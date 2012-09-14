PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Ridgeview Medical Center and PrairieCare Medical Group Enter Agreement to Jointly Operate New Integrated Behavioral Health Service in Waconia Ridgeview Medical Center (Ridgeview), an independent health care system of hospitals, clinics and specialty services, and PrairieCare Medical Group (PCMG), one of the region’s largest providers of inpatient and outpatient psychiatric care, announced today that they are partnering to offer new integrated... - August 02, 2019 - PrairieCare

Star Tribune Names Daugherty Business Solutions a 2019 Top Workplace Daugherty Business Solutions has been included in the Minneapolis Star Tribune's Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota list. Daugherty continues to hit significant milestones because the size of its team keeps growing. And to support the recent surge of employees, Daugherty is expanding its physical footprint by more than 50 percent, moving their team into a newly-built modern workplace and development center located on the 14th floor of the 8500 Tower at Normandale Lakes Office Park. - June 17, 2019 - Daugherty Business Solutions

Avionté Takes 25th Spot on the 2018 Twin Cities Fast 50 List Staffing software provider Avionté is named one of the year’s 50 top Twin Cities companies for revenue growth. - October 31, 2018 - Avionte Staffing Software

Macs4u.com Announces Physical Expansion, Additional Client Services Macs4u.com, the premier online resource for refurbished Mac computers, has announced it has moved into new, much larger physical space, enabling much faster scaling of their ability to serve their fast-growing clientele with professionally refurbished Apple computers and other products. - October 01, 2018 - Macs4u

The American Pizza Team Wins Top Honors at the World Pizza Championships in Parma, Italy Held April 9-11 World Champion Pizza Maker Randy Hueffmeier of Randy's Pizza and Randy’s Gluten Free was out done by daughter and pizza aficionado Sarah Hueffmeier. Sarah, the youngest American (quite possible the youngest person in the world) to ever compete at the World Pizza Championships, did incredible. Not... - April 12, 2018 - Randy's Pizza

SnoreCare's Nose Vents Received Award and Commendations for Providing a Solution to Loud Snoring A year after its release, SnoreCare's Nose Vents are receiving massive commendations from all over the world. The sleep aide nose vents help loud snorers and people with sleep apnea by maximizing airflow in the nasal passage. - March 05, 2018 - SnoreCare

Pest Soldier's Ultrasonic Pest Controller Earns Positive Reviews and Receives Order Surge After Release Pest Soldier's Ultrasonic Pest Controller continues to earn commendations and positive reviews from users, months after its initial release. It's the company's best repellent for unwanted creatures like cockroaches, rodents, flies, ants, mice, fleas and spiders. - March 04, 2018 - Pest Soldier

Avionté Staffing Software Announces Integration Partnership with NextCrew for Scheduling and Time Management Joint solution to provide improved service and efficiencies for staffing clients. - February 22, 2018 - Avionte Staffing Software

Digitr - A Student Hallway Pass App Developed by a 12-Year Old New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12 years... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr

Cheryl P. Larson, PA Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Cheryl P. Larson, PA, of Fridley, Minnesota has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of precision CNC Swiss Machined parts. About Cheryl P. Larson, PA Ms. Larson has over... - May 16, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Star Tribune Names Rejuv Medical a 2016 Top Workplace Rejuv Medical has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. The Top Workplaces special section was published in the Star Tribune on Sunday, June 26. Produced by the same team that compiles the 25-year-old Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies in... - February 07, 2017 - Rejuv Medical

Pampered Pets Pet Groomer Announces Grand Opening in Brainerd, MN Offering Premium Grooming at Affordable Prices A well groomed pet is much more likely to be happier and even healthier. Pampered Pets Pet Groomer is answering the call in Brainerd, MN, recently announcing their launch and offering a wide range of affordable pet grooming options, all handled by very experienced professionals. - January 03, 2017 - Pampered Pets LLC

Modular "IT Change Kit" Modernizes Organizational Change Management Cloud Solution Offers Choose-As-You-Go IT Change Management and Communication Tools. - June 28, 2016 - Frank IT Change Kit

Minnesota Vikings Installing UBU Sports Synthetic Turf System at U.S. Bank Stadium Vikings to become fifth NFL team to utilize scientifically advanced UBU Sports synthetic turf system as its stadium playing surface. - May 09, 2016 - UBU Sports

3097 Pounds Shed by Minnesotans in the Slim Down Challenge; Winners Announced The Slim Down Challenge, hosted by Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) of Minnesota, was a 16-week challenge for participants to improve their health and lose weight through their nutrition. Over 300 Minnesotans entered the Challenge, with 81 of them completing the full 16-week period, losing a total of 3097 pounds, and achieving substantial improvements in their health metrics as a result. - May 05, 2016 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating

Judy C. Magness Recognized as One of the Top 10 Women of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Judy C. Magness of Bemidji, Minnesota has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Women of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Judy C. Magness Mrs. Magness has over 23 years experience as a... - March 01, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

St. Cloud Homes for Heroes Affiliate Real Estate Agents Give Back to Over 100 Heroes and Their Families National Homes for Heroes Program Honors Brandon Johnson and Heidi Voigt for earning the prestigious 100 Heroes Served Club Award. - November 18, 2015 - Homes for Heroes

Judy C. Magness Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Judy C. Magness of Bemidji, Minnesota has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Judy C. Magness Ms. Magness has over 23 years experience as a School Counselor. She is a Senior Faculty... - August 19, 2015 - Strathmore Worldwide

Atheists Taking Soles at St. Paul Saints Baseball Game Local atheists are asking fans of the St. Paul Saints to leave their soles at the gate on Saturday, August 8, 2015 for “Atheist Night” at CHS Field. The Minnesota Atheists, Humanists of Minnesota, and Foundation Beyond Belief are partnering with the Saint Paul Saints minor league baseball... - July 24, 2015 - Minnesota Atheists

150+ Minnesotans Embark on an 18-Week Weight Loss Battle in the Slim Down Challenge On January 12, 2015, 150+ Minnesotans will be in the throes of a very public 18-week journey, competing against each other to lose the highest percentage of body weight. The one male and one female who achieves the largest percentage of weight loss by the end of the journey on May 11, 2015 will win either... - January 08, 2015 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating

Epicure Digital Present Creative and Effective Nutrition Labeling Solutions for K12 Schools at Minnesota MSNA Conference The novelty of the new Epicure Menu Board Signage solution are creative and effective nutritional labeling signage options to update daily changes on menu boards in school food cafeterias momentarily, in less than one minute. - August 02, 2014 - Epicure Digital

Free Analysis for Xcel Energy, Minnesota Power and Otter Tail Power Solar Rebate Program If you're an Xcel Energy, Minnesota Power or Otter Tail Power customer you have a limited opportunity to benefit from a new Minnesota Solar rebate. Receive a no cost-no obligation solar/cost analysis. Jan 1, 2014 through Feb 28, 2014, you can apply for a new solar rebate program. Find out if it makes economic cents for your home/business. This service is provided by "The Centsible Energy Hour, MN's "makes cents" call in Energy talk show. Saturday 3-4 pm on AM 1280 WWTC. www.Centsiblemedia.com. - January 02, 2014 - Centsible Media

Minnesota Pizza Champion Randy Hueffmeier Invited to the Gluten Free Expo in Brescia Italy the Largest of Its Kind Anywhere in the World Minnesota Pizza Champion Randy Hueffmeier of Oakdale, MN gets invite to the Gluten Free Expo in Brescia, Italy the Worlds Largest Expo dedicated solely to Gluten Free Foods and Products. While there Randy will participate in demonstrations, conferences, seminars and isles full of the latest and greatest... - November 18, 2013 - Randy's Pizza

Reality Today Forum Publications Offer Announcing Reality Today Forum Publications Offer: eBooks / Online Magazines / Forums® - April 30, 2013 - Reality Today Forum

Encryptomatic LLC Providing 1,000 Non-Profit Organizations with Free Email Encryption Software Encryptomatic LLC is providing a free 10-user license of PDF Postman valued at $399 to up to 1,000 U.S. IRS 501(C)(3) qualified non-profit organizations. To claim a free license, the organizations should complete the online purchase process for a 10-user license, and choose the “Pay by Check” option. Then, fax a copy of their IRS determination letter. - September 03, 2011 - Encryptomatic LLC

Enterologics, Inc. (OTCBB: ELGO.OB) Unveils Novel Business Strategy to Develop Live Biotherapeutics for Gastrointestinal Diseases Enterologics, Inc., a biotechnology company, is dedicated to the development of live biotherapeutic products for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, that it believes are poorly addressed by current therapies. Key examples include pouchitis, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn’s disease, ulcerative... - April 15, 2011 - enterologics, inc

Jazz Percussionist Releases New Album on Essence of Now Records Minneapolis-based jazz percussionist Dan Walzer releases his debut album entitled "Shine." - February 13, 2011 - Essence of Now Records L.L.C.

Cartoon Character Goes Coffee Cartoon character, Bean Buddy, opens first coffee shop in Blaine, MN. Already known for it's iPhone games, iPad games, pilot cartoon and national distributed merchandise, born and raised Minnesotan select home state for first coffee shop, which is to be a family run company. - December 11, 2010 - Bean Buddy LLC

InterDyn BMI Named to Accounting Technology's VAR 100 Accounting Technology, a magazine published monthly by SourceMedia, is pleased to announce that InterDyn BMI has been selected to its VAR 100 list for 2010. - September 01, 2010 - InterDyn BMI, A Columbus Company

Home Video Studio - Eagan Celebrates 17th International Win & 8-Year Business Anniversary Home Video Studio – Celebrated their 8th year in business with honors by receiving the Presidents Award “Best of Show” and four additional Hanley awards at the 10th annual Home Video Studio (HVS) Getaway in Las Vegas, NV. The Hanley Awards, HVS’ version of the Oscars, recognize... - August 30, 2010 - Kirk Douglas Video Productions

Success Computer Consulting, Inc., Becomes IBM Premier Business Partner Success Computer Consulting, providing network technology services to small and mid-market organizations in the Twin Cities, is named an IBM Premier Business Partner, demonstrating excellence in technical competency, customer satisfaction and solution design. - July 26, 2010 - Success Computer Consulting, Inc.

SAE Global Solutions Inc. Offers Easy Access for Website Hosting and Domain Name Registration Delivery and support for domain names registration and website hosting is easy. Enhance your site with today's hosting applications and utilities. They're all in one easy-to-access, quick-install location. - May 13, 2010 - Steve Ellstrom

MessageExport 1.5 Enhances the Email Export Capabilities of Microsoft(R) Outlook(R) Encryptomatic® LLC announced the release of MessageExport™ for Microsoft® Outlook®, version 1.5. MessageExport expands the ability of Outlook to export email messages and file attachments in a variety of formats, with a wide range of options for naming, copying and handling the messages. - April 27, 2010 - Encryptomatic LLC

Blog Community Helps 36 Families in Real Life Liz Logelin, a mother for only 27 hours before passing away, inspires thousands to help grieving families. The Liz Logelin Foundation grants $20,000 to grieving families. - March 26, 2010 - The Liz Logelin Foundation

Financial Mitigation Services Helps Save Companies Thousands on Credit Card Processing Financial Mitigation Services, an expense reduction specialist firm that focuses on credit card processing costs, has saved businesses across the country thousands of dollars in expenses without the need to switch credit card processing companies. - November 06, 2009 - Financial Mitigation Services

BI Consulting Group Honors PNC, LCRA, and Motorola with Inaugural Insight Award The BICG Insight Award recognizes excellence, innovation and creativity in the areas of business intelligence (BI) and enterprise performance management (EPM) - October 14, 2009 - BI Consulting Group

Minnesota Firm Launches Truly Biodegradable Shopping Bag to Replace Plastic - the Ecoplas™ 25 GreenLine Marketing will begin exclusive distribution of a truly biodegradable shopping bag, the Ecoplas™ 25 to replace traditional plastic shopping bags. These bags are strong, safe to use with food, printable, stable for long term storage, compostable, recyclable, priced comparably to plastic bags, in short, the most earth-friendly bags currently available. - September 09, 2009 - GreenLine Marketing

New MVCOM SDK Version 2.0, Software Component Makes It Easy to Integrate Email Content Into Their Applications, Access PST Files Without MAPI Encryptomatic® LLC today announced the general release of MVCOM™SDK version 2.0, a powerful software component for software developers who want to seamlessly integrate email content into their applications. MVCOM SDK (MVCOM) works across different email content formats including .MSG and .EML... - July 07, 2009 - Encryptomatic LLC

WomenBuild™ 2009 Kick-Off Raises Wall on Minneapolis Home Redefining the phrase "break a nail," several hundred women will descend on a South Minneapolis home this summer with power tools in hand as part of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s (TCHFH) WomenBuild™ project. To celebrate the accomplishments of local women in addressing poverty housing, Governor Tim Pawlenty has declared June 15 WomenBuild™ in Minnesota. - June 10, 2009 - Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity

Minneapolis Dentist Eliminates Dental Impression Discomfort with New High-Tech Digital Scanner Hopkins based dental office Shamblott Family Dentistry announces the arrival of the Cadent iTero™ Digital Impression System to create dental impressions with virtually no patient discomfort. - June 03, 2009 - Shamblott Family Dentistry

Pearson VUE Signs Exclusive Test Delivery Contract with Environmental Health Testing, LLC Pearson VUE to Deliver National Registry of Food Safety Professionals’TM Food Safety Manager Certification ExaminationTM with Environmental Health Testing. - April 22, 2009 - Environmental Health Testing

Exhibitors Asked to Judge Skyline Exhibits' Best New Product Contest and Enter to Win a Free Display Skyline Exhibits is holding a new product contest to call attention to its record group of new products. Skyline is asking exhibitors to go to the online contest at http://tinyurl.com/dzqlgv to judge which new Skyline trade show display product is the best. As incentive for judging the contest, Skyline... - April 21, 2009 - Skyline Exhibits

Graco® Launches New Fine Finish Spray Packages Graco introduces new Merkur™ high-performance spray packages for fine finish applications. These improved spray packages are designed to outlast and outperform other packages in their class. “The new features on these spray packages offer greater precision and increase efficiency to achieve... - March 28, 2009 - Graco Inc

Minnesota Siding Solutions is Announcing Their New Location and in House Solution Center Show Floor. Look for Their Sign Just Off Hwy 101 and Cty Rd 36 in Rogers, MN Minnesota Siding Solutions is a full service general contractor that has taken the average services you would receive as a consumer to another level above and beyond what you would expect from your everyday contractor. The name definitely doesn't say it all. MSS started out as an installer for other... - February 19, 2009 - Minnesota Siding Solutions

New House Plan Design Service Established Ahead of Housing Recovery Offers creative new designs and services to help builders and developers reshape their brand image. - January 14, 2009 - Simply Elegant Home Designs

Credit Cards Costing Business Profits The rise in fees related to accepting credit cards has increased for businesses in the U.S. - January 13, 2009 - Financial Mitigation Services

New Children's Picture Book: Five Baby Swans Cross the Bundoran Road In Stunning Photos, this picture book tells the story of how a swan mother and father overcame obstacles to get their five newly hatched babies across the busy Bundoran Road to the salt marsh on the other side. - January 06, 2009 - Jane Gilgun Books

Fall Community Arts, Craft, and Gift Sale, Anoka Armory Fall Community Arts, Craft, and Gift Sale, Anoka Armory Anoka MN Sept 27 - 28, 2008 Free Admission Sat. 9am - 4pm, Sun. 10am - 4pm - September 16, 2008 - Name Brand Guys

MVCOM Component for Software Developers Makes It Easy to Integrate Email Content Into Their Applications Encryptomatic® LLC today announced the availability of MVCOM™, a powerful software component for developers who need to incorporate email content into their applications across multiple email formats including .MSG and .EML formatted messages, and Microsoft®Outlook® .PST files when... - August 28, 2008 - Encryptomatic LLC