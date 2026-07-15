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West Hill House Launches Luxury Wellness Retreat Experience with Award-Winning Mad River Massage
West Hill House is redefining the boutique inn experience in Vermont with the launch of an exclusive wellness partnership featuring Mad River Massage, recently named one of the Top 5 Places to Get a Massage in Vermont in the 2026 Seven Days Daysies Awards. - July 15, 2026 - West Hill House B&B at Sugarbush
New Travel Platform Flyfi Uses AI to Match Travelers with the Right Premium Hotel — Paid Entirely in Crypto
New Dubai-based platform pairs AI hotel matching with direct cryptocurrency payments, letting travelers skip account creation and unnecessary data collection. - July 09, 2026 - Flyfi
Meet2Trip: The New Platform for Cruise Passengers to Find Fellow Travelers for Shared Shore Excursions
Two cruise passengers stood on the dock, searching for other travelers to share a taxi tour, but found no one heading the same way. That experience led to the creation of Meet2Trip, an online platform that helps cruise passengers worldwide arrange shared shore excursions. The Problem Shore... - July 09, 2026 - Meet2Trip
Orlando Drag Performer Rae O'Light Joins the Waves of Pride Cruise Lineup
The Cruise Boys® announce that Orlando drag queen and comedian Rae O'Light is joining the entertainment lineup for the Waves of Pride Cruise, sailing Sept. 5-10, 2026. A fixture in Central Florida's LGBTQ+ nightlife, Rae joins a performer roster that includes Jessica Wild, Darcel Stevens, TP Lords, and DJ Edil Hernandez. Information regarding the scheduled programming and cabin reservations can be found online. - July 01, 2026 - The Cruise Boys - Powered by KVI TRAVEL
The Cruise Boys® Announce Entertainment Lineup Update for the Waves of Pride Cruise
The Cruise Boys® announced an entertainment lineup change for the Waves of Pride Cruise, sailing Sept. 5-10, 2026. Drag performer Roxxxy Andrews has canceled her appearance due to a scheduling conflict. She will be replaced by Puerto Rican drag performer and RuPaul's Drag Race star Jessica Wild. The Cruise Boys®, a travel agency powered by KVI Travel, notes that limited inventory remains for the sailing. Travelers can check availability online. - June 29, 2026 - The Cruise Boys - Powered by KVI TRAVEL
JetVoy Introduces a Private Coordination and Concierge Service for Global Mobility, Access, and Seamless Execution
JetVoy delivers private coordination and concierge services for high-net-worth clients across global mobility, residences, access, and multi-location execution. - June 22, 2026 - JetVoy
TSAWaitTimes.com Launches API to Bring Airport Security Wait Time Estimates to Travel Apps, Websites, and Digital Platforms
New API gives developers, travel brands, airports, and publishers access to estimated TSA security wait times, airport checkpoint data, TSA PreCheck status, FAA alerts, and traveler-submitted reports. - June 18, 2026 - TSA Wait Times
Rajasthan Cab Launches "Zero-Stress" Intercity Transit Network Across India’s Golden Triangle and Heritage Hubs
Rajasthan Cab has officially launched its newly optimized "Zero-Stress" Intercity Transit Network, deploying an expanded fleet to eliminate travel fatigue and logistical uncertainty for travelers moving between airports and iconic heritage hubs like Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jaisalmer. - June 08, 2026 - Rajasthan Cab
West Hill House B&B Ownership Bringing New Vision to the Mad River Valley
Starting this fall, the West Hill House B&B will begin offering wellness to complement its established bed and breakfast hospitality. - June 02, 2026 - West Hill House B&B at Sugarbush
Marathon Adventures Announces Second White Continent Triathlon to be Held in Antarctica in January 2027
Building on the success of the inaugural White Continent Triathlon in December 2025, the first swim/bike/run triathlon ever held in Antarctica. In spite of grueling weather conditions encountered in December 2025, the date for the second White Continent Triathlon has been announced. The event is scheduled for January 18, 2027. - May 27, 2026 - Marathon Adventures
Australian Cruise Group Launches Vivid Sydney 2026 Cruise Program for Visitors
Australian Cruise Group has launched its Vivid Sydney 2026 cruise program for visitors, offering a range of experiences from affordable spectator cruises to premium dinner cruises. Running from 22 May to 13 June, these cruises provide views of major Vivid Light installations and fireworks (on select nights), giving interstate and international travellers a unique way to experience Sydney’s iconic festival. - May 24, 2026 - Australian Cruise Group
2026 Japan Culture Intensive Tours Including Sumo
Artisan Pacific Travel LLC is pleased to announce its 2026 Japan Culture Intensive tours including Sumo Tournament. - April 30, 2026 - Artisan Pacific Travel
CarzRent Launches High-Commission Affiliate Program for Travel Creators and Partners
The global travel industry is evolving rapidly, and so are the opportunities for digital entrepreneurs, travel bloggers, and tourism platforms to generate revenue through partnerships. CarzRent.com, a growing car rental brokerage platform specializing in destinations like Tenerife and other... - April 03, 2026 - CarzRent.com
Mana Hotels Leads Boating & Star Gazing Initiatives to Expand Ranakpur’s Tourism Appeal
Mana Hotels leads boating & star gazing initiatives in Ranakpur, expanding tourism beyond the Jain Temple and leopard sightings. - March 28, 2026 - Mana Hotels
Don Mammoser Photography Announces Colorado Fall Color Tour
Don Mammoser Photography tours has just added a new tour offering for October this year. Participants will learn how to best capture the gorgeous fall color of Colorado in photos. - March 16, 2026 - Don Mammoser Photo Tours
BBB Accredited Ascend Vacation Group (Draper, UT) Reaffirms A Rating and Distinguishes Identity from Unaffiliated Florida Entities
Ascend Vacation Group, a BBB Accredited and A Rated authorized travel distributor in Draper, Utah, issues a formal statement to clarify its independent corporate identity. Reaffirming its status as a verified Utah-based entity, the company distinguishes itself from unaffiliated agencies in Florida and highlights its commitment to transparent, virtual vacation consultations via Zoom. - February 13, 2026 - Ascend Vacation Group
Cancun Airport Transportation Introduces Its New Fleet for 2026
Cancun Airport Transportation, a leading provider of private, safe and reliable airport transfer services throughout Cancún and the Riviera Maya, proudly announces the launch of its new fleet of vehicles for 2026, marking a major upgrade to its transportation experience for travelers from... - February 09, 2026 - Cancun Airport Transportation
New Affiliate Program for Travel Agents and Bloggers Made by Airport Transportation
Affiliate marketing is well known in the travel industry and is a great tool to achieve get to new markets. - February 07, 2026 - Airport Transportation
Mana Hotels Positions Ranakpur Adventure Park as a Venue for Corporate Team-Building and Outdoor Events
Mana Hotels positions the Ranakpur Adventure Park as a safe, well-managed venue for outdoor corporate events and team-building sessions, offering adventure activities, flexible spaces, strong safety standards, and a clean natural setting near Ranakpur. - February 04, 2026 - Mana Hotels
Airport Transportation LLC Launches Airport Transfer Services in Miami
Airport Transportation LLC, the international airport transfer company behind the global brand Airport Transportation (www.airporttransportation.com, proudly announces the official launch of its airport transfer services in Miami, marking a major milestone in the company’s worldwide expansion. - February 04, 2026 - Airport Transportation
Airport Transportation Launches New Shuttle Service at Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ)
AirportTransportation.com a leading Airport Transfers company is starting operations in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. - February 03, 2026 - Airport Transportation
Cancun Airport Transportation Has Been Awarded the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award
Cancun Airport Transportation is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, recognising its outstanding performance in airport transfer services and placing the company among the top travel-service providers globally and in Cancun. About the... - February 02, 2026 - Cancun Airport Transportation
CarzRent Develops Self-Service Kiosks to Improve Car Hire Experience at Tenerife South Airport
New kiosk concept aims to reduce waiting times and simplify vehicle pickup for arriving travelers. - December 19, 2025 - CarzRent.com
Jashan Tourism L.L.C. Launches Enhanced 24/7 Global Message Reception and Structured Response System
Jashan Tourism L.L.C., a licensed Dubai-based tour operator and visa services provider, has launched an enhanced global support system with 24/7 message reception and structured expert responses during core hours. The update improves accessibility and service efficiency for clients across the UAE and international markets seeking visa assistance, tours, and holiday planning. - November 28, 2025 - Jashan Tourism
Mana Hotels Announces Event Details for New Year’s Eve 2026 Celebrations
Celebrate New Year 2026 at Mana Hotels Ranakpur! Enjoy live music, dance, games & a gala dinner. Explore new attractions – Ranakpur Adventure Park & thrilling Leopard Safari. - October 23, 2025 - Mana Hotels
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Becomes the World’s Most Awarded Motorcycle Tour Company with 13th Consecutive Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award
Ecuador Freedom continues to lead motorcycle tourism worldwide, achieving record-breaking awards and global recognition for service quality. - September 22, 2025 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Ajeya Enterprises Expands Its Footprint as India’s Leading Travel Management Company
Ajeya Enterprises, India’s premier travel management company, is expanding its presence in domestic and international tourism. Known for its trusted services and customer-first approach, the company offers customized holiday packages, corporate travel, visa support, travel insurance, and destination weddings. With strong global partnerships, advanced booking systems, and a focus on eco-friendly tourism. - September 20, 2025 - Ajeya Enterprises
Australian Cruise Group Announces Early Bird Group Offers for Christmas Party Cruises in Sydney
As the festive season approaches, Australian Cruise Group is inviting groups to celebrate on the water with its 2025 Christmas Party Cruises in Sydney that run from November 14 through to December 24. To get ahead of the high demand for celebrations on the harbour, there are group booking discounts... - September 20, 2025 - Australian Cruise Group
Dreams Travel and Tours Reveals Smart Travel Hacks for Long Flights
Dreams Travel and Tours shares essential travel hacks for long flights to help travelers stay comfortable, refreshed, and stress-free. From choosing the right seats and packing smart to beating jet lag with hydration and rest tips, these expert insights transform long journeys into smooth experiences. With over 20 years of trusted service and IATA, ASTA, and CLIA accreditations, Dreams Travel and Tours continues to provide professional, personalized travel solutions worldwide. - September 03, 2025 - Dreams Travel and Tours
Marina Rose Cruises Wins 2025 Best of Florida Award in Romantic Restaurants Category
Marina Rose Cruises in Hernando Beach has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner in the Romantic Restaurants category by Guide to Florida. Recognized as one of less than 10% of Florida businesses earning this honor, Marina Rose Cruises offers guests a signature experience with dining, sunset views, and warm hospitality along Florida’s Gulf Coast. - September 02, 2025 - Marina Rose Cruises
Dreams Travel and Tours Proudly Sponsors the 43rd Annual India Day Parade in New York City
Celebrating Cultural Heritage, Unity, and the Indian-American Spirit on Madison Avenue - August 27, 2025 - Dreams Travel and Tours
Ranakpur Gains Ground as a Wildlife and Adventure Tourism Destination
A new offbeat destination for adventure & wildlife lovers in the heart of Rajasthan! Explore Ranakpur with ManaHotels. - August 12, 2025 - Mana Hotels
Marina Rose Cruises Named Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winner for 2025, Recognized Among the Top 10% of Things-To-Do Worldwide
Marina Rose Cruises has been named a Tripadvisor® Travelers’ Choice® Award winner for 2025, placing in the top 10% of things-to-do worldwide. Based in Hernando Beach, Florida, the veteran-owned cruise company was recognized for consistently delivering exceptional guest experiences on Florida’s scenic Gulf Coast. - July 23, 2025 - Marina Rose Cruises
Peace Travel and Tour Announces Launch of New Religious and Cultural Travel Division
Peace Travel and Tour, a UK-based, IATA and ATOL-certified travel agency, today announced the official launch of its new Religious and Cultural Travel Division, offering curated packages for Hajj, Umrah, Ziyarat, and Islamic heritage tours across the Middle East and Asia. The new division is in... - July 14, 2025 - Peace Travel and Tour
Mana Hotels Announces Long Weekend Package for August 15–17, 2025
Mana Hotels Ranakpur announces a special package for the August 15–17 long weekend. Includes meals, activities & discounts for families. Enjoy monsoon greenery & cool weather. - July 08, 2025 - Mana Hotels
iCruiseApp.com Officially Launches: The Smarter, Simpler Way to Compare, Choose, and Cruise™
Plan smarter and cruise better with iCruiseApp.com—your all-in-one platform to compare ships, find deals, read real reviews, and book with confidence. Join today for early access and exclusive promos. - June 14, 2025 - iCruiseApp
Lover Lips Yachts Celebrates 3 Years of Luxury, Leadership & Legacy: A Mexican Woman-Owned Company Making Waves in La Paz, MX
Lover Lips Yachts, a Mexican woman-owned charter company, celebrates 3 years of redefining affordable luxury in La Paz. From 1 yacht to nearly 40, they've earned the highest-rated guest reviews in the region. With celebrity guests, community partnerships, and bold expansion plans, Lover Lips Yachts proves luxury can be inclusive, local, and unforgettable. - June 08, 2025 - Lover Lips Yachts
AgencyAuto Surpasses 6.2 Million Automated Bookings Across Southeast Asia, Redefining Efficiency for Travel Agencies
AgencyAuto, by Infiniti Software Solutions, has automated over 6.2 million bookings across Southeast Asia in 7+ years. Its Corporate Booking Tool (CBT) and B2B suite help travel agencies cut turnaround time by 65%, boost bookings by 30–40%, and reduce manual effort by 50%. With multilingual, multi-currency features, it's expanding into the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, aiming to empower TMCs and B2B agencies with end-to-end automation. - May 28, 2025 - AgencyAuto
Marina Rose Cruises Wins Silver in Hernando Sun Reader’s Choice Awards - Recognized in “Guided Recreational Boating” Category
Marina Rose Cruises, based in Hernando Beach, FL, has received the Silver Award for Guided Recreational Boating in the 2025 Hernando Sun Reader’s Choice Awards. The award recognizes the company’s commitment to providing unforgettable waterway experiences for locals and visitors alike. Co-owners Captains Pat & Sheryl Coggins thank the community for its continued support. - May 27, 2025 - Marina Rose Cruises
Back and Better Than Ever: Spring Break Fiji Unveils New Pool, Upgraded Resort, and Big Vibes
After ten years of unforgettable memories, sold-out trips, and thousands of first-time travellers finding their feet in Fiji, Spring Break Fiji is entering a bold new era. With new owners, serious investment, and a fully upgraded resort experience, the next chapter is already making waves. At the... - May 26, 2025 - Spring Break Fiji
AirportTransportation.com Expands Service Coverage with New Airport Transfer Operations in Naples, Italy
AirportTransportation.com, a leading global platform for private and reliable airport transfers, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to Naples, Italy. This marks another strategic step in the company’s mission to simplify and enhance the travel experience for international and... - May 17, 2025 - Airport Transportation
Mana Hotels Launches the Vibrant Saturday Carnival in Ranakpur to Delight Weekend Travelers
Mana Hotels, a leading boutique hospitality destination in Ranakpur, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Saturday Carnival, a weekly celebration of music, entertainment, and cultural experiences designed to offer guests a memorable and engaging weekend stay. Held every Saturday evening at... - May 02, 2025 - Mana Hotels
Stylia Tours Expands Presence with New Offices in Casablanca and Tangier, Enhancing Luxury Travel Services Across Morocco
Stylia Tours, a premier Moroccan luxury tour operator originally based in Agadir, announces its expansion with new offices in Casablanca and Tangier. This strategic move enhances its ability to offer tailor-made private tours, shore excursions, and airport transfers from Morocco’s key gateway cities, improving service and accessibility for international travelers. - April 28, 2025 - Stylia Tours
Rustic Pathways Nominated for Best Group Tour Operator at the 2025 International Travel Awards
Following its 2024 win for Best Tour Operator, Rustic Pathways is proud to announce its 2025 nomination for Best Group Tour Operator at the International Travel Awards, which honor excellence across the global travel and tourism industry. This recognition highlights Rustic Pathways’ continued leadership in student travel, rooted in transformative experiences, safety, cultural immersion, and positive impact. - April 15, 2025 - Rustic Pathways
Aeroluxe Expeditions Enters U.S. Market with High-Touch Private Jet Journeys - at a More Accessible Price
"Colors of the World,” a 22-day private jet journey designed by European travel expert Piet Visser. Offering curated experiences and boutique service, Aeroluxe provides a high-touch alternative to traditional operators at a more accessible price point. - March 24, 2025 - Aeroluxe Expeditions
Stella Jet Brands' Founder, Tia Minzoni, Announces Launch of Sister Brands Stella ShAire and Stella Experiences
A new era of private aviation has officially taken flight as powerhouse mother-daughter duo Tia Minzoni and Jasmine Johnson announce the launch of Stella ShAire and Stella Experiences, two groundbreaking new brands expanding the rapidly growing Stella Jet Brands portfolio. - March 23, 2025 - Stella Jet Shaire
AirportTransportation.com Launches Global Operations in 2025, Redefining Seamless Travel Experiences
AirportTransportation.com, a cutting-edge transportation platform, is proud to announce its official launch in 2025, offering seamless, reliable, and efficient airport transportation services across the globe. The new platform aims to change the way travelers connect with transportation options, providing a user-friendly booking experience, a network of trusted providers, and 24/7 customer support. - March 09, 2025 - Airport Transportation
Emirates Fishing Tour Presents Gifts When Booking Yachts for 3+ Hours
Emirates Fishing Tour offers bonuses on yacht bookings of 3 hours or more. The gift includes champagne and fruit (3 hours) or an hour of water scooter rental (5 hours). The promotion is aimed at providing a premium marine vacation with a personalized touch - February 06, 2025 - Emirates Fishing Tour
New Travel Guide "Madeira by Bus" Highlights Public Transportation as a Sustainable Way to Explore Madeira
Travelers to Madeira often marvel at the island's breathtaking landscapes, charming villages, and rich history. However, navigating the island without a rental car has historically posed challenges, with many visitors finding the public transportation system complex. A newly released travel guide, “Madeira by Bus,” aims to address these challenges by offering a practical resource for using public buses to explore the island. - January 13, 2025 - Madeira By Bus
Wine and Spirits Veteran to head Wine Crawl Operations
Benita Johnson Winemaker and Bourbon Master CEO of Vine Wine Club and Creator of the "Exclusive" Wine Bran will helm operations for the growing Wine Crawl private wine tour business. - January 06, 2025 - Wine Crawl