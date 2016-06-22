PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

LifeGift® DRIVE: Smartphone Distraction Alert System for Drivers & Pedestrians LifeGift launches DRIVE, the app designed to radically prevent the number of incidents on our roads and save lives around the world. DRIVE is the first emotion-based app designed for distracted drivers and pedestrians that are using their mobile phones in high-risk situations. The World Health Organization... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies

LifeGift® HERE4U – Mental Health & Loneliness Support for Loved Ones LifeGift launches HERE4U app to enhance the lives around us by conveying our attention, encouragement, and support regardless of our schedule. Life’s challenges affect us all, be it loneliness, mental health, weight loss, smoking, or any phase where we need support. HERE4U is designed to be gifted... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies

AI Lab One Describes the State of AI Adoption in The Hague, the City of Peace and Justice AI Lab One provides a comprehensive report about AI trends in the Netherlands and of The Hague’s potential as the AI center of the country. - November 20, 2019 - AI Lab One

Only One Week to go Until Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2019 SMi Reports: In just one week, the 18th annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum will commence in Amsterdam. - November 16, 2019 - SMi Group

New Speaker Joël Meggelaars Joins SMi’s Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2019 in Amsterdam SMi Reports: Attendee line up and new speaker announced for the 18th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2019, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, taking place in less than four weeks. - October 25, 2019 - SMi Group

Symphony Solutions New Branding Combines Technology and Music Symphony Solutions, the Cloud Transformation company headquartered in The Netherlands, announces new branding for the company, which celebrated the 10-year mark in December 2018. - October 19, 2019 - Symphony Solutions

La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Adam Chassin Appointed to Withlocals Supervisory Board Withlocals strengthens its board leadership by appointing tech executive Adam Chassin (formerly of Uber, Amazon and Yahoo!). His addition will accelerate the ambition of Withlocals to become the biggest global online marketplace for personalized travel experiences. - October 07, 2019 - Withlocals

Key Sponsors and Speakers to Join SMi’s Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2019 in Amsterdam SMi Reports: New event details, sponsors and speakers announced for the upcoming 18th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2019. - September 25, 2019 - SMi Group

Final 3 Weeks for the Upcoming Defence Exports Conference 2019 SMi Reports: The 14th annual Defence Exports conference attracts global acknowledgement with only 3 weeks left until the event this September in Amsterdam. - September 05, 2019 - SMi Group

Female Pineapple Grower Launches Global Fruit Brand with Ag Investment Multinational Farmfolio Panamanian Pineapple farming Icon, Edna Vergara has teamed up with Agri-business investor and developer Farmfolio to launch a Dutch based promotion and fruit marketing firm under the name, La Dona Fruit Co, which will preserve the legacy of Edna's classic "La Dona" alter ego. The duo teamed up in 2018 to fund the expansion of the 117 hectare pineapple farm in Chorrera Panama. - August 26, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

E. Reny Tutoring Services Aims at Helping High School Physics Students All Around the World with the Release of a New Online Course on Newtonian Gravity E. Reny Tutoring Services releases a new tool to save high school physics students in disarray: “Gravity, The Basics,” an online course on Newtonian gravity. - July 19, 2019 - E. Reny Tutoring Services

Local Education Consultant Joins National Professional Association The Independent Education Consultants Association, (IECA), today announced Lauren Joyce Hensel, LAUNCH Education Advisors, of Hilversum, the Netherlands, has been accepted as an Associate Member in the association. IECA associate members are professionals in the process of transitioning to a career in... - July 10, 2019 - Launch Education Advisors

Israeli MoD to Provide Exclusive Insight on Israel’s Export Controls at the Defence Exports 2019 Conference SMi Reports: A senior expert from the Israeli MoD will be presenting at the 14th Annual Defence Exports conference in Amsterdam this September. - June 23, 2019 - SMi Group

PrioTicket Release New Access Validator with City Sightseeing Worldwide PrioTicket is delighted to confirm the launch of their brand new Prio XS Validator at the City Sightseeing Worldwide Conference in Sevilla, Spain, on Tuesday 18 June 2019. This new technology has been made available to all clients in response to growing demands from suppliers and travel operators to... - June 21, 2019 - PrioTicket

Amsterdam-Based Software Testing Services Provider, spriteCloud, Launches "Ethical Hacking" Penetration Testing Services spriteCloud B.V., a provider of software testing services, announces the introduction of security testing services to their extensive portfolio of quality assurance and testing services. These penetrations tests are a step closer to providing a one-stop shop to clients for software and website testing services in the Netherlands and abroad. - May 21, 2019 - spriteCloud

DDL Diagnostic Laboratory and ENPICOM Join Forces to Deliver Unique Immune Repertoire Sequencing and Data Analysis Services A full-service offering to accelerate immunotherapy discovery and development. - May 09, 2019 - ENPICOM BV

Urgent Message for the Brussels III Conference: Include the Voices of Refugees When Deciding on Their Future While the European Union and United Nations are getting ready for the Brussels III "Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region," the Syrians who are subject of this conference are nowhere to be seen. That is why Upinion engaged with more than 7.000 Syrian refugees in Turkey to hear about their challenges and their solutions to their problems. - March 11, 2019 - Upinion

Cryptorefills Enables Bitcoin Purchases Across 600 Mobile Operators In advance of the upcoming MWC19, Cryptorefills expands its partnership network enabling access to over 600 Mobile Network Operators globally. Mobile phone credit is used for airtime, for data traffic and is increasingly used for mobile payments and remittance. Cryptorefills today enables its users to purchase mobile phone prepaid credit and data bundles using Bitcoin and other Altcoins across 600 mobile operators in over 150 countries. - February 22, 2019 - Cryptorefills

Schiphol Airport Starts Facial Recognition Boarding Using Vision-Box Platform Seamless Flow will be experienced with Cathay Pacific passengers. - February 20, 2019 - Vision-Box

Upinion Engages with Asylum Seekers on Lesbos: "Moria is Hell" Upinion would like to share insights of asylum seekers and migrants on Lesbos. Upinion connected with 165 camps' residents on Lesbos via their communication tool using social messaging apps. The answers are quite distressing. Almost everyone felt unsafe and their psychological well-being has deteriorated since their arrival on Lesbos. The overall goal of this research is to help improve living conditions of asylum seekers on Lesbos while involving them in the change process. - February 12, 2019 - Upinion

GSMA Nominates BroadForward EIR for Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough BroadForward Next Generation EIR brings device authentication and network protection to the next level, protecting operators and subscribers in a hyper-connected mobile world with billions of smart phones and IoT devices. - January 26, 2019 - BroadForward

Telenet Selects Infradata and BroadForward to Deliver Location Based Services Infradata deploys BroadForward’s Location Based Services (LBS) solution at Telenet, providing access to location information of devices across legacy and next generation mobile networks. - January 16, 2019 - BroadForward

Hukseflux Introduces the Hot Cube Human Thermal Comfort Measuring System - A New, Innovative Tool for Automotive Testing and Research and Education Hukseflux Thermal Sensors, market leader in heat flux measurement, has released the TCOMSYS01 system. It measures human thermal comfort according to the new Hot Cube method. Its application in automotive testing seems logic - Hukseflux was recently voted Automotive Supplier of the Year - but there is more. - January 14, 2019 - Hukseflux Thermal Sensors B.V.

Mauser Packaging Solutions Introduces New Medical Waste Container Made of 100% Recycled Material and Receives Dutch Innovation Award Mauser Packaging Solutions, a global leader in solutions and services across the packaging lifecycle, has launched the first medical waste container made of 100% recycled plastics generated from post-consumer packaging waste. The innovative concept has been awarded the 3rd prize in the 2018 NENnovation Award presented by the Dutch Standardization Institute NEN. - December 21, 2018 - MAUSER Group

Symphony Solutions: 10 Years of Delivering Projects with Passion The Dutch-based IT company, Symphony Solutions, celebrates a decade of global growth across Europe. - December 15, 2018 - Symphony Solutions

7th Circle BV Launch World’s First Zero-Chemical Additives and Sweeteners The new Fooditives are derived from wholly food waste, and include emulsifiers, sweeteners, thickening agents, and preserving agents. - December 13, 2018 - Fooditive

MoreRentalcars.com Becomes Environmentally Friendly Car Rental Business MoreRentalcars.com are pleased to announce that they are cooperating with the Environmental Defense Fund from the 1st of December as part of their campaign to support the environment. - December 13, 2018 - MoreRentalcars.com

Contentoo Launches Content-Production Platform Contentoo is officially launching this month. With the rise of content marketing and marketing automation software, the demand for high-quality content has never been greater. Yet, the process for creating content still relies on inefficient, outdated methods. Contentoo offers a solution for this, with a talent pool of freelance writers and journalists and smart software that enables companies to work with them. - November 22, 2018 - Contentoo

SaskTel Goes Live with the BroadForward Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller Canadian Telecom operator SaskTel replaces their legacy Diameter router with the BroadForward Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC) - November 21, 2018 - BroadForward

AinaCom Adopts the BroadForward Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC) Finland’s largest virtual network operator AinaCom deploys the BroadForward Diameter router to enable a multi HSS/HLR environment. - November 16, 2018 - BroadForward

spriteCloud Launches Calliope.pro for Immediate Use by Worldwide Test Automation Community Calliope.pro imports JSON and XML test results from Cucumber, jUnit and other major software test automation tools and makes the data easily accessible in a central, shareable dashboard. - October 23, 2018 - spriteCloud

Oswald Labs Exhibiting Shravan at Dutch Design Week Oswald Labs, New Delhi, India and Enschede, the Netherlands-based research and technology company is presenting an exhibition at the Dutch Design Week in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, this October. Dutch Design Week is an annual event that takes place in the last week of October and is a nine-day event... - October 20, 2018 - Oswald Labs

The DAES Group and FST Sign Partnership Agreement During the MRO Europe The DAES Group adds a new thermal spray coating equipment line and FST gains a partnership to enhance its aerospace market penetration. - October 19, 2018 - DAES Group

Sapienza Consulting Signs Contract with MT Aerospace Signature of contract with MT Aerospace. - October 19, 2018 - Sapienza Consulting

Gibtelecom Adopts BroadForward’s Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller Gibraltar’s leading communications provider Gibtelecom goes live with the BroadForward Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC). - October 10, 2018 - BroadForward

Xillio and Discover Technologies Announce Migration Business Unit Xillio, a content migration and integration specialist, is pleased to announce the creation of a migration business unit with US-based information management technology services and solution partner Discover Technologies. Powered by Xillio’s content migration solution, Discover Technologies has... - September 27, 2018 - Xillio

Telenet Selects Infradata and BroadForward for Their Next Generation Equipment Identity Register Infradata deploys BroadForward’s Next Generation Equipment Identity Register (EIR) at Telenet, enabling central verification of devices across legacy and next generation mobile networks. - September 27, 2018 - BroadForward

Sapienza Consulting Holding BV and MOLTEK Consultants Ltd Enter Into Due Diligence Process for the Acquisition of MOLTEK Sapienza Consulting Holding BV, the holding company of the Sapienza Consulting Group, has signed a Head of Terms for the acquisition of MOLTEK Consultants Ltd’s shares, and has entered a due diligence process. - September 26, 2018 - Sapienza Consulting

Symphony Solutions Recognized Among Top B2B Companies in the Netherlands by Clutch 2018 The Dutch-based IT company was featured among the Top B2B service providers in The Netherlands in 2018. - September 14, 2018 - Symphony Solutions

Telecom26 Implements BroadForward’s Intelligent Routing and Interworking Technology to Enable Global Multi-Network Connectivity Global connectivity mobile operator Telecom26 adopts the BroadForward Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC), providing a single software solution to enable cross-border, multi-network, multi-operator telecom services. - September 05, 2018 - BroadForward

NH Logistics Has Launched a New Package of Services "Logistics for Outsourcing" Having concluded business agreements with large Panattoni Europe and Prologis central companies in 2018, NH Logistics has developed a new business strategy for its customers. The logistics chain includes both physical transportation of cargo, and electronic commerce, certification and so on. - August 31, 2018 - NH Logistics

Top Connect Goes Live with the BroadForward Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller Leading Baltic enterprise service provider Top Connect adopts the BroadForward Next Generation Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC) to enable advanced signaling scenarios across Mobile and Fixed networks. - August 29, 2018 - BroadForward

Eko Support Service Ltd. as the New Member for PFN in Nigeria PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Eko Supper Services Ltd. as its new member for Nigeria to its Project Freight Forwarders network. - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network

Karl Gross Logistics Viet Nam Ltd. as the New Member for PFN in Vietnam PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Karl Gross Logistics Viet Nam, specialist in shipments on trade lane Vietnam with a specific focus towards Project Freight and Heavy Lift Cargoes. Karl Gross Vietnam is part of the Karl Gross group of companies. Special knowledge about conditions,... - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network

Karl Gross (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. as the New Member for PFN in China PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Karl Gross Logistics China is specialist in shipments on trade lane China with a specific focus towards Project Freight and Heavy Lift Cargoes. A completely owned subsidiary Karl Gross Logistics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. holds offices in Shanghai, Qingdao, and Shenzhen, where experienced teams take care of its customers’ needs. - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network

Woman Fashion Brand Expands Physical Presence with New Point of Sale Store 1892, Dutch woman fashion brand, talks about their Point of Sale system and their ambition to open a new physical store in the near future. - July 21, 2018 - ConnectPOS

Leader Biomedical Introduces Spine Portfolio with Targeted Therapeutic Solutions Leader Biomedical introduces new Spine Portfolio with the launch of three targeted therapeutic solutions Adcon® Gel, Hyalosyn™ Gel, and Vebroplast® addressing adhesions, joint mobility, and vertebral compression fractures, respectively. Adcon® Gel is a biocompatible resorbable gel... - July 20, 2018 - Leader Biomedical

ZEN ZON ZEE Will Add Healthfood to the Spa & Wellness Concept ZEN ZON ZEE opens on 22/6/2016 after a major renovation in Utrecht, The Netherlands. ZEN ZON ZEE will add Biological Juices, Smoothies, Salads and Healthfood to the Spa and Wellness concept. In rethinking the contribution to a Healthy lifestyle and redesigning their location, it is a great opportunity... - June 17, 2018 - ZEN ZON ZEE