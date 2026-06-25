Recent Headlines
KEWE Energy Drink to Introduce a Redesigned Can System Across Its Zero Sugar Line
KEWE Energy Drink LLC, a Miami based beverage company, will introduce a redesigned can system across its five flavor zero sugar performance line in July 2026. The first flavor in the new design, Sour Watermelon, will begin shipping in late July. The remaining four flavors are available for preorder now. - June 25, 2026 - Kewe Energy Drink LLC
OurJrney Expands Beyond Online Sales and Seeks Retail Distribution Partners Across the United States
Following strong consumer response and growing brand momentum, OurJrney is expanding beyond e-commerce and opening opportunities for retail distributors and influencer partnerships worldwide. - June 24, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
10,000 Customers Finally Found a Turmeric That Works — OurJrney Marks Sales Milestone
The nano-particle absorption breakthrough that made piperine obsolete has now reached 10,000 units sold — with customers pointing to both noticeable results and a taste that sets it apart from traditional turmeric supplements. - June 17, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
OurJrney NeuroMatcha Gives High Performers a Way to Finish The Day as Sharp as They Started
This Daily Cognitive Boost combines premium-grade matcha, Alpha-GPC, and functional mushrooms into a daily cognitive ritual that eliminates the afternoon crash with sustained, calm mental clarity. - June 12, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa - May 01, 2026 - 8XBET
Industry Legend Bodybuilding.com Launches Bodybuilding Health Plus, Expanding into Personalized Metabolic, Wellness, and Quality-of-Life Support
Bodybuilding.com, a trusted leader in fitness and performance for over two decades, today announced the launch of Bodybuilding Health Plus, a new service designed to expand access to personalized health and wellness solutions. The platform introduces innovative offerings in metabolic health,... - March 16, 2026 - Bodybuilding.com
Bodybuilding.com Announces Bodybuilding Health Plus Partnership
Bodybuilding.com today announced its new health services partnership. The launch of Bodybuilding Health Plus will officially go live on March 16, marking a significant expansion into personalized metabolic, wellness, and sexual health support. Bodybuilding Health Plus broadens the company’s... - March 14, 2026 - Bodybuilding.com
Infinite Labs Solves Supplement Industry's Biggest Problem: Poor Absorption with Clinically-Proven Liposomal Technology
Infinite Labs launches clinically-proven liposomal supplement line with 10X better absorption than traditional supplements. Backed by six peer-reviewed studies, the technology achieves 67% faster cellular delivery and 90%+ encapsulation efficiency. Four formulas now available: Vitamin C+, Glutathione+, Magnesium+, and Vitamin D3 & K2+. - January 31, 2026 - Infinite Labs
From Customer to CEO: Kaitlyn Talamante Acquires LadyBoss, the Women’s Health Brand Empowering Hundreds of Thousands Since 2014
LadyBoss, the women’s health and lifestyle brand founded in 2014 by Kaelin and Brandon Poulin, later sold to Russell Brunson in 2022, announces its new owner, Kaitlyn Talamante. A former LadyBoss customer turned CEO, Talamante’s journey from personal transformation to leading the brand represents a full-circle story of empowerment, growth, and vision for the future. - September 05, 2025 - LadyBoss
Olympic Medalist and Indianapolis Legends Unite at 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix
Olympian Bill Schuffenhauer joins Indianapolis legends Milton Thompson and Todd Hobson at the 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix, spotlighting Executive Athletes International’s mission to empower athletes and executives beyond the game. - May 09, 2025 - EAIFirm.com
Naples Soccer Academy: Empowering Youth Female Soccer Athletes on & Off the Pitch
Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), is a “Club Neutral” 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated solely to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. - February 11, 2025 - Naples Soccer Academy Corporation
MyWorkoutAI Consumer App Launches MVP to Bring Personalization Back Into Health & Wellness
MyWorkout.AI has launched its AI-powered app, personalizing fitness with workout plans tailored to each user’s unique body. Unlike generic solutions, the app adapts in real-time, ensuring optimal results and evolving with progress. "We’re putting the ‘personal’ back into personal training," said Co-Founder Jason Arnold. Join the Techlete community and take control of your health. - December 14, 2024 - MyWorkout.AI
Elite Athlete Representation Gets a Boost as SISU Sports Expands to North America
SISU Sports Management, a UK-based agency specializing in elite athlete representation, has launched SISU Americas in Charlotte, NC, to expand services across North America. SISU Americas will focus on player representation, club partnerships, commercial branding, and NIL opportunities. This expansion supports athletes’ career growth and community engagement across the U.S. and the Americas. - December 02, 2024 - SISU Americas
HealthPub Publishes Comprehensive FODMAP Statistics Report
Research highlights that up to 86% of IBS sufferers experience significant symptom relief by following a low-FODMAP diet, emphasizing its effectiveness in managing bloating, abdominal pain, and irregular bowel movements. - November 23, 2024 - Healthpub
Protein Rebel Launches Seawater Magnesium for Runners
U.K-based natural sports nutrition brand, Protein Rebel, has launched a seawater-sourced magnesium citrate powder for runners. - August 26, 2024 - Protein Rebel
Sixth Ring Announces Beta Program for GOLD AI, New Olympian-Inspired Fitness Application, Gathering Feedback to Enhance User Experience
GOLD AI’s mission is to connect the Olympic movement to general health fitness, built with AI-driven medal-winning athlete insights to benefit all subscribers at any fitness level, worldwide. - August 22, 2024 - Sixth Ring, Inc.
Official CelluCare Product Launch: Don’t Fall for Fake Websites
CelluCare, a leader in natural health supplements, announces the official launch of its newest product - a natural supplement designed to support healthy blood sugar levels. With increasing demand, concerns about counterfeit products being sold online have also risen. CelluCare advises consumers to purchase exclusively from the official website to ensure product authenticity and secure transactions, backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. - August 21, 2024 - CelluCare
Introducing Carolina Stars Football: A New Era of Excellence and Community Service in Women's Tackle Football
Carolina Stars Football proudly announces the launch of a world-class women's tackle football team, committed to excellence and community service. The team will be joining the American Women’s Football League (AWFL) for the 2025 Season. Under the leadership of five dedicated owners - Dale and... - August 14, 2024 - Carolina Stars Football
Tutu Atwell Junior Foundation Presents 3rd Annual Free Summer Sports Camp and 3rd Annual Battle of the 7 on 7 Invitational
Announcing Tutu Atwell Junior Foundation's 3rd Annual Free Summer Sports Camp & Battle of the 7 on 7 Invitational. Join them July 6-7 for skill-building, competition, & mentorship. Featuring football, cheer, and new addition: golf. Register your team for a chance to win. - May 20, 2024 - Tutu Atwell Junior Foundation
Introducing Crane Wellness: Elevating Beauty and Wellness with Japanese Secrets and Modern Science
Unlock Japanese secrets with newly launched Crane Wellness. Crane was founded by family-owned Fine USA Trading with a history of creating beauty and wellness supplements since 1974, based in Osaka, Japan. By using ancient, traditional wisdom and combining it with modern science, Crane Wellness promotes holistic wellness so people everywhere can thrive better, longer. - April 08, 2024 - Crane Wellness
Performance Inspired Nutrition Partners with Delta Common to Sell PI Products Throughout India
This new partnership offers an exciting opportunity for PI to introduce its clean and natural products to millions. - November 17, 2023 - Performance Inspired Nutrition
Mason Ludwig Impresses in ARCA Menards Series Debut with Spraker Racing Enterprises
Mason Ludwig's impressive ARCA Menards Series debut at the Shore Lunch 200 showcased his adaptability and talent, securing a 6th place finish. Teaming up with Spraker Racing Enterprises, he received praise from team owner Jeff Spraker. Ludwig's gratitude extends to sponsors Bell Wire and SpeedNut Apparel, who played a crucial role in making this opportunity possible. He aims to assemble a full ARCA Menards Series season for 2024. - October 17, 2023 - Mason Ludwig Racing
Mason Ludwig Ready to Conquer Toledo Speedway with Spraker Racing Enterprises in his ARCA Series Debut
Mason Ludwig joins forces with Spraker Racing Enterprises for his ARCA series debut at Toledo Speedway on Oct. 7. Mason is a 21-year old racing sensation that began racing at the age of 7. - September 27, 2023 - Mason Ludwig Racing
College Bound Nutrition Hits a Home Run for First Full Quarter of Operations
College Bound Nutrition is the creation of Austin & Alex Gere and focuses on the nutritional needs of adolescent athletes with sport-specific nutritional supplements. Unlike many of the established supplement brands that cater to bodybuilders, fitness, and physique competitors, CBN has chosen... - May 16, 2023 - College Bound Nutrition
Root & Vine Vending is Coming to Central Florida Providing Healthy Alternatives to Conventional Junk Food Vending
Root & Vine Vending's purpose is to provide delicious, healthy food and drink options that are better fuel for people's bodies than the traditional junk food options pushed by conventional vending. The long-term goal of the company is to have machines in various locations throughout Central FL and improve the health and well-being of people in a time crunch or with no alternative. Support this vision with crowdfunding campaigns listed in the article. - May 05, 2023 - Root & Vine Vending
New Collagen for Skin and Beauty | Fitness Researchers May Shift Beauty Care Towards Advanced Sports Methods
Newly formulated collagen for fitness lifts the anti-aging and natural-beauty effects simultaneously. Vigor™, a health and fitness nutrition company specializing in bodybuilding proteins, has led the development. Sports proteins have always been at the forefront of nutritional innovation, yet, collagen is a protein type that only recently entered gym routines. Researchers have unveiled its benefit to the full extent for the first time. - April 11, 2023 - Vigor LLC
Nuvi Global Congratulates Julio Chavez's Promotion
Julio’s Promotion is a sure sign of a successful win within Nuvi Global for now and for the future. - February 23, 2023 - Nuvi Global
Nuvi Global Reveals Weight Management Line
Ontario, California-based wellness unveils a new and effective weight management line to see everyone be their best possible self. - February 23, 2023 - Nuvi Global
Clowd Foundry Announces Patent-Pending Technology for Squeezable Glass and Hybrid Bottles
Squeezable glass mosaic bottles create exciting new bottling designs for consumer engagement and decrease the use of plastics that damage the environment - February 22, 2023 - Clowd Foundry LLC
Klevr.ai Partners with BioSteel in Move to Further Growth of Their Athletes
Today, Klevr.ai and BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. (BioSteel) announced a partnership naming BioSteel the official partner of the Klevr mobile app. This milestone partnership will debut this fall, with BioSteel branding to be included within the Klevr mobile app, providing BioSteel product... - November 09, 2022 - Klevr.ai
NationalNutrition.ca Announces Its New Partnership with Douglas Laboratories
Canada’s top natural health retailer, National Nutrition dot CA, is excited to announce its new partnership with Douglas Laboratories, a leading supplement company specializing in clinical-grade natural health and sports supplements. - July 18, 2022 - National Nutrition
NF Sports Releases New "Immune Defense(TM)" Drink Mix
Nutrition Supplement Company Aims to Combat Weakened Immune Systems by Helping to Limit the Spread of Viruses at the Cellular Level. - June 30, 2022 - NF Sports
Montgomery County Food Bank Partners with Health and Wellness Company Tamam Life to Sponsor Its Outrun Hunger Event for 11th Most Populated County in Texas
Tamam Life offers healthy options with organic whole plant blends to increase nutrition and health for Houston area residents. More than an 800 million people around the world face hunger without adequate access to secure food systems. In the US, thirty-eight million people are food insecure with... - February 25, 2022 - Tamam Life Corporation
Let Them Eat Cake: Free Webinar Navigating the Landmines of Food for Type One Diabetic Kids
Diabetes Awareness Month; Free webinar for parents of type one diabetic kids from the developer of Sweet Talk; November 12, 10am PST/12pm EST - November 10, 2021 - Diabetes Sweet Talk
Burn Boot Camp Robinson, PA Participates in Third Annual National "Be Their Muscle" Event
National Fitness Franchise, Burn Boot Camp, Holds Nationwide Camps on October 30 Benefitting Muscular Dystrophy Association (mda.org) as Company Closes in on $1 Million Fundraising Goal. - October 18, 2021 - Burn Boot Camp Robinson, PA
IVUSION Revamps Look
IVUSION Beverage Company, LLC announces the unveiling of its new and stylish packaging for their current RTD hydration line. As IVUSION continues to capture the attention of even more athletes, artists, health fanatics, partygoers, college students, and health-conscious individuals. The Brand felt... - August 30, 2021 - IVUSION BevCo.
UpSpring® Launches New U.Siip Line of Water Enhancers for Moms
UpSpring LLC, maker of clinically-backed health and wellness solutions for all stages of mom-hood, today announced it has launched U.Siip Water Enhancers with 4 key electrolytes specifically formulated for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. - August 19, 2021 - Upspring LLC
The World's First Hydrogen Infused Functional Energy Drink Made with 100 PPM Deuterium Depleted Water
Litewater Scientific, LLC in collaboration with H2 Beverages, Inc. is excited to announce the World’s First Hydrogen-Infused functional beverage using 100 ppm Deuterium Depleted Water from Litewater Scientific. H2Bev continues to be a leader and innovator with its Hydrogen-Infused Technology... - August 03, 2021 - Litewater Scientific
Coffee 1401 Announced Its Expansion Into the Internet Marketplace
In particular, the Coffee 1401 website provides a premium selection of espresso machines that are regularly reviewed and updated. Products are checked to ensure they are the latest, most efficient, and highest quality goods. Exploring ways to meet customers' needs is a key concern, with strategies including special advertising, multimedia itemizing strategies, new guarantees, and a fantastic range of supplies. - June 17, 2021 - Coffee 1401
IVUSION BevCo. Announces New Website Launch
IVUSION Beverage Company is very thrilled to announce a whole new website launch with the best online shopping experience. - June 08, 2021 - IVUSION BevCo.
Pixellot, eWinner, and Sportize Partner to Deliver Live Polish Pro Football Powered by AI
For the first time, all II Liga games will be available for fans live and on-demand via the eWinner mobile app and the Sportize Platform using Pixellot AI-automated video and analytics solution. - May 08, 2021 - Pixellot
Portland Trainer Attempts to Break World Record for Heaviest Weight Lifted by Kettlebell Swing
To demonstrate the incredible power of consistency and the body's ability to heal, Portland-based personal trainer and life enhancement enthusiast Steven Herrera will be continuously swinging a kettlebell through a full range of motion for an hour straight. Herrera is taking on this challenge in an effort to break the current Guinness World Record and also hopes to raise awareness for diabetes. - March 18, 2021 - Stick-To-It Fitness
2021 Kicks Off with a New Blend from Balance the Superfood Shot
Organic health and wellness company expands product line and enters energy market. - January 31, 2021 - Balance the Superfood Shot
OKAN Launches Hot Flash Relief, Maca and Ashwagandha by OKAN Vitamins
OKAN, a start-up in the women’s health and wellness industry and the maker of OKAN Vitamins, today announced the launch of Hot Flash Relief, Maca and Ashwagandha by OKAN Vitamins (www.okanvitamins.com). This new women’s vitamin line addresses issues of menstruation, menopause, and the... - December 28, 2020 - OKAN Vitamins
The Wellness Tea Makes Its Debut, Offering an Organic, Certified Herbal Tea Blend with Multiple Health Benefits
A perfect herbal combination of a wellness mixture, introducing a blended cup of nine different teas. - December 14, 2020 - The Wellness Tea, LLC
IVUSION - Functional Hangover Hydration Drink Set to Launch in December 2020
A hydration drink that hydrates without excess sugar; IVUSION is scientifically formulated with electrolytes, vitamins, and essential minerals. IVUSION is designed as a recovery solution for hangovers, heat exhaustion and exercise. IVUSION Beverage Co. LLC is based out of Orange County, California. www.ivusionbevco.com - November 24, 2020 - IVUSION BevCo.
Sally Gunnell Joins Tempo®, the First Sports Nutrition Brand Dedicated to Active Over 50s
Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth Champion, Sally Gunnell OBE has joined Tempo® as head of health & wellbeing. As a brand athlete and member of the Tempo team, Sally will benefit from world-class nutritional products to help fuel her active, healthy lifestyle. Sally and Tempo®... - October 15, 2020 - Tempo Nutrition
QURE® Water Unveils #TeamQURE Ambassadors to Mark 10th Anniversary
QURE® Water marks 10th anniversary celebrating the inspiring stories of #TeamQURE - a group of unique and robust individuals who take on the excitement and challenges in all kinds of terrain by action and by heart! - October 13, 2020 - QURE Wellness
Dr. Michael Epitropoulos' Position of Chief Scientific Officer at HAPInss Brands LLC
In the newly formed position of Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Epitropoulos will lead evidenced-based research efforts across the entire HAPInss Brands portfolio of products. - September 23, 2020 - AmpLIFEi International
AmpLIFEi International(TM) Launches "Travopoly" the Premier Member-Only Booking Engine for the Benefit of VIP Members
Robert Oblon Fulfills Promise to AmpLIFEi(TM) VIP members adding the first VIP Lifestyle service - Travopoly.com. - August 26, 2020 - AmpLIFEi International