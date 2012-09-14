PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

PONTE HEALTH Brings Vertical Medical City to Downtown Chicago at the Loop to Serve the City's Elders Vertical Medical City, LLC, a new Lean Mid Rise Development Project is coming to the core of Downtown Chicago in the Loop. The primary focus of the facility is to bring into the Urban Core the Next Level Assisted Living, Care, and Wellness for Residents and Outpatients 60 and over. Developer PONTE HEALTH PROPERTIES, LLC is securing a Closing of 424-434 S. Wabash Ave. - May 04, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.

Inprentus Awarded $248,000 Contract to Provide the Us Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory with Ultra-High Precision Diffraction Gratings Inprentus diffraction gratings will be custom manufactured for applications at the SLAC Linac Coherent Light Source II (LCLS-II) to be used in a monochromator for the soft x-ray end-stations in the Near Experimental Hall (NEH2.2). - November 15, 2018 - Inprentus Inc.

PONTE HEALTH Moves Forward on the Development of Second Vertical Medical City, in the Loop Downtown Chicago Vertical Medical City a new High Rise Development Project, is coming to the Loop Downtown Chicago. The Facility works to bring into the Urban Core the Next Level Assisted Living, Care, and Wellness for Residents and Members 50 and Over. Developer PONTE HEALTH PROPERTIES, LLC, is working to break ground no later than in April or May 2020. - July 16, 2018 - PONTE HEALTH, P.A.

Juan R. Thomas Sworn in as 75th President of National Bar Association Reigniting a commitment to civil rights and social justice in these precarious times at the center of new leader’s platform - August 12, 2017 - National Bar Association (NBA)

A New Approach to Fix the Budget Crisis A recently formed not-for-profit organization, whose motto is Let's Fix Illinois, has announced an innovative Jobs Plan. Founder and President, Bjarne Jensen, stated, "Our Jobs Plan will end the budget and pension crisis with a new approach to the problem." Let’s Fix Illinois proposes... - May 16, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc

onlineUSdegrees Launches "Let's Fix Illinois" to Make Higher Education the Engine Driving Growth and Prosperity for Illinois Today, onlineUSdegrees launched "Let's Fix Illinois" to restore prosperity by exporting Illinois higher education. The United states is the academic envy of the world. This 10-Year Jobs Plan will leverage that academic envy by globally marketing the 68 Illinois schools which have online programs. It will add 2.1 million online students over 10-years, creating 392,000 middle class jobs in Illinois. "Let's Fix Illinois" will secure a bright future for Illinois families. - May 01, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc

Angie Cox Named a Lifetime VIP Member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Angie Cox, of Gifford, Illinois, has recently been honored as a lifetime VIP member of Strathmore’s Who’s for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the Arts field. - December 30, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who

John D. Wilham Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication John D. Wilham of Fithian, Illinois has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of agriculture and the machinery to intake, dry, convey and store grain and its byproducts. About John D. Wilham Mr. Wilham... - June 11, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Local Stage IV Colon Cancer Survivor, Sue Susz, Featured in “Gonna BEAT This Thing” Video to Inspire Those Living with Terminal Cancer YES! Beat Liver Tumors Launches “Gonna BEAT This Thing” awareness campaign to create awareness and show that it is possible to say yes to hope and to live in spite of an advanced cancer diagnosis. - January 12, 2015 - YES! Beat Liver Tumors

GeekGaps.com Launches "Kilroy Was Here - Leave Your Mark on the World" for iPhone and iPad – the Future of Mobile Advertising Kilroy Was Here is a free app allowing users to leave a see-through fingerwritten message or photo called a “Mark” at their current location - visible to viewers within 30 meters. Businesses are using the Kilroy Was Here App to drive traffic to their nearby locations. - October 24, 2014 - GeekGaps.com

Michael D. Barker Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Michael D. Barker of Savoy, Illinois has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the military field. About Michael D. Barker Captain Barker is retired after 31 years in the military field. He served as a Captain... - September 13, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Angie Cox Named to Strathmore’s Who’s Who Round Table Angie Cox, of Gifford, Illinois, has recently been honored as a member of the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Round Table for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the Arts field. - July 02, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Angie Cox Angie Cox, of Gifford, Illinois, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the Arts field. - June 04, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who

Joel R. Hertz Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Joel R. Hertz of Monticello, Illinois has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of agricultural real estate. About Joel R. Hertz Mr. Hertz has over 54 years experience in the agricultural real estate... - May 31, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

New Site Launch - Dunlist App for Service Providers Dunlist.com is a new web site and Facebook App that connects side job workers, self employed and service providers with people that need help. - May 16, 2014 - Dunlist

"Losing Plum Blossom" a Novel by Eleanor B. Morris Wu, and Published by Bookbaby, is the Story of War, Peace and Love in the Tumultuous Asian Region in the Post War Era Clarissa, a Vietnam war widow from Kansas, travels to Taiwan to be in the same place her air force pilot husband was deployed before he was shot down over China. Distraught and lonely, Clarissa falls madly in love with the handsome, charismatic half Taiwanese, half Japanese doctor who is treating her for back ailments. - February 28, 2014 - Bookbaby.com

Gay Marriage ... In the Cards Another sign that society is embracing same-sex marriage is the mainstreaming of gay wedding cards. In January, US card maker Cardthartic introduced cards congratulating two women or two men on their marriage. “Cards are one of those things that closely mirror societal changes,” says the publisher’s founder Jodee Stevens. “In the past few years, an increasing number of the 2,000-plus gift and specialty stores that carry our cards let us know they wanted these ‘love is love’ designs." - March 29, 2013 - Cardthartic Cards & Comforts

Marquette Management Unveils State of the Art Student Apartment Tower in Champaign Illinois Marquette Management hosts city officials, University personnel, City Council members, Chamber members, Development partners, owners, students and staff to celebrate the grand opening of Champaign's highly anticipated Burnham 310 Apartments. The student apartments are state of the art and the building boasts the city's only grocery store. - November 04, 2009 - JVM Realty Corporation

Leading National Tutoring Service, WyzAnt, Launches New Mobile Website Tutoring service, WyzAnt, has recently launched a new mobile website that allows the company's network of instructors, from calculus to physics tutors, to check e-mail, search for jobs and contact students, all from their mobile devices. - July 28, 2009 - WyzAnt

Shield Security Systems Announces Illinois Registration Franchises Now Available Shield Security Systems expands their franchise program into Illinois. - October 02, 2008 - SHIELD Security Systems

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Costa Rican Blast: Quickly Create Your Own Vacation in Costa Rica, and Have the Most Fun in Your Life Costa Rica is one of the most amazing places on Earth, and now you can enjoy this majestic country exactly how you want to and in a way that also fits your budget with www.CostaRicanBlast.com. - January 02, 2008 - Innovaxis Marketing Consulting

Industry Leading Network Monitoring Solution Provider Goes Green Unlimited Bandwidth LLC, the leader in the design, development and deployment of carrier class network monitoring solutions, is proud to announce the “eco-friendly” initiative. - December 12, 2007 - Unlimited Bandwidth LLC

CEO Positivity Waning and Private Sector Employment on the Rise Based on a poll conducted by the Private Company Index (PCI) at the close of Q3, CEOs are feeling increasingly negative about the prospects for capital and debt availability in Q4 2007. At the same time these companies report the average number of full time employees to be at the highest level for this... - November 27, 2007 - Private Company Index

Fort Myers' Young Entrepreneurs Make Top 25 in the U.S. Brothers Featured in Businessweek Top 25 Under 25 - October 25, 2007 - Astutant Group of Companies

Univedant Launches New Innovation Framework for the Manufacturing Industry Policy makers, academic researchers and industry experts cite innovation as the most important way of solving manufacturing industry problems. Univedant’s engineers and research staff have decades of experience in investigating and solving challenges faced by the manufacturing industry using innovative... - July 16, 2007 - Univedant Corporation

Sell-out Seance Dinner Theatre Extends Run at Historic Lincoln Hotel Psychic entertainers promise to make audiences feel as if they've truly touched the supernatural. - January 19, 2007 - Stefan Alexxis Psychic Entertainment

A New Advance in Tissue Engineering Derm123's new product is the first skin care product that has utilized the principles of tissue engineering. This new approach not only rejuvenates, but heals damaged skin from the inside out, further delaying aging. - October 18, 2006 - Midwest Aesthetics