Netherlands News
Bio-Neuroscience 2026 Selects 12 Pioneering Companies to Present at Premier Global Neuroscience Drug Development Summit
Bio-Neuroscience today announced the selection of 12 neuroscience drug development companies to present at Bio-Neuroscience 2026, the premier global gathering of neuroscience innovation leaders, investors, and pharmaceutical executives. The companies were chosen from a competitive international field following rigorous evaluation of their scientific innovation, clinical progress, therapeutic approach, and commercial potential. - February 04, 2026 - Broadreach Global LLC
Join AAEON for Interactive Edge AI Demos at Integrated Systems Europe 2026
Booth 4G200 of Hall 4 will play host to a range of new products, interactive demos, and more. - January 28, 2026 - AAEON Technology
AAEON Bring Cross-Platform Excellence to Edge Computing Expo Global
Edge Computing Expo Global will see AAEON unveil new, innovative platforms powered by the latest embedded technology. - January 26, 2026 - AAEON Technology
First Dutch Film About Stuttering by a Stuttering Director Selected for Playa Film Festival
Unspoken Truth, the debut short film directed by Irmo Stijnberg, produced by Censtudios, has been selected for the Playa Film Festival in Aruba and nominated in the Kingdom of Shorts category. The world premiere will take place there in October 2025, marking the very first public screening of the film. - September 22, 2025 - Censtudios
Copper Mountain Technologies to Showcase New VNA and Embedded Module Solutions at European Microwave Week 2025
Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT) will be exhibiting at European Microwave Week 2025 in Utrecht, Netherlands, September 23-25. Visit them at Booth B085 where the company will be highlighting several new and exciting Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) and S-Parameter measurement solutions. - September 21, 2025 - Copper Mountain Technologies
AAEON to Showcase Elite Edge Platform Lineup at Edge Computing Expo
AAEON will showcase the newest products from across its extensive catalog at the Edge Computing Expo in Amsterdam. - September 20, 2025 - AAEON Technology
Join AAEON for Live Discussions, Demos, and More at the 11th Annual SIDO Lyon Exhibition
Explore the AAEON platforms that make up the foundation of innovation at SIDO Lyon 2025. - September 06, 2025 - AAEON Technology
AAEON’s UP Brand Announces New Development Kit Ecosystem Tailored to AI Workloads
The UP TWL, UP Squared Pro TWL, and UP Xtreme ARL AI Dev Kits pair multi-tiered Intel processing with both software suite and hardware bundles. - September 03, 2025 - AAEON Technology
GRC Kompas Launches Practical NIS2 Quickscan to Support MSPs with Cybersecurity Readiness Before EU Directive Takes Effect
To help Dutch IT providers comply with the upcoming EU NIS2 cybersecurity law, GRC Kompas introduces a fast and actionable assessment tool. The NIS2 Quickscan helps identify compliance gaps, assess risk exposure, and deliver a roadmap for MSPs that lack internal security staff. - July 13, 2025 - GRC Kompas
TEDxTheHague Announces "Zoom Out" Theme – Call for Speakers Now Open
TEDxTheHague returns on 8 November 2025 with its flagship event, themed "Zoom Out"—marking the city’s first official TEDx event in five years. The organization has now opened its call for speakers. In a world constantly fed by micro-moments, social media feeds, and... - June 10, 2025 - TEDxTheHague
NeuroCluster Announces AI Datacenter Platform with 5-Minute Deployment Capability
Dutch technology company's integrated platform reduces AI infrastructure setup time by 99% while maintaining European data residency. - June 08, 2025 - NeuroCluster
BetSymphony Sportsbook Frontend Puts Operators in Control of Growth and Innovation
As global casino and iGaming operators expand into new markets, speed and control have become non-negotiable. BetSymphony Frontend delivers full source code ownership, rapid customization, and scalable architecture, giving operators the freedom to control their roadmap and the speed to lead. - June 07, 2025 - Symphony Solutions
New Guide Offers Practical Help for Divorced and Long-Distance Dads
Parantas announces the release of a new resource for divorced and long-distance fathers: The Ultimate Long-Distance Dads Guide. Written by Danny Andreas, founder of DistanceDads.com, the book brings together personal experience and research to offer practical strategies for fathers who want to remain involved in their children’s lives — no matter the distance. - May 12, 2025 - Danny Andreas
AAEON’s UP Brand Celebrates 10 Years with Ambitions to “Bridge the Gap from Idea to Success”
To celebrate the brand’s 10-year anniversary, UP reinforces its commitment to helping the worldwide developer community with the UP AI Ecosystem. - May 07, 2025 - AAEON Technology
GKG Industry Expands to the US, Bringing Two Decades of Structural Steel and Scaffolding Expertise to a Growing Market
GKG Industry, a trusted third-generation Indian manufacturer of high-quality structural steel products, scaffolding, and formworks, announces its official expansion into the US market. With over 20 years of global experience and exports to Europe and Australia, the company is now set to meet rising demand across the American construction and infrastructure sectors. - May 01, 2025 - GKG Industry
The NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit Combines an Expanded Carrier Board Design with Preinstalled AI Optimization Software Package
NVIDIA Jetson Orin Super Mode, a Raspberry Pi MIPI camera bundle, and full-function I/O simplifies the development, deployment, and management of Edge AI applications. - April 03, 2025 - AAEON Technology
BetHarmony AI Agent Raises the Bar: Advanced RAG, Voice Recognition, and Multilingual Improvements
With shifting market demands, iGaming operators can’t afford to fall behind. BetHarmony’s latest Advanced RAG (Retrieval Augmentation Model), voice automation, and multilingual support — giving operators the speed, intelligence, and adaptability they need to stay ahead. - March 17, 2025 - Symphony Solutions
Ruhi Ventures BV Announces Spin-Off of Advisory Division Into RVC Ventures LLC - FZE
RuhiVC will operate as an independent advisory firm, expanding its investment consultancy and financial structuring services globally. - March 13, 2025 - Ruhi Ventures Capital Partners
AAEON’s Fourth Gen UP Mini PC Targets the Industrial Automation Market
AAEON’s UP Squared 7100 Edge is designed to handle demanding edge computing workloads with a low power footprint. - March 01, 2025 - AAEON Technology
Fieldcode to Showcase Field Service Solutions for the Solar Industry at Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025
Fieldcode, a field service management (FSM) software provider, will attend Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2025 for the first time, showcasing its digital solutions for service and maintenance in the solar energy sector. The event takes place from March 11–13, 2025, at EXPO Greater Amsterdam and is... - February 16, 2025 - Fieldcode
Wevolver Launches Edge AI: Generative AI Technology Report
Comprehensive Report Explores the Convergence of Generative AI and Edge Computing to Drive Real-Time Innovation Across Industries. - November 18, 2024 - Wevolver
Submit Early for Global Photonics Engineering Contest: Early Bird Entries Receive Expert Feedback
Early Bird Submissions Recieve Personalized Feedback from Leading Engineers - November 18, 2024 - Wevolver
Empowering Field Service Excellence: Fieldcode Shares Key Highlights from Field Service Europe 2024
Explore how Fieldcode showcased innovative approaches to AI, training, and automation during Field Service Europe 2024, enhancing industry insights and sharing solutions to drive efficiency and customer satisfaction. - November 06, 2024 - Fieldcode
BetSymphony Sportsbook Empowers Operators - Total Control, No Revenue Sharing
Symphony Solutions is proud to announce the launch of BetSymphony, a state-of-the-art sportsbook platform that empowers operators to take full control of their betting ecosystems. Designed for the modern gaming environment, BetSymphony grants operators the freedom to own their source code,... - November 03, 2024 - Symphony Solutions
De Waarheid (Unspoken Truth): the First Dutch Film About Stuttering from a Director Who Stutters
De Waarheid (Unspoken Truth), directed by Irmo Stijnberg, produced by Censtudios, is the first Dutch film about stuttering created by a filmmaker who stutters. The film has now been completed, held a private screening, and is set for a film festival run, bringing its powerful message and unique perspective to a broader audience. - November 03, 2024 - Censtudios
NIX to Spotlight AI Expertise at AI & Big Data Expo as Silver Sponsor
NIX to showcase AI innovations at AI & Big Data Expo as a Silver Sponsor, offering insights on MLOps and real-world applications to solve business challenges. - September 30, 2024 - NIX
Introducing Zoospot.nl: A New Online Store Specializing in Products for Traveling with Dogs and Cats. Free Delivery Available for Benelux Countries.
A new online store, Zoospot.nl, has officially launched in the Netherlands, offering a unique range of products designed specifically for traveling with dogs and cats. The store focuses on providing high-quality pet travel essentials, such as carriers, car seat covers, harnesses, and portable... - September 18, 2024 - Zoospot
Reduce Screen Time and Ignite Creativity: Cubcho, the Montessori-Inspired Tool for Hands-on and Sustainable Play, Coming Soon to the Market
In a world dominated by screens and disposable plastic toys, which represents a major trend in the current toy market, children are increasingly exposed to passive forms of entertainment. This exposure can lead to early developmental issues that are difficult to identify and address. Dutch... - August 27, 2024 - Cubcho
WhatPulse Launches Innovative Time Tracking Feature: WhatPulse Profiles
WhatPulse, the leading productivity and computer usage tracking software, today announced the launch of WhatPulse Profiles, a powerful new feature that allows users to segment their computer usage statistics across different activities and projects. Available exclusively to Premium members in... - July 16, 2024 - WhatPulse
Symphony Solutions Launches BetHarmony, A Game-Changing AI Assistant for iGaming
Symphony Solutions has launched BetHarmony, an AI-powered assistant for the iGaming industry, enhancing user interactions for casino and sportsbook operators. Key features include enhanced search, customizable UI, real-time alerts, automated support, and advanced reporting. - July 08, 2024 - Symphony Solutions
MVNO Index: An Essential Resource for Aspiring Mobile Brands (MVNOs)
Just two short months ago, a revolutionary content hub emerged within the mobile industry: MVNO Index (mvno-index.com). Tailored specifically for aspiring Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), this comprehensive resource transcends traditional information repositories. It fosters a dynamic ecosystem that equips entrepreneurs with the knowledge, connections, and resources essential for launching and operating successful mobile brands. - April 24, 2024 - MVNO Index
xSuite Benelux BV Roadshow in Mechelen and Dordrecht
Two dates, two cities, three topics: Workflows for SAP S/4HANA, Clean Core and SAP BTP. xSuite Benelux BV invites customers and prospects to Meche-len/Belgium and Dordrecht/The Netherlands in April and May. - March 20, 2024 - xSuite Group GmbH
Top Renovatie Revolutionizes Bathroom Spaces with Innovative Renovation Techniques
Top Renovatie is a leading provider of high-quality bathroom renovation solutions, known for its innovative approach and commitment to sustainability. With a team of experienced professionals, Top Renovatie specializes in transforming traditional bathrooms into modern, functional, and eco-friendly spaces. - March 08, 2024 - Top Renovatie
SAPience USERday 2023 in Belgium: xSuite Benelux to Present Solutions for Accounts Payable Invoice Automation
With the new invoice workflow for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition on SAP BTP, the software manufacturer xSuite supports companies with their clean core strategy and enables new areas of application for P2P automation. - November 16, 2023 - xSuite Group GmbH
Speaker Line-up Released Ahead of the Working Capital Forum Europe 2023
Adaugeo Media reports hear from the leading working capital industry experts at Working Capital Forum Europe 2023, taking place in Amsterdam on 28th November 2023. - October 16, 2023 - Adaugeo Media
Invitation to the Working Capital Forum Europe on 28 November 2023 in Amsterdam
The world’s largest specialist working capital event, Working Capital Forum Europe, returns to Amsterdam on 28 November 2023. - October 11, 2023 - Adaugeo Media
Lykdat Launches Retail Intelligence: an Affordable Retail Market Analysis Solution
Lykdat announces the launch of Retail Intelligence, an AI-powered solution that provides analytic insights from the Fashion Retail Market. - September 19, 2023 - Lykdat Tech
xSuite Benelux Joins the S/4HANA Day 2023
Clean-core approach facilitates smooth transition to new SAP product generation, demonstrated by accounts payable invoice automation on SAP BTP. - August 02, 2023 - xSuite Group GmbH
MTS' Harry Kappen Released New Single "Not All Of Us Agreed"
On June 15, MTS' Netherlands-based singer-songwriter, musician and music therapist released his latest single, “Not All Of Us Agreed.” - June 18, 2023 - MTS Management Group
New Litter of Russian Blue Kittens Welcomed at Via Emilia Cattery
Via Emilia Cattery, renowned for breeding distinguished and affectionate Russian Blue cats, is thrilled to announce the arrival of a new litter of Russian Blue kittens. - June 02, 2023 - Via Emilia
Cyber Rights Organization’s Legal Team Launches Ongoing Monitoring of Deepfake Cases in Europe and North America
The legal department of the CRO Cyber Rights Organization is tackling the deepfake phenomenon by implementing a careful monitoring policy, producing a series of reports analysing the requests of help received by numerous victims who contact its Dutch offices in The Hague. - April 30, 2023 - Cyber Rights Organization
Liberum Independent Medical Education Announces Management Buyout
Liberum Independent Medical Education, provider of independent medical education (IME) to healthcare professionals worldwide, has announced a management buyout (MBO) from its original owner, OHC London Holdings Ltd. The MBO was led by the company's Managing Director, Celeste Kolanko who has taken ownership of the company which now operates as Liberum IME BV, and Liberum Independent Medical Education Ltd. - April 29, 2023 - Liberum Independent Medical Education Ltd
FutureBridge: Top 5 Food & Nutrition Technology Watchlist for 2023 and Beyond
The food & nutrition industry must anchor product development and innovation by embracing the top 5 technologies to keep ahead of the competition and succeed in the marketplace, says FutureBridge. - January 30, 2023 - FutureBridge
CRO Cyber Rights Organization Counteracts Cyber Crime with Artificial Intelligence
"It currently takes more than a hundred days to remove intimate content that violates a person's dignity," explains Master Mind of CRO Cyber Rights Organization and Ceo of Reputationup, Andrea Baggio, "without adding that the legal framework for intervening in these cases, changes from country to country and takes time to secure the digital life of an individual who survived a cybercrime. With CRO it will no longer be like this." - January 14, 2023 - Cyber Rights Organization
MTS' Renowned Dutch Musician Harry Kappen Releases Politically Charged Single “WarGames”
Known for making bold statements with his music, MTS' Harry Kappen has released “WarGames” as a political protest against global atrocities. - December 29, 2022 - MTS Management Group
ATG Engineering and Radboud Radio Lab to Partner on Astronomical Lunar Observatory Development Project
ATG Engineering and the Radboud Radio Lab of the Radboud University in Nijmegen are excited to announce their partnership on the pathfinder mission - Astronomical Lunar Observatory (ALO), as part of the Topical Team. In the context of the European Space Agency’s Large Logistic Lander... - November 23, 2022 - ATG Europe
Nex, SEI & Amlogic Collaborate on Motion Entertainment Set-Top-Box for the Next-Generation Living Room Experience
Nex, SEI & Amlogic cooperate to pre-launch the Motion Entertainment Set-Top-Box. It integrates Nex Motion content, 4K, HiFi 5 DSP, Dolby ATMOS, DTS, HDR10/10+, Android TV OS, Google Assistant and a camera with 13MP and 110° ultra-wide-angle. This provides the users with an immersive motion... - September 29, 2022 - Amlogic
Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Company Limited Partners with Amlogic to Showcase State of the Art 8K Set-Top Box at IBC 2022
Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Company Limited, (IBC2022 stand 1.D19), and Amlogic (IBC2022 stand 5.C62), announce that the brand-new 8K Android AOSP TV Box, equipped with Amlogic’s high-end 12nm 8K chipsets, will be shown on IBC 2022 in Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Company... - September 29, 2022 - Amlogic
SEI Robotics and Amlogic Co-Launch the Wi-Fi 6E 8K Box
Highlights: SEI 8K Box is developed by SEI Robotics and co-launched by Amlogic (IBC booth Hall 5 C.62) and SEI Robotics (IBC booth Hall 5 F.64). It integrates 8K, an IoT Module, Google Assistant, Dolby Atoms, DTS, EQ (Equalizer) and HDR10+, to provide users with cinema-level audio and video smart... - September 29, 2022 - Amlogic
Bring the Power and Flexibility of Microsoft Office Directly Into Your Uffective Environment
Keep your key Microsoft 365 docs in one easily accessible location alongside other vital project information; Have 24/7 access to up to date documents; Work simultaneously on documents with your co-workers. - September 23, 2022 - Uffective