Recent Headlines
Yiruixing Packaging Highlights Key Sustainable Packaging Trends Transforming B2B Supply Chains in the United States, Canada, and Australia
As environmental awareness grows, sustainable packaging is expected to play an important role in the future of global supply chains, with innovative materials and circular models at the forefront. Companies that embrace these strategies will not only meet regulatory demands but also gain a competitive edge in the market. - April 04, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Yiruixing Packaging Launches Sustainable Luxury Packaging Solutions for Global Premium Brands
Sustainable luxury packaging for international businesses emphasizes the importance of balancing aesthetics and environmental responsibility, highlighting innovative materials and practices that can meet consumer demands for sustainability while maintaining the high standards of luxury branding. As companies increasingly focus on eco-friendly solutions, they are exploring various strategies to reduce their carbon footprint and enhance their brand image. - March 23, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Yiruixing Packaging Strengthens Global B2B Offering with Enhanced FSC-Certified Product Lines to Support Multinational ESG Mandates
Yiruixing Packaging is boosting its global B2B offering by expanding its range of FSC-certified packaging products, which are intended to assist multinational companies in meeting evolving ESG policies, responsible sourcing, and corporate sustainability requirements. As worldwide regulations become stricter and environmental reporting becomes mandatory in all sectors, the need for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions verified by third parties is continuously growing. - March 09, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Experience Proven Cartoning Efficiency & Line Performance at Pack Expo East
Bradman Lake invites attendees to visit Booth 1501 at Pack Expo East, February 17–19, 2026, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. This year’s exhibit will feature two of the company’s established and widely adopted solutions: the HS Carton Former and the IL120... - February 14, 2026 - Bradman Lake Inc.
Sanko North America Showcases World-Class Single Serve Filling Machinery at PACK EXPO 2025
Sanko North America brings high-speed multi-land liquid and powder/dry filling machinery for single serve to Las Vegas next week - September 30, 2025 - Sanko North America
Bradman Lake to Showcase Compact, High-Efficiency Packaging Solutions at IBIE
Bradman Lake, a global leader in packaging technology, will exhibit its proven and widely adopted packaging solutions at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) 2025, taking place September 13–17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 445 to experience firsthand how Bradman Lake’s equipment helps manufacturers maximize efficiency, reduce floor space, and increase profitability. - August 11, 2025 - Bradman Lake Inc.
Bagla Group Adopts Advanced Water Quenching Technology for Thermoforming Films
Bagla Group has adopted advanced Water Quenching Technology in the production of its thermoforming films, enhancing clarity, gloss, and strength. This process ensures faster cooling, better thickness control, and improved formability, making it ideal for high-speed packaging lines. With this innovation, Bagla Group continues to deliver sustainable, high-performance packaging solutions trusted worldwide. - June 19, 2025 - Bagla Group
Rocket Industrial Relocates Distribution Center from Belvidere to Chicagoland Area to Enhance Distribution Capabilities
Rocket Industrial, a leading national packaging distributor, is pleased to announce the relocation of its Illinois distribution center from Belvidere to a new, larger facility at 80 Prairie Parkway, Gilberts, IL 60136. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to... - June 06, 2025 - Rocket Industrial
Sanko North America Launches New Website to Showcase Single-Serve Packaging Machinery
Sanko North America has launched a new website dedicated to its single-serve packaging machinery division, showcasing its capabilities in stick packs, sachets, and other single-serve solutions. The site is designed to better serve food, beverage, and personal care brands with easier access to product information and technical resources. - April 09, 2025 - Sanko North America
Rocket Industrial Expands Product Line with Launch of Zenith Fasteners
Rocket Industrial, a leader in packaging innovation, is expanding its exclusive Zenith line to include a full range of fasteners, including nails and staples for various applications, along with a complete selection of supporting nailers and staplers from top brands. Designed for businesses seeking... - March 28, 2025 - Rocket Industrial
Lom Tech Introduces New Generation of Juice Production Line
Lom Tech, a global leader in liquid fillers, today introduced new juice production machines, including the LM-G600, LM-FCL200, and LM-T40 series. These latest generation of juice fillers are complete production lines with bottle washing, filling, capping, and labeling capabilities. - March 03, 2025 - Lom Tech
Rocket Industrial Achieves SQF Certification for Excellence in Food Safety
Rocket Industrial, a leading provider of packaging solutions for the food industry, is proud to announce that its Wausau facility has earned Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification, achieving an impressive 98/100 score during its first audit. This achievement underscores Rocket Industrial’s... - November 09, 2024 - Rocket Industrial
Rocket Industrial Unveils Zenith: the New Benchmark in Private Labeled Packaging Products
Rocket Industrial, a leading name in packaging innovation and solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new private labeled product line: Zenith. The Zenith line, designed to meet the highest standards of performance and reliability, includes a comprehensive range of packaging... - October 31, 2024 - Rocket Industrial
Rocket Industrial Earns Great Place to Work Certification for Ninth Year in a Row
Rocket Industrial has been Certified as a Great Place to Work for the ninth year in a row. - October 28, 2024 - Rocket Industrial
Grand Updates Liquid Capsule Filling Machines
Grand announces improvements in their liquid capsule filling machines. These specialized machines now fill the capsules with liquids more quickly and in a simple way. A number of businesses have come up with the production of sweetened liquid -filled capsules to contain drugs or vitamins. They are... - October 12, 2024 - Grand Pack
Jochamp Machinery Offers Complete Packaging Technology Solutions for 50g and 250g Boxes of Shisha Tobacco
Jochamp upgraded its shisha tobacco packaging line by introducing advanced technology solutions in the JCZ-100 and JCZ-250 series machines. With the revamped systems, the JCS-100 and JCZ-250 can package 50g and 250g boxes of shisha tobacco. - July 12, 2024 - Jochamp
TA Systems Relocates Headquarters to a New State-of-the-Art Facility in Rochester Hills, MI
TA Systems, a leader in automation solutions, proudly relocates its corporate headquarters. Spanning 100,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art facility signifies a significant step forward in TA Systems' commitment to innovation and growth within Oakland County, Michigan's Automation Alley. - June 04, 2024 - Totally Automated Systems
Postmark Announces 1170 EnveJet Envelope Printer
Postmark Print, a Martin Yale Industries, LLC. division and a high-speed inkjet packaging and print solutions manufacturer, is pleased to announce their newest product, the 1170 EnveJet Envelope Printer. Since Postmark’s beginnings in the 1960s, our machines were created to provide the... - May 02, 2024 - Martin Yale Industries
Immediate Availability: Molded Fiber Packaging Capacity with Exclusive Benefits at Norwalk Packaging
Norwalk Packaging announces the immediate availability of 3 tons per day of molded fiber packaging for sustainable business operations in various sectors. Full-capacity commitment comes with exclusive benefits like preferential pricing. - March 23, 2024 - Norwalk Packaging,LLC
Sustainability in Every Box: Bakery Packaging Boxes Launches New Line of Eco-Friendly Boxes
In a proactive move towards environmental responsibility, Bakery Packaging Boxes proudly announces the launch of a new line of eco-friendly boxes for bakery products like cakes, cupcakes, cookies, etc. - January 29, 2024 - Bakery Packaging Boxes
Postmark Announces Partnership with Insource
Postmark, a division of Martin Yale Industries, LLC has partnered with Insource, making them their primary distributor throughout Canada. - November 04, 2023 - Martin Yale Industries
Eco-shell™ Adds 99.9% Antibacterial Efficacy to Long List of Eco-Certifications and Patents
Products made with eco-shell™ can achieve up to 50% plastic reduction, 70% carbon reduction, and are now certified to be recyclable and antibacterial. - October 18, 2023 - Spark Sourcing
AmadeTech Introduces a New Set of IP Water Resistance Test Equipment
Water resistance is a key feature for many electronic products, especially those that are exposed to outdoor or humid environments. However, how can you ensure that your products meet the required standards of water resistance and can withstand different levels of water exposure? This is where new... - May 04, 2023 - Amade Technology
Sumitomo (SHI) Demag North America Revamps the Executive Management Team
Change in management to promote growth. - April 28, 2023 - Sumitomo Demag North America
Coast Package Material Launches Innovative Sustainable Packaging Solutions
Coast Package Material serves multiple industries with safe and sustainable pouches. Since these pouches are demanded far and wide in the world. - January 28, 2023 - Coast Package Material
Local Hens to Exhibit at the Annual American Pastured Poultry Conference for Producers, Homesteaders, & Marketers
Debuting their new hybrid carton created in partnership with The Egg Carton Store, Local Hens. - December 02, 2022 - The Egg Carton Store
Martin Yale Announces New Office in Wilmington
Martin Yale Industries has expanded its corporate presence, opening a new office in Wilmington, North Carolina for demos and sales operations. - May 20, 2022 - Martin Yale Industries
Crown Packaging Corp. Enhances Service in Knoxville and Eastern Tennessee
Crown Packaging enhances its service in the Knoxville metro area & eastern Tennessee with a new packaging specialist dedicated to the region. - April 13, 2022 - Crown Packaging Corp.
Local Hens Introduces New Egg Packaging Designed to Help Small Farmers
Colorful design will connect consumers to where the eggs come from via QR code. - March 11, 2022 - The Egg Carton Store
Mauser Packaging Solutions Expanding IBC and Plastic Drum Production Capabilities in Gebze, Turkey Facility
Investments in Gebze, Turkey facility will increase manufacturing capacity to support growing demand within the industry and market. - September 22, 2021 - maincubes
World’s First Sustainable Packaging Sourcing Marketplace Launches with Oversubscribed Pre-Seed
SourceGreenPackaging.com raises oversubscribed pre-seed round to disrupt sustainable packaging industry with world’s first global B2B marketplace for sourcing forever plastic-free products and materials. - September 02, 2021 - SourceGreenPackaging.com
JUXIANG Printing Brings a Variety of Magnetic Gift Boxes for Customers
JUXIANG Printing has launched a whole new range of magnetic giftboxes due to high demand from the customers. The newly launched magnetic gift boxes come in variations and answer the rising demand for premium quality gift boxes. - August 23, 2021 - JUXIANG Packaging Printing Ltd.
DSPACK, a Manufacturer Specialized in Producing Eco-Friendly Food Packaging and Masks, Will Enter the Global Market
Founded in 1985, DSPACK produces packing products free of volatile organic compounds by utilizing the latest equipment in Korea. - August 18, 2021 - Daesung Packing Industry Co., Ltd.
Graph-Tech USA Adapts COVID-19 Passport System for Immediate Implementation
Responding to the current commercial environment, in just a few weeks Graph-Tech USA (GTUS®) modifies and delivers a COVID-19 Passport System that prints IQ-R barcodes for COVID-19 identification cards in Hungary. The system is now producing more than 1,000,000 cards per week. - June 29, 2021 - Graph-Tech USA, LLC
Foodmach Leverages Total ETO’s ERP System to Help Australian Government Significantly Increase Medical Face Mask Production During COVID-19 Pandemic
Foodmach faces the pandemic with creativity, wisdom, and the right tools. - June 09, 2021 - Total ETO
SamWon Machinery, Which Specializes in Total FA (Factory Automation), is Bringing Its Expertise to the U.S. Market
Established in 1992, SamWon Machinery is a professional manufacturer of automated packaging machines. The company provides packaging machines that simplify product packaging processes, and reduce the required manpower and manufacturing overheads, with affordable prices and the finest after-sales service. - January 18, 2021 - SamWon Machinery
Kassoy Hires New General Manager for New Era of Gemological and Jewelry Supply
Kassoy, a company that has supplied the gem and jewelry industry with quality tools since 1936, announced today that it has brought in David Allen, as General Manager. The addition of Allen as General Manager marks the beginning of a new era for Kassoy as the company pushes ever closer to its 100th Birthday. - October 26, 2020 - Kassoy Jewelry Supply
Rocket Industrial Recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified Company in 2020
Rocket Industrial, a packaging supplies and equipment distributor, announced today that it is once again Great Place to Work-Certified. This is the fifth consecutive year the company has been recognized. - August 22, 2020 - Rocket Industrial
LPS Continues to Offer Equipment for Packaging Essential Supplies & Parts for Running New Products
Liquid Packaging Solutions assists packagers by meeting packaging machinery needs for existing and new essential products. - April 08, 2020 - Liquid Packaging Solutions, Inc.
Rocket Industrial Named a Great Place to Work for the Fourth Year in a Row
Rocket Industrial has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the 4th consecutive year by the Great Place to Work Institute. - August 17, 2019 - Rocket Industrial
Ossid Hires Market Development Manager
Megan Fletcher will join Ossid, a manufacturing industry leader in packaging technology, to expand and streamline its business. - May 11, 2019 - Ossid
PASCO® Garners FANUC Certified Service Provider Status
St. Louis Robotics Integrator Achieves Highest Level of Certification. - April 03, 2019 - PASCO
Mauser Packaging Solutions Introduces New Medical Waste Container Made of 100% Recycled Material and Receives Dutch Innovation Award
Mauser Packaging Solutions, a global leader in solutions and services across the packaging lifecycle, has launched the first medical waste container made of 100% recycled plastics generated from post-consumer packaging waste. The innovative concept has been awarded the 3rd prize in the 2018 NENnovation Award presented by the Dutch Standardization Institute NEN. - December 21, 2018 - maincubes
Raepak Breaks the Mold for Recyclable Packaging
UK packaging supplier Raepak has created a series of product innovations, which is set to reduce plastic waste on a global scale. Three new products have been launched including the new dosing cap, 100% recyclable dispensing pumps and the 100% biopolymer plastic containers. The introduction of the... - November 29, 2018 - Raepak Ltd
3BP, Inc. Products Announces Patent Issued for Package Damage Indication
3BP’s Damage-Indicating Packaging is “smart” and designed to automatically identify and act on tampering, contamination, and counterfeiting of packaged and pre-packaged products through active and intelligent color changing technology. - September 27, 2018 - 3BP Inc.
FachPack 2018: MAUSER and NCGPresent New Products for the Circular Economy of Industrial Packaging – Booth 7-423 / Hall 7
MAUSER Group, a worldwide leading company in industrial packaging, is presenting innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for a circular economy of tomorrow during this year's FachPack. The focus will be on sustainable Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) with barrier properties, plastic drums made of recycled material and a unique load securing system for drums. - September 27, 2018 - maincubes
MAUSER Introduces the New Drumguard® Load Securing System
MAUSER Group, a worldwide leading company in industrial packaging, is now exclusively distributing the successful Drumguard® Quattro load securing system by Strauch GmbH from Germany on a worldwide basis. This unique product enables customers to form loading units by quickly securing drums on pallets in compliance with domestic and international traffic as well as dangerous goods regulations. - September 22, 2018 - maincubes
Rocket Industrial Named a Great Place to Work for the Third Year in a Row
Rocket Industrial has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the 3rd consecutive year by the Great Place to Work Institute. - August 31, 2018 - Rocket Industrial
MAUSER Expands IBC Footprint with Opening US Facility in North Wales, Pennsylvania
MAUSER USA, LLC opens IBC bottle facility in North Wales, PA to support rebottling operations in the northeastern United States. - July 05, 2018 - maincubes
D.P.R. Labeling to Join Epson at Expo Pack México
The two companies will team up to show the compatibility between Epson printers and DPR’s new digital finishing system. - June 01, 2018 - DPR Labeling