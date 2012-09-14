PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

DC International Secures Super Major Oil Company Marine Logistics Software Support DCI reaches 1 year milestone of contract awarded by super major oil company, Deep Water Gulf of Mexico business unit for its Integrated Logistics Management Software. - June 01, 2019 - DC International, Inc.

Primary Vision Debuts New Video Detailing Their Innovative Frac Spread Count Primary Vision, a leading distributor of data on hydraulic fracturing activity in the United States, has debuted a new visual detailing their Frac Spread Count system, which provides valuable insights and analytics for oil and gas industry professionals and investors – watch here. The latest visual... - May 22, 2019 - Primary Vision

Primary Vision Welcomes Energy Analyst Mark Rossano Today, Primary Vision announced the hiring of Mark Rossano as a Contributing Writer. His role will include writing a monthly piece on the state of U.S. shale. Primary Vision has built a reputation on providing key insights on the fracturing market. The company also is responsible for one of the first... - April 29, 2019 - Primary Vision

Valiant Champions Quality and Service for Customers Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions ensures quality for operators in the US and abroad with company-wide ISO 9001:2015 certification. - April 03, 2019 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions

Verisante Technology Inc. Operational Update Operational update regarding the current RTO transaction with offshore oil supply base company SIM Co. Ltd. - January 11, 2019 - Verisante Technology Inc.

Valiant Commits to Quality with ISO 9001:2015 Certification Valiant, an industry leader in artificial lift solutions, is pleased to announce that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for the company’s Oklahoma-based facilities in Norman and downtown Oklahoma City. To ensure that customers get consistent, good-quality products and services, the ISO... - September 09, 2018 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions

Ikon Midstream Comes Up with the New Fuel Terminal for Laredo, TX Under the direction of their CEO Rhett Kenagy, Ikon Midstream LLC opens the first privately held fuel terminal in Laredo, TX. Ikon Midstream sells NOM-16 Gasoline and ULSD for the Mexico Markets. - August 01, 2018 - Ikon Midstream LLC

Specialized Oil and Gas Industry Professional Platform to Launch Dec. 2 Where professional networking and the oil and gas meet - December 02, 2017 - Rig Lynx

Transwater Announces Enhancement to Water Asset Monitoring Solutions & Services TransWatch® service provides highly accurate remote water monitoring solutions and augments current TransMap® Sonar/Scan Survey Mapping of Frac Ponds. - October 20, 2017 - Transwater Inc.

Resource Royalty, LLC Goes “Full-Cycle” on Closing Fund Resource Royalty, LLC, an investment company founded by Gary Redwine and Bob Howard in 2010, announces the divestment of Resource Royalty Fund, LLC (2011)—making it the first fund to go “full-cycle.” Resource Royalty Fund, LLC (2011) distributed 61% to its limited partners over a 51/2-fund... - June 26, 2017 - Resource Royalty LLC

Esanda Engineering Announce SPE London Ticket Giveaway Esanda Engineering has announced a new competition in conjunction with the Society of Petroleum Engineers London Section. The competition offers winners two free tickets to attend the prestigious SPE September Meeting. - September 15, 2016 - Esanda Engineering

Esanda Engineering Shortlisted for Prestigious Energy Institute Communications Award Esanda Engineering has made the shortlist for the prestigious Energy Institute Awards for their outstanding achievements in communication within the energy sector. Founded in 1999, the Energy Institute Awards (EI Awards) honours enterprises and individuals around the world who have shown the highest... - August 25, 2016 - Esanda Engineering

Dacon Highlights Rope Access Instead of Scaffolding or Cranes Dacon Inspection Services recently completed an inspection project involving rope access for an oil refining company in Thailand. - July 27, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.

12 Years of Successful Pipeline Inspections in Indonesia Dacon Inspection Services recently completed yet another pipeline inspection project using Ultrasonic Intelligent Pigging for a mining company based in Indonesia. With a 12-year long inspection contract, the mining company is one of Dacon’s longest standing customers. The mining industry is considered... - July 10, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.

DTI Runs Hot in June with Huge Demand for New Training Courses Dacon Training Institute successfully launches new training courses in June. - June 25, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.

Dacon Inspection Services Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary Milestone Two decades of the leading inspection service provider in the Asia-Pacific region. - June 10, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.

Esanda Engineering Wins Prestigious IHS SPECTRUM Excellence Award Esanda Engineering are the successful winners of the prestigious IHS SPECTRUM Excellence Award for their outstanding achievements in the energy sector. Founded in 2006, the award from global business information provider IHS honours enterprises and individuals around the world who have successfully used advanced information, analytics and expertise to make better decisions and achieve their business goals. - May 17, 2016 - Esanda Engineering

Dacon Completes a Major Pipeline Inspection Project in Japan Dacon Inspection Services has successfully completed the Ultrasonic Intelligent Pigging inspection at a major strategic storage hub in Japan. - April 24, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.

Gulf Coast Western Acquires Additional Oil Assets in Southwestern Louisiana Working Interest Transaction Provides Development Opportunities in the Shoats Creek Field in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana - April 09, 2016 - Gulf Coast Western

Dacon Completes Major Pipeline Inspection Project in Tianjin, China Dacon Inspection Services has successfully completed an Ultrasonic Intelligent Pigging inspection of a pipeline for a global oil company in Tianjin, China. - March 11, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.

Dacon Launch "Long Range Ultrasonic Testing" Dacon successfully held Long Range Ultrasonic Testing Grand Opening event with other inspection technology showcases. - February 18, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.

Mallika Kaekla Takes Over as CEO of Dacon Inspection Services Dacon Inspection Services, Asia's leading Inspection Services Company, has appointed New CEO. - January 22, 2016 - Dacon Inspection Services Co., Ltd.

Gulf Coast Western Subsidiary Acquires Assets of Orbit Energy Partners with Plans to Develop Large Acreage Position in Southern Louisiana Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western, LLC announced today its subsidiary, Orbit Gulf Coast Exploration, LLC, has acquired substantially all of the assets of Lafayette, Louisiana-based Orbit Energy Partners, LLC. The acquisition includes proprietary rights and access to hundreds of square miles of 3D seismic data in Southwestern Louisiana, working interests in 13 producing wells and 140 defined drilling locations with approximately 30 million barrels of oil equivalent of total reserve potential. - January 17, 2016 - Gulf Coast Western

Southern Pipeline Services, LLC Acquires New Division Southern Pipeline Services, LLC (“SPS”) announced that it has acquired Louisiana based Compeaux Construction, a heavy equipment civil contractor founded in 2010, specializing in heavy equipment work. The addition of this business unit expands their strong presence and capabilities for industrial... - January 14, 2016 - Southern Pipeline Services, LLC.

ProductionBrokers.com Booming Despite Tough Times in the Energy Sector ProductionBrokers.com Has Found a Favorable Spot Within the Oil & Gas Industry, with Plans for Long Term Growth. - November 25, 2015 - ProductionBrokers.com

Gulf Coast Western Announces New Subsidiary to Provide Well Completion and Operational Safety Services to the Oil and Gas Industry Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western, LLC announced today it has formed a subsidiary to provide a full suite of well completion and operational safety services to the oil and gas industry. Gulf Coast Western Energy Services, also headquartered in Dallas, provides oilfield spill and frac tank containment systems,... - August 19, 2015 - Gulf Coast Western

Gulf Coast Western's First Well in the Home Run Field Goes Into Production Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western announced today that its first well in the Home Run Field in Brooks County, Texas is in production. Gulf Coast Western explores, develops and acquires domestic oil and gas reserves primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The Texron Perez #1 went into production June 17, 2015, and is currently producing an average of 270 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) from the Vicksburg Formation in the Home Run Field located in South Texas. - August 08, 2015 - Gulf Coast Western

5 Star SWD, LLC Announces Close of Strategic Fund 5 Star SWD, LLC, which owns and operates a growing portfolio of commercial saltwater disposal facilities and oilfield waste processing plants, announces the close of 5 Star Strategic Fund I, LP. - July 04, 2015 - 5 Star SWD, LLC

PhotoSat Verifies Accuracy of DigitalGlobe’s 30 cm WorldView-3 Satellite Elevation Data to Within 15 cm Engineers to Benefit from High Quality Elevation Products PhotoSat is pleased to announce that the elevation data processed from DigitalGlobe’s new 30 centimeter resolution satellite, WorldView-3, has been verified as accurate to within 15 centimeters. DigitalGlobe is a leading global provider of commercial high-resolution earth imagery products and services,... - May 25, 2015 - PhotoSat

akvola Technologies is Looking for Pilot Projects and Partners for Long-Term Commercial-Scale Tests of Their akvoFloat™ Technology akvola Technologies has successfully completed two pilot tests of its technology for two different applications: one for SWRO pretreatment, and the second one for oilfield produced water treatment; akvola Technologies is looking for pilot sites and partners for long-term commercial-scale tests in the above-mentioned applications or other applications that call for de-oiling and/or removal of fine suspended particles. - April 12, 2015 - akvola Technologies

5 Star SWD, LLC Announces New Property Acquisition in Eaglebine 5 Star SWD, LLC, which owns and operates a growing portfolio of commercial saltwater disposal facilities and oilfield waste processing plants, announces acquisition of a large tract of land in Madison County, Texas. - February 26, 2015 - 5 Star SWD, LLC

5 Star SWD, LLC Announces Second SWD Facility in Eagle Ford Shale 5 Star SWD, LLC, which owns and operates a growing portfolio of commercial saltwater disposal facilities and oilfield waste processing plants, announces the location of its second Eagle Ford shale SWD facility. - December 06, 2014 - 5 Star SWD, LLC

5 Star SWD, LLC Announces Major Consulting Agreement 5 Star SWD, LLC, which owns and operates a growing portfolio of commercial saltwater disposal facilities and oilfield waste processing plants, announces Consulting Agreement with ALL Consulting. - November 27, 2014 - 5 Star SWD, LLC

5 Star SWD, LLC Announces First SWD Facility in Eagleford Shale 5 Star SWD, LLC, which owns and operates a growing portfolio of commercial saltwater disposal facilities and oilfield waste processing plants, announces the location and launch date of its first Eagleford shale SWD facility. - November 15, 2014 - 5 Star SWD, LLC

5 Star SWD, LLC Announces Launch of Corporate Website 5 Star SWD, LLC, which owns and operates a growing portfolio of commercial saltwater disposal facilities and oilfield waste processing plants, announces the launch of its corporate website. - November 07, 2014 - 5 Star SWD, LLC

Gulf Coast Western Begins Horizontal Drilling Program in the Revitalized Buda Limestone Play Dallas-based Gulf Coast Western, LLC has completed the drilling of its initial horizontal well in the Buda Limestone formation in Wilson County, Texas. The GCW No. 1H well experienced substantial oil flow during drilling and is the first of a multi-well drilling program planned for more than 3,500 acres the company has under lease in the revitalized Buda Limestone Formation, which is located just below the Eagle Ford Shale Formation. - October 03, 2014 - Gulf Coast Western

Huge Growth Confirmed for Tank World Expo Dubai 2015 Now in its third year, the 2015 edition of Tank World Expo (Dubai, 13-14 April) is already confirmed as the biggest one yet. In 2014 visitors increased by a massive 640% to over 1670 and with growth levels continuing over 3000 are on track to attend in April at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Whilst Expo... - October 02, 2014 - Tank World

Sensorcon Announces New Calibration Options for Single Gas Monitors An overview of calibration solutions, including new calibration kits for use with the Sensorcon family of hand-held and wearable carbon monoxide (CO) and Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) monitors. - September 09, 2014 - Sensorcon

Water Planet Engineering’s Vorti-SEP® Selected to Recycle Wastewater for BMW Water Planet Engineering’s Vorti-SEP® water treatment technology was selected to treat and recycle wastewater generated as part of BMW’s month-long launch event for their new i8 and i3 plug–in hybrid vehicles in Santa Monica, California. - May 15, 2014 - Water Planet Engineering

Global Oil and Gas Tank Storage Experts Set to Gather in Dubai for Landmark Tank World Congress and Expo With just under a month to go until Tank World Congress and Expo, the global tank storage industry is preparing to visit Dubai for two days of expert insight, practical case studies, in-depth discussion, technology launches and networking on April 14th and 15th 2014. - March 19, 2014 - Tank World

Gulf Coast Western Completes Louisiana and Mississippi Production Purchase Gulf Coast Western purchased interests in 13 Wells located in Louisiana and Mississippi with combined production of Approximately 800 barrels of oil per day. The purchase agreement also includes additional developmental prospects. Gulf Coast Western explores, develops and acquires domestic oil and gas reserves primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. - December 20, 2013 - Gulf Coast Western

Gulf Coast Western Secures Large Acreage Position in South Louisiana for Its Bonanza Project Gulf Coast Western has secured over 40,000 acres in South Louisiana and obtained state and federal permits to begin a 3D seismic survey of the area. The 3D seismic survey is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2014 and drilling in second quarter. - November 08, 2013 - Gulf Coast Western

Cinch Energy Services Engages David Gibson as General Counsel; Company Establishes Rockport, Texas Business Office Cinch Energy Services, L.L.C. (Cinch Energy) announced today that it has engaged David Gibson as its General Counsel. Gibson was formerly with Royston Rayzor Vickery & Williams a Houston law firm with offices in Corpus Christi. Gibson was working out of the Corpus Christi office. He is a graduate... - October 23, 2013 - Cinch Energy Services, LLC

Cinch Energy Services Beats Forecast by 22 Months; Company Completes $50.0 Million in Oil Field Work Ahead of Schedule Cinch Energy Services, L.L.C.(Cinch Energy) announced today that it has completed $50.0 Million in oil field service work twenty two months ahead of projections and in its 19th month of operation. Martin Kroesche, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer said, “While we have seen explosive... - October 23, 2013 - Cinch Energy Services, LLC