Illinois: Champaign-Urbana News
Excerion Sun LLC Launches Hi Stakes Market Game on iOS and Android
Excerion Sun LLC announced Hi Stakes Market Game, a persistent multiplayer market simulator for iOS and Android. Players build virtual portfolios, trade diverse simulated instruments in a dynamic AI-driven market and participate in a shared economy. In-game credits earned through play can be used to obtain entries into scheduled giveaways for prizes. Free download available on iPhone and Android devices. - March 05, 2026 - Excerion Sun LLC
Community Banks Gain First of Its Kind Tool Linking Leadership Decisions to Financial Performance
Hopkins Leadership announced the launch of BankAccelerator™, a leadership system built specifically for community banks. The program links executive behaviors and decision alignment to core performance metrics such as ROA, efficiency ratio, and loan-to-deposit ratio. Already in use at $100M–$3B banks, BankAccelerator supports succession planning, growth, M&A evaluation, and exam readiness. - February 07, 2026 - Hopkins Leadership
DiTommaso Lubin PC Opens New Practice Groups to Represent Closely Held Businesses and Car Dealerships and to Defend Libel Cases
DiTommaso Lubin, P.C. announced today that it has formally launched a series of specialized practice groups designed to serve car dealerships, closely held and family businesses, media and internet clients, and high net worth individuals with both litigation and transactional needs. - January 28, 2026 - DiTommaso Lubin PC
ExcelPrep Expands to Bloomington, Bringing Excellence in Special Education and ABA Therapy Services to More Families
ExcelPrep expands to Bloomington, IL, offering Special Education and ABA services for neurodiverse learners ages 3–13. Founded in Champaign in 2023, ExcelPrep provides Direct Instruction, Precision Teaching, and ABA to support cognitive, behavioral, and social growth. The new site opens with a ribbon cutting on August 11 at 4pm at 1615 Commerce Parkway. - August 04, 2025 - Excel Prep
Author Nag Vaidyanathan’s New Book, “Be HAPPY and SMILE: Live your life to the fullest by making every day meaningful.” Explores the Power That Finding Happiness Can Have
Recent release “Be HAPPY and SMILE: Live your life to the fullest by making every day meaningful.” from Page Publishing author Nag Vaidyanathan is a compelling read that reveals the essence of true happiness, and how something as simple as a smile can create a powerful ripple, transforming one’s day and uplifting those around them. - June 09, 2025 - Page Publishing
MES Life Safety Acquires Illini Fire Equipment and FESSI, Inc.
MES Life Safety, a leading provider of safety and emergency response equipment, proudly announces the acquisition of Illini Fire Equipment and FESSI, Inc., two well-established companies in Illinois’s fire and life safety sectors. This strategic acquisition enhances MES Life Safety’s... - June 05, 2025 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Author Almar R. Thomas, LUTCF.’s New Book, “The Reparations' Blueprint,” is an Insightful Guide That Explores How the American Government Can Begin Paying Reparations
Recent release “The Reparations' Blueprint: A Racial, Economic, and Moral Reckoning for America” from Page Publishing author Almar R. Thomas, LUTCF. is a compelling and thought-provoking guide that explores the ways in which the American government can set up a plan to pay Black Americans reparations that will not create more problems for the American taxpayer along the way. - May 21, 2025 - Page Publishing
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
PayCourt Named One of 2024 Best Workplaces in Illinois
PayCourt, a government collections company, has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Illinois for 2024 by Best Companies Group. The company earned a 97% overall score in the workplace assessment. - September 25, 2024 - PayCourt
Canadian Wonderland - The Largest Canadian Cultural Festival Outside of Canada Celebrates All Things Canuck
Canadiana Fest celebrates the art, music, food (and beer), sports and most of all the spirit of kindness Canadians are known featuring their 3 founding cultures of Indigenous, French and British heritage. Meet Rick Green of the Red Green Show -the iconic Canadian sitcom, try your hand in the sports Centre, get in on the lumberjack village, eat through a poutine passport, dress up in the Cosplay Contest, get down to the sounds of award winning Canadian musical artists. Tons of fun for all ages. - September 11, 2024 - Canadiana Fest
ExcelPrep Adds Training and Apprenticeship Program in Autism Intervention for Educators and Practitioners
ExcelPrep is excited to announce a training and practicum program for teachers and interventionists in Central Illinois. This Autism Behavior Practitioner is an apprenticeship in collaboration with the East Central Illinois Workforce Board and the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission. - July 12, 2024 - Excel Prep
"Dandelion Roots Run Deep" by Merrill Ann Clark and Merry Bell Clark
"Dandelion Roots Run Deep" is the true story of three generations of tenacious Midwestern women, one in Illinois and two in Michigan. Merry is the third generation, and her mother Merrill, fought for organic agriculture and Michigan's environment from 1967 - 2009. Merrill developed... - June 12, 2024 - Merry Bell Clark
Steve Weatherspoon’s New Book, "Seasonal Storms: Autumn Downpours," is a Moving and Heartfelt Novel That Concludes the Passionate Love Story of Jaron and Makayla
Recent release “Seasonal Storms: Autumn Downpours” from Page Publishing author Steve Weatherspoon is an emotional and stirring book that brings readers back into the captivating world of Jaron and Makayla. - February 16, 2024 - Page Publishing
Smart Healing Massage Launches Affordable and Accredited Online Continuing Education for Massage Therapists in Illinois
Smart Healing Massage, operated by Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc., proudly introduces a groundbreaking online continuing education program for massage therapists in Illinois. Renowned for its affordability, the program enables practitioners to save between 70% and 80% on 24 continuing education hours compared to competitors. As an approved provider by the state of Illinois, Smart Healing Massage guarantees the highest educational standards. - January 16, 2024 - Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Inprentus Enters the Augmented Reality Market Supplying Blazed Grating Masters for Grating-Coupled Waveguides in AR Glasses
Inprentus now offers manufacturing and design services for a core component in the augmented reality optics market. The company’s blazed diffractive waveguide masters can be used for rapid prototyping and mass production of AR headset eyepieces. High-efficiency blazed waveguides can lower power consumption in headset/glasses, offering improved performance and higher manufacturing yield. - January 25, 2023 - Inprentus Inc.
Blood Drive Held at COM2 Recycling in Carol Stream, IL
Blood Drive to help the Sickle Disease Patients held at COM2 Recycling in Carol Stream, IL. - October 04, 2022 - COM2 Recycling Solutions
NBA Player Enes Kanter Freedom to Speak for the Rohingya People at Chicago Non-Profit
NBA player and human rights activist Enes Kanter Freedom will address the genocide of the Rohingya people. The event has been collaboratively organized by the Rohingya community and is being held at FORA (Forging Opportunities for Refugees in America) in Chicago. “The Rohingya people have been persecuted for far too long. It is time that the people around the world stand up and call this what it is, a genocide. And I will be their voice,” Freedom said. - July 05, 2022 - Rohingya Women Development Network-RWDN
IlliniGuys.com Teams Up with the Illini Guardians as the New Name, Image & Likeness Initiative Kicks Off with a Large Crowd at the Sold-Out Fundraising Event
IlliniGuys.com, an independent multimedia sports portal launched by media, sports, business and legal professionals with more than 100 years of collective experience, announces, today, its collaboration with the Illini Guardians. On May 23, 2022, more than 300 Fighting Illini fans, coaches and... - May 26, 2022 - LMBC Sports, LLC dba IlliniGuys
Wind Tunnel Allows Precise Thermal Studies of PCB Components
Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is providing the CLWT-067 closed loop wind tunnel for thermally characterizing devices such as SSD cards, PCB components and heat sinks at controllable temperatures from ambient to 85°C. The wind tunnel produces air flows up to 7 m/s (1,400 ft/min). With customization, it can generate flows up to 50 m/s (10,000 ft/min). Its clear Lexan test chamber lets the user view the test specimen and allows for smoke stream and other flow visualization testing. - March 31, 2022 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.
Pin and Slant Fin Heat Sinks Offer Economical Electronics Cooling
Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is now providing Pin and Slant Fin heat sinks made from lightweight, extruded aluminum to provide low-cost cooling solutions for many hot PCB components. - March 15, 2022 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.
Compass Virtual Solving the Growing Shortage of Access to Psychiatric and Intensive Behavioral Health Services in Illinois
Compass Virtual, by Compass Health Center, an evidence-based Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) virtual behavioral health treatment program, announced today its milestone of delivering more than 20,000 patient-days of intensive care in 2021. Compass Virtual's announcement... - February 17, 2022 - Compass Health Center
CPU Cooler for Dense PCBs Pulls in Air from Four Directions
Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) is now providing quadFLOW™ active CPU coolers, designed to cool high powered chips in densely filled locations. quadFLOW active coolers pull air from four directions to maximize thermal performance where airflow is limited, and conventional cooling... - February 10, 2022 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.
STL Acquires Wendelin Consulting Group, Inc., an Illinois-based Technology Consulting Company
STL announced today that it has agreed to acquire Wendelin Consulting Group, Inc. The acquisition brings STL additional professional and technical consulting capabilities to complement and expand its existing Managed IT services throughout the Midwest. Headquartered in Pekin, Illinois, Wendelin... - October 01, 2020 - STL
Credit Union 1 Partners with iGrad to Offer Enrich Financial Wellness Platform
Credit Union 1 launches the Enrich financial wellness platform to its credit union members, offering them a hyper-personalized interactive educational experience. - August 20, 2020 - iGrad
Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Receives Multiple Awards
Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate is proud to receive awards for client service, marketing and results. With 2021 marking broker Jerry Grodesky's 30 years in Real Estate, he continues to offer the best knowledge and experience in the industry. - June 12, 2020 - Farm and Lake Houses Real Estate Inc.
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
PONTE HEALTH Brings Vertical Medical City to Downtown Chicago at the Loop to Serve the City's Elders
Vertical Medical City, LLC, a new Lean Mid Rise Development Project is coming to the core of Downtown Chicago in the Loop. The primary focus of the facility is to bring into the Urban Core the Next Level Assisted Living, Care, and Wellness for Residents and Outpatients 60 and over. Developer PONTE HEALTH PROPERTIES, LLC is securing a Closing of 424-434 S. Wabash Ave. - May 04, 2019 - PONTE HEALTH GLOBAL CORP.
Inprentus Awarded $248,000 Contract to Provide the Us Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory with Ultra-High Precision Diffraction Gratings
Inprentus diffraction gratings will be custom manufactured for applications at the SLAC Linac Coherent Light Source II (LCLS-II) to be used in a monochromator for the soft x-ray end-stations in the Near Experimental Hall (NEH2.2). - November 15, 2018 - Inprentus Inc.
PONTE HEALTH Moves Forward on the Development of Second Vertical Medical City, in the Loop Downtown Chicago
Vertical Medical City a new High Rise Development Project, is coming to the Loop Downtown Chicago. The Facility works to bring into the Urban Core the Next Level Assisted Living, Care, and Wellness for Residents and Members 50 and Over. Developer PONTE HEALTH PROPERTIES, LLC, is working to break ground no later than in April or May 2020. - July 16, 2018 - PONTE HEALTH GLOBAL CORP.
Juan R. Thomas Sworn in as 75th President of National Bar Association
Reigniting a commitment to civil rights and social justice in these precarious times at the center of new leader’s platform - August 12, 2017 - National Bar Association (NBA)
A New Approach to Fix the Budget Crisis
A recently formed not-for-profit organization, whose motto is Let's Fix Illinois, has announced an innovative Jobs Plan. Founder and President, Bjarne Jensen, stated, "Our Jobs Plan will end the budget and pension crisis with a new approach to the problem." Let’s Fix Illinois... - May 16, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc
onlineUSdegrees Launches "Let's Fix Illinois" to Make Higher Education the Engine Driving Growth and Prosperity for Illinois
Today, onlineUSdegrees launched "Let's Fix Illinois" to restore prosperity by exporting Illinois higher education. The United states is the academic envy of the world. This 10-Year Jobs Plan will leverage that academic envy by globally marketing the 68 Illinois schools which have online programs. It will add 2.1 million online students over 10-years, creating 392,000 middle class jobs in Illinois. "Let's Fix Illinois" will secure a bright future for Illinois families. - May 01, 2017 - onlineUSdegrees, Inc
Angie Cox Named a Lifetime VIP Member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who
Angie Cox, of Gifford, Illinois, has recently been honored as a lifetime VIP member of Strathmore’s Who’s for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the Arts field. - December 30, 2015 - Strathmore Who's Who
John D. Wilham Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
John D. Wilham of Fithian, Illinois has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of agriculture and the machinery to intake, dry, convey and store grain and its byproducts. About John D. Wilham Mr. - June 11, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide
Local Stage IV Colon Cancer Survivor, Sue Susz, Featured in “Gonna BEAT This Thing” Video to Inspire Those Living with Terminal Cancer
YES! Beat Liver Tumors Launches “Gonna BEAT This Thing” awareness campaign to create awareness and show that it is possible to say yes to hope and to live in spite of an advanced cancer diagnosis. - January 12, 2015 - Say YES to Hope
GeekGaps.com Launches "Kilroy Was Here - Leave Your Mark on the World" for iPhone and iPad – the Future of Mobile Advertising
Kilroy Was Here is a free app allowing users to leave a see-through fingerwritten message or photo called a “Mark” at their current location - visible to viewers within 30 meters. Businesses are using the Kilroy Was Here App to drive traffic to their nearby locations. - October 24, 2014 - GeekGaps.com
Michael D. Barker Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Michael D. Barker of Savoy, Illinois has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the military field. About Michael D. Barker Captain Barker is retired after 31 years in the military field. He served as a... - September 13, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
Angie Cox Named to Strathmore’s Who’s Who Round Table
Angie Cox, of Gifford, Illinois, has recently been honored as a member of the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Round Table for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the Arts field. - July 02, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Angie Cox
Angie Cox, of Gifford, Illinois, has recently been recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Registry for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the Arts field. - June 04, 2014 - Strathmore Who's Who
Joel R. Hertz Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Joel R. Hertz of Monticello, Illinois has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of agricultural real estate. About Joel R. Hertz Mr. Hertz has over 54 years experience in the agricultural real... - May 31, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
New Site Launch - Dunlist App for Service Providers
Dunlist.com is a new web site and Facebook App that connects side job workers, self employed and service providers with people that need help. - May 16, 2014 - Dunlist
"Losing Plum Blossom" a Novel by Eleanor B. Morris Wu, and Published by Bookbaby, is the Story of War, Peace and Love in the Tumultuous Asian Region in the Post War Era
Clarissa, a Vietnam war widow from Kansas, travels to Taiwan to be in the same place her air force pilot husband was deployed before he was shot down over China. Distraught and lonely, Clarissa falls madly in love with the handsome, charismatic half Taiwanese, half Japanese doctor who is treating her for back ailments. - February 28, 2014 - Bookbaby.com
Gay Marriage ... In the Cards
Another sign that society is embracing same-sex marriage is the mainstreaming of gay wedding cards. In January, US card maker Cardthartic introduced cards congratulating two women or two men on their marriage. “Cards are one of those things that closely mirror societal changes,” says the publisher’s founder Jodee Stevens. “In the past few years, an increasing number of the 2,000-plus gift and specialty stores that carry our cards let us know they wanted these ‘love is love’ designs." - March 29, 2013 - Cardthartic Cards & Comforts
Marquette Management Unveils State of the Art Student Apartment Tower in Champaign Illinois
Marquette Management hosts city officials, University personnel, City Council members, Chamber members, Development partners, owners, students and staff to celebrate the grand opening of Champaign's highly anticipated Burnham 310 Apartments. The student apartments are state of the art and the building boasts the city's only grocery store. - November 04, 2009 - JVM Realty Corporation
Leading National Tutoring Service, WyzAnt, Launches New Mobile Website
Tutoring service, WyzAnt, has recently launched a new mobile website that allows the company's network of instructors, from calculus to physics tutors, to check e-mail, search for jobs and contact students, all from their mobile devices. - July 28, 2009 - WyzAnt
Shield Security Systems Announces Illinois Registration Franchises Now Available
Shield Security Systems expands their franchise program into Illinois. - October 02, 2008 - SHIELD Security Systems
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com