Vertical Medical City, LLC, a new Lean Mid Rise Development Project is coming to the core of Downtown Chicago in the Loop. The primary focus of the facility is to bring into the Urban Core the Next Level Assisted Living, Care, and Wellness for Residents and Outpatients 60 and over. Developer PONTE HEALTH PROPERTIES, LLC is securing a Closing of 424-434 S. Wabash Ave. - May 04, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.
Inprentus diffraction gratings will be custom manufactured for applications at the SLAC Linac Coherent Light Source II (LCLS-II) to be used in a monochromator for the soft x-ray end-stations in the Near Experimental Hall (NEH2.2). - November 15, 2018 - Inprentus Inc.
Vertical Medical City a new High Rise Development Project, is coming to the Loop Downtown Chicago. The Facility works to bring into the Urban Core the Next Level Assisted Living, Care, and Wellness for Residents and Members 50 and Over. Developer PONTE HEALTH PROPERTIES, LLC, is working to break ground no later than in April or May 2020. - July 16, 2018 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.
Reigniting a commitment to civil rights and social justice in these precarious times at the center of new leader’s platform - August 12, 2017 - National Bar Association (NBA)
A recently formed not-for-profit organization, whose motto is Let's Fix Illinois, has announced an innovative Jobs Plan. Founder and President, Bjarne Jensen, stated, "Our Jobs Plan will end the budget and pension crisis with a new approach to the problem." Let’s Fix Illinois proposes... - May 16, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc
Today, onlineUSdegrees launched "Let's Fix Illinois" to restore prosperity by exporting Illinois higher education. The United states is the academic envy of the world. This 10-Year Jobs Plan will leverage that academic envy by globally marketing the 68 Illinois schools which have online programs. It will add 2.1 million online students over 10-years, creating 392,000 middle class jobs in Illinois. "Let's Fix Illinois" will secure a bright future for Illinois families. - May 01, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc
Angie Cox, of Gifford, Illinois, has recently been honored as a lifetime VIP member of Strathmore’s Who’s for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the Arts field. - December 30, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who
John D. Wilham of Fithian, Illinois has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of agriculture and the machinery to intake, dry, convey and store grain and its byproducts.
About John D. Wilham
Mr. Wilham... - June 11, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
YES! Beat Liver Tumors Launches “Gonna BEAT This Thing” awareness campaign to create awareness and show that it is possible to say yes to hope and to live in spite of an advanced cancer diagnosis. - January 12, 2015 - YES! Beat Liver Tumors
Kilroy Was Here is a free app allowing users to leave a see-through fingerwritten message or photo called a “Mark” at their current location - visible to viewers within 30 meters. Businesses are using the Kilroy Was Here App to drive traffic to their nearby locations. - October 24, 2014 - GeekGaps.com
Michael D. Barker of Savoy, Illinois has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the military field.
About Michael D. Barker
Captain Barker is retired after 31 years in the military field. He served as a Captain... - September 13, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
Angie Cox, of Gifford, Illinois, has recently been honored as a member of the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Round Table for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the Arts field. - July 02, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who
Angie Cox, of Gifford, Illinois, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the Arts field. - June 04, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who
Joel R. Hertz of Monticello, Illinois has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of agricultural real estate.
About Joel R. Hertz
Mr. Hertz has over 54 years experience in the agricultural real estate... - May 31, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
Dunlist.com is a new web site and Facebook App that connects side job workers, self employed and service providers with people that need help. - May 16, 2014 - Dunlist
Clarissa, a Vietnam war widow from Kansas, travels to Taiwan to be in the same place her air force pilot husband was deployed before he was shot down over China. Distraught and lonely, Clarissa falls madly in love with the handsome, charismatic half Taiwanese, half Japanese doctor who is treating her for back ailments. - February 28, 2014 - Bookbaby.com
Another sign that society is embracing same-sex marriage is the mainstreaming of gay wedding cards. In January, US card maker Cardthartic introduced cards congratulating two women or two men on their marriage. “Cards are one of those things that closely mirror societal changes,” says the publisher’s founder Jodee Stevens. “In the past few years, an increasing number of the 2,000-plus gift and specialty stores that carry our cards let us know they wanted these ‘love is love’ designs." - March 29, 2013 - Cardthartic Cards & Comforts
Marquette Management hosts city officials, University personnel, City Council members, Chamber members, Development partners, owners, students and staff to celebrate the grand opening of Champaign's highly anticipated Burnham 310 Apartments. The student apartments are state of the art and the building boasts the city's only grocery store. - November 04, 2009 - JVM Realty Corporation
Tutoring service, WyzAnt, has recently launched a new mobile website that allows the company's network of instructors, from calculus to physics tutors, to check e-mail, search for jobs and contact students, all from their mobile devices. - July 28, 2009 - WyzAnt
Shield Security Systems expands their franchise program into Illinois. - October 02, 2008 - SHIELD Security Systems
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Costa Rica is one of the most amazing places on Earth, and now you can enjoy this majestic country exactly how you want to and in a way that also fits your budget with www.CostaRicanBlast.com. - January 02, 2008 - Innovaxis Marketing Consulting
Unlimited Bandwidth LLC, the leader in the design, development and deployment of carrier class network monitoring solutions, is proud to announce the “eco-friendly” initiative. - December 12, 2007 - Unlimited Bandwidth LLC
Based on a poll conducted by the Private Company Index (PCI) at the close of Q3, CEOs are feeling increasingly negative about the prospects for capital and debt availability in Q4 2007. At the same time these companies report the average number of full time employees to be at the highest level for this... - November 27, 2007 - Private Company Index
Brothers Featured in Businessweek Top 25 Under 25 - October 25, 2007 - Astutant Group of Companies
Policy makers, academic researchers and industry experts cite innovation as the most important way of solving manufacturing industry problems. Univedant’s engineers and research staff have decades of experience in investigating and solving challenges faced by the manufacturing industry using innovative... - July 16, 2007 - Univedant Corporation
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
Psychic entertainers promise to make audiences feel as if they've truly touched the supernatural. - January 19, 2007 - Stefan Alexxis Psychic Entertainment
Derm123's new product is the first skin care product that has utilized the principles of tissue engineering. This new approach not only rejuvenates, but heals damaged skin from the inside out, further delaying aging. - October 18, 2006 - Midwest Aesthetics
WholesaleMusicCDs.com which is owned and operated by Allegiant Marketing Inc., has decided to stop pulling their hair out, and go with the flow, giving Retailers and Consumers what they want. So they have Launched a New Service called "MusicFor5". Basically this program will allow Retailers to purchase CDs for $3 each, and sell them to the General Public for only $5 each. - August 01, 2006 - Allegiant Marketing Inc.