PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Acquire Donates to Hurricane Relief Efforts On September 1, 2019, Hurricane Dorian swept through the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas leaving behind complete devastation. The powerful storm eventually made its way up the Carolina coastline, causing immense damage to many places in its path, including Ocracoke Island, NC. As word spread and images... - November 16, 2019 - Acquire

Air Force Veteran Turned Entrepreneur Launches Movement with Empowerment & Affirmation Clothing Line Sean Douglas announces the launch of his Empowerment & Affirmation Clothing Line beautifully designed to promote self-love. Everything LYBClothing Inc. stands for; they believe in recreating the current social climate. LYB Clothing Inc. believes in valuing how people see themselves over how others... - May 02, 2019 - The Success Corps

First African American Muslim Mother Duo Embark on Changing the Narrative of Children’s Books and Animation As new mothers they noticed a lack of books and children’s animated stories featuring African-American and/or African-American Muslim children as the main characters. That’s when the Muslim mommy duo decided to create Omera Productions. - January 28, 2019 - Omera Productions

Acquire Supports Dress for Success Organization and Attends Fashion Show Since returning to the Raleigh market last year, Acquire has gained a reputation for being involved in the surrounding community. Most recently, they attended the first annual Unveil Fashion Show & Benefit sponsored by Gilded Bridal and Vidrio in support of Dress for Success. The fashion show was... - April 12, 2018 - Acquire

Acquire Sets Up Shop in Midtown Plaza in North Hills Acquire has returned to the Raleigh, NC Market and is on the verge of completing the construction at their new office, on the 12th floor of the brand new building in North Hills. - March 13, 2018 - Acquire

Omera Productions Create Education Products That Promote Positive Representation of African Americans Representation in media is essential. We all like to feel that we can relate to something or someone. We like to know that we are not alone or that we can too be like the lead character in that action movie or book. - March 13, 2018 - Omera Productions

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Baebies Announces CE Mark for SEEKER, an Innovative Newborn Screening Platform for Lysosomal Storage Diseases Baebies is pleased to announce that SEEKERTM, a high throughput newborn screening laboratory solution, now has CE Mark and available in Europe and other countries that recognize CE Mark. SEEKER quantitatively measures the activity of lysosomal enzymes from newborn dried blood spot specimens. Reduced... - July 31, 2017 - Baebies, Inc.

Baebies Announces Assays for FINDER Launch Panel: G6PD, Total Serum Bilirubin, Albumin and Direct Bilirubin Baebies, Inc., a company focused on advancing newborn screening and pediatric testing, announced the first assays on the FINDER launch panel, currently under development. The panel includes tests for total serum bilirubin, albumin, direct bilirubin, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) on a single cartridge, making it the first comprehensive, rapid and near-patient testing solution for hyperbilirubinemia. - July 31, 2017 - Baebies, Inc.

Preferred Jewelers International™ Exclusive, Nationwide Network Welcomes Alan Sutton Jewelry as Newest Member Goldsboro, North Carolina Jewelry Retailer selected to offer its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - July 13, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International

AmericaTowne, Inc.® Announces Joint Venutre AmericaTowne Announces Joint Venture with Nationwide Microfinance Limited. - July 19, 2016 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

AmericaTowne, Inc.® Announces Services Agreement AmericaTowne, Inc.®, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”) announced that it has entered into a Modular Construction & Technology Services Agreement with its majority-owned subsidiary, ATI Modular Technology Corp., a Nevada corporation. - July 19, 2016 - AmericaTowne, Inc.

2016 Summer Music Festival The 2016 Summer Music Festival, Saturday, July 23rd 2016 - July 14, 2016 - WCCG 104.5 FM

Ham Farms Rebrands: Increasing Focus on the Customer Relationship Ham Farms’ core strength has always been the company’s relationship with its buyers and corporate customers. With the company’s continued growth and presence in the retail market, the new www.hamfarms.com highlights its broadened 3 pillared focus on engaging retail customers, integrating new brands, and growing the sweet potato market worldwide. - April 12, 2016 - Ham Farms

Ava Gardner Festival to Commemorate Friendship with Gregory Peck The Ava Gardner Museum has scheduled the 8th Annual Ava Gardner Festival for October 5-7, in Smithfield, North Carolina. Events include new exhibits on Ava Gardner and Gregory Peck's life-long friendship, heritage tours, vintage movies and an opening night event, "The Great Sinner" Casino Night. - September 12, 2012 - Johnston County Visitors Bureau

Source-Omega Gives Omega-3 Guidance in Times of Change Source-Omega today announced their offerings for companies seeking security, freedom and a 5 year supply agreement in algae oil for price and quality improvements in times of change. "Why fear when I am here," Says Dr Scott Doughman, PhD, owner of Source-Omega, a supplier of DHA supplements... - May 20, 2012 - Source-Omega

Cornelius, North Carolina-Based StayConnect Electrical Solutions Awarded 2012 DIY Network / National Hardware Show Best New Electrical/Plumbing Product The National Hardware Show®, which was held May 1-3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, has long been known as the place for the home improvement industry's manufacturers to unveil their latest products and innovations to the global marketplace. It only stands to reason that the show also serves as the place for the industry to recognize manufacturers for their achievements. - May 08, 2012 - StayConnect Electrical Solutions

Arendell Animal Hospital is Proud to Form a Partnership with the Charity Pets for Patriots, Inc., That Connects Shelter Pets with Military Families Pets For Patriots is a registered charity that connects hard-to-adopt shelter pets with service and veteran members of the United States Military. As their partner they provide those pets a discount on veterinary services for the lifetime of the adopted pet. - September 13, 2011 - Arendell Animal Hospital

Triangle Orthopaedic Associates Establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research Triangle Orthopaedic Associates establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research. This cash prize is awarded to the Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident who has the best presentation and the most compelling research. - August 01, 2011 - Triangle Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.

Pure One™ Validates Microalgae DHA Plus EPA Formula in Vegetarian Algae-Softgel Capsules The validation of about one percent EPA in DHA-S™ algae oil is solved by Pure One™ using proprietary technology, generating new standard curve and confidence for low level EPA analysis. - April 28, 2011 - Source-Omega

Skin Care for Athletes Lathers at Lingerie Bowl VIII Skin Care for Athletes Tri-Body Wash featured in 2011 Lingerie Bowl VIII - January 31, 2011 - Morning Indigo, LLC

Source-Omega’s Pure One Untouched by Seawater Pollution, Not Now, Not Ever For years, the lack of fish odor or reflux taste has led many people to microalgae oil instead of fish oil as a source for omega-3s. Another feature of microalgae oil is now more important than ever — it is not touched by any ocean, now or ever. - July 07, 2010 - Source-Omega

Free Vision Correction Surgery for Blown Sports Calls In the wake of the public outcry surrounding the bungled call that cost Detroit Tigers pitcher Armando Galarrago a perfect game, an eye surgeon offers free vision correction surgery to any professional umpire or referee whose blown call has a significant impact on the outcome of a game or impacts the record books. - June 04, 2010 - Dr Dean Dornic

Pure One™ Omega-3 Registered with the Vegan Society Pure One™ DHA supplement manufacturer today announced a license from the Vegan Society for trademark use in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and Australia. The Vegan logo adds to Pure One’s quality offering for vegetarian consumers and vegan retailers, in addition to the benefits of being sourced and Made in the USA and recognized good for pregnant-nursing mothers and infants. - May 17, 2010 - Source-Omega

Davis Park Announces New 2009 Pricing on Lofts, Townhomes and Condominiums in Research Triangle Park, NC New 2009 Prices Propel Sales At Davis Park in Research Triangle Park, NC Upward 25% in Less Than One Week - July 03, 2009 - Davis Park Realty

Former NBA Star New Athletic Hire at Historic Laurinburg Institute Laurinburg Institute has announced the appointment of former NBA and All-ACC player, Jerrod Mustaf, as their new Director of Athletic Development. Laurinburg is America’s oldest historically African American boarding and prep school. Mr. Jerrod Mustaf, a former 1st round NBA draft pick of the... - September 30, 2008 - Jerrod Mustaf

Grace Divine by Vinny DiGirolamo Grace Divine presents new and fresh perspectives on the saving and enabling power of grace. Written primarily for Latter-day Saints, it carries with it a powerful message that the rest of the Christian world would also benefit by considering. - June 27, 2008 - Celestine Publishing, LLC

"Celebrity Apprentice" Cast Members Gene Simmons, Stephen Baldwin and Carol Alt Have All Been Interviewed by PR.com’s Allison Kugel; Interviews Can be Read at PR.com Fans of "The Apprentice" who are looking forward to tuning in to its latest installment, "Celebrity Apprentice," can get a head start in learning more about three "Celebrity Apprentice" cast members by going to www.pr.com/articles and reading their interviews. - December 17, 2007 - PR.com