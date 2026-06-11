Recent Headlines
Within Veterinary Services
Every Wag Launches Care Connect, a Veterinary Platform Built to Extend Care Beyond the Appointment
Every Wag has launched Care Connect, a workflow platform for veterinary practices that connects intake, clinical documentation, and post-visit care into a single system, including interactive Care Guides that give pet owners accessible, always-available guidance after every appointment. - June 11, 2026 - Every Wag
Relief Veterinary Jobs Platform VetRelief.com Celebrates 35 Years as Leading Relief Veterinarian Jobs & Hiring Marketplace
VetRelief.com, founded in 1990, celebrates 35 years as a leading, affordable veterinary jobs platform. It connects hospitals with licensed vets via a unique bidding system for relief and permanent roles. Hospitals pay only a low flat success fee. Mission: bridge the gap between practices needing vets and professionals seeking opportunities. "Helping hospitals hire vets." - March 19, 2026 - VetRelief.com
Timeless Treasures Offers Healing Through Handcrafted Cremation and Breastmilk Jewelry
Timeless Treasures Co creates custom cremation and breastmilk preservation jewelry, providing a meaningful way to honor life’s milestones and preserve cherished memories. Founded by Elizabeth Palermo, a mother of two, the company was inspired by her experiences of personal loss and motherhood. - March 17, 2025 - Timeless Treasures Co
Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center Celebrates One Year of Groundbreaking Care in Richmond
Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center, Richmond's first women-led veterinary emergency practice, marks one year of serving the community. The facility has treated nearly 10,000 patients, offering 24/7 emergency care and specialties including cardiology, critical care, neurology, oncology, and surgery. The state-of-the-art center continues its mission of transforming veterinary medicine. - December 11, 2024 - Partner Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center
SeroRepair Announces New Office Location to Support Expansion and Growth
SeroRepair, an eye serum leader in the veterinary industry announces expansion to a new office location for increased operations, customer service, and product development, positioning the company for continued success in the veterinary industry. With an ever-growing demand for high-quality eye care products for small and large animals and a need for increasing efficiency in veterinary practices, SeroRepair has experienced significant growth over the past year. - December 10, 2024 - SeroRepair
VetTalk Partners with Vetcelerator
VetTalk has finalized a partnership with Vetcelerator. - November 25, 2024 - VetTalk Software, Inc.
Announcing the Outstanding Speaker Lineup for the ALSC’s Breathe and Thrive 2025 Symposium
The American Laser Study Club (ALSC) is excited to announce the exceptional lineup of speakers for the upcoming Breathe and Thrive 2025 Symposium, set to take place in beautiful Clearwater Beach, Florida, from January 31 to February 2, 2025. This premier event is a unique opportunity for clinicians... - September 29, 2024 - American Laser Study Club
QSM Diagnostics Enters Distribution Agreement with Vetsource
QSM Diagnostics, a diagnostic device and services company that helps veterinarians improve their diagnoses and treatment plans to provide better animal care and pet owner satisfaction, is happy to announce a distribution agreement with Vetsource, a leading online pharmacy, technology and data services platform serving thousands of veterinary practices and providing home delivery services to pet owners nationwide. - August 15, 2024 - QSM Diagnostics Inc
Supera Anesthesia Innovations Announces New President
Supera Anesthesia Innovations, a leader in the Veterinary Medical Equipment sector, announced on July 10 the promotion of Executive Vice President Patrick Berg to the position of President. (superavet.com) - July 12, 2024 - Supera Anesthesia Innovations
NAPHIA Elects Executive Leadership
The North American Pet Health Insurance Association’s (NAPHIA) Board of Directors recently held its bi-annual election to appoint its executive officers to a two-year term of service. - November 02, 2023 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association
University of Arizona Veterinary Interns Join Fidotek; Next-Gen AI to Transform $120B Pet Industry
Fidotek Corp embraces UArizona Veterinary College "VetCats" to drive digital pet wellness. Patented next-gen AI accelerates animal drug discovery and field clinical trials, predictively diagnoses pet illnesses, optimizes pet health insurance. CEO & inventor Andy Gibbs underscores intern impact. Fidotek pioneers big data / AI for pet industry transformation. - August 16, 2023 - Fidotek Corp
Angel Investors in Fidotek Corp, a Next-Gen AI Startup, Receive 35% Investment Tax Credit
Angel Investment program, per A.R.S. § 41-1518, spurs early Arizona small business investments, granting tax credits to angel investors certified by the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA). Fidotek, a patent leader in the high growth $120B pet industry, uses proprietary pet data to drive Next-Gen AI, transforming pet retail, veterinary care, diagnostics, clinical trials and pet health insurance. - August 16, 2023 - Fidotek Corp
FetchFind and World Pet Association Partner to Transform Pet Industry Education
FetchFind is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with The World Pet Association (WPA) to be unveiled at SUPERZOO in Las Vegas. This collaboration marks a new era of pet industry education by linking brands with a vast network of retail and pet care professionals through FetchFind's... - August 15, 2023 - FetchFind
North American Pet Insurance Industry Surpasses $3.5 Billion
The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) today released its 2023 State of the Industry (SOI) Report showing the North American pet health insurance sector grew by 23.5% in In-Force GWP over 2022. This year’s SOI Report highlights a number of noteworthy industry... - May 04, 2023 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association
Gallant Deepens Its Bench by Adding Dr. Valentine Williams as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Regulatory
Furthering its mission to bring regenerative medicine to all pets, animal biotech company Gallant Therapeutics welcomes an industry leader, Dr. Val Williams, to its pioneering team. - March 17, 2023 - Gallant
Local Click A.D.S. Achieves Certification in Retargeting
Local Click A.D.S. has achieved certification for outstanding knowledge and expertise in retargeting. The certification was obtained by studying the latest strategies, passing comprehensive testing and outperformance of the national average. Local Click A.D.S. is a leading digital marketing agency that specializes in helping local companies grow their brand and reputation using industry-leading strategies and techniques. - January 16, 2023 - Local Click A.D.S.
Gallant Announces Hiring of John Klacking, Ph.D. as Chief Business Officer
Furthering its regenerative medicine therapeutics research and development, animal biotech company Gallant welcomes a pioneer in the biotech space. - October 25, 2022 - Gallant
Vets from VetLive Now do Home Visit for Pets
VetLive, a unit of PetButty, a Chennai-based Pet Care startup that launched in January 2019, connects pet parents to vets for online consultations. Started by Saravanan Ravichandran, VetLive is an online pet supplies store that has also been providing online vet consultation services, among other... - September 26, 2022 - VetLive
North American Pet Insurance Market More Than Doubles in Four Years
The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) announced that the pet insurance sector exceeded $2.83 B USD at year end 2021, and industry growth more than doubled over the past four years (2018 - 2021). NAPHIA’s 2022 State of the Industry Report shows a record $2.837 billion USD in total in-force premiums in 2021 (up over 30.5% from $2.175 billion USD in 2020) and over 4.41 million insured pets across North America (up 27.7% from over 3.45 million pets insured in 2020). - May 17, 2022 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association
My Pet's Brace Expanding to Toms River, NJ - Helping Pets Walk Again with Custom Leg Braces and Prosthetics
My Pet’s Brace designs and fabricates custom-made prosthetics and knee, hock, carpal and elbow braces for dogs and other pets. To help even more pets walk and play again, they've opened a new location in Toms River, NJ. - February 23, 2022 - My Pet's Brace
Announcing the 2022 Kumar Patel Prize in Laser Surgery Recipients Dr. Robert M. Pick, Dr. L. Miguel Carreira, and Dr. Pedro Azevedo
The American Laser Study Club (ALSC) awards the 2022 Kumar Patel Prize in Laser Surgery to the following highly accomplished and respected laser surgery providers, educators, pioneers, and researchers: Robert M. Pick, DDS, MS, for pioneering contributions to CO2 laser dental applications and... - January 29, 2022 - American Laser Study Club
Animal Care Technologies Launches New Division, ACT Data
ACT Data will service practice management data integration needs for the veterinary industry with a suite of offerings and services ready for API connectivity. - August 27, 2021 - Animal Care Technologies
New Qualification by Animal Courses Direct Gives Animal Therapists the License to Treat Animals in Water and on Land for the First Time
Animal Courses Direct is the first learning provider to launch a new degree-level qualification that allows aspiring animal therapists to offer physiotherapy and hydrotherapy treatments for animals, meaning they can treat animals both in water and on land. - August 18, 2021 - Animal Courses Direct
Local Non-Profits Join Together in "Paws & Praise" Free Rabies Vaccination Event
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Morning Glory Temple of Deliverance, National Spay Alliance Savannah and Renegade Paws Rescue (Renegade CAN) are partnering for a Free Rabies Vaccine Clinic, “Paws & Praise,” on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 10AM until 1PM. The... - July 02, 2021 - Renegade Paws Rescue
Avets’ New Specialty & Emergency Veterinary Hospital is Now Open
Avets celebrated the completion of their brand-new veterinary hospital last week with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. Their new 19,000 sq. ft. emergency and specialty veterinary hospital, is now officially open to clients and patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Avets... - June 18, 2021 - Avets
North American Pet Health Insurance Market Continued Double-Digit Growth in 2020
The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) today reported that North America’s pet insurance sector exceeded $2.174 billion USD in 2020, recording its sixth consecutive year of double-digit growth. The industry continued its growth trajectory despite the... - May 04, 2021 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association
Local Animal Rescues Team Up for Pet Food Drive This Friday
Pet food drive will benefit Operation Pet Solutions, keeping pets in loving homes. - November 12, 2020 - Renegade Paws Rescue
PetWell Partners Appoints Two Industry Leaders to Board
Debbie James and Michael Cavanaugh, DVM, will help set stage for next period of growth. - August 16, 2020 - PetWell Partners
North American Pet Health Insurance Market Surpassed $1.71B (USD) in 2019
The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) release of results from the 2020 State of the Industry Report. - May 26, 2020 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association
NAPHIA Appoints Dr. Jules Benson as Chair of Veterinary Relations Committee
The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) has announced that Dr. Jules Benson, Chief Veterinary Officer for Nationwide, has been appointed as Chair of NAPHIA's Veterinary Relations Committee. Dr. Benson is a licensed veterinarian, graduate of the University of Liverpool’s... - May 01, 2020 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association
THRIVE Affordable Vet Care Covers Trending Topics of One Health and Suicide Prevention: Kickoff Free Training for Veterinary Community
The important topics of One Health and Suicide Prevention are both included in a new initiative to provide training to the greater veterinary community launched by THRIVE Affordable Vet Care. - February 20, 2020 - THRIVE Affordable Vet Care
NAPHIA Announces Pet Insurance Market Reaches $1.42B in North America
North America’s pet health insurance sector reached another major milestone, with total premium volume in North America reaching $1.42 billion USD by the end of 2018, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA). Industry data also showed that 2.43 million pets... - June 12, 2019 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association
World Renowned Horsewoman Lets Her Students Tell the Story in New Horsemanship Book
Students of Reach Out to Horses, a comprehensive program for horse enthusiasts to learn more about the language of the horse, compile their stories of discovery in a new book. "Escaping Tradition: The Next Generation of Horsemanship" journeys with 10 students of ROTH and founder, Anna Twinney, as they share their life-altering and illuminating experiences. - December 20, 2018 - Reach Out to Horses
Five Steps to Keep Your Pets Safe on the Fourth of July
Simple steps that pet owners can take to keep their pets safe amidst Fourth of July activities and celebrations. - July 03, 2018 - Austin Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital
Certified Pre-Owned Pets – Name Your Price Adoption Special Memorial Day Sale at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society
Celebrating the Memorial Day holiday, traditionally the start of the summer driving season and a big week for car sales, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society announced today the “Certified Pre-Owned Pets” adoption sale where any dog or cat can be adopted with a “Name Your Price... - May 22, 2018 - Santa Maria Valley Humane Society
More Than 2 Million Pets Now Insured in North America, According to 2018 NAPHIA Report
North America’s pet health insurance sector posted another record year in 2017 with the total number of pets insured in the U.S. and Canada reaching over 2 million. This represents a market average increase of almost 17 percent year over year, according to the just released 2018 NAPHIA State... - April 27, 2018 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association
AWA Asks Animal Lovers to Dust Off Their Sneakers and Race for Homeless Pets
The Animal Welfare Association’s (AWA), Annual 5K Race and Doggie Fun Day is Saturday, May 19 at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken, NJ. AWA counts on funds raised from the event to provide shelter and medical care to over 2,000 homeless dogs and cats AWA adopts out every year. - March 28, 2018 - Animal Welfare Association
AWA Celebrates 70 Years of Animal Welfare Leadership
Animal Welfare Association (AWA) celebrates 70 years as a pioneer in progressive animal welfare services in South Jersey. To mark this milestone, AWA is planning a series of promotions and special programs throughout the year that will serve even more of the pets and their people in the community. - March 14, 2018 - Animal Welfare Association
The Feline Fix Celebrates World Spay Day February 27, 2018
The Feline Fix, Denver’s leading spay/neuter resource for free roaming “community” cats and quality affordable services for pet cats, is celebrating World Spay Day on Feb. 27, 2018 with the opening of a much larger clinic in Commerce City. The new location offers significant enhancements including larger surgical space for veterinary services. The Feline Fix also provides foster/adoption services, creating a safety net for young kittens, saving them from a cruel and short life on the street. - February 26, 2018 - The Feline Fix
New Chief of Staff Joins DPC Veterinary Hospital in Davie
DPC is a full-service veterinary clinic in Davie, Florida. They are pleased to announce that on January 29th, 2018 Dr.Peter Birzon has joined as new Chief of Staff. - February 12, 2018 - DPC Veterinary Hospital
Understanding Risk Factors & Signs of Diabetes in Pets
November is National Diabetes Month for humans, but due to diabetes becoming more prevalent in domestic pets, Austin Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital considers this month a call to action for pet owners, as well. Diabetes mellitus is the most common form of diabetes in pets, and it can be a... - November 29, 2017 - Austin Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital
MBF Therapeutics Inc. to Present at Philadelphia PACT Investor Conference
MBF Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage animal health company developing checkpoint inhibitor vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that Thomas Tillett, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the PACT Capital Conference in Philadelphia, PA on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at... - November 01, 2017 - MBF Therapeutics Inc
Trick-Free Treat Safety for Pets at Halloween
Simple steps that pet owners can take to keep their pets safe and free from toxic treats during the Halloween season. - October 23, 2017 - Austin Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital
North American Pet Health Insurance Association Elect New President, Executive
The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) recently elected a number of new positions, including Rick Faucher as the association’s new President, Rob Jackson as its Vice President, Bob Capobianco as the Secretary, and Chris Middleton as the association’s new Treasurer. - September 28, 2017 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association
Three Simple Ways to Keep Pets Cool in the Summer Heat
Simple steps that pet owners can take to keep their pets safe and cool in the peak of the hot summer weather. - July 27, 2017 - Austin Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital
Snaggle Foot, LLC Dog Walks & Pet Care® Has a Highly Anticipated Franchise Opening in West Cleveland, Ohio
Snaggle Foot leads the industry in premiere pet services bringing a top notch assortment of pet care services to pet owners nation-wide. - June 13, 2017 - Snaggle Foot Dog Walks and Pet Care- Cleveland West
Local Animal Hospital Offers Groundbreaking Therapy to Help Pets with Arthritis
For years, medical researchers have been investigating the use of stem cells to treat people with a variety of diseases, including leukemia and arthritis. But did you know that stem cell therapy is being used to help pets with degenerative conditions like arthritis, too? Dr. Farid Saleh, V.M.D.,... - June 03, 2017 - Erhlich Animal Hospital
Research Highlights Pet Insurance Best Practices
The North American Pet Health Insurance Association presented new research for veterinarians at the annual meeting of the American Animal Hospital Association. The research highlights the 10 best practices used by veterinarians who are most successful in educating clients about the benefits of pet health insurance. - April 01, 2017 - NAPHIA - North American Pet Health Insurance Association
DPC Veterinary Hospital Selected for 2016 Davie Small Business Excellence Award
DPC Veterinary Hospital has been selected for the 2016 Davie Small Business Excellence Award in the Veterinarians classification by the Davie Small Business Excellence Award Program. The 2016 Davie Small Business Excellence Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. - February 05, 2017 - DPC Veterinary Hospital
Austin Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital Expands Team with Addition of New Veterinarian
Growing to meet the needs of the rapidly expanding community, AVDH continues to provide high quality, compassionate care by investing in the newest, most advanced technology available, while also adding talented staff members to its family to ensure that local pets receive the best care available. - February 03, 2017 - Austin Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital