Recent Headlines
Tidal NRG and Innov8 Gases Partner to Pioneer Helium Cooling for AI Data Center Campus in Texas
Tidal NRG, LLC and Innov8 Gases Corp are pleased to announce a strategic definitive agreement to develop proprietary helium based cooling solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data center campus in Texas. - August 07, 2025 - TIDAL NRG LLC
Resource Royalty Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty 24, LLC
Resource Royalty LLC, a private energy investment company and oil and gas sponsor headquartered in Dallas, announced the launch of their new direct-title (1031 exchange eligible) mineral rights offering—Resource Royalty 24, LLC. The Resource Royalty 24 offering consists of 12 curated mineral... - April 17, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Fully Subscribes Resource Royalty, 23
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty, LLC is proud to announce that Resource Royalty 23, LLC is fully subscribed. This marks another milestone for the 14-year-old, Dallas-based oil and gas sponsor. “The $6.2mm offering... - April 05, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-Based Oil and Gas Sponsor, is Pleased to Announce the Closing of Their 22nd Offering, Resource Royalty XXI, LLC.
Resource Royalty XXI, LLC is a direct-title offering comprised of twelve non-contiguous oil and gas producing properties in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. The properties generate immediate cash flow from the sale of hydrocarbons from existing oil and gas wells. The offering currently has 28... - April 04, 2024 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Announces the Closing of Resource Royalty XX, LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty is proud to announce the closing of Resource Royalty XX, LLC. A $9.5mm offering which consists of 17 properties, 24 producing wells, 25 uncompleted wells and 5 permits. The offering covers... - January 16, 2024 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty XX, LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, is pleased to announce the launch of their new mineral right offering - Resource Royalty XX, LLC. Resource Royalty XX, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC, includes seventeen properties in the Anadarko... - July 10, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty on Pace to Double Prior Year Sales
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, has announced the closing of its 20th portfolio, RR XIX. Year-To-Date sales, through June, total $20M. In 2022, sales reached a record high of $32.9M as the company completed its 13th year in... - June 22, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Announces Closing of RR XVIII
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, has announced the closing of its 19th portfolio, RR XVIII. Resource Royalty XVIII, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC is a diversified portfolio of income producing mineral and royalty interests located... - March 31, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Announces Record Year - 3 Offerings Closed
Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, recognizes 2022 as a record year for the firm. Beth Good, CEO, stated, “We are pleased to report that 2022 was a great year for Resource Royalty. We closed three offerings, made quarterly distributions on... - January 07, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC Announces Bob Howard, Chairman and Beth Good, CEO
Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based oil and gas royalty portfolio manager since 2010, is pleased to announce changes in senior management. Bob Howard, founder, will assume the role of Chairman and Beth Good, CFO will become CEO. The firm continues to position itself to meet the demands of investors... - October 03, 2022 - Resource Royalty LLC
Houston Startup GasCap Launches Exciting New Service for Small & Midsize Transportation Companies
GasCap, a Houston-based fintech startup, proudly announced the launch of its new fuel hedging platform that lets small and mid-sized transportation companies manage their fuel price costs. - March 02, 2022 - GasCap
S&P Global Names Locus Bio-Energy Solutions One of the Rising Stars in the Oilfield with Emerging Technology for Shale Production Boost
Texas-based startup and its SUSTAIN® biosurfactants are generating more oil industry buzz as finalists in two categories for the prestigious S&P Global Energy Awards. - December 10, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Recognized as Best Sustainability Company in North American Energy Sector
Oil innovation company was awarded the honor by the 2021 World Finance Energy Awards for its bio-based surfactants that boost production rates and slow declines, while helping operators meet ESG goals. - December 10, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Low-Carbon, Low-Cost Barrels of Oil: Exclusive Partnership Expands ESG-Friendly Well Treatments Across the Williston Basin
Creedence Energy Services and Locus Bio-Energy Solutions ink distributorship agreement for use of biosurfactant technology after Bakken trials show up to 70% higher production in declining wells. - December 02, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
iON United Inc. Recognized by Palo Alto Networks as a NextWave Diamond Innovator
Western Canadian cybersecurity company, iON, achieved NextWave Diamond Innovator partner status with Palo Alto Networks, showcasing their ongoing commitment to clients as a leading advisor for trusted cybersecurity solutions. - October 27, 2021 - iON United Inc.
iON, a Cybersecurity Company in Western Canada, Earns a Spot on The Globe and Mail’s Third-Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies
Since selling its first firewall in 2003, iON has been a trusted cybersecurity solutions partner for top enterprises. iON's recent acquisition of British Columbia’s Wirefire Solutions Inc. accelerated its ability to offer new services to customers and meet demands of a growing Canadian marketplace. - September 28, 2021 - iON United Inc.
SUSTAIN Biosurfactants Named Best Completion Technology Finalist for World Oil Awards 2021
SUSTAIN™ biosurfactants, the 100%-renewable treatments from Locus Bio-Energy Solutions (Locus BE) that double initial production, have been deemed a best completion technology finalist in the World Oil Awards 2021. The carbon-neutral green technology shows promise in reviving the U.S. shale market by doubling initial oil production and slowing declines in unconventional wells. - September 12, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
SPE Recognizes Locus Bio-Energy Solutions’ Amir Mahmoudkhani for Outstanding Technical Contributions to Oilfield Operations
Dr. Mahmoudkhani received the SPE Regional Production and Operations award from the Society of Petroleum Engineers-Gulf Coast Section (SPE-GCS). - August 13, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
ND Industrial Commission Approves Grant to Trial Green Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Treatments
Creedence Energy Services, in partnership with Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, will utilize funding from the Oil and Gas Research Program to trial ESG-friendly biosurfactants. - February 05, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
World Finance Names Locus Bio-Energy Best Upstream Solutions Company Driving Economic Growth in Oil & Gas
Oil innovation company chosen as North American winner for biosurfactant solutions that improve financial stability and sustainability. - January 09, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Biosurfactants Highlighted as a Top Technology in S&P Global Energy Awards
As operators search for new oilfield chemistries, S&P Global Platts is recognizing biosurfactants as a top green technology that can improve sustainability, increase profitability of current well operations and minimize new drilling. The solutions were developed by Locus Bio-Energy Solutions® (Locus BE), which has been named a finalist in the 2020 S&P Global Energy Awards for two categories: “Rising Star Company” and “Emerging Technology of the Year.” - November 25, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
SUSTAIN Biosurfactant Technology Revives U.S. Shale by Boosting Initial Completion Oil Production
SUSTAIN is the newest addition to Locus BE’s portfolio of award-winning biosurfactant solutions for upstream oil applications, which have received global recognition for their ability to maximize production, cut costs and help operators do more with less. - October 27, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Receives ISO 9001 Accreditation for Biosurfactant Production Process
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions™ (Locus BE) has received ISO 9001 accreditation for the proprietary fermentation processes used to produce its award-winning biosurfactants for oilfield applications. - September 05, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
E.J. Ward Inc. Announces New Organizational Structure with the Formation of Two New Operating Business Groups
A new organizational structure within E.J. Ward Inc. provides increased product value offering for customers. - September 02, 2020 - E.J. Ward, Inc.
IX Water Launches SEC Regulated Crowdfunding for Products to Treat Wastewater Produced by Oil and Gas Industry
IX Power Clean Water, Inc. announced today that it is raising funds through a SEC-regulated crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine (StartEngine.com/Ix-Water) to enter the market with its machines that clean highly contaminated water produced by oil and gas recovery, mining, and other industries. - May 23, 2020 - IX Power
Texas RRC Approves 10-Year Oil Tax Credit for Use of Green EOR Technology
Leases can receive a 50% Severance tax break and production increase worth millions through use of AssurEOR biosurfactant treatments - May 13, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Locus Bio-Energy Expansion Gives Permian Basin Operators Access to Cost-Saving Solutions
Oil innovation company doubles facility capacity for award-winning, customized biosurfactants that maximize revenue and sustainability. - April 18, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Expands Resources for ESG and Production Challenges in Appalachian Basin
Oil innovation startup, Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, grows operations and team to provide expanded access to biosurfactant treatments that maintain financial stability and sustainability. - April 15, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions Implements Safety Protocol Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak
The oilfield technology and service provider has taken measures in line with CDC guidance to protect employees' health while minimizing disruption to oil producers' business operations. - March 28, 2020 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions
DC International Secures Super Major Oil Company Marine Logistics Software Support
DCI reaches 1 year milestone of contract awarded by super major oil company, Deep Water Gulf of Mexico business unit for its Integrated Logistics Management Software. - June 01, 2019 - DC International, Inc.
Primary Vision Debuts New Video Detailing Their Innovative Frac Spread Count
Primary Vision, a leading distributor of data on hydraulic fracturing activity in the United States, has debuted a new visual detailing their Frac Spread Count system, which provides valuable insights and analytics for oil and gas industry professionals and investors – watch here. The latest... - May 22, 2019 - Primary Vision
Primary Vision Welcomes Energy Analyst Mark Rossano
Today, Primary Vision announced the hiring of Mark Rossano as a Contributing Writer. His role will include writing a monthly piece on the state of U.S. shale. Primary Vision has built a reputation on providing key insights on the fracturing market. The company also is responsible for one of the... - April 29, 2019 - Primary Vision
Valiant Champions Quality and Service for Customers
Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions ensures quality for operators in the US and abroad with company-wide ISO 9001:2015 certification. - April 03, 2019 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions
Verisante Technology Inc. Operational Update
Operational update regarding the current RTO transaction with offshore oil supply base company SIM Co. Ltd. - January 11, 2019 - Verisante Technology Inc.
Valiant Commits to Quality with ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Valiant, an industry leader in artificial lift solutions, is pleased to announce that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for the company’s Oklahoma-based facilities in Norman and downtown Oklahoma City. To ensure that customers get consistent, good-quality products and services, the... - September 09, 2018 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions
Ikon Midstream Comes Up with the New Fuel Terminal for Laredo, TX
Under the direction of their CEO Rhett Kenagy, Ikon Midstream LLC opens the first privately held fuel terminal in Laredo, TX. Ikon Midstream sells NOM-16 Gasoline and ULSD for the Mexico Markets. - August 01, 2018 - Ikon Midstream LLC
Specialized Oil and Gas Industry Professional Platform to Launch Dec. 2
Where professional networking and the oil and gas meet - December 02, 2017 - Rig Lynx
Transwater Announces Enhancement to Water Asset Monitoring Solutions & Services
TransWatch® service provides highly accurate remote water monitoring solutions and augments current TransMap® Sonar/Scan Survey Mapping of Frac Ponds. - October 20, 2017 - Transwater Inc.
Resource Royalty, LLC Goes “Full-Cycle” on Closing Fund
Resource Royalty, LLC, an investment company founded by Gary Redwine and Bob Howard in 2010, announces the divestment of Resource Royalty Fund, LLC (2011)—making it the first fund to go “full-cycle.” Resource Royalty Fund, LLC (2011) distributed 61% to its limited partners over a... - June 26, 2017 - Resource Royalty LLC
Esanda Engineering Announce SPE London Ticket Giveaway
Esanda Engineering has announced a new competition in conjunction with the Society of Petroleum Engineers London Section. The competition offers winners two free tickets to attend the prestigious SPE September Meeting. - September 15, 2016 - Esanda Engineering
New Sustainable Edible Coating ALOECOAT 1-BIO Improves Food Safety in the Fresh Chile Pepper
ALOECOAT 1-BIO is a new aloe based edible coating which helps chile pepper growers and packers to protect fresh produce of bacteria and fungi, extending shelf life. - September 13, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV
Mr. Aloe Vera: A New Brand of Aloe Leaves in the US Market
Mr. Aloe Vera is a new brand of aloe vera leaves distributed in the US market by Mexican aloe grower Aloe Eco Park. - September 11, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV
ALOECOAT 1-BIO is a New Aloe Based Edible Coating to Improve Food Safety in the Fresh Produce Industry
Aloe Eco Park SAPI de CV, a Mexican company, is launching ALOECOAT 1-BIO, a new aloe based edible coating which helps growers and packers to protect fresh produce of bacteria and fungi, extending shelf life of fruits and vegetables, improving food safety and final consumers satisfaction with total sustainability. ALOECOAT 1-BIO contributes to safe fresh produce packing as established in the new Produce Safety Final Rule under Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). - September 07, 2016 - ALOE ECO PARK SAPI DE CV
Esanda Engineering Shortlisted for Prestigious Energy Institute Communications Award
Esanda Engineering has made the shortlist for the prestigious Energy Institute Awards for their outstanding achievements in communication within the energy sector. Founded in 1999, the Energy Institute Awards (EI Awards) honours enterprises and individuals around the world who have shown the... - August 25, 2016 - Esanda Engineering
Dacon Highlights Rope Access Instead of Scaffolding or Cranes
Dacon Inspection Services recently completed an inspection project involving rope access for an oil refining company in Thailand. - July 27, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.
12 Years of Successful Pipeline Inspections in Indonesia
Dacon Inspection Services recently completed yet another pipeline inspection project using Ultrasonic Intelligent Pigging for a mining company based in Indonesia. With a 12-year long inspection contract, the mining company is one of Dacon’s longest standing customers. The mining industry is... - July 10, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.
DTI Runs Hot in June with Huge Demand for New Training Courses
Dacon Training Institute successfully launches new training courses in June. - June 25, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.
Dacon Inspection Services Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary Milestone
Two decades of the leading inspection service provider in the Asia-Pacific region. - June 10, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.
Esanda Engineering Wins Prestigious IHS SPECTRUM Excellence Award
Esanda Engineering are the successful winners of the prestigious IHS SPECTRUM Excellence Award for their outstanding achievements in the energy sector. Founded in 2006, the award from global business information provider IHS honours enterprises and individuals around the world who have successfully used advanced information, analytics and expertise to make better decisions and achieve their business goals. - May 17, 2016 - Esanda Engineering
Dacon Completes a Major Pipeline Inspection Project in Japan
Dacon Inspection Services has successfully completed the Ultrasonic Intelligent Pigging inspection at a major strategic storage hub in Japan. - April 24, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.