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Vertis Health Appoints Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration
Vertis Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration. Hollie’s appointment marks an important step in Vertis’s commitment to providing effective and reliable services across Worcestershire, with her role focusing on the new Neighbourhood Health programme. - August 06, 2026 - Vertis Health
Jeevan Uthaman Offers Kerala Entrepreneurs Free Growth Clarity Diagnostic Built on 12 Years of Work
Brand strategist with 12+ years experience launches five-minute clarity tool for stuck entrepreneurs. - July 19, 2026 - Jeevan Uthaman
Government Workforce Network LLC Surpasses 970 Colleges and Universities Across Six Countries, Launching the Next Phase of Global Workforce Innovation
Government Workforce Network LLC has expanded its international network to more than 970 colleges and universities across the United States, the United Kingdom, Austria, France, Germany, and Ireland. As the organization enters its next phase of growth, it is inviting Founding Strategic Sponsors to help advance university engagement, workforce innovation, artificial intelligence readiness, and the mobilization of student-led innovation. - July 14, 2026 - Government Workforce Network LLC
VR Corporatenext Has Launched SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA
VR Corporatenext has launched SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA: A Strategic Gateway to Italy’s and Europe’s Dynamic Industrial Ecosystem for Italian and International Enterprises. - July 13, 2026 - VR CORPORATENEXT
Fraoula.co AI Expands Enterprise AI Solutions to Help Global Organizations Accelerate Secure Digital Transformation
Fraoula.co AI, a global enterprise AI and data analytics company, today announced the expansion of its enterprise artificial intelligence solutions designed to help organizations accelerate digital transformation through secure AI adoption, intelligent automation, cloud modernization, and... - July 12, 2026 - Fraoula
Avionté Appoints Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer
Avionté, a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software, has appointed Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15, 2026. Izzo brings more than two decades of experience scaling technology businesses, with prior leadership roles at Fullsteam, NCR Corporation, and Nielsen. - July 02, 2026 - Avionte
GW Health Announces Strategic AI Partnership to Expand Communications Capabilities
Announced at the Cannes Lions Festival, the collaboration pairs senior communications expertise with innovative scientific storytelling. - June 22, 2026 - GW Health Agency
Mensen Praten Expands to 11 Industry Verticals, Deploying Credentialed Remote Agents Across Solar, Home Improvement, Senior Care, and More
Mensen Praten is a U.S.-based BPO providing 24/7 remote customer and technical support through credentialed agents across 11 industries, helping small and mid-size businesses deliver knowledgeable, reliable, and scalable service. - June 22, 2026 - Mensen Praten
Onward Group Holdings, LLC Expands Into a Diversified, Multi-Brand Talent Platform
Platform spans specialized brands providing deep domain expertise to leading organizations across sectors. - June 04, 2026 - Onward Group Holdings
KP Staffing Announces Upcoming Round Rock, TX, Office Opening to Support the Austin Market
KP Staffing is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its new Round Rock, Texas office, which will support businesses and job seekers throughout the greater Austin area. This expansion reflects KP Staffing’s continued growth and commitment to delivering reliable staffing solutions across Texas’s rapidly expanding markets. - May 26, 2026 - KP Staffing
SoulSync Launches Human-Centered Workplace Wellbeing Platform
New platform bridges the gap between employee experience and leadership insight with real-time, privacy-first intelligence. - May 20, 2026 - SoulSync
Skillsline and Greater Health Now Partner with Triumph Treatment Services to Champion Workforce Development Through Innovative Pilot Program
Triumph Treatment Services, in partnership with Greater Health Now and Skillsline, completed a workforce development pilot in Yakima, WA, focused on building human skills among behavioral health staff. Nearly 100 employees participated, showing strong engagement and measurable growth in areas like emotional intelligence and resilience, supporting improved workforce retention and quality of care. - May 15, 2026 - Skillsline
Best Companies Group Launches Best Places to Work in PA Program
Registration is now open for employers looking to benchmark workplace culture and earn recognition as a top employer in Pennsylvania. - May 15, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Opens 2026 Best Banks to Work For Program for Registration
Free national recognition program helps banks benchmark culture, strengthen engagement, and stand out to top talent. - May 15, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Launches Free Best Places to Work in NYC Program
New York City Employers Gain a Competitive Edge Through Workplace Recognition and Employee Feedback. - May 15, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Opens Registration for Best Places to Work in Oklahoma Program
Best Companies Group has opened registration for the 2026 Best Places to Work in Oklahoma program, recognizing employers that demonstrate excellence in employee engagement, workplace culture, and organizational success. - May 15, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Opens 2026 Best Places to Work in Chicago Program
Best Companies Group has opened free registration for the 2026 Best Places to Work in Chicago program, recognizing employers that excel in workplace culture and employee engagement across the city. - May 15, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Minnesota Company Launches Free Behavioral Health Directory with 34,000+ Providers
Fluency Digital Inc. launches a free online multilingual directory of 34,900+ mental health and substance use providers across Minnesota. The platform includes a guided search tool, cost estimator, and payer-facing compliance tools that detect ghost networks and directory inaccuracies before CMS does. - May 13, 2026 - Fluency Digital
BHM CPA Group Expands Regional Presence with Opening of Indianapolis Office
BHM CPA Group has opened an Indianapolis office, marking the firm's first location in Indiana and its eighth overall. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the full-service CPA firm now serves clients across Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Indiana. The new office offers tax, audit, advisory, M&A consulting, and specialty tax services to Indianapolis-area businesses and individuals. - May 13, 2026 - BHM CPA Group
Age Well Care - Home Care Organisation brings Medicare-Funded Respite Care to Dementia Families in Santa Barbara County Through Nolia Health Guide Partnership
Age Well Care, a premium non-medical senior home care agency serving Santa Barbara County, has been selected by Nolia Health as a respite care partner under Medicare's Guide Model. Eligible families caring for a loved one with dementia can now access up to $2,500 in annual in-home respite care — more than 65 hours of professional caregiver support — fully covered by Original Medicare, at no out-of-pocket cost. - April 21, 2026 - Age Well Care
New UK Marketing Cv Guidance Urges Candidates to Prove Commercial Impact, Not Just List Channels
Updated guidance from Brendan Hope CV Writing explains why many marketing CVs underperform in fast shortlisting and offers a practical “impact-first” structure that makes results, scope and decision-making clear. - April 20, 2026 - Brendan Hope CV Writing
New UK Executive CV Guidance Urges Senior Leaders to Lead with Scope, Outcomes and Leadership Proof, Not Task Lists
Brendan Hope CV Writing has published updated UK guidance for director and executive-level jobseekers, outlining why many senior CVs underperform in fast shortlisting. The guidance recommends a “scope first” structure that helps recruiters place level quickly, see outcomes early, and understand leadership impact without wading through long responsibility lists. - April 19, 2026 - Brendan Hope CV Writing
HELPipedia Launches Nationwide Platform to Support Special Needs Families Across the U.S.
HELPipedia, a New Jersey-based nonprofit, has launched a nationwide platform designed to help families navigate the complexities of special needs care with trusted guidance, resources, and support. Led by President and Co-Founder Phil Vetrano, the initiative brings clarity and connection to a fragmented system by combining technology with a mission-driven approach. - April 17, 2026 - HELPipedia
North Orange County ROP Celebrates Vocational Nursing Graduates Ready to Serve Communities
The North Orange County Regional Occupational Program (ROP) in Anaheim, California, proudly announces the graduation of its Vocational Nursing Class of 2026. - April 16, 2026 - North Orange County ROP
Pennant Equity Partners Acquires SurePeople, Inc., Positioning the Innovative Platform for AI-Driven Growth in Enterprise People Intelligence
Pennant Equity Partners, a private investment and operating firm has acquired SurePeople, Inc., a behavioral intelligence platform serving enterprise customers. The company will operate going forward as SurePeople Technologies, Inc. The transaction brings growth capital and direct operational... - April 09, 2026 - SurePeople Technologies, Inc.
Best Companies Group Announces 2026 Best Places to Work in Maine Registration Now Open
Best Companies Group has announced the launch of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Maine program, recognizing organizations that foster strong workplace cultures and positive employee experiences. Maine employers can participate to gather employee feedback, compare workplace performance, and earn statewide recognition. - April 08, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Launches 2026 Best Places to Work in Ohio Program
The 2026 Best Places to Work in Ohio program invites organizations across the state to evaluate workplace culture, gather employee feedback, and earn recognition as leading employers. - April 07, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Opens Registration for Best Places to Work in New Jersey Program
Registration Now Open for 2026 Program Recognizing Employers Leading the Way in Workplace Culture and Employee Engagement Across New Jersey. - April 07, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Announces 2026 Best Places to Work in Michigan Registration Now Open
Organizations across Michigan can now participate in the 2026 Best Places to Work in Michigan program to gather employee feedback, evaluate workplace culture, and earn recognition as leading employers. - April 07, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Registration Opens for 2026 Best Places to Work in Insurance Program
Insurance employers nationwide can now participate in a workplace culture evaluation program designed to measure employee satisfaction, provide industry benchmarking, and recognize top-performing organizations. - April 07, 2026 - Best Companies Group
2026 Best Credit Unions to Work for Program Opens for Registration
Credit unions nationwide are invited to participate in a workplace evaluation program that provides employee insights, industry benchmarking, and recognition opportunities for high-performing organizations. - April 07, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Maxine L. Johnson Announces the Release of "W.I.F.E. Boss: Women. Inspired. Focused. Empowered. — Leading Powerfully Without Sacrificing Yourself"
A Transformational Blueprint for High-Achieving Women Seeking Success Without Self-Abandonment - April 02, 2026 - Maxine L. Johnson
Brexus MLS Solutions Launches Nationally, Appoints Co-Founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer
Brexus MLS Solutions today announced its official launch as a national strategic advisory and technology firm, appointing co-founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer. Headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida, Brexus is built to serve Multiple Listing Services, REALTOR® Associations, brokerages, PropTech companies, and, where aligned, Chambers of Commerce. - April 02, 2026 - Brexus
The Hiring System is Changing, but Veterans Are Still Being Filtered Out Before Being Seen
Government Workforce Network LLC introduces AI-aligned tools to translate military experience and restore visibility in modern hiring systems. - April 02, 2026 - Government Workforce Network LLC
D@W Publishing Releases New DEI Book Focused on Individual Workplace Inclusion
A new professional development book on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) provides practical strategies for building inclusive workplaces and strengthening leadership effectiveness. The guide helps professionals, managers, and HR leaders implement DEI principles to improve workplace culture, employee engagement, and organizational growth. - March 30, 2026 - D@W Publishing
Acumen International Announces Leadership Transition: Abid Hamid Appointed CEO, Founder Nick Ganzha Transitions to Chairman
Acumen International announces the appointment of Abid Hamid as Chief Executive Officer and the transition of founder Nick Ganzha to Chairman. The leadership change marks the company’s next phase of growth, focused on scaling compliant global employment solutions across 190+ countries. - March 24, 2026 - Acumen International: Global EOR | PEO
Caring Excellence Hiring Caregivers to Support Growing 24/7 Home Care Needs Across Northern Kentucky
Caring Excellence is hiring caregivers to meet growing demand for 24/7 in-home senior care across Northern Kentucky. Opportunities are available for compassionate individuals serving families in Union, Fort Thomas, Villa Hills, Edgewood, Florence, Covington, Newport, Hebron, Crestview Hills, Cold... - March 18, 2026 - Caring Excellence Northern Kentucky
Students and School Leavers Urged to Use "Skills-with-Proof" CVs as UK Entry-Level Competition Rises
Brendan Hope CV Writing has published a UK-focused guide to help students and school leavers write a first CV that shows evidence: projects, responsibilities and outcomes, rather than relying on job titles they don’t yet have. - March 15, 2026 - Brendan Hope CV Writing
ADVISA Launches AI Leadership Training Program “Leading With AI”
Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how organizations make decisions, communicate, and operate. Yet while many professionals have begun experimenting with AI tools, few leaders have received guidance on how those tools should influence leadership judgment and accountability. Carmel-based... - March 14, 2026 - ADVISA
Bchex Earns Great Place To Work Certification™
94% of employees say Bchex is a great place to work — 37 points above the national average - March 10, 2026 - Bchex
KARE Introduces NASTi - The First Free Staffing Solution for Senior and Post Acute Care
KARE is announcing the release of NASTi - Not Another Staffing Tool for the Industry. NASTi is a staff scheduling and time & attendance system designed specifically for the senior care and post acute care industry. It is 100% free for operators, can be deployed in less than two hours, integrates with most major EHR and HRIS systems and controls labor costs and increases employee work flexibility better than anything else in the market. NASTi is also designed to work seamlessly with the KARE. - February 17, 2026 - Kare Technologies
SparcStart Introduces Illuminate, a Turnkey Service for Making Employer Brand Content AI-Readable
New offering helps employers ensure accurate, structured information is discoverable by large language models as AI becomes a primary channel for job search. - February 16, 2026 - SparcStart
TKSoftware Launches AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software to Reduce Claim Denials and Maximize Reimbursements
TKSoftware Inc. today announced AI-Powered ICONIC Pro Billing Software. Designed to assist the office staff code charges correctly and efficiently. This is a major leap forward in Healthcare Billing Software powered by the best in class clearinghouse and revenue cycle support team in the industry. - February 13, 2026 - TKSoftware Inc.
POWER Applauds Introduction of SAFE Act to Strengthen Oversight of Temporary Staffing Agencies and Protect California Workers
California is one of the few large labor markets that does not currently require comprehensive statewide registration and licensing of temporary staffing agencies before they begin operations. (See attached chart) - February 12, 2026 - POWER
Choice Cyber Solutions Announces Leadership Evolution to Support Continued Growth and Client Success
Choice Cyber Solutions has formalized its leadership structure to support continued growth amid increasing cybersecurity and compliance demands. Co-founder Alex Spigel is serving as CEO, with Steve Rutkovitz continuing as President, alongside a strengthened executive team overseeing technology and operations. The update reflects how the company has been operating and enhances clarity, accountability, and execution for clients navigating complex regulatory requirements. - February 11, 2026 - Choice Cyber Solutions
Edmonton, Canada Holds "Visit Edmonton" Event, July 2026
A volunteer campaign, which launched as part of the growing national Healthcare Infusion movement, a grassroots effort helping communities across Canada attract and welcome healthcare professionals, is inviting all Americans to visit the area, July 3 to 12, 2026. - February 10, 2026 - Edmonton Healthcare Infusion
Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates Announces Practice & Career Transition Seminar Helping Orthodontists Navigate Career and Ownership Changes
Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates will host a Practice & Career Transition Seminar on April 30, 2026, in Orlando to help orthodontists navigate career and ownership changes. The half‑day event covers market trends, valuations, deal structures, communication strategies, and buyer preparation, featuring expert insights and Q&A. - February 09, 2026 - Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates, LLC
Bot Games Launches AI Agent Competition with 1 BTC Prize Pool, Open Source Only
New platform challenges developers to build autonomous AI agents using Llama, Mistral, and other open-source models in head-to-head competitions. - February 08, 2026 - AI Implemented
Top Talent Management Group, LLC Launches LIVE DRAFT™ - an Executive Combine + Draft Model for Evidence-Based Executive Leader Evaluation
Top Talent Management Group, LLC (TTMG) launched LIVE DRAFT™ (Roseville, CA; Jan 26, 2026): a Combine + Draft-style, evidence-only executive evaluation and peer ranking system—“not an interview, executive competition.” Built for board-defensible decisions with no résumé bias, integrity-first standards, and no hiring during LIVE DRAFT™. - February 07, 2026 - Top Talent Management Group, LLC
Edmonton, Canada Volunteers Launch Grassroots Healthcare Recruitment Effort
A new volunteer-run campaign has just launched in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, as part of the grassroots national Healthcare Infusion movement. The aim is to help recruit and welcome healthcare workers—without government funding or bureaucracy. The Edmonton chapter is connecting American doctors, nurses, and other health professionals with recruiters, helping newcomers settle, and promoting the region's lifestyle advantages to healthcare workers looking to relocate. - January 26, 2026 - Edmonton Healthcare Infusion