Remarketing for Talent Acquisition: Smartdreamers Launches the New REMARKETING Feature SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its new REMARKETING feature. Companies around the globe now have the chance to launch job ads and employer branding campaigns specifically targeted to users who have previously interacted with the career page. In this... - December 18, 2019 - SmartDreamers

Voices of the Region Holds March Speaker Series Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals. - December 18, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Brian Eason as SE Regional General Manager for Rugby Architectural Building Products. - December 15, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

A Twin-Win for UpsideLMS at the 2019 Brandon Hall Awards UpsideLMS wins Gold and Silver awards at the prestigious 2019 Brandon Hall Awards, in partnership with Doha Bank and Firstsource, respectively. - December 12, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Ram Sridhar as Midwest Associate Product Manager for Eemax Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Ram Sridhar as Associate Product Manager for Eemax. - December 12, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Elek & Noss CPAs Announce the Hiring of New Supervisor Jeffery Janosik, CPA, recently joined the team of Elek and Noss CPAs as the new Supervisor. - December 11, 2019 - Elek & Noss LLC

Psychological Associates Holds First Q4 Leadership: The People Skills Advantage 60-year-old consulting firm revamps signature Leadership Through People Skills workshop. - December 11, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Forensic Expert Shares Experiences, Lessons on Richard Jewell and 1996 Olympic Bombing John M. Collins was a key player on the forensic team that helped solve the 1996 Olympic bombing. Now an executive coach and leadership strategist, the lessons he learned from Atlanta still shape how he encourages his clients. - December 10, 2019 - Critical Victories, LLC

Psychological Associates Hires Two Team Members 60-year-old consulting firm adds organizational and performance experts to its organization. - December 07, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Fusion Medical Staffing Celebrates Christmas with Angels Among Us, Helping Families with Pediatric Cancer The holidays are a time of giving and making a difference in your community. That is not lost on Fusion Medical Staffing. This year, Fusion Medical Staffing has partnered with Angels Among Us, a local organization committed to helping families suffering from pediatric cancer. When a child is diagnosed... - December 06, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

New Partnership Extends Greenshades’ Payroll and Employment Law Compliance Services myHRcounsel™ to deliver legal and compliance advisory content and services through Greenshades’ Payroll & HR Platform. - December 05, 2019 - myHRcounsel

New i4cp Study Shows High-Performance Organizations Are 11x More Likely to Focus on Cultural Synergies During Acquisitions Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Podblade Launches All-In-One Podcast Editing Solution Podblade is changing the way podcasters create, promote, and grow their platforms, in this rapidly growing space. Podblade’s platform now empowers established and upstart podcasters to easily upload their raw content, communicate with their personal podcast manager, and download their completed files directly from the site. The service streamlines the editing process so podcasters can spend more time on the activities that drew them to podcasting in the first place. - December 04, 2019 - Podblade

Venbridge Moves to New Offices to Accommodate Growth Venbridge, a Canadian finance company offering non-dilutive venture debt, SR&ED financing, and tax credit consulting services, announces it is moving its main office to a new larger office space in Toronto, Ontario to accommodate continued business growth. Venbridge will utilize the new office to... - December 04, 2019 - Venbridge

Race Amity Honors Innovation Expert Robert Rosenfeld, Founder and CEO of Idea Connections Systems, Inc.® received the 2019 Race Amity Medal of Honor Award at the annual National Race Amity Conference in Boston on November 21, 2019. The award is conferred on individuals “who have engaged in close cross racial/cross cultural collaboration... - November 28, 2019 - Idea Connection Systems

PMP Insights Announces Online CAPM/PMP Exam Prep Workshop Leading project management professional consulting practice in Boulder, Colorado announces PMP course and online workshop event for January 4, 2020. - November 28, 2019 - PMP Insights

Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President/CEO LEAP, LLC, and LEAP Foundation DC, Featured on Community Focus Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President and CEO of Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, will be the featured guest on this week’s edition of 95.5 (FM) WPGC’s Community Focus. Hosted by seasoned broadcaster Guy Lambert, listeners can tune in from 6 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, November... - November 24, 2019 - LEAP LLC

Voices of the Region Holds February Speaker Series Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals. - November 23, 2019 - Psychological Associates

AccuSource Gearing Up for Complimentary 2019 Year-End Compliance Webinar AccuSource is preparing for its free yearly compliance webinar, and 2019 is set to be an interesting and informative edition of this popular series. Topics covered will include: jurisdictions with new "ban the box" or salary history bans and privacy considerations, the upcoming Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Clearinghouse, and more. - November 23, 2019 - AccuSource, Inc.

Zydus Group L&D Head Shares Insights on LMS & Business Impact (Webinar) Zydus Group’s L&D Head set to join UpsideLMS’ Director for an insightful webinar on "LMS & Business Impact: Connecting the Dots." - November 21, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

BrightStar Care Honors Seven Caregiver of the Year Nominees BrightStar Care of Marietta and Cherokee County is hosting an event to celebrate an unprecedented seven nominations for BrightStar’s 2019 Caregiver of the Year. - November 20, 2019 - BrightStar Care of Cherokee County

Acquire Donates to Hurricane Relief Efforts On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian swept through the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas leaving behind complete devastation. The powerful storm eventually made its way up the Carolina coastline, causing immense damage to many places in its path, including Ocracoke Island, NC. As word spread and images... - November 16, 2019 - Acquire

Psychological Associates Introduces Q4 Leadership: The People Skills Advantage 60-year-old St. Louis consulting firm revamps signature Leadership through People Skills workshop - November 16, 2019 - Psychological Associates

3DE Students Learn About Careers in Healthcare Staffing as Avant Healthcare Professionals Hosts 117 Freshmen from Oak Ridge High School Students from Oak Ridge High School in Orlando toured Avant Healthcare Professionals’ offices on October 24, 2019 to experience the company’s different departments, classes and simulation labs. Oak Ridge is one of three Florida-based schools that are the first in the state to launch 3DE by... - November 15, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at the 2019 OONL Conference Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced that it will exhibit at the Ohio Organization of Nurse Leaders November 13-15, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. “Our team is looking forward to connecting... - November 15, 2019 - Avant Healthcare Professionals

HCA/HealthONE’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center Receives Ninth Consecutive "A" Grade in Leapfrog Hospital Safety Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) was awarded its ninth consecutive "A" in fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer healthcare. - November 13, 2019 - Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Psychological Associates Hires Two Consultants 60-year-old consulting firm hires team members to assist with company's continuous growth. - November 07, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Insights from Business World Rising to Give Any Company the Wow Factor Companies that want to be a best place to work, where everyone who enters says “Wow!,” need to cultivate best-ever bosses, the kind who inspire everyone around them to be the best they can be. Leadership expert Deb Boelkes provides a simple blueprint for nurturing your existing team leaders to achieve best-ever boss status. - November 06, 2019 - Business World Rising, LLC

Multi-Speciality Medical Practice Welcomes New Patients to Seven Office Locations Throughout New York Carecube is pleased to expand their office locations in order to provide better healthcare to the community. Carecube, a modern multi-speciality healthcare company that prioritizes patient-centered care, opens seven locations throughout New York with more coming soon. The company’s goal is to... - November 06, 2019 - Carecube

Compliance Resources from Nationwide Testing Association, Inc. Nationwide Testing Association, Inc. recently launched a new resource center online. The resource center is aimed at keeping clients up-to-date on all things compliance. In Nationwide Testing Association, Inc.'s resource center, you will find training videos, and news releases on current industry topics. - November 05, 2019 - Nationwide Testing Association Inc.

Voices of the Region Holds January Speaker Series Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals. - October 31, 2019 - Psychological Associates

Know You More Wins Digital Business Award Know You More (“Know You More”), U.K.’s emerging leader in executive-level coaching at scale was awarded the Scottish Herald Digital Business Awards in the Charity and Social Enterprise category on Oct. 23, 2019 at a ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland. With a vision to create a future in... - October 31, 2019 - Know You More

Lanteria HR Introduces New Training Budget Feature Lanteria HR now allows managers and supervisors to track costs spent on training and developing individual employees. - October 31, 2019 - Lanteria

Expansion Into New State Enables Spectra360 to Accelerate Growth in Recruiting for Transportation, Logistics, and Warehouse Industry Spectra360, an award-winning national recruiting company for the transportation, warehouse, and logistics industry, opened a new office in Las Vegas, Nevada to accommodate its rapid growth and leverage the area’s diverse talent pool. Spectra360’s recent acquisition of Raso Solutions, a staff... - October 30, 2019 - Spectra360

Hindsyght Launches New Site to Help Businesses be More Confident in Selecting IT Services Firms Hindsyght has launched a new website for IT Professional Services Firms to connect with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that need their services and for SMEs to have confidence in their selection of IT Professional Services Firms, all with the goal of getting IT Projects done right. The information... - October 28, 2019 - Hindsyght

Basket Brigade Delivers Thanksgiving Dinners...and a Message of Hope The secret to Living is Giving. A simple principle that is the guiding force behind the Basket Brigade of Suburban Chicago. In its fifth year, the Basket Brigade is delivering 2,000 complete Thanksgiving dinners to local area families-in-need. Each Thanksgiving basket feeds a family of five, and includes... - October 26, 2019 - The Basket Brigade of Suburban Chicago

UpsideLMS Revamps Its Corporate Website; Promises a Fresh UI & Enhanced UX UpsideLMS has recently revamped its corporate website with a fresh new look and great user experience – www.upsidelms.com. - October 25, 2019 - UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.

20four7VA Announces Partnership with ITC 20four7VA has partnered with Infinitech Training Center (ITC) with the goal of providing better job opportunities to prospective virtual assistants in Lucena, Quezon, Philippines. - October 25, 2019 - 20Four7VA

Tom Murphy Joins Bench International as VP of Business Development and Executive Recruitment In a move that benefits life science companies throughout the San Diego area, Bench International has hired Tom Murphy as its new Vice President of Business Development and Executive Recruitment. Murphy, who led the business development program at CONNECT, a top innovation company accelerator in San... - October 24, 2019 - Bench International

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Walter Garcia as CV Programmer for Benedettini Cabinetry Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Recruiter, Lisa Baaklini of Walter Garcia as CV Programmer for Benedettini Cabinetry. - October 24, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Cygnet GRC Wins the HDFC DIS Award at Jaipur On Monday, October 14th, Cygnet Infotech emerged as one of the four winners at HDFC Bank’s Digital Innovation Summit (DIS) held in MIIC, MNIT, Jaipur for our unique Fintech Innovation, the GRC Score. As an awardee, Cygnet will now get a chance to deploy this outstanding solution in HDFC Bank. - October 24, 2019 - Cygnet Infotech Pvt Ltd

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Daniel Millard as Midwest Regional Sales Manager for Eemax Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Daniel Millard as Midwest Regional Sales Manager for Eemax. - October 23, 2019 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

49% of Organizations Hire People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, But 81% in the U.S. Remain Unemployed A new i4cp study examines the disability inclusion practices organizations are using to engage with workers with disabilities to meet current and future talent needs. - October 22, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Andrew Nikou Foundation Partners with and Invests in MobLab Inc. to Scale Personalized Learning Platform Collaboration to Deliver Personalized, Interactive, Economic, and Behavioral Lessons to Youth Worldwide. - October 21, 2019 - MobLab

JOLT Advantage Group Wins 2019 UiPath Partner of the Year Award At UiPath Partner FORWARD III JOLT Advantage Group takes home Innovating RPA award for its ability to democratize RPA, drive customer results and ensure implementation success with Automation First strategies. - October 18, 2019 - JOLT Advantage Group