World Renowned Horsewoman Lets Her Students Tell the Story in New Horsemanship Book Students of Reach Out to Horses, a comprehensive program for horse enthusiasts to learn more about the language of the horse, compile their stories of discovery in a new book. "Escaping Tradition: The Next Generation of Horsemanship" journeys with 10 students of ROTH and founder, Anna Twinney, as they share their life-altering and illuminating experiences. - December 20, 2018 - Reach Out to Horses

Five Steps to Keep Your Pets Safe on the Fourth of July Simple steps that pet owners can take to keep their pets safe amidst Fourth of July activities and celebrations. - July 03, 2018 - Austin Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital

Certified Pre-Owned Pets – Name Your Price Adoption Special Memorial Day Sale at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society Celebrating the Memorial Day holiday, traditionally the start of the summer driving season and a big week for car sales, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society announced today the “Certified Pre-Owned Pets” adoption sale where any dog or cat can be adopted with a “Name Your Price Guarantee”... - May 22, 2018 - Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

AWA Asks Animal Lovers to Dust Off Their Sneakers and Race for Homeless Pets The Animal Welfare Association’s (AWA), Annual 5K Race and Doggie Fun Day is Saturday, May 19 at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken, NJ. AWA counts on funds raised from the event to provide shelter and medical care to over 2,000 homeless dogs and cats AWA adopts out every year. - March 28, 2018 - Animal Welfare Association

AWA Celebrates 70 Years of Animal Welfare Leadership Animal Welfare Association (AWA) celebrates 70 years as a pioneer in progressive animal welfare services in South Jersey. To mark this milestone, AWA is planning a series of promotions and special programs throughout the year that will serve even more of the pets and their people in the community. - March 14, 2018 - Animal Welfare Association

The Feline Fix Celebrates World Spay Day February 27, 2018 The Feline Fix, Denver’s leading spay/neuter resource for free roaming “community” cats and quality affordable services for pet cats, is celebrating World Spay Day on Feb. 27, 2018 with the opening of a much larger clinic in Commerce City. The new location offers significant enhancements including larger surgical space for veterinary services. The Feline Fix also provides foster/adoption services, creating a safety net for young kittens, saving them from a cruel and short life on the street. - February 26, 2018 - The Feline Fix

New Chief of Staff Joins DPC Veterinary Hospital in Davie DPC is a full-service veterinary clinic in Davie, Florida. They are pleased to announce that on January 29th, 2018 Dr.Peter Birzon has joined as new Chief of Staff. - February 12, 2018 - DPC Veterinary Hospital

Understanding Risk Factors & Signs of Diabetes in Pets November is National Diabetes Month for humans, but due to diabetes becoming more prevalent in domestic pets, Austin Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital considers this month a call to action for pet owners, as well. Diabetes mellitus is the most common form of diabetes in pets, and it can be a difficult... - November 29, 2017 - Austin Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital

MBF Therapeutics Inc. to Present at Philadelphia PACT Investor Conference MBF Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage animal health company developing checkpoint inhibitor vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that Thomas Tillett, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the PACT Capital Conference in Philadelphia, PA on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 9:45am... - November 01, 2017 - MBF Therapeutics Inc

Trick-Free Treat Safety for Pets at Halloween Simple steps that pet owners can take to keep their pets safe and free from toxic treats during the Halloween season. - October 23, 2017 - Austin Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital

Three Simple Ways to Keep Pets Cool in the Summer Heat Simple steps that pet owners can take to keep their pets safe and cool in the peak of the hot summer weather. - July 27, 2017 - Austin Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital

Snaggle Foot, LLC Dog Walks & Pet Care® Has a Highly Anticipated Franchise Opening in West Cleveland, Ohio Snaggle Foot leads the industry in premiere pet services bringing a top notch assortment of pet care services to pet owners nation-wide. - June 13, 2017 - Snaggle Foot Dog Walks and Pet Care- Cleveland West

Local Animal Hospital Offers Groundbreaking Therapy to Help Pets with Arthritis For years, medical researchers have been investigating the use of stem cells to treat people with a variety of diseases, including leukemia and arthritis. But did you know that stem cell therapy is being used to help pets with degenerative conditions like arthritis, too? Dr. Farid Saleh, V.M.D., of... - June 03, 2017 - Erhlich Animal Hospital

DPC Veterinary Hospital Selected for 2016 Davie Small Business Excellence Award DPC Veterinary Hospital has been selected for the 2016 Davie Small Business Excellence Award in the Veterinarians classification by the Davie Small Business Excellence Award Program. The 2016 Davie Small Business Excellence Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. - February 05, 2017 - DPC Veterinary Hospital

Austin Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital Expands Team with Addition of New Veterinarian Growing to meet the needs of the rapidly expanding community, AVDH continues to provide high quality, compassionate care by investing in the newest, most advanced technology available, while also adding talented staff members to its family to ensure that local pets receive the best care available. - February 03, 2017 - Austin Veterinary Diagnostic Hospital

Veterinarian and Author Supports Animal Charities with Proceeeds of New Book Dr. Liz Fernandez, DVM Supports Animal Rescue Organizations, including the National Search Dog Foundation with New Book, “Sacred Gifts of A Short Life.” - March 19, 2016 - Dr. Elizabeth Fernandez

Dr. Liz Fernandez, DVM Launches “Sacred Gifts of A Short Life” with Proceeds Supporting Animal Advocacy Trusted Veterinarian, Dr. Elizabeth Fernandez, DVM, better known as "Dr. Liz," is scheduled to pre-launch her debut publication, "Sacred Gifts of A Short Life" releasing in Spring 2016 via ValStar Publishing. Pre-launch proceeds are set to benefit animal rescue and advocacy groups nationwide. - February 09, 2016 - Dr. Elizabeth Fernandez

Two Veterinarians Join Baywood Veterinary Hospital in Cape Coral Dr. Sue Peters and Dr. Mark Hullstrung join Baywood Veterinary Hospital. - November 06, 2015 - Baywood Veterinary Hospital

Stafford Veterinary Hospital Announces Advancements in Dentistry Stafford Veterinary Hospital recently invested in advanced training and equipment to ensure the highest quality dental care for all pets. Studies show that 50% of all dogs and cats have some form of periodontal disease and that number jumps to 75% when you look specifically at pets over age three. Left... - July 31, 2015 - Stafford Veterinary Hospital

Northern Virginia Company to Build Elephant Prosthetic Animal Orthocare, LLC is a small business based out of Chantilly, VA that specializes in developing mobility devices, which include prosthetics, for any type of animal. On July 2, they plan to raise the bar to the next level by traveling to Thailand to fit an adult elephant with a new leg prosthetic. - June 21, 2015 - Animal Orthocare, LLC

Aviara Animal Health Center Welcomes Established North County Veterinarian, Nancy Norell, to Practice Aviara Animal Health Center is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Nancy Norell, DVM to our veterinary team. Dr. Norell is an established, well-respected veterinarian in the North County area, and has been providing excellent medical care to her patients for many years. - June 13, 2015 - Aviara Animal Health Center

FoEverMeow Awarded Prestigious Best Friends Grant for Kitten Nursery ForEverMeow Cat Rescue and Kitten Nursery has partnered with local shelters to help end the euthanasia of underage kittens in Coachella Valley shelters and move towards NoKillCV. - June 10, 2015 - ForEverMeow

Avets Receives VECCS Certification as Level I Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Facility 24-hour referral veterinary hospital, Avets, has been certified as a Level I VECCS emergency veterinary facility. - May 08, 2015 - Avets

April is National Adopt a Greyhound Month Riverside Drive Animal Care Center Specializes in Care of Greyhounds and Other Sighthounds - April 23, 2015 - Riverside Drive Animal Care Center

Medical Mobile App to Detect Parasites in Fecal Matter Receives Funding The Parasight System™ Introduces Revolutionary Mobile Medical App to Detect Parasites. Technology advancements in parasite detection using the Parasight System™ receives USDA funding. - April 02, 2015 - MEP Equine Solutions, LLC

National Therapy Animal Day™ and Treats and Sweets Day™ Pet Partners, the national leader in demonstrating and promoting animal-assisted therapy, activities and education, announces the first annual National Therapy Animal Day to recognize exceptional therapy animal teams that provide visits to hospital patients, nursing home residents, schools, and other facilities. Treats and Sweets Day is the accompanying fundraising event; funds raised will support Pet Partners in training and registering thousands of pet therapy teams. - March 06, 2015 - Pet Partners

New Video Sharing Network for Homeless Dogs AdoptMe.TV showcases animal shelter and private rescue dogs in need of rescue or adoption using video networking. The goal is to save 1 million extra dogs in 2015, through the use of video sharing and networking across all principle social media networks, from one central location. - January 15, 2015 - Adopt Me TV

Future Pet Partners Therapy Dog Kai Makes Holiday Debut Meet Kai, a handsome boy and a future Pet Partners therapy dog. Pet Partners will follow his growth on their Facebook page during his first year as he progresses toward becoming a Pet Partners therapy dog. It is appropriate to begin Kai's story on Christmas Day since his name is Norse for ‘Rejoice.’... - December 23, 2014 - Pet Partners

Animal Care Institute is the Premier Dedicated Animal Imaging Center Including High Field MRI in the Tampa Bay Area Animal Care Institute has just opened in Tampa. ACI is the premier animal imaging center in the area, offering Tampa's only dedicated animal MRI system. ACI has a 1.5 GE High Field MRI system that practicing veterinarians can send their patients to for the appropriate imaging approach for dogs, cats and other small pets. - December 18, 2014 - Animal Care Institute

Virginia Veterinary Medical Association Co-Hosts 2014 Potomac Regional Veterinary Conference Fourth Annual Collaborative Veterinary Conference to be Held at Hyatt Regency Inner Harbor in Baltimore Nov. 7-9. - November 06, 2014 - Virginia Veterinary Medical Association

New Low Cost Spay Clinic Opens in Holmdel The Spay & Neuter Center of New Jersey, a private veterinary clinic located in Holmdel NJ, opened its doors on October 6th. Their mission is to provide high quality, low cost spay or neuter surgery for all animals- whether they are an owned pet, shelter or rescue animal, or a TNR cat. Dr. Hancock-Brown,... - October 25, 2014 - The Spay & Neuter Center of New Jersey

Azzore Veterinary Specialists Goes Green; Participates in National Solar Tour October 4th 2014 The American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is holding its 19th annual National Solar Tour to showcase selected solar installations across the country. And Azzore Veterinary Specialists is one of the installations you can visit on the tour. Come to the largest grassroots solar event in the nation and be... - September 27, 2014 - Azzore Veterinary Specialists

Veterinarian Takes New Approach on “Kissing Spine”/Physical Therapy May Alleviate Back Pain in Affected Horses Dr. Keith Taraba of Northeast Texas Equine Services is taking a novel approach to a debilitating back problem in horses. Rather than back injections or surgery, physical therapy is used to provide pain relief. - September 18, 2014 - Northeast Texas Equine Services

Virginia Veterinary Medical Association Announces 2014 Rabies Awareness Week Annual Partnership with VDH Sponsors Statewide Rabies Awareness Week Sept. 22 - 28 - September 12, 2014 - Virginia Veterinary Medical Association

Companion Animal Hospital of Wakefield Welcomes Dr. Chris Kelly New Veterinarian Joins Companion Animal Hospital. - September 08, 2014 - Companion Animal Hospital of Wakefield

Pet Partners® Names New Board of Directors Chairperson Dr. Mary Craig, veterinarian and Founder of Gentle Goodbye Veterinary Hospice and At-home Euthanasia LLC, has been named Chairperson of the Pet Partners Board of Directors. Dr. Craig’s veterinary practice, based in Stamford, Connecticut, specializes in care for end-of-life conditions and compassionate... - August 23, 2014 - Pet Partners

Virginia Veterinary Medical Association Announces 2014 Tick-Borne Diseases Awareness Week Aug. 10-16 State Veterinary Association and The Virginia State Board of Health Sponsor Weeklong Statewide Observance to Improve Human and Animal Health. - August 09, 2014 - Virginia Veterinary Medical Association

Free Spay/Neuter to Military Families by Local Veterinary Hospital Locally Owned Veterinary Hospital is Giving Back to the Military through their newly created “Helping Paws” program. Over 500 free spay or neuter’s have been performed since the inception of the program in October of 2013. “Helping Paws has been our most aggressive initiative... - May 29, 2014 - Mohnacky Animal Hospitals

Pet Partners® Welcomes New President / CEO Pet Partners, a leader in promoting the health benefits of the human-animal bond, is excited to announce that Catherine “Annie” Magnant is their new President and CEO. A visionary leader, strategic thinker and exceptional communicator, Magnant brings more than 20 years of leadership experience... - May 27, 2014 - Pet Partners

Virginia Veterinary Medical Association Announces 2014 Recent Graduate Leadership Award Dr. Ashley S. Morgan Recognized for Contributions to the Veterinary Medicine Profession - April 16, 2014 - Virginia Veterinary Medical Association

Virginia Veterinary Medical Association Announces 2014 Veterinary Service Award Dr. Richard L. “Chip” Godine Receives Award in Recognition of Extensive Contributions to Virginia Veterinary Medicine Profession. - April 11, 2014 - Virginia Veterinary Medical Association

Virginia Veterinary Medical Association Names 2014 Paul F. Landis Veterinarian of the Year Winner Dr. Jesse A. Webster Receives Honor for Standard of Excellence and Dedication to the Advancement of Veterinary Medicine - April 09, 2014 - Virginia Veterinary Medical Association

Pet Partners® Announces National Partnership with PetSmart, Inc.® Pet Partners, a leader in promoting the health benefits of the human-animal bond, is pleased to announce a new partnership with PetSmart, the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. Pet Partners’ Therapy Animal Program registers and supports volunteers... - April 02, 2014 - Pet Partners

Virginia Veterinary Medical Association Announces 2014 Distinguished Virginia Veterinarian Award Dr. Richard Wilkes Receives Honor for Standard of Excellence and Dedicated Service to the Profession of Veterinary Medicine. - April 02, 2014 - Virginia Veterinary Medical Association

Virginia Veterinary Medical Association Announces 2014 Commercial Representative Award Mike McElvain Recognized for Outstanding Service to Virginia Veterinarians - March 27, 2014 - Virginia Veterinary Medical Association

Virginia Veterinary Medical Association Presents 2014 Animal Hero Award to Service Dog “Seth The Wonder Dog” Receives 2014 Annual Hero Award at Annual Virginia Veterinary Conference - March 22, 2014 - Virginia Veterinary Medical Association

Vetiary is Now Available for the US Market Vetiary announces the launch of the newly developed booking system platform for veterinary clinics, with the aim of improving the veterinarian - pet owner relationship. - March 19, 2014 - Vetiary

Thyro-Cat Introduces Helpful Feline Hyperthyroidism Comparison Infographic A picture is worth a thousand words. In the marketing and communication industries, this adage has taken on a life of its own with the development of infographics. To present complex information in a simplified, visually pleasing manner, many businesses utilize infographics as powerful marketing and advertising tools. One specialty veterinary clinic has adopted an infographic to educate cat owners on different remedies for feline hyperthyroidism. - February 13, 2014 - Thyro-Cat Feline Hyperthyroidism Treatment Centers

Healing Touch for Animals Comes to Arizona Good news for your pets. You can learn Healing Touch for Animals®. - February 04, 2014 - Healing Touch For Animals