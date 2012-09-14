PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

DrFormulas® Introduces Dermatrope Retinol Cream for Acne Health and nutrition company DrFormulas® is pleased to announce the release of their latest skincare product, Dermatrope™ Retinol Cream. This retinol cream can be used to revitalize the skin’s appearance by reducing acne, fine wrinkles, and dull skin. - November 26, 2019 - DrFormulas

EnerBee Organic Energy Expands Market with New Design and 6 Pack EnerBee Organic Energy continues to evolve with a new can design and convenient 6-Pack. Targeting the health conscious and active consumer, EnerBee is now available in fast-growing health and wellness supermarket Earth Fare, and will also be available in major airports and motorway service plazas in... - October 04, 2019 - Natural Motives LLC

THE MAX Challenge of Ramsey Invitation to Their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony THE MAX Challenge, one of the nation’s fastest growing fitness concepts, known for its 10-Week Challenge, is excited to invite all Ramsey and near by area residents to their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in one of their newest location in Ramsey, New Jersey on September 28th, 2019. THE MAX Challenge... - September 08, 2019 - THE MAX Challenge, Ramsey, NJ

Salutoceuticals Announces Addition of Henry Berkowitz as CEO Salutoceuticals, LLC, the company that produces Doc Parsley’s Sleep Remedy, announced the addition of Henry Berkowitz as Chief Executive Officer. - July 25, 2019 - Salutoceuticals, LLC

Lacuna Kava Bar Offers Experience Rooted in Culture in Downtown Phoenix Lacuna Kava Bar is the only kava bar in Arizona. - April 11, 2019 - Lacuna Kava Bar

Caffe de Aromi Takes the Stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 Caffe de Aromi took the stage at the Thailand Coffee Fest 2019 which is considered the greatest coffee event in Southeast Asia. A festival which brings all of the amazing types of coffee, from its origin to the magical final taste that we all adore. - March 23, 2019 - Caffe de Aromi

Dr. Darryl Auston Joins OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center OrthoONE at North Suburban Medical Center, a practice located in Thornton that provides comprehensive orthopedic services, welcomes new provider Dr. Darryl Auston. Dr. Auston is a board certified orthopedic surgeon that specializes in orthopedic trauma cases, including acute fracture care with a particular interest in pelvis, acetabulum (the socket of the ball-and-socket hip joint) and complex joint injuries. - March 19, 2019 - HCA HealthONE

THE MAX Challenge Announces New Location in Ramsey, NJ Rapidly-Growing Fitness Concept Set to Expand Its Operations with Brand-New Location in Ramsey, NJ. THE MAX Challenge, one of the nation’s fastest growing fitness concepts, known for its 10-Week Challenge, is excited to announce its new location in Ramsey, NJ opening this Summer. A comprehensive... - March 15, 2019 - THE MAX Challenge, Ramsey, NJ

DrFormulas Releases New Chewable Probiotics for Kids' and Adults' Oral Health DrFormulas®, a physician founded health and nutrition company, has added Nexabiotic® Chewable Probiotics for Kids and Adults to its lineup of products meant to help with oral and gut health. Poor oral health causes cavities and bad breath. Oral health is often overlooked in its necessity to maintain... - March 05, 2019 - DrFormulas

Everyday; Health is a Blessing - Hashmats Health Launches HMC Halal Certified Vitamins & Food Supplements made with Pharmaceutical Grade Technology Hashmats Health officially launched in November 2018 and has already grown into 25 Pharmacy retailers in less than 3 months. Worldwide Shipping is available including countries such as the United Arab Emirates. Hashmats Health has recently been nominated for "Start-up Business of the Year"' at the Islam Channel Awards. - February 12, 2019 - Hashmats Health

DrFormulas® to Offer Deals for the Holidays DrFormulas, a health and nutrition company, will offer a special holiday sale from December 20 to 26. - December 18, 2018 - DrFormulas

ax-water Changes the Hydration Game with Aronia Berry ax-water contains three times more antioxidants than blueberries. It is infused with the aronia berry, which has an impressive list of health benefits. - December 05, 2018 - ax-water

DrFormulas® to Offer Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals in November This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, DrFormulas® will offer a special treat to both new and returning customers. DrFormulas® is a physician-founded company that provides health products such as DHT blockers, probiotics, and women’s health supplements. To support health and wellness during... - November 15, 2018 - DrFormulas

The Art of Broth Announces Expansion Into 75 Airport Locations The Art of Broth is gaining a national following of loyal customers, enjoying the Sipping Broths as an alternative to caffeinated coffee and tea. The Vegan and Low Calorie broths are now available in 3 flavors; Chicken, Beef and Vegetable and is now expanding its airport presence into 75 airport retail locations nationwide. - November 08, 2018 - The Art of Broth

FundMyTeam Announces Youth Sports Fundraising Partnership with 1,000,000-Team NBC SportsEngine Marketplace Red Herring 100 Award-winning youth sports fundraiser FundMyTeam becomes the first non-NBC-owned direct fundraiser to join the 1,000,000-team NBC SportsEngine Marketplace and announces 2019 plans to raise $20M for teams in the $3B youth sports fundraising market. - October 15, 2018 - League Network, PBC

ROAR Organic; the Millennial's Choice of Hydrating Forms of wellness have become a status symbol in their own right. One’s fitness craze of choice can be an indication of who they are and how they choose to present themselves. With health and wellness at the forefront of people’s minds, both in aesthetic and lifestyle, brands have seen that... - September 19, 2018 - ROAR Organic

Kansas Physician Group Adds Two Cardiologists to Practice Two Board Certified physicians joins Kansas Physician Group providing expert care in cardiology and gastroenterology, Mark Bowles, MD and Gregory Boxberger, MD. - August 29, 2018 - HCA HealthONE

Tahitian Noni Juice Creators Sign Long-Term Agreement with Miss Tahiti Pageant Sponsorship agreement is one more in a long list of successful partnerships with the government and people of French Polynesia. - July 11, 2018 - Morinda

SponsorGo Expands Network of Athletic Resumes to All Sports Networking for Sports - Searchable Network of Athletic Resumes. - June 18, 2018 - SponsorGo

Power Defender K.O.'s Hangovers The formulation's unique, targeted combination means that Power Defender delivers a powerful one-two punch. CEO seeks to "Knock out Hangovers!" Perfect for business related drinks. - March 13, 2018 - Fortune Drink

Plasma Nutrition Affirms Regulatory Standing of Its ioProtein® and Ingredient Optimized® Processing Technology The legal validation was based on outside technical analysis and scientific expert opinion. Plasma Nutrition has completed an extensive legal opinion process to confirm that the technology used to produce their ioProtein® whey protein isolate does not alter the regulatory status of WPI in any way,... - March 03, 2018 - Plasma Nutrition

Vuka Energy Drinks™ Announces Appointment of Strategic Advisor Danny Rubenstein strengthens Vuka's™ growth plan as strategic advisor. - February 27, 2018 - Vuka Energy Drinks

Genesis Today’s Omega 3-6-7-9 Receives Prestigious Product Award Taste for Life Magazine honors Omega 3-6-7-9 as top omega supplement. - February 09, 2018 - Genesis Today

Genesis Today Releases New Vegan Daily Detox Drink A synergistic detox formula that is gentle enough for everyday use. - February 07, 2018 - Genesis Today

Genesis Today Releases Walmart-Exclusive Coupon for Probiotics Supplements Consumers can choose from 4 unique probiotic supplements. - January 20, 2018 - Genesis Today

Food for Sleep Releasing Limited Batch of Simple-Ingredient Formula to Improve Athletic Performance and Aid Athlete Recovery Through Better Sleep Food for Sleep, a 2.5 ounce beverage made with tart cherry juice and a whey protein, announced a limited run to launch their new clinically demonstrated formula. - December 20, 2017 - Food for Sleep

Plasma Nutrition Expands Research Partnership with USF, Begins 4 More Clinical Trials This study will also mark the first clinical trial of Ingredient Optimization technology on a non-protein application. - November 22, 2017 - Plasma Nutrition

Ingredient Optimized™ Technology Can Improve Whey Protein Surface Area by 25%, Study Finds Findings can have major implications for other functional traits, such as solubility, mixability and taste. - November 12, 2017 - Plasma Nutrition

Publix Grocery Stores Pick Up Florida-Based Sneakz Organic Food and beverage company Sneakz Organic adds 150 Publix locations to its roster of grocery store chains nationwide. With a simple blend of whole organic foods, including sweet potatoes, carrots, cauliflower, spinach, and beets, Sneakz combines great taste with positive nutrition to help families eat... - October 29, 2017 - Sneakz Organic

DrFormulas Releases Nexabiotic Probiotics for Pregnant & Breastfeeding Moms DrFormulas, a leading healthcare company that uses best scientific and nutritional techniques to create supplements and more, is has released their new product, Nexabiotic Probiotics for Pregnant & Breastfeeding Moms. The prenatal and postnatal supplement is now available on the DrFormulas website,... - October 19, 2017 - DrFormulas

Vitakem Offers the Best Pricing Available with Their Price Match Program When customers are responsible for delivering high quality supplements and vitamins to storefronts and retailers, they need to know that they are getting a great product that will build their brand. However, that level of quality doesn't have to mean that they pay a high price. Vitakem strives to make... - October 16, 2017 - VitaKem Nutraceutical Inc.

Bluewater Launches Clean Drinking Water Movement to Boost a Sustainable Future for Human and Ocean Health World leading water purification company Bluewater commits to building a planet-wide movement that will harness human ingenuity to help bring cleaner, healthier water to everyone and create oceans without plastic. - October 13, 2017 - Bluewater Group

The Art of Broth Launches in 30 Airports on October 1st Sipping Broths; not Bone Broth, not tea, but the most innovative new product for travelers in 2017. - October 02, 2017 - The Art of Broth

DrFormulas™ Releases New Nexabiotic® Multivitamin Probiotic Gummies DrFormulas™, a health-driven vitamin and supplement formulation company, has released a new gummy multivitamin probiotic product. The Southern California-based company utilizes nutrition science best practices to create their unique formulations for consumers. Formulated with children in mind,... - August 31, 2017 - DrFormulas

Let's Get Good! Announces Results of Tasting Tour Let's Get Good! will be launching three flavors of Organic Energy drinks into California in 2017. - July 26, 2017 - Let's Get Good

Plasma Nutrition Launches World’s First Reduced-Calorie Protein for Weight Management Supplements The release follows a research study by the University of South Florida showing that the startup’s Ingredient Optimized™ technology can increase protein efficiency and reduce the amount of protein required by 26%. - July 09, 2017 - Plasma Nutrition

Rich Creations Launches Energizing Website & New Revitalizing Supplement Rich Creations, LLC is proud to release an all-natural caffeine-free liquid supplement and cognitive enhancer, Rich Recovery™. Now available to the market to serve as a healthy energetic alternative for people with dietary restrictions, such as diabetics and high blood pressure. - July 06, 2017 - Rich Creations, LLC

Upstart Organic Energy Drink Takes on Sugary Caffeinated Giants Let's Get Good organic energy drink based on Patagonian superfruit loaded with antioxidants. - June 29, 2017 - Let's Get Good

Plasma Nutrition's ioProtein™ More Efficient Than Standard WPI, Study Finds The research was conducted by the University of South Florida on a cohort of thirty-two resistance-trained males. - June 28, 2017 - Plasma Nutrition

Plasma Nutrition Partnered with NBHRF to Foster Research on Its Technology Partnership will allow the tech startup to meet growing expectations for research-based nutritional products. - June 21, 2017 - Plasma Nutrition

DrFormulas’ Nexabiotic® Advanced Multi-Probiotic Passes Labdoor Tests Nexabiotic® Passes All of Labdoor’s Contaminant Tests and Awarded a Score of 92.4 out of 100 - June 15, 2017 - DrFormulas

New Vegan Essential Omega by Genesis Today Features Super-Concentrated Source Plant-Based Omegas Just Got a Significant Upgrade. - June 15, 2017 - Genesis Today

Caffe De Aromi Sponsors Concept Speed Cycling Club in Bangkok Thailand Coffee and cycling has a long history of being deeply embedded with each other. Caffe de Aromi wanted to say thank you for the continued support from the cycling community and has become a sponsor to Concept Speed in Bangkok Thailand. - June 14, 2017 - Caffe de Aromi

Tech Start-Up Makes Random Food Sampling a Thing of the Past Plasma Nutrition will make batch-by-batch testing possible thanks to the power of big data. - June 10, 2017 - Plasma Nutrition

Caffe De Aromi Launches on the Lazada Thailand Online Marketplace Caffe de Aromi gains national distribution by utilising the Lazada Thailand online marketplace. Doing so allows Caffe de Aromi to reduce marketing cost and streamline distribution. - June 08, 2017 - Caffe de Aromi

Genesis Today Launches New Organic Joint Health Supplement Tart Cherry Concentrate Plus Joint Support Offers Unique Twist on New Favorite - June 04, 2017 - Genesis Today

Tech Start-Up Plasma Nutrition Makes International Debut at Two Major Summits Tech company and Food-X graduate Plasma Nutrition will attend two of the most important food-tech summits outside of the US this month: Seeds&Chips in Milan and AG/SUM in Tokyo. Co-founder Chris Flynn-Rozanski will also be a speaker at both events. In just three editions, Seeds&Chips has garnered... - May 06, 2017 - Plasma Nutrition