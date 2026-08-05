Recent Headlines
Within Commercial & Industrial Machinery & Equipment Repair & Maintenance
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Alamo Industries and Alamo Turbocharger Services
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired Alamo Industries Ltd. and Alamo Turbocharger Services, expanding its TSI turbocharger division into the western U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1978, Alamo brings turbocharger overhaul, repair, and parts services across oil & gas, marine, and other markets, plus new marine and small-frame natural gas capabilities. - August 05, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing and Safety Seal Piston Ring Company
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship. - July 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Establishes New Oklahoma City Facility to Better Serve Regional Customers
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) has established new operations in Oklahoma City to better support the region’s large installed base of reciprocating compression equipment. The Oklahoma City location strengthens Cooper’s O.E.M. service and support for AJAX®,... - January 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Announces Strategic Partnership with Altronic, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Altronic, LLC ("Altronic"), a global leader in advanced ignition, control, and instrumentation systems for OEMs and operators worldwide. This partnership marks an important step in expanding... - December 09, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Power Parts Supply, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Power Parts Supply (“PPS”), a leading supplier of high-quality replacement parts and solutions for large-bore engines and compressors. The acquisition expands Cooper’s... - October 01, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Edelmann & Associates
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Edelmann & Associates as the newest Cogent employee-owned company. - August 07, 2025 - Cogent, Inc.
Cooper Machinery Services Acquires Plant Process Machine Works (PPMW)
Expanding our capabilities in the process & reciprocating compressor market. - July 11, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Reliable Parts and Automatic Appliance Parts Join Forces as Reliable Parts to Expand Midwest Service
Acquisition provides deeper and broader inventory and enhanced support. - May 13, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of ICP Industries, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of the chroming assets of ICP Industries, LLC (“ICP”), including its proprietary plating processes and operational infrastructure. ICP is the industry leader in providing hard chrome plating for power... - April 30, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
WCTractor Acquires Houston County Equipment – Kubota Dealer in Crockett, Texas
Award winning Kubota dealer in Texas acquires neighboring dealer’s location. - April 30, 2025 - Washington County Tractor, Inc.
Reliable Parts Expands OEM Parts Inventory Across Canada
Reliable Parts now carries parts for Blomberg, Asko, AVG, Aviva, Faber, Falmec, Fhiaba, Fulgor-Milano, Presrv, and Zephyr appliances. - March 01, 2025 - Reliable Parts Ltd.
Cogent, Inc. Announces Addition of Central States Group
Cogent, Inc. a leading provider of pumping and process equipment solutions, welcomes Central States Group (CSG) as the newest Cogent Company. - December 04, 2024 - Cogent, Inc.
Singer Industrial Names Haberbosch as President
Singer Industrial announces a significant leadership change at the helm of one of the largest industrial distributors in North America. - June 21, 2024 - Singer Industrial
Boatyard Offers Assistance to Commercial Fishermen Hampered by Regulations
San Francisco Bay Area Boatyard offers free haulouts to commercial fishermen who's seasons and livelihood were hampered by Salmon fishing regulations. - October 27, 2023 - KKMI
All States Ag Parts Aqcuires Steel Tracks, Inc.
All States Ag Parts, the leading agricultural and heavy equipment parts supplier in North America, announced today the acquisition of Steel Tracks, Inc. - April 17, 2023 - All States Ag Parts
Cooper Machinery Services Names Scott Buckhout Chief Executive Officer
Cooper Machinery Services LLC, a leading global provider of natural gas engines, compressors, and after-sale products and services, today announced that Scott Buckhout has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. Buckhout has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience with a... - December 13, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline Achieve Hydrogen Breakthrough
Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. (Southern Star), a U.S.-based interstate natural gas pipeline company and Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) are pleased to announce they have successfully field tested a large bore slow-speed integral engine running on a 30% hydrogen (H2) fuel blend. In... - October 17, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Awarded Enterprise R3 Engine-Generator Project by the United States Space Force
Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper), LLC, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has been awarded a contract by the United States Space Force (U.S.S.F.) to overhaul two of the six backup Enterprise R3 engine-generator sets stationed inside the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in... - September 12, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Expands Use of Hydrogen Fuel in an Integral Engine, Topping 30% by Volume
In March 2022, Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) successfully tested a slow-speed integral engine running on a hydrogen (H2)- fuel blend (95% natural gas and 5% hydrogen by volume). This month, they greatly exceeded industry expectations by successfully testing the same engine with a fuel blend of 30% H2 by volume, achieving significant reductions in CO, CO2, THC, and methane emissions. - September 01, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper First to Use Hydrogen Fuel in an Integral Engine; Methane Emissions Reduced
Cooper Machinery Services has successfully tested a slow-speed integral engine running on a hydrogen (H2)-natural gas fuel blend. The groundbreaking test comes 5 months after the announcement of Cooper’s joint hydrogen research project with a major U.S. gas pipeline company to demonstrate the safe operating range of H2 blends in large-bore internal combustion engines. - March 24, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Appoints Jordan Smith as Vice President of Sustainability and Emerging Technologies
Cooper appointed Jordan Smith to the position of Vice President of Sustainability and Emerging Technologies. This new position will further Cooper’s efforts to develop products and services enabling customers to reduce their carbon footprint, minimizing environmental and safety risks while enhancing operational efficiency. - February 14, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Partners with Camp Hope to Help Veterans with PTSD Find Hope and Healing
Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) has entered a partnership with Camp Hope, a program of the PTSD Foundation of America that helps military veterans and their families suffering from the effects of combat-related post-traumatic stress. - January 24, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline Launch Joint Hydrogen Initiative
Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. (Southern Star), a U.S.-based interstate natural gas pipeline company and Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to launch a joint hydrogen... - October 29, 2021 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Launches ESG Platform
Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced that it has launched its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) platform on its website: https://www.cooperservices.com/e-s-g/. The new section of Cooper’s website is a manifestation of... - October 07, 2021 - Cooper Machinery Services
Introducing PSC LoadGuider™ Hands-Off Safety Tool - Push/Pull Pole Safety Tool
India’s leading Hand Safety Specialist Company, Project Sales Corp introduces the new PSC LoadGuider™ Hands-Off Safety Tool - a robust fiberglass push/pull pole fitted with a nylon head to safely manoeuvre loads at all times, by keeping hands-off from a potential pinch and crush injury zone. - September 01, 2021 - Project Sales Corp
Cooper Machinery Services Acquires TrueRock Holdings, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management today announced the strategic acquisition of TrueRock Holdings, LLC (“TrueRock”), a division of FlatRock Compression, Ltd. This action advances Cooper’s position as the leading... - July 30, 2021 - Cooper Machinery Services
Custom Truck One Source Named One of Kansas City’s Largest Manufacturers on Kansas City Business Journal List
Custom Truck One Source was recently announced as the seventh-largest manufacturing employer in the region by the Kansas City Business Journal, based on the number of full-time employees as of December 2020. The list ranges from businesses like Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant and Honeywell Federal... - February 23, 2021 - Custom Truck One Source
ProMAXX Tool Introduces the Newest Innovation in Drilling Technology & Tool Accessories
ProMAXX Tool™ is introducing the latest in drilling and power tool technology, PowerDrive™ (PMXPDT250); a small device that turns any ¼” air or electric ratchet into a powerful torque filled drill. - December 08, 2020 - ProMAXX Tool
ALL Family of Companies Named as Load King Cranes Authorized Service Center
Today, Load King, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced that the ALL Family of Companies (ALL) is now an Authorized Service Center for Load King cranes. With locations throughout North America, ALL will service Load King boom trucks, truck cranes, and... - July 08, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Named 11th Largest Privately Held Company in Kansas City
Custom Truck One Source was honored among the Top 150 Privately Owned Companies by the Kansas City Business Journal for 2020. Ranked by 2019 revenue, Custom Truck enters the list at number 11. The list ranges from businesses earning between $15.9 billion (Dairy Farmers of America) to 28.11 million... - July 01, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
Load King Expands Service Footprint, Naming Several New Authorized Service Centers
Today, Load King, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced its partnership with three additional businesses to be Authorized Service Centers for Load King cranes. - April 29, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
Peppers Heating & Air Responds to COVID-19 with Updated Health and Safety Measures
Peppers Heating & Air remains open for business with updated sanitation and safety measures in response to the COVID-19 virus. Employees have been retrained on proper hand hygiene and sanitization of equipment. All technicians have been properly supplied with sanitizer, gloves, and masks, and... - April 12, 2020 - Peppers Heating and Air
Terex Service Centers Named Load King Authorized Service Locations
Today, Load King, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced that all Terex Services locations will be Authorized Service Centers for Load King Cranes. As an Authorized Service Location, Terex Service Centers will now provide maintenance, repair and parts... - March 03, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
ML Utilities Named as Load King Cranes Authorized Service Center
Today, Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced that ML Utilities, a division of ML Cranes & Equipment, is now an Authorized Service Center for Load King cranes. With locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore, Maryland, and... - February 27, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
Stevenson Crane Service Named as Load King Cranes Authorized Service Center
Today, Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced that Stevenson Crane will be the first Authorized Service Center for Load King cranes. With locations in Bolingbrook and South Holland, Illinois, Stevenson Crane will service Load King boom trucks,... - February 05, 2020 - Custom Truck One Source
YESCO Orlando North, the Leader in the Electric Sign and Lighting Service Industry, Expands Its Service Fleet in Orlando
Due to high demand in the booming Orlando Florida area for sign repair and services, Yesco Orlando North recently expanded its service fleet with the addition of the very versatile Altec enhanced Ford F550 bucket truck with a 50-foot reach. This additional work truck has a small footprint for those... - January 25, 2020 - Yesco Orlando North
Load King is Back on Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 List
Construction Equipment Magazine (CE Magazine) today announced that both the Load King Voyager® Series of mechanics bodies and 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made the publication’s 2019 Top 100 Products list. This is the second consecutive year Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made CE... - December 03, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Indeck Debuts “Indeck Answers” with Release of Steam Power Shopping Best Practices eBook
Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.” The “Indeck Answers” will... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck “O” Series 75,000 PPH Boiler Provides Saturated Steam for Equipment Testing at US Naval Base
An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Custom Truck One Source Named in Ingram’s 2019 Corporate Report 100
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) today announced it has been named among the top 100 fast-growing businesses in Kansas City by Ingram’s Magazine, which is one of the top business publications in the area. Ingram’s recognition of Custom Truck’s rapid growth was part of the... - July 26, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Announces Expansion in Odessa, TX
Custom Truck One Source announced today an expansion by moving from its current Midland location to a larger facility in Odessa, TX to meet the increasing demands of its customers in the region. “We’re very pleased to move into a larger facility in Odessa, TX so we can continue to... - June 27, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
PSC Hands-Free Safety Tools Has a New Website
PSC is India's largest hands-free safety tools store that enables you to carry out tasks in the oilfield without getting your hands close to the pinch and crush points. This year, PSC has exported these safety tools to over 15 countries including Nigeria, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, USA, Burma, Canada, Denmark, Vietnam, Singapore, UAE and others. - June 08, 2019 - Project Sales Corp
Indeck Group of Companies to Attend 2019 IDEA Conference
Prominent steam power leader, Indeck Power Equipment Company, will be attending the 2019 annual IDEA Conference. The 110th assembly will be held in Pittsburgh, PA June 24-27th. - May 23, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck’s Ken Altman and Aaron Naylor Bring Unique Perspectives and Nearly 60 Years of Experience to Indeck’s Reimagined Equipment Management and Service Teams
Indeck is pleased to announce the advancement of Aaron Naylor and Ken Altman to the positions of Service Manager and Equipment Operations Manager, respectively. Both men are stepping into these new roles as part of Indeck’s recent expansion of their Equipment Management and Service... - May 18, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Indeck Announces Major Additions to Boiler Inventory
Indeck Power Equipment Company's commitment to innovative and comprehensive steam power solutions has resulted in the addition of many new boilers and package boiler systems to Indeck's sale and rental inventory. Indeck's newest boilers are manufactured with the latest engineering innovations and... - May 16, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company
Load King, a Custom Truck One Source Company, Buys Boom Truck, Truck Crane, and Crossover Product Lines from Terex
Load King LLC, the well-known manufacturer of quality specialized equipment and trailers, today announced its acquisition of Terex Corporation’s boom truck, crossover and truck crane product lines. The acquisition marks the latest milestone in the continued expansion of Load King’s... - April 25, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
RAC Facility Systems Group National Expansion
RAC Facility Systems Group opens new office in Hayward, CA. - April 19, 2019 - RAC Facility Systems Group
Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with EZ Trac
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a strategic partnership with EZ Trac. The partnership positions Custom Truck as an exclusive authorized dealer and installer in the United States. “Our partnership with EZ Trac allows us to offer our customers the very best options for... - March 14, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Featured on NewsWatch on AMC Network
Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) was featured this morning on an episode of NewsWatch, a weekly, nationally televised morning hour program on the AMC Network. - February 25, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source Wins Prestigious 2019 Capstone Award
The Kansas City Business Journal announced Custom Truck One Source as a winner of the 2019 KCBJ Capstone Award in honor of the company’s recent renovation of a 119,035 sq. ft. building that sits on the old Armco Steel plant. The renovated production facility now serves as a manufacturing and... - February 20, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source