Missouri: Joplin News
New Book Offers Practical Solutions to Prevent Suicide in Jails and Prisons
A correctional psychiatrist's 25-year journey into the hidden causes of suicide behind bars, and the practical lessons that can save lives and prevent lawsuits. - June 24, 2026 - Dr. A.E. Daniel with Daniel Forensic Psychiatric
The Dorper Sheep Society Advances the Way Ranchers Think About Resources
The American Dorper Sheep Breeders' Society illustrates an innovative way to increase the ROI for everyday ranchers. Adding Dorper Sheep to a cattle operation now shows that you can double the return on your land resources. These two coexist without harm to either species while adding value to your land and pocketbook. Adding sheep to a cattle operation can diversify assets with a quick return on investment. - December 24, 2025 - ADSBS
Tiffany Gustafson & Illustrator Anthony Griffin’s New Book, "Doodling Ben Coodle," is a Charming Story of an Imaginative Ant Whose Love of Doodling Soon Gets Out of Hand
Fulton Books author Tiffany Gustafson and illustrator Anthony Griffin have completed their most recent book, “Doodling Ben Coodle”: a heartfelt tale that centers around Ben, an artistic ant who loves to doodle, but soon discovers that spending his days doodling and doing nothing else... - August 13, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Johnny Franklin Tevis’s New Book, "Samantha's Great Adventures," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who Finds Herself in a World Where All Her Dreams Come to Life
Recent release “Samantha's Great Adventures” from Page Publishing author Johnny Franklin Tevis is a captivating tale that centers around Samantha, who finds a doorway to a magical land where everything she can think up suddenly becomes reality. As she journeys through this strange world, Samanta finds a brand-new friend, and together they embark on a thrilling adventure of magic and fun. - May 28, 2025 - Page Publishing
Rep. Ryan Rose Announces Re-Election Campaign for Arkansas House District 48
State Representative Ryan Rose (R – Van Buren/Ft. Smith) officially announced his candidacy for re-election Wednesday, seeking a third term representing Arkansas House District 48. - May 21, 2025 - Ryan Rose for Arkansas
Area Insurance Professional Receives “Noble Achievement Award”
Neil Bruce Porter Receives Highest Honorary Award from American Equity, a Top Fixed Index Annuity Provider American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company®, a leading issuer of fixed index and fixed rate annuities, announces Neil Bruce Porter, President, Advisor, and Founder of The Resource... - November 15, 2024 - The Resource Center, Inc.
Author Kathy Kite's New Audiobook, "Super Nova," Follows a Young Girl Who, After Being Isolated Due to Her Condition, Experiences Her First Encounter with Love
Recent audiobook release “Super Nova” from Audiobook Network author Kathy Kite is a compelling novel that centers around Abby Gates, a young woman who has lived shut off from the world due to her condition and learned all she knows from reading books. But after the loss of her mother, Abby enters the real world only to discover that life and love is not always as happy as it is in her books. - August 21, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Author Joe Jackson’s New Book, "My Encounter With Two Angels," is the Author’s Encounter with the Divine and How It Changed His Life
Recent release “My Encounter With Two Angels” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joe Jackson is his recollection of not just the first encounter of the two angels but many times he’s felt the presence of angles in his life and the way its influenced his life. - May 07, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Madelyn Sibbett’s Newly Released "Farmer Steve and the Perfectly Imperfect Pumpkins" is a Fun Tale of an Adventure to the Local Pumpkin Patch
“Farmer Steve and the Perfectly imperfect Pumpkins” from Christian Faith Publishing author Madelyn Sibbett is a delightful tale of celebrating the unique nature of the natural world as a busload of children remind the local farmer that differences make us special. - March 04, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Cherita Ford's New Audiobook, "Affirmations," is a Powerful Tool to Help Inspire Self-Confidence and Instill Positive Values Within Young Listeners
Recent audiobook release “Affirmations” from Audiobook Network author Cherita Ford is an encouraging work designed to uplift young listeners and provide them with positive affirmations that they can repeat every day in order to understand the importance of kindness, compassion, and self-confidence. - February 20, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Author Cherita Ford's New Audiobook, "Leo Goes to the Mountain," is a Charming Story About the Importance of Obeying the Rules That Are Made for One’s Safety
Recent audiobook release “Leo Goes to the Mountain” from Audiobook Network author Cherita Ford is a heartfelt story of a lion named Leo who decides to go against his pride’s rules and head off to explore the nearby mountains. Taking along his friend, Siberian, the two soon find themselves in danger and quickly regret breaking the rules. - February 20, 2024 - Audiobook Network
Author Jarrel Todd Vanatter’s New Book, "If I Was a Caterpillar," Explores the Wild and Creative Questions Children Often Think Up and Ask the Adults in Their Lives
Recent release “If I Was a Caterpillar” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jarrel Todd Vanatter is a charming story of a young girl who spends her day pondering a question that she wants to ask her mom but is scared she might not like the answer. When she finally asks her question, her mother gives a loving response she knows her daughter needs to hear to put her at ease. - February 14, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Lois Cole Godbey’s Newly Released "Beyond Tomorrow" is a Poignant Tale of Loss, Love, and Self-Discovery That Will Tug at the Heartstrings
“Beyond Tomorrow” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lois Cole Godbey is a thoughtful narrative that takes readers to the heart of a woman’s quest for fulfillment and an uncertain calling that remains to be made clear. - December 18, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Paschal Air Plumbing & Electric Acquires Larson Heating & Air to Expand to New Service Markets in Missouri
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical home services with a strong presence in Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Larson Heating & Air. This strategic move will further solidify Paschal's position as a... - September 29, 2023 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
New Management for Local Self Storage Facility in Jane, Missouri
Local acquisition of Jane Self Storage is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Jane. The facility is located at 41 Missouri Lane, Jane, MO 64856. This facility is comprised of 277 units totaling 60,955 rentable square feet, providing safe and secure climate-controlled,... - April 28, 2023 - Absolute Storage Management
Author Jeanne Newby’s New Book, "THE ZINC CITY II, Webb City, Missouri," Explores the History of a Small Mining Town in Southwest Missouri Known as "The Zinc City"
Recent release “THE ZINC CITY II, Webb City, Missouri,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeanne Newby, reveals the history of Webb City, a vital community within Missouri's Southwest Mining District. After writing of Webb City's history for thirty-one years in a local newspaper, Newby shares her knowledge for a wider audience to discover the true history of "The Zinc Capital of the World." - March 08, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Renee Barton’s New Book, "Cryptid Angel," is a Spellbinding Work of Supernatural Fantasy Weaving a Tale of Mystery, Betrayal, and Romance for Avid Fiction Readers
Recent release “Cryptid Angel,” from Page Publishing author Renee Barton is a riveting story introducing Chloe Mahoney, a happily married mother of one who was looking forward to a weekend getaway with her husband at the remote cabin she inherited from her grandfather. When she is betrayed in the most brutal possible way, she is saved by a giant and terrifying creature who turns her world upside down and changes her life forever. - February 09, 2023 - Page Publishing
Mako Medical Donates $25,000 to Help Families for Christmas
Mako Medical and CEO Chad Price team up with Erica Delong at G105 Radio to help families in need for Christmas. - December 30, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Brooke Spicer Joins Sureguard LLC as Director of Operations
The industry disrupting laboratory services company continues expansion to improve the experience of long-term care facilities. - December 08, 2022 - Sureguard LLC
Former Major League Baseball and McDonald’s Global Diversity Executive Wendy Lewis, LLC Launches AllySHIFT® Episode 1 in Kansas City, MO; Featuring Nikole Hannah-Jones
Diversity, equity and inclusion practice firm Wendy Lewis, LLC. announces the launch of AllySHIFT®, a progressive and seismic platform for advocacy and sustainable equity. - November 07, 2022 - AllySHIFT®
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Continues Expansion in Central Arkansas, with Acquisition of GTS Heating & Cooling in Hot Springs
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, Arkansas’ leading provider of home comfort services and replacements, is proud to announce they are growing to Hot Springs, Arkansas, following the acquisition of GTS Inc. Heating and Air. GTS was founded in 1994 by Curtis Gibson and was most recently... - May 09, 2022 - Paschal Air Plumbing Electric
AcrobatAnt, Tulsa-Based Advertising Agency, Offers Free Marketing Materials to Promote Flu Vaccinations
AcrobatAnt, an advertising agency serving clients nationwide, is offering free marketing materials to help healthcare organizations promote flu vaccinations in their communities. There are two creative concepts to choose from. Each one includes full working files for social, print, outdoor, digital display and a blog post. Healthcare organizations can download the complete files by visiting acrobatant.com/flu. - October 08, 2020 - AcrobatAnt
New Book on Small Business Marketing from Kenyon Blunt
99 Marketing Mistakes (That You Can Avoid)" is aimed at small business owners who are tired of wasting money on ineffective marketing. - June 17, 2020 - Kenyon Blunt, LLC
GBS Selects Larry Gibson as New Regional Marketing Director
In order to better serve an increasing client base in northern Missouri and eastern Kansas, Group Benefit Services (GBS) has selected Larry Gibson as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for these regions. “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to add Mr. Gibson to our expanding team,”... - September 10, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
GBS Selects Galen Floyd as New Regional Marketing Director
In order to meet the growing demands for Group Benefit Services (GBS) programs, GBS has selected Galen Floyd as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for the southwest Missouri region. - August 21, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
The Resource Center Celebrates Its 15th Year with Partner Safeco Insurance®
Company President Bruce Porter said, “The Resource Center, has represented Safeco Insurance since 2004. Since then we have helped thousands of people in the Springfield, Missouri area with their insurance. We take pride in our strong working relationship and our shared commitment to helping our customers protect what matters most to them." - August 18, 2019 - The Resource Center, Inc.
Alive from Oklahoma
Pregnancy resource centers, adoption/fostering support groups, mobile medical clinics for the uninsured and more will gather with Congressman Kevin Hern 12:30 Saturday, May 4th in Union High School Stadium (UMAC) to showcase free resources available to Tulsa and surrounding communities. They will simulcast "Alive from New York" with Focus on the Family from 1:30-3:30 celebrating life. - April 30, 2019 - Omega League Media
Group Benefit Services, Inc. Earns Inc. 5000 Designation
Inc. 5000 has ranked Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) in the top 50% on their list of “America’s Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies.” - August 30, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
GBS Appoints Michael “Mike” Calhoon as New Regional Marketing Director
Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) has appointed Michael “Mike” Calhoon as its newest Regional Marketing Director (RMD) to accommodate the increased demand for GBS programs. Mike Calhoon joins GBS with nearly 33 years of experience in the employee benefits industry, having worked... - August 23, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
Teleperformance to Host National Hiring Day Across Their USA Locations
Career Opportunities for Over 1,000 People - August 21, 2017 - Teleperformance
O6 Environmental Awarded State of Missouri Contract
O6 Environmental is pleased to announce receipt of the recently awarded State of Missouri, Hazardous Substance Cleanup and Disposal contract # CS170840003. As a State of Missouri preferred use contractor, O6 ENV will be working with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MODNR) to provide... - August 10, 2017 - O6 Environmental Services
The American Mini Pig Association Launches an Educational Book Series
Mini pigs are quickly becoming a popular and trendy pet. With their rise in popularity has come an increase in pet pigs being abandoned to end up in shelters, rescues, and sanctuaries primarily due to a lack of reliable educational resources on their care and training needs. - February 26, 2017 - American Mini Pig Association
GBS Becomes Only TPA Designated AM Best’s “Expert Service Provider" 12 Consecutive Times
Group Benefit Services (GBS) announces that AM Best Company has branded GBS as a client recommended, “Expert Service Provider” for the 12th consecutive year. GBS is the only Third Party Administrator (TPA) to achieve this designation 12 consecutive times. President and CEO of GBS James... - February 20, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
GBS Announces the Launch of a Highly Advanced Cloud-Based Web Portal
Group Benefit Services (GBS) announces the release of their next generation highly advanced cloud-based web portal for PC and mobile devices. - February 07, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
Debra L. Rahmoeller Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Debra L. Rahmoeller of Springfield, Missouri has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 6 years in the field of art. About Debra L. Rahmoeller Ms. Rahmoeller is an... - October 15, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
GBS Partners with Teladoc for Telehealth Services
Group Benefit Services (GBS) announces their partnership with Teladoc, Inc. - October 10, 2016 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
GBS Earns Ranking as a 2016 “Fastest Growing Privately Held Company” by Inc. 5000
GBS announces that Inc. 5000 has ranked GBS number 2,393 in their list of America’s fastest growing, privately held companies. - September 12, 2016 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
GBS Appoints Magally Santos as Reinsurance Claims Specialist
GBS is pleased to announce that Magally Santos has been appointed as the GBS Reinsurance Claims Specialist. - November 03, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
Marion County Selects Group Benefit Services as Employee Benefits Third Party Administrator
Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) announces that Marion County, Missouri has selected GBS as its Third Party Administrator (TPA) for Marion County’s new self-funded health plan as of February 1, 2015. It is projected that this important decision will result in significant savings for the... - February 11, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.
Phoenix Home Care, Inc. Announces a New Location in Joplin, Missouri
Phoenix Home Care, Inc., announces a new location will open in the Joplin community on July 1st. The new office, located at 1027 S. Main St., Suite 308, will be the tenth office in Missouri for the Springfield-based company who recently celebrated their third year. The Joplin office will initially... - June 25, 2014 - Phoenix Home Care
SW Missouri's First FAA-Approved Flight Training Device
Springfield Flight Simulator announces the areas first FAA-Approved Flight Training Device. This simulator will be installed the week of April 12th and will be available for a free Open House event most of the week. Special media times are available. - April 11, 2010 - Springfield Flight Simulator
New in Branson - The Visitor Choice Awards
Area favorites will be recognized with The Visitor Choice Awards sponsored by The Vacation Channel’s www.ViewBranson.com. - June 11, 2009 - The Vacation Channel
SLS International, Inc. Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy with DIP Financing
Plans to Complete Sale in Bankruptcy Within 60 Days. SLS International, Inc. (Pink Sheets: SLSZ) announced today that it filed a voluntary chapter 11 petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The Company announced that it intends to conduct a sale of... - March 06, 2009 - SLS International, Inc.
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
ICanLocalize Offers Free Professional Translation to Active Websites
As part of an introductory campaign, ICanLocalize offers owners of websites that have a fair number of daily visitors free translation for their website. - March 12, 2008 - OnTheGoSystems, Inc.
The All New Litup.com Has Arrived
The new Litup.com is now here. There are many of the features you have always had but now you have a lot more. Create your own profile page www.litup.com/yourusername. Add Friends and organize them. Going a Group or create a group. Sell your stuff or post job offers in the classified section. Create your own quiz and even post events. - July 28, 2007 - Cox, Davis and Simpson LLC
ESS Data Recovery Warns New iPhone Owners to Back Up Data
Apple's iPhone is bound to sell well when released today, but a prominent data recovery company warns that the device is not indestructible. - June 29, 2007 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.
American Employers Understand the Importance of a Healthy Workforce
Many American companies are urging their workers to get healthy. They are understanding how the benefits of improving one's diet and lifestyle habits can lower their costs of health care to employees. - January 05, 2007 - My Water 4 Life
Auto Accidents Plaintiffs Obtain "No Risk" Lawsuit Loans to Bridge Financial Gap
"No Win...No Pay...No Risk" Lawsuit Loans Bridge the Financial Gap Delayed Settlements & Insurance Company Stall Tactics Create for Both Plaintiff's and Attorneys. A "No Win...No Pay...No Risk" Lawsuit Loan Provides an Innovative Financial Solution By Offering Future Settlement Money Today Without Risk! 1st Choice Funding Protects Your "Interest From Interest." - November 22, 2005 - 1st Choice Funding