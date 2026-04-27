Minnesota: St. Cloud News
DSDN Day Returns May 1 with a Nationwide Focus on Connection for New and Expectant Parents
The Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network (DSDN) hosted its second annual DSDN Day on May 1, bringing families together through connection-focused programming, parent-led conversations, and a national $5 Connection Challenge to support families navigating a new diagnosis. - April 27, 2026 - Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network
InstaMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Qualifies on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio
InstaMD announced that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has been qualified on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio after completing the platform’s evaluation process. The qualification reflects alignment with criteria for intended use, value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, supporting scalable, workflow-integrated remote care delivery for healthcare organizations. - February 13, 2026 - InstaMD Inc.
PS Miner Introduces Payments with Crypto Wallets
Cloud mining platform PS Miner (psminer.com) announced it will integrate cryptocurrency wallet payment functionality into its service, simplifying the process for users interested in cloud mining. The platform also offers participants the opportunity to earn passive income through its various... - August 18, 2025 - PS Miner
Melkamu Negeri’s Newly Released "Life and Ministry" is a Powerful Testament of Faith, Resilience, and Cross-Cultural Ministry Leadership
“Life and Ministry: Narrating the Past for a Better Future” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melkamu Negeri is an inspiring autobiographical journey from rural Ethiopia to leading a thriving diaspora church in the United States, revealing profound lessons of service, sacrifice, and spiritual growth. - July 23, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Michael Wojahn’s New Book, "Land of Shadows: A Story of First Contact," is a Fascinating Science Fiction Novel That Follows Mankind as They Set Out from Earth
Fulton Books author Michael Wojahn, a retired farmer from Minnesota, has completed his most recent book, “Land of Shadows: A Story of First Contact”: a riveting tale of the first alien encounters that mankind has as they begin to explore the wider known universe. “As man expands... - July 01, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Kyle D. W. Lauria’s New Book, “A Blooming Compendium: A College and Young Adult Years,” is a Series of Poems and Short Stories Exploring Growth and Transformation
Recent release “A Blooming Compendium: A College and Young Adult Years” from Page Publishing author Kyle D. W. Lauria is a compelling assortment of poetry, short stories, and philosophical dialogues that explores life’s challenges, growth, and the pursuit of one's passions, offering a diverse blend of genres to captivate readers. - March 31, 2025 - Page Publishing
Author Bonny Mack’s New Book, "Finley's Farm: A Little Tomte on a Big Mission," is a Charming Story of a Tomte Who Must Learn to Trust Humans After Discovering a New Home
Recent release “Finley's Farm: A Little Tomte on a Big Mission” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bonny Mack is a compelling story that centers around a tomte named Finley who is searching for a new farm to call home. After finding the perfect place, Finley must learn to trust the young boy who lives there in order to help him improve the farm. - March 18, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Judith Razieli’s New Book, "Sammy the Silly Skunk," is a Riveting Story That Centers Around a Fearful Skunk Who is Forced to Acknowledge and Face His Fears
Fulton Books author Judith Razieli, a retired licensed psychologist and former member of Books Alive, a group that reads and acts out stories for children, has completed her most recent book, “Sammy the Silly Skunk”: a charming tale that follows a skunk named Sammy who is chased around... - March 14, 2025 - Fulton Books
Anthony Olinzock and Robert Hutchinson’s New Book, "Visual Basic for Applications: Projects for PowerPoint," is a Comprehensive Guide to Microsoft’s Programming Language
Fulton Books authors Anthony Olinzock, a professor emeritus of Mississippi State University, and Robert Hutchinson, a data center engineer at BNY Mellon, have completed their most recent book, “Visual Basic for Applications: Projects for PowerPoint”: an insightful guide to learning and... - March 14, 2025 - Fulton Books
CS Consulting Releases New Minnesota Cannabis Licensing Support Package
For those seeking cannabis dispensary or cultivation licenses in Minnesota, CS Consulting offers affordable application support. Customers will work directly with the company owner, Jennifer Martin, to get cannabis application documents ready to upload to the Office of Cannabis Management licensing... - March 03, 2025 - CS Consulting
Lakeville Chiropractor Published in Medical Journal
Cody Rodewald, owner of Align Chiropractic in Lakeville, had a study published recently in the Journal of Contemporary Chiropractic on the "Non-surgical Chiropractic Management of a Massive Lumbar Disc Extrusion." - February 20, 2025 - Align Chiropractic Lakeville
Kristy Scholar’s Newly Released "Good Things Happen Most of the Time, But Bad Things Happen... Sometimes" is a Children’s Book That Gently Explores Life's Ups and Downs
“Good Things Happen Most of the Time, But Bad Things Happen... Sometimes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kristy Scholar is a thoughtful and comforting book that helps children understand and process both joyful and difficult moments in life. - February 18, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pat Skinner’s Newly Released "From the Ground Up" is an Inspiring Reflection on Life, Faith, and Understanding
“From the Ground Up” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pat Skinner offers readers a thoughtful exploration of personal growth, spiritual wisdom, and the value of authentic experiences. - February 18, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Sam Thunde’s Newly Released "First-Class Citizen of a Third-World Country" is a Compelling Exploration of Life, Culture, and Resilience in Africa
“First-Class Citizen of a Third-World Country” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sam Thunde offers readers a richly detailed autobiography that not only chronicles the author’s early life in Malawi but also challenges stereotypes about Africa through its vivid cultural depictions and introspective themes. - January 21, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
LVI Supply Now Offers TrackGrip Skid Steer Track Attachments
Partnership between Bemidji-based LVI Supply and New Zealand's TrackGrip Enhances Access to Innovative Traction Solutions in Minnesota. - January 07, 2025 - LVI Supply
Sherry Borsvold’s Newly Released "Peter Le Frog’s Adventures" is a Whimsical Tale of Love, Music, and Adventure
“Peter Le Frog’s Adventures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherry Borsvold is a delightful children’s story that explores themes of love, perseverance, and the power of music through the enchanting journey of a frog on a quest for true love. - January 03, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Sharon Donovan’s New Book, "Forever," is a Poignant Novel That Explores the Challenges a Young Couple Faces While Fulfilling Their Promise of a Forever Love
Recent release “Forever” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sharon Donovan is a stirring tale that follows two young lovers as they commit to love each other forever. Despite their vow, Daniel and Kristin learn that love is something they must keep working at rather than a passive connection that can last without effort. - December 24, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Dimebit.com Set to Revolutionize Online Gaming in Canada with Launch on November 10, 2024
Dimebit.com announces its official entry into the Canadian online gaming market with the launch of its casino and sports betting platform. - November 10, 2024 - Dimebit
Brilliant Metrics Announces Hands-On Account-Based Marketing Workshop
Brilliant Metrics is excited to announce its upcoming Account-Based Marketing (ABM) workshop on November 12, 2024. This intensive, hands-on session is designed for marketing professionals looking to implement or enhance their ABM strategies without significant upfront software investments. - October 24, 2024 - Brilliant Metrics
Michael James Babin’s Newly Released “The Lift: From God’s Hands” is an Uplifting Spiritual Journey
“The Lift: From God’s Hands” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael James Babin is an inspiring account of divine encounters and personal transformation, emphasizing the power of faith, hope, and God's love in overcoming life's challenges. - September 04, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Driip IV Expands Into a Brand-New Space in Wayzata, MN; Offering Innovative IV Nutrient Therapy and Healing Services
Driip IV has moved to a beautiful space in Wayzata where they continue to offer cutting-edge services like IV nutrient therapy and other innovative treatments with a functional medicine approach. - September 02, 2024 - Driip
Christian Williams’s Newly Released "The Outpouring of a Godly Spirit in the Working Environment" is a Profound Reflection on Faith and Stewardship
“The Outpouring of a Godly Spirit in the Working Environment” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christian Williams is a thought-provoking exploration of the intersection between spirituality and the workplace. Through personal anecdotes and biblical insights, Williams examines the role of God’s presence in the natural world and the importance of stewardship in creating a healthy, vibrant environment. - May 31, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
M4 Engineering Inc. Announces the Opening of Midwest Technical Center
M4 Engineering Inc., a leading Engineering firm in conceptual design, analysis, and prototype development is happy to announce that it has opened an office in Shakopee, MN. This office aims to leverage M4’s extensive experience in Aerospace and advanced materials and assist commercial companies, startups, and government agencies in driving innovation and pushing technology envelopes. - February 29, 2024 - M4 Engineering
Precious Ndlovu’s Newly Released “Sermons To My Children” is a Collection of Insightful Guidance for Upcoming Generations
“Sermons To My Children” from Christian Faith Publishing author Precious Ndlovu is an empowering message of the importance of personal and spiritual awareness and growth throughout one’s life. - February 28, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
DSB Rock Island Announces New Partner
Justin Spinler, CPA, promoted to Partner, Tax at DSB Rock Island, a top-rated public accounting firm located in the Twin Cities. - February 15, 2024 - DSB Rock Island | Business + Wealth Management Partners
Rachael KraMer’s Newly Released “Happy, Healthy, Healed And Want the Same for You” is a Potent Biographical Study
“Happy, Healthy, Healed And Want the Same for You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachael KraMer is an emotionally charged reflection on a challenging journey that led to a new awareness of the interconnectedness of physical, mental, and spiritual health. - February 14, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Dr. Anthony Ikechukwu Akubue’s New Book, “My Life: Of Faith in God and Divine Interventions,” Explores How the Author’s Life Has Been Influenced by the Lord
Recent release “My Life: Of Faith in God and Divine Interventions” from Page Publishing author Dr. Anthony Ikechukwu Akubue is a poignant autobiographical account that documents the author’s journey through life and how, through the incredible grace of God, he has been divinely influenced down a path of successes and triumphs. - February 09, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Pamela Ingram May’s New Book, "Growing Up on the Farm," is an Adorable Story of a Young Girl Who Learns to Appreciate Her Childhood on Her Family’s Farm
Recent release “Growing Up on the Farm” from Covenant Books author Pamela Ingram May is a riveting tale that follows a young girl named May, whose family moves out to the country to raise her on a farm. As May continues to grow, she discovers just how fun being on a farm can be, but as time passes, will she feel the same way about country living? - February 06, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author T.J. Nsoyuni’s New Book, "The United States of America: My Country of Destiny," is an Inspiring Tale of New Beginnings and the American Dream
Recent release “The United States of America: My Country of Destiny” from Page Publishing author T.J. Nsoyuni is an uplifting story inspired by his personal experiences, from his formative years in his native Camaroon through his eventful journey toward US citizenship. - December 04, 2023 - Page Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Parasol Wellness Collaborative Hosts Back to Wellness Open House Events
Parasol Wellness Collaborative is excited to announce upcoming Back to Wellness Open House Events. These events will be held at both Maple Grove and Otsego locations, and all are invited to come and experience healing spaces, meet collaborators, and learn about new ways to optimize... - September 28, 2023 - Parasol Wellness Collaborative
Erbert & Gerbert's Have Launched Three New Cheesesteak Sandwiches
Erbert & Gerbert's, the Midwest sandwich chain, is introducing three Cheesesteak sandwiches. - May 17, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
Reduce Stress, Anxiety, and Improve Mental Health with Ron Henderson, the Fitness King's New Book "Activate Your Inner Shark"
Solutions for Youth Violence. - May 11, 2023 - Fitness King Inc.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota Partners with STEM Fuse and Career Highways to Expand Early Workforce Development Initiatives
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota is partnering with STEM Fuse, a STEM-focused curriculum provider, to bring "Career Highways," an AI-Powered Career Development platform to students. Helping students showcase their skills and explore opportunities within STEM and CTE (career tech) pathways. - March 06, 2023 - STEM Fuse
Erbert & Gerbert’s Brings Back the Bornk Tuna Sandwich
Erbert & Gerbert's tuna sandwich, the Bornk, is back for a limited time. Come into any of the Erbert & Gerbert’s locations today and get Bornked! Customers can conveniently order online or via mobile app for take-out, in-store, or delivery. - February 22, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
MAKO Medical Expands Popular ASPT-Accredited Phlebotomy Program
Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories expands accredited phlebotomy school to develop and train new students. - December 31, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
The Alliance, Powered by Mako Medical, Expands Into New Jersey
Mako Medical expands its presence into New Jersey. The Alliance is a national network of laboratories that are coming together to form one lf the largest labs in America. - December 30, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Maggie Thoemke’s New Book, “The Yellow Barrette,” Follows Three People’s Thrilling and Bone-Chilling Search for a Brutal Killer on the Streets of New York
Fulton Books author Maggie Thoemke has completed her most recent book, “The Yellow Barrette”: a gripping and vigorous novel about the search for the murderer who killed a young girl. Morgan Greenwood had a pretty average life, working a stressful job and navigating through her... - December 19, 2022 - Fulton Books
HUNGHRI, Minnesota-Based Nonprofit Unifying the Heartland Through Music, Food, and the Arts to Create a World Free of Hunger
HUNGHRI was founded in 2022 and stands for Heartland Unified Now Global Hunger Relief Initiative. By using the power of the great unifiers — music, food, and the arts — HUNGHRI is bringing the heartland together with the purpose of creating a world free of hunger. Their events, social entrepreneurship, and programs enable people to support a hunger-free world in their everyday lives to raise both funds and awareness towards zero hunger. - November 29, 2022 - HUNGHRI
Minneapolis' Only 24 Hour Restaurant Relocates and Expands to Include a Drag Venue, Craft Cocktail Lounge and 2 Outdoor Patios
The Nicollet Diner has transformed the once iconic Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse downtown Minneapolis into their modern take on the classic 24 hour diner, a new drag venue and a craft cocktail lounge in Nicollet Mall. The grand opening of the new drag venue, Roxy's Cabaret is Saturday, October 1 with a cocktail reception at 5:30 PM in the craft cocktail lounge, On the RoX and a drag show in the Cabaret at 7PM with limited availability for press. - September 27, 2022 - The Nicollet Diner
Small Company Takes on Large Conglomerates with First-in-Class DURA-EEZ™ Technology
Great Northern Door Co, a manfacturer of finely handcrafted doors, is pleased to announce it is now recognized under the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for its new DURA-EEZ™ line of composite entry and garage doors. Featuring a proprietary assembly process, DURA-EEZ™ doors are designed to mimic the timeless appeal of natural wood while leveraging ultra durable materials that require little maintenance or upkeep and provide outstanding long-term value. - September 13, 2022 - Great Northern Door Co
Yetzer Home Store Expands
Yetzer Home Store expands the brand with additional second store in Forest Lake, MN and many more planned. - September 01, 2022 - Yetzer Home Store
CESO Finance Taps Ropia Consulting to Bolster Federal Compliance Service Offering for School Districts
CESO Finance entered into an exclusive partnership with Ropia Consulting, led by finance industry veteran Adrienne Mutzenberger, CPA. This strategic partnership enables CESO Finance to assist K-12 school districts in federal compliance as it relates to the administration of federal funds. - August 06, 2022 - CESO
Dashe & Thomson Appoints Rose Benedicks as New CEO
Dashe & Thomson announced today that Rose Benedicks has been appointed CEO of the company, effective July 17. An experienced business leader, Benedicks succeeds former CEO Connell Smith, as he retires. Benedicks comes to us from LEO Learning, part of Learning Technologies Group (LTG) where she... - July 25, 2022 - Dashe & Thomson
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-Based Mako Medical & Mako Medical Laboratories Launches a New Monkeypox Test
Chad Price, CEO of Mako Medical, recently announced his team has developed a monkeypox test. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Alternative Liquidity Index LP Announces Offer to Purchase Class A-1 Notes, of Zohar III, Limited
Alternative Liquidity Index, LP, has announced an offer to purchase for cash, up to a maximum principal amount of $150,000,000 in the Class A-1 Notes of Zohar III, Limited. The Issuer and its affiliates have gone through a long and contentious bankruptcy process lasting for several years, and this offer provides an opportunity for investors to get liquidity for their investment. - May 26, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
MGK Acquired DeBug Brands from Agro Logistic Systems, Inc.
MGK, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical Company, announces the purchase of the DeBug® brand of neem products from Agro Logistic Systems, Inc. The DeBug range of products provides growers with a portfolio of solutions for insect control across a broad base of pests and crops. MGK’s plan is to incorporate neem into its product development process and deliver innovative solutions to multiple markets for decades to come. - March 31, 2022 - MGK
Alternative Liquidity Index Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in alpha-En Corporation
Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced an offer to purchase up to 2,000,000 Shares of alpha-En Corporation at a premium to the most recent trading price. - January 28, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Alternative Liquidity Index Announces Offer to Purchase Shares in Nuo Therapeutics, Inc.
Alternative Liquidity Index LP has announced an offer to purchase up to 1,820,000 Shares of Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. at a premium to the most recent trading price. - January 20, 2022 - Alternative Liquidity GP LLC
Holy Spirit Activation in Kingdom Culture School of Ministry with Kristen D'Arpa
Get equipped, activated, and launched into ministry. Be a part of an international community. Join Kristen D'Arpa for the next online Kingdom Culture School of Ministry, starting January 27, 2022. Students learn to Deeply Connect to Jesus, Be at Rest in Their Identity, Confidently Minister in... - January 11, 2022 - Kristen D'Arpa