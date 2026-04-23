North Carolina: Goldsboro News
Raleigh’s Rapid Growth Sparks TriMkt Expansion
Businesses are paying attention to Raleigh, North Carolina, as it rapidly establishes itself as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Raleigh's population has increased by more than 15% over the last ten years, with thousands of new people moving there every year in pursuit of... - April 23, 2026 - TriMkt
OnePlan Joins Project Hosts’ Early Start Program to Accelerate Path to FedRAMP Authorization
OnePlan has joined Project Hosts’ Early Start program to accelerate its path to FedRAMP authorization. The program provides a secure cloud environment and expert guidance to reduce cost, risk, and time to market. This strategic move positions OnePlan to expand into the public sector while meeting federal security and compliance requirements. - April 14, 2026 - Project Hosts
Project Hosts’ GSSOne Azure Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization
Project Hosts announces that its GSSOne Azure platform has achieved FedRAMP High Authorization, one of the most rigorous security standards for cloud solutions serving the U.S. federal government. GSSOne Azure is also authorized at DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5), placing it among a select group of platforms capable of supporting highly sensitive federal and defense workloads while accelerating agencies’ path to secure cloud adoption. - April 08, 2026 - Project Hosts
New Nonprofit Launches in Charlotte to Unify Recovery Support for Individuals and Families Facing Addiction
Sana Recovery Foundation Brings Comprehensive Resource Navigation, Family Support Groups, and Provider Education to Charlotte's Recovery Community; Former NBA Star Mike Gminski Named Community Ambassador Sana Recovery Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, officially launched today... - February 12, 2026 - Sana Recovery Foundation
CreditBlockchain Launches XRP and BTC Cloud Mining Services
In 2026, ongoing activity across Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is sure to continue to draw attention to different methods of participating in blockchain networks. Traditional approaches such as short-term trading and speculative activity can involve complexity and volatility, which may... - December 29, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Tim and Linda Tarleton’s Newly Released "Duke University Hospital versus Burkitt Lymphoma" is a Compelling True Story of Perseverance and Faith
“Duke University Hospital versus Burkitt Lymphoma: And a Sometimes Difficult Patient” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tim and Linda Tarleton is a moving firsthand account of the couple’s battle against an aggressive form of cancer, highlighting the strength of love, faith, and an unbreakable will to survive. - August 13, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Authors James & Kathleen Hamm’s New Book, "Cabin by the Mountain," is a Heartwarming Story of a Young Boy Who Learns About Jesus While Staying at His Grandfather’s Cabi
Recent release “Cabin by the Mountain” from Covenant Books authors James and Kathleen Hamm is a stirring and charming story of a young boy who loves to stay in his grandfather’s cabin where he and his cousins can play. But at night, all the children gather around the fire to hear the important story of the King of Kings and his loving message for all. - July 24, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Ron Gustafson’s New Book, "All You Need Is Love and a Dog," is a Heartwarming Collection of Stories About the Author’s Beloved Dogs
Recent release “All You Need Is Love and A Dog” from Page Publishing author Ron Gustafson is a charming and unforgettable collection of stories celebrating the years of love and memories of the author’s beloved dogs. - June 24, 2025 - Page Publishing
Turner Home Team Expands Statewide: A Trusted Cash Home Buyer Now Helping Homeowners Sell Houses Fast Across North Carolina
Turner Home Team, a trusted cash home buyer, is now serving homeowners statewide across North Carolina. Sellers in cities like Charlotte, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wilmington, Jacksonville, Greensboro, and Goldsboro can now sell their house fast for cash as-is without repairs, fees, or delays. Turner Home Team specializes in helping home sellers avoid the hassle of listing by providing cash offers that allow you to sell your home fast. - June 17, 2025 - Turner Home Team
Author Lari Powell Hatley’s New Book, "All of a Piece," is a Heartwarming Parable Designed to Help Young Readers Discover How Everyone on Earth is Connected
Recent release “All of a Piece” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Lari Powell Hatley is a captivating story that utilizes the imagery of paper dolls to explore the ways in which everyone is connected. “All of a Piece” goes on to show that not only are people connected to one another, but also to the Earth and their Heavenly maker as well. - March 27, 2025 - Hawes and Jenkins Publishing
Ivanti Partners with Project Hosts to Accelerate FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 Compliance Journey
Ivanti, the enterprise software company that provides a comprehensive IT and security cloud-based platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Project Hosts as part of its journey toward extending and accelerating its FedRAMP and DoD service, with plans to achieve DoD IL5 and... - March 20, 2025 - Project Hosts
Author Candace Bertini’s New Book, "A Beach Reed," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey Towards a Surprising Future While Ruminating on the Past
Recent release “A Beach Reed” from Covenant Books author Candace Bertini is a poignant tale that centers around Jesper, a young man who has lived in the same community all his life. Despite his mind dwelling on the past, Jesper finds his life moving in an unexpected direction with the help of those around him. - February 06, 2025 - Covenant Books
Kathy Clifton Lovelace’s Newly Released “What Color Is God?” is a Heartwarming and Thought-Provoking Exploration of Faith and Identity
“What Color Is God?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathy Clifton Lovelace is an insightful children's story that answers a young child's question about God's appearance, while teaching important lessons about faith, love, and acceptance. - January 27, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Project Hosts Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Paving the Way for Cloud Compliance in the Government Sector
Project Hosts, a provider of a Platform as a Service (GSS One) which allows you to inherit security controls required to meet the compliance standards for HITRUST, StateRAMP, FedRAMP, and DoD Impact Levels 2, 4 or 5, celebrates 20 year anniversary. - January 20, 2025 - Project Hosts
East Coast Towing Acquires Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, Expanding On-Site Fleet Service Capabilities
East Coast Towing, a leading provider of light- and heavy-duty towing and recovery services today announced the acquisition of Oilfy Mobile Fleet Services, a provider of on-site fleet maintenance services for commercial fleet customers. This strategic acquisition further expands East Coast... - December 09, 2024 - East Coast Towing
Project Hosts Partners with 1E to Accelerate FedRAMP Authorization Journey
Project Hosts, a recognized leader in compliance as a service solution, is proud to announce its partnership with 1E as they make significant strides toward achieving FedRAMP® (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) authorization. This collaboration underscores 1E's commitment to... - November 05, 2024 - Project Hosts
Dr. Beverly Brooks Summers’s Newly Released “Dream Leadership Goals: Activating Our Leadership Potential” is an Empowering Guide for Aspiring Leaders
“Dream Leadership Goals: Activating Our Leadership Potential” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Beverly Brooks Summers is an inspiring and practical guide designed to help individuals, especially women, unlock their leadership potential and pursue their God-given callings in ministry. - September 30, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Tyler Ennis’s New Book, "Halls of the Damned," is a Gripping Tale of Psychological Horror and Supernatural Suspense Set in the Haunting Blackwood Asylum
Fulton Books author Tyler Ennis, an army veteran, IT specialist, and devoted father, has completed his most recent book, “Halls of the Damned”: a compelling thriller that follows a diverse group of explorers as they confront malevolent forces and their own inner demons within the... - September 20, 2024 - Fulton Books
Synergy Technical Earns Four Prestigious Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment
Synergy Technical has earned four Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment. These recognitions highlight their expertise and success in delivering high-impact services. - August 25, 2024 - Synergy Technical
Author LtCol David B. Brown, USMC (Ret.)’s New Book, “Shoulders to Stand On Marine Corps Heroes from 1942,” Pays Tribute to the Achievements of Black-American Marines
Recent release “Shoulders to Stand On Marine Corps Heroes from 1942” from Newman Springs Publishing author LtCol David B. Brown, USMC (Ret.) is a compelling historical deep dive that sheds light on the struggles and triumphs of Black Americans who served in the Marines and paved the way for future generations. - July 23, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Author Chris Elliott-Davis’s New Book "Sweet Sadie Grace Learns About Compassion" Follows a Kind-Hearted Dog Who Learns to Make New Friends Through Both Love and Empathy
Recent release “Sweet Sadie Grace Learns About Compassion” from Covenant Books author Chris Elliott-Davis is a compelling story that follows Sadie, a loveable and boisterous dog who wants to make friends with the animals on the farm but must learn an important lesson about compassion and respecting how others feel in order to do so. - May 17, 2024 - Covenant Books
Author M. Francis Daniel’s New Book, “The Wish Of A Fish,” Follows a Young Boy Who Finds Himself Transformed After Wishing to Overcome His Fear of the Sea
Recent release “The Wish Of A Fish” from Covenant Books author M. Francis Daniel is an adorable tale that centers around Dale, a young boy who is afraid of the sea, but longs to overcome his fear. When he finds a magic lamp with a genie inside, Dale wishes to no longer be afraid of the sea, and finds his wish has come true in an unusual way. - May 13, 2024 - Covenant Books
Nicolock Paving Stones Announces $25 Million Investment to Expand Manufacturing and Distribution Capability in North Carolina
Nicolock Paving Stones, a leading manufacturer and retailer of premium hardscape supplies, will invest $25 million to construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Concord, North Carolina. The company will also open a new distribution yard in Raleigh, North Carolina. Both facilities will... - April 01, 2024 - Nicolock Paving Stones
Author William E. Oliver, Jr.’s New Book, "Clear Thoughts from a Deep Black Man," is an Engaging Collection of Poetry Written Over the Course of Several Decades
Recent release “Clear Thoughts from a Deep Black Man” from Page Publishing author William E. Oliver, Jr. is a thought-provoking book of poetry exploring love, nature, interpersonal relationships, and the vicissitudes of modern life. - January 10, 2024 - Page Publishing
BP Casey’s New Book, "Yellow Roses," is the Captivating Story of an Unlikely Duo Learning to Love While Simultaneously Working to Bring a Cold-Blooded Killer to Justice
Recent release “Yellow Roses” from Page Publishing author BP Casey is the story of Kelly Fitzgerald and Detective Sean Reilly. Both products of their storied pasts, they separately come to the conclusion that they have a place in their lives for love. But when Kelly witnesses a murder and has to work alongside Detective Reilly on the hunt for justice, their resolve to protect their hearts will be tested. - January 09, 2024 - Page Publishing
Author E.T. Milligan's New Audiobook, “Forbidden Rescue: Book 2,” Follows a Special Agent as He Risks His Career to Save the Only Link to Discovering His Wife’s Murderer
Recent audiobook release “Forbidden Rescue: Book 2” from Audiobook Network author E.T. Milligan is a riveting thriller that follows Agent Blake Cutter as he does his best to protect the only witness who could help him find out who murdered his wife. But after seemingly rescuing her from the mob’s grip, Cutter soon finds out that an even bigger mafia kingpin has put out a hit on her. - December 15, 2023 - Audiobook Network
Kumari Verghese’s Newly Released "A Treasure Chest" is an Engaging Exploration of Life, Faith, and the Lessons Found Along the Way
“A Treasure Chest” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kumari Verghese is an inspiring collection of personal stories that offer readers a window into the author’s most cherished and challenging moments. - December 05, 2023 - Christian Faith Publishing
Project Hosts Achieves FedRAMP High In-Process status with the JAB for Its AWS PaaS
Project Hosts, the leader in enabling SaaS providers to achieve a FedRAMP authorization, announced today that its GSS One PaaS has now achieved FedRAMP High “In-Process” status for an authorization by the FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board (JAB). Out of the hundreds of FedRAMP cloud... - November 03, 2023 - Project Hosts
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
ShaynaMade.com: A New Horizon in Customizable Branding and Design Solutions
ShaynaMade.com has launched an innovative platform designed to change the dynamics of the design and branding industry. Striving to blend creativity, elegance, and personalization, the platform offers a plethora of customizable products and services to help both individuals and businesses define... - July 17, 2023 - ShaynaMade
Charles Calloway and Associates Launches Financial Empowerment Program, Revolutionizing Women's Financial Literacy
Charles Calloway and Associates, a leading financial advisory firm, is proud to unveil its innovative financial empowerment program exclusively designed for women. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the realm of women's financial literacy, aiming to revolutionize how women approach and engage with their finances. - July 07, 2023 - Charles Calloway
Parker Pawn and Jewelry Announced Lots of Love Jewelry Event
Valentine's Day is next week. Parker Pawn and Jewelry announced they have a Lots of Love Jewelry event going on now. Customers can find a large selection of gift ideas. - February 10, 2023 - Parker Pawn
MAKO Medical Expands Popular ASPT-Accredited Phlebotomy Program
Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories expands accredited phlebotomy school to develop and train new students. - December 31, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Mako Medical Donates $25,000 to Help Families for Christmas
Mako Medical and CEO Chad Price team up with Erica Delong at G105 Radio to help families in need for Christmas. - December 30, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Mako Medical CEO Chad Price Announces Company Expansion in Virginia with the Alliance
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-based Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories, announced the company is expanding its service throughout the state of Virginia by adding a new member to the laboratory Alliance. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-Based Mako Medical & Mako Medical Laboratories Launches a New Monkeypox Test
Chad Price, CEO of Mako Medical, recently announced his team has developed a monkeypox test. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Go-Forth Pest Control Film Production Team Places in Top 2022 Hermes Creative Awards Competition
Out of more than 6,500 submissions throughout the United States and dozens of other countries, Go-Forth Pest Control was named a Platinum and Gold winner in the 2022 Hermes Creative Awards international competition. The Hermes Creative Awards recognize outstanding work in the industry while... - May 15, 2022 - Go-Forth Pest Control
Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Names Matt Horton Chief Marketing Officer
Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston, the leading real estate company in Triangle, announces the promotion of Matthew Horton to Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Matt will lead marketing efforts as part of the leadership team. "Matt is an accomplished business leader and phenomenal... - October 22, 2020 - Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston
Acquire Donates to Hurricane Relief Efforts
On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian swept through the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas leaving behind complete devastation. The powerful storm eventually made its way up the Carolina coastline, causing immense damage to many places in its path, including Ocracoke Island, NC. As word spread and... - November 16, 2019 - Acquire
Air Force Veteran Turned Entrepreneur Launches Movement with Empowerment & Affirmation Clothing Line
Sean Douglas announces the launch of his Empowerment & Affirmation Clothing Line beautifully designed to promote self-love. Everything LYBClothing Inc. stands for; they believe in recreating the current social climate. LYB Clothing Inc. believes in valuing how people see themselves over how... - May 02, 2019 - The Success Corps
First African American Muslim Mother Duo Embark on Changing the Narrative of Children’s Books and Animation
As new mothers they noticed a lack of books and children’s animated stories featuring African-American and/or African-American Muslim children as the main characters. That’s when the Muslim mommy duo decided to create Omera Productions. - January 28, 2019 - Omera Productions
Acquire Supports Dress for Success Organization and Attends Fashion Show
Since returning to the Raleigh market last year, Acquire has gained a reputation for being involved in the surrounding community. Most recently, they attended the first annual Unveil Fashion Show & Benefit sponsored by Gilded Bridal and Vidrio in support of Dress for Success. The fashion show... - April 12, 2018 - Acquire
Acquire Sets Up Shop in Midtown Plaza in North Hills
Acquire has returned to the Raleigh, NC Market and is on the verge of completing the construction at their new office, on the 12th floor of the brand new building in North Hills. - March 13, 2018 - Acquire
Omera Productions Create Education Products That Promote Positive Representation of African Americans
Representation in media is essential. We all like to feel that we can relate to something or someone. We like to know that we are not alone or that we can too be like the lead character in that action movie or book. - March 13, 2018 - Omera Productions
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
Baebies Announces CE Mark for SEEKER, an Innovative Newborn Screening Platform for Lysosomal Storage Diseases
Baebies is pleased to announce that SEEKERTM, a high throughput newborn screening laboratory solution, now has CE Mark and available in Europe and other countries that recognize CE Mark. SEEKER quantitatively measures the activity of lysosomal enzymes from newborn dried blood spot specimens. - July 31, 2017 - Baebies, Inc.
Baebies Announces Assays for FINDER Launch Panel: G6PD, Total Serum Bilirubin, Albumin and Direct Bilirubin
Baebies, Inc., a company focused on advancing newborn screening and pediatric testing, announced the first assays on the FINDER launch panel, currently under development. The panel includes tests for total serum bilirubin, albumin, direct bilirubin, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) on a single cartridge, making it the first comprehensive, rapid and near-patient testing solution for hyperbilirubinemia. - July 31, 2017 - Baebies, Inc.
Preferred Jewelers International™ Exclusive, Nationwide Network Welcomes Alan Sutton Jewelry as Newest Member
Goldsboro, North Carolina Jewelry Retailer selected to offer its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - July 13, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
AmericaTowne, Inc.® Announces Joint Venutre
AmericaTowne Announces Joint Venture with Nationwide Microfinance Limited. - July 19, 2016 - AmericaTowne, Inc.
AmericaTowne, Inc.® Announces Services Agreement
AmericaTowne, Inc.®, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”) announced that it has entered into a Modular Construction & Technology Services Agreement with its majority-owned subsidiary, ATI Modular Technology Corp., a Nevada corporation. - July 19, 2016 - AmericaTowne, Inc.