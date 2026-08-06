Recent Headlines
AAEON’s 2026 Customer Satisfaction Survey Prize Winner Announced!
Following another year of excellent feedback, one lucky AAEON customer will receive the survey’s grand prize as part of their order. - August 06, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Launches MIX-Q870A1, a Modular Mini-ITX with 65W Intel Core Ultra 200S Series Support
AAEON’s new MIX-Q870A1’s Arrow Lake processing, PCIe Gen 5 with bifurcation, and diverse storage architecture is designed to elevate the potential of Mini-ITX builds. - July 31, 2026 - AAEON Technology
TradeTek 3.3 Generates Accurate Construction Quotes Faster
TradeTek 3.3 generates faster construction quotes, delivery reports and material and labor data to manage complex construction projects. New takeoff enhancements, AI automation and cloud sharing features lower job cost and risk. - July 30, 2026 - TradeTek Software
AAEON Prioritizes Durability with the Release of New COM Express Type 6 Modules
AAEON’s latest COM Express Type 6 Modules offer cost-efficient Intel Atom and Processor N-series performance for transportation, signage, and healthcare applications. - July 26, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Outlines Plans for Embedded AI Box PCs Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson T2000 and T3000 Modules
AAEON’s BOXER-8752AI and BOXER-8723AI will aim to bring NVIDIA Jetson Thor architecture to a broader range of edge AI applications. - July 20, 2026 - AAEON Technology
W.L. Martin Home Designs Releases New Collection of Tiny Homes, Duplex Plans, and Single Family Designs Built to Save Developers Time and Money
W.L. Martin Home Designs is proud to announce the release of an all-new collection of home plans spanning tiny homes, innovative duplex designs, and single family homes, all engineered around the company's core "Affordable by Design" philosophy. The new plans are immediately available for... - July 19, 2026 - W.L. Martin Home Designs
W.L. Martin Home Designs Expands Small Home Plan Collection Amid Rising Housing Demand
New home plans designed for smaller lots, workforce housing, and cost-conscious residential development across North America. - July 19, 2026 - W.L. Martin Home Designs
AAEON’s New BOXER-6839-RPL is an Industrial Powerhouse with Multi-Gen Intel Core Processing
Built for automation projects ranging from system control to machine vision, the BOXER-6839-RPL offers versatility across models. - July 02, 2026 - AAEON Technology
TN Design & Build Brings Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Weybridge's Most Coveted Addresses
TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to homeowners across Weybridge’s most prestigious addresses, delivering seamless extensions, luxury renovations, and custom new builds through a single, accountable team. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd
TN Design & Build Delivers Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Cobham's Most Desirable Residential Streets
TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to Cobham's most sought-after residential streets. Catering to discerning homeowners, the Walton-on-Thames-based company offers a seamless, end-to-end approach to extensions, renovations, and full house builds that respects the unique character and high standards of the local area. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd
AAEON to Showcase In-Vehicle Excellence at ITS America Conference & Expo 2026
Make sure to visit AAEON at Booth #1044 for live demos, new products, and more. - May 29, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON’s EPIC-BTS9 Delivers Intel Core Series 2 Processing on a 4" Single-Board
With up to 65W socket-type CPU support, quad-LAN, and eight-lane PCIe Gen 4 expansion, AAEON’s EPIC-BTS9 is positioned as a foundation for smart manufacturing and industrial robotics. - May 23, 2026 - AAEON Technology
O’Donnell & Naccarato Celebrates Topping Out of $35M Westfield Police Headquarters in Westfield, Indiana
The new 63,000-square-foot headquarters will deliver expanded space, upgraded infrastructure, and room for future growth. - May 21, 2026 - O'Donnell & Naccarato
O’Donnell & Naccarato Welcomes Jonathan Drujak to Lead Miami Office
O’Donnell & Naccarato is pleased to announce that Jonathan Drujak, SE, PE, FRSE, SI, has joined the firm as Senior Associate and Director of the Miami office. Jonathan brings more than 20 years of experience in structural engineering and development consulting. His background spans... - May 21, 2026 - O'Donnell & Naccarato
TradeTek 3.2 Construction Estimating with Faster Takeoffs
TradeTek 3.2 makes the takeoff process faster for any construction estimating trade using template assembly presets, takeoff splitting, automated panel layout, shortcuts, inline property editing and integrated PDF builder. - May 19, 2026 - TradeTek Software
AAEON Adds Two New Embedded AI Systems to Its BOXER-865xAI-PLUS Series Featuring NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX with Super Mode
The BOXER-8651AI-PLUS, BOXER-8652AI-PLUS, and BOXER-8653AI-PLUS offer distinct features to bring AI functionality to versatile vertical market segments. - May 14, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Looks to Break New Ground in AI Robotics Development with the Release of the CEXD-INTRBL
Available for preorder on the company’s e-commerce platform, the CEXD-INTRBL provides an all-in-one system for AI-optimized robotics development. - May 12, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours
View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built
Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast
Architect Builder Group PLLC (ABG), a Charlotte-based, full-service architecture and engineering firm, is redefining how projects are conceived, designed, and delivered through a fully integrated, client-centered approach that bridges architecture, interiors, and engineering into one cohesive... - April 17, 2026 - Architect Builder Group PLLC
Hyper Tech Unveils Breakthrough Generators/Alternators to Unlock Low Cost, Reliable Power for AI Data Centers at Required AC and DC Low Voltages
Hyper Tech today launched high-efficiency, proprietary generators/alternators tailored for AI data centers. Direct-drive and compatible with any rotating prime mover (NG, hydrogen, steam, nuclear), these units handle wide RPM fluctuations and generate power at the exact low voltages required by GPU/CPU racks—bypassing grid ties and transformers. Scalable 10–50 MW units support GW-scale campuses. - April 04, 2026 - Hyper Tech Research
AAEON’s ATX-Q870A Pairs Intel Core Ultra CPUs with Support for Up to Eight PCIe Devices
Positioned as a foundation for high-performance solution building, the ATX-Q870A represents AAEON’s commitment to innovation. - March 29, 2026 - AAEON Technology
W.L. Martin Home Designs Launches New Closed-Concept Home Plans with Classic Separation and Today’s Top Features
JW.L. Martin Home Designs is excited to announce the release of new home plans featuring a closed concept layout, offering developers and homebuyers an alternative to the open concept designs that have dominated the market in recent years. These plans are designed to better define living spaces by... - March 25, 2026 - W.L. Martin Home Designs
AAEON Launches Intelli TWL01 Edge, an Industrial Multimedia PC with Dual 4K Display Support
Featuring dual 4K displays, efficient Intel processing, and flexible mounting options, the Intelli TWL01 Edge marks AAEON UP brand’s entry into the multimedia space. - March 06, 2026 - AAEON Technology
TradeTek 3.1 Industrial Strength Construction Estimating Solution
TradeTek is a hybrid construction estimating solution that combines the performance of GPU enabled graphics, large project capabilities, AI automation plus shared resources across the Internet. - February 28, 2026 - TradeTek Software
AAEON Releases the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS, an Embedded AI System for Multi-Camera AI Inferencing Applications
AAEON’s new BOXER-8653AI-PLUS grants four independent PoE LAN, enhanced security, and remote management for both the industrial AI and Smart City sectors. - February 27, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Announces the de next-RAP8-EZBOX, the World’s Smallest, Lightest 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Embedded System
Designed for deployment in space-constrained industrial robotic solutions, the de next-RAP8-EZBOX packs 13th Gen Intel Core processing into a system measuring just 95.5mm x 69.5mm x 42.5mm. - February 27, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Lifescape Colorado Celebrates 50 Years of Shaping Colorado’s Outdoor Living
Lifescape Colorado celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of designing, building, and caring for residential landscapes across Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Founded in 1976 and led by Michael Hupf since 2006, the firm has grown into a nationally recognized design-build-care practice with more than 225 professionals. Lifescape remains committed to craftsmanship, sustainability, and creating outdoor environments that grow more beautiful with time. - February 18, 2026 - Lifescape Colorado
O’Donnell & Naccarato Expands into North Carolina with New Durham Office; Welcomes David Blankfard, PE, SE, LEED AP BD+C
O’Donnell & Naccarato (O&N), a nationally recognized structural engineering firm known for innovative and collaborative design solutions, is pleased to announce its expansion into North Carolina with the opening of a new office in Durham. - February 07, 2026 - O'Donnell & Naccarato
First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida Rebrand as American GroundPro
Unified brand reflects expanded capabilities, national vision, and commitment to professional-grade solutions and service. - February 04, 2026 - American GroundPro
Timeless Pools Strengthens Commitment to The Woodlands Community Through Chamber Membership
Timeless Pools & Outdoor Living is strengthening its commitment to The Woodlands community through active involvement with the The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce. Since joining the Chamber last June, the company has focused on educating homeowners by hosting seminars that explain both the pool-building process and options for renovating existing outdoor spaces. These efforts reflect Timeless Pools’ emphasis on professionalism, transparency, and long-term community engagement. - February 04, 2026 - Timeless Pools & Outdoor Living
O’Donnell & Naccarato Announces Promotion of Liam McNamara, PE, to Principal
O’Donnell & Naccarato (O&N), a leading structural engineering firm specializing in innovative and client-focused design solutions, proudly announces the promotion of Liam McNamara, PE, to Principal. Based in the firm’s New York office, McNamara brings more than 15 years of... - February 01, 2026 - O'Donnell & Naccarato
Join AAEON for Interactive Edge AI Demos at Integrated Systems Europe 2026
Booth 4G200 of Hall 4 will play host to a range of new products, interactive demos, and more. - January 28, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Bring Cross-Platform Excellence to Edge Computing Expo Global
Edge Computing Expo Global will see AAEON unveil new, innovative platforms powered by the latest embedded technology. - January 26, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Releases MEX-BTS, a Modular Workstation with Type A & Type B MXM GPU Compatibility
The MEX-BTS targets industrial workstations, AI-assisted healthcare imaging, and safety monitoring deployments. - January 24, 2026 - AAEON Technology
SME Elevates Leaders, Sharpens Focus for the Road Ahead
With business expanding and new opportunities ahead, SME announced leadership transitions that reinforce the company’s long‑term strategy and operational excellence. These changes put experienced, trusted people in key roles and reflect our commitment to building on what works. - January 22, 2026 - SME
AAEON Outlines Plans for UP Xtreme PTL Edge Mini PC Featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Platform
Following CES, AAEON announces its first Mini PC to feature the new Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 platform (formerly Panther Lake). - January 08, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Following CES, AAEON Announces Plans for Embedded AI Box PC Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson T4000 Module
AAEON’s BOXER-8742AI will harness up to 1200 TFLOPS of AI computing power for cross-market edge AI deployment. - January 07, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Inclusive Pixelation Launches Funding Round for A11ySpaces App Development
Inclusive Pixelation, an impact-driven organization dedicated to empowering truly inclusive workplaces, today announced the launch of a funding round, powered by an Indiegogo campaign, for A11ySpaces. This mobile-first application is the latest tool in the company’s mission to provide... - January 05, 2026 - Inclusive Pixelation
Elevating the "Crown"
8 Architecture goes large on Crown expansion project and walks into Global recognition. - January 02, 2026 - 8 Architecture
AAEON Introduces GENESYSM-MTH6: a Compact Industrial AI System with Enhanced Expansion Options
Intel Core Ultra processing in a compact, robust edge PC makes the GENESYSM-MTH6 a candidate for both industrial AI and surveillance applications. - December 23, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON’s BOXER-6648-ARS Delivers Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Power in Rugged Box PC Form
AAEON’s most advanced Box PC to date features Arrow Lake processing with a choice of either Intel H810 or Q870 Chipsets. - December 18, 2025 - AAEON Technology
Reliant Labs Expands HALT Testing Services with New Headquarters in Santa Clara, California
Reliant Labs, a longstanding specialist in Highly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT) and Highly Accelerated Stress Screening (HASS), has relocated its corporate headquarters and primary testing laboratory to a purpose-built facility in Santa Clara. The new site triples the company's HALT capacity and... - December 17, 2025 - Reliant Labs
AAEON Announces Four UP Edge PCs to Address Evolving Automation Needs
The UP TWL Edge, UP TWLS Edge, UP Squared TWL Edge and UP Squared Pro TWL Edge are designed to offer distinct advantages for different project needs. - December 13, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Introduces BOXER-8651AI-PLUS, an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX-Accelerated AI System with an Integrated Software Security Framework
Up to 157 TOPs, out-of-band management, and AAEON’s MAZU model security support bring scalability and security to edge AI projects. - December 06, 2025 - AAEON Technology
EnviroPro 360 Announces Inspector Matthew Galpin Earns ACAC Certification as a Council-Certified Structural Mold Investigator (CSMI)
EnviroPro 360 expands its industry leadership with inspector Matthew Galpin earning the respected ACAC CSMI certification, enhancing the firm’s ability to provide trusted mold investigations and indoor environmental assessments. - December 02, 2025 - EnviroPro 360
Balitecture Launches Black Friday Deals with SUKU Residences
Balitecture, an Australian-owned leading property developer in Bali has just launched Black Friday deals for their newest development called SUKU Residences. - December 02, 2025 - Balitecture
AAEON Targets Applications Requiring Heavy AI Workloads on the Edge with the New COM-ARHC6
The COM-ARHC6 brings Intel Core Ultra Series 2 platform with an integrated Intel Arc 140T GPU and up to 128GB of DDR5 to AAEON’s COM Express Type 6 Compact lineup. - November 28, 2025 - AAEON Technology
O’Donnell & Naccarato Celebrates Grand Opening of $35M Paul Robeson Charter School in Trenton
55,000-square-foot K-8 school demonstrates O&N’s experience in delivering cost-effective structural solutions across public, private, and charter schools. - November 26, 2025 - O'Donnell & Naccarato
AAEON Unveils HPC-ARHm, an Intel Core Ultra COM-HPC Mini for High-Performance Edge AI
The HPC-ARHm targets healthcare imaging, IC testing equipment, or AI-driven robotics applications using the latest Intel platforms on a 95mm x 70mm form factor. - November 23, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Targets Smart Retail and Industrial HMI Markets with the New NIKY-2155-NX AI Panel PC
NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX-powered, robust, and equipped with a comprehensive industrial I/O, AAEON’s latest new product line targets both smart retail and industrial HMI market segments. - November 19, 2025 - AAEON Technology