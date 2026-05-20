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Within Human Resources & Executive Search Consulting Services
SoulSync Launches Human-Centered Workplace Wellbeing Platform
New platform bridges the gap between employee experience and leadership insight with real-time, privacy-first intelligence. - May 20, 2026 - SoulSync
Best Companies Group Launches Best Places to Work in PA Program
Registration is now open for employers looking to benchmark workplace culture and earn recognition as a top employer in Pennsylvania. - May 15, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Opens 2026 Best Banks to Work For Program for Registration
Free national recognition program helps banks benchmark culture, strengthen engagement, and stand out to top talent. - May 15, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Launches Free Best Places to Work in NYC Program
New York City Employers Gain a Competitive Edge Through Workplace Recognition and Employee Feedback. - May 15, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Opens Registration for Best Places to Work in Oklahoma Program
Best Companies Group has opened registration for the 2026 Best Places to Work in Oklahoma program, recognizing employers that demonstrate excellence in employee engagement, workplace culture, and organizational success. - May 15, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Opens 2026 Best Places to Work in Chicago Program
Best Companies Group has opened free registration for the 2026 Best Places to Work in Chicago program, recognizing employers that excel in workplace culture and employee engagement across the city. - May 15, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Announces 2026 Best Places to Work in Maine Registration Now Open
Best Companies Group has announced the launch of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Maine program, recognizing organizations that foster strong workplace cultures and positive employee experiences. Maine employers can participate to gather employee feedback, compare workplace performance, and earn statewide recognition. - April 08, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Launches 2026 Best Places to Work in Ohio Program
The 2026 Best Places to Work in Ohio program invites organizations across the state to evaluate workplace culture, gather employee feedback, and earn recognition as leading employers. - April 07, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Opens Registration for Best Places to Work in New Jersey Program
Registration Now Open for 2026 Program Recognizing Employers Leading the Way in Workplace Culture and Employee Engagement Across New Jersey. - April 07, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Announces 2026 Best Places to Work in Michigan Registration Now Open
Organizations across Michigan can now participate in the 2026 Best Places to Work in Michigan program to gather employee feedback, evaluate workplace culture, and earn recognition as leading employers. - April 07, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Registration Opens for 2026 Best Places to Work in Insurance Program
Insurance employers nationwide can now participate in a workplace culture evaluation program designed to measure employee satisfaction, provide industry benchmarking, and recognize top-performing organizations. - April 07, 2026 - Best Companies Group
2026 Best Credit Unions to Work for Program Opens for Registration
Credit unions nationwide are invited to participate in a workplace evaluation program that provides employee insights, industry benchmarking, and recognition opportunities for high-performing organizations. - April 07, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Maxine L. Johnson Announces the Release of "W.I.F.E. Boss: Women. Inspired. Focused. Empowered. — Leading Powerfully Without Sacrificing Yourself"
A Transformational Blueprint for High-Achieving Women Seeking Success Without Self-Abandonment - April 02, 2026 - Maxine L. Johnson
D@W Publishing Releases New DEI Book Focused on Individual Workplace Inclusion
A new professional development book on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) provides practical strategies for building inclusive workplaces and strengthening leadership effectiveness. The guide helps professionals, managers, and HR leaders implement DEI principles to improve workplace culture, employee engagement, and organizational growth. - March 30, 2026 - D@W Publishing
Acumen International Announces Leadership Transition: Abid Hamid Appointed CEO, Founder Nick Ganzha Transitions to Chairman
Acumen International announces the appointment of Abid Hamid as Chief Executive Officer and the transition of founder Nick Ganzha to Chairman. The leadership change marks the company’s next phase of growth, focused on scaling compliant global employment solutions across 190+ countries. - March 24, 2026 - Acumen International: Global EOR | PEO
ADVISA Launches AI Leadership Training Program “Leading With AI”
Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how organizations make decisions, communicate, and operate. Yet while many professionals have begun experimenting with AI tools, few leaders have received guidance on how those tools should influence leadership judgment and accountability. Carmel-based... - March 14, 2026 - ADVISA
SparcStart Introduces Illuminate, a Turnkey Service for Making Employer Brand Content AI-Readable
New offering helps employers ensure accurate, structured information is discoverable by large language models as AI becomes a primary channel for job search. - February 16, 2026 - SparcStart
Top Talent Management Group, LLC Launches LIVE DRAFT™ - an Executive Combine + Draft Model for Evidence-Based Executive Leader Evaluation
Top Talent Management Group, LLC (TTMG) launched LIVE DRAFT™ (Roseville, CA; Jan 26, 2026): a Combine + Draft-style, evidence-only executive evaluation and peer ranking system—“not an interview, executive competition.” Built for board-defensible decisions with no résumé bias, integrity-first standards, and no hiring during LIVE DRAFT™. - February 07, 2026 - Top Talent Management Group, LLC
Posthumous Memoir Reveals Four-Decade Battle to Diversify Corporate America's Executive Ranks
"They Said No: The Four-Decade Fight to Open Boardroom Doors" chronicles executive recruiter Eral Burks's mission to diversify Fortune 500 leadership. From 1985 until his death in 2025, Burks placed hundreds of Black, Latino, and women executives despite systemic barriers. Co-authored with Dr. Lisa M. S. Barrow, the memoir decodes corporate rejection language—"not a culture fit," "lacks executive presence"—and offers proven strategies. - January 23, 2026 - Purple Crown Publishing
The Fractional Executive Network Officially Launches to Deliver Senior-Level Fractional Leadership for Growing Organizations
The Fractional Executive Network today announced its official launch, introducing a senior-level leadership platform designed to help growing and evolving organizations access experienced executive leadership without the cost or long-term commitment of full-time hires. Officially launched on... - January 12, 2026 - The Fractional Executive Network
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Frank Bermudez as Business Development Manager for DEKS North America, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Frank Bermudez as Business Development Manager for DEKS North America. - January 07, 2026 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
2025 Survey Reveals Widespread Pay Gaps for Therapists Across Practice Settings
A new 2025 Therapist Pay Transparency Survey reveals consistent pay gaps across therapy settings. Therapists reported earning $20,000–$40,000 less than what they believe reflects fair compensation. Associate therapists experienced the largest gaps. Findings align with national workforce data and point to structural issues in compensation models. - January 07, 2026 - CultivateCare
Vendux Releases 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, Confirming Market Maturity and Sustainable Growth
Vendux has released its 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, revealing a maturing market defined by deeper engagements, stronger compensation, and growing professionalization. Based on 1,000+ assignments, the report shows longer average engagements (9.7 months), rising pay ($11,732/month; $225/hour), and a steady, confident outlook as fractional sales leadership becomes a durable growth model. - January 06, 2026 - Vendux LLC
Inclusive Pixelation Launches Funding Round for A11ySpaces App Development
Inclusive Pixelation, an impact-driven organization dedicated to empowering truly inclusive workplaces, today announced the launch of a funding round, powered by an Indiegogo campaign, for A11ySpaces. This mobile-first application is the latest tool in the company’s mission to provide... - January 05, 2026 - Inclusive Pixelation
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Shea Chaplic as Regional Vice President of Sales – Southeast
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Shea Chaplic as Regional Vice President of Sales – Southeast for Spectrum Fine Cabinetry of Boca Raton, FL. - December 31, 2025 - Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
INFINITI HR, the Professional Employer Organization (PEO) for Franchises®, Unveils Tanzania, as the Destination for the 2025 President’s Club
Prestigious annual program honors top-performing leaders, partners, and service professionals with a once-in-a-lifetime global experience - December 23, 2025 - Infiniti HR
INFINITI HR Joins Wreaths Across America’s Journey to Honor American Heroes in Arlington National Cemetery for Second Year in a Row
Continued partnership reflects the company’s commitment to honoring veterans and supporting communities nationwide - December 23, 2025 - Infiniti HR
Harmonious Workplaces Featured in TD Magazine as Leaders on Knowledge Transfer
“Plant the Seeds for Knowledge Transfer” Premiered in the December 2025 Issue - December 18, 2025 - Harmonious Workplaces
Cadient and SparcStart Partner to Combine AI-Driven Efficiency with Authentic Employer Branding
Cadient and SparcStart have partnered to combine AI-powered hiring with video-driven recruitment marketing. Employers can now embed authentic videos into Cadient’s SmartSuite™, boosting candidate engagement, strengthening employer brand, and streamlining hiring from first impression to offer—all within a single, compliant workflow. - December 08, 2025 - SparcStart
Best Companies Group Launches Best Companies to Work for in New York Program
Best Companies Group (BCG), a leading workplace research firm, has opened registration for the 2026 Best Companies to Work for in New York program. This annual recognition highlights top employers across the state that excel in workplace culture, employee engagement, and overall employee experience. - November 26, 2025 - Best Companies Group
Acumen International Launches the Acumen Global Alliance, a Partner Network Enabling Compliant International Hiring Across 190+ Countries
Acumen International has launched the Acumen Global Alliance (AGA), a partner network enabling recruitment, HR, consulting, and HR-tech organisations to support clients with compliant international hiring across 190+ countries. AGA provides access to Acumen’s global employment solutions, including EOR, payroll, benefits, compliance, immigration support, and contractor transitioning. - November 25, 2025 - Acumen International: Global EOR | PEO
Happydance and SparcStart Partner to Bring Hiring Manager Video to Career Sites
SparcStart and Happydance partner to bring hiring manager videos to career sites, giving candidates a human, personalized view of roles while boosting engagement, self-selection, and application quality. - November 20, 2025 - SparcStart
"Hiring is Broken." The Candidate Experience Launches to Help Employers Build Transparency and Trust in Hiring.
The Candidate Experience is a new platform dedicated to improving hiring transparency and accountability. Backed by original research and community data, it provides HR leaders and recruiters with insights into candidate expectations while empowering job seekers through resources, reports, and real-world hiring feedback. - November 11, 2025 - The Candidate Experience
Gateway Recruiting Announces Continued Growth and 4th Quarter 4 Paws Campaign for Third Year
Gateway Recruiting ends 2025 with continued growth, new team additions, and a renewed commitment to community impact. - October 17, 2025 - Gateway Recruiting
New Hermie the HR Hermit Crab Book Launches
Hermie Returns in “Out of the Loop, Into the Fire, or HR Hung Out to Dry”: A Satirical Look at Leadership, Culture, and the Cost of Excluding HR. - October 15, 2025 - Harmonious Workplaces
Hurix Digital Marks 25 Years of Purpose, People, and Progress
Hurix Digital celebrates 25 years of innovation, marking its journey from a pioneering eLearning firm to a global digital solutions leader. As it enters a new era, Hurix is investing deeply in Artificial Intelligence to build human-centred, ethical solutions that transform how organizations learn, create, and connect — while staying true to its people-first values. - October 15, 2025 - Hurix Digital
Traverse Leadership Group Launches Executive Coaching Services to Transform Leadership Performance
Helping Executives and HR Leaders Unlock Potential Through Proven Leadership Development Programs - October 14, 2025 - Traverse Leadership Group
A Fiduciary Standard for the Future of Employee Health Plans
Paul H. Flowers Jr. becomes the first African American to earn the prestigious accolade. Vows to put $1B+ back into the NWI/Chicagoland economy through education and benefits consultation. - October 13, 2025 - Superior Insurance Advisors
MastarRec Reports Rising Demand for FinTech Talent in October 2025
MastarRec, a specialist recruitment agency, has identified significant hiring activity in the FinTech sector for October 2025, driven by evolving market needs and skills shortages. - October 12, 2025 - MastarRec
Vendux Acquires Shiny to Expand Its Fractional Executive Ecosystem
Vendux LLC, the pioneer provider of fractional executive sales leadership, today announced the acquisition of Shiny, a well-known platform connecting businesses with fractional executives across the C-Suite. Effective immediately, Vendux will assume full ownership of Shiny’s assets and will continue to operate the business under the Shiny brand. - October 09, 2025 - Vendux LLC
CultivateCare Launches Recruiting and Consulting Services to Integrate Mental Health Into Healthcare and Workplaces
CultivateCare, founded by Elizabeth Uhles, connects licensed therapists, social workers, and mental health specialists with healthcare providers and organizations. The firm also consults with clinics, hospitals, and businesses to design sustainable behavioral health programs. Its mission is to make mental health a standard part of medical care and organizational wellbeing. - October 02, 2025 - CultivateCare
MastarRec Reports Rising Demand for Cybersecurity Talent in September 2025
Key roles in demand include Cloud Security Engineer, GRC Consultant. - September 27, 2025 - MastarRec
Out Now: Evivve Leadership Launches "Experimentation" Paper, the First in the AFERR Series
Evivve, a leader in applied behavioral science and cognitive process design, has announced the release of Experimentation, a new paper by game designer and Chief Transformation Architect Mohsin Memon. This is the first in a series of papers introducing the AFERR Model, a practical, data-driven... - September 26, 2025 - Evivve
Best Companies Group Launches Inclusive Workplace Program
Best Companies Group (BCG), a leading workplace research firm, is proud to announce that registration is now open for the 2026 Inclusive Workplace program. This program celebrates organizations that foster environments where employees feel seen, heard, and valued—championing a culture of... - September 20, 2025 - Best Companies Group
Harmonious Workplaces Launches AdaptX
Framework to Help Companies Drive Organizational Change and Boost ROI on Human Capital - September 06, 2025 - Harmonious Workplaces
Leading PEO, INFINITI HR, Announces John Littler as National Director of Strategic Partnerships
New role focuses on advisor-led growth—equipping accountants and fractional CFOs to bring INFINITI HR’s scalable PEO solutions to businesses nationwide. - August 27, 2025 - Infiniti HR
“Work Is Not Your Life” Challenges the Overwork Culture and Launches a New Way to Live and Lead
Executive Coach Lora Crestan’s debut book Work Is Not Your Life launches on Aug 25, 2025, a bold guide that challenges the overwork culture and the myth of work-life balance. Drawing on 25+ years of leadership and coaching, Crestan shares real stories and practical frameworks to help ambitious professionals integrate work, health, relationships, and growth — proving work is not your life, it’s a part of it. - August 26, 2025 - Lora Crestan - coaching for BOLD growth
Inclusive Pixelation LLC Announces Formation
Inclusive Pixelation, LLC officially announced its formation today as a consulting agency created with one purpose: to help organizations include people with disabilities. Co-founded by Britne Jenke, CPACC and Michael Bodman, the company aims to partner with businesses and organizations to create... - August 12, 2025 - Inclusive Pixelation
DigitalHire Launches First AI-Powered Job Board with Video Resumes and AI Sourcing
In a market full of passive job boards, DigitalHire has launched its AI-powered hiring platform — the first of its kind to combine AI sourcing, video resumes, and an AI recruiting agent that calls, screens, and shortlists candidates for employers. - August 03, 2025 - DigitalHire
The End of Traditional Job Boards: DigitalHire Introduces the First Ever AI-Powered Video Job Board
DigitalHire launched the world’s first AI-powered video job board, transforming hiring with authentic video resumes and real-time AI matching for employers and job seekers. - July 16, 2025 - DigitalHire