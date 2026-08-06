AAEON’s 2026 Customer Satisfaction Survey Prize Winner Announced!

Following another year of excellent feedback, one lucky AAEON customer will receive the survey’s grand prize as part of their order. - August 06, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Launches MIX-Q870A1, a Modular Mini-ITX with 65W Intel Core Ultra 200S Series Support

AAEON’s new MIX-Q870A1’s Arrow Lake processing, PCIe Gen 5 with bifurcation, and diverse storage architecture is designed to elevate the potential of Mini-ITX builds. - July 31, 2026 - AAEON Technology

TradeTek 3.3 Generates Accurate Construction Quotes Faster

TradeTek 3.3 generates faster construction quotes, delivery reports and material and labor data to manage complex construction projects. New takeoff enhancements, AI automation and cloud sharing features lower job cost and risk. - July 30, 2026 - TradeTek Software

AAEON Prioritizes Durability with the Release of New COM Express Type 6 Modules

AAEON’s latest COM Express Type 6 Modules offer cost-efficient Intel Atom and Processor N-series performance for transportation, signage, and healthcare applications. - July 26, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Outlines Plans for Embedded AI Box PCs Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson T2000 and T3000 Modules

AAEON’s BOXER-8752AI and BOXER-8723AI will aim to bring NVIDIA Jetson Thor architecture to a broader range of edge AI applications. - July 20, 2026 - AAEON Technology

W.L. Martin Home Designs Releases New Collection of Tiny Homes, Duplex Plans, and Single Family Designs Built to Save Developers Time and Money

W.L. Martin Home Designs is proud to announce the release of an all-new collection of home plans spanning tiny homes, innovative duplex designs, and single family homes, all engineered around the company's core "Affordable by Design" philosophy. The new plans are immediately available for... - July 19, 2026 - W.L. Martin Home Designs

W.L. Martin Home Designs Expands Small Home Plan Collection Amid Rising Housing Demand

New home plans designed for smaller lots, workforce housing, and cost-conscious residential development across North America. - July 19, 2026 - W.L. Martin Home Designs

AAEON’s New BOXER-6839-RPL is an Industrial Powerhouse with Multi-Gen Intel Core Processing

Built for automation projects ranging from system control to machine vision, the BOXER-6839-RPL offers versatility across models. - July 02, 2026 - AAEON Technology

TN Design & Build Brings Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Weybridge's Most Coveted Addresses

TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to homeowners across Weybridge’s most prestigious addresses, delivering seamless extensions, luxury renovations, and custom new builds through a single, accountable team. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd

TN Design & Build Delivers Fully Integrated Architectural Design and Build Service to Cobham's Most Desirable Residential Streets

TN Design & Build is bringing its premium, fully integrated architectural design and construction services to Cobham's most sought-after residential streets. Catering to discerning homeowners, the Walton-on-Thames-based company offers a seamless, end-to-end approach to extensions, renovations, and full house builds that respects the unique character and high standards of the local area. - June 15, 2026 - TN Design & Build Ltd

AAEON to Showcase In-Vehicle Excellence at ITS America Conference & Expo 2026

Make sure to visit AAEON at Booth #1044 for live demos, new products, and more. - May 29, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON’s EPIC-BTS9 Delivers Intel Core Series 2 Processing on a 4" Single-Board

With up to 65W socket-type CPU support, quad-LAN, and eight-lane PCIe Gen 4 expansion, AAEON’s EPIC-BTS9 is positioned as a foundation for smart manufacturing and industrial robotics. - May 23, 2026 - AAEON Technology

O’Donnell & Naccarato Celebrates Topping Out of $35M Westfield Police Headquarters in Westfield, Indiana

The new 63,000-square-foot headquarters will deliver expanded space, upgraded infrastructure, and room for future growth. - May 21, 2026 - O'Donnell & Naccarato

O’Donnell & Naccarato Welcomes Jonathan Drujak to Lead Miami Office

O’Donnell & Naccarato is pleased to announce that Jonathan Drujak, SE, PE, FRSE, SI, has joined the firm as Senior Associate and Director of the Miami office. Jonathan brings more than 20 years of experience in structural engineering and development consulting. His background spans... - May 21, 2026 - O'Donnell & Naccarato

TradeTek 3.2 Construction Estimating with Faster Takeoffs

TradeTek 3.2 makes the takeoff process faster for any construction estimating trade using template assembly presets, takeoff splitting, automated panel layout, shortcuts, inline property editing and integrated PDF builder. - May 19, 2026 - TradeTek Software

AAEON Adds Two New Embedded AI Systems to Its BOXER-865xAI-PLUS Series Featuring NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX with Super Mode

The BOXER-8651AI-PLUS, BOXER-8652AI-PLUS, and BOXER-8653AI-PLUS offer distinct features to bring AI functionality to versatile vertical market segments. - May 14, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Looks to Break New Ground in AI Robotics Development with the Release of the CEXD-INTRBL

Available for preorder on the company’s e-commerce platform, the CEXD-INTRBL provides an all-in-one system for AI-optimized robotics development. - May 12, 2026 - AAEON Technology

Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours

Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours

View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built

Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast

Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast

Architect Builder Group PLLC (ABG), a Charlotte-based, full-service architecture and engineering firm, is redefining how projects are conceived, designed, and delivered through a fully integrated, client-centered approach that bridges architecture, interiors, and engineering into one cohesive... - April 17, 2026 - Architect Builder Group PLLC

Hyper Tech Unveils Breakthrough Generators/Alternators to Unlock Low Cost, Reliable Power for AI Data Centers at Required AC and DC Low Voltages

Hyper Tech today launched high-efficiency, proprietary generators/alternators tailored for AI data centers. Direct-drive and compatible with any rotating prime mover (NG, hydrogen, steam, nuclear), these units handle wide RPM fluctuations and generate power at the exact low voltages required by GPU/CPU racks—bypassing grid ties and transformers. Scalable 10–50 MW units support GW-scale campuses. - April 04, 2026 - Hyper Tech Research

AAEON’s ATX-Q870A Pairs Intel Core Ultra CPUs with Support for Up to Eight PCIe Devices

Positioned as a foundation for high-performance solution building, the ATX-Q870A represents AAEON’s commitment to innovation. - March 29, 2026 - AAEON Technology

W.L. Martin Home Designs Launches New Closed-Concept Home Plans with Classic Separation and Today’s Top Features

JW.L. Martin Home Designs is excited to announce the release of new home plans featuring a closed concept layout, offering developers and homebuyers an alternative to the open concept designs that have dominated the market in recent years. These plans are designed to better define living spaces by... - March 25, 2026 - W.L. Martin Home Designs

AAEON Launches Intelli TWL01 Edge, an Industrial Multimedia PC with Dual 4K Display Support

Featuring dual 4K displays, efficient Intel processing, and flexible mounting options, the Intelli TWL01 Edge marks AAEON UP brand’s entry into the multimedia space. - March 06, 2026 - AAEON Technology

TradeTek 3.1 Industrial Strength Construction Estimating Solution

TradeTek is a hybrid construction estimating solution that combines the performance of GPU enabled graphics, large project capabilities, AI automation plus shared resources across the Internet. - February 28, 2026 - TradeTek Software

AAEON Releases the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS, an Embedded AI System for Multi-Camera AI Inferencing Applications

AAEON’s new BOXER-8653AI-PLUS grants four independent PoE LAN, enhanced security, and remote management for both the industrial AI and Smart City sectors. - February 27, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Announces the de next-RAP8-EZBOX, the World’s Smallest, Lightest 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Embedded System

Designed for deployment in space-constrained industrial robotic solutions, the de next-RAP8-EZBOX packs 13th Gen Intel Core processing into a system measuring just 95.5mm x 69.5mm x 42.5mm. - February 27, 2026 - AAEON Technology

Lifescape Colorado Celebrates 50 Years of Shaping Colorado’s Outdoor Living

Lifescape Colorado Celebrates 50 Years of Shaping Colorado’s Outdoor Living

Lifescape Colorado celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of designing, building, and caring for residential landscapes across Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Founded in 1976 and led by Michael Hupf since 2006, the firm has grown into a nationally recognized design-build-care practice with more than 225 professionals. Lifescape remains committed to craftsmanship, sustainability, and creating outdoor environments that grow more beautiful with time. - February 18, 2026 - Lifescape Colorado

O’Donnell & Naccarato Expands into North Carolina with New Durham Office; Welcomes David Blankfard, PE, SE, LEED AP BD+C

O’Donnell & Naccarato (O&N), a nationally recognized structural engineering firm known for innovative and collaborative design solutions, is pleased to announce its expansion into North Carolina with the opening of a new office in Durham. - February 07, 2026 - O'Donnell & Naccarato

First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida Rebrand as American GroundPro

First Coast Mulch, EZ-Mulch, Innovative Mulching, and Mulch Blowers of Florida Rebrand as American GroundPro

Unified brand reflects expanded capabilities, national vision, and commitment to professional-grade solutions and service. - February 04, 2026 - American GroundPro

Timeless Pools Strengthens Commitment to The Woodlands Community Through Chamber Membership

Timeless Pools Strengthens Commitment to The Woodlands Community Through Chamber Membership

Timeless Pools & Outdoor Living is strengthening its commitment to The Woodlands community through active involvement with the The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce. Since joining the Chamber last June, the company has focused on educating homeowners by hosting seminars that explain both the pool-building process and options for renovating existing outdoor spaces. These efforts reflect Timeless Pools’ emphasis on professionalism, transparency, and long-term community engagement. - February 04, 2026 - Timeless Pools & Outdoor Living

O’Donnell & Naccarato Announces Promotion of Liam McNamara, PE, to Principal

O’Donnell & Naccarato (O&N), a leading structural engineering firm specializing in innovative and client-focused design solutions, proudly announces the promotion of Liam McNamara, PE, to Principal. Based in the firm’s New York office, McNamara brings more than 15 years of... - February 01, 2026 - O'Donnell & Naccarato

Join AAEON for Interactive Edge AI Demos at Integrated Systems Europe 2026

Booth 4G200 of Hall 4 will play host to a range of new products, interactive demos, and more. - January 28, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Bring Cross-Platform Excellence to Edge Computing Expo Global

Edge Computing Expo Global will see AAEON unveil new, innovative platforms powered by the latest embedded technology. - January 26, 2026 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Releases MEX-BTS, a Modular Workstation with Type A & Type B MXM GPU Compatibility

The MEX-BTS targets industrial workstations, AI-assisted healthcare imaging, and safety monitoring deployments. - January 24, 2026 - AAEON Technology

SME Elevates Leaders, Sharpens Focus for the Road Ahead

SME Elevates Leaders, Sharpens Focus for the Road Ahead

With business expanding and new opportunities ahead, SME announced leadership transitions that reinforce the company’s long‑term strategy and operational excellence. These changes put experienced, trusted people in key roles and reflect our commitment to building on what works. - January 22, 2026 - SME

AAEON Outlines Plans for UP Xtreme PTL Edge Mini PC Featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Platform

Following CES, AAEON announces its first Mini PC to feature the new Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 platform (formerly Panther Lake). - January 08, 2026 - AAEON Technology

Following CES, AAEON Announces Plans for Embedded AI Box PC Featuring the New NVIDIA Jetson T4000 Module

AAEON’s BOXER-8742AI will harness up to 1200 TFLOPS of AI computing power for cross-market edge AI deployment. - January 07, 2026 - AAEON Technology

Inclusive Pixelation Launches Funding Round for A11ySpaces App Development

Inclusive Pixelation, an impact-driven organization dedicated to empowering truly inclusive workplaces, today announced the launch of a funding round, powered by an Indiegogo campaign, for A11ySpaces. This mobile-first application is the latest tool in the company’s mission to provide... - January 05, 2026 - Inclusive Pixelation

Elevating the "Crown"

Elevating the "Crown"

8 Architecture goes large on Crown expansion project and walks into Global recognition. - January 02, 2026 - 8 Architecture

AAEON Introduces GENESYSM-MTH6: a Compact Industrial AI System with Enhanced Expansion Options

Intel Core Ultra processing in a compact, robust edge PC makes the GENESYSM-MTH6 a candidate for both industrial AI and surveillance applications. - December 23, 2025 - AAEON Technology

AAEON’s BOXER-6648-ARS Delivers Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Power in Rugged Box PC Form

AAEON’s most advanced Box PC to date features Arrow Lake processing with a choice of either Intel H810 or Q870 Chipsets. - December 18, 2025 - AAEON Technology

Reliant Labs Expands HALT Testing Services with New Headquarters in Santa Clara, California

Reliant Labs Expands HALT Testing Services with New Headquarters in Santa Clara, California

Reliant Labs, a longstanding specialist in Highly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT) and Highly Accelerated Stress Screening (HASS), has relocated its corporate headquarters and primary testing laboratory to a purpose-built facility in Santa Clara. The new site triples the company's HALT capacity and... - December 17, 2025 - Reliant Labs

AAEON Announces Four UP Edge PCs to Address Evolving Automation Needs

The UP TWL Edge, UP TWLS Edge, UP Squared TWL Edge and UP Squared Pro TWL Edge are designed to offer distinct advantages for different project needs. - December 13, 2025 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Introduces BOXER-8651AI-PLUS, an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX-Accelerated AI System with an Integrated Software Security Framework

Up to 157 TOPs, out-of-band management, and AAEON’s MAZU model security support bring scalability and security to edge AI projects. - December 06, 2025 - AAEON Technology

EnviroPro 360 Announces Inspector Matthew Galpin Earns ACAC Certification as a Council-Certified Structural Mold Investigator (CSMI)

EnviroPro 360 expands its industry leadership with inspector Matthew Galpin earning the respected ACAC CSMI certification, enhancing the firm’s ability to provide trusted mold investigations and indoor environmental assessments. - December 02, 2025 - EnviroPro 360

Balitecture Launches Black Friday Deals with SUKU Residences

Balitecture Launches Black Friday Deals with SUKU Residences

Balitecture, an Australian-owned leading property developer in Bali has just launched Black Friday deals for their newest development called SUKU Residences. - December 02, 2025 - Balitecture

AAEON Targets Applications Requiring Heavy AI Workloads on the Edge with the New COM-ARHC6

The COM-ARHC6 brings Intel Core Ultra Series 2 platform with an integrated Intel Arc 140T GPU and up to 128GB of DDR5 to AAEON’s COM Express Type 6 Compact lineup. - November 28, 2025 - AAEON Technology

O’Donnell & Naccarato Celebrates Grand Opening of $35M Paul Robeson Charter School in Trenton

55,000-square-foot K-8 school demonstrates O&N’s experience in delivering cost-effective structural solutions across public, private, and charter schools. - November 26, 2025 - O'Donnell & Naccarato

AAEON Unveils HPC-ARHm, an Intel Core Ultra COM-HPC Mini for High-Performance Edge AI

The HPC-ARHm targets healthcare imaging, IC testing equipment, or AI-driven robotics applications using the latest Intel platforms on a 95mm x 70mm form factor. - November 23, 2025 - AAEON Technology

AAEON Targets Smart Retail and Industrial HMI Markets with the New NIKY-2155-NX AI Panel PC

NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX-powered, robust, and equipped with a comprehensive industrial I/O, AAEON’s latest new product line targets both smart retail and industrial HMI market segments. - November 19, 2025 - AAEON Technology

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