The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
The BrainCo prosthetic hand is an advanced and affordable smart prosthetic hand. It gives amputees the ability to intuitively control their prosthetic hand with unlimited gestures and grip patterns, making the prosthetic an innate extension of the user. - November 16, 2019 - BrainCo
Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s program.
Through... - September 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Get involved to prevent the tragedy of overdose. Knowing how to prevent overdose does make all the difference. - July 15, 2019 - Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc.
Company’s sales model transformation brings channel-friendly pricing, support and terms - January 14, 2019 - TimeLinx Software
Vicky Kustov has joined Elite Realty Experts to continue to service the town of Burlington, MA and its surrounding areas. - January 11, 2019 - Elite Realty Experts, LLC
Road Warrior Tires proudly announces its partnership with trucktiresinc.com. Currently preparing for the grand opening of a new distribution center in Los Angeles, California, more details will soon follow.
Located at: 4361 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90032
Due to a tremendous increase in demand... - December 16, 2018 - TRU Development Inc.
Victoria Kustov of EXIT Premier Real Estate was featured in the Massachusetts Edition of Top Agent Magazine in December 2018. - December 03, 2018 - Victoria Kustov, Realtor, Elite Realty Experts
Nominations were announced for the 7th Annual CMA Touring Awards and Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is proud to announce that it is amongst this prestigious list of nominees. Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is one of the nominees for Venue of the Year, a 2018 CMA Touring Industry Award. - November 13, 2018 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Boston Agent Magazine published its annual special issue, highlighting outstanding residential professionals in the Greater Boston area. - October 09, 2018 - Victoria Kustov, Realtor, Elite Realty Experts
Green Rush Packaging is sharing best practices on marketing and advertising in the industry. - July 18, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging
Follow Link or Cut and Paste:
https://play.google.com/store/movies/details/Preying_for_Mercy?id=zTn2YfA_HrM
With some heavy hitting acting from two time Emmy Winner Martha Byrne (As the World Turns, Gotham, Crisis) and veteran Jayson Gladstone, Preying for Mercy is hard hitting action/thriller film from director Bill Duke. Preying for Mercy is an on your seat thriller about a cop who has a hit put on him for a bust that went bad. - December 20, 2017 - David Wenzel
Marilisa’s Fashion Inc. announces its grand opening of Marilisa’s Manchester, a women’s boutique. To celebrate the kick off, the grand opening will include 10% off all merchandise and a mini fashion show from 1 -2 pm. The first 100 customers will receive a swag bag with their purchase.
Marilisa’s... - August 18, 2017 - Marilisa's Fashion Inc
Acquisition makes 51 year old Winbrook the largest New England based provider
of branded print, promotional, packaging, display, fulfillment and digital solutions to the banking, credit union and financial service industries. - May 01, 2017 - Winbrook
INIRAM will be exhibiting at EASTEC in West Springfield, MA, May 16-18, 2017. INIRAM will be putting on a "show within a show" by milling the famous "Hermle High Heel" right in the booth, with the benefit of five axis, CNC machining. - April 17, 2017 - INIRAM
American businesses often want to keep superstar professionals from abroad. But the path to a Green Card is fraught with complexity, confusion and legal fees. This is the case for an Iranian hotel designer who graduated from a Boston university and wants to continue working with J/Brice Design International Inc. The irony: "J/Brice designs hotels in the Middle East and her understanding of what those clients want is steeped in her personal and cultural sensibilities," says Jeffrey Ornstein, CEO - April 11, 2017 - J/Brice Design International
Local science-themed gift store opens three new locations throughout the Granite State. - July 30, 2016 - Lab Rat Gifts
Karin L. Ciance, DNP, RN, of Holden, Massachusetts, has recently been recognized as a 2016 Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Community Health Nursing. - May 12, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
Trender Research Inc.’s Over-the-Top Video division announced today the acquisition of IPTV Magazine and related digital assets. Trender Research is the publisher of OTT Magazine (www.OTTexec.com/magazine) and producer of the OTT Executive Summit (www.OTTexec.com) series of conferences focused on internet TV and streaming video. The acquisition begins a major focus for Trender Research in 2016 to increase its media and information services serving the rapidly growing OTT industry. - January 19, 2016 - Trender Research, Inc.
19 Craft Breweries hosted in 19 local businesses attracted over 500 attendees to historic Downtown Lowell last Saturday for Made In Lowell’s 2nd annual Craft Beer Walk.
The event, which was designed to showcase local business, offered a great opportunity for visitors to experience what merchants... - November 20, 2015 - Made In Lowell
Attendees of 2015 Craft Beer Walk Able to Charge Mobile Devices via Veloxity Kiosks - November 13, 2015 - Made In Lowell
An all new fitness studio has arrived in Wakefield MA, bringing women a variety of group exercise classes that are fun, affordable, and effective. - September 16, 2015 - Fitness Balanced LLC
TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence Recipients Represent Top 10 Percent of Businesses Listed on World's Largest Travel Site. - August 31, 2015 - Mountain Club on Loon Resort & Spa
This workshop will educate you on how to budget your time, giving back to you, figuring out how many calories you need, & your macronutrient breakdown, tips on how to start slow into a workout program. Out of the box ideas on workouts & more. How to Make Fitness & Nutrition a LifeStyle was developed as a kick start to get you back into living a healthier life. - July 02, 2015 - Club Inhale Exhale
Are Millennials the lost generation? Mention Millennials, Generation Y or 20-Somethings and debate ensues over whether young Americans are the best generation yet or their promise precedes their good deeds. - March 18, 2015 - R.J. Tolson
Club Inhale/Exhale is incorporating this 6 week Blood Type Transformation Challenge with their popular Fitness Classes that include: TRX, Kettlebells, Bootcamp, Kickboxing, Tabata, the following trademarked classes, Shape YOU™, Core YOU™, & Strong YOU™, and so many more and will also be available to their Personal Training Programs in Danvers and Billerica. They are proud to be leaders that offer a structured program with results. - December 17, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale
During the 14 day program you will have access to all Club Inhale/Exhale Fitness Classes, a meal design to fit your lifestyle and motivational email coaching. You do not have to be a member of the facility to participate in this program. - November 20, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale
First Annual Club Inhale / Exhale Fitness Disco Night to support the Wounded Warrior Project. This special charity event will be held on October 10th 2014 from 6-9pm. 100% of all proceeds will be donated to the Wounded Warriors Project. - August 27, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale
Club Inhale / Exhale is holding the Nutritional Design, Your Food Guide to the Good & the Bad on September 17th from 7:15-8:15pm. This workshop will educate you on how and what foods will make your body run efficiently and burn fat. Out of the box ideas on workouts & more. Nutritional Design, Your Food Guide to the Good & the Bad has been developed so that you could take the guess work out of your eating letting you focus on the results. - August 19, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale
This workshop will educate you on how to budget your time, giving back to you, figuring out how many calories you need, & your macronutrient breakdown, tips on how to start slow into a workout program. Out of the box ideas on workouts & more. How to Incorporate Fitness & Nutrition into your Life was developed as a kick start to get you back into living a healthier life. - August 12, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale
Club Inhale/Exhale offers unlimited Fitness Class in Danvers, Billerica & all surrounding communities. Kelly & Michael from Club Inhale/Exhale state "these fitness classes are for everyone," and they believe that you should test drive your fitness program just as you do a new car. They guarantee that when you're done test driving you won't want to walk away. - August 06, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale
Segments such as, “Hey, “IS THIS THING ON?” and “JUNK IN YOUR TRUNK” are designed to bust myths about fitness and nutrition and help the audience determine what is fact and what is fiction. - August 01, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale
Matrix Strength and Fitness was purchased by Brendan Stapleton, who owns 2 local Fitness Together studios. The combination of the great existing product of Matrix with the Fitness Together will make this facility a must for all Wilmington residents. - July 09, 2014 - Fitness Together New England
Contract Logix partners with Consensus Commercial Management Limited to deliver unparalleled contract management services to organizations worldwide. More specifically, the partnership will aid those who are in need of exceptional contract management while going through a merger or acquisition. - July 01, 2014 - Contract Logix, LLC
Since 2011, the unique partnership between Contract Logix, LLC and Sertifi has been able to deliver more efficiency throughout the contract management process than ever before. By integrating Sertifi’s e-Signature capability within the Contract Logix system, users are able to lower their operating... - June 25, 2014 - Contract Logix, LLC
New Contract Logix white paper explains how to “sell” contract management systems to management teams in order to discover missed business opportunities, identify potential cost savings across multiple contracts, and avoid missed deadlines. - June 17, 2014 - Contract Logix, LLC
VOmax, an online and custom designer, retailer and manufacturer of performance active wear, including sports apparel, announced that it has reached a new agreement with Amazon.com, the world's largest online retailer, to carry its line of National Basketball Association (NBA) and Major League Soccer... - June 05, 2014 - VOmax
Contract Logix, LLC, a leading provider of contract management software, is announcing the release of its Application Programming Interface (API) as part of their software version 14 release this month. This addition to the Contract Logix contract management system will allow customers to send, receive, and sync data instantly, making it easy for users to merge their critical software applications into one, unified system. This real-time data integration simplifies the contract process. - June 03, 2014 - Contract Logix, LLC
Contract Logix, LLC has teamed up with DocuSign, The Global Standard for Digital Transaction Management ™. Together, Contract Logix and DocuSign are helping customers achieve the benefits of keeping business digital – including faster speed to results, lower costs, and a better customer experience.
DocuSign... - May 27, 2014 - Contract Logix, LLC
Contract Logix, LLC is announcing the release of their new contract request module. This addition to their software will empower self-service sales teams by allowing them to automatically generate contracts that are strictly governed by their customers’ business rules. This greatly simplifies and shortens the sales process, which leads to faster revenue recognition and a more efficient use of expensive and often under-staffed legal teams. - May 21, 2014 - Contract Logix, LLC
Contract Logix released a new white paper titled, “How to Successfully Implement a Contract Management Solution.” This paper explores the key elements of an effective contract management implementation strategy, including best practices, so your organization has all the tools it needs to be successful. - April 09, 2014 - Contract Logix, LLC
FieldTurf is pleased to announce significant changes to its business structure in New England in order to strengthen its customer commitment, taking a strong direct to customer approach for installation, sales, and after-sales customer service in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode... - March 27, 2014 - FieldTurf
Clarissa, a Vietnam war widow from Kansas, travels to Taiwan to be in the same place her air force pilot husband was deployed before he was shot down over China. Distraught and lonely, Clarissa falls madly in love with the handsome, charismatic half Taiwanese, half Japanese doctor who is treating her for back ailments. - February 28, 2014 - Bookbaby.com
2014 Massachusetts Baseball Umpire Association (MBUA) Patching Clinic - January 16, 2014 - Greater Lowell Baseball Umpires Association
Club Inhale/Exhale Fitness & Nutrition Design, Middlesex County, & Northshore’s fastest growing Private Fitness & Nutrition Design Studio, announces an exclusive 6 Week Body Transformation Weight Loss Challenge. - January 14, 2014 - Club Inhale Exhale
Mia Bella is owned and operated by Amanda Meads, a professional and experienced consultant in the marketing and promotions industry, specializing in areas such as literature design and brand exposure. - October 14, 2013 - Mia Bella Marketing
Ten days to competition would seem almost impossible to imagine, but following a training and meal plan over the past four months made Heather a contender. Heather attributes her readiness to training at Club Inhale / Exhale and at the gym, as well as working with fitness coach Mike to build muscle by focusing on one or two major muscle groups each day. - September 14, 2013 - Club Inhale Exhale
6 Week New Year’s Fitness Body Transformation Challenge with Guaranteed Results - December 19, 2012 - Club Inhale Exhale
Anton’s Cleaners was presented with the 2012 Community Excellence Award by the Family Business Association (FBA). In addition to the award, the Family Business Association has generously donated a check in the amount of $1,500 to Caring Partners, the 501c (3) arm of Anton’s Cleaners.
Caring... - December 15, 2012 - Family Business Association
Club Inhale / Exhale owners Kelly LaCasse & Michael LoColle, have designed this program for those serious about getting back into shape before the holidays and starting a new lifestyle change. This intense challenge will deliver visible results in only 6 weeks. To achieve the best results, a 100% commitment is required. - October 27, 2012 - Club Inhale Exhale