PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SKY Telecom LLC Announced the Opening of a New Office in Sheridan Wyoming, USA SKY Telecom LLC’s Contact Center Service has shown huge support with the opening of a new office that houses a dedicated team. - August 30, 2019 - SKY Telecom LLC

SKY Telecom Launches New Business Continuity Disaster Restoration Service When your business operations are interrupted by flood, fire, or storm damage you need to get back operating immediately. - August 26, 2019 - SKY Telecom LLC

Smith.ai to Exhibit at MSP Expo in Florida, January 2019 Company to showcase its virtual receptionist and live website chat services January 30 – February 1, 2019, at industry-leading event for managed services businesses. - December 20, 2018 - Smith.ai

Australian Owned Phone Answering Company Redesigns Their Website A reputable live answering service provider based in Melbourne has recently launched a fresh new website. Call Service looks after clients from all over Australia with a range of virtual answering services, essentially acting as an external receptionist and handling calls as required. Fully responsive... - November 29, 2017 - Call Service

Revitalize Business Services Launches “Commit Virtually, Act Locally” Project This community focused project encourages people that are remote workers to join together to do service. - July 06, 2017 - Revitalize Business Services, LLC

Free Demand Generation Support from Telegenisys Inc.'s New Demand Generation Platform Telegenisys announced today the creation of a small business B2B (Business to Business) demand generation platform which allows small businesses to identify prospects, send them white papers and offers and make appointments. The introductory service is free for target sectors specially IT business and... - January 23, 2016 - Telegenisys

MattsenKumar Launches New Benchmarking, Big Data & Social Media Analytics Services MattsenKumar (or “MK”) a global outsourcer headquartered in Oregon with its’ operations in India, has announced the launch of Benchmarking, Big Data & Social Media Analytics Services to aid their clients both on the BPO and consulting side. Unveiling the new offerings to a select... - October 17, 2015 - MattsenKumar, LLC

Covalence Launches HCMfit, a Free Service Targeting SaaS Obesity Covalence Consulting today announced the launch of HCMfit, a collection of free on-demand resources aimed to help employers maximize their cloud HCM technology and eliminate wasteful practices. “Our clients have enjoyed speaking directly with someone who is very technical, knows the HR industry... - April 15, 2015 - Covalence, Inc.

Covalence, Inc. Helps Palace Entertainment Go Live on Ceridian Dayforce HCM Covalence Inc. helps Palace Entertainment implement Ceridian Dayforce Human Capital Management software and shares tips to others planning to move their HR systems to the cloud. - January 29, 2015 - Covalence, Inc.

OnBrand24 Call Center Services Announces Additions to Management Team to Support Company Growth OnBrand24, a leading domestic call center services provider with call center outsourcing facilities near Boston, MA and in Savannah, GA, has announced several additions to its management and account supervisory team. - April 02, 2014 - OnBrand24

OnBrand24 Wins Gold Award from TopTenREVIEWS for Call Center Services Excellence OnBrand24, a leading domestic call center services provider with call center outsourcing facilities near Boston, MA and in Savannah, GA, has won the Gold Award from TopTenREVIEWS, an independent reviewer of business services and products, for call center services excellence. “OnBrand24 is the... - March 12, 2014 - OnBrand24

Local Answering Firm Provides Relief During Weather’s Attack on Doing Business Businesses can carry on with business as usual without putting their employees in harm's way when they employ Answer Midwest's services. - February 28, 2014 - Answer Midwest

Steve Stipanovich to be Featured Speaker at The 16th Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast Locals are invited to attend the 16th Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast on Mon., April 28. - February 26, 2014 - Answer Midwest

OnBrand24 Call Center Services to Exhibit at Upcoming Tradeshows OnBrand24, a leading call center services provider with call center outsourcing facilities near Boston, MA and in Savannah, GA, will attend several upcoming tradeshows and call center industry conferences. OnBrand24, which delivers both inbound call center and outbound call center services, will exhibit... - February 14, 2014 - OnBrand24

OnBrand24 Call Center Services Reports Strong Start to 2014 OnBrand24, a leading call center services provider with outsourced call center facilities near Boston and in Savannah, GA, has begun 2014 with several new client wins and the expansion of its outbound B2B lead generation and inbound customer service call center staff. - February 08, 2014 - OnBrand24

OnBrand24 Call Center Services Reports Major Growth, Hiring OnBrand24, the leading Massachusetts call center services provider serving companies in the Boston area and nationwide, is closing the best year in company history with several new client wins, the opening of two new call center outsourcing facilities and the expansion of its outbound B2B lead generation... - December 25, 2013 - OnBrand24

Telco Management Takes New Government Anti-Bullying Laws Seriously with Immediate Compliance Telco Management has proudly embraced the new anti-bullying laws recently put into place throughout British Columbia. - December 22, 2013 - Telco Management

OnBrand24 Call Center Services Provider Named by TopTenREVIEWS for Quality Excellence Call center services outsourcer OnBrand24 has been recognized for the second straight year by TopTenREVIEWS for excellence in the delivery of inbound customer service and outbound lead generation services. - December 13, 2013 - OnBrand24

Telco Management Raises Funds for The Red Cross Typhoon Haiyan Victims Within just a few days Telco staff and management have raised thousands of dollars, and it has been confirmed, the Canadian Government will match money raised. - November 25, 2013 - Telco Management

Answer Midwest Named Best in Value by St. Louis Small Business Monthly Answer Midwest, a full-service, 24/7 live-operator call-handling service, has been named Best in Value in 2013 by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. The magazine announced this prestigious award in September. - October 18, 2013 - Answer Midwest

BusinesSuites Announces Expansion to Raleigh, North Carolina New Flexible Workspace Option for Entrepreneurs, Professionals and Fortune 1000 Companies to Open in Raleigh in December 2013 - October 10, 2013 - BusinesSuites

BusinesSuites Announces Expansion to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania New Flexible Workspace Option for Entrepreneurs, Professionals and Fortune 1000 Companies to Open in Downtown Pittsburgh in December 2013. - September 27, 2013 - BusinesSuites

Answer Midwest Receives 12th Consecutive National Award for Excellence Answer Midwest, a tele-service company that serves clients nationwide, received their trade association’s Award of Excellence for customer service for the 12th consecutive year. - August 17, 2013 - Answer Midwest

Businessuites Opens New Executive Suite Location in Gaithersburg, Maryland New Flexible Workspace Option for Entrepreneurs, Professionals and Fortune 1000 Companies. - July 09, 2013 - BusinesSuites

Magnetic North Achieves ISO27001 Certification Magnetic North, leading providers of predictive dialling and call recording software in the UK, is pleased to announce that they have successfully achieved ISO27001 security certification following extensive external assessment by Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance. - May 14, 2013 - Magnetic North

BusinesSuites Opens New Executive Suite Location in Annapolis, Maryland New Flexible Workspace Option for Entrepreneurs, Professionals and Fortune 1000 Companies - April 30, 2013 - BusinesSuites

Magnetic North Hosted PBX Wins TMC Product of the Year for 2012 Magnetic North, leading providers of predictive dialling and call recording software in the UK, announce their Hosted PBX solution has been awarded TMC’s coveted ‘Product of the Year’ 2012. The Product of the Year Award was created to honour companies that have successfully developed... - April 13, 2013 - Magnetic North

BusinesSuites Announces Expansion to Gaithersburg, Maryland New Flexible Workspace Option for Entrepreneurs, Professionals and Fortune 1000 Companies to Open in June 2013. - March 15, 2013 - BusinesSuites

Customer Service Expert Urges Companies to Use Telephone Messages to Extend Their Marketing Reach Companies should treat their phone system as part of their brand experience, says CEO of On Hold Company. - February 26, 2013 - On Hold Company

BusinesSuites Announces Expansion to Annapolis, Maryland New Flexible Workspace Option for Entrepreneurs, Professionals and Fortune 1000 Companies to Open in April 2013. - January 18, 2013 - BusinesSuites

BusinesSuites Opens New Executive Suite Location in San Antonio, Texas New Flexible Workspace Option for Entrepreneurs, Professionals and Fortune 1000 Companies - January 08, 2013 - BusinesSuites

Exacto Communications LLC, Has Expanded Its Presence in North America Exacto Communications, a BPO company located in El Salvador, Central America, announced its expansion of a new branch office located in the heart of Houston, Texas. Offering Import - Export services, to clients primarily from North America (USA and Canada). The headquarter office and call center located... - December 26, 2012 - Exacto Communications LLC

Location63 to Open in Cebu This January 2013 Location63 will take your business and professional career to the next level, making sure that you have the space, like-minded individuals and resources you need to succeed. - December 19, 2012 - Live2Sell Group of Company

LiveAdmins JLT Attending the 4th GCC Government Websites Conference LiveAdmins JLT Will be Embracing E-Governance at the Upcoming 4th GCC Government Websites Conference. LiveAdmins JLT is a Sponsor of the Event and Will be Speaking About the Crucial Role Live Chat Will Play in the Effectiveness of Government Websites. - December 14, 2012 - LiveAdmins JLT

Magnetic North Adds RESPONSE Ltd to Client List Magnetic North, leading providers of predictive dialling and call recording software in the UK, announce that outsourced contact centre services provider RESPONSE Ltd has joined their community of Hosted 'OnDemand' clients. RESPONSE is a provider of software solutions for a number of UK businesses,... - December 13, 2012 - Magnetic North

AnswerFirst Answering Service Sets Up Collection Box for Champions For Children Holiday Store AnswerFirst sets up a holiday gift collection box to collect toys for the Champions For Children Holiday Store. - November 29, 2012 - AnswerFirst

AnswerFirst Answering Service Participates in 7th Annual John Brogle Golf Outing AnswerFirst Communications, an international telephone answering service, announced this week that they sponsored and participated in the 7th Annual John Brogle Golf Outing in support of the Marty Lyons Foundation. - October 28, 2012 - AnswerFirst

BusinesSuites Grows Its Workspace Offerings in Maryland New Executive Suites Location Appeals to Entrepreneurs, Professionals and Fortune 1000 Companies. - October 22, 2012 - BusinesSuites

BusinesSuites Announces Expansion to San Antonio, Texas New Flexible Workspace Option for Entrepreneurs, Professionals and Fortune 1000 Companies to Open in December 2012. - October 01, 2012 - BusinesSuites

AnswerFirst Answering Service Participates in MDA Lock-Up Charity Event AnswerFirst Communications, an international telephone answering service, announced this week that their Business Development Coordinator, Teri Erickson, participated in the Annual MDA Lock-Up Charity Event. - August 25, 2012 - AnswerFirst

AnswerFirst Answering Service Provides Customer Support via Social Media AnswerFirst Communications, an international telephone answering service, is providing customer support via their Facebook and Twitter accounts. - August 15, 2012 - AnswerFirst

AnswerFirst Answering Service Sponsors Charity Fishing Tournament AnswerFirst commits to corporate sponsorship of the Kids Charity of Tampa Bay’s 11th Annual Gary Nix Bash on the Blue Fishing Tournament. - July 26, 2012 - AnswerFirst

Philippines Outsourcing Expert to Speak at the 2012 International Outsourcing Summit The CEO and Founder of Live2Sell Group of Companies, Chris Ducker, has accepted an invitation to speak at the 4th International Outsourcing Summit, being held this coming October 7-9, 2012 at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel, Metro Manila, Philippines. This prestigious event, held annually since 2009, is... - July 21, 2012 - Live2Sell Group of Company

AnswerFirst Answering Service Nominated for Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50 Awards AnswerFirst Communications, an international telephone answering service, messaging service and customer service solutions provider has been nominated by the Tampa Bay Business Journal for the Fast 50 Awards. - July 13, 2012 - AnswerFirst

AnswerFirst Answering Service Attends the Florida Bar 2012 Annual Meeting AnswerFirst Communications, an international telephone answering & messaging service, attended the Florida Bar 2012 Annual Meeting. - July 04, 2012 - AnswerFirst

AnswerFirst Answering Service Attends ATSI 2012 Annual Conference AnswerFirst, an international telephone answering service, attended the Association of Teleservices International 2012 Annual Conference in Orlando, FL. - June 24, 2012 - AnswerFirst

AnswerFirst Answering Service Promotes New Call Center Coordinator AnswerFirst Communications promotes current employee, Michael Jansen, to Call Center Coordinator. - June 17, 2012 - AnswerFirst

CallPro CRM Announces Integration with QuickBooks CallPro CRM, the world’s #1 Email Marketing and Call-centric CRM, integrates with QuickBooks to provide a complete management system solution to SMB market. - June 05, 2012 - Call Pro CRM LLC

Answerfirst Answering Service Attends Champions For Children Benefit AnswerFirst’s Business Development Coordinator attended the Champions For Children Charity Event. - May 26, 2012 - AnswerFirst