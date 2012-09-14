PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Fusion Medical Staffing Celebrates 10 Years in Business with 10 Days of Giving Fusion Medical Staffing started like many small startups do...as an idea hatched in Co-founder and President Sam Wagemen’s basement in Omaha, Neb., back in 2009. Ten years later, Fusion Medical Staffing has grown to 300 employees, been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top 5,000 Fastest... - September 13, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

Fusion Medical Staffing Makes the List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For the fourth year in a row, Fusion Medical Staffing is one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Fusion Medical Staffing is ranks number 1762 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with a revenue growth of 231 percent. - August 21, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

MobilDrTech Partners with BodiMetrics to Bring RPM Home MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with vitals monitoring device maker BodiMetrics™ to market FDA 510k approved VitalsRx Monitor with spot vitals and continuous ECG and SpO2 monitoring. - June 13, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

Fusion Medical Staffing Takes Corporate Responsibility to the Next Level Company becomes the first medical staffing agency committed to making a donation to NAMI for every completed travel assignment beginning May 1st, 2019. - May 22, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

Superior Van & Mobility, a Recognized Leader in the Mobility Industry, Has Today Announced Their Grand Opening Customer Appreciation Celebration, to be Held Next Week Superior Van and Mobility Omaha to host Grand Opening Customer Appreciate Event next week, Friday, May 17th and Saturday, May 18th. During this time, the dealership will offer free food and drinks for attendees, as well as drawings for some great door prizes. Superior is also proud to host several different organizations at their new store during this event that can provide information to individuals with physical handicaps. - May 09, 2019 - Superior Van and Mobility

MobilDrTech Announces Collaboration with QT Medical for Release of Personal 12-Lead ECG MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with award winning startup QT Medical to introduce the PCA 500, the world’s most compact, wireless, 12-lead ECG system for personal use. - February 19, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

Superior Van & Mobility Announces Acquisition of Bill Siebert's Heartland Mobility of Omaha Superior Van & Mobility announces the acquisition of Bill Siebert’s Heartland Mobility of Omaha, Nebraska. The deal makes this Superior’s eleventh location with continued growth and expansion in the Midwest. - June 04, 2018 - Superior Van and Mobility

Nursing Ranked Last in Employee Engagement for Third Year in a Row; Quantum Workplace Research Reveals Trust in Leadership Causes Plummet in Engagement According to new research by Quantum Workplace, a leading employee engagement software company, only 68% of nurses at best places to work are engaged in their work. This is well behind the national average among best places to work of 74% – and a world away from the most engaged department, human resources, with 86% of employees engaged. Nursing was also the only department that saw a decrease in employee engagement in 2017. - March 26, 2018 - Quantum Workplace

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Ronald R. Bishop Honored as a Top Executive for 2018 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Ronald R. Bishop of Grand Island, Nebraska has been honored as a Top Executive for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 55 years in the field of PVC piping. About Ronald R. Bishop Mr. Bishop is the VP of Engineering Technology... - January 23, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Ravenna Wellness Center Going Strong 6 Months After Opening Building a Stronger Community - January 18, 2018 - Ravenna Wellness Center

Deidra A. Younghans Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Deidra A. Younghans of Hershey, Nebraska has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2017 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of telecommunications. About Deidra A. Younghans Deidra Younghans has 3 years experience... - January 04, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Ronald R. Bishop Chosen as the Biography of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Ronald R. Bishop of Grand Island, Nebraska has been chosen as the Biography of the Year for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 55 years in the field of PVC piping. About Ronald R. Bishop Mr. Bishop is the VP of Engineering... - November 15, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Digitr - A Student Hallway Pass App Developed by a 12-Year Old New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12 years... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr

Ronald R. Bishop Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Ronald R. Bishop of Grand Island, Nebraska has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements for over 55 years in the field of PVC piping. About Ronald R. Bishop Mr. Bishop is the VP of Engineering Technology... - September 28, 2017 - Strathmore Worldwide

Thomas Hatton Appointed New President and CEO at The MSR Group The MSR Group announced the appointment of Thomas Hatton as new President and CEO. He assumed responsibilities on September 1st and will succeed Richard Worick, who will become Chairman and Founder. As President and CEO, Hatton will direct all facets of the business – including business development,... - September 05, 2017 - MSR Group

Learn About the Latest Advancements and Future Trends in Powder Coating An educational seminar for manufacturers, custom coaters and fabricators will be held in Wichita, KS at Wichita Area Technical College, 4004 N. Webb Road on September 14, 2017. This seminar will be helpful for companies who have powder coating lines. Information about the seminar may be found at www.midwestcoatingseminar.com Topics... - July 22, 2017 - Kasa Companies

Rebel Suits, LLC to Launch 1st Do-It-Yourself Suit Kit for Bikini Competitors Rebel Suits, LLC will launch a Rock-It-Yourself Suit Kit, the bodybuilding industry’s first “do-It-yourself” bikini competition suit kit at Omaha’s Heartland Classic Bodybuilding show at Westside Middle School in Omaha, NE on May 21, 2017. Rebel Suits is a boutique manufacturer... - May 13, 2017 - Rebel Suits

Warren Buffett Cites Need for Productive Change - Dempsters LLC Dempster’s President Agrees with Buffett’s Comments at Recent Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting. - May 12, 2017 - Dempsters LLC

Central Data Storage Announces the Release of Its Latest Version of UnisonBDR for Managed Backup and Disaster Recovery Central Data Storage, one of the largest managed backup and disaster recovery companies in the United States, CDS helps clients avoid paying costly ransomware fees to criminal hackers holding their data and computer systems hostage. - February 07, 2017 - Central Data Storage

Creighton University Renews & Expands Contract with Unimarket, Adding New Module and Rebates to eProcurement Suite Unimarket, an innovator in eProcurement and spend management solutions, announced that long-time customer Creighton University has renewed its contract, as well as expanded the solutions it uses for system-wide procurement to include Unimarket’s contract management module. “Our eProcurement... - December 15, 2016 - Unimarket

Krystal D. Raue Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Krystal D. Raue of Decatur, Nebraska has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of transportation. About Krystal D. Raue Mrs. Raue has over 21 years experience in the... - August 03, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

New York Times Best Selling Author Christine Comaford to Speak in Omaha May 18 New York Times best-selling author, Christine Comaford is scheduled to speak at the Omaha Chamber of Commerce and HR Reinvention on May 18. A consultant to the White House and various Fortune 1000 companies, Comaford has used potent neuroscience techniques to help leaders navigate growth and change for... - May 12, 2016 - Quantum Workplace

Marilyn L. Grady, Ph.D. Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Marilyn L. Grady, Ph.D. of Lincoln, Nebraska has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Marilyn L. Grady, Ph.D. Dr. Grady has over 30 years experience... - February 25, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Actor Kevin Sorbo Creates Brighter Futures for Omaha Youth Kevin Sorbo of Hercules fame will be the keynote speaker at Omaha Christian Academy's 2015 Creating Futures Scholarship Dinner. - September 10, 2015 - Omaha Christian Academy

Star City Select Announces Expansion of Its Football Program Star City Select, fresh off a national championship season with it's inaugural 12U team, is excited to announce the expansion of their football program in a continued effort to serve the youth of Lincoln. - April 09, 2014 - Star City Select

Star City Select Announces 2014-2015 Basketball Tryouts Star City Select Basketball is excited to announce expansion in its basketball program and invites all area current 3rd through 7th grade boys to try out for its 4th-8th grade Select Basketball Program. Open tryouts for the Silverbacks and their 2014-15 season will be held Monday March 17th and Tuesday... - February 21, 2014 - Star City Select

Star City Select Presents 1st Annual SCS Open Star City Select is excited to announce the 1st Annual SCS Open Golf Tournament, presented by Max Muscle. This tournament, which welcomes all interested in supporting the student athletes of SCS, will be held Sunday, May 18th at Woodland Hills Golf Course in Eagle, NE for the benefit of the student athletes... - February 19, 2014 - Star City Select

Star City Select Opens Registration to It's Track and Field Program Fresh off an impressive National Championship in football, and in the midst of a successful inaugural season in boys and girls basketball, Star City Select (SCS) is proud to announce the launch of its Track and Field Program, led by University of Nebraska Track and Field Coaches, for student athletes... - February 08, 2014 - Star City Select

New Collapsible Packaging Product is a Game Changer FCA's Collapsible Utility Box (C.U.B.) is an innovative, yet economical collapsible packaging product that saves customers significant money on freight, storage, set up and take down, and packaging costs. It requires no tools, clips, fasteners or hardware to assemble and is much more economical than other collapsible packaging products on the market. - December 17, 2013 - FCA, LLC

Star City Silverbacks Win National Championship Star City Silverbacks complete their season by claiming the NYFC National Championship by defeating defending National Champion Red Creek Nation 37-13 in the Championship Game Saturday November 30th in Las Vegas, NV at Fountain Park. - December 03, 2013 - Star City Select

Cleaver-Brooks Expands Two Plants in North America Cleaver-Brooks will be expanding its manufacturing capacity and making equipment and process upgrades to it Lincoln plant to meet current and future demand for its products this fall. - November 07, 2013 - Cleaver-Brooks

Compensation Programs Speaking at Health Insurance Marketplace Open Forum Compensation Programs, Inc. (ComPro), a health insurance brokerage firm located in Lincoln, Neb., will be participating in the Health Insurance Marketplace Open Forum on Thursday. - October 10, 2013 - Compensation Programs

New PremierWireless Features New Features in Point of Sale Software for Cellular Retailers - July 16, 2013 - PremierWireless

Educational Seminar for Manufacturers An educational seminar, “LEAN as a Growth Strategy,” presented by industry experts Brad Muir and Gary Conner from Technical Change Associates will be held at the Courtyard Marriott, 3020 Riffel Drive, Salina, Kansas on Thursday, August 8th at 1:00pm, registration beginning at 12:30pm. Brad... - July 11, 2013 - Kasa Companies

New Films Feature Genoa, Nebraska U.S. Indian School Nebraska Wesleyan University Professor Emeritus of History, Dr. Ronald Naugle joins award-winning filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films for a special Humanities Nebraska screening of "Lost Nation: The Ioway 2&3" on April 24, 2013 at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Nebraska. - April 22, 2013 - Fourth Wall Films

Web Designer Awarded Third Year for Customer Service in Web Design Stephen McKinnis of SteveMcKinnis.com has been awarded the Talk of the Town award for 2012 for Customer Satisfaction in Web Design for San Diego, California. - January 04, 2012 - stevemckinnis.com

Orphan Train Historian Receives Special President’s Award for Her Work – Will Tour Midwest this Autumn Author and historian, Marilyn June Coffey, will tour Nebraska and Kansas starting October 11, to enlighten listeners about the little-known orphan trains. Marilyn was recently bestowed the Special President’s Award by the National Orphan Train Complex, in honor of her research and writing on the topic of the orphan trains. Marilyn is the author of the highly-lauded Mail-Order Kid: An Orphan Train Rider’s Story, which is written from the perspective of real-life orphan train rider, Teresa Martin. - October 10, 2011 - Concierge Marketing Inc.

AT&S Selected as Hyundai Translead Dealer American Trailer & Storage, Inc (AT&S) began providing storage and transportation equipment in 1994. AT&S now offers the full line of Hyundai Translead Semi-Trailer products. - May 31, 2011 - American Trailer & Storage, Inc.

Thurston Manufacturing Co. Celebrates 40 Years Thurston Manufacturing Company announced today that 2011 is its 40th Anniversary. Incorporated by Wayne A. Jensen of rural Thurston, NE in April of 1971, the company began with six local stockholders and first saw noteworthy growth when it launched the BLU-JET fertilizer application and tillage equipment... - May 23, 2011 - Thurston Manufacturing Company

California Retirement Community Employs Latest Technology to Market Gift Cards Online Sun City Lincoln Hills taps GiftCardGreatness.com to enable residents and customers to send e-gift cards and reload existing gift cards from the Sun City Lincoln Hills website. - March 04, 2011 - Smart Transaction Systems

Spring is a Good Time for Pivot Maintenance After an especially hard winter in many areas of the country, this spring is a perfect time to check key pivot components and make any necessary repairs or replacements. - March 26, 2010 - Lindsay Corporation

U.S. Music Stores Go Green Day Saturday August 29th, in over 300 cities, Independent Music Stores across America are declaring music has gone Green. The public is invited to enjoy a free wheat-based biodegradable guitar pick at participating music stores. When these award winning Wheatware™ guitar picks and drumsticks wear out,... - August 28, 2009 - Wheatware

“North Sea Films” & Director Dana Altman Have Finalized Agreements to Produce “GOOD 2B ALIVE” “North Sea Films” & director Dana Altman have finalized agreements to produce “GOOD 2B ALIVE”; a biographical documentary film on the life & music of Miljenko Matijevic “SteelHeart.” - January 27, 2009 - SteelHeart Records LLC

Women's Golf Apparel Available Online at The Red Tee Box Women's Golf Apparel and Accessories from Nike, Adidas, EP Pro, Tail, Izod G, Astra and Bette and Court. - June 02, 2008 - The Red Tee Box

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

Nebraska Physician Appointed to Position at Mayo Clinic in Rochester Dr. Scott P. Liggett, M.D. recently accepted an appointment to join the internationally renowned medical practice and staff at Mayo Clinic at Rochester. “I am truly honored and flattered to be invited to practice medicine at such a credible institution,” says Liggett. “To work among... - May 01, 2008 - Dr. Scott P. Liggett, M.D.

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com