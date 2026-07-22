Recent Headlines
Within Commercial Printing
More Than 40 Commercial Printers Take Advantage of Xitron's Same-as-Cash Financing Program
Customer adoption highlights ongoing demand for workflow modernization. - July 22, 2026 - Xitron
Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon
Better Earth to Showcase Touch-Free Dispensers and Next-Generation Compostable Cutlery at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show
Better Earth will showcase its new Touch-Free Cutlery Dispenser platform and compostable Pressed Bamboo Fiber and PHA cutlery solutions at NRA Show 2026, Booth 3582 in the South Building. Designed for high-volume foodservice environments, the system helps reduce waste, improve hygiene, and support compliance while maintaining operational efficiency and guest experience. - July 01, 2026 - Better Earth
Yiruixing Packaging Highlights Key Sustainable Packaging Trends Transforming B2B Supply Chains in the United States, Canada, and Australia
As environmental awareness grows, sustainable packaging is expected to play an important role in the future of global supply chains, with innovative materials and circular models at the forefront. Companies that embrace these strategies will not only meet regulatory demands but also gain a competitive edge in the market. - April 04, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Yiruixing Packaging Launches Sustainable Luxury Packaging Solutions for Global Premium Brands
Sustainable luxury packaging for international businesses emphasizes the importance of balancing aesthetics and environmental responsibility, highlighting innovative materials and practices that can meet consumer demands for sustainability while maintaining the high standards of luxury branding. As companies increasingly focus on eco-friendly solutions, they are exploring various strategies to reduce their carbon footprint and enhance their brand image. - March 23, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Yiruixing Packaging Strengthens Global B2B Offering with Enhanced FSC-Certified Product Lines to Support Multinational ESG Mandates
Yiruixing Packaging is boosting its global B2B offering by expanding its range of FSC-certified packaging products, which are intended to assist multinational companies in meeting evolving ESG policies, responsible sourcing, and corporate sustainability requirements. As worldwide regulations become stricter and environmental reporting becomes mandatory in all sectors, the need for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions verified by third parties is continuously growing. - March 09, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Xitron Releases New K2 Workflow Version with Advanced Imposition Editing and Expanded Automation
Latest update delivers client-based imposition template editing, smarter multi-PDF output, and integrated project archiving to improve production efficiency. - February 03, 2026 - Xitron
Xitron Expands Team to Support Continued K2 Workflow Adoption
Appointments reflect accelerating market traction for K2 and Navigator as printers worldwide adopt modern, perpetual-license workflow and RIP solutions to replace legacy subscription platforms. - January 07, 2026 - Xitron
NameBadge.com Explains Where to Buy Professional Name Badges and Name Tags in the U.S.
NameBadge.com releases new guidance explaining where businesses can buy professional name badges and name tags online, including magnetic name badges and pin-on name tags, and what to look for when choosing a U.S.-based manufacturer. - December 30, 2025 - NameBadge.com
BPM Systems Introduces Advanced Automatic Bottle Labeling Solution to Help Manufacturers Boost Speed, Accuracy, and Efficiency Across U.S. Production Lines
BPM Systems announces the release of a new Automatic Bottle Labeling Machine designed to help manufacturers improve operational efficiency, labeling precision, and production output. The system supports high-speed workflows, integrates with existing equipment, and provides a scalable automation solution for companies seeking to modernize their packaging operations. - December 19, 2025 - BPM Systems
Xitron Announces Winner of K2 Workflow Giveaway at PRINTING United Expo
Budget Printing Center of Tallahassee, Florida, Receives Complete K2 Workflow Bundle - November 08, 2025 - Xitron
Xitron Showcases K2 as the Modern Replacement for Legacy Workflows at Printing United
Highlights perpetual licensing, flexible payment options, plus a K2 bundle giveaway. - October 05, 2025 - Xitron
Grand Prints Installs Its Fourth Maxima Die-Cutter
Grand Prints, a pharmaceutical packaging company, has invested in its fourth Excel Maxima HS 1020 die-cutter to expand into FMCG, carton, and cosmetic packaging. - August 11, 2025 - Grand Prints India
Pacific Nexus Unveils New Vista Headquarters Amidst Continued Growth and Expanded Services
Pacific Nexus, a full-service creative and performance marketing agency, has moved its headquarters to Vista, California. The new space supports expanded services including branding, photography, video, web, e-commerce, and in-house printing. CEO Zaheer Bhyat calls the move a reflection of the agency’s momentum and integrated approach. With upgraded studios and collaborative workspaces, Pacific Nexus is poised to deliver faster, smarter, full-spectrum marketing solutions. - May 09, 2025 - Pacific Nexus
Big Sky Packaging Shines at Unified Wine & Grape Symposium 2025: Moments Captured
Big Sky Packaging presented its luxury yet innovative wine packaging solutions at the Symposium 2025. Dive in and find the highlights from the event. - March 07, 2025 - Big Sky Packaging
Xitron Begins Release and Rollout of K2 Prepress Workflow
End-user purchases follow dealer certification in North America, Europe, and Latin America. - February 06, 2025 - Xitron
Associated Printing Productions Inc., Announces Acquisition of All In One Mail Shop, Inc. dba All In One Marketing Solutions
Associated Printing Productions Inc. (APPi), a leader in high-quality printing, mailing and fulfillment solutions, proudly announces its acquisition of All In One Mail Shop, Inc. dba All In One Marketing Solutions. Bringing together two industry powerhouses with a combined legacy of over 75... - February 04, 2025 - Associated Printing Productions, Inc.
OnPrintShop to Launch Web-to-Print Software Version 12.0 with Enhanced AI Capabilities This Christmas
With its advanced AI-powered features, OnPrintShop claims Version 12.0 to transform print buyer interactions, accelerate go-live timelines, and boost print productivity — setting a new benchmark for innovation in web-to-print solutions. - December 25, 2024 - OnPrintShop
BoxesGen Announces Special Promotion on Custom Packaging Solutions
BoxesGen, a leading manufacturer of high-quality, eco-friendly packaging solutions, is set to offer exciting promotions this December on its wide range of packaging products. The company, known for its durable, sustainable, and visually appealing packaging, is providing customers with discounts on over 30 categories of boxes designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various industries. - December 04, 2024 - BoxesGen
MBM Unveils New Logo and Reinforces Commitment to Innovation, Quality, and Customer Service
MBM, a leader in document destruction and digital print finishing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new logo, reflecting the company’s evolving brand identity and renewed dedication to its customers. The refreshed logo embraces a modern, sleek design that symbolizes... - November 04, 2024 - MBM Corporation
VistaCraft, Inc. Celebrates 45 Years of Excellence
VistaCraft Inc., a leading provider of large format printing and custom signage solutions, proudly celebrates its 45th anniversary of serving businesses in Columbus, GA, and the surrounding region. Founded in 1979, VistaCraft has grown from a small local print shop to a trusted partner for... - October 31, 2024 - VistaCraft, Inc.
NameBadge.com Expands with New Greenville, SC Facility to Enhance U.S. and Canada Distribution for Magnetic Name Tags, Metal Signs, ADA Braille Signage, and More
NameBadge.com, the leading U.S. name badge provider, announces a new 18,000 sq ft facility in Greenville, SC, boosting distribution across the U.S. and Canada. This expansion increases production of magnetic name tags, metal and plastic signs, and ADA Braille signage. With a focus on larger signage products like vehicle wraps, NameBadge.com continues to innovate and meet customer demands. - September 25, 2024 - NameBadge.com
Xitron to Showcase Navigator DFE and Navigator Flexo Suite at Labelexpo
Will join Hybrid, Global Graphics, and Meteor in booth 3015. - September 11, 2024 - Xitron
Xitron’s K2 Offset Workflow Makes US Debut at Printing United
Joins stable of established Xitron workflows for offset, flexo, digital, and screen printing. - August 28, 2024 - Xitron
Salute To Service: A Veteran's Day Out
"Salute to Service" will feature inspiring speeches from veteran speakers, live performances by local bands, and a variety of engaging activities for all ages. Attendees can explore booths from numerous vendors, enjoy delicious food, and participate in games and activities including jumpers and a clown show for children. The event will also welcome several motorcycle clubs, adding a thrilling element to the day's festivities. All proceeds go to supporting homeless veterans. - August 03, 2024 - A Way Home Veterans Assistance
Merrill's Packaging Ready to Support Distributors Affected by McConkey Closure
In response to the recent announcement of McConkey's closure, Merrill's Packaging is prepared to offer immediate support to distributors and companies impacted by this development. The company recognizes the critical need for reliable and high-quality containers and flower pots during this... - July 02, 2024 - Merrill's Packaging
Packaging Resources Celebrating 25 Years of Growth and Success
Packaging Resources Inc. celebrates 25 years. Since 1999, PRI has provided innovative packaging solutions for Food Processor, Food Service, and Institutional Cleaning markets. PRI team embodies the core values: Collaborative, Passionate, Respectful, Resourceful, Nimble, and Community. Thanks to Packaging Resources' dedicated team. - May 14, 2024 - Packaging Resources, Inc.
BoxesGen Make Custom Packaging with Free Shipping on All Orders
In a groundbreaking move, BoxesGen, a leader in packaging solutions, announces free shipping on all product packaging boxes, effective immediately. This strategic decision aims to empower businesses of all sizes by reducing overhead costs and simplifying the packaging process. With the global... - May 10, 2024 - BoxesGen
Image Square Printing Elevates Visual Communication with Cutting-Edge Large Format Printing Solutions
Image Square Printing, a leading provider of large format printing solutions, today announced the expansion of its capabilities to deliver even more impactful visual experiences for its clients. With the latest advancements in printing technology and a commitment to exceptional service, Image... - May 09, 2024 - Image Square, Inc.
Xitron Announces Navigator RIP Version 14 Release; Prepares for Drupa Demonstration Schedule
RIP Based on Global Graphics’ Ultra-Performant Harlequin® Core is Fastest Yet. - April 24, 2024 - Xitron
Xitron Releases IntelliTrap to Offset Print Customers
PDF-Based Trapping Module Now Part of Navigator Workflow - March 09, 2024 - Xitron
Sustainability in Every Box: Bakery Packaging Boxes Launches New Line of Eco-Friendly Boxes
In a proactive move towards environmental responsibility, Bakery Packaging Boxes proudly announces the launch of a new line of eco-friendly boxes for bakery products like cakes, cupcakes, cookies, etc. - January 29, 2024 - Bakery Packaging Boxes
Xitron Ships 5,000th Navigator Digital Front End
Customizable, brandable DFE delivers automation, engine control, spot color matching and available API. - August 23, 2023 - Xitron
Xitron Restarts Stimulus Program for Printers
Successful Program Introduced During Pandemic Returns. - July 07, 2023 - Xitron
Xitron and Memjet Share Successful Launch of DuraBolt 325c and DuraBolt 650 PrintBar
Fully integrated Xitron Navigator DFE provides intuitive Human Machine Interface. - June 30, 2023 - Xitron
Procolored's DTF Printer: A Sustainable Approach to Textile Printing
Procolored, a leader in digital textile printing, advances sustainable and healthy practices with its 8.2" Single Head A4 DTF Printer. The printer uses eco-friendly, human-safe inks and powders free of hazardous air pollutants and low in volatile organic compounds. Unlike traditional methods, DTF printing optimizes water and ink usage, reducing waste. The printer's high-quality, vibrant prints and safety measures make it a top choice for businesses aiming to reduce their environmental footprint. - May 13, 2023 - Procolored
BoxesGen Launches Custom Mailer Boxes to Help Businesses Stand Out
BoxesGen, Custom Packaging Company, a leading provider of custom packaging solutions in the USA has announced the launch of its new line of custom mailer boxes. The custom mailer boxes are designed to provide businesses with an affordable and practical packaging solution for shipping their products. The company's new product line offers businesses the opportunity to customize their mailer boxes to reflect their brand and products, adding an extra layer of marketing and branding. - April 04, 2023 - BoxesGen
BoxesGen Custom Packaging Company Announces Custom Cosmetic Boxes for the Beauty Industry
BoxesGen Custom Packaging Company, a leading provider of custom packaging solutions, has announced the launch of its newest product line: Custom Cosmetic Boxes. With the rise of the beauty industry, the demand for personalized and unique packaging options has also increased. BoxesGen's new line of custom cosmetic boxes is designed to meet this growing need and provide businesses with tailored packaging options that perfectly match their brand and products. - March 31, 2023 - BoxesGen
BoxesGen Launches New Line of Custom Gift Boxes to Help Businesses Stand Out
BoxesGen, a leading provider of custom packaging solutions in the USA, is proud to announce the launch of its new line of custom gift boxes. With this new product line, BoxesGen aims to help businesses stand out and make a lasting impression on their customers and clients. - March 29, 2023 - BoxesGen
BoxesGen Custom Packaging Company Introduces Custom Bakery Boxes
BoxesGen Custom Packaging Company is pleased to announce the launch of new line of Custom Bakery Boxes, designed to provide an elegant and practical solution for packaging baked goods. - March 26, 2023 - BoxesGen
BoxesGen Launches New Line of Customizable Pillow Boxes
BoxesGen, a leading packaging solutions provider, announced today the launch of a new line of customizable pillow boxes. The new line offers businesses and individuals a unique packaging solution that combines style and functionality. - March 23, 2023 - BoxesGen
BoxesGen Introduces Packaging Sample Kit to Help Customers Experience the Box Before Ordering
BoxesGen is a leading specialist in packaging and boxes. The company has been specializing in this field for years, offering personalized solutions to its customers. The Packaging Sample kit developed by the company aims to help customers experience the box before ordering. These options allow customers to preview their packaging before making an order, which will help them choose the right type of product packaging in less time than ever before. - March 13, 2023 - BoxesGen
BoxesGen Introduces Revenue-Generating Candle Packaging Boxes
BoxesGen, a leading provider of candle packaging boxes is pleased to announce the release of their new packaging boxes for the premium candle market. The revenue-generating packaging box is designed for both small and large candles, and allows for much more creativity in the creative process. - March 08, 2023 - BoxesGen
BoxesGen Launches Ecofriendly Packaging in Order to Save the Environment
In an effort to save the environment, BoxesGen has launched ecofriendly packaging. This new packaging is made from recyclable materials and is 100% biodegradable. BoxesGen is committed to reducing its environmental impact and this is just one way we are doing that. - February 24, 2023 - BoxesGen
Major Branding Update Announced by LTI
Labels, Tags & Inserts, an innovative leader in flexographic printing, announced today that it has completed a major updating of its corporate branding for the 40-year-old family-owned business. The new visual branding includes a new logo, tagline, and website with implementation on all... - February 22, 2023 - LTI - Labels, Tags & Inserts, Inc.
Coast Package Material Launches Innovative Sustainable Packaging Solutions
Coast Package Material serves multiple industries with safe and sustainable pouches. Since these pouches are demanded far and wide in the world. - January 28, 2023 - Coast Package Material
Platinum Marketing & Design Issued a Trademark for Plastic Medicare Card® to Fight Medicare Card Fraud
Platinum Marketing & Design, Inc. was awarded a registered trademark for Plastic Medicare Card® by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This Accredited, A+ rated BBB company is the only place you can securely purchase a Plastic Medicare Card®. 100% 5-star ratings on Google and the BBB. - December 08, 2022 - Platinum Marketing & Design, Inc.
Oliver Inc. Expands Oklahoma Facility
Oliver has expanded their Oklahoma Facility and added new heavy equipment with the long-term plan to add 25 additional positions. - December 03, 2022 - Oliver Inc.
Xitron Marks 45th Year as Printing Industry Innovator
Tracks evolution from typesetter interfaces to Digital Front Ends. - November 19, 2022 - Xitron
Memjet Selects Xitron as Exclusive Digital Front End Developer for New Print Engine Systems
Delivering an unprecedented level of integration for Memjet OEMs. - October 21, 2022 - Xitron