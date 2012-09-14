PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its new REMARKETING feature. Companies around the globe now have the chance to launch job ads and employer branding campaigns specifically targeted to users who have previously interacted with the career page. In this... - December 18, 2019 - SmartDreamers
Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals. - December 18, 2019 - Psychological Associates
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products. - December 15, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
UpsideLMS wins Gold and Silver awards at the prestigious 2019 Brandon Hall Awards, in partnership with Doha Bank and Firstsource, respectively. - December 12, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Ram Sridhar as Associate Product Manager for Eemax. - December 12, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Jeffery Janosik, CPA, recently joined the team of Elek and Noss CPAs as the new Supervisor. - December 11, 2019 - Elek & Noss LLC
60-year-old consulting firm revamps signature Leadership Through People Skills workshop. - December 11, 2019 - Psychological Associates
John M. Collins was a key player on the forensic team that helped solve the 1996 Olympic bombing. Now an executive coach and leadership strategist, the lessons he learned from Atlanta still shape how he encourages his clients. - December 10, 2019 - Critical Victories, LLC
GeekTek Provides Specialized Technology Consulting and Implementation Services - December 09, 2019 - GeekTek IT Services
60-year-old consulting firm adds organizational and performance experts to its organization. - December 07, 2019 - Psychological Associates
The holidays are a time of giving and making a difference in your community. That is not lost on Fusion Medical Staffing. This year, Fusion Medical Staffing has partnered with Angels Among Us, a local organization committed to helping families suffering from pediatric cancer. When a child is diagnosed... - December 06, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing
myHRcounsel™ to deliver legal and compliance advisory content and services through Greenshades’ Payroll & HR Platform. - December 05, 2019 - myHRcounsel
Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
Podblade is changing the way podcasters create, promote, and grow their platforms, in this rapidly growing space. Podblade’s platform now empowers established and upstart podcasters to easily upload their raw content, communicate with their personal podcast manager, and download their completed files directly from the site. The service streamlines the editing process so podcasters can spend more time on the activities that drew them to podcasting in the first place. - December 04, 2019 - Podblade
Venbridge, a Canadian finance company offering non-dilutive venture debt, SR&ED financing, and tax credit consulting services, announces it is moving its main office to a new larger office space in Toronto, Ontario to accommodate continued business growth.
Venbridge will utilize the new office to... - December 04, 2019 - Venbridge
Robert Rosenfeld, Founder and CEO of Idea Connections Systems, Inc.® received the 2019 Race Amity Medal of Honor Award at the annual National Race Amity Conference in Boston on November 21, 2019.
The award is conferred on individuals “who have engaged in close cross racial/cross cultural collaboration... - November 28, 2019 - Idea Connection Systems
Leading project management professional consulting practice in Boulder, Colorado announces PMP course and online workshop event for January 4, 2020. - November 28, 2019 - PMP Insights
Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President and CEO of Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, will be the featured guest on this week’s edition of 95.5 (FM) WPGC’s Community Focus. Hosted by seasoned broadcaster Guy Lambert, listeners can tune in from 6 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, November... - November 24, 2019 - LEAP LLC
Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals. - November 23, 2019 - Psychological Associates
AccuSource is preparing for its free yearly compliance webinar, and 2019 is set to be an interesting and informative edition of this popular series. Topics covered will include: jurisdictions with new "ban the box" or salary history bans and privacy considerations, the upcoming Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Clearinghouse, and more. - November 23, 2019 - AccuSource, Inc.
Zydus Group’s L&D Head set to join UpsideLMS’ Director for an insightful webinar on "LMS & Business Impact: Connecting the Dots." - November 21, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
BrightStar Care of Marietta and Cherokee County is hosting an event to celebrate an unprecedented seven nominations for BrightStar’s 2019 Caregiver of the Year. - November 20, 2019 - BrightStar Care of Cherokee County
On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian swept through the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas leaving behind complete devastation. The powerful storm eventually made its way up the Carolina coastline, causing immense damage to many places in its path, including Ocracoke Island, NC. As word spread and images... - November 16, 2019 - Acquire
60-year-old St. Louis consulting firm revamps signature Leadership through People Skills workshop - November 16, 2019 - Psychological Associates
Students from Oak Ridge High School in Orlando toured Avant Healthcare Professionals’ offices on October 24, 2019 to experience the company’s different departments, classes and simulation labs. Oak Ridge is one of three Florida-based schools that are the first in the state to launch 3DE by... - November 15, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals
Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced that it will exhibit at the Ohio Organization of Nurse Leaders November 13-15, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.
“Our team is looking forward to connecting... - November 15, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals
Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) was awarded its ninth consecutive "A" in fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. - November 13, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
60-year-old consulting firm hires team members to assist with company's continuous growth. - November 07, 2019 - Psychological Associates
Companies that want to be a best place to work, where everyone who enters says “Wow!,” need to cultivate best-ever bosses, the kind who inspire everyone around them to be the best they can be. Leadership expert Deb Boelkes provides a simple blueprint for nurturing your existing team leaders to achieve best-ever boss status. - November 06, 2019 - Business World Rising, LLC
Carecube is pleased to expand their office locations in order to provide better healthcare to the community.
Carecube, a modern multi-speciality healthcare company that prioritizes patient-centered care, opens seven locations throughout New York with more coming soon. The company’s goal is to... - November 06, 2019 - Carecube
Nationwide Testing Association, Inc. recently launched a new resource center online. The resource center is aimed at keeping clients up-to-date on all things compliance. In Nationwide Testing Association, Inc.'s resource center, you will find training videos, and news releases on current industry topics. - November 05, 2019 - Nationwide Testing Association Inc.
Expansion into its newest market, Iowa, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. continued to grow in 2019. - October 31, 2019 - Weichert Real Estate Affiliates
Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals. - October 31, 2019 - Psychological Associates
Know You More (“Know You More”), U.K.’s emerging leader in executive-level coaching at scale was awarded the Scottish Herald Digital Business Awards in the Charity and Social Enterprise category on Oct. 23, 2019 at a ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland.
With a vision to create a future in... - October 31, 2019 - Know You More
Lanteria HR now allows managers and supervisors to track costs spent on training and developing individual employees. - October 31, 2019 - Lanteria
Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company for the transportation, warehouse, and logistics industry, opened a new office in Las Vegas, Nevada to accommodate its rapid growth and leverage the area’s diverse talent pool.
Spectra360’s recent acquisition of Raso Solutions, a staff... - October 30, 2019 - Spectra360
The Game of Modern Recruiting is Changing and Jeff Martin is Leading the Way - October 29, 2019 - University Recruiters
Hindsyght has launched a new website for IT Professional Services Firms to connect with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that need their services and for SMEs to have confidence in their selection of IT Professional Services Firms, all with the goal of getting IT Projects done right. The information... - October 28, 2019 - Hindsyght
The secret to Living is Giving. A simple principle that is the guiding force behind the Basket Brigade of Suburban Chicago. In its fifth year, the Basket Brigade is delivering 2,000 complete Thanksgiving dinners to local area families-in-need. Each Thanksgiving basket feeds a family of five, and includes... - October 26, 2019 - The Basket Brigade of Suburban Chicago
UpsideLMS has recently revamped its corporate website with a fresh new look and great user experience – www.upsidelms.com. - October 25, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.
20four7VA has partnered with Infinitech Training Center (ITC) with the goal of providing better job opportunities to prospective virtual assistants in Lucena, Quezon, Philippines. - October 25, 2019 - 20Four7VA
In a move that benefits life science companies throughout the San Diego area, Bench International has hired Tom Murphy as its new Vice President of Business Development and Executive Recruitment. Murphy, who led the business development program at CONNECT, a top innovation company accelerator in San... - October 24, 2019 - Bench International
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Recruiter, Lisa Baaklini of Walter Garcia as CV Programmer for Benedettini Cabinetry. - October 24, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
On Monday, October 14th, Cygnet Infotech emerged as one of the four winners at HDFC Bank’s Digital Innovation Summit (DIS) held in MIIC, MNIT, Jaipur for our unique Fintech Innovation, the GRC Score. As an awardee, Cygnet will now get a chance to deploy this outstanding solution in HDFC Bank. - October 24, 2019 - Cygnet Infotech Pvt Ltd
Connecting employers and jobseekers in real-time. - October 23, 2019 - Hands On
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Daniel Millard as Midwest Regional Sales Manager for Eemax. - October 23, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
A new i4cp study examines the disability inclusion practices organizations are using to engage with workers with disabilities to meet current and future talent needs. - October 22, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
Collaboration to Deliver Personalized, Interactive, Economic, and Behavioral Lessons to Youth Worldwide. - October 21, 2019 - MobLab
At UiPath Partner FORWARD III JOLT Advantage Group takes home Innovating RPA award for its ability to democratize RPA, drive customer results and ensure implementation success with Automation First strategies. - October 18, 2019 - JOLT Advantage Group
SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its selection as one of three finalists for the “Scale-up Automation” category at the upcoming UiPath Automation Awards. - October 18, 2019 - SmartDreamers