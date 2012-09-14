Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Articles, Reviews & Stories , from PR.com

Service

PR.com publishes articles, reviews and stories on many topics. These are viewed by millions of people consisting of the media, consumers, potential partners and other entities. People trust PR.com and... Business Directory , from PR.com

Service

PR.com is the first place individuals and companies go to search for businesses, and their jobs, products, services and other business information. PR.com has proven to be extremely valuable for all types... Digilite , from Galalite Screens

Product

A versatile gain projection screen that offers immersive Active 3D and Digital 2D projections along with wide viewing angle. Unique coating technology to provide better colour temperature and contrast... Hosted Microsoft Exchange , from Exchange My Mail

$9.99 - Service

Hosted Microsoft Exchange Outlook Web Access - Corporate e-mail hosting Shared Microsoft Exchange Hosting is an extremely cost effective solution for businesses who want advanced messaging tools without... Job & Employment Website , from PR.com

Service

PR.com is a complete, fully functional, job search website with the ability to list all your available job openings, have potential employees apply online for your jobs, search through the database of... Lensray Technology , from Galalite Screens

Product

With decades of experience and conviction in providing quality projection screens, Galalite has developed its own unique LensrayTM technology that contributes for life-like cinema viewing experience. Impeccable... Matte White , from Galalite Screens

Product

A front projection screen that provides uniform screen gain all over, making it the absolute choice for film viewing experience for everyone. A quality front projection cinema screen with its wide spread... Mirage , from Galalite Screens

Product

Galalite’s revolutionary silver screen, offering better uniformity, enhanced contrast and colour, compatible with polarized 3D applications along with sharp 2D projections. Exceptionally white surface... Mirage XDL 1.2 , from Galalite Screens

Product

Mirage XDL 1.2 screens brings with it a new level of cinema experience with its invisible seams bringing out clarity and enhanced visual view. A visually uniform gain all across the screen. It is supported... Press Release Distribution , from PR.com

Service

PR.com is a Free Press Release Distribution Service. Your press releases will be distributed to our many powerful distribution points such as: Online News Sites such as Google News, MSN News, NBCi News,...