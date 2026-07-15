This workshop will educate you on how to budget your time, giving back to you, figuring out how many calories you need, & your macronutrient breakdown, tips on how to start slow into a workout program. Out of the box ideas on workouts & more. How to Make Fitness & Nutrition a LifeStyle was developed as a kick start to get you back into living a healthier life. - July 02, 2015 - Club Inhale Exhale