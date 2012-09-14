PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

VoxMicro® Announces Qualcomm® Based 802.11ax Client Modules VoxMicro Ltd., a California Corporation, today introduced the first Wi-Fi 6 Chip-On-Board (CoB) client modules, the AIRETOS® E63 Class, based on the newest Qualcomm® chipset, the QCA6390. The ground-breaking next generation of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® connectivity protocols supported are presented... - May 30, 2019 - VoxMicro Ltd.

Vitex LLC Announces Availability of New Tunable Laser Vitex LLC, a leading supplier of fiber optic components announced today that the company added an integrated tunable laser assembly to its portfolio. The LYTLS7600 is a tunable laser assembly compatible with the OIF “Integrable Tunable Laser Assembly” (ITLA) MSA -based on a novel monolithic... - October 11, 2018 - Vitex LLC

VoxMicro Presents the Brand New AIRETOS® E95 Class WiFi Modules The VoxMicro Group is proud to present its AIRETOS® branded E95 Class WiFi modules; a reliable, long-lifespan family of Wireless Adapters that transform the entire Qualcomm-Atheros QCA95xx/AR95xx series of client chipsets into a full portfolio of modular solutions. The E95 Class comprises a total of 14 base models. - September 13, 2018 - VoxMicro Ltd.

Palomar Technologies Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certificate Maintaining a long history of focus on continuous improvement - September 12, 2018 - Palomar Technologies

World’s Largest Co-Location and Data Center Provider Approves LightBolt Transceivers Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic transceivers announced today that its’ LightBolt brand of 1G/10G transceivers were tested and approved by a leading global colocation data center provider. The company with an annual revenue of $3.5 billion operates 175+ data centers in 22 countries. - May 25, 2018 - Vitex LLC

Vitex LLC Announces Availability of 400G Transceiver Portfolio Vitex LLC, a leading supplier of fiber optic interconnect solutions announced today that the company in partnership with InnoLight Technology introduced 400G transceivers to its growing portfolio of products for datacenter and telecom markets. InnoLight Technology, a leader in data center optics builds... - March 25, 2018 - Vitex LLC

CTS Provides Broader Bandwidth with Piezoelectric Single Crystals CTS manufactures high quality piezoelectric single crystal components, which can improve the capability of underwater applications compared to applications using piezoelectric bulk. Visit booth (A50) at Oceanology International in London, March 13-15, where CTS will present a selection of piezoelectric products. - February 02, 2018 - Noliac A/S

New Reset IC by Kinetic Technologies Extends Battery Life and Improves User Experience - All in a Tiny Package KTS1612: Dual input push-button reset IC with two discharge paths. - January 23, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies Presents at 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference More Than 300 Growth Companies Discussed Industry Trends for 2018 and Beyond - January 20, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies

New LCD Power Solution from Kinetic Technologies Increases Performance and Reduces Overall Size by 70 Percent KTZ8850: High Efficiency Step-Up LED Driver with Dual Output LCD Bias Power - January 11, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies Addresses Qi Compliant Wireless Power at 2017 Wireless Power Consortium Dave Wilson, Kinetic Technologies system architecture director, presents the design flow for successful implementation of Qi compliant Receiver and Transmitter products. - November 24, 2017 - Kinetic Technologies

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers an Online Course on How to Customize a Piezo Product, November 16 The online course “Custom designs” takes place on November 16. Here it is possible to get a live introduction to the market leading level of possibilities to custom design different piezo products. - November 11, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Vitex Introduces Dual Rate 40/100G QSFP28 Transceiver Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high speed transceiver solutions adds new 40/100G dual rate QSFP28 SR4 transceiver module to its existing 100G transceiver offerings. Vitex partners with Innolight, a trusted leader in high speed transceiver manufacture to bring high quality optics to telecom and datacom... - November 02, 2017 - Vitex LLC

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers the Complete Introduction to Dynamic Actuators at a Free Webinar November 2 The free webinar “Dynamic actuators,” November 2, offers an introduction to piezoelectric actuators for dynamic applications. The webinar will also enable the participants to estimate the behavior of a dynamic system. - October 20, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Learn to Choose the Right Piezo Actuator at Noliac's Webinar on October 12 At the free, online course “Quasi-static actuators,” October 12, there will be an introduction to the basic parameters, useful when selecting a piezo actuator for a quasi-static application. - October 08, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers the A to Z of Piezo Motors. Free webinar September 28. At the webinar, the advantages of piezo motors compared to conventional motors will be explained. Also, the different types of piezo motors will be explained. The webinar takes place September 28. - September 21, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Vitex Announces Availability of High Performance 100G ROSAs Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high speed transceiver solutions is expanding its fiber components portfolio by introducing 100G ROSA for CFPx and QSFP28 applications. The 100G APD ROSA is a 4 x 28 Channel Receiver Optical Sub-Assembly designed for 10km links. It incorporates 4 high speed PIN-PDs with... - September 15, 2017 - Vitex LLC

Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers a Step-by-Step Guide to the Basics of Piezoelectricity, September 14 The free, online course to be held on September 14, will introduce the basics of piezoelectricity. The course will provide the knowledge to start working with piezoelectricity, e.g. enabling the participant to choose the right piezoceramic material for an application. - September 01, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Vitex Announces Availability of Super Flat Top Athermal AWGs Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high speed transceivers and video extension solutions continues to expand its passive portfolio by offering Super Athermal AWGs (Arrayed Waveguide Grating). Designed for outside plant applications, super athermal AWGs deliver optimum performance even in extreme heat and... - August 27, 2017 - Vitex LLC

Vitex Expands Product Portfolio, Launches Fiber Optic Cables Line Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high speed transceivers and video extension solutions recently added fiber optic cable assemblies to its’ product line up. Vitex fiber optic patch cords are compatible with the DVI, HDMI and DisplayPort extenders that the company offers. Vitex also provides MPO/MTP... - August 04, 2017 - Vitex LLC

Noliac to Visit Sensors & Instrumentation in Birmingham, September 26-27 Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will visit the trade fair Sensors & Instrumentation in Birmingham, September 26-27. Noliac will be available for meetings to discuss piezoelectric solutions for future applications. - July 27, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac to Present Research Paper at the European Advanced Materials Congress Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will present a research paper at the European Advanced Materials Congress (EAMC) in Stockholm, Sweden, August 22-24. - July 02, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac is Looking for a Process Engineer for the Multilayer Piezoceramics Unit in Denmark Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, is looking for a candidate that will be able to improve the industrial processes in order to maintain efficiency, reduce cost, improve sustainability and maximize profitability. - June 21, 2017 - Noliac A/S

New Dates for Noliac’s Online Courses on Piezoelectric Technology Noliac will continue to offer webinars about different areas of piezoelectric technology. New dates have been set for the online courses held after summer 2017. - June 02, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Vitex Strengthens 100G Line Up with New DML Based QSFP28 Transceivers Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high speed transceiver solutions introduces its new QSFP28 LR4 transceivers based on DML optics, adding to its existing 100G offerings. Vitex partners with Innolight, a trusted leader in high speed transceiver manufacture to bring high quality optics to telecom and datacom... - May 18, 2017 - Vitex LLC

Noliac Acquired by CTS As of May 15th 2017, Noliac A/S has been acquired by CTS Corporation. Below is CTS' press release in this regard. - May 18, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac Offers Customized Training Courses on Piezoelectric Technology Noliac offers courses on piezo technology at your company facilities. The courses can be customized to match specific requirements. The Dutch company Heinmade recently offered their employees a three days piezo course combined with teambuilding activities in Seefeld (Austria). - May 12, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac R&D Project Funded by the European Union A research project at the R&D department at Noliac Ceramics, Czech Republic, has received funding from the European Union. The aim of the project is to develop a new piezoceramic material for high power applications. - May 11, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac Will Exhibit at the International Particle Accelerator Conference in Copenhagen Noliac will exhibit a selection of piezoelectric products and present new research at the 8th International Particle Accelerator Conference (IPAC) held in Copenhagen May 14-19. Noliac will be a part of the delegation BigScience.dk. - May 10, 2017 - Noliac A/S

ESA Satellite with Noliac Piezoelectric Actuator Stacks in Space The SmallGEO satellite was launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) on January 28, 2017, and the satellite is now in orbit with the help of Noliac actuator stacks. - May 04, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Free Noliac Webinar About the Basics of Piezoelectric Sensors and Transducers on May 3 Noliac offers a free webinar about piezoelectric sensors and transducers May 3. The webinar introduces the different aspects of piezoelectric sensors and transducers and other piezoelectric systems. - April 22, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac Piezo Products in Ultrasonic Surgery Noliac provides high quality piezo components and custom designed ultrasonic transducers for many different types of health care applications, including ultrasonic surgery devices. The components or transducers are custom designed to match specific requirements. - March 23, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Noliac is Exhibiting at the "2017 Joint IEEE ISAF-IWATMD-PFM Conference" Noliac will exhibit a selection of piezoelectric products at the “2017 Joint IEEE ISAF-IWATMD-PFM Conference” in Atlanta, USA, in May 7-11. - March 22, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Learn the Basics of Dynamic Applications at Noliac's Webinar March 8 At the free webinar “Dynamic actuators,” March 8, it is possible to learn the basics of dynamic applications, and also how to estimate the behavior of a dynamic system. - February 25, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Free Noliac Webinar Will Learn the Participants to Choose the Right Piezoelectric Actuator At the free, online course “Quasi-static actuators,” February 8, there will be an introduction to the basic parameters, useful when selecting a piezo actuator for a quasi-static application. - January 29, 2017 - Noliac A/S

New Managing Director at Noliac Systems s.r.o. Noliac has employed Mr. Jiří Vohánka as Managing Director at Noliac Systems s.r.o. in the Czech Republic. Besides managing Noliac Systems, Mr. Vohánka will join the Management Group of Noliac. - January 22, 2017 - Noliac A/S

Vitex Announces Availability of Vendor Compatible Optics Vitex LLC, a NJ based fiber optics solution provider announced today that they have partnered with premier Asian and US manufacturers to market transceivers compatible with Cisco, Juniper, Arista, Brocade, ALU and virtually every hardware manufacturer. - January 06, 2017 - Vitex LLC

TransSiP’s Desmond Wong Named ACE Awards Finalist UBM Publishing has announced that Desmond Wong, Founder and CEO of TransSiP Inc. has been chosen as a 2016 ACE Awards Finalist. The ACE (Annual Creativity in Electronics) Awards, in partnership with EE Times and EDN, showcase the best of the best in today's electronics industry. ACE celebrates the promise of new talent and innovation, as well as paying tribute to the lifetime achievement of a top industry veteran. - November 14, 2016 - TransSiP, Inc.

Noliac Participates in the Eurostar Funded ELVISA Project The objective of the ELVISA project is to develop new miniature piezo motors for micropositioning in applications such as instruments and cameras. The project will run for 2.5 years. - October 26, 2016 - Noliac A/S

Vitex Wins First Order from Large Aerospace Systems Company Vitex, a leading supplier of high speed transceivers and fiber optic extenders, is pleased to announce the receipt of its first purchase order from a large aerospace systems customer. With revenues of over $12.3billion, this aerospace customer is a leading provider of a broad range of communication... - October 01, 2016 - Vitex LLC

TransSiP's JC-PFM™ DC-DC Conversion Solution and Harmony™ SNJ Conditioner Named 2016 ECN IMPACT Awards Finalist ECN/Electronic Component News has announced that TransSiP’s submission to the 2016 ECN IMPACT Awards has been named a 2016 ECN IMPACT Awards Finalist. The ECN IMPACT Awards recognize the top products and services in 17 categories across the design engineering landscape. The competition seeks to... - September 25, 2016 - TransSiP, Inc.

Free Noliac Webinar Introducing Damage Tolerant Stacks and High Temperature Stacks, October 27 At the free, online course October 27, Noliac offers an introduction to the newest additions to Noliac’s range of piezo actuators: Damage tolerant stacks and high temperature stacks. - September 22, 2016 - Noliac A/S

Noliac is Looking for a Managing Director for Noliac Systems in Prague Noliac is looking to hire a Managing Director to run a small but growing high-technology, engineering and manufacturing company in Prague, Czech Republic. The company has presently 13 full-time employees and a number of temporary workers, depending on the amount of orders. - September 21, 2016 - Noliac A/S

Noliac Ring Bender in a New Piezo Servovalve A research from the University of Bath, UK, describes a new two-stage aerospace servovalve. The purpose of the research is to design a low-weight servovalve with low leakage and more accurate spool positioning. The servovalve uses a Noliac piezoelectric ring bender. - September 08, 2016 - Noliac A/S

Learn to Work with Piezoelectricity at Noliac's Free Webinar About the Basics of Piezoelectricity, September 7 At Noliac's free, online course introducing the basics of piezoelectricity, the participants will be introduced to all basic aspects of piezoelectricity. The webinar “Piezo basics” takes place September 7. - August 13, 2016 - Noliac A/S

Product Launch: End Pieces for Piezo Actuator Plate Stacks for Easy Integration Noliac introduces end pieces with a spherical cap for piezo actuator plate stacks. The end piece facilitates integration in the application for the customer. - August 07, 2016 - Noliac A/S

Noliac is Looking for a Finance Manager Noliac is looking for a reliable Financial Manager, who will analyze every day financial activities and subsequently provide advice and guidance to the company’s CFO on future financial plans. The position will be placed in Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic. - August 05, 2016 - Noliac A/S

TransSiP Announces Breakthrough in DC-DC Converter for IoT/Wireless Power and Performance Baseline With the unveiling of patent-pending JC-PFM DC-DC technology at the APEC (Long Beach) last March, simultaneously achieving long battery life for IoT/Wireless devices with no compromise in maximum system performance at all conditions became reality. - July 16, 2016 - TransSiP, Inc.

Free Webinar About Piezoelectric Sensors & Transducers, June 21 Noliac offers a free, online course about piezoelectric sensors and transducers June 21. The webinar gives a thorough introduction to the different aspects of piezoelectric sensors and transducers and other piezoelectric systems. - June 04, 2016 - Noliac A/S