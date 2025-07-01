Recent Headlines
Within Telephone Answering Services
VINSI AI Launches Industry First AI Voice Agent SaaS Platform Built by Contact Center Experts
VINSI AI, founded by call center experts launches a powerful SaaS AI Voice Agent platform built to automate and optimize customer conversations. It integrates with over 1,000 systems including Salesforce, HubSpot and Twilio to handle sales, support and scheduling with ease. With fast setup, real-time analytics and natural voice capabilities, VINSI helps businesses cut costs by up to 70% while delivering scalable human-like customer experiences. - July 01, 2025 - VINSI AI, LLC
Signpost Partners with Phonely to Launch AI Voice Receptionist
Making 24/7 Communication Easier for Overworked Small Businesses - February 04, 2025 - Signpost
AskEllie.ai Unveils Innovative One-Click AI Chatbot Creation for Small Business Customer Support
AskEllie.ai's One-Click Chatbot Creation empowers small businesses with 24/7 customer support, offering effortless integration, customizable branding, and AI-driven solutions for exceptional customer service at a fraction of the cost. - May 08, 2024 - AskEllie.ai
Lucas Wilson Joins Signpost as New CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth
SMB veteran appointed to drive innovation and growth at leading live receptionist business. - February 27, 2024 - Signpost
Unity Communications Ranks 1,743 on 2023 Inc. 5000, Marking Third Consecutive Year of Recognition
Unity Communications has secured a leadership position among the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third consecutive year. - September 27, 2023 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications Expands Global Presence with Inauguration of New Harton Office
Unity Communications has opened a new workspace to strengthen its business outsourcing presence in the Philippines. - September 01, 2023 - Unity Communications
Ron Bellows Appointed as Vice President of Wireless and Broadband Sales at Unity Communications
Meet Ron Bellows, the driving force behind Unity Communications’ success in the wireless and broadband markets. - April 27, 2023 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications Names Diana McCulloch as Chief Experience Officer
Diana McCulloch moves up as chief experience officer (CXO) of Unity Communications. - April 27, 2023 - Unity Communications
Inc. Magazine Names Unity Communications No. 97 on 2023 Regionals Southwest List
Unity Communications Is Recognized for Remarkable Revenue Growth and Contribution to Economic Expansion in the Southwest Region. - March 03, 2023 - Unity Communications
Smith.ai Launches On-Demand Sales Outreach Campaigns
Businesses can automate sales development to BDRs based in North America for an in-house experience at a fraction of the traditional staffing cost. - March 01, 2023 - Smith.ai
Unity Communications Ranks 402nd on the 2022 Clutch Global 1000
Award-winning IT and BPO firm marks its third year in the most elite Clutch ranking for top B2B service providers worldwide. - December 10, 2022 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications Named Honoree In Inc.'s Power Partner Awards
Business process outsourcing firm recognized for empowering startups and entrepreneurs to focus on their core missions, spurring growth. - November 20, 2022 - Unity Communications
Honolulu Entrepreneurs Ditch the Office; Resource Suites Announces Ohi’a Lehua Program in Waikiki
The excitement is building at the Waikiki Landmark in advance of the Ohi’a Lehua Program launch in January 2023. - October 13, 2022 - Resource Suites
Unity Communications, a Certified USPAACC Diverse Supplier
Unity Communications's remarkable growth lands USPAACC certification as an Asian American/Minority-owned business, strengthening the company's commitment to serving diverse audiences. - September 16, 2022 - Unity Communications
For the Second Time, Unity Communications Appears on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Continued Success – Unity Communications Ranks #2248 Overall and Is the 74th Fastest-growing Arizona-based Company With a Three-year Revenue Growth of 260%. - August 19, 2022 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications is a Certified Great Place to Work
Unity Connect BPO Clinches its first-ever Great Place To Work title with a 96% employee satisfaction rate. - August 17, 2022 - Unity Communications
Smith.ai Announces New Integration with Law Ruler
New legal technology partnership to help law firms deliver superior client service and boost productivity. - August 03, 2022 - Smith.ai
24/7 Customer Engagement Service Leader Smith.ai Releases Call Recording & Transcription
Smith.ai launches call recording and transcription services so businesses have complete visibility into all conversations. - July 13, 2022 - Smith.ai
Smith.ai Debuts Real-Time Performance Tracking & Analytics for Outreach Campaigns
Business Owners, Marketers and Sales Leaders Can Now Monitor Reach and Conversion Data for Outbound Calling Campaigns - April 14, 2022 - Smith.ai
Smith.ai Announces New Integration with Filevine
New legal technology partnership to help law firms deliver superior client service with high efficiency - April 06, 2022 - Smith.ai
Unity Communications Named AT&T Alliance Channel Champion for 2022
AT&T recently announced the year’s Alliance Channel Solution Provider Champions, and Unity Communications has earned the Bronze Champion status for 2022 for its sales and customer success for the fiscal year 2021. AT&T acknowledges 62 firms as top leaders in the program that... - April 01, 2022 - Unity Communications
Inc. Magazine Named Unity Communications 59th Fastest-Growing Company in the Southwest Region
Claiming the 59th spot among 141 companies, Arizona-based tech, sales, and BPO company Unity Communications has made it to the Inc. Regionals Southwest list for the second time with an average growth rate of 198%. - March 17, 2022 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications Won Clutch Award for Top BPO Companies
Second place on Clutch’s Leaders Matrix for Top Business Process Outsourcing Companies Globally. - March 11, 2022 - Unity Communications
Smith.ai Named as One of the Best Places to Work by Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Smith.ai, a leading virtual receptionist and client engagement service, as one of the Best Places to Work in the Small Business category. - March 10, 2022 - Smith.ai
Unity Communications Announced as 2021 Best of IT Services Award Winner by UpCity
UpCity's "Best of" awards honors the top global B2B providers with the highest "Recommendability Rating." - November 13, 2021 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications CEO and Founder Patrick Brown Named to Forbes Next 1000 List of Entrepreneurs for 2021
Leading the agency from the ground up, Patrick is projecting revenue of $2.8 million in 2021. - October 20, 2021 - Unity Communications
Unity Communications Rank No. 1669 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies
Claiming a spot on the 40th Inc. 5000 list, Unity Communication solidified its place in the BPO sphere with its three-year sales growth of 275%. - August 19, 2021 - Unity Communications
Professional Answering Service, Inc. Announces Fourth Expansion in West Palm Beach, FL
Professional Answering Service, Inc. is announcing its newest expansion. The coast-to-coast call center recently launched a branch in West Palm Beach, Florida, adding yet another location to its nationwide operation. A live answering service that was established in 1950, the company partners with... - April 14, 2021 - Professional Answering Service
Smith.ai Wins TrustRadius Award, Their Fifth Industry Award in Three Months
Smith.ai’s Virtual Receptionists, Live-Staffed Chat, and Chatbot Software widely recognized for lead-generation and service excellence. - January 07, 2021 - Smith.ai
Smith.ai Ranked Top-Scoring Virtual Receptionist and Chat Service by Clutch.co and Capterra
Smith.ai graded best in its category for “ability to deliver” by Clutch.co, and sole chat provider awarded perfect score from customer reviews on Capterra. - May 21, 2020 - Smith.ai
SKY Telecom LLC Announced the Opening of a New Office in Sheridan Wyoming, USA
SKY Telecom LLC’s Contact Center Service has shown huge support with the opening of a new office that houses a dedicated team. - August 30, 2019 - SKY Telecom LLC
SKY Telecom Launches New Business Continuity Disaster Restoration Service
When your business operations are interrupted by flood, fire, or storm damage you need to get back operating immediately. - August 26, 2019 - SKY Telecom LLC
Smith.ai to Exhibit at MSP Expo in Florida, January 2019
Company to showcase its virtual receptionist and live website chat services January 30 – February 1, 2019, at industry-leading event for managed services businesses. - December 20, 2018 - Smith.ai
Australian Owned Phone Answering Company Redesigns Their Website
A reputable live answering service provider based in Melbourne has recently launched a fresh new website. Call Service looks after clients from all over Australia with a range of virtual answering services, essentially acting as an external receptionist and handling calls as required. Fully... - November 29, 2017 - Call Service
Revitalize Business Services Launches “Commit Virtually, Act Locally” Project
This community focused project encourages people that are remote workers to join together to do service. - July 06, 2017 - Revitalize Business Services, LLC
Free Demand Generation Support from Telegenisys Inc.'s New Demand Generation Platform
Telegenisys announced today the creation of a small business B2B (Business to Business) demand generation platform which allows small businesses to identify prospects, send them white papers and offers and make appointments. The introductory service is free for target sectors specially IT business... - January 23, 2016 - Telegenisys
MattsenKumar Launches New Benchmarking, Big Data & Social Media Analytics Services
MattsenKumar (or “MK”) a global outsourcer headquartered in Oregon with its’ operations in India, has announced the launch of Benchmarking, Big Data & Social Media Analytics Services to aid their clients both on the BPO and consulting side. Unveiling the new offerings to a... - October 17, 2015 - MattsenKumar, LLC
Covalence Launches HCMfit, a Free Service Targeting SaaS Obesity
Covalence Consulting today announced the launch of HCMfit, a collection of free on-demand resources aimed to help employers maximize their cloud HCM technology and eliminate wasteful practices. “Our clients have enjoyed speaking directly with someone who is very technical, knows the HR... - April 15, 2015 - Covalence, Inc.
Covalence, Inc. Helps Palace Entertainment Go Live on Ceridian Dayforce HCM
Covalence Inc. helps Palace Entertainment implement Ceridian Dayforce Human Capital Management software and shares tips to others planning to move their HR systems to the cloud. - January 29, 2015 - Covalence, Inc.
OnBrand24 Call Center Services Announces Additions to Management Team to Support Company Growth
OnBrand24, a leading domestic call center services provider with call center outsourcing facilities near Boston, MA and in Savannah, GA, has announced several additions to its management and account supervisory team. - April 02, 2014 - OnBrand24
OnBrand24 Wins Gold Award from TopTenREVIEWS for Call Center Services Excellence
OnBrand24, a leading domestic call center services provider with call center outsourcing facilities near Boston, MA and in Savannah, GA, has won the Gold Award from TopTenREVIEWS, an independent reviewer of business services and products, for call center services excellence. “OnBrand24 is... - March 12, 2014 - OnBrand24
Local Answering Firm Provides Relief During Weather’s Attack on Doing Business
Businesses can carry on with business as usual without putting their employees in harm's way when they employ Answer Midwest's services. - February 28, 2014 - Answer Midwest
Steve Stipanovich to be Featured Speaker at The 16th Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast
Locals are invited to attend the 16th Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast on Mon., April 28. - February 26, 2014 - Answer Midwest
OnBrand24 Call Center Services to Exhibit at Upcoming Tradeshows
OnBrand24, a leading call center services provider with call center outsourcing facilities near Boston, MA and in Savannah, GA, will attend several upcoming tradeshows and call center industry conferences. OnBrand24, which delivers both inbound call center and outbound call center services, will... - February 14, 2014 - OnBrand24
OnBrand24 Call Center Services Reports Strong Start to 2014
OnBrand24, a leading call center services provider with outsourced call center facilities near Boston and in Savannah, GA, has begun 2014 with several new client wins and the expansion of its outbound B2B lead generation and inbound customer service call center staff. - February 08, 2014 - OnBrand24
OnBrand24 Call Center Services Reports Major Growth, Hiring
OnBrand24, the leading Massachusetts call center services provider serving companies in the Boston area and nationwide, is closing the best year in company history with several new client wins, the opening of two new call center outsourcing facilities and the expansion of its outbound B2B lead... - December 25, 2013 - OnBrand24
Telco Management Takes New Government Anti-Bullying Laws Seriously with Immediate Compliance
Telco Management has proudly embraced the new anti-bullying laws recently put into place throughout British Columbia. - December 22, 2013 - Telco Management
OnBrand24 Call Center Services Provider Named by TopTenREVIEWS for Quality Excellence
Call center services outsourcer OnBrand24 has been recognized for the second straight year by TopTenREVIEWS for excellence in the delivery of inbound customer service and outbound lead generation services. - December 13, 2013 - OnBrand24
Telco Management Raises Funds for The Red Cross Typhoon Haiyan Victims
Within just a few days Telco staff and management have raised thousands of dollars, and it has been confirmed, the Canadian Government will match money raised. - November 25, 2013 - Telco Management
Answer Midwest Named Best in Value by St. Louis Small Business Monthly
Answer Midwest, a full-service, 24/7 live-operator call-handling service, has been named Best in Value in 2013 by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. The magazine announced this prestigious award in September. - October 18, 2013 - Answer Midwest