VoxMicro Ltd., a California Corporation, today introduced the first Wi-Fi 6 Chip-On-Board (CoB) client modules, the AIRETOS® E63 Class, based on the newest Qualcomm® chipset, the QCA6390. The ground-breaking next generation of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® connectivity protocols supported are presented... - May 30, 2019 - VoxMicro Ltd.
Vitex LLC, a leading supplier of fiber optic components announced today that the company added an integrated tunable laser assembly to its portfolio. The LYTLS7600 is a tunable laser assembly compatible with the OIF “Integrable Tunable Laser Assembly” (ITLA) MSA -based on a novel monolithic... - October 11, 2018 - Vitex LLC
The VoxMicro Group is proud to present its AIRETOS® branded E95 Class WiFi modules; a reliable, long-lifespan family of Wireless Adapters that transform the entire Qualcomm-Atheros QCA95xx/AR95xx series of client chipsets into a full portfolio of modular solutions. The E95 Class comprises a total of 14 base models. - September 13, 2018 - VoxMicro Ltd.
Maintaining a long history of focus on continuous improvement - September 12, 2018 - Palomar Technologies
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic transceivers announced today that its’ LightBolt brand of 1G/10G transceivers were tested and approved by a leading global colocation data center provider. The company with an annual revenue of $3.5 billion operates 175+ data centers in 22 countries. - May 25, 2018 - Vitex LLC
Vitex LLC, a leading supplier of fiber optic interconnect solutions announced today that the company in partnership with InnoLight Technology introduced 400G transceivers to its growing portfolio of products for datacenter and telecom markets. InnoLight Technology, a leader in data center optics builds... - March 25, 2018 - Vitex LLC
CTS manufactures high quality piezoelectric single crystal components, which can improve the capability of underwater applications compared to applications using piezoelectric bulk. Visit booth (A50) at Oceanology International in London, March 13-15, where CTS will present a selection of piezoelectric products. - February 02, 2018 - Noliac A/S
KTS1612: Dual input push-button reset IC with two discharge paths. - January 23, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies
More Than 300 Growth Companies Discussed Industry Trends for 2018 and Beyond - January 20, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies
KTZ8850: High Efficiency Step-Up LED Driver with Dual Output LCD Bias Power - January 11, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies
Dave Wilson, Kinetic Technologies system architecture director, presents the design flow for successful implementation of Qi compliant Receiver and Transmitter products. - November 24, 2017 - Kinetic Technologies
The online course “Custom designs” takes place on November 16. Here it is possible to get a live introduction to the market leading level of possibilities to custom design different piezo products. - November 11, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high speed transceiver solutions adds new 40/100G dual rate QSFP28 SR4 transceiver module to its existing 100G transceiver offerings. Vitex partners with Innolight, a trusted leader in high speed transceiver manufacture to bring high quality optics to telecom and datacom... - November 02, 2017 - Vitex LLC
The free webinar “Dynamic actuators,” November 2, offers an introduction to piezoelectric actuators for dynamic applications. The webinar will also enable the participants to estimate the behavior of a dynamic system. - October 20, 2017 - Noliac A/S
At the free, online course “Quasi-static actuators,” October 12, there will be an introduction to the basic parameters, useful when selecting a piezo actuator for a quasi-static application. - October 08, 2017 - Noliac A/S
At the webinar, the advantages of piezo motors compared to conventional motors will be explained. Also, the different types of piezo motors will be explained. The webinar takes place September 28. - September 21, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high speed transceiver solutions is expanding its fiber components portfolio by introducing 100G ROSA for CFPx and QSFP28 applications. The 100G APD ROSA is a 4 x 28 Channel Receiver Optical Sub-Assembly designed for 10km links. It incorporates 4 high speed PIN-PDs with... - September 15, 2017 - Vitex LLC
The free, online course to be held on September 14, will introduce the basics of piezoelectricity. The course will provide the knowledge to start working with piezoelectricity, e.g. enabling the participant to choose the right piezoceramic material for an application. - September 01, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high speed transceivers and video extension solutions continues to expand its passive portfolio by offering Super Athermal AWGs (Arrayed Waveguide Grating). Designed for outside plant applications, super athermal AWGs deliver optimum performance even in extreme heat and... - August 27, 2017 - Vitex LLC
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high speed transceivers and video extension solutions recently added fiber optic cable assemblies to its’ product line up. Vitex fiber optic patch cords are compatible with the DVI, HDMI and DisplayPort extenders that the company offers. Vitex also provides MPO/MTP... - August 04, 2017 - Vitex LLC
Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will visit the trade fair Sensors & Instrumentation in Birmingham, September 26-27. Noliac will be available for meetings to discuss piezoelectric solutions for future applications. - July 27, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will present a research paper at the European Advanced Materials Congress (EAMC) in Stockholm, Sweden, August 22-24. - July 02, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, is looking for a candidate that will be able to improve the industrial processes in order to maintain efficiency, reduce cost, improve sustainability and maximize profitability. - June 21, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac will continue to offer webinars about different areas of piezoelectric technology. New dates have been set for the online courses held after summer 2017. - June 02, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high speed transceiver solutions introduces its new QSFP28 LR4 transceivers based on DML optics, adding to its existing 100G offerings. Vitex partners with Innolight, a trusted leader in high speed transceiver manufacture to bring high quality optics to telecom and datacom... - May 18, 2017 - Vitex LLC
As of May 15th 2017, Noliac A/S has been acquired by CTS Corporation. Below is CTS' press release in this regard. - May 18, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac offers courses on piezo technology at your company facilities. The courses can be customized to match specific requirements. The Dutch company Heinmade recently offered their employees a three days piezo course combined with teambuilding activities in Seefeld (Austria). - May 12, 2017 - Noliac A/S
A research project at the R&D department at Noliac Ceramics, Czech Republic, has received funding from the European Union. The aim of the project is to develop a new piezoceramic material for high power applications. - May 11, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac will exhibit a selection of piezoelectric products and present new research at the 8th International Particle Accelerator Conference (IPAC) held in Copenhagen May 14-19. Noliac will be a part of the delegation BigScience.dk. - May 10, 2017 - Noliac A/S
The SmallGEO satellite was launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) on January 28, 2017, and the satellite is now in orbit with the help of Noliac actuator stacks. - May 04, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac offers a free webinar about piezoelectric sensors and transducers May 3. The webinar introduces the different aspects of piezoelectric sensors and transducers and other piezoelectric systems. - April 22, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac provides high quality piezo components and custom designed ultrasonic transducers for many different types of health care applications, including ultrasonic surgery devices. The components or transducers are custom designed to match specific requirements. - March 23, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac will exhibit a selection of piezoelectric products at the “2017 Joint IEEE ISAF-IWATMD-PFM Conference” in Atlanta, USA, in May 7-11. - March 22, 2017 - Noliac A/S
At the free webinar “Dynamic actuators,” March 8, it is possible to learn the basics of dynamic applications, and also how to estimate the behavior of a dynamic system. - February 25, 2017 - Noliac A/S
At the free, online course “Quasi-static actuators,” February 8, there will be an introduction to the basic parameters, useful when selecting a piezo actuator for a quasi-static application. - January 29, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac has employed Mr. Jiří Vohánka as Managing Director at Noliac Systems s.r.o. in the Czech Republic. Besides managing Noliac Systems, Mr. Vohánka will join the Management Group of Noliac. - January 22, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Vitex LLC, a NJ based fiber optics solution provider announced today that they have partnered with premier Asian and US manufacturers to market transceivers compatible with Cisco, Juniper, Arista, Brocade, ALU and virtually every hardware manufacturer. - January 06, 2017 - Vitex LLC
UBM Publishing has announced that Desmond Wong, Founder and CEO of TransSiP Inc. has been chosen as a 2016 ACE Awards Finalist. The ACE (Annual Creativity in Electronics) Awards, in partnership with EE Times and EDN, showcase the best of the best in today's electronics industry. ACE celebrates the promise of new talent and innovation, as well as paying tribute to the lifetime achievement of a top industry veteran. - November 14, 2016 - TransSiP, Inc.
The objective of the ELVISA project is to develop new miniature piezo motors for micropositioning in applications such as instruments and cameras. The project will run for 2.5 years. - October 26, 2016 - Noliac A/S
Vitex, a leading supplier of high speed transceivers and fiber optic extenders, is pleased to announce the receipt of its first purchase order from a large aerospace systems customer.
With revenues of over $12.3billion, this aerospace customer is a leading provider of a broad range of communication... - October 01, 2016 - Vitex LLC
ECN/Electronic Component News has announced that TransSiP’s submission to the 2016 ECN IMPACT Awards has been named a 2016 ECN IMPACT Awards Finalist.
The ECN IMPACT Awards recognize the top products and services in 17 categories across the design engineering landscape. The competition seeks to... - September 25, 2016 - TransSiP, Inc.
At the free, online course October 27, Noliac offers an introduction to the newest additions to Noliac’s range of piezo actuators: Damage tolerant stacks and high temperature stacks. - September 22, 2016 - Noliac A/S
Noliac is looking to hire a Managing Director to run a small but growing high-technology, engineering and manufacturing company in Prague, Czech Republic. The company has presently 13 full-time employees and a number of temporary workers, depending on the amount of orders. - September 21, 2016 - Noliac A/S
A research from the University of Bath, UK, describes a new two-stage aerospace servovalve. The purpose of the research is to design a low-weight servovalve with low leakage and more accurate spool positioning. The servovalve uses a Noliac piezoelectric ring bender. - September 08, 2016 - Noliac A/S
At Noliac's free, online course introducing the basics of piezoelectricity, the participants will be introduced to all basic aspects of piezoelectricity. The webinar “Piezo basics” takes place September 7. - August 13, 2016 - Noliac A/S
Noliac introduces end pieces with a spherical cap for piezo actuator plate stacks. The end piece facilitates integration in the application for the customer. - August 07, 2016 - Noliac A/S
Noliac is looking for a reliable Financial Manager, who will analyze every day financial activities and subsequently provide advice and guidance to the company’s CFO on future financial plans. The position will be placed in Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic. - August 05, 2016 - Noliac A/S
With the unveiling of patent-pending JC-PFM DC-DC technology at the APEC (Long Beach) last March, simultaneously achieving long battery life for IoT/Wireless devices with no compromise in maximum system performance at all conditions became reality. - July 16, 2016 - TransSiP, Inc.
Noliac offers a free, online course about piezoelectric sensors and transducers June 21. The webinar gives a thorough introduction to the different aspects of piezoelectric sensors and transducers and other piezoelectric systems. - June 04, 2016 - Noliac A/S
Noliac’s non-magnetic piezo motor has been tested in MRI environment to ensure that the impact from the piezo motor is well below the maximum acceptable distortion level. - May 01, 2016 - Noliac A/S