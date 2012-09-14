PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rocket Industrial Named a Great Place to Work for the Fourth Year in a Row Rocket Industrial has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the 4th consecutive year by the Great Place to Work Institute. - August 17, 2019 - Rocket Industrial

Ossid Hires Market Development Manager Megan Fletcher will join Ossid, a manufacturing industry leader in packaging technology, to expand and streamline its business. - May 11, 2019 - Ossid

PASCO® Garners FANUC Certified Service Provider Status St. Louis Robotics Integrator Achieves Highest Level of Certification. - April 03, 2019 - PASCO

Mauser Packaging Solutions Introduces New Medical Waste Container Made of 100% Recycled Material and Receives Dutch Innovation Award Mauser Packaging Solutions, a global leader in solutions and services across the packaging lifecycle, has launched the first medical waste container made of 100% recycled plastics generated from post-consumer packaging waste. The innovative concept has been awarded the 3rd prize in the 2018 NENnovation Award presented by the Dutch Standardization Institute NEN. - December 21, 2018 - MAUSER Group

Raepak Breaks the Mold for Recyclable Packaging UK packaging supplier Raepak has created a series of product innovations, which is set to reduce plastic waste on a global scale. Three new products have been launched including the new dosing cap, 100% recyclable dispensing pumps and the 100% biopolymer plastic containers. The introduction of the new... - November 29, 2018 - Raepak Ltd

3BP, Inc. Products Announces Patent Issued for Package Damage Indication 3BP’s Damage-Indicating Packaging is “smart” and designed to automatically identify and act on tampering, contamination, and counterfeiting of packaged and pre-packaged products through active and intelligent color changing technology. - September 27, 2018 - 3BP Inc.

FachPack 2018: MAUSER and NCGPresent New Products for the Circular Economy of Industrial Packaging – Booth 7-423 / Hall 7 MAUSER Group, a worldwide leading company in industrial packaging, is presenting innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for a circular economy of tomorrow during this year's FachPack. The focus will be on sustainable Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) with barrier properties, plastic drums made of recycled material and a unique load securing system for drums. - September 27, 2018 - MAUSER Group

MAUSER Introduces the New Drumguard® Load Securing System MAUSER Group, a worldwide leading company in industrial packaging, is now exclusively distributing the successful Drumguard® Quattro load securing system by Strauch GmbH from Germany on a worldwide basis. This unique product enables customers to form loading units by quickly securing drums on pallets in compliance with domestic and international traffic as well as dangerous goods regulations. - September 22, 2018 - MAUSER Group

Rocket Industrial Named a Great Place to Work for the Third Year in a Row Rocket Industrial has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the 3rd consecutive year by the Great Place to Work Institute. - August 31, 2018 - Rocket Industrial

MAUSER Expands IBC Footprint with Opening US Facility in North Wales, Pennsylvania MAUSER USA, LLC opens IBC bottle facility in North Wales, PA to support rebottling operations in the northeastern United States. - July 05, 2018 - MAUSER Group

D.P.R. Labeling to Join Epson at Expo Pack México The two companies will team up to show the compatibility between Epson printers and DPR’s new digital finishing system. - June 01, 2018 - DPR Labeling

Kala Expands Digital Printing with HP Indigo 6900 Kala will operate five HP Indigo labels and packaging presses for its growing business, which is already 90% digital. - March 29, 2018 - Kala Packaging

Shuttleworth Hires Aftermarket Sales Manager Shuttleworth, a leader in automated product handling solutions, recently announced the hiring of Tim Updike as Aftermarket Sales Manager. Tim will be responsible for growing new and existing Aftermarket parts and service business and enhancing Shuttleworth’s customer support experience. A graduate... - March 21, 2018 - Pro Mach

FlexTech Announces Rebrand to Kala Along with the new brand, the company launches a new website. - February 21, 2018 - Kala Packaging

National Container Group Announces Joint Venture with Noreko in Scandinavia National Container Group (NCG), the reconditioning division of MAUSER, and Noreko AS have established a joint venture partnership in Scandinavia. - February 15, 2018 - MAUSER Group

Poteet Printing Systems, LLC Celebrates 20th Anniversary Innovative independent business pleased with longevity, innovation and continued growth. - February 14, 2018 - Poteet Printing Systems, LLC

Kleenline Joins Benchmark and Southern Packaging ProMach business lines unite in combining facilities. - January 24, 2018 - Pro Mach

Plastic Injection Molding Company, Novation Industries, Celebrates 50th Anniversary Novation Industries®, a leader in the plastic injection molding industry, celebrates their 50th year in business. Novation Industries, previously WM Plastics, was established in 1967 by Bill Metz. The company was rebranded in 2012 to Novation Industries with the new tagline, "Manufacturing Ideas" which depicts their commitment to not only producing breakthrough ideas, but also to making their customers’ ideas come to life. - January 03, 2018 - Novation Industries

Rocket Industrial Named Great Place to Work for 2nd Consecutive Year Rocket Industrial, a leading retail and industrial packaging supplier and automation firm in the United States, has been certified as a Great Place to Work by Fortune Magazine for the 2nd year in a row. Fortune partners annually with The Great Place to Work Institute to conduct independent surveys of... - September 10, 2017 - Rocket Industrial

Packaging Partners Opens Two Facilities in the Dominican Republic Packaging Partners, headquartered in Lawrence, MA, expands again. - September 01, 2017 - Packaging Partners, LLC

TIME MAUSER Expands Footprint in India TIME MAUSER Industries Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture of Time Technoplast and MAUSER Group, announced today that it has opened its second production site for tight head international standard steel drums and open head steel drums at its new state-of-the-art production facility in Jambusar, India. - August 25, 2017 - MAUSER Group

Learn About the Latest Advancements and Future Trends in Powder Coating An educational seminar for manufacturers, custom coaters and fabricators will be held in Wichita, KS at Wichita Area Technical College, 4004 N. Webb Road on September 14, 2017. This seminar will be helpful for companies who have powder coating lines. Information about the seminar may be found at www.midwestcoatingseminar.com Topics... - July 22, 2017 - Kasa Companies

MAUSER Poland Celebrates 5th Anniversary MAUSER Group, a worldwide leading company in industrial packaging, celebrates the 5th anniversary of its factory in Gliwice, Poland. Ideally located in the industrial heartland of Upper Silesia, and operated by a strong local management team, the plant offers high-quality industrial packaging solutions and services. - June 29, 2017 - MAUSER Group

Angleboard Named to Food Logistics' 2017 Top Green Providers List Annual list recognizes sustainability in the food and beverage industry. - June 22, 2017 - Angleboard

MAUSER Launches Innovative Barrier Concept for IBCs and Rigid Plastics Packaging for a Circular Economy MAUSER Group, a worldwide leading company in industrial packaging, presented its new skINliner™ barrier technology during a recent customer event in Heidelberg, Germany. - April 13, 2017 - MAUSER Group

MAUSER, NCG and Janus Vaten Open New Production Facilities at French Site of St Priest MAUSER Group has opened new IBC production and reconditioning facilities together with its subsidiary National Container Group (NCG), its joint venture partner Janus Vaten B.V. and customers at its French site of St Priest. - March 30, 2017 - MAUSER Group

Global Packaging Partners, Inc. Announces Major Collaboration Global Packaging Partners, Inc. (GPP), a certified minority owned business, based in Brentwood, TN, has established a collaborative relationship with a third party (3PL) logistics provider. - March 12, 2017 - Global Packaging Partners, Inc.

President Container Group "World's Greatest!..." in Corrugated Packaging & Displays How2Media, the producers of the television show “World’s Greatest!...” announced today that they have recently selected President Container Group (PCG) to be a part of the popular television series. “President Container Group is a multiple award winning, 69 year old company that... - January 05, 2017 - President Container Group

Industry Newcomer Water.IO Wins "Best Cap/Closure" Award at Global Bottled Water Congress Water.IO, the IoT smart packaging company, announced today that it has won first place in the ‘best cap/closure’ category at the Global Bottled Water Congress, which took place Oct 10-12 in Prague. At the show the company presented the world’s first Water.reminder smart clip-on cap... - November 01, 2016 - Water.IO

MAUSER Invests in Three New Production Lines at Its Well-Established French Site of St Priest MAUSER Group, a worldwide leading company in industrial packaging based in Bruehl, Germany, announces the start-up of three new production lines in St Priest, France, in 2017. - October 13, 2016 - MAUSER Group

FachPack 2016: MAUSER and NCG Present Innovative Concepts for Industrial and Dangerous Goods Packaging – Booth 7A-138 / Hall 7A MAUSER Group, the global player in industrial and dangerous goods packaging, presents innovative packaging solutions at this year's FachPack. The focus will be on fire-resistant composite IBCs, cost-efficient loading of ISO containers, new high-performance pails, fascinatingly designed steel drums as well as sustainable packaging solutions. - September 28, 2016 - MAUSER Group

Rocket Industrial to Donate 100,000 Meals with New “Project 100K” Program Rocket Industrial plans to donate 100,000 meals to starving children around the world through its innovative new program, Project 100K, in partnership with Minneapolis-based charity, Feed My Starving Children. - September 28, 2016 - Rocket Industrial

Plant Expansion Creates Hundreds of Jobs in Missouri Aerofil Technology Inc. (ATI), an industry leader in Lean aerosol and liquid contract packaging, announced the completion of their new high-speed aerosol production line. To support the new production line, Aerofil purchased a 30,000 square-foot warehouse that sits directly across the street from their existing facility. The new line and warehouse will create hundreds of jobs in the St. Louis area. - September 15, 2016 - Aerofil Technology, Inc.

Rocket Industrial Named a Great Place to Work by Fortune Rocket Industrial, a leading retail and industrial packaging supplier in the United States, has been selected as a Great Place to Work by Fortune Magazine. Fortune partners annually with The Great Place to Work Institute to conduct independent surveys of qualifying companies in each state. - August 04, 2016 - Rocket Industrial

Educational Seminar for Manufacturers, Custom Coaters and Fabricators An educational seminar for manufacturers, custom coaters and fabricators will be held in Fairfield, OH at IntelliTrak, 8660 Seward Road on August 11, 2016. This seminar will be helpful for companies who have liquid or powder coating lines. Information about the seminar may be found at http://www.intellifinishing.com/mcs - August 03, 2016 - Kasa Companies

MAUSER Announces Acquisition of Daniels Healthcare On July 11th, 2016, MAUSER Group, a worldwide leading company in rigid industrial packaging based in Bruehl, Germany, announced the acquisition of Daniels Healthcare Group. Based in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, UK, Daniels Healthcare manufactures and markets medical waste containers for hospitals, surgeries,... - July 15, 2016 - MAUSER Group

New Company Providing Paint Services for Manufacturers Hosts Open House Showcasing Highly Automated Line in Cheney, Kansas Albers Finishing & Solutions provides liquid paint services to regional and national customers. the liquid paint line is capable of painting 2,000 to 3,000 parts per day and features an automated conveyor that moves load bars forward and reverse or even stops them independently of the other load bars, a three-stage wash, dry off oven, two paint booths with Fanuc robots applying liquid primer and paint, a dual-lane energy-efficient cure oven and a load-assist lifter. - February 02, 2016 - Kasa Companies

Parcelcube Innovates Inbound Logistics, Reasonably Priced Automated Dimensioning Parcelcube innovates inbound logistics with reasonably priced automated dimension and weight capture. Automated data capture (dimensioning systems) is essential, especially in 3PL, wholesale, and e-commerce warehousing where you have a constant stream of new products that need to be weighed, measured and registered accurately. Parcelcube is the first reasonably priced solution for this purpose. - December 01, 2015 - Dimwei Group Ltd

CardPak® Celebrates 50th Anniversary Cleveland-based paperboard packaging pioneer marks 50 years of service to Fortune 500 companies across the globe. - November 27, 2015 - CardPak, Inc.

PAC Machinery Hits the Jackpot at PACK EXPO / PHARMA EXPO Las Vegas, 2015 More and better packaging equipment makes a big splash at key international trade show. - October 07, 2015 - PAC Machinery

Free Seminar for Manufacturers of Finished Parts An educational seminar for manufacturers, custom coaters and fabricators will be held at Century II Performing Arts Center in Wichita, KS on August 28, 2015. This seminar will be helpful for companies who have liquid or powder coating lines. Information about the seminar may be found at www.intellifinishing.com/mcs Attendees... - August 19, 2015 - Kasa Companies

Packaging Partners Installs a Production Line at Its Arecibo, Puerto Rico Facility Packaging Partners, a manufacturer and distributor of industrial packaging products based in Lawrence, MA, recently installed a production line at its Arecibo, Puerto Rico facility. The production line expands the capabilities of Packaging Partners’ Caribbean Division to include manufacturing and... - August 03, 2015 - Packaging Partners, LLC

Growth at Packaging Partners' Protective Packaging Division Fueled by New Equipment and Capabilities Packaging Partners, a manufacturer and distributor of industrial packaging products based in Lawrence, MA, recently added new equipment to its Protective Packaging Division. This equipment includes a heavy duty die-cutter, a hot melt glue system and equipment to make wood crating in-house. Packaging... - July 16, 2015 - Packaging Partners, LLC

r-pac International Teams with Tesco for Rapid, Smooth RFID Tagging Throughout F&F at Tesco’s UK Supply Chain Joint cooperation gets large scale roll-out for fashion chain up and running quickly for real-time merchandise visibility, and availability from source to final sale. - April 21, 2015 - r-pac International

PAC Machinery Announces New, Extended Warranties PAC Machinery, a leader in the bag sealing and flexible packaging industry, announced today that it will offer new, extended limited warranties on a large cross-section of their product lines. “Our focused effort toward continuous product improvement has resulted in exceptionally trouble-free machines,” said Mr. Greg Berguig, VP Marketing at PAC Machinery. “And the improvements will enable us to add value to our customers in the form of longer product warranties,” Mr. Berguig continued. - April 11, 2015 - PAC Machinery

Loveshaw Releases New "Loveshaw" App Available on the Apple App Store The Loveshaw app is a resource for sales managers and distributor sales representatives to efficiently present the Loveshaw product line to end users for a more effective sales call. - March 19, 2015 - Loveshaw

PAC Machinery Draws Plans for 2015 Trade Show Schedule, Beginning with Exhibits at WestPack and PACK EXPO East PAC Machinery will increase focus on trade show presence in 2015. - February 01, 2015 - PAC Machinery

NEM Now Offers Retrofit Packages NEM Offers Various Retrofit Packages for Existing Machines to Improve Performance with Updated Technology - January 31, 2015 - New England Machinery, Inc.

White Paper on the Need for an HMI NEM releases a White Paper on the need for an HMI in Packaging Machinery. - December 13, 2014 - New England Machinery, Inc.