has demonstrated continued success in the Covered by GenTent™ program, tripling original projections of FY2017. - September 29, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with The Home Depot
The World’s Largest Home Improvement Specialty Retailer Expands Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for a Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - June 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
ANSI/PGMA G300 Standard Introduces New Era of Portable Generator Safety, Reduces Carbon Monoxide Risks
Life-saving new standard provides comprehensive, cost-effective solution to greatly reduce the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning due to generator misuse. - April 25, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Safety Canopies Releases Upgrades and Improvements to the XKi & XKu Hardware Kits, for Fully Encased & Inverter Portable Generators
GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions of the XKu & XKi hardware kits, utilizing the new Gator Grommet component piece, increasing the strength and simplifying the installation process for these kits. - March 01, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Commands Increased Share of Portable Generator Safety Market
GenTent Demonstrated Exponential Growth While Contributing to Unprecedented Disaster Relief in Wake of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. - January 16, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies
European Garden Living is Launching the Signature Planter Collection on the Wayfair in the US Today
European Garden Living LLC, maker of sophisticated wood garden décor and furniture, is delighted to announce that a curated collection of its products will be available directly to discerning decorators and shoppers in the United States for the first time, starting in November on Wayfair.com. - November 22, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC
GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with the Amazon Prime
One of the World’s Largest Internet Retailers Expands Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 06, 2017 - GenTent Safety Canopies
PGMA Proposes Revisions in Carbon Monoxide Emission Standards
GenTent and PGMA’s Announce Breakthrough Technology to Address Carbon Monoxide Hazard in Update Standard. - October 26, 2017 - GenTent Safety Canopies
The Greater Outdoors: European Garden Living Launches U.S. Entry at LVMkt
European Garden Living LLC is launching its US market entry at Las Vegas Market 2017. U.S. customers can now immerse themselves in tailor-made contemporary European-style gardens that follow state-of-the-art wooden architecture and the latest urban design trends. The European Garden Living introduces a product with over three decades of experience in the highest-quality and detail-oriented wooden garden décor and furniture experience. - August 05, 2017 - European Garden Living LLC
Garden Power Tools Have Now Expanded Into the Home Cleaning Sector
Garden Power Tools have long been known as a specialist in the power tools and DIY sectors. As of September 2016, Garden Power Tools are expanding their knowledge and expertise into the home cleaning sector. - September 20, 2016 - Garden Power Tools
Jambo Tree Climbing Competition Returns to Indianapolis
TreeStuff.com hosts the 3rd annual Jambo, the world's largest tree climbing competition. Open to the public, Jambo also includes games and activities for adults and children, including guided recreational climbs. September 3, 4, and 5 at Arsenal Park in Indianapolis, IN. Visit www.treestuff.com/jambo for more info. - July 31, 2016 - TreeStuff.com
Masport Honoured to Win Trust
Earning and maintaining the trust of New Zealanders, Masport has once again proudly secured the top spot in the 2015 Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brands award, in the Gardening Equipment Division. - July 29, 2015 - Masport Limited
TreeStuff.com’s JAMBO Will Crown World’s Greatest Climber
TreeStuff.com, a worldwide retailer of arborist supplies and tree climbing equipment, is hosting its second annual climbing competition, dubbed JAMBO (short for Jamboree). Taking place at a 75 acre summer camp outside of St. Louis repurposed specifically for JAMBO, the four day competition will... - May 08, 2015 - TreeStuff.com
How an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS System) Could Save the Life of Someone Close to You
A Battery Backup Power, Inc. extended run time uninterruptible power supply provides warning and backup power to a CPAP machine/medical device during power outages - March 22, 2015 - Battery Backup Power, Inc.
Vulture Equipment Works Launches New Collection of Timeless, High-Quality Specialty Knives
The adventure equipment company adds two American-made, military grade knives to its line of high-end outdoor gear. - May 14, 2014 - Vulture Equipment Works
Klingspor's Woodworking Shop Extravaganza: Woodworking Show with Tools, Classes, Demos, and More
Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop is proud to present the 13th annual Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop Extravaganza held at the Hickory Metro Convention Center on October 18th and 19th. It is the only show of its kind in North Carolina and is open to the public with free admission, parking, demos, classes, door prizes, and more. More than 4,500 were in attendance in 2012. - October 02, 2013 - Klingspor's Woodworking Shop
Depco Power Systems Releases Next Generation of Online Shopping for Power Equipment Buyers and Sellers
Depco Power Systems has been supplying new, used and surplus generators, engines and other power equipment across the globe for over 20 years. As the pre-owned power equipment industry has grown and matured, Depco continues to leverage technology to provide business solutions to their customer base... - August 31, 2013 - Depco Power Systems
Ferguson Launches New Facebook App
What’s Your Personal Interior Design Style? Recently launched Ferguson Facebook app helps users match their preferences with a design style. - July 18, 2013 - Ferguson
The Little Black Wagon That Outdoes the Little Red One
Environmentally Friendly Mighty Max Cart Launches Fund Raising Campaign. - May 13, 2013 - Mighty Max Carts
Heavy Equipment Wholesale Launches New Website
Heavy Equipment Wholesale of Nashville, Tennessee has announced the launch of their new website for construction companies, contractors, government agencies and builders to quickly find and purchase used heavy equipment at wholesale prices. Designed around the world's largest search engines and... - May 04, 2013 - Heavy Equipment Wholesale
Lockatap Outside Garden Lock Tap Available from DIYShop.com Now
DIYShop.com, a leading UK provider of quality DIY products, announce that the Lockatap is now available for order on their website. DIYShop.com is committed to presenting their customers with the highest quality DIY products on the market at an affordable price. For this reason, the leading DIY... - February 20, 2013 - DIY Shop
Black Domestic Grit Salt Bin Now Available at DIYShop.com
DIYShop.com, a leading UK supplier of quality DIY products, announce the arrival of the new black domestic grit salt bin. The new 35 litre domestic grit salt bin is now available for order from DIYShop.com, and comes complete with 10kg of white rock salt and scoop. The black grit salt bin offers a... - January 23, 2013 - DIY Shop
Dri-Cowl External Cover Available Now from DIYShop.com
DIYShop.com, a leading UK provider of quality DIY products, have launched the Dri-Cowl on their website: a new product serving as an air brick or extraction fan cover. The new Dri-Cowl external cover is designed to prevent the full force of wind and/or rain directly penetrating into dwellings; in... - January 13, 2013 - DIY Shop
DIYShop.com Launches New Ambient Air Electric Heater
DIYShop.com, a leading UK provider of quality DIY products, announce the arrival of the new Ambient Air electric panel heater. - November 24, 2012 - DIY Shop
DIYShop.com Pledges RNIB Donations from Talking Watch Sales
DIYShop.com, a leading UK supplier of quality DIY products, has announced that a percentage of their talking watch sales will be donated to RNIB. DIYShop.com has a wide array of fantastic talking watches which are available in a variety of designs, including analogue, digital and alarm clocks. The... - October 27, 2012 - DIY Shop