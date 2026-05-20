Executive Coach Lora Crestan’s debut book Work Is Not Your Life launches on Aug 25, 2025, a bold guide that challenges the overwork culture and the myth of work-life balance. Drawing on 25+ years of leadership and coaching, Crestan shares real stories and practical frameworks to help ambitious professionals integrate work, health, relationships, and growth — proving work is not your life, it’s a part of it. - August 26, 2025 - Lora Crestan - coaching for BOLD growth