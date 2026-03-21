Recent Headlines
Regal Flow Expands Premium Water Filtration Range to Address Growing UK Water Quality Concerns
Regal Flow, a UK specialist in advanced water treatment systems, is strengthening its product range to help households improve water quality, reduce limescale, and support overall wellbeing through effective home filtration technology. - March 21, 2026 - Regal Flow Limited
Morning Duck LLC Announces the Launch of Morning Duck Coffee: a Bold Brew for Girls Who Get It
Morning Duck, LLC is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, Morning Duck Coffee, a single-origin Colombian coffee brand crafted for women who know what they want — and how they like their coffee. Launching June 20, 2025, Morning Duck Coffee will be available exclusively online at... - May 31, 2025 - Morning Duck LLC
Engineered H2O, LLC Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Florida to Produce Activated Carbon Filtration Products
Engineered H2O, LLC has opened a new manufacturing facility in Palmetto, FL, specializing in high-quality activated carbon filtration products for commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. The plant supports the company's growth and mission to expand in the filtration market. The strategic location enhances supply chain efficiency and strengthens partnerships with OEM customers, positioning Engineered H2O for continued success in the water treatment industry. - January 17, 2025 - Engineered H2O, LLC
CoffeeMachinePlus.com Expands Coffee Solutions for Businesses and Offices with Diverse Range of Machines
Coffee Machine Plus, a leading online retailer of high-quality coffee machines, proudly announces the launch of their extensive range of coffee machines, catering to a variety of settings including offices, shops, and commercial businesses. The new collection features a diverse selection of products designed to meet the demands of coffee enthusiasts and business owners alike. - January 10, 2025 - Coffee Machine Plus
1000 NORTH Sarasota Names Member Director, Alex Elshimy
1000 NORTH Sarasota, a premier private club and restaurant opening in late 2025, has appointed Alex Elshimy as Director of Membership. Alex brings extensive expertise from his leadership at Global Concept Group, Grafton Connor Group, and exclusive private clubs. Partnering with developer Kevin Daves, the club promises a luxury culinary experience featuring prime steaks, seafood, and fine wines. - December 11, 2024 - 1000 North Sarasota
RIO Launches Instagram Contest for Coffee Lovers - Win a Trip to Cancun
RIO invites coffee lovers to enter its Instagram contest for a chance to win a luxury vacation: a Cancun all-inclusive resort stay, a Disney World adventure, or a 4-night cruise. To enter, create a coffee drink using RIO Barista Coffee Syrup, share a Reel, and follow their account. The Reel with the most likes by March 7, 2025, wins. The winner will be announced on March 10. - November 08, 2024 - RIO
Perch Home, in Maplewood NJ, Wins First Place for Best RetailStore Redesign at Esteemed Retailer Excellence Awards
Perch Home, Maplewood, NJ has taken first place in the national 2024 Retailer Excellence awards ceremony for best store redesign. - September 21, 2024 - Perch Home
Scooter’s Coffee Hosts "Day of Giving for Young Williams Animal Center"
Local Knoxville, TN Scooter's Coffees will be donating 25% of Saturday, August 24 proceeds to Young Williams Animal Center. The loyal pet loving customers are invited to visit the three locations to snuggle adorable pets that want to find their forever homes from 9-1pm. Great prizes and swag will be given out. - August 20, 2024 - Scooter's Coffee, Knoxville
Kahawa 1893 Introduces Two Premium African Coffee Blends to the K-Cup® Pod Format in New Partnership
The first nationally distributed Black and woman-owned premium coffee brand is now available to 40 million U.S. households with a Keurig brewer. Kahawa 1893 Coffee will launch two of its signature African coffee blends, Safari and Serengeti, to the Keurig® brewing system this summer, marking... - July 30, 2024 - Kahawa 1893 Coffee
Castaway Coffee Becomes the Proud Coffee Partner of the Miami Marlins
Castaway Coffee, a South Florida specialty coffee company dedicated to ocean conservation, is thrilled to announce its multi-year partnership with the Miami Marlins, becoming a Proud Coffee Partner of South Florida’s Major League Baseball team. This partnership further solidifies Castaway... - July 02, 2024 - Castaway Coffee
NücleoGenex Launches Coffee Pros Program as Additional Marketing Arm for Its Affiliates
NücleoGenex, a cellular health company specializing in customized nutrition, gut health and neurotrophic coffee announces the release of their new marketing arm: The Coffee Pros. “Direct Selling is transforming, and we must provide better methods for marketing and selling products in... - February 06, 2024 - NücleoGenex
Introducing the IZZO Pompei Commercial Espresso Machine
With its vintage design, fully in-keeping with Neapolitan coffee tradition, the IZZO Pompei commercial espresso machine range is the best choice if you are a demanding coffee culture enthusiast in the UK who wants to serve the best espresso based drinks, whether a latte or a flat white, to your... - August 24, 2023 - Qualitasse Coffee Roasters
ZeroWater and CEHN Join Forces to Support “Climate Change & Children’s Health Month”
This July, ZeroWater is proud to support the Children's Environmental Health Network (CEHN) in their mission to protect children from environmental health risks. As part of Plastic Free July and Climate Change & Children's Health Month, CEHN is leading community conversations on the... - July 28, 2023 - ZeroWater
Ms. Marie’s Coffee Blend’s Secret Recipes: Comfort Pastry’s
Indulge in Sweet Creations with “Ms. Marie’s Coffee Blend’s Secret Recipes: Comfort Pastry’s” – A Delicious Time-Saving Cookbook for Baking Enthusiasts - July 25, 2023 - Johnson Five Publishing
New ZeroWater Peel-Off Filter Lid Saves 357,000 Pounds of Plastic Per Year
As consciousness around sustainability begins to grow amongst consumers, more businesses are looking to reduce their environmental footprint by reducing the plastic used in their products. ZeroWater, a leader in water filtration technology, has released a newly designed peel-off lid for its 5-stage water filters. The new lid will reduce the plastic used by its water filters by 20%—thereby saving 357,000 pounds of plastic per year. - June 09, 2023 - ZeroWater
ZeroWater Launches 32-Cup Ready-Read Device That Reduces PFOAs/PFOs in Tap Water
As the country continues to struggle with high levels of lead, chromium, and PFOA/PFOs in city municipal taps, ZeroWater continues to apply its proven technology solutions that give access to purer-tasting water to millions of Americans. This month, ZeroWater launched its 32-cup Ready-Read... - March 15, 2023 - ZeroWater
ZeroWater Launches Newly Designed 5-Stage Water Filtration Pitcher and Dispenser with Ready-Read Technology
ZeroWater is excited to announce the launch of the new innovative 5-Stage Water Filtration Pitcher and Dispenser with Ready-Read Technology. These newly designed models give you an instant readout of the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in your water with an integrated TDS meter, so you can be sure you are always getting the purest-tasting water possible. - September 09, 2022 - ZeroWater
Sleepless LYFE Brings Cold Brew Coffee Into the World of Baseball
Sleepless LYFE LLC partners with Somerset Patriots Double A - Affiliate to the NY Yankees. Introducing cold brew coffee at concessions. Energizing and Refreshing baseball fans. - July 11, 2022 - Sleepless LYFE
Coffee Company Supporting Dog Rescues Throughout the U.S.
Specialty Coffee Company, The Bully Bean Coffee, has announced that a portion of their proceeds will go to help rescue dogs as well as police dogs and military dogs after retirement. Many rescues are in great need of funds so when The Bully Bean learned how great the need was, they were quick to... - June 26, 2022 - The Bully Bean
EPA Warning About Health Risks from PFOA & PFOS Even at Low Levels - ZeroWater Only Water Filter NSF Certified to Reduce These Contaminants by Over 90%
ZeroWater 5-Stage water filter is the only water filter NSF certified to reduce PFOA and PFOS, two of the most toxic compounds found in tap water. The EPA issued nonbinding health advisories that set health risk thresholds for PFOA and PFOS to near zero, replacing 2016 guidelines that had set them at 70 parts per trillion. The toxic compounds are associated with cancer and reduced birth weight. - June 17, 2022 - ZeroWater
Capitol Coffee Announces New Partnership with NitroBlenz to Deliver a Tankless, No-Hassle Approach to Nitro Cold Brew
Capitol Coffee, a leader in office coffee and breakroom solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with NitroBlenz whose innovative, patented vacuum-infused technology system offers a tankless, no-hassle approach to nitro cold brew. This partnership will assist Capitol Coffee in adding... - January 24, 2022 - Capitol Coffee
Switchback Coffee Roasters Announces New Refresh Branding Rollout for All Cafes in Colorado Springs
Switchback Coffee Roasters started in a garage in 2010, by a couple of friends with a desire to share tasty specialty coffee with the city of Colorado Springs. Things have changed a bit since then, and now they operate both a coffee roastery and a cafe located side by side in downtown Colorado Springs. They also just opened a 2nd cafe in the Hillside Neighborhood. - January 21, 2022 - Switchback Coffee Roasters
Mudita Cafe Grand Opening Ocean View Norfolk
A new coffee shop and cafe has opened its door's in West Ocean View, Norfolk, VA. The cafe will be open from throughout the week from 7am to 1pm and on weekends from 8am to 3pm. The primary focus of the cafe will be on craft coffee and tea specialties, however, they will also serve a variety of breakfast and lunch options. - July 16, 2021 - Mudita Cafe & Coffee House
Coffee 1401 Announced Its Expansion Into the Internet Marketplace
In particular, the Coffee 1401 website provides a premium selection of espresso machines that are regularly reviewed and updated. Products are checked to ensure they are the latest, most efficient, and highest quality goods. Exploring ways to meet customers' needs is a key concern, with strategies including special advertising, multimedia itemizing strategies, new guarantees, and a fantastic range of supplies. - June 17, 2021 - Coffee 1401
Kitch and Gzooh Kitchens Team Up to Build Virtual Branded Restaurants
The companies are pairing up to build new digital storefronts for restaurants in the United States and Canada. - May 28, 2021 - Kitch
SelbySoft, Inc. Releases Automated Customer Quote Time Software
SelbySoft, Inc. has released a new version of its popular restaurant POS system. This version includes an automated system for quoting order times to customers in pizza and coffee shops. - March 18, 2021 - SelbySoft, Inc.
SelbySoft Releases Line Busting Options to Help Restaurants
SelbySoft, Inc. has released a line busting option designed to help pizza and coffee shop owners. - February 11, 2021 - SelbySoft, Inc.
University of Washington Graduate Student Launches NoirePack Inc.
America's hub for Black-Owned coffees; NoirePack is a small start-up based out of Seattle, WA, whose primary mission is to deliver the Black coffee Experience in every box purchased. Freshly roasted coffee from America's Premier Black Artisan Roasters from Russell’s Gourmet Coffee in Georgia to Blk & Bold in Iowa and Sailor's Brew Coffee and Boon Boona Coffee in the West Coast we bring you a diaspora of America’s best-hidden gems. - February 09, 2021 - NoirePack Inc.
SelbySoft Introduces an Updated Kitchen Monitor System
Kitchen Display Systems are a vital part of any restaurant kitchen. SelbySoft has released a new wireless version for the industry. - January 19, 2021 - SelbySoft, Inc.
LA Nonprofit CatCafe Lounge in Danger of Closure
Organization saves hundreds of cats each year from euthanization; COVID’s impact has reduced attendance and donations. - September 10, 2020 - CatCafe Lounge
Join Rock Creek Coffee Roasters at Made in Montana Show, 3/13-3/14/2020
Enjoy the best coffee in Billings via samples, special gift packs and more, www.rockcreekcoffee.com - March 04, 2020 - Rock Creek Coffee Roasters
Practicing Conscious Consumption Has Benefits - Conure Herb-Infused Water Enhancers Help This Effort
How we spend our money, how we treat our time, how we make decisions in our purchases demonstrates how we think of ourselves, the environment, and society. A balanced life and security are outcomes of a lifestyle that practices conscious consumption along with wise consumer decisions. - April 12, 2019 - Conure
Caffe de Aromi Takes the Stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019
Caffe de Aromi took the stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 which is considered the greatest coffee event in Southeast Asia. A festival which brings all of the amazing types of coffee, from its origin to the magical final taste that we all adore. - March 23, 2019 - Caffe de Aromi
Jimmy's Java, Inc. Awarded First Ever Cold Brew Espresso Process Patent
Jimmy’s Java, Inc. of Cape Coral, FL awarded first coffee process patent since 1985, Jimmy's Java Cold Brew Espresso. - January 16, 2019 - Jimmy's Java, Inc.
Albany’s Campfire Trailers Launches First Vintage Mobile Trailer Model: The Mustang
Campfire Trailers, an Albany-based horse trailer and camper repurposing business that is taking vintage trailers and rehabbing them into modern day businesses and tiny homes, this week announced their very first mobile business model, The Mustang, is officially available for purchase. Through... - November 22, 2018 - Campfire Trailers
Cherry Coffee Roasters Opens New Location in LGD
New Location Opened in the Lower Garden District - May 02, 2018 - Cherry Coffee Roasters
Bluewater Launches Clean Drinking Water Movement to Boost a Sustainable Future for Human and Ocean Health
World leading water purification company Bluewater commits to building a planet-wide movement that will harness human ingenuity to help bring cleaner, healthier water to everyone and create oceans without plastic. - October 13, 2017 - Bluewater Group
Caffe De Aromi Sponsors Concept Speed Cycling Club in Bangkok Thailand
Coffee and cycling has a long history of being deeply embedded with each other. Caffe de Aromi wanted to say thank you for the continued support from the cycling community and has become a sponsor to Concept Speed in Bangkok Thailand. - June 14, 2017 - Caffe de Aromi
Caffe De Aromi Launches on the Lazada Thailand Online Marketplace
Caffe de Aromi gains national distribution by utilising the Lazada Thailand online marketplace. Doing so allows Caffe de Aromi to reduce marketing cost and streamline distribution. - June 08, 2017 - Caffe de Aromi
Fort Collins, CO Specialty Coffee Roaster Launches Free Delivery Service
Wander Coffee, a specialty coffee roasting company based in Fort Collins, CO, now offers a free coffee delivery service to select areas of Northern Colorado and Wyoming. Wander Coffee roast master and owner Kyle Kmetz hopes this new option will allow more customers in the region to access specialty grade coffee in an affordable and convenient way. Customers can place local delivery orders through Wander Coffee's online store at www.wandercoffee.com. - May 19, 2017 - Wander Coffee
The Future of Drinking Water Teams Up with TED 2017
For the third consecutive year, Vivreau Advanced Water Systems partners with the TED Conference in Vancouver, BC to provide sustainable hydration to some of the world’s leading minds. - April 25, 2017 - Vivreau
New Product: AquaVibox Bag-in-Box Water Distributed by Water Event, Carrollton, Texas
Water Event is proud to announce the launch of its new product, AquaViBox Bag-in-Box Water, a single-use, ultra-clean and eco-friendly packaging solution offering convenience and safety. It can be used alone at room temperature or connected to refrigerated dispenser systems. - January 26, 2017 - Water Event
Low Carbon Market is on the Horizon, Here is the Chance to Lead the Pack
Discover the certified initiative that counterbalances the impact that Carbon Dioxide emissions from vehicle fuels have on our environment. Since providing services for household names such as Audi, Mercedes Benz and BMW, The United Nations Environmental Programmes Partner, Green Earth Appeal, are searching for founding partners who will be proud to drive an innovative scheme that demonstrates your environmental and social responsibility without costing a single penny. - January 23, 2017 - Green Earth Appeal
Refresh Your Water Bottles This World Wetlands Day
A unique initiative set to revolutionise the bottled water industry are seeking founding partners in time for World Wetlands Day 2017. Bottles for trees will work directly inline with mineral water Branding companies, who will benefit from the associated PR generated by the initiative. Enhance environmental landscapes and reverse negative stigmas attached to plastic pollution. - January 12, 2017 - Green Earth Appeal
Match Made Coffee Launched Fostering Nation's Growing Java Obsession
Based on the latest figures from the National Coffee Association, the number of daily coffee drinkers in the United States surged ahead 5 percent over the last year, bringing the country's total to 587 million cups per day. Of those who start off each day with the nation's favorite beverage, 34... - December 30, 2016 - Match Made Coffee
Original Roasters Now Provides Wholesale Coffee
Original Roasters is a known small local coffee distributor in Morgan Hill, CA. The company also has a roasted-to-order coffee website and has coffee shipped straight to your door. Original Roasters Coffee is now providing the freshly roasted coffee that they deliver to supply at local markets in Morgan Hill, CA and other surrounding areas. - November 15, 2016 - Original Roasters
Pur Java Coffee Launches Kickstarter Campaign
The Basket Is Full, Inc. today announced that it will launch its “Kickstarter Campaign” at 6:00 pm CST. U.S. producer of Pur Java products is expanding its self-distribution territories in three states as it continues to accelerate the pace of growth in 2016. After several months of... - January 18, 2016 - The Basket Is Full, Inc
Pur Java Coffee Launches Its New Website
The Basket Is Full, Inc., a coffee manufacturing company (www.purjava.com), announced today that it has officially launched its new website and corporate identity. According to Primo Galicia, president and CEO, the new website and brand closely aligns with the company’s strategic vision for... - December 15, 2015 - The Basket Is Full, Inc
LifeFuels Smart Nutrition Bottle Named 2016 CES Innovation Awards Honoree
Award-winning connected health and fitness product bridges crucial gap between nutrition and wearable technology; First portable, single and multi-serve device that gives users the personalized nutrition and hydration they need, when they need it. - November 14, 2015 - LifeFuels
Handle-It is Delighted to be Presented with the Takeaway Expo Innovation Award
Handle-it is delighted to announce that they won the Innovation Award at the Takeaway Expo 2015. The Innovation Award is a celebration of an idea that has truly pushed the boundaries of design and service. The Innovation Award recognises the concept that combines an unprecedented blend of... - October 22, 2015 - Handle-it Packaging Limited