PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

BrainCo Announces FDA Approval Process for a More Affordable Smart Prosthetic Hand The BrainCo prosthetic hand is an advanced and affordable smart prosthetic hand. It gives amputees the ability to intuitively control their prosthetic hand with unlimited gestures and grip patterns, making the prosthetic an innate extension of the user. - November 16, 2019 - BrainCo

Future Service Dog Named in Memory of Tyngsborough Police Officer Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s program. Through... - September 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Merrimack Valley Overdose Awareness Day - #MillCityRemembers Get involved to prevent the tragedy of overdose. Knowing how to prevent overdose does make all the difference. - July 15, 2019 - Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc.

Elite Realty Experts Welcome Realtor Victoria "Vicky" Kustov Vicky Kustov has joined Elite Realty Experts to continue to service the town of Burlington, MA and its surrounding areas. - January 11, 2019 - Elite Realty Experts, LLC

Road Warrior Tires, a Division of TRU Development Inc., Will be Opening Its New Warehouse in Los Angeles, California on Dec. 17, 2018 Road Warrior Tires proudly announces its partnership with trucktiresinc.com. Currently preparing for the grand opening of a new distribution center in Los Angeles, California, more details will soon follow. Located at: 4361 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90032 Due to a tremendous increase in demand... - December 16, 2018 - TRU Development Inc.

Vicky Kustov Was Featured in the Massachusetts Edition of Top Agent Magazine Victoria Kustov of EXIT Premier Real Estate was featured in the Massachusetts Edition of Top Agent Magazine in December 2018. - December 03, 2018 - Victoria Kustov, Realtor, Elite Realty Experts

Bank NH Pavilion Receives Top Honors from CMA’s Nominations were announced for the 7th Annual CMA Touring Awards and Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is proud to announce that it is amongst this prestigious list of nominees. Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is one of the nominees for Venue of the Year, a 2018 CMA Touring Industry Award. - November 13, 2018 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Victoria Kustov Has Been Recognized in Boston Agent Magazine’s 2018 Who’s Who in Residential Real Estate Boston Agent Magazine published its annual special issue, highlighting outstanding residential professionals in the Greater Boston area. - October 09, 2018 - Victoria Kustov, Realtor, Elite Realty Experts

Green Rush Packaging to Present on Marketing in Cannabis at CannaCon Boston Green Rush Packaging is sharing best practices on marketing and advertising in the industry. - July 18, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

Hollywood Legend Bill Duke's "Preying For Mercy" Film Available Now on Google Play Follow Link or Cut and Paste: https://play.google.com/store/movies/details/Preying_for_Mercy?id=zTn2YfA_HrM With some heavy hitting acting from two time Emmy Winner Martha Byrne (As the World Turns, Gotham, Crisis) and veteran Jayson Gladstone, Preying for Mercy is hard hitting action/thriller film from director Bill Duke. Preying for Mercy is an on your seat thriller about a cop who has a hit put on him for a bust that went bad. - December 20, 2017 - David Wenzel

Marilisa's Fashion, Grand Opening at The Mall of New Hampshire Marilisa’s Fashion Inc. announces its grand opening of Marilisa’s Manchester, a women’s boutique. To celebrate the kick off, the grand opening will include 10% off all merchandise and a mini fashion show from 1 -2 pm. The first 100 customers will receive a swag bag with their purchase. Marilisa’s... - August 18, 2017 - Marilisa's Fashion Inc

Winbrook, Inc. Acquires RPM Acquisition makes 51 year old Winbrook the largest New England based provider of branded print, promotional, packaging, display, fulfillment and digital solutions to the banking, credit union and financial service industries. - May 01, 2017 - Winbrook

INIRAM Puts Best Foot Forward at EASTEC INIRAM will be exhibiting at EASTEC in West Springfield, MA, May 16-18, 2017. INIRAM will be putting on a "show within a show" by milling the famous "Hermle High Heel" right in the booth, with the benefit of five axis, CNC machining. - April 17, 2017 - INIRAM

J/Brice Design International Launches Legal Quest to Keep Star Iranian Hotel Designer in the United States American businesses often want to keep superstar professionals from abroad. But the path to a Green Card is fraught with complexity, confusion and legal fees. This is the case for an Iranian hotel designer who graduated from a Boston university and wants to continue working with J/Brice Design International Inc. The irony: "J/Brice designs hotels in the Middle East and her understanding of what those clients want is steeped in her personal and cultural sensibilities," says Jeffrey Ornstein, CEO - April 11, 2017 - J/Brice Design International

Lab Rat Gifts Expands Into Three New Locations in New Hampshire Local science-themed gift store opens three new locations throughout the Granite State. - July 30, 2016 - Lab Rat Gifts

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Karin L. Ciance, DNP, RN, as 2016 Professional of the Year Karin L. Ciance, DNP, RN, of Holden, Massachusetts, has recently been recognized as a 2016 Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Community Health Nursing. - May 12, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

Trender Research’s OTT Magazine Acquires IPTV Magazine Trender Research Inc.’s Over-the-Top Video division announced today the acquisition of IPTV Magazine and related digital assets. Trender Research is the publisher of OTT Magazine (www.OTTexec.com/magazine) and producer of the OTT Executive Summit (www.OTTexec.com) series of conferences focused on internet TV and streaming video. The acquisition begins a major focus for Trender Research in 2016 to increase its media and information services serving the rapidly growing OTT industry. - January 19, 2016 - Trender Research, Inc.

2nd Annual Craft Beer Walk Brings 500 Attendees to Historic Downtown Lowell Business 19 Craft Breweries hosted in 19 local businesses attracted over 500 attendees to historic Downtown Lowell last Saturday for Made In Lowell’s 2nd annual Craft Beer Walk. The event, which was designed to showcase local business, offered a great opportunity for visitors to experience what merchants... - November 20, 2015 - Made In Lowell

Made in Lowell Powers Craft Beer Walk with Veloxity Attendees of 2015 Craft Beer Walk Able to Charge Mobile Devices via Veloxity Kiosks - November 13, 2015 - Made In Lowell

Women’s Only Fitness Studio Makes Splash at Lakeside Park An all new fitness studio has arrived in Wakefield MA, bringing women a variety of group exercise classes that are fun, affordable, and effective. - September 16, 2015 - Fitness Balanced LLC

Club Inhale / Exhale, LLC is Holding Their 4 Workshop Series Starting on July 14th with How to Make Fitness & Nutrition a LifeStyle on July 14th at 8pm. Billerica, MA This workshop will educate you on how to budget your time, giving back to you, figuring out how many calories you need, & your macronutrient breakdown, tips on how to start slow into a workout program. Out of the box ideas on workouts & more. How to Make Fitness & Nutrition a LifeStyle was developed as a kick start to get you back into living a healthier life. - July 02, 2015 - Club Inhale Exhale

Multilingual Millennial's Movement Empowers Y & Z Generations Are Millennials the lost generation? Mention Millennials, Generation Y or 20-Somethings and debate ensues over whether young Americans are the best generation yet or their promise precedes their good deeds. - March 18, 2015 - R.J. Tolson

Club Inhale/Exhale Fitness Locations in Billerica & Danvers, MA Announces an Exclusive 6 Week Blood Type Transformation Weight Loss Challenge Club Inhale/Exhale is incorporating this 6 week Blood Type Transformation Challenge with their popular Fitness Classes that include: TRX, Kettlebells, Bootcamp, Kickboxing, Tabata, the following trademarked classes, Shape YOU™, Core YOU™, & Strong YOU™, and so many more and will also be available to their Personal Training Programs in Danvers and Billerica. They are proud to be leaders that offer a structured program with results. - December 17, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale

Join Club Inhale/Exhale for the "14 Day Fat Furnace Challenge." The 14 Day Weight Loss Kickstart is Open to Anyone in the Billerica, Danvers, MA Areas, Ages 18 and Up. During the 14 day program you will have access to all Club Inhale/Exhale Fitness Classes, a meal design to fit your lifestyle and motivational email coaching. You do not have to be a member of the facility to participate in this program. - November 20, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale

First Annual Club Inhale / Exhale Fitness Disco Night to Support the Wounded Warrior Project October 10th 2014 6-9pm First Annual Club Inhale / Exhale Fitness Disco Night to support the Wounded Warrior Project. This special charity event will be held on October 10th 2014 from 6-9pm. 100% of all proceeds will be donated to the Wounded Warriors Project. - August 27, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale

Club Inhale/Exhale a Private Fitness & Nutritional Design Studio Introduces It's Workshop Nutritional Design, Your Food Guide to the Good & the Bad Club Inhale / Exhale is holding the Nutritional Design, Your Food Guide to the Good & the Bad on September 17th from 7:15-8:15pm. This workshop will educate you on how and what foods will make your body run efficiently and burn fat. Out of the box ideas on workouts & more. Nutritional Design, Your Food Guide to the Good & the Bad has been developed so that you could take the guess work out of your eating letting you focus on the results. - August 19, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale

Club Inhale / Exhale, LLC is Holding Their How to Incorporate Fitness & Nutrition Into Your Life Workshop on September 10th from 7:15-8:15 pm This workshop will educate you on how to budget your time, giving back to you, figuring out how many calories you need, & your macronutrient breakdown, tips on how to start slow into a workout program. Out of the box ideas on workouts & more. How to Incorporate Fitness & Nutrition into your Life was developed as a kick start to get you back into living a healthier life. - August 12, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale

Club Inhale/Exhale is Holding Registration Days at Their Billerica & Danvers Locations for Unlimited Fitness Classes Club Inhale/Exhale offers unlimited Fitness Class in Danvers, Billerica & all surrounding communities. Kelly & Michael from Club Inhale/Exhale state "these fitness classes are for everyone," and they believe that you should test drive your fitness program just as you do a new car. They guarantee that when you're done test driving you won't want to walk away. - August 06, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale

Fitness & Nutrition Designers, Local Personalities, Coach Kelly LaCasse & Coach Michael LoColle to Begin New Morning Radio Show “Green Chocolate Bar” Segments such as, “Hey, “IS THIS THING ON?” and “JUNK IN YOUR TRUNK” are designed to bust myths about fitness and nutrition and help the audience determine what is fact and what is fiction. - August 01, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale

Matrix Strength and Fitness Under New Owner, Same Great Product Matrix Strength and Fitness was purchased by Brendan Stapleton, who owns 2 local Fitness Together studios. The combination of the great existing product of Matrix with the Fitness Together will make this facility a must for all Wilmington residents. - July 09, 2014 - Fitness Together New England

Contract Logix Announces Consensus Commercial Management Limited as Affiliate Partner Contract Logix partners with Consensus Commercial Management Limited to deliver unparalleled contract management services to organizations worldwide. More specifically, the partnership will aid those who are in need of exceptional contract management while going through a merger or acquisition. - July 01, 2014 - Contract Logix, LLC

Contract Logix and Sertifi Make Sending, Signing, and Tracking Agreements Easy by Integrating E-Signature Capabilities Within Contract Management Software Since 2011, the unique partnership between Contract Logix, LLC and Sertifi has been able to deliver more efficiency throughout the contract management process than ever before. By integrating Sertifi’s e-Signature capability within the Contract Logix system, users are able to lower their operating... - June 25, 2014 - Contract Logix, LLC

New White Paper from Contract Logix Helps Contract Professionals Craft a Strong Business Case for Contract Management Software New Contract Logix white paper explains how to “sell” contract management systems to management teams in order to discover missed business opportunities, identify potential cost savings across multiple contracts, and avoid missed deadlines. - June 17, 2014 - Contract Logix, LLC

VOmax Announces Distribution Agreement with Amazon for Its NBA and MLS Cycling Apparel VOmax, an online and custom designer, retailer and manufacturer of performance active wear, including sports apparel, announced that it has reached a new agreement with Amazon.com, the world's largest online retailer, to carry its line of National Basketball Association (NBA) and Major League Soccer... - June 05, 2014 - VOmax

Contract Logix Announces API Integration as Part of Version 14 Release to Further Streamline Contract Management Processes Contract Logix, LLC, a leading provider of contract management software, is announcing the release of its Application Programming Interface (API) as part of their software version 14 release this month. This addition to the Contract Logix contract management system will allow customers to send, receive, and sync data instantly, making it easy for users to merge their critical software applications into one, unified system. This real-time data integration simplifies the contract process. - June 03, 2014 - Contract Logix, LLC

Contract Logix Teams Up with DocuSign to Offer Customers the Fastest, Easiest, Most Secure Way to Send, Sign, Track and Store Documents in the Cloud Contract Logix, LLC has teamed up with DocuSign, The Global Standard for Digital Transaction Management ™. Together, Contract Logix and DocuSign are helping customers achieve the benefits of keeping business digital – including faster speed to results, lower costs, and a better customer experience. DocuSign... - May 27, 2014 - Contract Logix, LLC

Contract Logix, LLC Announces the Release of Their New Request Module to Optimize Revenue from Sell-Side Transactions Contract Logix, LLC is announcing the release of their new contract request module. This addition to their software will empower self-service sales teams by allowing them to automatically generate contracts that are strictly governed by their customers’ business rules. This greatly simplifies and shortens the sales process, which leads to faster revenue recognition and a more efficient use of expensive and often under-staffed legal teams. - May 21, 2014 - Contract Logix, LLC

How to Successfully Implement a Contract Management Solution White Paper Released by Contract Logix, LLC Contract Logix released a new white paper titled, “How to Successfully Implement a Contract Management Solution.” This paper explores the key elements of an effective contract management implementation strategy, including best practices, so your organization has all the tools it needs to be successful. - April 09, 2014 - Contract Logix, LLC

FieldTurf Increases Its Presence in New England FieldTurf is pleased to announce significant changes to its business structure in New England in order to strengthen its customer commitment, taking a strong direct to customer approach for installation, sales, and after-sales customer service in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode... - March 27, 2014 - FieldTurf

"Losing Plum Blossom" a Novel by Eleanor B. Morris Wu, and Published by Bookbaby, is the Story of War, Peace and Love in the Tumultuous Asian Region in the Post War Era Clarissa, a Vietnam war widow from Kansas, travels to Taiwan to be in the same place her air force pilot husband was deployed before he was shot down over China. Distraught and lonely, Clarissa falls madly in love with the handsome, charismatic half Taiwanese, half Japanese doctor who is treating her for back ailments. - February 28, 2014 - Bookbaby.com

Become a Certified Baseball Umpire 2014 Massachusetts Baseball Umpire Association (MBUA) Patching Clinic - January 16, 2014 - Greater Lowell Baseball Umpires Association

Danvers, Billerica, Woburn, MA, February 3rd, 2014: 6 Week Body Transformation Challenge by Club Inhale/Exhale, LLC Club Inhale/Exhale Fitness & Nutrition Design, Middlesex County, & Northshore’s fastest growing Private Fitness & Nutrition Design Studio, announces an exclusive 6 Week Body Transformation Weight Loss Challenge. - January 14, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale

Amanda Marie Meads, Mia Bella Marketing, Recognized by Worldwide Who’s Who for Excellence in Marketing Mia Bella is owned and operated by Amanda Meads, a professional and experienced consultant in the marketing and promotions industry, specializing in areas such as literature design and brand exposure. - October 14, 2013 - Mia Bella Marketing

Club Inhale/Exhale's Very Own Chelmsford Resident Wins in Fitness in NGA Bikini Fitness Competition Ten days to competition would seem almost impossible to imagine, but following a training and meal plan over the past four months made Heather a contender. Heather attributes her readiness to training at Club Inhale / Exhale and at the gym, as well as working with fitness coach Mike to build muscle by focusing on one or two major muscle groups each day. - September 14, 2013 - Club Inhale Exhale

Club Inhale / Exhale, LLC. a Fitness Company Out of Billerica, MA is Offering a Fast and Effective Way to Lose Fat – Guaranteed 6 Week New Year’s Fitness Body Transformation Challenge with Guaranteed Results - December 19, 2012 - Club Inhale Exhale

Family Business Association Awards for Massachusetts Recognize Anton’s Cleaners with Community Excellence Award Anton’s Cleaners was presented with the 2012 Community Excellence Award by the Family Business Association (FBA). In addition to the award, the Family Business Association has generously donated a check in the amount of $1,500 to Caring Partners, the 501c (3) arm of Anton’s Cleaners. Caring... - December 15, 2012 - Family Business Association