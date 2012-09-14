PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

Load King is Back on Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 List Construction Equipment Magazine (CE Magazine) today announced that both the Load King Voyager® Series of mechanics bodies and 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made the publication’s 2019 Top 100 Products list. This is the second consecutive year Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy trailer made CE Magazine’s... - December 03, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Indeck Debuts “Indeck Answers” with Release of Steam Power Shopping Best Practices eBook Indeck Group of Companies is proud to announce the release of the eBook series “Indeck Answers” with the debut issue “Putting the Power in your Hands: What you Need to Know before Selecting a Steam Power Partner for your Next Project.” The “Indeck Answers” will provide... - August 24, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck “O” Series 75,000 PPH Boiler Provides Saturated Steam for Equipment Testing at US Naval Base An Indeck 75,000 PPH steam boiler was recently used to complete equipment certification and testing for an east coast naval base. - August 14, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Custom Truck One Source Named in Ingram’s 2019 Corporate Report 100 Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) today announced it has been named among the top 100 fast-growing businesses in Kansas City by Ingram’s Magazine, which is one of the top business publications in the area. Ingram’s recognition of Custom Truck’s rapid growth was part of the publication’s... - July 26, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Announces Expansion in Odessa, TX Custom Truck One Source announced today an expansion by moving from its current Midland location to a larger facility in Odessa, TX to meet the increasing demands of its customers in the region. “We’re very pleased to move into a larger facility in Odessa, TX so we can continue to serve... - June 27, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

PSC Hands-Free Safety Tools Has a New Website PSC is India's largest hands-free safety tools store that enables you to carry out tasks in the oilfield without getting your hands close to the pinch and crush points. This year, PSC has exported these safety tools to over 15 countries including Nigeria, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, USA, Burma, Canada, Denmark, Vietnam, Singapore, UAE and others. - June 08, 2019 - Project Sales Corp

M. Davis and Sons Expands with a New Location in Havre de Grace, Maryland M. Davis & Sons, Inc., an award-winning, 5th generation industrial construction company, has opened a new office and fabrication facility at 1750 Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace, MD. The addition of the Maryland office and shop will allow M. Davis to more efficiently serve their growing customer... - June 01, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

Indeck Group of Companies to Attend 2019 IDEA Conference Prominent steam power leader, Indeck Power Equipment Company, will be attending the 2019 annual IDEA Conference. The 110th assembly will be held in Pittsburgh, PA June 24-27th. - May 23, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck’s Ken Altman and Aaron Naylor Bring Unique Perspectives and Nearly 60 Years of Experience to Indeck’s Reimagined Equipment Management and Service Teams Indeck is pleased to announce the advancement of Aaron Naylor and Ken Altman to the positions of Service Manager and Equipment Operations Manager, respectively. Both men are stepping into these new roles as part of Indeck’s recent expansion of their Equipment Management and Service departments. - May 18, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Indeck Announces Major Additions to Boiler Inventory Indeck Power Equipment Company's commitment to innovative and comprehensive steam power solutions has resulted in the addition of many new boilers and package boiler systems to Indeck's sale and rental inventory. Indeck's newest boilers are manufactured with the latest engineering innovations and energy... - May 16, 2019 - Indeck Power Equipment Company

Load King, a Custom Truck One Source Company, Buys Boom Truck, Truck Crane, and Crossover Product Lines from Terex Load King LLC, the well-known manufacturer of quality specialized equipment and trailers, today announced its acquisition of Terex Corporation’s boom truck, crossover and truck crane product lines. The acquisition marks the latest milestone in the continued expansion of Load King’s manufacturing... - April 25, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

RAC Facility Systems Group National Expansion RAC Facility Systems Group opens new office in Hayward, CA. - April 19, 2019 - RAC Facility Systems Group

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with EZ Trac Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a strategic partnership with EZ Trac. The partnership positions Custom Truck as an exclusive authorized dealer and installer in the United States. “Our partnership with EZ Trac allows us to offer our customers the very best options for their... - March 14, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Featured on NewsWatch on AMC Network Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) was featured this morning on an episode of NewsWatch, a weekly, nationally televised morning hour program on the AMC Network. - February 25, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Wins Prestigious 2019 Capstone Award The Kansas City Business Journal announced Custom Truck One Source as a winner of the 2019 KCBJ Capstone Award in honor of the company’s recent renovation of a 119,035 sq. ft. building that sits on the old Armco Steel plant. The renovated production facility now serves as a manufacturing and truck... - February 20, 2019 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Accepted Into Forbes Communications Council Forbes Communications Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Communications, Marketing, and PR. - December 21, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Load King 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer Receives 2018 Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 New Products Award Construction Equipment Magazine (CEM) has named Load King’s 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer as one of the Top 100 New Products of 2018. Since 1991, CEM’s Top 100 New Products list has been the longest-running, and most respected award program of its industry. Each year, CEM editors evaluate products... - December 03, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Load King Announces New Mechanics Body, Propane Service Body Series Today, Load King LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), announced the launch of its new Voyager® Series, a vocational collection of high-performance mechanics bodies designed to serve an array of heavy equipment industries. Within the new Voyager® Series, Load... - October 31, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to Premiere Posi-Plus Cable Placer at Cable-Tec Expo 2018 Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will premiere the newest addition to their telecommunications portfolio, the Posi-Plus Linerunner 700 Cable Placer, at the 2018 Cable-Tec Expo in Atlanta, Georgia on Oct. 22 through 25. Custom Truck will display the Linerunner 700 and Linerunner 800 Cable Placer... - October 15, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to Display Oil and Gas Equipment at Permian Basin Show Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will display several pieces of equipment at the Permian Basin International Oil Show in Odessa, Texas, on Oct. 16 through 18, 2018. The equipment displayed in booth OS308 will include cranes, vacuum excavators, and track equipment, and will highlight the wide-variety... - October 08, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Load King Announces New 60-Ton Lowboy Trailer Today, Load King LLC, the iconic manufacturer of trailers and specialized equipment, announced its LK503/605 SS SF 60-Ton Lowboy, the newest addition to the OEM’s trailer and equipment portfolio. - September 25, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with Hi-Vac Corporation Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a strategic partnership with Hi-Vac Corporation. This partnership positions Custom Truck as an authorized dealer of Hi-Vac products in the United States. “We’re excited to add Hi-Vac products to our portfolio,” said Paul Brouwers,... - September 19, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Load King Sedalia Office Featured as Sedalia Showcase Load King’s Sedalia, Missouri location was featured yesterday as this year’s Sedalia Showcase. Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source, opened the new location at 5105 Pelham Drive in May of 2018. The new facility, located in Thomas Meadows Industrial Park, occupies... - August 18, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with Cusco Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into a partnership with Cusco. The partnership positions Custom Truck as the authorized dealer of Cusco products in the United States. “We’re excited about adding Cusco products to our increasing portfolio of vacuum products. As part of... - August 14, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Florida Association of Counties Learn About Indoor Air Quality Building health and efficiency on display at the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Annual Conference & Education Exposition - June 24, 2018 - Pure Air Control Services, Inc.

Bringing Building Health to Commercial Properties Building Owners and Managers to Learn Importance of Building Health and Indoor Air Quality at BOMA 2018 - June 22, 2018 - Pure Air Control Services, Inc.

Custom Truck One Source to Display Load King Trailers at EUFMC Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will showcase a variety of Load King trailers at the upcoming Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference (EUFMC) held June 3-6 in Williamsburg, VA. Load King LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Custom Truck, produces first-class trailers and heavy equipment. “We’re... - May 24, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to Host Ribbon Cutting for Virginia Expansion Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will host a ribbon cutting for an expansion at their Forest, Virginia location on May 17, 2018. The ribbon cutting, facilitated by the Bedford County Office of Economic Development will take place at 10:00 am (ET). The ribbon cutting will take place at 1092 Blackwater... - May 07, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source to be Featured on The Fox Business Network’s Manufacturing Marvels Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will be featured on an episode of Manufacturing Marvels, a nationally televised program on the Fox Business Network on April 25th at 8:30 PM CDT. The spotlight will be filmed on location at the Custom Truck headquarters in Kansas City. Produced by Marvel Production... - April 24, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck Featured by Manufacturing Today for Furnishing Equipment Innovations, High ROI for Customers “There’s no other company like us,” Custom Truck One Source CEO Fred Ross says. When it comes to specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions, the Kansas City, Mo.-based company does it all: sales, rentals, aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization and remanufacturing,... - April 20, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Announces Open House at Oklahoma City Office Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) will host an Open House and Grand Opening, showcasing their facility in Oklahoma City. The event will be held on May 9, 2018 starting at 10:30 am at 6725 SW 44th Street. “We’re excited to open up our facility, allowing our customers and the community... - April 16, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Rolls Out New Load King Propane Crane Service Truck Custom Truck One Source will debut a new propane crane service truck at the NPGA Southeastern Convention & International Propane Expo held April 6-8 in Atlanta, GA. Offering a design specific to the market, this unit continues Custom Truck’s expansion of their propane products and services. “This... - April 07, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Forms Strategic Partnership with Tornado Global Hydrovac Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) has entered into an exclusive partnership with Tornado Global Hydrovac. The new partnership positions Custom Truck as the single distributor for Tornado products in the United States. “We’re proud to partner with Tornado and excited about this relationship... - April 03, 2018 - Custom Truck One Source

Pure Air Control Services New TIPS Cooperative Purchasing Indoor Air Quality Vendor World renowned Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) firm makes improving building health and energy efficiency easier for city, county and state government agencies, as well as educational institutions and non-profits with TIPS cooperative purchasing contracts. - February 14, 2018 - Pure Air Control Services, Inc.

Reliable Parts is Now the Authorized Distributor for Fisher & Paykel Replacement Parts Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Fisher & Paykel product line including DCS brand appliances. - January 31, 2018 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Pure Air Control Services Inc. Brings Indoor Air Quality Expertise as New Vendor with E&I Cooperative Services Industry leading Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) firm strives to make improving the health, comfort and energy efficiency of educational facilities easier through a new lead public agency contract with E&I Cooperative Services. - January 25, 2018 - Pure Air Control Services, Inc.

Reliable Parts Kitchener, ON Branch Location Moving New Reliable Parts location opening in Waterloo, ON. - December 11, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

Hurricane Harvey Flooding Poses Health Risks to Public Says Pure Air Control Services Inc. Flooding poses health risks from regional petrochemical production, agriculture and sewage overflow along the Texas gulf coast. As the rains stop and flood waters recede concerns for public health grow. Flood water and its residual cleanup is toxic because it may contain several harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, molds, protozoa, and viruses. Flooding poses health risks from other detrimental remains of biological and a-biological pollutants, as well. - September 16, 2017 - Pure Air Control Services, Inc.

Reliable Parts Ltd. Opens New Store in Abbotsford, British Columbia The new Reliable Parts Abbotsford store is located at 107-34425 McConnell Rd. - August 26, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

ePIPE® Team Awarded U.S. Patent for Application of an “In-place” Coating to Protect Drinking Water Pipes Against Corrosion and Leaks ePIPE has been awarded another patent that provides protection against leaks and the harmful effects of corrosion that can result in lead and copper leaching. - August 12, 2017 - Pipe Restoration Technologies, LLC

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Implement Mandate to Reduce Legionella Risks in Healthcare Facilities Pure Air Control Services in conjunction with their Environmental Diagnostics Laboratory assists healthcare facilities with fulfillment of the newly mandated CMS Legionella requirements. - July 22, 2017 - Pure Air Control Services, Inc.

Reliable Parts is Now the Canadian Distributor for Cavavin Replacement Parts Reliable Parts supplies parts for the entire Cavavin product line. - July 07, 2017 - Reliable Parts Ltd.

ePIPE® Team Awarded U.S. Patent, Brings Lead Leaching from Lead Service Lines Into Compliance Pipe Restoration Technologies announced it has been granted a patent for protection against harmful lead and copper leaching in LSLs. - June 22, 2017 - Pipe Restoration Technologies, LLC

Pure Air Control Services Wants You to Join Their Team Big signing bonus available to qualified applicants. - June 03, 2017 - Pure Air Control Services, Inc.

Environmental Diagnostics Laboratory Writes Chapter on Indoor Air Pollutants in Newly Published Book on Allergen Immunotherapy This chapter illustrates the correlation between indoor air quality, allergies and public health - March 30, 2017 - Pure Air Control Services, Inc.

Test Confirms ePIPE's LeadSmart™ Technology Brings Lead Levels Into Compliance with EPA Guidelines A lead test recently conducted after an ePIPE restoration project revealed the patented epoxy coating is the fastest method to safely bring lead leaching into compliance. Independent test results showed that after ePIPE was applied to the lead pipes, lead leaching in the tap water was reduced to levels far below the United States EPA’s cutoff of 15ppb. Not only do the public mains and branch lines need to be protected, but the pipes inside buildings and homes may also have lead contributors. - October 27, 2016 - Pipe Restoration Technologies, LLC

Pure Air Control Services Recognized in the 2016 Gulf Coast 500 The Gulf Coast Business Review annually features a ranking of the largest top 500 companies located throughout the Gulf Coast of Florida. - September 17, 2016 - Pure Air Control Services, Inc.

Pure Air Control Services Honored in 2016 Florida FAST 100 Compiled using data obtained by research directors in their four Florida markets, the Florida Fast 100 reflects the diversity of businesses throughout the Sunshine State. - September 09, 2016 - Pure Air Control Services, Inc.