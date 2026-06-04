Nebraska: Lincoln News
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Selects David Luding as a Professional of the Year for 2026
David H. Luding of La Vista, Nebraska has been selected as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. This accolade commemorates Luding’s lasting impact on workforce management and organizational consulting at both national and international... - June 04, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
River Ecosystems, Inc. Releases Analysis of Navigation Impacts on the Missouri River Ecosystem
A new analysis from River Ecosystems, Inc. examines the history, costs, and ecological effects of navigation infrastructure on the Missouri River and argues for renewed consideration of alternative river management priorities. - April 20, 2026 - River Ecosystems, Inc
Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill Celebrates First Anniversary with Community, Food, Sports and Philanthropy
Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill (located at 2755 Jamie Lane) Lincoln’s vibrant destination for food, craft beer and live sports viewing, proudly celebrates its first anniversary of serving the South Lincoln community. - April 07, 2026 - Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill
CreditBlockchain Launches Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, ETH, and BNB Holders
CreditBlockchain has announced the launch of an AI-powered cloud mining platform that supports BTC, XRP, and SOL mining. The platform features automated hashrate allocation, publicly verifiable withdrawals, and access via mobile devices or web browsers. Platform Highlights: - Intelligent... - November 12, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Poain BlockEnergy Inc. Expands Global Operations with AI-Based DeFi and Cross-Chain Staking Solutions
Poain BlockEnergy’s ecosystem serves both individual and institutional participants. As institutional interest in blockchain technology grows, Poain offers staking infrastructure designed for funds, family offices, and enterprise clients seeking regulated access to digital asset participation. - November 02, 2025 - Poain BlockEnergy
David H. Luding Selected as an Early Admission Biography of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Luding of La Vista, Nebraska, has been chosen as an Early Admission Biography of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. Selected for the same honor in 2025 - for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting and human resource information -... - October 31, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
University of Nebraska College of Engineering Announces Inaugural Research 2 Market Award Recipients
Research 2 Market Program is an initiative of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln College of Engineering designed to help faculty accelerate the commercialization of breakthrough research. Through mentorship, entrepreneurial education, and the support of dedicated post-doctoral researchers, the program equips awardees with the resources and knowledge needed to transform ideas from the lab into market-ready solutions. - October 29, 2025 - Invest Nebraska
BTC Miners Surge as AI Demand Grows — RI Mining Introduces AI-Driven Cloud Mining Platform
As global demand for computing power rises alongside artificial intelligence, Bitcoin mining is regaining attention. UK-based RI Mining introduces an AI-powered cloud mining service that aims to make crypto mining accessible through renewable energy and automated operation—no hardware required. New users can explore flexible computing plans and promotional bonuses to start their mining journey. - October 16, 2025 - RI Mining
David H. Luding Chosen as a Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
David H. Luding of La Vista, Nebraska, has been chosen as a Featured Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting and human resource information. About David H. Luding David H. Luding is president of DHLuding... - August 27, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Author Laurie Lewis’s New Book, "Putting Others First with Patches Ray Duffy," Follows a Bunny Named Patches Who Learns the Importance of Putting Others First
Recent release “Putting Others First with Patches Ray Duffy” from Covenant Books author Laurie Lewis is a heartfelt story of a bunny named Patches, who heads to the park to play and spend time on the swings. But when he spots a friend in need, Patches decides to put the needs of his friend first, showing just how caring he can be. - August 14, 2025 - Covenant Books
Free Mining Now Available with the BCC Mining App: Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin
BCC Mining recently launched a new mobile app. This platform from the UK focuses on "free cloud mining" and provides free mining services for many mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc. Now, users can check mining progress, income or adjust settings at any time by... - June 09, 2025 - BCC Mining
Researchers at University of the Cumberlands Unveil AI Revolution in Digital Health
A six-expert team benchmarks one of the largest real‑world health datasets to power diagnostics, treatment suggestions, and chatbots. - April 28, 2025 - Dr. Geeta Sandeep Nadella
Marianne Triplett’s Newly Released "Miss Kitty And Friends: Meet Miss Kitty" is a Heartwarming Children's Book That Teaches the Value of Friendship and Empathy
“Miss Kitty And Friends: Meet Miss Kitty” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marianne Triplett is a touching story about Miss Kitty, a mule who learns how to make new friends and overcome feelings of loneliness with the help of a special friend, Ruby. - April 23, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
CodeHS and Nebraska Department of Education Partner to Provide K-12 Educators with Free Computer Science Professional Development
CodeHS partners with the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) to support computer science teachers across the state by providing free PD workshops and courses. - April 11, 2025 - CodeHS
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
Author Ernesto Macias’s New Book, "The Five Fingers of the Hand," Explores How the Bonds One Shares with Others Can Work Together Like the Fingers of a Hand
Recent release “The Five Fingers of the Hand” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ernesto Macias is a heartfelt memoir that reflects how each of the author’s family members worked as the fingers of a hand, finding their greatest strength when working together. As they face life’s challenges, this metaphor becomes more apparent, as each member finds courage and resilience within each other. - February 06, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
Solidago Management Collects Over 325 Pounds of Food for Food Bank for the Heartland
Solidago Management is proud to announce the success of its recent food drive, which collected over 325 pounds of food for the Food Bank for the Heartland. The effort was a true testament to the spirit of giving and community that drives our small business. The team came together to make a... - February 03, 2025 - Solidago Management
David H. Luding Selected as Man of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
David H. Luding of La Vista, Nebraska, has been selected as Man of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition. This esteemed honor is only given to individual each calendar year and Luding was chosen for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of... - January 30, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author Hadi T. Pir’s New Book, "Lives Shattered Across the Mountain Rocks," is a Powerful Story Exploring Friendship, Loss, and the Struggles of Minorities in Iraq
Recent release “Lives Shattered Across the Mountain Rocks” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Hadi T. Pir is a poignant and heartfelt novel that follows the lives of Sardasht, Farhad, and Heleen, three friends who find themselves displaced and their lives upended, hoping for a better future all while war rages on. - January 06, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Author Johanna Utterback’s New Book, "A Night to Forget," Follows the Life of a Teenage Girl Whose Life Takes a Tragic Turn During Her Senior Year of High School
Recent release “A Night to Forget” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author JoHanna Utterback is a poignant novel that centers around the life of Hannah, a typical high schooler who has it all. But after one tragic night, her entire world is turned upside down, and she and her classmates must navigate the aftermath in order to move forward. - December 12, 2024 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Northpoint Recovery Appoints James "Stokes" Aitken as Chief Executive Officer and Director
Northpoint Recovery Holdings, LLC is excited to announce the appointment of James "Stokes" Aitken as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director. Stokes, who has served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since March 2024, will now use his over 17 years of leadership... - October 09, 2024 - Northpoint Recovery
G.P. Kilpatrick’s New Book, "The Final Few," Follows a Small Community That Must Learn to Survive After an Asteroid Impact Nearly Wipes Out All of Humanity
Fulton Books author G.P. Kilpatrick, a retired attorney living in the middle of the USA with forty years of experience working for and with a state legislature, has completed his most recent book, “The Final Few”: a compelling novel that delves into a post-apocalyptic world where... - September 27, 2024 - Fulton Books
Nikitas J. Kalantjakos Selected for the Bio of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Nikitas J. Kalantjakos of Freemont, Nebraska, has been selected as the Bio of the Year Award for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting. Each year, the organization chooses just one member for this... - September 20, 2024 - Strathmore Worldwide
Author Todd L. Cook’s New Book "Convict Logic: From Leadership to a Better Life" Presents a Fresh New Take on Practical Advice for Those Seeking to Build a Better Future
Recent release “Convict Logic: From Leadership to a Better Life” from Page Publishing author Todd L. Cook is a thought-provoking read that offers readers a fresh and unconventional perspective on a wide range of topics, from leadership principles to practical advice on saving money and losing weight. - June 28, 2024 - Page Publishing
CMTpages' "Color the Friendship Bracelets" Coloring Books Capture the Unbreakable Bond of Taylor's Swift's Fan Community with a "Shared Coloring Experience" for Swifties
"Color the Friendship Bracelets" coloring books capture the magic of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and the unbreakable bond of the Swiftie community. Created by mother-daughter Swifties, these coloring books feature intricate designs inspired by iconic friendship bracelets. Celebrating beloved song titles, lyrics, concert chants, and perfect for all ages, these books offer a unique way for the community to have a Shared Coloring Experience that brings the emotions of trading bracelets home. - May 22, 2024 - CMTpages
Elizabeth Sauce’s Newly Released "Jonas and the Wuzzelroo" is an Enchanting Tale of Imagination and Adventure
“Jonas and the Wuzzelroo” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth Sauce is a delightful children's book that follows the imaginative journey of two ordinary brothers, Jonas and Big Brother, as they embark on an adventure to capture a mysterious creature known as the Wuzzelroo. Through whimsical storytelling and vivid illustrations, Sauce captures the magic of childhood imagination and the bond between siblings. - May 17, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Dr. Jerry Bockoven’s New Book, "What Rhymes with Therapy?" is a Series of Poems Aimed at Helping Readers Untangle the Issues They Are Faced with in Their Everyday Lives
Fulton Books author Dr. Jerry Bockoven, a clinical psychologist who has treated individuals, couples, and families for over thirty years prior to his retirement in 2021, has completed his most recent book, “What Rhymes with Therapy? Poetic Pathways to Hope and Healing in Troubled... - May 01, 2024 - Fulton Books
Sandy Lark’s Newly Released "The Farmer, the Mrs., and I" is a Heartwarming Story of Faith and Resilience
“The Farmer, the Mrs., and I” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandy Lark is an inspiring tale of compassion, faith, and the extraordinary lengths one family goes to save a newborn calf, showcasing the power of prayer and unwavering belief. - April 25, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Midwest Diggers LLC (MidwestDiggers.com) is Excited to Announce Their Opening of a Larger, Newer Location. Midwest Diggers Has Moved and is Open for Business.
Midwest Diggers are authorized dealers for Minelab, Garrett, XP and Nokta Metal Detectors. Based in Lincoln, they are the number one provider for all treasure hunting and gold panning supplies in the Midwest. They specialize in selling high quality treasure hunting equipment and lost item locating... - April 08, 2024 - Midwest Diggers LLC
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for 2nd Consecutive Year for Major Orthopedic Surgery in Medical Excellence and Patient Safety Rankings
For the second year in a row, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex®. BHSH has also been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Patient Safety – achieving the nation’s top ranking in both categories. - February 19, 2024 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Author Mark Peyton’s New Book, “The Naturalist's Almanac: A Naturalist’s Journey Through the Year,” is a Recording of a Year-Long Journey Through the Nature of Nebraska
Recent release “The Naturalist's Almanac: A Naturalist’s Journey Through the Year” from Page Publishing author Mark Peyton is a compelling guide that takes readers through the course of a year as the author documents the changes in nature he observes as a naturalist, from animal migration patterns to weather events, in his home state of Nebraska. - January 05, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author Todd L. Cook’s New Book, “Lessons Learned: From Playground to Penitentiary,” is About One Man’s Empowering Journey of Transformation
Recent release “Lessons Learned: From Playground to Penitentiary” from Page Publishing author Todd L. Cook inspires readers to make changes in their own lives and shows them how to improve themselves, even in harsh conditions. - December 15, 2023 - Page Publishing
Brent Fredrick Weissert’s Newly Released "Parables of the Afterlife" is a Thought-Provoking Read That Will Paint Familiar Lessons of Faith in a Fresh Light
“Parables of the Afterlife” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brent Fredrick Weissert is an articulate short-story format that offers stories of the power of choice and the inadequacy of human reasoning. - December 07, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Dennis Stackhouse’s Newly Released "Change is Possible" is a Motivating Message of the Power of Change That Acknowledges the Challenges Associated
“Change is Possible” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dennis Stackhouse is a helpful resource for anyone looking for that empowering push to take the steps needed to make a lasting change for the better. - December 06, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Amanda Sullivan’s New Book, "Leaf," is a True Story for Young Readers to Learn the Effects of Frontotemporal Degeneration Dementia on a Person and Their Family
Recent release “Leaf” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amanda Sullivan is a powerful story of a young woman who grows up to become a loving mother and teacher, impacting countless lives along her journey. But after retirement, she receives a difficult diagnosis of frontotemporal degeneration dementia, which begins affecting her life and brings her family together in order to care for her. - November 28, 2023 - Newman Springs Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Kindness of Strangers Contributing Free Community Service Hours Helps Young Woman Pay for Life-Changing Surgery Through M25 Program as Featured on CNN
Ashley Smith, from Lakeland, Florida, needs a life-changing surgery to cure migraines from Occipital Neuralgia. Demetrio Aguila, MD is a pain-focused peripheral nerve surgeon who can eliminate her pain. To pay for the surgery, Ashley needs financial help. Dr. Aguila created the M25 Program where patients can finance their care with community service hours. Two strangers in tiny Elgin, Nebraska contributed more than 300 hours of community service to help Ashley reach her goal. - April 26, 2023 - Total Pain Solutions
Paul E. Parnell's New Audiobook, "My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey," is a Charming Story for Young Listeners About the Fascinating Origins of the Easter Bunny
Recent audiobook release “My Friend, the Man Who Rode the Donkey,” from Audiobook Network author Paul E. Parnell, is an enchanting story following the life of a loyal little bunny named Esther who has a unique relationship to a very important man, Jesus Christ. - February 10, 2023 - Audiobook Network
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranks #1 in America for Major Orthopedic Care
The nation's top orthopedic hospital is located in the middle of one of America's biggest tourist destinations, the Black Hills of South Dakota. Many of the surgeons and staff are from South Dakota, and people from nearly every state seek out the high quality care and memorable patient experience BHSH delivers. - February 08, 2023 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery
Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex® for 2023. This award and ranking is based on comprehensive quality scoring that compares inpatient performance across general, acute and... - February 02, 2023 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
2023 Marks 75th Anniversary for Crazy Horse Memorial
The iconic South Dakota attraction is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Crazy Horse Memorial. As the work on the mountain continues, the mission of the memorial has grown in size and scope. - January 18, 2023 - Crazy Horse Memorial
19th Annual Lauritzen Gardens Antiques Show Combines Antiques, Whimsy & a Bit of the Unexpected to Raise $1.4 Million for Omaha's Public Garden
The 19th annual Lauritzen Gardens Antique & Garden Show was held Thursday, September 29 through Sunday, October 2, with more than 3,500 guests in attendance to share their love of antiques and raise $1.4 million to support Lauritzen Gardens. The four-day event, presented by Mercedes-Benz of Omaha, featured 23 antiques exhibitors from across the country and offered attendees educational experiences and dynamic presentations by speakers Alex Papachristidis, Aldous Bertram and Karen MacNeil. - November 04, 2022 - Lauritzen Gardens
Afromaha and Lozier Present Afro Fest Omaha
Afromaha and Lozier proudly present the fourth annual Afro Fest Omaha on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 2pm-10pm at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village. This family-friendly event returns to celebrate Omaha’s diversity and is the area’s largest showcase of African and Afro culture,... - August 10, 2022 - Afromaha
New Band Well Album Set for 2022 Release
Royal 62 Records has announced the release of Band Well’s new music compilation "War Stories." "War Stories" is available online on July 1, 2022 to help honor the 4th of July. "War Stories" contains unique music influential to listeners from ages 20 - 60 and beyond, as the lyrics provide first-hand accounts from men and women who have served in war. - June 24, 2022 - Royal 62 Records LLC
AGR Roofing & Construction is Working with Residents in Lincoln, NE to Meet the April 12 Hail Storm Insurance Claim Deadline
Lincoln Nebraska was hit with a hail storm April 12, 2020. AGR Roofing & Construction is working with residents to help them meet the approaching deadline for insurance claims for the hail damage from that storm. The deadline for insurance claims from the Lincoln Hail storm is April 12, 2022. - March 25, 2022 - AGR Roofing & Construction
Sacred Serenity Spa Opens Doors for New Medical and Spa Patients
Along with cutting-edge holistic technology and the latest approaches to patient-based health care, Sacred Serenity Spa provides high-quality affordable health care to the community: providing a self pay program for acute care, woman's health and preventative services. Since 2014, Jennifer... - November 22, 2021 - Sacred Serenity Spa
Securian Financial Teams Up with iGrad to Offer the Enrich Financial Wellness Platform to Retirement Plan Clients
Securian Financial will be offering the award-winning Enrich Financial Wellness platform, created by iGrad, to its retirement plan clients and their employees at no additional cost. - October 21, 2021 - iGrad
Riester Acquires PCP Stethoscopes from RNK - MobilDrTech Continues Stethoscope Sales & Expands Product Line
Rudolf Riester GmbH of Jungingen, Germany, has acquired PCP-USB and PCP-1 stethoscopes from RNK Products, Inc. The RNK PCP line of stethoscopes has been rebranded as ri-sonic® PCP stethoscopes and Riester has assumed manufacturing operations and distribution. MobilDrTech, Inc. is pleased to announce a business affiliation with Riester where MobilDrTech will continue marketing, sales and support for the ri-sonic® PCP stethoscopes as an authorized dealer for Riester. - August 10, 2021 - MobilDrTech, Inc.