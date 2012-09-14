PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Equator Pure Nature CEO Peter Wainman Named “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” in Thailand in 2019 Peter N. Wainman, the founder and CEO of Bangkok-based Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., was named the “Expat Entrepreneur of the Year for Corporate Social Responsibility” at the Thailand International Business Awards 2019. The award, presented in conjunction with the British Chamber of Commerce... - December 02, 2019 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Walmart Names Beaumont Products as Veteran-Owned Supplier of the Year Georgia Company to be Recognized on Veterans Day for Products Made in the United States. - November 10, 2019 - Beaumont Products

Clearon Corporation Announces the Release of Simply Genius Above Ground Pool Chlorinator Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground pool... - September 10, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Launches Disruptive Technology for Commercial Pools Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water quality,... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Launches ClearControl® CMIT in the US Market Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of ClearControl® CMIT 14% and 1.5% (5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one, also known as CMIT), both industrial biocides. This most recent... - July 09, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Shine Soaps Releases New Sets of All Natural Products Natural soap company releases two sets of new products. - April 25, 2019 - Shine Soaps

Clearon Corporation Adds Midwest Sales & Business Operations Office in Schaumburg, Illinois Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today it has opened a Midwest Sales & Business Operations office in Schaumburg, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The company’s accelerated growth, recent... - April 08, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Future Cleaning Service is Going to Expand Its Grounds Maintenance Services Nationwide After achieving success in grounds maintenance in the regions of Yorkshire, Lincoln and Cornwall, the company now aims at taking these proven track records and cleaning methodologies to other counties of the UK. Future Cleaning Services will be opening more offices in near future to monitor clients satisfaction and employee satisfaction in different parts of the UK. - February 27, 2019 - Future Cleaning Services LTD

Clearon Corp. Acquires AquaFinesse Clearon Corp. Announces Acquisition of AquaFinesse LLC. Clearon Corp (“Clearon”) announced today that they have successfully completed the acquisition of the AquaFinesse LLC business from Special Water Group – The Netherlands, the global leader of innovating environmentally friendly... - January 29, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Pipper Standard Awarded Multiple Patents in China for Natural Cleaning Technology Pipper Standard brand of natural household cleaning products awarded multiple Chinese patents, following similar patents awarded in Europe, the United States, and other countries in Asia. - November 29, 2018 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Abrado Successfully Performs Two Complex Dual Casing String Windows Using Its Proprietary Medusa® Expandable Section Milling Technology Abrado Wellbore Services announced today that it has successfully completed a complex Dual-String Casing Section Milling plug and abandonment project on the South American continental shelf using its proprietary Medusa® expandable casing section-milling technology. - November 12, 2018 - Abrado Wellbore Services

US Army ARDEC Certifies QMaxx CLP: QMaxx MilSpec CLPTM Meets or Exceeds MilSpec for MIL-PRF-63460F On October 9, 2018, the US Army, Research, Development and Engineering Command (ARDEC) issued a letter of acknowledgement stating that QMaxx Type “A” liquid CLP has passed both laboratory and live-fire testing and is certified for “DoD competitive procurement and use” and added to the DoD Qualified Products List for CLP. During live-fire testing, firearms are exposed to salt spray, extreme temperatures and fine particulates; QMaxx MilSpec CLP meets or exceeds the requirements - November 01, 2018 - QMaxx Products Group

Abrado Direct Displacement UltraClean Saves Operator $200K Abrado announces Successful Implementation of UltraClean; Balanced Direct Displacement for GOM operator - October 15, 2018 - Abrado Wellbore Services

Abrado Announces the Appointment of Alan Glen as Operations Manager for Its UK Aberdeen Base Abrado Wellbore Services, the Houston based provider of multi-string section milling services for the global oil and gas industry, has appointed Alan Glen as Operations Manager for its Aberdeen base. - September 24, 2018 - Abrado Wellbore Services

The Sweet Living Group (SLG) Announces Extensive Zinc Oxide (ZnO) Patent Portfolio and Trademarks Acquisition Opportunity for Textile and Laundry Detergent Industries The Sweet Living Group, LLC (SLG), a leader in zinc oxide (ZnO) and nanoparticle zinc oxide (Nano-ZnO) technology for the textile and laundry detergent industries, announces the availability of its patent portfolio for acquisition. The company’s intellectual property is beneficial to fabrics and... - September 06, 2018 - The Sweet Living Group

N&M Specialty Chemicals is Offering the Following Product: Sodium Oleate N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering Sodium Oleate. This product is used in the production of soaps for the personal care and industrial markets. It is vegetable based and no animals were used for product testing. - May 15, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals

NISSCO Appoints Kim Allison-Foster as President NISSCO, a premiere leader in supply chain management and procurement solutions, announced today the appointment of Kim Allison-Foster as its President. - February 14, 2018 - NISSCO

N&M Specialty Chemicals is Offering 3-Phenoxy-2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (PHPM) N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering PHPM in drums. 95% purity. It is used in various industries including medical devices and as a rubber additive. - February 09, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals

Lat 26° Releases Powerful Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax: Carbon Guard Premium Marine Product Manufacturer, Lat 26° releases their long awaited, long lasting Polymer-Based Synthetic Marine Wax, Carbon Guard. - June 07, 2017 - Lat 26°

Tribal Mama Artisan Products Website Officially Launched Tribal Mama Artisan Products launches a brand new website to further reach out to it customers across the nation. The new website helps potential customers learn about the products and ingredients and why they are important. The website is fully safe and secure with 256 bit encryption across the entire site. - April 20, 2017 - Tribal Mama

The Sweet Living Group (SLG) Announces Extensive Zinc Oxide (ZnO) Patent Portfolio and Trademarks Available for Licensing in Laundry Detergent Industry The Sweet Living Group's ZnO technology is set to make an immediate impact within the Laundry Detergent [Consumer Goods] and Textile Industries. - August 22, 2016 - The Sweet Living Group

Castle (EU) Ltd. Announces Launch of new brand of away from home washroom paper – FENTON Company’s new brand of luxury washroom paper FENTON is being released to the UK market. - August 17, 2016 - Castle (EU) Ltd

Excalibur Cleaning Chemicals Enters the Commercial Cleaning Product Industry Providing Customers with Innovative, Eco-Friendly Cleaning Solutions Excalburstrong.com has announced its intent to emerge as a strong, competitive presence in the commercial and household cleaning product categories. Excalibur Cleaning Chemicals, well known in the industrial cleaning supply industry, provides multi-purpose cleaning products that are highly concentrated,... - July 30, 2016 - Excalibur Cleaning Chemicals

Castle (EU) Ltd. Announces New Branch Locations in Central London Company’s new office space supports current and future planned capacity growth in sales, distribution and customer support. - July 20, 2016 - Castle (EU) Ltd

Patent Issued for Stable Vitamin C Formulation Dr. Andrew Chadeayne has been issued a patent for a stable form of vitamin C - which does not breakdown in liquid solution. While vitamin C is useful anywhere that oxidation is a problem, it breaks down rapidly. According to the inventor, Dr. Chadeayne, “This is the first stable solution of naturally... - April 06, 2016 - SwimSpray

Sani-Chem Cleaning Supplies is Celebrating Its 40th Year in Operation Sani-Chem is no longer just a Wholesale Janitorial and Cleaning Supply business. Presently, more than 50,000 items are available through Sani-Chem, including safety and industrial supplies as well as office supplies. - March 09, 2016 - Sani-Chem Cleaning Supplies

PiPPER STANDARD, Product for Life Enhancement PiPPER STANDARD was recognized as the Best Business Enterprise for "Product for Life Enhancement" by the Thailand Green Design Awards 2016. - February 20, 2016 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Healthy Splash Gives You the Low Down on Hand Sanitizers Brief description about hand sanitizers written by Healthy Splash. - January 29, 2016 - Healthy Splash

Peter Wainman Named Eco Entrepreneur at Entrepreneur NOW Awards 2015 Mr. Peter Wainman, Chairman and CEO of the Thai natural cleaning products company Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd (EPN), has been awarded Eco Entrepreneur at the Entrepreneur NOW Awards 2015 in Bangkok. - January 04, 2016 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Sophia's Naturals Debuts Their Handcrafted Vegan Beard Oil Line for Men This family owned brand has expanded again with offering natural products geared towards men. - August 05, 2015 - Sophia's Naturals

Sophia’s Naturals Offers Sustainable, Vegan Handmade Soaps, Bath, & Body Care Products In 2009, Sophia’s Naturals officially launched. The family owned and oriented company has expanded and continues to offer handcrafted, natural body and beauty products that are non-irritating and free of harmful chemicals. - June 16, 2015 - Sophia's Naturals

OHSWCA and OHSAA Select MicroArmor Inc. to Protect Competitors at the 2015 Ohio High School Wrestling State Championships Held at Ohio State University The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association and Ohio High School Athletic Association selected MicroArmor Inc. Coatings, Disinfectant Cleaners and Skin Sanitizing solutions to provide the best Anti-Microbial protection available for the 672 competitors at the 2015 High School Wrestling State Championships held at Ohio State University. MicroArmor's Skin Sanitizing Wipes and sprays were used by athletes, officials, tournament staff and cCoaches to prevent infections and cross contamination - March 20, 2015 - MicroArmor Inc.

"Push Push," a Unique Product That Moistens Toilet Paper Launches a Crowdfunding Campaign Push Push, is a wall mounted push spray device that lightly coats regular toilet paper with water. The inventor of Push Push, Michael Lewis, is crowdfunding the production of this device to provide it to customers. - February 16, 2015 - Push Push

Earthworm Adds Demoulas Market Basket to Its Growing List of Retailers Earthworm Products Growing in Popularity in the New England Region Positive Attitude, Founder, Richard Greer, is pleased to announce that Earthworm Drain Cleaner and Earthworm Septic Powder are now available for purchase in Demoulas Market Basket Stores. - February 14, 2015 - Positive Attitude

NCAA Division II National Champions Replace Tablet-based Chlorine Dioxide Disinfectant with MicroArmor's Antimicrobial System Notre Dame College replaced its Tablet-based Chlorine Dioxide Disinfectant with MicroArmor's Biorenewable line of antimicrobial products. These advanced, superior products include; Cationic Surface Protectant, Cationic Fabric Coating, a True Cleaner / Disinfectant, Non-Alcohol Skin Sanitizers and a Triclosan Free Anti-bacterial Body Wash. - October 22, 2014 - MicroArmor Inc.

Solar Maid Launches Pest Stop® Pest Abatement System Solar Maid has launched its new Pest Stop ® pest abatement system to its already growing menu of Janitorial Solar O&M services. Beginning in April of 2014, 4 of the 5 largest residential solar leasing companies in the United States have partnered with Solar Maid to provide nationwide pest abatement... - October 05, 2014 - The Solar Maid Company

LeSoie Cosmetics Expands - New Store Open in Abu Dhabi’s WTC Mall After launching in the UAE at Dubai BeautyWorld expo, the Belgian handmade cosmetics’ brand opens another store in Abu Dhabi. - June 26, 2014 - LeSoie Cosmetics

Leather Afterlife Leather Conditioner – Now Available in Two Sizes Top Selling Leather Cleaner Releases 16 Ounce Size. - June 24, 2014 - Intervine Technologies

Leather Afterlife Cuts Prices for Leather Conditioner and Restorer Prices Slashed by up to More Than 50%. - June 24, 2014 - Intervine Technologies

Lucas-Cide the Highest Available Germ-Killing Disinfectant A hospital grade sanitizing disinfectant created for the beauty industry helps stop the spread of contagious diseases. Proudly made in the USA. - May 07, 2014 - Lucas Products

CALLAHEAD's Exclusive NY Portable Restroom Rentals Are Ideal for Memorial Day Festivities From backyard barbecues to graduation parties to celebratory parades and concerts, CALLAHEAD offers a comfortable, sanitary, unique portable toilet for every event held in New York during the holiday weekend. - April 25, 2014 - CALLAHEAD Portable Toilets

Local Farm Could be Saved with as Little as $5 Wild Heaven Farm, a Chesterfield goat farm which produces goat milk soaps and skin care products, has faced difficulty after closing early last year, but has been approved by Kiva Zip, a pilot program that enables individuals to make direct loans to entrepreneurs, for as little as $5. - March 26, 2014 - Wild Heaven Farm

New Age Hygienic Systems, Inc. Offers Solution to California's Mega Drought and Water Shortage Crises "The water shortage compounded by the mega drought in California could have been avoidable if the State officials would have supported my revolutionary super low flow toilet. My inventive nano technology toilet flushes with about one quart of water. Since 2007 had California had adopted my inventive toilet it could have saved annually about 1/3 of California's clean water supply and no shortage would have been today," says Dan Andreiu, the President and Founder of New Age Hygienic Systems, Inc. - February 18, 2014 - New Age Hygienic Systems, Inc.

Bio-Kleen Introduces GPS, Fish Finder Technology Cleaner Makers of Biodegradable Boat Cleaners Create “Screen Kleen” Technology Cleaner - February 13, 2014 - Bio-Kleen Products, Inc.

CRP Win Sustainable Innovation Competition Kent company Clean-Restore-Protect win major sustainable innovation competition with their nano-technology coatings. - November 23, 2013 - Clean Restore Protect Ltd

Propilco’s New High-Flow Clarified PP Resin Offers Customers Processing, Sustainability and Competitive Advantages Propilco, a Colombian polypropylene (PP) company with a very strong international presence, today unveiled a new addition to its portfolio of PP resins clarified with Millad® NX® 8000 technology from Milliken & Company. Propilco’s new 80R90CD (clarified random copolymer) grade offers... - November 02, 2013 - Milliken & Co

Dallas Fort Worth The Grout Medic Offers Special Discount to Raise Money for Breast Cancer Research Dallas Fort Worth Texas The Grout Medic announces fundraising drive in October for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. - October 05, 2013 - The Grout Medic

The Grout Medic Offers Special Discount to Raise Money for Breast Cancer Research The Grout Medic announces fundraising drive in October for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. - September 28, 2013 - The Grout Medic

Solar Maid Adds Several Island Locations Solar Maid continues expansion of service locations to several island communities including Puerto Rico, HI and the Virgin Islands. - September 08, 2013 - The Solar Maid Company