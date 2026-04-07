Recent Headlines
Pro‑Tek5™ Introduces 10Gigabit Ethernet Isolator, Delivering Robust High‑Speed Data Protection for Critical Equipment
Pro‑Tek5™ today announced the 10Gigabit Ethernet Isolator, a next‑generation signal isolation solution engineered to protect high‑speed Ethernet links while maintaining full 10G performance. “We are pleased to announce the expansion of the Pro‑Tek5 product line with the... - April 07, 2026 - HALO Electronics
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. Enhances PCB Assembly Capabilities With Advanced Manufacturing Infrastructure
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. announced continued enhancements to its PCB assembly capabilities through investments in advanced manufacturing equipment and expanded production capacity. The company supports a broad range of PCB fabrication and assembly requirements, serving customers from prototype development to high-volume production. - December 20, 2025 - Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD .
Rand Technology Names Brian Greff Chief Financial Officer to Support Strategic Growth
Rand Technology has appointed Brian Greff as Chief Financial Officer. With over 30 years of financial leadership experience at companies like Jabil, TSE Industries, and iQor, Brian brings deep expertise in strategic development, global finance, and operational excellence. He joins Rand to support its long-term growth and global expansion. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
Rand Technology Elevates James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer
Rand Technology has promoted James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer. With over 30 years of global operations and supply chain experience, James has led transformative initiatives since joining Rand in April 2023. His promotion signals Rand’s commitment to scaling its global presence and strengthening customer-centric innovation. Hill brings a proven track record across multiple industries and will play a key role in advancing Rand’s next phase of growth. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
Vitex Expands 400G Copper Cables Portfolio, Introduces Re-Driver AECs
Leading New Jersey-based fiber optics supplier launches copper re-driver type Active Electrical Cables for data centers expanding its copper network cables product range - August 21, 2022 - Vitex LLC
Vitex to Showcase 5G Transceivers and Active Electrical Cables at SCTE Cable-Tec
Leading New Jersey-based optical transceiver supplier will exhibit its technologically advanced Active Electrical Cables and transceivers in booth 9119 at the upcoming SCTE Cable-Tec in Philadelphia - August 20, 2022 - Vitex LLC
Vitex Welcomes Rakesh Sambaraju, Ph.D. as Director of Sales and Technology
Seasoned fiber optics business and technical specialist has joined the New Jersey-based specialty fiber optics supplier. - July 13, 2022 - Vitex LLC
Vitex Expands Product Line, Launches High-Speed, Low Power Active Electrical Cables
Leading fiber optics supplier based in New Jersey introduces high-speed Active Electrical Cables, cost-effective alternative to Active Optical Cables. - April 29, 2022 - Vitex LLC
Vitex LLC Expands Its TAA Compliant Optical Transceiver Portfolio
Vitex LLC, a leading New Jersey-based fiber optics provider to telecom, datacom, and military markets is expanding its TAA-compliant product portfolio to include 100G and 200G transceivers. - April 02, 2022 - Vitex LLC
Vitex Debuts Exciting New Fiber Optic Products at OFC 2022
Vitex LLC, a leading supplier of fiber optic products and solutions, announced today that the company will be at the OFC Expo 2022, booth #5039 from March 8 – 10 in San Diego. - February 26, 2022 - Vitex LLC
Vitex Resolves a Critical Transceiver Supply Issue for a Leading Network Testing Company
Vitex, a leading supplier of fiber optic modules, recently announced their success in securing a hard-to-find transceiver for a leading network testing company. The success underscores their expanded capabilities to offer custom solutions to their many clients in the datacom and telecom industries... - January 16, 2022 - Vitex LLC
Vitex Receives Significant Purchase Order from Major Broadcast Equipment Manufacturer
Leading New Jersey-based optical transceiver provider receives large purchase order from top broadcast equipment company. - November 17, 2021 - Vitex LLC
Vitex LLC Introduces X-Link, a Fully Customizable All-In-One Fiber Optic KVM Extender
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic extenders to commercial AV and medical industries, announced today the launch of X-Link, a fully customizable pure fiber KVM extender capable of supporting 8K resolutions. Supporting 8K video and up to 4:4:4 color, X-Link is a fully customizable... - October 28, 2021 - Vitex LLC
Vitex Hosts Webinar on Latest Trends in Video Over Fiber Links
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic video extenders will host a webinar on September 29th, 1pm EDT titled “ Latest Trends in Video over Fiber Links.” This webinar will explore technology advances in DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity solutions that enables transmission of... - September 25, 2021 - Vitex LLC
Vitex Announces 1000th DisplayPort Extender Shipment to Global Medical Devices Company
Leading fiber optics solutions provider, Vitex LLC celebrates major milestone - 1000 DisplayPort Extender Modules shipped to global medical devices company. - June 09, 2021 - Vitex LLC
Global Network Equipment Manufacturer Approves Vitex 40G I-temp Transceivers
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic transceivers, announced today that the company received its first production order for 40G ER4 transceivers from a global network equipment manufacturer. Traded on NYSE since 2010, the equipment manufacturer provides cloud, software platforms, systems... - April 22, 2021 - Vitex LLC
NY Based AV Installer Chooses Vitex DisplayPort Solutions for Simplicity and Reliability
In health care environments where reliability and accuracy are key, NY based AV installer chooses Vitex DisplayPort Active Optical Cables. - March 11, 2021 - Vitex LLC
Vitex Expands 25G SFP28 Optical Transceiver Portfolio
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high-speed transceivers for datacom and telecom customers announced today the launch of several Multi-Rate and Long Reach 25G SFP28 transceiver solutions for 5G Wireless and 25G Ethernet applications. - February 20, 2021 - Vitex LLC
Vitex Expands Fiber Optic Cables Portfolio with 16-Fiber MPO Cable for 400G Networks
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high-speed transceivers and video extension solutions recently added 16-fiber MPO cables to its lineup. Vitex multi-mode MPO cables are compatible with the 400G optical transceivers that the company offers. Vitex also provides single mode and multi-mode 12-fiber... - January 14, 2021 - Vitex LLC
Industry Leader in DDoS Protection Solutions Approves Vitex 40G Transceivers
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic transceivers announced today that its’ 40G LR4 PSM transceivers were tested and qualified for deployment by an industry leader in Distributed -Denial-of-Service (DDoS) protection solutions. The company's products are used by most large enterprises... - December 18, 2020 - Vitex LLC
Global Medical Systems Provider Chooses Vitex DisplayPort Extenders
Vitex LLC, a leading supplier of fiber optic extenders to medical and AV markets, recently announced that the company executed an agreement to provide fiber optic DisplayPort extenders to a leading global medical devices company. The customer with annual revenues of $31 billion USD focuses on... - September 27, 2020 - Vitex LLC
Vitex LLC Launches FDS-85, Tablet Based Fever Detection System with Face Recognition
Vitex LLC, a leading technology solutions provider to telecom and medical industries today announced launch of its Tablet based Fever Detection System, FDS-85. FDS-85 can identify faces and measure skin temperature with great accuracy (≤ 0.3℃). FDS-85 incorporates a sensitive thermal camera... - June 28, 2020 - Vitex LLC
Vitex LLC Introduces IR based Fever Detection System, FDS-100
Vitex LLC, a leading technology solutions provider to telecom and medical industries today announced launch of its IR based Fever Detection System, FDS-100. FDS-100 is ideal for use as a screening tool for fever detection in high traffic areas like educational institutions and manufacturing facilities. - June 06, 2020 - Vitex LLC
Vitex LLC Introduces New Pure Fiber DisplayPort Extender LDP-201-TR
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic extenders to Pro AV and medical markets announced the launch of its own LightBolt brand Pure Fiber DisplayPort Extender, LDP-201-TR. This latest fiber optic extender, LDP-201-TR is DP 1.2 compliant and designed with commercial installations in mind... - March 06, 2020 - Vitex LLC
AIRETOS® Wi-Fi 6 Module Evaluation Kits, Featuring the Qualcomm® QCA6391 WLAN-BT5 combo
VoxMicro Ltd., a California Corporation, starts accepting pre-orders today for AIRETOS® E63 Class Evaluation Boards (EVBs). Through early-access EVBs, the company provides for the first time on the open-market the possibility to test Wi-Fi 6 hosted modules based on the latest Qualcomm® chipset, the QCA6391. - February 19, 2020 - VoxMicro Ltd.
Wi-Fi 6 Hosted Chip-on-Board Modules, Based on the Qualcomm® 802.11ax QCA6391 Chipset: the AIRETOS E63 Class
VoxMicro LTD, a California Corporation, releases today the first Wi-Fi 6 Chip-On-Board (CoB) modules, part of the AIRETOS® E63 Class, based on the newest Qualcomm® chipset, the QCA6391. The AIRETOS® E63 Class marries fully featured and certified Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 with leading... - January 10, 2020 - VoxMicro Ltd.
VoxMicro® Announces Qualcomm® Based 802.11ax Client Modules
VoxMicro Ltd., a California Corporation, today introduced the first Wi-Fi 6 Chip-On-Board (CoB) client modules, the AIRETOS® E63 Class, based on the newest Qualcomm® chipset, the QCA6390. The ground-breaking next generation of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® connectivity protocols supported are... - May 30, 2019 - VoxMicro Ltd.
Vitex LLC Announces Availability of New Tunable Laser
Vitex LLC, a leading supplier of fiber optic components announced today that the company added an integrated tunable laser assembly to its portfolio. The LYTLS7600 is a tunable laser assembly compatible with the OIF “Integrable Tunable Laser Assembly” (ITLA) MSA -based on a novel... - October 11, 2018 - Vitex LLC
VoxMicro Presents the Brand New AIRETOS® E95 Class WiFi Modules
The VoxMicro Group is proud to present its AIRETOS® branded E95 Class WiFi modules; a reliable, long-lifespan family of Wireless Adapters that transform the entire Qualcomm-Atheros QCA95xx/AR95xx series of client chipsets into a full portfolio of modular solutions. The E95 Class comprises a total of 14 base models. - September 13, 2018 - VoxMicro Ltd.
Palomar Technologies Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certificate
Maintaining a long history of focus on continuous improvement - September 12, 2018 - Palomar Technologies
World’s Largest Co-Location and Data Center Provider Approves LightBolt Transceivers
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic transceivers announced today that its’ LightBolt brand of 1G/10G transceivers were tested and approved by a leading global colocation data center provider. The company with an annual revenue of $3.5 billion operates 175+ data centers in 22... - May 25, 2018 - Vitex LLC
Vitex LLC Announces Availability of 400G Transceiver Portfolio
Vitex LLC, a leading supplier of fiber optic interconnect solutions announced today that the company in partnership with InnoLight Technology introduced 400G transceivers to its growing portfolio of products for datacenter and telecom markets. InnoLight Technology, a leader in data center optics... - March 25, 2018 - Vitex LLC
CTS Provides Broader Bandwidth with Piezoelectric Single Crystals
CTS manufactures high quality piezoelectric single crystal components, which can improve the capability of underwater applications compared to applications using piezoelectric bulk. Visit booth (A50) at Oceanology International in London, March 13-15, where CTS will present a selection of piezoelectric products. - February 02, 2018 - Noliac A/S
New Reset IC by Kinetic Technologies Extends Battery Life and Improves User Experience - All in a Tiny Package
KTS1612: Dual input push-button reset IC with two discharge paths. - January 23, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies
Kinetic Technologies Presents at 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference
More Than 300 Growth Companies Discussed Industry Trends for 2018 and Beyond - January 20, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies
New LCD Power Solution from Kinetic Technologies Increases Performance and Reduces Overall Size by 70 Percent
KTZ8850: High Efficiency Step-Up LED Driver with Dual Output LCD Bias Power - January 11, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies
Kinetic Technologies Addresses Qi Compliant Wireless Power at 2017 Wireless Power Consortium
Dave Wilson, Kinetic Technologies system architecture director, presents the design flow for successful implementation of Qi compliant Receiver and Transmitter products. - November 24, 2017 - Kinetic Technologies
Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers an Online Course on How to Customize a Piezo Product, November 16
The online course “Custom designs” takes place on November 16. Here it is possible to get a live introduction to the market leading level of possibilities to custom design different piezo products. - November 11, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Vitex Introduces Dual Rate 40/100G QSFP28 Transceiver
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high speed transceiver solutions adds new 40/100G dual rate QSFP28 SR4 transceiver module to its existing 100G transceiver offerings. Vitex partners with Innolight, a trusted leader in high speed transceiver manufacture to bring high quality optics to telecom and... - November 02, 2017 - Vitex LLC
Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers the Complete Introduction to Dynamic Actuators at a Free Webinar November 2
The free webinar “Dynamic actuators,” November 2, offers an introduction to piezoelectric actuators for dynamic applications. The webinar will also enable the participants to estimate the behavior of a dynamic system. - October 20, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Learn to Choose the Right Piezo Actuator at Noliac's Webinar on October 12
At the free, online course “Quasi-static actuators,” October 12, there will be an introduction to the basic parameters, useful when selecting a piezo actuator for a quasi-static application. - October 08, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers the A to Z of Piezo Motors. Free webinar September 28.
At the webinar, the advantages of piezo motors compared to conventional motors will be explained. Also, the different types of piezo motors will be explained. The webinar takes place September 28. - September 21, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Vitex Announces Availability of High Performance 100G ROSAs
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high speed transceiver solutions is expanding its fiber components portfolio by introducing 100G ROSA for CFPx and QSFP28 applications. The 100G APD ROSA is a 4 x 28 Channel Receiver Optical Sub-Assembly designed for 10km links. It incorporates 4 high speed PIN-PDs... - September 15, 2017 - Vitex LLC
Noliac, a Part of CTS Corporation, Offers a Step-by-Step Guide to the Basics of Piezoelectricity, September 14
The free, online course to be held on September 14, will introduce the basics of piezoelectricity. The course will provide the knowledge to start working with piezoelectricity, e.g. enabling the participant to choose the right piezoceramic material for an application. - September 01, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Vitex Announces Availability of Super Flat Top Athermal AWGs
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high speed transceivers and video extension solutions continues to expand its passive portfolio by offering Super Athermal AWGs (Arrayed Waveguide Grating). Designed for outside plant applications, super athermal AWGs deliver optimum performance even in extreme heat... - August 27, 2017 - Vitex LLC
Vitex Expands Product Portfolio, Launches Fiber Optic Cables Line
Vitex LLC, a leading provider of high speed transceivers and video extension solutions recently added fiber optic cable assemblies to its’ product line up. Vitex fiber optic patch cords are compatible with the DVI, HDMI and DisplayPort extenders that the company offers. Vitex also provides... - August 04, 2017 - Vitex LLC
Noliac to Visit Sensors & Instrumentation in Birmingham, September 26-27
Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will visit the trade fair Sensors & Instrumentation in Birmingham, September 26-27. Noliac will be available for meetings to discuss piezoelectric solutions for future applications. - July 27, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac to Present Research Paper at the European Advanced Materials Congress
Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, will present a research paper at the European Advanced Materials Congress (EAMC) in Stockholm, Sweden, August 22-24. - July 02, 2017 - Noliac A/S
Noliac is Looking for a Process Engineer for the Multilayer Piezoceramics Unit in Denmark
Noliac, a part of CTS Corporation, is looking for a candidate that will be able to improve the industrial processes in order to maintain efficiency, reduce cost, improve sustainability and maximize profitability. - June 21, 2017 - Noliac A/S
New Dates for Noliac’s Online Courses on Piezoelectric Technology
Noliac will continue to offer webinars about different areas of piezoelectric technology. New dates have been set for the online courses held after summer 2017. - June 02, 2017 - Noliac A/S