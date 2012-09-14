PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Global Graphics Acquires Prepress Workflow & RIP Developer Xitron, LLC Looks to leverage digital print strategy while capitalizing on established market share - November 10, 2019 - Xitron

SOLV is a Proud Winner of PSDA’s 2019 PEAK Award SOLV is thrilled to announce that the Print Services and Distribution Association (PSDA) has named SOLV as an award winner in the 2019 PEAK Awards. - October 17, 2019 - SOLV

MIR Printing & Graphics Now Offers Price Matching MIR Printing & Graphics is excited to announce that the company is now offering a price match guarantee on all printing services and products available through their website https://www.mirprint.com. MIR already offers the most competitive pricing and highest quality products in the industry. Through... - October 09, 2019 - MIR Printing & Graphics

Zaxis Has Reinvented Their Multi-Function Leak Tester with Usability in Mind, Adding a Large 7-Inch Touchscreen to the New Zaxis 7i Zaxis has focused on usability in their latest multi-function leak tester, the Zaxis 7i. The Zaxis 7i has a large built-in 7-inch touchscreen and is currently available for purchase from any Zaxis sales representative. http://www.zaxisinc.com The Zaxis 7i is a modular, multi-function leak tester. The... - September 25, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.

Zaxis Has Introduced Servo Motor Technology Into Their eVmP (Electronic Variable Metering Pump) Family of Precision Metering and Dispensing Pumps Servo motor technology increases the dispense speed of the eVmP system as well as enables the system to handle fluids with a much higher viscosity. The servo drive also paves the way for the eVmP VS6, the largest dispensing pump in the eVmP family to date. The addition of the servo drive to the Zaxis eVmP product offering expands the capability and performance to better suit Zaxis customers. - September 24, 2019 - Zaxis Inc.

TPM Announces Southeastern Tour of Live Product Design Events TPM, Inc., the Southeast’s leading 2D and 3D design technology provider, announces its Fall Southeastern Tour of live 3D product design showcase events. TPM has partnered with industry technology experts like HP, MarkForged, SOLIDWORKS, FARO and The SolidExperts to present 3D product development... - September 16, 2019 - TPM, Inc.

TPM Announces Employee Promotions TPM Inc., the Southeast’s leading 2D and 3D design technology provider, announces the promotion of several team members. Mike Staples has been promoted to Director of Professional Solutions and will now be leading strategic initiatives for TPM’s technology and professional services. Mike... - July 27, 2019 - TPM, Inc.

Suttle-Straus Expands Into Promotional Products Market Suttle-Straus, a print, mail and marketing services provider in Waunakee, announced its expansion into the promotional products marketing space and the addition of dedicated promo salesperson, Alicia Curtis, to the Suttle-Straus team. Suttle-Straus began as a small family-run Madison printer more than... - July 13, 2019 - Suttle-Straus

New Talent Joins the TPM Team TPM, Inc., the Southeast’s leading 2D and 3D design technology provider, announces additions to their AEC and Manufacturing Divisions. TPM’s continuous growth has created the opportunity to bring in several new team members with exceptional backgrounds and experience. - June 21, 2019 - TPM, Inc.

Xitron and Platesetters.com Partner on Violet CTP Replacement Targeting end-of-life systems for economical trade-in program - May 30, 2019 - Xitron

Green Rush Packaging Expands Cannabis Packaging Product Line with Pyro Papers Pre-Rolled Cones Green Rush Packaging is now launching Pyro Papers; a line of cultivator and dispensary ready pre-rolled cones and accessories. - May 16, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging

Ossid Hires Market Development Manager Megan Fletcher will join Ossid, a manufacturing industry leader in packaging technology, to expand and streamline its business. - May 11, 2019 - Ossid

Shawmut Communications Group Winner in Awards of Excellence Printing Competition Shawmut Communications Group wins 21 awards for exceptional print production including 7 Pinnacle Awards (best of category), 7 Awards of Recognition, and 7 Awards of Merit. - April 19, 2019 - Shawmut Communications Group

Green Rush Packaging Expands Operations Into the Canadian Cannabis Market Green Rush Packaging expands operations into emerging Canadian cannabis market. - March 06, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging

Print Early Announces Joint Venture with India’s #1 Print and Visual Communications Company Print Early, the parent company of Print Banners, New York’s premier same-day banner printing service, has announced a joint venture with leading Indian firm, Spectrum Scan India Pvt. Ltd. - February 13, 2019 - Print Banners

Printco Invests in a Digital Label Printer Printco, a printing company in Ireland with branches in Dublin, Cork and Monaghan, offers complete printing, packaging and promotional services from design to distribution. Having seen a steady growth in the label and packaging market, Printco has recently invested in a digital label press in order... - February 02, 2019 - Printco Ltd.

Suttle-Straus Announces Webinar on Marketing to the Generations Suttle-Straus, a commercial printing and marketing services provider in Waunakee, is hosting a complimentary webinar with Trish Witkowski, President of Foldfactory.com and Rock the Mailbox, titled “Marketing to the Generations.” One of the greatest challenges facing marketers today is the... - January 04, 2019 - Suttle-Straus

SG Printz Redefines the Way You Purchase Printed Materials SG Printz benefits consumers who value efficiency, convenience and competitive pricing - January 03, 2019 - SG Printz

VELV Design & Printing Announces Annual Holiday Season Christmas Deals VELV Design & Printing is running their annual Holiday Season Christmas Deals for quality rated print marketing and web design services. Print media has braved the ravages for eons to become one of the most trusted forms of advertising in the world. Coupled with stunning website design, print media can help organizations skyrocket to success in a matter of days. - December 21, 2018 - VELV Design & Printing

Bringing Craftsmanship and Innovation Together: GSB Digital Acquires Aldine Printing Family business completes transition from ownership with sale of business to GSB Digital. Effective December 19, 2018, GSB Digital has acquired selected assets of Aldine Printing, Inc. and will assume the manufacturing for the customers of Aldine. - December 21, 2018 - GSB Digital

China-Based Manufacturing Firm TedPack Announces Launch of Onsite Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches Many choices can be made when a company decides on what packaging to use. To help make things easier Chinese packaging manufacturer TedPack now features a deeply informative Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches on their growing website. - November 29, 2018 - TedPack Company Limited

Xitron Awarded Patent for Innovative USB-SCSI Interface US Patent 10108559 recently registered. - November 07, 2018 - Xitron

TPM Introduces the BLK360, a Mini 3D Laser Scanner from Leica TPM, Inc., the Southeast’s leading 2D and 3D design technology provider, is announcing the launch of a new product from Leica, the BLK360. - October 05, 2018 - TPM, Inc.

TPM Celebrates 45 Years of Business in Design Technology TPM, Inc., a leading Southeast 2D and 3D design technology provider, is celebrating its 45th year in business. Founded in 1973 by Jerry Cooper in Greenville, SC, TPM has grown to serve nearly 4,000 customers each year with 6 strategic Southeastern locations and almost 100 employees. While TPM serves... - September 29, 2018 - TPM, Inc.

3BP, Inc. Products Announces Patent Issued for Package Damage Indication 3BP’s Damage-Indicating Packaging is “smart” and designed to automatically identify and act on tampering, contamination, and counterfeiting of packaged and pre-packaged products through active and intelligent color changing technology. - September 27, 2018 - 3BP Inc.

Navigator Version 12 Released for Shipment by Xitron Harlequin RIP is the first commercially available RIP with PDF 2.0 compliance - September 26, 2018 - Xitron

Green Rush Packaging to Present on Marketing in Cannabis at CannaCon Boston Green Rush Packaging is sharing best practices on marketing and advertising in the industry. - July 18, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

TPM Promotes Kasey Fay to Vice President of Operations With TPM, Inc.’s continued growth in 2018, the Southeast’s leading 2D and 3D design technology provider is strategically organizing its leadership to effectively pilot the growth and stimulate future progress. - July 11, 2018 - TPM, Inc.

Kompac Appoints New Distributor for Poland and Area Kompac, manufacturer and supplier of UV/aqueous priming and coating systems, is pleased to announce they’ve appointed Scorpio Sp. z o.o. as their newest distribution partner for Poland and the surrounding area. Based in Lodz, Scorpio is one of the leading distributors of machines and materials... - July 09, 2018 - Kompac

Multi-Pak Corporation Receives UL Certification Multi-Pak Corporation is proud to announce that it has achieved Certification in accordance with UL Registrar LLC and meets cGMP requirements in conformance with FDA Regulation 21 CFR Part 111. - July 03, 2018 - Multi-Pak Corporation

Green Rush Packaging Expands Their Product Offering with Low Cost Vaporizer Cartridges The aim is to widen Green Rush Packaging’s affordable product offering to cannabis businesses across the board. - June 13, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

Fueled by Rapid Growth, Green Rush Packaging Expands Their Leadership Team Green Rush Packaging’s new management team aims to shape the future of cannabis packaging. - June 06, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

TPM Promotes Chris Fay to President As TPM, Inc. approaches nearly 45 years of business, the Southeast’s leading 2D and 3D design technology provider is evolving yet again with the designation of Chris Fay as President. - June 06, 2018 - TPM, Inc.

The Premier Snack Bag Series from Packaging Resources Offers an Eco-Friendly Alternative for Grab and Go Packaging Packaging Resources is introducing the Snack Bag Series, an exclusive brand that is easy to pack, easy to open, and easy to use. The Snack Bag Series offers superb visibility, is eco-friendly, keeps food fresh, keeps sandwiches and wraps together while eating, and reduces food waste. - May 15, 2018 - Packaging Resources, Inc.

Suttle-Straus Announces Free Webinar on Personalization Marketing Techniques Suttle-Straus, a commercial printing and marketing services provider, is hosting a complimentary webinar with Richard Askam titled “What’s In a Name? How Personalization is Changing the Way Brands Behave.” Personalization is not new, but the products that can now be personalized are... - April 27, 2018 - Suttle-Straus

TPM and Access Manufacturing Announce Partnership to Bring CAMWorks-Based Solutions for SOLIDWORKS to Manufacturing Organizations in the Southeast TPM and Access Manufacturing announced today a partnership to bring the CAMWorks based software and training solutions to manufacturing and engineering organizations across the Southeast. - April 18, 2018 - TPM, Inc.

Xitron Announces Digital Front End Support for Inkjet Presses Using GIS Electronics Development completed for Fuji Dimatix, Ricoh, Kyocera, Toshiba, Xaar, & Konica Minolta printheads. - March 30, 2018 - Xitron

TPM and Nine Dot Connects Announce Partnership to Bring SOLIDWORKS PCB Solutions to Manufacturing Organizations in the Southeast TPM, Inc. and Nine Dot Connects announced today a partnership to bring the SOLIDWORKS PCB software and training solutions to manufacturing and engineering organizations across the Southeast. SOLIDWORKS PCB (powered by Altium) software allows designers of printed circuit boards to develop efficient schematics... - March 21, 2018 - TPM, Inc.

Charlotte Robotics Teams Prefer SOLIDWORKS from TPM, Inc. as Their CAD Software Solution TPM, Inc., the Southeast’s leading 2D and 3D design technology provider, partners with SOLIDWORKS to bring sophisticated CAD Software to manufacturers as well as future manufacturers like the students in Queen City Robotics Alliance (QCRA). QCRA is comprised of several local FIRST teams ranging... - March 01, 2018 - TPM, Inc.

Innovative Digital Printing Allows Lovebirds to Personalize Valentine's Day Edwards (IL) based company offers those looking for unique Valentine's Day surprises for their loved ones to make and print one-of-a-kind greeting cards. - February 10, 2018 - Wayne Printing

fmi MARKETING SOLUTIONS, Inc. Announces HIPAA Compliance Status fmi MARKETING SOLUTIONS, Inc., a leading provider of end-to-end direct marketing solutions, announced this week that it is has successfully completed an extensive security review and third-party audit process with SIMBUS360, a privacy and security consultant specializing in healthcare. David Mills,... - February 09, 2018 - fmi MARKETING SOLUTIONS

Suttle-Straus Named Best of the Best and Safety Shield Awardee in Printing Industries of America’s Best Workplace 2017 Competition Suttle-Straus has been awarded Best of the Best designation in the Best Workplaces in the Americas (BWA) program by the Printing Industries of America in recognition of exemplary human resources practices that create an outstanding workplace. In addition, Suttle-Straus received the Safety Shield designation... - February 03, 2018 - Suttle-Straus

Xitron Acquires RTI-RIPs CTP & CTF Business Taking over sales and support of Harlequin RIPs in RTI offset and flexo markets - February 01, 2018 - Xitron

Suttle-Straus Announces Webinar on 15 Proven Ways to Boost Your Direct Mail Response Rates Direct mail is alive and well, but what still works in getting your target audience to pay attention, and then, to buy? The best place to start is by looking at what creative approaches and tactics succeed year after year. - January 05, 2018 - Suttle-Straus

Kompac Partners with Xeikon; Installs UV Coating System at Demonstration Facility Kompac is pleased to announce they have recently partnered with Xeikon, and installed an EZ Koat 20 Plus at their new Itasca, IL., demonstration facility to show UV/aqueous coating capabilities when paired with Xeikon technology. Following the placement was the North American edition of Xeikon Café,... - December 09, 2017 - Kompac

Company Folders, Inc. to Challenge Amazon.com's Dominance Company Folders, Inc. poised to be largest binder seller online, adds jobs. - December 05, 2017 - Company Folders, Inc.

Suttle-Straus Announces Webinar for Marketers and Designers on 10 Ideas to Add Wow to Your Print Suttle-Straus, a commercial printing and marketing services provider, is hosting a complimentary webinar with Trish Witkowski, President of Foldfactory.com and Rock the Mailbox, titled “10 Big Ideas to Add Wow to Your Print.” For marketers and designers who are feeling uninspired, here’s... - December 02, 2017 - Suttle-Straus

Xitron Begins Shipping Raster Blaster Pro Pairs Release with Innovative Xitron Network Interface – Eliminates PC - November 17, 2017 - Xitron

Green Rush Packaging Unveils the Latest Innovation in Child Resistant Packaging Grip ‘N Rip to revolutionize cannabis child resistant compliant packaging. - November 09, 2017 - Green Rush Packaging