Innovative Research Project DryFiciency Welcomes Scanship, a Norwegian Pioneer in Waste Management EU-financed DryFiciency project partners working on innovative industry-scale heat pump technologies for various industry applications are welcoming Scanship as new partner into the consortium. Scanship based in Norway produces advanced wastewater purification and waste management systems for ferries, cruise ships, disaster relief and merchant shipping, as well as land-based waste management systems. - November 14, 2019 - RTDS Group

Virtual Escapes AS Announce the Launch of Their New Mobile Application: Night Creatures - Sleep Training Made Fun Virtual Escapes AS is pleased to announce the launch of Night Creatures, a children's sleep training application for iPhone and Android. Making bedtime more fun and helping to teach kids when it's ok to get up in the morning so parents can get a good night’s sleep, it's available now on: Apple App Store, Google Play and Amazon App Store. - August 05, 2019 - Virtual Escapes AS

reTyre Continues Modular Tyre Success with New Product Arrivals Innovative Norwegian tyre company reTyre - recognised for producing the world’s first modular tyre system, has welcomed a brand-new batch of off-road products. reTyre’s solution is easy. Mount the fast-rolling asphalt tyre, reTyre One – its integrated zippers allow tyre change in seconds... - May 30, 2019 - reTyre

reTyre Wins Award for High Design Quality in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019 reTyre has won an award for high design quality in the internationally esteemed design competition the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019. More than 5,500 products were entered in this year’s competition, and after the adjudication process, where all products are thoroughly examined and put to the test for several days, the young company’s sleek modular tire design was among those which impressed the experienced jury. - May 07, 2019 - reTyre

The Gift of Hot Hands for Christmas - Scandinavian Design, Battery Heated Gloves Heat Experience is a start-up based in Trondheim, Norway specializing in battery heated clothing. The company, having started-up in 2016, now has five Core Series products on offer and is launching their Core Series Heated Gloves with a 50% discount on Kickstarter for the US market on November 1st. Heat... - October 23, 2018 - Heat Experience

Sports Crowdfunding Reimagined: Artificial Intelligence Can Now Help Athletes Fundraise Smarter A Norway-born sports crowdfunding startup SPONSOR.ME has announced the launch of its A.I.-based Genius Wizard, the industry's first smart module that can write texts and suggest images for athletes' crowdfunding campaigns. - October 08, 2018 - SPONSOR.ME

"My Street" Program by Strelka KB Gets ISOCARP Grand Award 2018 Strelka KB, a consulting company for the Moscow City "My Street" program, receives an International Society of City and Regional Planners (ISOCARP) Grand Award for Excellence in recognition of exceptionally innovative urban initiatives globally. It is the first time that a Russian company gets this prestigious international prize. - October 05, 2018 - Strelka KB

Norwegian Red Genetics Continue to Grow Market Share Geno, Norway’s cattle genetics cooperative, has reported record global sales for the third year running. Figures for its Norwegian Red dairy cattle semen show sales in 2016 of 471,000 straws, 3.5% higher than in 2015 and 41% higher than its closest rival. - March 29, 2017 - Geno SA

Crowdfunding Success of Kitemill Kitemill opened a crowdfunding campaign. The aim is to attract new investors to the company, to make the company's environmental friendly solutions available soon enough for the commercial market. Thus far, investors have subscribed for close to four million NOK. The goal is between six and nine million... - December 09, 2016 - Kitemill

A Symbolic Jewelry Collection: TOMAxALEX Release Their New Summer Love Jewelry Collection TOMAxALEX just released their brand new "Summer Love" collection, and the Summer Love collection entails their beautiful and stunning “deep conscious, connection rings.” The Summer Love collection is aimed towards the fairer sex that have a spiritual connection and would like to connect through TOMAxALEX's stunning finger jewelry. - June 09, 2016 - TOMAxALEX

Itera Named as Finalist for SSON’s Excellence in Transformation Award Itera is honored to announce that it is named as a finalist for the Excellence in Transformation Award within the 2016 European SSON Shared Services & Outsourcing Excellence Awards. - April 14, 2016 - Itera

Organic Aglianico Del Vulture DOC "Siir" by San Martino, Represented by Ivinaio.com, is Launched at the Norwegian Alcohol Monopoly, Vinmonopolet Basilicata winery San Martino's excellent and organic Aglianico del Vulture DOC "Siir" is launched in approximately 300 shops at the Norwegian alcohol monopoly, Vinmonopolet in March 2016. This gutsy, generous and elegant 100% Aglianico del Vulture has amazing southern character but is simultaneously as rich as the northern Nebbiolo. - February 24, 2016 - iVinaio.com

"Warhammer: Arcane Magic": Major Content Update and New DLC for IOS Turbo Tape Games and Games Workshop announce the availability of "The Jungles of Lustria," an update to the critically acclaimed "Warhammer: Arcane Magic" digital tactical board game. Now on iOS iPad and iPhones for just $3.99 - November 09, 2015 - Turbo Tape Games

Friend Platform - Secure, Own and Unify Your Digital Life. Access Your Life Any Time, Anywhere, Everywhere on Any Device. For All Users. Friend Software Labs announces a new platform neutral Operating System Based in Stavanger and Oslo, Friend Software Labs (FSL) develops new software technologies based on the Friend Unifying Platform (FriendUP). FriendUP is a new OS for desktops, TVs and mobile devices that runs on top of any host OS... - July 15, 2015 - Friend Software Labs

Parents Capture Video Highlights of Their Kid’s Sporting Events After a Goal, Touchdown or Home Run is Made Former footballer develops SportStar, a video app for parents to capture their kids’ athletic achievements. With SportStar, parents can save game highlights after the play is executed. Parents choose which dribbles, passes, and game-winning shots to record and share with family and friends. - March 08, 2015 - SportStar

Sven Falcke Appointed Miratech Country Manager for Norway Sven Falcke appointed Miratech Country Manager for Norway. Sven’s extensive international career has included various functions: sales, operations, development, management, and consulting. - August 07, 2014 - Miratech

AvoiDeer App Launches International Version May 1st AvoiDeer app aims to reduce the number of deer/vehicle accidents by sending alerts about roadside wildlife to the user’s smartphone. AvoiDeer is a unique road safety app that has had great success since it launched in Scandinavia March 1st, and now targets the rest of the world. AvoiDeer app is available in the App Store. - April 27, 2014 - AvoiDeer

Hosting Provider ProperHost Introduces Loyalty Bonus Program ProperHost, a global web hosting provider, rewards customer loyalty by paying a 5% cashback every month for as long as the customer stays with the company. - March 29, 2014 - ProperHost.com

ProperHost Debuts New Channel Partner Program and Hosting Affiliate Program Global web hosting provider and Magento specialist, ProperHost, announced on Monday a new Channel Partner Program and Hosting Affiliate Program with immediate availability. The new partner programs offer various incentives and opportunities for members to promote and resell the company’s products... - February 05, 2014 - ProperHost.com

Harlequins Enigma Owner Announces New Solo Album The seeker åge riisnes, owner of harlequins enigma wants a new approach via a solo album to gain recognition in his work. age (own compositions) is now released via his distributor cdbaby. The collection which is a double album, is spread in multiple genres including hiphop, pop, dance, new age,... - October 07, 2013 - harlequins enigma

Vokalensemblet Skrik Turns Ylvis Hit "The Fox" Into 8 Part A Cappella Choral Vokalensemblet Skrik of Ylvis’ hometown Bergen has contributed to the phenomenon with an eight part a cappella choral version of the hit single. The arrangement was made especially for Vokalensemblet Skrik by conductor Jon Flydal Blichfeldt. Skrik performed “The Fox” for the first time at Logen Theatre in Bergen, Norway on Wednesday September 25th during a performance commissioned by the Norwegian Humanist Association. A music video based on the performance is now available on YouTube. - September 29, 2013 - Vokalensemblet Skrik

100% Merino Ull That’s Itch Free and Soft to Touch Now on Sale at Ullungan.no The ultra soft woolen material responds to the wearer’s body temperature. Thus it makes children feel comfortable when it is cold and makes them feel warm when it is hot outside. - September 27, 2013 - Ullungan AS

ProperHost Introduces SSD-Accelerated CloudLinux Hosting for Magento Web hosting provider ProperHost has launched a significant upgrade to their Magento hosting service, introducing a brand new technology platform based on CloudLinux and LiteSpeed Enterprise. New hosting packages and reseller plans are available, including advanced features such as RAID-10 SSD storage,... - September 09, 2013 - ProperHost.com

New Book on Henry VIII Targets Novices of Tudor History Kristin A. Sinclair publishes new history book geared towards novices of Tudor history. - August 13, 2012 - Kristin A. Sinclair

Webnodes AS Announces Version 4.0 of Webnodes Semantic CMS Webnodes AS today announced the release of version 4.0 of their CMS, with significant performance and scalability improvements, overhaul of the e-mail marketing module, a video provider system and a number of improvements to the content editing experience for editors. - June 30, 2012 - Webnodes AS

New Design Cuts Nurse-Injuries and Accelerates Patient Recovery As hospital design progresses and makes patients recover faster, the alarm-bell keeps ringing for all the nurses getting injured. - May 12, 2012 - Integra care products

Properhost Launches New Website and New Magento Optimized Services Web hosting provider and domain registrar, ProperHost, launches new website and extends product offerings with dedicated servers and new performance-critical Magento ecommerce hosting. - April 11, 2012 - ProperHost.com

Norway Distribution Launched MultiTap Text App to Transform iPhone with a Numeric Keyboard Norway-based app development company Norway Distribution has launched its first iOS app, MultiTap Text to help users stop struggling with the iPhone’s QWERTY keyboard. When people upgrade from ordinary mobile to iPhones, many of them would really find it hard to adapt to the QWERTY keyboard. They... - April 02, 2012 - AlphaDigits

Webnodes AS Announces the Release of Version 3.8 of Webnodes Semantic CMS with MVC Support Webnodes AS, a company developing a .NET based semantic content management system, today announced the release of version 3.8 of their CMS, with semantic e-commerce, MVC support and several new mobile features. - March 08, 2012 - Webnodes AS

IASP Launches Clusters and Contagion in Suicidal Behavior Special Interest Group The International Association for Suicide Prevention announces the launch of a Special Interest Group devoted to deepening understanding of clusters and contagion in suicidal behaviour. - January 28, 2012 - International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP)

Mobinorge Launches an Instant Mobilising Software for Small and Medium Sized Businesses In 2011, there were more smartphones and tablets sold than PCs, for the first time in history. In mid 2011, consumers were spending more time on smartphones and mobile devices than on their PCs. - January 07, 2012 - MOBINORGE

DNV and KEMA Create a World-Leading Energy and Sustainability Company DNV and KEMA create a world-leading consulting and certification company within the cleaner energy, sustainability, power generation, transmission and distribution sectors. - December 28, 2011 - DNV KEMA Energy & Sustainability

harlequins enigma Releases Time Dance (Liberty Mix), Available Shortly on Major Mp3 Stores harlequins enigma release a new professionally remastered version of their favourite dance track from octagon volume 2 - night pulse and the silhouette of dr. voodoo. - December 09, 2011 - harlequins enigma

MacDermid Offshore Solutions Announces New Fluid Monitoring Lab Facility in Norway MacDermid Offshore Solutions (MacDermid) announced the opening of a new laboratory facility in Stavanger for production and drilling control fluid monitoring and testing. The new facility will serve production operators, drilling contractors, OEM's, and service companies in Norway. This new facility... - November 05, 2011 - MacDermid Offshore Solutions

Webnodes AS Announces Version 3.7 of Webnodes CMS with Schema.org Support Webnodes AS, a company developing a .NET based semantic content management system, today announced the release of version 3.7 of their CMS. This new release improves the system in a number of key areas: The world’s first CMS with fully integrated dynamic Schema.org support With this release,... - November 04, 2011 - Webnodes AS

Nobel Peace Prize Concert Launches New Website The Norwegian Nobel Institute has launched a new website (nobelpeaceprizeconcert.no) for the Nobel Peace Prize Concert. The website is the official place for media, sponsors and the general public to find the latest news on hosts and artists, Concert history, past performers, and how to buy tickets. In addition, the new site offers videos and photos of participating hosts and artists from current and past Concerts. - October 20, 2011 - UP There Everywhere

Online Video Editing Beta Released on Clipcanvas Clipcanvas launches online video editor beta in combination with royalty free video, offering more than 230.000 video clips online. - October 14, 2011 - Clipcanvas.com

harlequins enigma Releases Octagon Volume 2 - Nachtspiel, Dance EP Available on iTunes now. - August 26, 2011 - harlequins enigma

IASP Offers World Suicide Prevention Day Banners in Over 40 Languages The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) has prepared World Suicide Prevention Day banners in over 40 languages so that bloggers can write about suicide prevention in their mother tongues. - August 19, 2011 - International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP)

Harlequins Enigma Announces Hip Hop Album: Octagon Volume 3 - After Their Previous "Alt" and Dance Album "Octagon Volume 2," Their Grip on Dance Music is Rising Octagon volume 3 - battle without dishonour, is set for an August 2011 launch date. Criticism has been great and it will definitely be an album to seek up if you like their previous two albums. - July 26, 2011 - harlequins enigma

OnePageOnly Time Tracker: Free and Designed to Save User's Time OnePageOnly Business Solutions announced, that their first intuitive and free web-based application just reached an open beta stage, and is now open for all users. OnePageOnly Time Tracker is a platform created by a group of experienced professionals and freelancers, well aware of the needs of users. - July 19, 2011 - OnePageOnly Business Solutions

DirectRooms.com – Join Kaizers Orchestra Concert in Oslo on 9 April 2011 The famous Norwegian alternative rock group Kaizers Orchestra will perform in Oslo on 9 April at the city’s Spektrum venue, with local hoteliers expecting a full house due to the number of fans arriving for the concert. - March 21, 2011 - DirectRooms.com

New Facebook Fan Page URL for International Suicide Prevention Association The IASP has shortened its Facebook Fan page URL to: facebook.com/IASPinfo in order to offer Facebook and Web users easy access to the page. - February 17, 2011 - International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP)

Webnodes Announces Support for OData in Their Semantic CMS Webnodes AS, a company developing an ASP.NET based semantic content management system, today announced full support for OData in the newest release of their CMS. - February 12, 2011 - Webnodes AS

iKamasutra Club Approved for the AppStore NBITE today announced that iKamasutra Club, the leading Kama Sutra community, has been approved for iPhone & iPod Touch in the AppStore. iKamasutra Club will be available for download within 24 hours, depending on the market. - October 23, 2010 - NBITE Inc.

SPAN and EmblaCom Oy Announce Strategic Relationship SPAN Infotech an EDB company and a leading outsourced software services provider, has entered into an agreement with EmblaCom Oy - the innovative mobile solutions provider for world wide mobile operator groups. As part of the agreement, SPAN/EDB will set up a dedicated Team at Bangalore, India to provide... - October 15, 2010 - SPAN Infotech (India) Pvt. Ltd.

North By Sound - Europe Connects in Videogame Music Despite being more than 2000 miles apart, in two different countries and cultures, Nikolas Sideris, Athens, Greece and Thomas Regin, Bergen, Norway, two of the video game industry's seasoned music composers, have launched an audio production company together called North By Sound Audio Productions. Between them they have composed the music for more than 50 game-titles. - June 16, 2010 - North By Sound

Clipcanvas.com - Now Offering 80.000+ Video Clips and HD Footage Online Clipcanvas.com reports they are now offering more than 80.000 stock footage clips from all over the world, with prices starting as low as 9 euros for HD footage. This rapidly growing HD collection features video content for documentary film production, TV-series, commercials, corporate videos and independent... - May 01, 2010 - Clipcanvas.com

Double Focus - African Music and Poetry. A New CD by Ras Nas Aka Nasibu Mwanukuzi. Musician and Poet from Tanzania The long awaited CD “Double Focus” by the Tanzanian poet and musician Ras Nas aka Nasibu Mwanukuzi is set for release in Oslo, Norway, in November this year. The CD contains music and spoken word. Recorded at Urban Sound studio in Oslo by the legendary recording engineer Jock Loveband, “Double... - November 17, 2009 - Kongoi Productions