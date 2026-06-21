North Carolina: Wilmington News
Summer Travel Solved: National Award-Winning "Boomer and Halley" Book Keeps Kids Engaged and Kind on the Go
As families hit the road, the challenge of keeping young travelers entertained while fostering positive values has a new, positive, screen-time solution. Mary Jane McKittrick, founder of the national award-winning Shady Pines Story Town, has released the eBook version of her celebrated... - June 21, 2026 - Shady Pines Story Town
Southpaw Releases New Country Single “I Wanna Date Your Truck”
Country music trio Southpaw announced the release of their new single—a flirty romp called “I Wanna Date Your Truck.” - June 19, 2026 - Southpaw
Construction Begins on Automated Parking Facility, Marking the Second Phase of City Gateway Development by First Floor and SfL+a Architects
Project builds on momentum established by the completed Mira Raleigh development. - May 14, 2026 - SfL+a Architects
Hi-Lite Airfield Services Announces Acquisition of Hasco, Inc.
Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC (“Hi-Lite”), a leading provider of airfield pavement maintenance and marking services across North America, today announced a strategic acquisition of HASCO, Inc. (HASCO), a highly respected airfield maintenance and markings contractor based in Greensboro, North Carolina. - April 14, 2026 - Hi-Lite Airfield Services, LLC
TriMkt Launches “Your Next Arena” Campaign Focused on Athlete to Career Transition
TriMkt, a marketing and sales consulting firm based in Raleigh, North Carolina, has launched a new thought leadership campaign focused on the successful transition of collegiate athletes into the corporate world. The initiative, titled “Your Next Arena: From College Athletics to the Corporate... - March 29, 2026 - TriMkt
New Nonprofit Launches in Charlotte to Unify Recovery Support for Individuals and Families Facing Addiction
Sana Recovery Foundation Brings Comprehensive Resource Navigation, Family Support Groups, and Provider Education to Charlotte's Recovery Community; Former NBA Star Mike Gminski Named Community Ambassador Sana Recovery Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, officially launched today... - February 12, 2026 - Sana Recovery Foundation
Givebacks Welcomes K–12 EdTech Pioneer Lee Prevost to Its Board of Directors
Prevost joins as Givebacks sharpens its focus on helping schools spend less time on administration and more time helping students thrive. - December 04, 2025 - Givebacks
The “12 Days of Christmas” Returns with Even Bigger and Better Gifts
Blue Shark Vodka and Local Partners Aim for Smiles and Surprises on Z107.5 - November 14, 2025 - Daytoon, Inc.
Author of Controversial Novel Publishes A Christmas Story for Children
Dennis Stuempfle, who authored the controversial novel about the first Muslim president and a country that hated him, has recently published the fourth book in the 4-part children’s series about Tchotchke the bunny through Amazon Publishing. - November 05, 2025 - Dennis Stuempfle
Third Annual SharkAid Masquerade Will Give Out $1,000 Prize
Get your costumes ready for a spooktacular night at Kipos for the third annual SharkAid Masquerade Party. Join in the fun from 9pm until midnight, Friday, October 31 at the Kipos Garden Patio. Enjoy delicious cocktails by Blue Shark Vodka, music, treats and contests. Local radio personality Foz... - October 26, 2025 - Daytoon, Inc.
Wild Azalea Boutique Sparks a Retail Reckoning: Founder Ashlyn Fraze’s Dream Upends the Boutique World
Wild Azalea Boutique, founded by Ashlyn Fraze, launched online and rapidly disrupted the boutique scene with a founder-led, customer-first approach. Anchored by Judy Blue Jeans, Risen Jeans, Myra, and Umgee, its denim-forward curation, clear fit guidance, editorial storytelling, and rapid feedback loops converted shoppers into evangelists and forced competitors to rethink buying, messaging, and service. - October 24, 2025 - Wild Azalea Boutique
Kody Kinsley Awarded Omicron Delta Kappa Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and Community
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, announces Kody Kinsley (Brevard College, 2005) as the 2025 recipient of its Pillar of Leadership in Service to Campus and Community. Currently, North Carolina’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, Kinsley, is recognized for his collaborative, integrity-driven leadership and lifelong dedication to public service. - October 02, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Chactun Tequila Awarded Platinum, Gold Medals at 2025 SIP Awards
A Mexican-made tequila headquartered in North Carolina took home medals for taste at the 2025 SIP Awards. Hacienda Chactun Tequila’s Reposado earned a Platinum medal and Blanco won Gold in the Taste Competition. The SIP Awards remain one of the best unbiased international competitions as... - August 23, 2025 - Daytoon, Inc.
Blue Shark Vodka Makes a Splash in Maryland: Now Distributed by Backup Beverage in Frederick, MD
Blue Shark Vodka, the multiple award-winning, North Carolina-based craft vodka inspired by ocean conservation, is excited to announce its official launch in Maryland through an exclusive distribution agreement with Backup Beverage of Frederick. Known for its ultra-smooth taste, premium non-GMO... - August 06, 2025 - Daytoon, Inc.
Bob Williams of Williams Wealth Management, Featured Panel Speaker at Orion Ascent Conference in San Diego, CA
Bob Williams, a fiduciary wealth manager and President of Williams Wealth Management in Cary, NC, was honored to serve as a featured panelist at the 2024 Orion Ascent Conference, held on March 13 in San Diego, California. Bob brought his decades of investment and financial planning experiences to... - July 24, 2025 - Williams Wealth Management
Blue Shark Vodka Now Available in Florida Through ABC Fine Wine & Spirits
Blue Shark Vodka, the award-winning, family-owned craft vodka brand rooted in sustainability and ocean conservation, is making its official debut in Florida. The premium spirit will now be available at selected ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, one of Florida’s leading beverage retailers. Blue... - July 16, 2025 - Daytoon, Inc.
Bob Williams Celebrates 30 Years as a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC®)
Bob Williams, the President of Williams Wealth Management, in Cary, North Carolina, celebrates his 30th anniversary of holding the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC®) designation as of June 10, 2025. - July 02, 2025 - Williams Wealth Management
Turner Home Team Expands Statewide: A Trusted Cash Home Buyer Now Helping Homeowners Sell Houses Fast Across North Carolina
Turner Home Team, a trusted cash home buyer, is now serving homeowners statewide across North Carolina. Sellers in cities like Charlotte, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wilmington, Jacksonville, Greensboro, and Goldsboro can now sell their house fast for cash as-is without repairs, fees, or delays. Turner Home Team specializes in helping home sellers avoid the hassle of listing by providing cash offers that allow you to sell your home fast. - June 17, 2025 - Turner Home Team
North Carolina Photographer Greg Ghia Launches New Website Featuring Vibrant, Affordable Fine Art Prints Showcasing Grand Landscapes
Greg Ghia, a NC-based photographer known for his striking landscapes and macro fine detail, is proud to announce the launch of his new website, www.gregghiaphotography.com. The site features a curated collection of grand photographic and artistic prints from around the world, with a special focus... - June 12, 2025 - Greg Ghia Photography
Cori Nevruz Unleashes a Gripping Psychological Thriller with "The Unwelcome Guest"
Author Cori Nevruz returns with her fourth psychological thriller, "The Unwelcome Guest," a haunting tale of isolation, paranoia, and survival. Published under Masonboro Press, LLC, this heart-pounding novel is now available in paperback, hardcover audiobook, and ebook formats. About the... - June 03, 2025 - Masonboro Press, LLC
Wyland to Paint Live Mural in Wrightsville Beach for Launch of Newest Vodka
World renowned ocean muralist Wyland will visit Wrightsville Beach this month to launch the newest vodka in the Equalise series. The artist will do a live painting and bottle signing at a local ABC store and take photos with fans. - May 19, 2025 - Daytoon, Inc.
Daytoon Announces New Vice President of Communications
Daytoon Inc., the parent company of Blue Shark Vodka and Hacienda Chactun Tequila, announces a new Vice President of Communications. Ashley Morris, current public relations director, will oversee a vice president role in the spirits company. In her new role, Morris will lead the company’s... - April 24, 2025 - Daytoon, Inc.
Daytoon Distributors to Host Major Mixology Competition June 1 with $5,000 Grand Prize
Daytoon Distributors, the Wilmington-based parent company behind Blue Shark Vodka, Wyland’s Flavored Vodkas and Chactun Tequila, will host a major mixology competition June 1 with a large cash prize. The Deep Dive Mixology Masters Cup 2025 will take place Sunday, June 1, at the Lumina Resort... - March 17, 2025 - Daytoon, Inc.
Fence Empire: From Family Legacy to Global Industry Leader
Fence Empire, a rising star in the global wood and metal fencing industry, has quickly grown into a market leader thanks to its unique family heritage and sharp market insight. Under the leadership of CEO Jason Liu, the company has built upon three generations of family expertise in wood fencing to... - January 28, 2025 - Fence Empire LLC
Strata SFR Announces the Sale of New 159-Lot Residential Development in Charlotte, NC
Strata SFR, a leading real estate brokerage specializing in investment properties and residential development, proudly announces its latest completed transaction: a 159-lot residential development located in the thriving Charlotte market. The transaction between private developer, BH Land and... - January 08, 2025 - Strata SFR
Alan Tuback Joins PageLightPrime as President
PageLightPrime, a leading provider of innovative legal practice management software, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Alan Tuback as their new President. Tuback brings a wealth of experience and industry expertise to PageLightPrime, having previously founded and led Soluno. With a proven... - November 09, 2024 - PageLightPrime
Amelia Aesthetic's Dr. Jeremy Pyle Honored Among Top Plastic Surgeons in America
Dr. Jeremy Pyle, CEO of Amelia Aesthetics, has been recognized by Newsweek as one of "America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2024." Renowned for his expertise in breast augmentation and body contouring, this is the third consecutive year Dr. Pyle has earned this accolade. His patient-centric approach and exceptional skills continue to elevate his practice, Amelia Aesthetics, where he drives innovation and success while empowering patients with compassionate care across multiple locations in the U.S. - October 03, 2024 - Amelia Aesthetics
Cheryl B Hillis’s Newly Released "My Story, Told by Me... I Am Dory" is a Sweet Story of a Little Goat on a Big Adventure
“My Story, Told by Me... I Am Dory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cheryl B Hillis is a touching account of the bond between a woman and her beloved goat, Dory, capturing the essence of companionship and adventure. - August 26, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Synergy Technical Earns Four Prestigious Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment
Synergy Technical has earned four Microsoft Advanced Specializations in Adoption and Change Management, Teams Calling, Threat Protection, and Teamwork Deployment. These recognitions highlight their expertise and success in delivering high-impact services. - August 25, 2024 - Synergy Technical
BeHealthy Counseling, LLC Honored with BBB Torch Award for Ethics 2024
Local Mental Health practice wins award for ethics. - August 05, 2024 - BeHealthy Counseling, LLC
New Management for Local Self-Storage Facility in Southport, North Carolina
The newly developed Long Beach Self Storage facility, located at 4724 Long Beach Road, Southport, NC 28461, is now open and proudly offering professional self-storage management services through Absolute Storage Management (Absolute). This brand new facility offers 439 units, encompassing a total... - July 27, 2024 - Absolute Storage Management
Author Juliana T. Morgan’s New Book, "Buddy & Me," is a Charming Story of How a Toy Rabbit Has the Gift of Bringing Comfort and Joy to the Young and Young-at-Heart
Recent release “Buddy & Me” from Covenant Books author Juliana T. Morgan is a captivating tale centered around Buddy, a stuffed rabbit who, after many years of being a child’s favorite toy is accidentally discarded and sold at a church yard sale. See how he continues to bring comfort and joy to his next owner throughout the years, with a magical ending. - June 24, 2024 - Covenant Books
William Reveley’s Newly Released "The Absent Atom" is a Groundbreaking Exploration of Atomic Theory
“The Absent Atom” from Christian Faith Publishing author William Reveley offers a paradigm-shifting perspective on atomic structure and the nature of the universe. Drawing on his extensive background in mathematics, physics, and research with NASA, Reveley presents a logical sequence leading to a revolutionary model of the atom. - June 04, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Pat Bond’s New Book, "Eight Days in a Gum Tree," is an Engaging, Bilingual True Tale of the Author’s Cat Who Wound Up Stuck in a Neighbor’s Tree
Recent release “Eight Days in a Gum Tree” from Covenant Books author Pat Bond is an English- and Spanish-language story that recounts the true story of Clarence Thomas, a cat who finds himself on the adventure of a lifetime when he becomes stuck in a neighbor’s tree and must rely on the help of the community to rescue him. - April 18, 2024 - Covenant Books
Nicolock Paving Stones Announces $25 Million Investment to Expand Manufacturing and Distribution Capability in North Carolina
Nicolock Paving Stones, a leading manufacturer and retailer of premium hardscape supplies, will invest $25 million to construct a state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Concord, North Carolina. The company will also open a new distribution yard in Raleigh, North Carolina. Both facilities will... - April 01, 2024 - Nicolock Paving Stones
The "Not so Dirty Dozen" Beach Cleanup Series Adds More Dates Through March 2024
Forget the Dirty Dozen, a coastal North Carolina distillery is hosting the "Not So Dirty Dozen," a series of 12 beach sweeps in 12 months along the coastline to promote coastal stewardship. Blue Shark Vodka kicked off the "Not So Dirty Dozen" Beach Clean-up series Nov. 12 at... - December 09, 2023 - Daytoon, Inc.
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Charles Calloway and Associates Launches Financial Empowerment Program, Revolutionizing Women's Financial Literacy
Charles Calloway and Associates, a leading financial advisory firm, is proud to unveil its innovative financial empowerment program exclusively designed for women. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the realm of women's financial literacy, aiming to revolutionize how women approach and engage with their finances. - July 07, 2023 - Charles Calloway
VRC Metal Systems Implements Cold Spray Technology at Fleet Readiness Center East
VRC Metal Systems, a leading developer of advanced cold spray technologies, recently implemented their Brolga Trailerized Cold Spray System at the Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), the largest industrial employer in Eastern North Carolina. The Brolga System is expected to significantly improve the center’s aircraft repair and maintenance capabilities. - May 25, 2023 - VRC Metal Systems
Cross-Genre Author Nails First Place Wins
Cross-genre author Juliet Rose has added to an extensive collection of book award wins with two Gold Medals for her newest novel "Carrying the Dead." Juliet has now won twenty-seven awards for her six published novels ranging from contemporary fiction to horror. - April 22, 2023 - Above the Rain Collective
LowTides Ocean Products Release New Patterns in the Evelyn Henson Artist Series
NJ-Based Eco Beach Gear Company Partners with North Carolina Artist on Exclusive Prints for Season 4’s Line of Best Selling Backpack Beach Chairs - March 16, 2023 - LowTides Ocean Products
Umbraco Joins North Carolina Technology Association
Highlights: - Denmark-based Umbraco partners with NC TECH to grow its U.S. presence. - Umbraco delivers open-source CMS DX software and services for content developers. - With over 700,000 active installs, Umbraco is one of the most deployed web content management systems on the Microsoft... - January 04, 2023 - Umbraco
MAKO Medical Expands Popular ASPT-Accredited Phlebotomy Program
Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories expands accredited phlebotomy school to develop and train new students. - December 31, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Blue Shark Vodka Expands Into Coronado, California
Blue Shark Vodka is pleased to announce that all four of their one-of-a-kind bottles are now available for purchase in Coronado, California. The Wilmington, North Carolina-based award-winning vodka opened a warehouse facility in California in 2021 and launched into Coronado this fall thanks to... - October 10, 2022 - Daytoon, Inc.
Blue Shark Vodka Named Among Best Domestic Vodkas at Fifty Best Competition
Blue Shark Vodka was recently named among the best vodkas in the U.S. at The Fifty Best competition. In its premier year of the consumer-based competition, Blue Shark Vodka was awarded a gold medal and was the only vodka in North Carolina to receive a designation. The Fifty Best is unbiased guide to wine and spirits for those with epicurean tastes. - September 30, 2022 - Daytoon, Inc.
Blue Shark CEO Moves to Oversee New Daytoon Product, Hacienda Chactun Tequila
Blue Shark Vodka Chief Executive Officer, Mark Milliken, will shift roles to help parent company, Daytoon Distributors, release a tequila label by the end of the year. Blue Shark Vodka founder Mark Bloomquist will step in as interim CEO and remain as Chairman of Blue Shark Vodka LLC while Milliken... - September 06, 2022 - Daytoon, Inc.
North Carolina Economist Obtains 4-Star Review from British Book Reviewer for America’s Final Revolution
4-Star Reedsy review with emjoi "Loved It!" - July 21, 2022 - Gabby Press
Blue Shark Vodka Brings Home SIP Award Medals for Third Consecutive Year
On Blue Shark Vodka’s third anniversary, the vodka is proud to bring home SIP Award medals to North Carolina for the third consecutive year, making it the preferred vodka of the Carolinas. “Three years ago we sold our first bottles of vodka with a glass shark swimming inside the bottom... - June 24, 2022 - Daytoon, Inc.
Blue Shark Vodka Expands Distribution Throughout South Carolina
Aleph owner Jean-Pierre Chambas partnered with Blue Shark Vodka founder Mark Bloomquist to bring North Carolina’s favorite vodka to the islands, beaches and across the entire state of South Carolina. “At Aleph Wines, we support and promote quality craft spiri - June 19, 2022 - Daytoon, Inc.