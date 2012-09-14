PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

GBS Selects Larry Gibson as New Regional Marketing Director In order to better serve an increasing client base in northern Missouri and eastern Kansas, Group Benefit Services (GBS) has selected Larry Gibson as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for these regions. “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to add Mr. Gibson to our expanding team,” said... - September 10, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Selects Galen Floyd as New Regional Marketing Director In order to meet the growing demands for Group Benefit Services (GBS) programs, GBS has selected Galen Floyd as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for the southwest Missouri region. - August 21, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

The Resource Center Celebrates Its 15th Year with Partner Safeco Insurance® Company President Bruce Porter said, “The Resource Center, has represented Safeco Insurance since 2004. Since then we have helped thousands of people in the Springfield, Missouri area with their insurance. We take pride in our strong working relationship and our shared commitment to helping our customers protect what matters most to them." - August 18, 2019 - The Resource Center, Inc.

Alive from Oklahoma Pregnancy resource centers, adoption/fostering support groups, mobile medical clinics for the uninsured and more will gather with Congressman Kevin Hern 12:30 Saturday, May 4th in Union High School Stadium (UMAC) to showcase free resources available to Tulsa and surrounding communities. They will simulcast "Alive from New York" with Focus on the Family from 1:30-3:30 celebrating life. - April 30, 2019 - Omega League Media

Group Benefit Services, Inc. Earns Inc. 5000 Designation Inc. 5000 has ranked Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) in the top 50% on their list of “America’s Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies.” - August 30, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Appoints Michael “Mike” Calhoon as New Regional Marketing Director Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) has appointed Michael “Mike” Calhoon as its newest Regional Marketing Director (RMD) to accommodate the increased demand for GBS programs. Mike Calhoon joins GBS with nearly 33 years of experience in the employee benefits industry, having worked primarily... - August 23, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

O6 Environmental Awarded State of Missouri Contract O6 Environmental is pleased to announce receipt of the recently awarded State of Missouri, Hazardous Substance Cleanup and Disposal contract # CS170840003. As a State of Missouri preferred use contractor, O6 ENV will be working with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MODNR) to provide both... - August 10, 2017 - O6 Environmental Services

The American Mini Pig Association Launches an Educational Book Series Mini pigs are quickly becoming a popular and trendy pet. With their rise in popularity has come an increase in pet pigs being abandoned to end up in shelters, rescues, and sanctuaries primarily due to a lack of reliable educational resources on their care and training needs. - February 26, 2017 - American Mini Pig Association

GBS Becomes Only TPA Designated AM Best’s “Expert Service Provider" 12 Consecutive Times Group Benefit Services (GBS) announces that AM Best Company has branded GBS as a client recommended, “Expert Service Provider” for the 12th consecutive year. GBS is the only Third Party Administrator (TPA) to achieve this designation 12 consecutive times. President and CEO of GBS James M. - February 20, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Announces the Launch of a Highly Advanced Cloud-Based Web Portal Group Benefit Services (GBS) announces the release of their next generation highly advanced cloud-based web portal for PC and mobile devices. - February 07, 2017 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Debra L. Rahmoeller Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Debra L. Rahmoeller of Springfield, Missouri has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 6 years in the field of art. About Debra L. Rahmoeller Ms. Rahmoeller is an Artist... - October 15, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

GBS Partners with Teladoc for Telehealth Services Group Benefit Services (GBS) announces their partnership with Teladoc, Inc. - October 10, 2016 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Earns Ranking as a 2016 “Fastest Growing Privately Held Company” by Inc. 5000 GBS announces that Inc. 5000 has ranked GBS number 2,393 in their list of America’s fastest growing, privately held companies. - September 12, 2016 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

GBS Appoints Magally Santos as Reinsurance Claims Specialist GBS is pleased to announce that Magally Santos has been appointed as the GBS Reinsurance Claims Specialist. - November 03, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Marion County Selects Group Benefit Services as Employee Benefits Third Party Administrator Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) announces that Marion County, Missouri has selected GBS as its Third Party Administrator (TPA) for Marion County’s new self-funded health plan as of February 1, 2015. It is projected that this important decision will result in significant savings for the County... - February 11, 2015 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Phoenix Home Care, Inc. Announces a New Location in Joplin, Missouri Phoenix Home Care, Inc., announces a new location will open in the Joplin community on July 1st. The new office, located at 1027 S. Main St., Suite 308, will be the tenth office in Missouri for the Springfield-based company who recently celebrated their third year. The Joplin office will initially focus... - June 25, 2014 - Phoenix Home Care

SW Missouri's First FAA-Approved Flight Training Device Springfield Flight Simulator announces the areas first FAA-Approved Flight Training Device. This simulator will be installed the week of April 12th and will be available for a free Open House event most of the week. Special media times are available. - April 11, 2010 - Springfield Flight Simulator

New in Branson - The Visitor Choice Awards Area favorites will be recognized with The Visitor Choice Awards sponsored by The Vacation Channel’s www.ViewBranson.com. - June 11, 2009 - The Vacation Channel

SLS International, Inc. Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy with DIP Financing Plans to Complete Sale in Bankruptcy Within 60 Days. SLS International, Inc. (Pink Sheets: SLSZ) announced today that it filed a voluntary chapter 11 petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The Company announced that it intends to conduct a sale of substantially... - March 06, 2009 - SLS International, Inc.

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

ICanLocalize Offers Free Professional Translation to Active Websites As part of an introductory campaign, ICanLocalize offers owners of websites that have a fair number of daily visitors free translation for their website. - March 12, 2008 - OnTheGoSystems, Inc.

The All New Litup.com Has Arrived The new Litup.com is now here. There are many of the features you have always had but now you have a lot more. Create your own profile page www.litup.com/yourusername. Add Friends and organize them. Going a Group or create a group. Sell your stuff or post job offers in the classified section. Create your own quiz and even post events. - July 28, 2007 - Cox, Davis and Simpson LLC

ESS Data Recovery Warns New iPhone Owners to Back Up Data Apple's iPhone is bound to sell well when released today, but a prominent data recovery company warns that the device is not indestructible. - June 29, 2007 - Datarecovery.com, Inc.

American Employers Understand the Importance of a Healthy Workforce Many American companies are urging their workers to get healthy. They are understanding how the benefits of improving one's diet and lifestyle habits can lower their costs of health care to employees. - January 05, 2007 - My Water 4 Life