Stance Healthcare Frontier Collection Wins Nightingale Gold Award Award Marks Third Major Industry Accolade in Three Years for Behavioral Health Furniture Designers - December 18, 2019 - Stance Healthcare

Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care Grows Tree Care Company, Expands Team in Norwalk and Sandusky Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care, a local tree care company serving Avon, OH, and surrounding areas, recently announced the expansion of its team in two locations, Norwalk and Sandusky, OH. Already offering service in these geographic areas for years, Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care now has additional... - December 16, 2019 - Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care

Carlsbad, CA Mold Inspection and Asbestos Testing Services Offered by Murrieta Mold Inspection Company EZ Mold Inspections expands asbestos testing and mold inspections in Carlsbad, California. The Murrieta mold inspection company continues expanding in San Diego County. - December 16, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

EZ Mold Inspections Near Temecula Launches Asbestos Testing & Mold Inspection Services in Oceanside, CA Located near Temecula, EZ Mold Inspections begins expanding in San Diego County. The company now provides asbestos testing and mold inspections in Oceanside, California. - December 09, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

Oliver-Smith Presents Revolutionary Community Design Methodologies Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith

Durante Rentals Appoints Baron Selman as Sales Manager Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals

David Riccio of John Canning & Co. Has Received APT Professional Recognition David Riccio, VP and Principal of John Canning & Co. was formally announced as an Association for Preservation Technology (APT) Recognized Professional at the Miami conference. The APT Recognized Professional purpose is to recognize the expert skill level in individuals in the various fields of preservation technology. - November 27, 2019 - John Canning & Co.

The Salvation Army: Doing the Most Good for Our Most Precious Natural Resource Serving the community for over 125 years, The Salvation Army International Corps has long been an invaluable resource to those in need throughout Metro Atlanta. Focusing their efforts on homelessness services, youth enrichment, and anti-trafficking, The Salvation Army International Corps offers comprehensive... - November 24, 2019 - WaterSignal, LLC

Percussion Play Launches a New Landscape and Nature-Inspired Collection of Outdoor Musical Instruments Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors. - November 21, 2019 - Percussion Play Ltd.

Richard Barrow Joins John Canning & Co. as Director of Plastering & Specialty Finishes Perfecting Preservation requires exceptional talent. - November 09, 2019 - John Canning & Co.

Diffuse Logic Releases Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella Render. - November 07, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

PROLIM Collaborates with Mazak Corporation on NX Cam Initiatives Mazak Corporation is one of the largest machine building company in the world. Through the collaboration of PROLIM Global Corporation and Mazak Corporation, they worked together on a project for an aerospace and defense customer. PROLIM’s value added software expertise and implementation capacities... - November 07, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation

EZ Mold Inspections in Murrieta Brings Services to Wildomar, Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Hemet, Perris and Winchester, CA EZ Mold Inspections now offers mold inspections and asbestos testing to six more communities in addition to Murrieta, Temecula and Menifee. The inspection company expands its service area to Wildomar, Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Hemet, Perris and Winchester, CA. - November 04, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

John Canning & Co. Becomes Authorized Installer of HPCS Plaster Products Global Standard for Conserving Historic Plaster - October 26, 2019 - John Canning & Co.

Cory Hamilton Joins Telgian Fire Safety as Director, Supply Chain Telgian Fire Safety recently announced the appointment of Cory Hamilton as Director, Supply Chain. In this position, Hamilton will be responsible for the management of the Dispatch Team, as well as the Vendor Services Team. Hamilton brings over 15 years of supply chain management experience to Telgian,... - October 25, 2019 - Telgian

PONTE HEALTH Starts Gaining Momentum for New $2.1B Vertical Medical City Near Bayfront Park, in Downtown Miami Ponte Health Properties, LLC, developer of the geriatric-focused high-density high-rise project Vertical Medical City - Orlando, and the planned Vertical Medical City - Chicago in addition to various other locations nationally and internationally, gains momentum for additional $2.1B 90+ stories development... - October 23, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.

Even More Power for the French Leader of Cloud Rendering In 2019, Ranch Computing consolidates its position of French leader and major player in Europe in the field of 3D images rendering for the architectural, animation, product design and VFX markets. Indeed, if 2018 was marked by a redesign of the visual identity and website and the doubling of its GPU power, 2019 shows a double increase: the first one is the team to better master the whole service value chain; the second one is the infrastructure (+80% of GPU power and +35% of CPU power). - October 23, 2019 - Ranch Computing

Nobel Systems and Multi-Energy Group Announce Strategic Partnership Nobel Systems, a leader in Real-Time Map-based Water/Wastewater Operations and Asset Management solutions and Multi-Energy Group, a leading program management with over twenty years of experience in the water and wastewater treatment industries, have announced a strategic partnership to provide sales,... - October 19, 2019 - Nobel Systems Inc.

Carlson Studio Architecture Rebrands as Carbon Design & Architecture Sarasota, Florida sustainability architecture firm rebrands as Carbon Design & Architecture. - October 18, 2019 - Carbon Design & Architecture

PROLIM and Edge2Web Partner to Deliver High-Value IIoT Solutions PROLIM, one of the fastest growing IoT, IT and PLM services company is excited and proud to announce its partnership with Edge2Web. - October 16, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation

EZ Mold Inspections Expands Asbestos and Mold Testing Services to Menifee, CA EZ Mold Inspections expands its service area to Menifee, CA, providing asbestos and mold testing. The company now serves 3 cities including Murrieta and Temecula. - October 14, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

elliTek Improves Award-Winning Technology with the IIoTA™ the Industrial Internet of Things Appliance "If you always do what you've always done, you'll always be where you've always been." -T.D. Jakes The 2018 Hardware and Software Innovation of the Year Data Commander™ line of products is now classified as "Legacy Support Only" and is replaced by elliTek's new IIoTA™ (Industrial Internet of Things Appliance) platform. - October 09, 2019 - elliTek, Inc.

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Retention Pond Services Expands Stormwater Services in Texas, Gulf Coast, Ohio, and Mid-Atlantic Region - October 08, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

Durante Rentals Appoints Liam J. Harrington as Chief Operating Officer Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam spent... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals

NC Architect Tapped as Judge for "Metal Construction News" 2019 Awards The 2018 winner of Metal Construction News' top award is one of three judges to determine this year's winners. - October 02, 2019 - pod architecture + design

Blast Off to Pumpkin Palooza Oct 5 & 6 at The Growing Place, Aurora Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora is going to be out of this world with "Pumpkins in Space!" Take a trip around the pumpkin galaxy on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9am-5pm and Sunday, October 6, 2019, 11am-5pm at The Growing Place Garden Center, 2000 Montgomery Rd.,... - October 02, 2019 - The Growing Place

Chapel Hill, NC, Firm Receives Second Design Award for New Bourbon Distillery in Downtown Louisville, KY pod architecture + design wins AIA Kentucky Award. - September 27, 2019 - pod architecture + design

EZ Mold Inspections Now Provides Asbestos and Mold Testing in Temecula and Murrieta EZ Mold Inspections expands its service area to include Temecula, California. The inspection company now provides asbestos and mold testing services in Murrieta and Temecula. - September 23, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

TPM Announces Southeastern Tour of Live Product Design Events TPM, Inc., the Southeast’s leading 2D and 3D design technology provider, announces its Fall Southeastern Tour of live 3D product design showcase events. TPM has partnered with industry technology experts like HP, MarkForged, SOLIDWORKS, FARO and The SolidExperts to present 3D product development... - September 16, 2019 - TPM, Inc.

John Canning & Co. Completes Restoration of Fulton County Common Pleas Courtroom in Wauseon, OH John Canning & Co.’s restoration project at the Fulton County Common Pleas Courtroom has been added to the list of successfully performed courtroom restorations completed by John Canning & Co. Plans for the Common Pleas Court restoration included painting and plastering; refurbishing the... - September 14, 2019 - John Canning & Co.

Elizabeth Henry Appointed Telgian Engineering & Consulting Vice President of Finance / Controller Telgian Engineering & Consulting recently announced the appointment of Elizabeth Henry as Vice President of Finance / Controller. In this position, Henry will be responsible for the preparation of operating budgets, overseeing financial reporting and performing essential duties relating to payroll... - September 11, 2019 - Telgian

Apex Companies Welcomes Darwin Nelson as New COO Former Tetra Tech Business Unit President Joins Apex. - September 10, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

Fishman & Associates Designs Equipment for Renovated Pool Bar and Outdoor Kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club Venice Florida based commercial kitchen design firm Fishman & Associates contributed to the renovation of the Spinnaker pool bar and outdoor kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club. The newly updated area features seating for 20, four large screen televisions, a full-service bar, and a free-standing kitchen. - September 10, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

Bostock Total Tree Services Announce Impressive Growth Bostock Total Tree Services are time-served tree surgeons based in Stockport, Cheshire. They are happy to announce impressive growth in the first half of 2019. - September 06, 2019 - Bostock Total Tree Services

Mold Inspection Expert Launches Mold and Asbestos Testing Company in Riverside County Mold inspection specialist with over two decades of experience establishes EZ Mold Inspections in Murrieta, California, providing mold and asbestos testing. - September 03, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections

Hybrid Design Firm Moves Into Downtown Chapel Hill, NC The owners decide to align their firm with the town's national distinction. - August 29, 2019 - pod architecture + design

Terrence Magee Appointed Telgian Fire Safety Vice President, Operations Telgian Fire Safety recently announced the appointment of Terrence Magee as Vice President, Operations. In this position, Magee will be responsible for the customer service and customer care operations for the fire and life safety testing, inspections, and repair company. Magee brings more than 30 years... - August 29, 2019 - Telgian

DynaGrace Enterprises Adds Respirator Fit Test Product to GSA Schedule 66 DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB, professional services company has added another quality line of products to the GSA Schedule 66 - Scientific Equipment and Services Schedule Contract. DynaGrace Enterprises is the first women-owned firm in Utah to be a vendor on that prestigious GSA schedule. “This... - August 28, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises

Diffuse Logic Introduces Bella Render Diffuse Logic is pleased to introduce their next-generation renderer, Bella. - August 23, 2019 - Diffuse Logic

Oil & Gas Producers Turning to Advanced Materials to Help Offset Low Prices and Boost Profitability Oil and gas producers are facing a challenging economic climate. To combat this trend, service providers are partnering with advanced materials manufacturers like Hyperion Materials & Technologies to boost efficiency and performance of drilling, well completion and flow control. - August 21, 2019 - Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Fishman & Associates Supports Design of the New Café Venice Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the design of the new Café Venice located in Venice, Florida. The support included consulting, operational analysis, schematic design, development of construction plans, kitchen and bar equipment specification, Health Department plan review submittal,... - August 19, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

These Black Modern Cabins from sheet/rockLA Are Redefining the Big Bear Experience So long carved bears and log cabins: modernity and minimalism arrive at Big Bear Lake, California via Colorado Lodge. - August 15, 2019 - sheet/rockLA

TURF Refines Collection of Carved Wall Tiles TURF, an acoustic solutions company specializing in the digital fabrication of sound-absorbing PET felt products, has refined their collection of carved wall tiles. Originally two products and now eight, the collection ranges from geometric tessellations (hexagon Hive, chevron Slash) to layered tiles... - August 15, 2019 - TURF

Alabama Metal Art Extends Sign Product Line Beyond Metals Custom sign designer and fabricator, Alabama Metal Art, a division of Tri-State Metals, Inc., announced it is extending its material lineup beyond steel and other metals to include wood, polymers, and plastics. The new material lineup broadens its creative offerings to clients. Alabama Metal Art’s... - August 10, 2019 - Alabama Metal Art

Stein Tree Warns of Sudden Oak Death Potential in PA Professional tree service company Stein Tree Service warns that the pathogen that causes the tree and plant disease known as sudden oak death has been found in rhododendron plants that were shipped to 28 states, including Pennsylvania. Residents should be wary, whether they have purchased these rhododendron... - August 09, 2019 - Stein Tree Service

BUILD Magazine Announces The 2019 Architecture Awards Winners BUILD Magazine has announced winners of the 2019 Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design, a design studio located with offices in Newport Beach, California and additionally in Bluffton, South Carolina was selected. - August 06, 2019 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design

HDR Remodeling Names a Winner in Their Ugly Kitchen Contest HDR Remodeling Awards East Bay’s Ugliest Kitchen to Oakland Homeowner. - August 03, 2019 - HDR Remodeling

TPM Announces Employee Promotions TPM Inc., the Southeast’s leading 2D and 3D design technology provider, announces the promotion of several team members. Mike Staples has been promoted to Director of Professional Solutions and will now be leading strategic initiatives for TPM’s technology and professional services. Mike... - July 27, 2019 - TPM, Inc.