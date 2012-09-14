PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Practicing Conscious Consumption Has Benefits - Conure Herb-Infused Water Enhancers Help This Effort How we spend our money, how we treat our time, how we make decisions in our purchases demonstrates how we think of ourselves, the environment, and society. A balanced life and security are outcomes of a lifestyle that practices conscious consumption along with wise consumer decisions. - April 12, 2019 - Conure

Caffe de Aromi Takes the Stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 Caffe de Aromi took the stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 which is considered the greatest coffee event in Southeast Asia. A festival which brings all of the amazing types of coffee, from its origin to the magical final taste that we all adore. - March 23, 2019 - Caffe de Aromi

Albany’s Campfire Trailers Launches First Vintage Mobile Trailer Model: The Mustang Campfire Trailers, an Albany-based horse trailer and camper repurposing business that is taking vintage trailers and rehabbing them into modern day businesses and tiny homes, this week announced their very first mobile business model, The Mustang, is officially available for purchase. Through extensive... - November 22, 2018 - Campfire Trailers

Cherry Coffee Roasters Opens New Location in LGD New Location Opened in the Lower Garden District - May 02, 2018 - Cherry Coffee Roasters

Bluewater Launches Clean Drinking Water Movement to Boost a Sustainable Future for Human and Ocean Health World leading water purification company Bluewater commits to building a planet-wide movement that will harness human ingenuity to help bring cleaner, healthier water to everyone and create oceans without plastic. - October 13, 2017 - Bluewater Group

Caffe De Aromi Sponsors Concept Speed Cycling Club in Bangkok Thailand Coffee and cycling has a long history of being deeply embedded with each other. Caffe de Aromi wanted to say thank you for the continued support from the cycling community and has become a sponsor to Concept Speed in Bangkok Thailand. - June 14, 2017 - Caffe de Aromi

Caffe De Aromi Launches on the Lazada Thailand Online Marketplace Caffe de Aromi gains national distribution by utilising the Lazada Thailand online marketplace. Doing so allows Caffe de Aromi to reduce marketing cost and streamline distribution. - June 08, 2017 - Caffe de Aromi

Fort Collins, CO Specialty Coffee Roaster Launches Free Delivery Service Wander Coffee, a specialty coffee roasting company based in Fort Collins, CO, now offers a free coffee delivery service to select areas of Northern Colorado and Wyoming. Wander Coffee roast master and owner Kyle Kmetz hopes this new option will allow more customers in the region to access specialty grade coffee in an affordable and convenient way. Customers can place local delivery orders through Wander Coffee's online store at www.wandercoffee.com. - May 19, 2017 - Wander Coffee

The Future of Drinking Water Teams Up with TED 2017 For the third consecutive year, Vivreau Advanced Water Systems partners with the TED Conference in Vancouver, BC to provide sustainable hydration to some of the world’s leading minds. - April 25, 2017 - Vivreau

New Product: AquaVibox Bag-in-Box Water Distributed by Water Event, Carrollton, Texas Water Event is proud to announce the launch of its new product, AquaViBox Bag-in-Box Water, a single-use, ultra-clean and eco-friendly packaging solution offering convenience and safety. It can be used alone at room temperature or connected to refrigerated dispenser systems. - January 26, 2017 - Water Event

Low Carbon Market is on the Horizon, Here is the Chance to Lead the Pack Discover the certified initiative that counterbalances the impact that Carbon Dioxide emissions from vehicle fuels have on our environment. Since providing services for household names such as Audi, Mercedes Benz and BMW, The United Nations Environmental Programmes Partner, Green Earth Appeal, are searching for founding partners who will be proud to drive an innovative scheme that demonstrates your environmental and social responsibility without costing a single penny. - January 23, 2017 - Green Earth Appeal

Refresh Your Water Bottles This World Wetlands Day A unique initiative set to revolutionise the bottled water industry are seeking founding partners in time for World Wetlands Day 2017. Bottles for trees will work directly inline with mineral water Branding companies, who will benefit from the associated PR generated by the initiative. Enhance environmental landscapes and reverse negative stigmas attached to plastic pollution. - January 12, 2017 - Green Earth Appeal

Match Made Coffee Launched Fostering Nation's Growing Java Obsession Based on the latest figures from the National Coffee Association, the number of daily coffee drinkers in the United States surged ahead 5 percent over the last year, bringing the country's total to 587 million cups per day. Of those who start off each day with the nation's favorite beverage, 34 percent... - December 30, 2016 - Match Made Coffee

Original Roasters Now Provides Wholesale Coffee Original Roasters is a known small local coffee distributor in Morgan Hill, CA. The company also has a roasted-to-order coffee website and has coffee shipped straight to your door. Original Roasters Coffee is now providing the freshly roasted coffee that they deliver to supply at local markets in Morgan Hill, CA and other surrounding areas. - November 15, 2016 - Original Roasters

Pur Java Coffee Launches Kickstarter Campaign The Basket Is Full, Inc. today announced that it will launch its “Kickstarter Campaign” at 6:00 pm CST. U.S. producer of Pur Java products is expanding its self-distribution territories in three states as it continues to accelerate the pace of growth in 2016. After several months of researching... - January 18, 2016 - The Basket Is Full, Inc

Pur Java Coffee Launches Its New Website The Basket Is Full, Inc., a coffee manufacturing company (www.purjava.com), announced today that it has officially launched its new website and corporate identity. According to Primo Galicia, president and CEO, the new website and brand closely aligns with the company’s strategic vision for growth... - December 15, 2015 - The Basket Is Full, Inc

LifeFuels Smart Nutrition Bottle Named 2016 CES Innovation Awards Honoree Award-winning connected health and fitness product bridges crucial gap between nutrition and wearable technology; First portable, single and multi-serve device that gives users the personalized nutrition and hydration they need, when they need it. - November 14, 2015 - LifeFuels

Handle-It is Delighted to be Presented with the Takeaway Expo Innovation Award Handle-it is delighted to announce that they won the Innovation Award at the Takeaway Expo 2015. The Innovation Award is a celebration of an idea that has truly pushed the boundaries of design and service. The Innovation Award recognises the concept that combines an unprecedented blend of creativity... - October 22, 2015 - Handle-it Packaging Limited

Coffee, Vanilla and Chocolate in Your Cup - Java Trio Concentrate Debuts Bringing together all time favorites in coffee, vanilla and chocolate. Built for the coffeehouse, food service or coffee slinging barista: Java Trio concentrate. - September 20, 2015 - Allann Brothers Coffee Roasters

Caffè de Aromi Acquires Route 66 Coffee Roasters Bangkok based Route 66 Coffee Roasters has been acquired by Caffé de Aromi. - August 11, 2015 - Caffe de Aromi

Whole Latte Love Announces Picture Pour-fect Photo Contest Whole Latte Love, the largest online retailer of espresso machines, invites the coffee community to participate in their photo contest for a chance to win a $500 gift card. - May 12, 2015 - Whole Latte Love

uslabel.net Has Launched Its New Automated Web Site at a New URL uslabel.net Welcome to the Web site where you will find more than 80,000 Blank Laser and Inkjet Label Sheet and Thermal Roll products solutions for all your labeling needs. Select your size you require then browse the drop down through menu under label and adhesive options to find your label solution you are looking for. - January 19, 2015 - uslabel.net

Author, Speaker and 400+ Weight Loss Champion Val McLeod to be Keynote Speaker at eXfuze Transformations 2015 in Miami FL, January 24 eXfuze, a global leader in health and wellness products, will host their 2015 Regional Conference in Miami, on January 24, with a theme of Transformations. To go along with the theme, eXfuze will be introducing a brand new “4 in 4 Transformations Pack” and Program, complete with product,... - January 15, 2015 - eXfuze

Five Years After the Earthquake: Haiti's Joys and Challenges Corporate World Aid Dumps Millions on Haiti : Small Social Enterprise Nonprofit Says “Just Drink Coffee” - January 13, 2015 - Singing Rooster Inc

Onesource Water Acquires PWT of Middle Tennessee Onesource Water Expands Its Reach in the Music City. - September 05, 2014 - Onesource Water

The Arty Water Company Celebrates Launch of ARTY™ Water, the World’s First Premium Artichoke Water Get ready to move out of the mainstream! ARTY™ Water is a rising star that offers a healthy, great tasting alternative to fruit-based water beverages. Made from fresh California artichokes, every bottle contains powerful antioxidants, essential vitamins and minerals. - June 23, 2014 - The Arty Water Company

Avion Solutions Provides Employees with High Quality Water Treatment from Aon Water Technology Avion Solutions provides it’s Huntsville office employees with high quality water treatment from Aon Water Technology. - June 22, 2014 - Aon Water Technology

Beverage Metrics Names Bob Fenley President Industry veteran recruited to bolster leadership team of market innovator. - June 18, 2014 - Beverage Metrics

Local Coffee Shop Terra Java Changes Hands WKW Enterprises LLC acquired Terra Java coffee shop and bakery on 3619 E. Indian School Road in late April. The trio moved quickly to seize this unique opportunity to reduce costs and improve sales. Despite weak government jobs reports by the Federal Government, these investors are optimistic that small businesses are ripe with opportunity. - June 06, 2014 - WKW Enterprises LLC

Onesource Water Acquires Smart H2O Onesource Water Expands Its Reach in the Mid-Atlantic - June 04, 2014 - Onesource Water

NuBohemia Coffee Shop & Lounge Opens in Mt. Vernon (Baltimore) The coffee lounge and thinkspace known as "NuBohemia" has just opened in Baltimore near the Meyerhoff theater at 42 W. Biddle street (21201). This location is nicely nestled between Mt. Vernon and the Station North Arts & Entertainment districts. This coffee shop, which is only opened on... - May 19, 2014 - NuBohemia

Onesource Water Acquires Pure Water Technology of Northwest Ohio Onesource Water Expands Its Reach in the Midwest. - May 03, 2014 - Onesource Water

Comoncy to Host Its Official Grand Opening Celebration Comoncy will be hosting an official grand opening celebration to benefit the Lynne Cohen Foundation with a ribbon cutting performed by Mayor Bosse of Beverly Hills on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce. - April 13, 2014 - Coral Tree Cafe

Former FOX TV Host Sets Sights on Beverage Industry Former FOX TV host sets sights on beverage industry with new beverage brand called "Vitality Water, Sports & Energy Drinks". - April 05, 2014 - Vitality Water, Sports & Energy Drinks

Aon Water Technology to Introduce Kinetico Kube at the Limestone County Home and Garden Show Aon Water Technology will be introducing the all new Kinetico Kube drinking water system at the 2014 Limestone County Home and Garden Show at booth 51. The Limestone County Home and Garden Show, presented by the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, will be held at the Limestone County Event... - February 28, 2014 - Aon Water Technology

Huntsville Chamber Members Collaborate to Offer Incentive for Soft Water Systems Chamber of Commerce of Huntsville and Madison County members Aon Water Technology and Green Mountain Soap Co. are collaborating to offer incentives for home water systems. Both members are taking advantage of the networking diversity in their community’s chamber. - February 23, 2014 - Aon Water Technology

Onesource Water Acquires AquaPure Onesource Water Expands Its Reach in the states of Missouri, Kansas, and Colorado. - January 25, 2014 - Onesource Water

Best in the Biz 2013 Anita Fabrizio nominated for Best in the Biz for Event Planner & Personal Shopper/Fashion Stylist. - November 07, 2013 - Tampa Personal Concierge

Coda Coffee Holding Fundraiser on November 9 at Denver Beer Company Fundraiser will raise money for coffee farmers in Brazil. - October 31, 2013 - Coda Coffee

Syvella Robinson Joins Smith’s Coffee as Business Development Coordinator Local Premium Water & Coffee Products and Services Provider Continues to Grow Company in North Carolina - August 02, 2013 - Smith's Coffee

Coral Tree Cafe in Brentwood and Encino Become 2 Star Certified Green Restaurants® Healthy Los Angeles restaurant Coral Tree Cafe becomes a Green Certified Restaurant® with the Highest Number of GreenPoints™ and Environmental Steps in Brentwood & Encino. - June 17, 2013 - Coral Tree Cafe

Onesource Water Adds Gray & Creech Water Systems, Inc. Onesource Water Expands Its Sales and Service Footprint in the State of North Carolina - April 14, 2013 - Onesource Water

Onesource Water Acquires Pure Water Technology of San Antonio Onesource Water Expands Its Operations in the State of Texas - February 03, 2013 - Onesource Water

Fresh Healthy Vending Expands Wisconsin Franchise Base Franchise Owners Lead the Charge in Winning Wisconsin Schools and Businesses Over to Vending Machines Dispensing Healthier Snacks. - December 22, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending

Fresh Healthy Vending Catches on in the Dairy State Rural Wisconsin Schools and Businesses Opt for Vending Machines Dispensing Healthier Snacks and Beverages. - December 21, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending

Baltimore Organizations and Schools Embrace Fresh Healthy Vending Local Business Owner Transforms Community with Healthy Snack Options - December 13, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending

Fresh Healthy Vending Launches in Northwest Arkansas Local business owner inspired to make community healthier with healthy vending machines. - December 05, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending

Fresh Healthy Vending Leads "Automated Barista" Coffee Trend Leading healthy vending machine company revolutionizes coffee industry with latest innovation. - November 30, 2012 - Fresh Healthy Vending