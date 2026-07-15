Massachusetts: Lowell News
Discover, Make, Connect: FAB26 Boston Opens Its Doors to the World, July 27
FAB26 Boston, a conference on digital fabrication and making, returns to where the Fab Lab movement began to celebrate 25 years of global impact. From July 27–31, more than 1,200 participants from around the world will gather in Boston and Cambridge for 250+ talks, workshops, exhibitions, and networking events exploring the future of technology, education, and innovation. New this year: the Kid Lab Pass, inspiring the next generation of makers through hands-on STEAM experiences - July 15, 2026 - The Fab Foundation
Stannah Stairlifts Named ConsumerAffairs’ Best Overall Stairlift Company for 2026
Stannah also earned 2026 Buyer’s Choice Awards in all four ConsumerAffairs stairlift award categories. - June 09, 2026 - Stannah Stairlifts
PDI Acquires Chemical Systems Services Inc. Assets; Expanding Industrial Scrubbing and Air Handling Capabilities
Plastics Design Industries (“PDI”), a provider of custom plastic fabrication and engineered solutions for cleanroom, chemical, and controlled-environment applications, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of select assets of Chemical Systems Services Inc. (“Chemical Systems”) in an asset purchase transaction. - March 11, 2026 - Plastic Design Industries
The Freshmaker Opens New Interior Design Studio in Andover, MA
The Freshmaker has opened a new interior design studio in Andover, Massachusetts, located within a historic mill building that houses a vibrant artist collective. Founded by interior designer Stacey Martin, the studio marks a shift from a home-based practice to a collaborative creative environment, offering new opportunities for artisan partnerships while continuing to serve residential clients throughout Greater Boston and New England. - January 27, 2026 - The Freshmaker
53rd Annual North End Christmas Parade Presented by the North End Athletic Association Sunday December 14, 2025
For the 53rd year, the North End Athletic Association will bring Santa to visit the residents of the North End. Santa will arrive by helicopter on Sunday December 14, 2025 at 12:30pm at the Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue. - December 02, 2025 - North End Athletic Association
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Through Durham, NH, June 21–22, to Raise Funds for ALS Research
On June 21, hundreds of cyclists will ride through Durham, NH, as part of the Tri-State Trek—New England’s premier ALS fundraising bike ride. This inspiring event raises critical funds for the ALS Therapy Development Institute, a nonprofit biotech leading the charge in developing effective treatments for ALS. The Trek brings together local families, riders, and volunteers in a powerful show of support for those living with this devastating disease. - June 16, 2025 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Peter N. Gitau’s Newly Released "Overcoming the Spirit of Slavery" is a Compelling Exploration of True Freedom Through Faith
“Overcoming the Spirit of Slavery” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peter N. Gitau is a thought-provoking examination of the struggle for both physical and spiritual freedom, drawing lessons from biblical history and applying them to modern life. - February 27, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
International Eating Champion James Webby to Compete in Fried Chicken Eating Contest at Nan's
International Eating Champion James Webby to Compete in Fried Chicken Eating Contest at Nan's - Local Fried Chicken Fans Will Have a "Rare Opportunity" to See a World-Class Eater in Action - September 04, 2024 - Nan's Market
Winbrook Donates $1,200 Worth of Items to the Italian Home for Children
Winbrook Inc., a leading provider of print and promotional product sourcing, brand management, and logistics, is proud to announce a generous donation of over $1,200 worth of items to the Italian Home for Children, located in Jamaica Plain, MA. This donation included a variety of toys, writing utensils and bags for the children, as well as thoughtful gifts for the dedicated staff. - August 24, 2024 - Winbrook
Merrimac Industrial Sales Donates Lifesaving Equipment to Haverhill, Mass. Fire Department
A $5,000 high-powered chop saw used to get victims out of crashed vehicles was donated to the Haverhill, Massachusetts Fire Department by Merrrimac Industrial Sales, a local tool store and contract manufacturer. - July 03, 2024 - Merrimac Industrial Sales
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
The 9th Annual Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic
The Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic Basketball Tournament which first started in the mid-1970’s returns to the court with equal billing for the girls and boys teams. - January 05, 2023 - Commonwealth Motors
The Alliance, Powered by Mako Medical, Expands Into New Jersey
Mako Medical expands its presence into New Jersey. The Alliance is a national network of laboratories that are coming together to form one lf the largest labs in America. - December 30, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Jeff Rohr Named President of Acordex
Acordex Imaging + Mobile, a leading provider of Less-than-Truckload (LTL) fleet management solutions, is pleased to announce that Jeff Rohr has been named as President. Jeff Rohr will immediately assume the position. - October 10, 2022 - Acordex Imaging & Mobile
OMG, Original Massachusetts Growers, Since 1969, New Product Launch
New Company, New Product, Wellman Farm is launching OMG, Original Massachusetts Growers, Since 1969, a premier line of cannabis products in April 2022, and fine chocolate edibles and topical products in May, to the Massachusetts Adult-Use Cannabis market. - March 18, 2022 - Wellman Farm
Rochester Electronics Partners with Kyoto Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
Kyoto Semiconductor expands customer access worldwide and offers long-term customer support by providing Rochester Electronics with high-quality optical semiconductors for communication and sensing. - March 01, 2022 - Rochester Electronics, LLC
The Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic is Back in 2021
2021 Commonwealth Scholars Recognized at Pre-Tournament Banquet - December 17, 2021 - Commonwealth Motors
MedicaMetrix Announces CE Mark Approval for ProstaMetrix
This next-generation technology allows physicians to accurately measure the volume of the prostate gland using a minimally invasive medical device. - September 08, 2021 - Medica Metrix Inc.
Commonwealth Motors 30th Anniversary
Celebrating 30 years of Automotive Excellence in Lawrence, Massachusetts. - June 09, 2021 - Commonwealth Motors
Advanced Silicon Group Closes Seed Preferred Equity Offering and Adds Alan Watson and Sarah Kelly to Board
Advanced Silicon Group, Inc. (ASG), a pioneer in silicon nanotechnology focused on developing novel biosensors, announced today the closing of a $1,020,000 seed preferred stock offering led by Cherrystone Angel Group with participation by MIT Alumni Angels of Northern California, Sidecar Angels and other private investors and the addition of two new Directors, Alan Watson, PhD, MBA and Sarah Kelly, PhD to its Board of Directors. - May 16, 2021 - Advanced Silicon Group
Celine Atallah is Honored by the Top 100 Registry as the Attorney of the Year in the State of Massachusetts and is Due to be Featured in the Top 100 Lawyers Magazine
Celine Atallah, Founder of Atallah Law Group, is a highly distinguished attorney focusing on personal injury law, immigration law, real estate law, divorce and family matters, as well as wills, trusts and estates. She is being honored in the second quarter of 2021 as their Attorney of the Year in the State of Massachusetts. - April 15, 2021 - Top100 Registry Inc.
TimeLinx Project and Service Management Platform Are Added to the Sage Global Marketplace
TimeLinx, an industry leading project and service management software platform designed for the mid-market, today announced it has been added to Sage’s prestigious Global ISV Marketplace and allows access to their more than 2,000,000 global customers. - January 26, 2021 - TimeLinx Software
Victoria Kustov Earns NAR Designation in Senior Real Estate
Victoria Kustov with Elite Realty Experts has earned the nationally recognized Seniors Real Estate Specialist® designation from the SRES® Council of the National Association of REALTORS®. - August 11, 2020 - Victoria Kustov, Realtor, Elite Realty Experts
Joanna Schlansky and Vicky Kustov of Elite Realty Experts, Have Been Recognized by Boston Agent Magazine for Third Straight Year
Elite Realty Experts, one of Burlington, Massachusetts premier real estate brokerages, is pleased to announce that two of its agents, Victoria “Vicky” Kustov and Joanna Schlansky have been chosen to Boston Agent Magazine’s “Who’s Who” in real estate. This is the... - January 29, 2020 - Victoria Kustov, Realtor, Elite Realty Experts
Soul Warrior Consulting, Inc. and Pro-Fitness Plus Join Forces to Launch Their New Personal Training Team & StrongYOU(TM) Sessions
Michael from Soul Warrior Consulting states that Personal Training offers many benefits: faster results, avoid injury, lose fat and gain muscle, set realistic goals, accountability, lifelong exercise habits and more. - January 24, 2020 - Soul Warrior Consulting, Inc.
Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
BrainCo Announces FDA Approval Process for a More Affordable Smart Prosthetic Hand
The BrainCo prosthetic hand is an advanced and affordable smart prosthetic hand. It gives amputees the ability to intuitively control their prosthetic hand with unlimited gestures and grip patterns, making the prosthetic an innate extension of the user. - November 16, 2019 - BrainCo
Future Service Dog Named in Memory of Tyngsborough Police Officer
Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s... - September 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Merrimack Valley Overdose Awareness Day - #MillCityRemembers
Get involved to prevent the tragedy of overdose. Knowing how to prevent overdose does make all the difference. - July 15, 2019 - Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc.
TimeLinx Rolls Out “Channel First” for Sage and Infor Business Partners
Company’s sales model transformation brings channel-friendly pricing, support and terms - January 14, 2019 - TimeLinx Software
Elite Realty Experts Welcome Realtor Victoria "Vicky" Kustov
Vicky Kustov has joined Elite Realty Experts to continue to service the town of Burlington, MA and its surrounding areas. - January 11, 2019 - Elite Realty Experts, LLC
Road Warrior Tires, a Division of TRU Development Inc., Will be Opening Its New Warehouse in Los Angeles, California on Dec. 17, 2018
Road Warrior Tires proudly announces its partnership with trucktiresinc.com. Currently preparing for the grand opening of a new distribution center in Los Angeles, California, more details will soon follow. Located at: 4361 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90032 Due to a tremendous increase in... - December 16, 2018 - TRU Development Inc.
Vicky Kustov Was Featured in the Massachusetts Edition of Top Agent Magazine
Victoria Kustov of EXIT Premier Real Estate was featured in the Massachusetts Edition of Top Agent Magazine in December 2018. - December 03, 2018 - Victoria Kustov, Realtor, Elite Realty Experts
Bank NH Pavilion Receives Top Honors from CMA’s
Nominations were announced for the 7th Annual CMA Touring Awards and Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is proud to announce that it is amongst this prestigious list of nominees. Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion is one of the nominees for Venue of the Year, a 2018 CMA Touring Industry Award. - November 13, 2018 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Victoria Kustov Has Been Recognized in Boston Agent Magazine’s 2018 Who’s Who in Residential Real Estate
Boston Agent Magazine published its annual special issue, highlighting outstanding residential professionals in the Greater Boston area. - October 09, 2018 - Victoria Kustov, Realtor, Elite Realty Experts
Green Rush Packaging to Present on Marketing in Cannabis at CannaCon Boston
Green Rush Packaging is sharing best practices on marketing and advertising in the industry. - July 18, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging
Hollywood Legend Bill Duke's "Preying For Mercy" Film Available Now on Google Play
Follow Link or Cut and Paste: https://play.google.com/store/movies/details/Preying_for_Mercy?id=zTn2YfA_HrM With some heavy hitting acting from two time Emmy Winner Martha Byrne (As the World Turns, Gotham, Crisis) and veteran Jayson Gladstone, Preying for Mercy is hard hitting action/thriller film from director Bill Duke. Preying for Mercy is an on your seat thriller about a cop who has a hit put on him for a bust that went bad. - December 20, 2017 - David Wenzel
Marilisa's Fashion, Grand Opening at The Mall of New Hampshire
Marilisa’s Fashion Inc. announces its grand opening of Marilisa’s Manchester, a women’s boutique. To celebrate the kick off, the grand opening will include 10% off all merchandise and a mini fashion show from 1 -2 pm. The first 100 customers will receive a swag bag with their... - August 18, 2017 - Marilisa's Fashion Inc
Winbrook, Inc. Acquires RPM
Acquisition makes 51 year old Winbrook the largest New England based provider of branded print, promotional, packaging, display, fulfillment and digital solutions to the banking, credit union and financial service industries. - May 01, 2017 - Winbrook
INIRAM Puts Best Foot Forward at EASTEC
INIRAM will be exhibiting at EASTEC in West Springfield, MA, May 16-18, 2017. INIRAM will be putting on a "show within a show" by milling the famous "Hermle High Heel" right in the booth, with the benefit of five axis, CNC machining. - April 17, 2017 - INIRAM
J/Brice Design International Launches Legal Quest to Keep Star Iranian Hotel Designer in the United States
American businesses often want to keep superstar professionals from abroad. But the path to a Green Card is fraught with complexity, confusion and legal fees. This is the case for an Iranian hotel designer who graduated from a Boston university and wants to continue working with J/Brice Design International Inc. The irony: "J/Brice designs hotels in the Middle East and her understanding of what those clients want is steeped in her personal and cultural sensibilities," says Jeffrey Ornstein, CEO - April 11, 2017 - J/Brice Design International
Lab Rat Gifts Expands Into Three New Locations in New Hampshire
Local science-themed gift store opens three new locations throughout the Granite State. - July 30, 2016 - Lab Rat Gifts
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Honors Karin L. Ciance, DNP, RN, as 2016 Professional of the Year
Karin L. Ciance, DNP, RN, of Holden, Massachusetts, has recently been recognized as a 2016 Professional of the Year by Strathmore’s Who’s Who for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Community Health Nursing. - May 12, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who
Trender Research’s OTT Magazine Acquires IPTV Magazine
Trender Research Inc.’s Over-the-Top Video division announced today the acquisition of IPTV Magazine and related digital assets. Trender Research is the publisher of OTT Magazine (www.OTTexec.com/magazine) and producer of the OTT Executive Summit (www.OTTexec.com) series of conferences focused on internet TV and streaming video. The acquisition begins a major focus for Trender Research in 2016 to increase its media and information services serving the rapidly growing OTT industry. - January 19, 2016 - Trender Research, Inc.
2nd Annual Craft Beer Walk Brings 500 Attendees to Historic Downtown Lowell Business
19 Craft Breweries hosted in 19 local businesses attracted over 500 attendees to historic Downtown Lowell last Saturday for Made In Lowell’s 2nd annual Craft Beer Walk. The event, which was designed to showcase local business, offered a great opportunity for visitors to experience what... - November 20, 2015 - Made In Lowell
Made in Lowell Powers Craft Beer Walk with Veloxity
Attendees of 2015 Craft Beer Walk Able to Charge Mobile Devices via Veloxity Kiosks - November 13, 2015 - Made In Lowell
Women’s Only Fitness Studio Makes Splash at Lakeside Park
An all new fitness studio has arrived in Wakefield MA, bringing women a variety of group exercise classes that are fun, affordable, and effective. - September 16, 2015 - Fitness Balanced LLC
The Mountain Club on Loon Resort & Spa in Lincoln, NH Has Been Recognized as a Top-Performing Resort by Travelers on TripAdvisor®
TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence Recipients Represent Top 10 Percent of Businesses Listed on World's Largest Travel Site. - August 31, 2015 - Mountain Club on Loon Resort & Spa
Club Inhale / Exhale, LLC is Holding Their 4 Workshop Series Starting on July 14th with How to Make Fitness & Nutrition a LifeStyle on July 14th at 8pm. Billerica, MA
This workshop will educate you on how to budget your time, giving back to you, figuring out how many calories you need, & your macronutrient breakdown, tips on how to start slow into a workout program. Out of the box ideas on workouts & more. How to Make Fitness & Nutrition a LifeStyle was developed as a kick start to get you back into living a healthier life. - July 02, 2015 - Club Inhale Exhale
Multilingual Millennial's Movement Empowers Y & Z Generations
Are Millennials the lost generation? Mention Millennials, Generation Y or 20-Somethings and debate ensues over whether young Americans are the best generation yet or their promise precedes their good deeds. - March 18, 2015 - R.J. Tolson