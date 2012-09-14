PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Go Galavant Launches New Group Trip Platform for People Who Hate Group Travel Startup travel platform provides forum for travelers to find and review group trips and providers. - December 02, 2019 - Go Galavant

AirGateway GmbH and Luxury Tour Operator Scott Dunn Announce NDC Partnership AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Scott Dunn, an international luxury tour operator have signed a partnership. Under this agreement AirGateway will provide Scott Dunn with access to NDC Content from 20+ carriers. AirGateway’s CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: “We... - November 23, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

Queensland Rail Chooses Open Destinations' Travel Studio System The multi-million-dollar deal sees Queensland Rail enter into a long-term partnership with travel technology specialists Open Destinations, who have successfully implemented Travel Studio in over 30 countries worldwide. Open Destinations will be supplying a full SaaS solution to Queensland Rail. - November 21, 2019 - Open Destinations

Nadova Tours Organizes Vietnam Grand Prix Tour 2020 for Global Visitors In 2020, Vietnam will officially become one of the host countries of the highest class of singer-seater auto racing for the first time on Friday, April 3 to Sunday April 5, 2020, at My Dinh Sports Complex, Hanoi. On this occasion, Nadova Tours is pleased to introduce a Vietnam customized tour which includes general admission tickets to the Vietnam Grand Prix 2020. - November 20, 2019 - Nadova Tours

HalalTravels.com: A New Player in the Travel Industry HalalTravels.com enters the Muslim travel market with a new website and a global service range. - November 15, 2019 - HalalTravels.com

AMMI Managed Hotels Are Honoring Veterans Nov. 11 with Free Hotel Room Stay Our veterans are important to us! Five hotels with the American Motel Management Group are honoring our veterans this Nov 11. Each of their five (5) hotels are providing traveling veterans with a hotel guest room for one night, (50) fifty free hotel room nights total will be given to veterans that stop at AMMI hotels. Free freshly made breakfast buffet and more. First 10 Veterans to check-in November 11 get free guest room for one night. *American Motel Management Inc. - November 06, 2019 - American Motel Management

Africa Tour Operator, Spector Travel, Named Best Ancestry Travel Company Spector Travel, a tour operator that specializes in Africa, has been named a USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2019 Award winner for the Best Ancestry and Heritage Travel Company. For the competition, USA Today tapped a panel of travel experts to nominate 20 travel companies, then asked readers... - November 05, 2019 - Spector Travel of Boston

Original Orlando Tours Launches Walking Tours Four Winter Park Based Tours Commence in November 2019 - November 01, 2019 - Original Orlando Tours

Memphis Tours Offers Shopping Tips on Morocco Vacation Planning Enjoy Morocco vacations by Memphis tours with your family which offer a wide range of great travel vacation packages. - October 30, 2019 - Memphis Tours

Travelive Appoints Christina Carr as Vice President In her new role, Ms. Carr will be responsible for the implementation of new luxury travel products and maintaining and solidifying agency relationships worldwide. - October 27, 2019 - Travelive

ASIA DMC to Showcase “B2B Portal” at WTM London 2019 Award-winning destination management company, ASIA DMC, will be unveiling its latest initiative, the B2B portal, at WTM London 2019. This will include the showcasing of new features that promise to make their travel trade partner’s life easier and more efficient. The pan-Asian destination management... - October 09, 2019 - ASIA DMC

Travel Loop and AirGateway Sign a Strategic Alliance for the Commercialization of NDC in the Corporate Segment Travel Loop’s penetration of the Spanish and Portugese corporate segment, with its SBT Pursuit VNEXT tools, has made possible this alliance with AirGateway. The strategic alliance will result in a joint offer that will allow both companies to strengthen their position in the market by obtaining... - October 09, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

Adam Chassin Appointed to Withlocals Supervisory Board Withlocals strengthens its board leadership by appointing tech executive Adam Chassin (formerly of Uber, Amazon and Yahoo!). His addition will accelerate the ambition of Withlocals to become the biggest global online marketplace for personalized travel experiences. - October 07, 2019 - Withlocals

bamba Partners with iVisa.com to Offer the Simplest Solution for Processing Travel Visas bambatravel.com announces partnership with iVisa.com for travel visas. - September 27, 2019 - bamba

Travels with Talek to Lead Cultural Tour of China April 11-19, 2020 Nine-day guided tour will feature explorations of the fascinating and culturally rich cities of Shanghai, Xi’an, and Beijing. - September 25, 2019 - Travels With Talek

Galapagos GDS Launches the First Global Distribution System for Galapagos Cruises Galapagos GDS, the First Global Distribution System Dedicated to the Galapagos Islands, is Launching its Highly-Anticipated Service Today. - September 20, 2019 - Metamorf

AirGateway GmbH and Fello Travel Ltd. Announce NDC Partnership AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Fello Travel Ltd., a UK Travel Management Company have signed a Partnership. Under this Agreement, AirGateway will provide Fello with access to NDC Content from 15 carriers. AirGateway's CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: "We are very pleased... - September 18, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

3 Main Tips to Choose the Best Galapagos Expedition When it comes to cruising the Galapagos Islands, one size does not necessarily fit all. While at first, a small, single-guided ship may seem the most appealing way to go, larger, multiple-guided ships actually offer distinct advantages for travelers looking to witness a myriad of natural wonders across one of the world’s most cherished wildlife destinations. Just ask the travel experts at Metropolitan Touring. - August 29, 2019 - Metropolitan Touring

Travelex Introduces Special UAE National Day Holiday Packages from Dubai Travelex is a prominent tour and travel agency operating in Dubai. This agency has access to several tourist destinations. Travelex offers many tour packages where some of them are specially created for holidays. After their success with Eid-Al-Adha tour packages, they are back with their next holiday... - August 28, 2019 - Travelex Travels & Tours LLC

Nadova Tours Suggests Safety Tips When Traveling in Vietnam When traveling abroad to a new destination, people often ask about the safety aspect of it. You would never want to get hurt, or injured and always want to minimize the risks. Nadova Tours, the reliable local travel company in Vietnam with 10 years of experiences, suggests the following safety tips when traveling in this beautiful country. - August 23, 2019 - Nadova Tours

Global Child TV with bamba - Mexico "The Color Of Our Roots" Available on American Airlines Global Child TV with bamba will begin airing on American Airlines starting this September. - August 21, 2019 - bamba

BK Adventure Announces Expansion of Clear Kayaking Bioluminescence Tours Florida tour company expands its operation to meet the growing demand to see the bioluminescence phenomenon on the Space Coast. BK Adventure will offer more tours in see-through clear kayaks than ever before. - August 09, 2019 - BK Adventure

The Running of the Bulls 2020, Eight Days of the Encierro Iberian Traveler offers Exclusive Packages for the Running of the Bulls in 2020. Join Iberian Traveler for an unparalleled experience; the opening ceremony, “el chupinazo,” the running of the bulls each morning beginning July 7th, and the “pobre de mí,” the solemn candlelight ceremony at midnight on July 14th marking the end of the fiesta. - August 04, 2019 - Iberian Traveler

Plan Your Perfect Holiday in Peru with Gulliver Expeditions' Helpful Guide If you’re planning a Peru trip, it’s important that you get a little background information about the country, its history, its people, and anything else that might prove useful or that might enrich your stay in this beautiful country. Gulliver Expeditions has put together this brief guide to Peru to help anyone planning a holiday; if you have any follow-up question. - July 23, 2019 - Gulliver Expeditions

Ship Sticks Launches New iOS Mobile App Ship Sticks, the golf club and luggage shipping company, officially launches its first mobile app available on iOS devices. The new shipping platform provides customers with an innovative and easy way to travel hassle-free to and from popular worldwide destinations. The unveiling of the app is just one... - July 19, 2019 - Ship Sticks

Sub Sea Systems, Creator of Sea TREK Helmet Diving, Celebrates Special Anniversary Sub Sea Systems’ Sea TREK® helmet diving program celebrates 20 years. Sea TREK is a guided helmet diving tour for non-divers and non-swimmers and is available at over 50 locations on 5 continents in 26 countries. With 3 million participants and counting, Sea TREK is the largest and most successful... - July 14, 2019 - Sub Sea Systems, Inc.

San Miguel de Allende Named Best City in Mexico for 4th Straight Year by Travel + Leisure Readers in 2019 World's Best Awards' Rankings Mexican Colonial City also comes in at number 2 in Best Cities in the World with Three of its properties also ranking across various lists. - July 13, 2019 - Visit San Miguel de Allende

Bamba's Trek to Machu Picchu Through the Inca Trail Wins 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award bamba's Machu Picchu Trek is a Travelers' Choice Award winner for Top 10 Multi Day Tours – World as well as Top 10 Experiences - South America. - July 13, 2019 - bamba

Merida Named One of the Best Cities in Mexico at Travel + Leisure 2019 World’s Best Awards Merida, capital of Yucatan, has once again been named one of the top cities in Mexico by the readers of Travel + Leisure Magazine. - July 12, 2019 - Yucatan Ministry of Tourism

Travelive Organizes Charter Transfers for Clients Affected by Ferry Strike in Greece More than a dozen transfers were organized ensuring all travelers reached Santorini, Mykonos, Paros, and Naxos without delays. - July 06, 2019 - Travelive

bamba Earns 2019 TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence bamba has earned a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence for continually delivering a very high quality customer experience. - July 06, 2019 - bamba

Higgins House Bed and Breakfast Has Availability for Fall Travel Sanford, Florida Victorian Bed and Breakfast Welcomes Guests for October and November. - July 04, 2019 - Higgins House Bed and Breakfast

Initiative to Publish Writing by Children and Young People on National Platform Aims to Help Beat Post-Summer "Learning Loss" Studies conducted both within the UK* and abroad** have shown that pupils demonstrate a clear deterioration in key skills such as Reading, Writing, and Maths upon returning to school after the summer holidays - often referred to as "learning loss," or the "summer slide." This summer,... - July 03, 2019 - The Tourist Trail

The BNKR to Launch the First Beach CrossFit Box in Sri Lanka to Get Tourists Back to the Region The first beach CrossFit box in Sri Lanka has been built to tap into the fitness travel market and drive more tourists to the region after the Easter bombings. - June 27, 2019 - The Bunker Camp (PVT) Ltd.

PrioTicket Release New Access Validator with City Sightseeing Worldwide PrioTicket is delighted to confirm the launch of their brand new Prio XS Validator at the City Sightseeing Worldwide Conference in Sevilla, Spain, on Tuesday 18 June 2019. This new technology has been made available to all clients in response to growing demands from suppliers and travel operators to... - June 21, 2019 - PrioTicket

The Burn-Out Expert Speaking at the Chicago Small Business Expo Business burn-out is real and Gini Trask, Burn-out Recovery Specialist is coming to Chicago to help business owners to do something about it. She will be in Chicago June 19-22 as a part of her nationwide tour geared toward empowering business owners to combat burn-out and create more free time through improved time management, systems creation, and implementing rewards. - June 15, 2019 - Beach Boss

New Show in Myrtle Beach, SC - Dixie Family Comedy Variety Show - Redneck Style Appearing at GTS Theatre Join the Beaufort and Daniels Family Reunion as they kick it off in high gear. This family fun interactive comedy show includes music, dance, tons of laughs and family fun, magic and even an Elvis Impersonator; we heard cousin Clevis was comin' to the reunion. Plus, it’s always been a family tradition to pay tribute to the veterans and of course the creator. So spend an evening with your family laughing and having fun. After all...when you attend our family reunion ya’ll are kin - June 01, 2019 - GTS Theatre

Travelive Enters a North America Representation Agreement with Waterstone The aim of this partnership is to reach an even greater number of luxury travel specialists in North America, increasing Travelive’s presence in this market even further - May 24, 2019 - Travelive

Largest Food Tour in Cambodia Introduced by Dine With The Locals Dine With The Locals, Cambodia's biggest network for food experiences in local homes, introduces the Largest Food Tour Cambodia. Tourists traveling in Cambodia will get 6 authentic food experiences in 4 different cities and regions. - May 22, 2019 - Dine With The Locals

Southern California Private Tours to Offer Expanded Customized Disneyland VIP Tour Experiences to Guests Visiting the Disneyland Resort in Southern California Southern California Private Tours announces the expansion of customized Disneyland VIP Tour Experiences for guests visiting the Disneyland Resort in Southern California during the summer period 2019. - May 19, 2019 - Southern California Private Tours

Eco Freelance Support Launches New Services for Ecotourism, Retreats Eco Freelance Support provides custom online, business and practical solutions for Ecotourism, Retreat, Wellness Professionals and Conservation. - May 10, 2019 - Eco Freelance Support

Trail Tales: SpiceRoads Cycling’s New Singletrack Mountain Bike Tours SpiceRoads Cycling, a pioneer in guided cycling holidays in emerging destinations, has just added 5 new singletrack adventure tours to the company’s mountain biking segment. It was announced today. The new lineup of tours features world renowned mountain biking destinations like Northern Thailand,... - May 04, 2019 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd

Run Wild Retreats + Wellness Launches Telluride Trail Running + Wellness Retreat Telluride Trail Running + Wellness Retreat will take place September 19 - 21, 2019. - April 26, 2019 - Run Wild Retreats + Wellness

Photographer Don Mammoser Launches Special Yacht-Based Photography Tour to the Galapagos Islands This special photo tour will allow clients to experience the incomparable Galapagos islands aboard a chartered yacht with a crew of 8 including licensed naturalist and professional photographer to help you get the most out of your time in this World Heritage site. Cruise between islands, be surrounded by wildlife and new friends, eat and drink well and photograph it all. - April 25, 2019 - Don Mammoser Photo

Ship Sticks Receives Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Award as “Best Golf Club Shipper” for the Fourth Year in a Row Ship Sticks, was announced as the winner of the Golf Digest Editors’ Choice Award for "Best Golf Club Shipper" for the fourth consecutive year. Highlighted in recent publications, Golf Digest has said this about Ship Sticks “...they have established themselves as the leader in shipping... - April 11, 2019 - Ship Sticks

Why Autumn Should be Your Time to Visit Patagonia Camp As North Americans get ready for winter to melt away, the Southern Hemisphere is looking forward to its most beautiful season - autumn. While summertime in the Patagonia region of Chile, which runs November to early March, is the most popular time to visit thanks to warm temperatures, the most beautiful... - April 03, 2019 - Patagonia Camp

Sub Sea Systems® and Ballast Technology, Inc. Introduce New VR Dive System Sub Sea Systems and San Francisco tech firm, Ballast Technology, Inc., have partnered to introduce Deep Dive VR, an underwater virtual dive experience. - March 26, 2019 - Sub Sea Systems, Inc.