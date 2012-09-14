|
|Receive press releases from companies in this category: By Email
|RSS Feeds:
|
|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Award Marks Third Major Industry Accolade in Three Years for Behavioral
Health Furniture Designers - December 18, 2019 - Stance Healthcare
Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care, a local tree care company serving Avon, OH, and surrounding areas, recently announced the expansion of its team in two locations, Norwalk and Sandusky, OH. Already offering service in these geographic areas for years, Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care now has additional... - December 16, 2019 - Organic Air Tree and Shrub Care
EZ Mold Inspections expands asbestos testing and mold inspections in Carlsbad, California. The Murrieta mold inspection company continues expanding in San Diego County. - December 16, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections
Located near Temecula, EZ Mold Inspections begins expanding in San Diego County. The company now provides asbestos testing and mold inspections in Oceanside, California. - December 09, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections
Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith
Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals
David Riccio, VP and Principal of John Canning & Co. was formally announced as an Association for Preservation Technology (APT) Recognized Professional at the Miami conference. The APT Recognized Professional purpose is to recognize the expert skill level in individuals in the various fields of preservation technology. - November 27, 2019 - John Canning & Co.
Serving the community for over 125 years, The Salvation Army International Corps has long been an invaluable resource to those in need throughout Metro Atlanta. Focusing their efforts on homelessness services, youth enrichment, and anti-trafficking, The Salvation Army International Corps offers comprehensive... - November 24, 2019 - WaterSignal, LLC
Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors. - November 21, 2019 - Percussion Play Ltd.
Perfecting Preservation requires exceptional talent. - November 09, 2019 - John Canning & Co.
Diffuse Logic is pleased to announce the public release of Bella Render. - November 07, 2019 - Diffuse Logic
Mazak Corporation is one of the largest machine building company in the world. Through the collaboration of PROLIM Global Corporation and Mazak Corporation, they worked together on a project for an aerospace and defense customer. PROLIM’s value added software expertise and implementation capacities... - November 07, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation
EZ Mold Inspections now offers mold inspections and asbestos testing to six more communities in addition to Murrieta, Temecula and Menifee. The inspection company expands its service area to Wildomar, Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Hemet, Perris and Winchester, CA. - November 04, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections
Global Standard for Conserving Historic Plaster - October 26, 2019 - John Canning & Co.
Telgian Fire Safety recently announced the appointment of Cory Hamilton as Director, Supply Chain. In this position, Hamilton will be responsible for the management of the Dispatch Team, as well as the Vendor Services Team.
Hamilton brings over 15 years of supply chain management experience to Telgian,... - October 25, 2019 - Telgian
Ponte Health Properties, LLC, developer of the geriatric-focused high-density high-rise project Vertical Medical City - Orlando, and the planned Vertical Medical City - Chicago in addition to various other locations nationally and internationally, gains momentum for additional $2.1B 90+ stories development... - October 23, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.
In 2019, Ranch Computing consolidates its position of French leader and major player in Europe in the field of 3D images rendering for the architectural, animation, product design and VFX markets. Indeed, if 2018 was marked by a redesign of the visual identity and website and the doubling of its GPU power, 2019 shows a double increase: the first one is the team to better master the whole service value chain; the second one is the infrastructure (+80% of GPU power and +35% of CPU power). - October 23, 2019 - Ranch Computing
Nobel Systems, a leader in Real-Time Map-based Water/Wastewater Operations and Asset Management solutions and Multi-Energy Group, a leading program management with over twenty years of experience in the water and wastewater treatment industries, have announced a strategic partnership to provide sales,... - October 19, 2019 - Nobel Systems Inc.
Sarasota, Florida sustainability architecture firm rebrands as Carbon Design & Architecture. - October 18, 2019 - Carbon Design & Architecture
PROLIM, one of the fastest growing IoT, IT and PLM services company is excited and proud to announce its partnership with Edge2Web. - October 16, 2019 - PROLIM Global Corporation
EZ Mold Inspections expands its service area to Menifee, CA, providing asbestos and mold testing. The company now serves 3 cities including Murrieta and Temecula. - October 14, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections
"If you always do what you've always done, you'll always be where you've always been." -T.D. Jakes
The 2018 Hardware and Software Innovation of the Year Data Commander™ line of products is now classified as "Legacy Support Only" and is replaced by elliTek's new IIoTA™ (Industrial Internet of Things Appliance) platform. - October 09, 2019 - elliTek, Inc.
Expands Stormwater Services in Texas, Gulf Coast, Ohio, and Mid-Atlantic Region - October 08, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC
Durante Rentals announced the appointment of Liam J. Harrington as its Chief Operating Officer. Liam joins Durante Rentals with over eight years of experience in the equipment rental industry, previously working for two multi-billion dollar companies currently in the RER Top 10. Most recently, Liam spent... - October 02, 2019 - Durante Rentals
The 2018 winner of Metal Construction News' top award is one of three judges to determine this year's winners. - October 02, 2019 - pod architecture + design
Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora is going to be out of this world with "Pumpkins in Space!" Take a trip around the pumpkin galaxy on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9am-5pm and Sunday, October 6, 2019, 11am-5pm at The Growing Place Garden Center, 2000 Montgomery Rd.,... - October 02, 2019 - The Growing Place
pod architecture + design wins AIA Kentucky Award. - September 27, 2019 - pod architecture + design
EZ Mold Inspections expands its service area to include Temecula, California. The inspection company now provides asbestos and mold testing services in Murrieta and Temecula. - September 23, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections
TPM, Inc., the Southeast’s leading 2D and 3D design technology provider, announces its Fall Southeastern Tour of live 3D product design showcase events.
TPM has partnered with industry technology experts like HP, MarkForged, SOLIDWORKS, FARO and The SolidExperts to present 3D product development... - September 16, 2019 - TPM, Inc.
John Canning & Co.’s restoration project at the Fulton County Common Pleas Courtroom has been added to the list of successfully performed courtroom restorations completed by John Canning & Co. Plans for the Common Pleas Court restoration included painting and plastering; refurbishing the... - September 14, 2019 - John Canning & Co.
Telgian Engineering & Consulting recently announced the appointment of Elizabeth Henry as Vice President of Finance / Controller. In this position, Henry will be responsible for the preparation of operating budgets, overseeing financial reporting and performing essential duties relating to payroll... - September 11, 2019 - Telgian
Former Tetra Tech Business Unit President Joins Apex. - September 10, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC
Venice Florida based commercial kitchen design firm Fishman & Associates contributed to the renovation of the Spinnaker pool bar and outdoor kitchen at the Sarasota Yacht Club. The newly updated area features seating for 20, four large screen televisions, a full-service bar, and a free-standing kitchen. - September 10, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
Bostock Total Tree Services are time-served tree surgeons based in Stockport, Cheshire. They are happy to announce impressive growth in the first half of 2019. - September 06, 2019 - Bostock Total Tree Services
Mold inspection specialist with over two decades of experience establishes EZ Mold Inspections in Murrieta, California, providing mold and asbestos testing. - September 03, 2019 - EZ Mold Inspections
The owners decide to align their firm with the town's national distinction. - August 29, 2019 - pod architecture + design
Telgian Fire Safety recently announced the appointment of Terrence Magee as Vice President, Operations. In this position, Magee will be responsible for the customer service and customer care operations for the fire and life safety testing, inspections, and repair company. Magee brings more than 30 years... - August 29, 2019 - Telgian
DynaGrace Enterprises, a WOSB, professional services company has added another quality line of products to the GSA Schedule 66 - Scientific Equipment and Services Schedule Contract. DynaGrace Enterprises is the first women-owned firm in Utah to be a vendor on that prestigious GSA schedule.
“This... - August 28, 2019 - DynaGrace Enterprises
Diffuse Logic is pleased to introduce their next-generation renderer, Bella. - August 23, 2019 - Diffuse Logic
Oil and gas producers are facing a challenging economic climate. To combat this trend, service providers are partnering with advanced materials manufacturers like Hyperion Materials & Technologies to boost efficiency and performance of drilling, well completion and flow control. - August 21, 2019 - Hyperion Materials & Technologies
The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles has pre-qualified JOA for a 5-year term. - August 20, 2019 - JOA
Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the design of the new Café Venice located in Venice, Florida. The support included consulting, operational analysis, schematic design, development of construction plans, kitchen and bar equipment specification, Health Department plan review submittal,... - August 19, 2019 - Fishman and Associates
So long carved bears and log cabins: modernity and minimalism arrive at Big Bear Lake, California via Colorado Lodge. - August 15, 2019 - sheet/rockLA
TURF, an acoustic solutions company specializing in the digital fabrication of sound-absorbing PET felt products, has refined their collection of carved wall tiles. Originally two products and now eight, the collection ranges from geometric tessellations (hexagon Hive, chevron Slash) to layered tiles... - August 15, 2019 - TURF
Custom sign designer and fabricator, Alabama Metal Art, a division of Tri-State Metals, Inc., announced it is extending its material lineup beyond steel and other metals to include wood, polymers, and plastics. The new material lineup broadens its creative offerings to clients.
Alabama Metal Art’s... - August 10, 2019 - Alabama Metal Art
Professional tree service company Stein Tree Service warns that the pathogen that causes the tree and plant disease known as sudden oak death has been found in rhododendron plants that were shipped to 28 states, including Pennsylvania. Residents should be wary, whether they have purchased these rhododendron... - August 09, 2019 - Stein Tree Service
BUILD Magazine has announced winners of the 2019 Architecture Awards. Myles Nelson McKenzie Design, a design studio located with offices in Newport Beach, California and additionally in Bluffton, South Carolina was selected. - August 06, 2019 - Myles Nelson McKenzie Design
HDR Remodeling Awards East Bay’s Ugliest Kitchen to Oakland Homeowner. - August 03, 2019 - HDR Remodeling
TPM Inc., the Southeast’s leading 2D and 3D design technology provider, announces the promotion of several team members.
Mike Staples has been promoted to Director of Professional Solutions and will now be leading strategic initiatives for TPM’s technology and professional services. Mike... - July 27, 2019 - TPM, Inc.
Ravi Gudapati, President and CEO of ARi, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Ravi Gudapati was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for... - July 18, 2019 - ARi
|Press Releases 1 - 50 of 4,898
|Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | Next