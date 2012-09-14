PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Blue Shark Vodka Joins Wilmington Sharks' Santa Jaws Event Collecting Sports Equipment for Children in Need - October 30, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Retention Pond Services Expands Stormwater Services in Texas, Gulf Coast, Ohio, and Mid-Atlantic Region - October 08, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

Blue Shark Vodka “Lurking” at ILM Airport Blue Shark Vodka is ready to unveil its new, exclusive glass airport display at Wilmington International Airport this Friday, September 27 at 4:30 p.m. The custom vitrine was handcrafted by Greensboro, NC, “Maker of Beautiful Things” Chris Horney, who has handcrafted custom, high-end furniture... - September 27, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Blue Shark Vodka Beats the Hurricane Season and Takes North Carolina by Storm Enormous Area Response to Blue Shark Vodka Premiere. - August 27, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Shark Week a Deemed a Huge Success for Blue Shark Vodka New Cocktails Unveiled - August 06, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Blue Shark Vodka Honors Local Ecology Signature Drink Named for Masonboro Island - July 01, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

New Hanover County's First Distillery Opens in Wilmington There's a New Shark in Town. - June 25, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Blue Shark Vodka Names Retired Rear Admiral Mark Milliken as CEO Blue Shark Vodka, LLC. has named its first CEO, retired Rear Admiral (LH) Mark Milliken. “I am honored to take charge and work with this incredible team assembled,” said Milliken. “Approximately six years ago, three of us huddled at our Class Reunion and we contemplated different business... - June 24, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Blue Shark Vodka Announces Inaugural Beach Sweep Event Go Deeper! Teams and Individuals are welcome to participate. - June 20, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Blue Shark Vodka Launches Drink Responsibly Campaign Blue Shark Vodka announces the launch of its Drink Responsibly Campaign, titled S.O.S., meaning Sensible, Observant and Safe. At Blue Shark Vodka, their commitment to social responsibility and promoting safe consumption of their proprietary spirit simply begins “at home,” with all of their... - April 30, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

My Friend’s Dentist to Perform TLC’s “No Scrubs” to Raise Money for Wilmington Charity My Friend’s Dentist, located at the crossroads of College Rd & Oleander Dr. in Wilmington, will be performing in the Carousel Center’s 16th Annual “Making Legends Local Gala” to raise awareness of victims of child abuse. April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month. The event... - April 25, 2019 - My Friend's Dentist

Blue Shark Vodka Announces Winning Marketing Team for Upcoming Launch in Wilmington, NC Blue Shark Vodka, a division of Daytoon, Inc., announces its marketing team to lead the debut and advertising efforts for Blue Shark Vodka: The Castle Group of Andover, MA; Rough House Editorial of San Francisco, CA; Out of Our Minds Animation Studios of Winston-Salem, NC; Studio Place of Greensboro,... - April 23, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Blue Shark Vodka Debuts BlueTube YouTube Channel The Shark that Won't Bite! - April 15, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

The Face of Climate Change A Master of Disasters shows how he can help bring Climate Change to its knees. - March 09, 2019 - Carl Bistrack

Don E. McCombs Commemorated as a Top Executive for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Don E. McCombs of Southport, North Carolina has been commemorated as a Top Executive for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements and high level of success for over 39 years in the field of consulting. About Don E. McCombs Don... - February 05, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Don E. McCombs Honored as a Top Executive for 2018 By Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Don E. McCombs of Southport, North Carolina has been honored as a Top Executive for 2018 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of consulting. About Don E. McCombs Don McCombs has over 39 years experience in the consulting... - October 26, 2018 - Strathmore Worldwide

Award-Winning Author Re-Releases Children’s Book in Time for Mid-Term Elections; Publication is Part of Shady Pines Story Town Website Focused on Restoring Civility Imagine an election where themes of honesty, forgiveness, and responsibility are on the ballot and civility is the big winner? That is the case with the re-released, national award winning, "Boomer and Halley Election Day - A Town Votes for Civic Responsibility" book for readers 4-8. This Mom's Choice Gold Award winning book will have families laughing and cheering the folks in this small Southern town where civility lives! - October 18, 2018 - Tuxedo Cat Productions

National Franchisor Takes Home the Gold Stevie Award + Entrepreneur Magazine for Top Company Culture Award N2 Publishing Named 5th Company for Top Culture by Entrepreneur + Awarded Gold Stevie® for Employer of the Year in Media & Entertainment. - October 12, 2018 - N2 Publishing

Two National Gold Awards for Shady Pines Story Town The Mom's Choice Award committee has granted Tuxedo Cat Productions its Gold Award of excellence to that company's Shady Pines Story Town Website and to another of its Boomer and Halley Books for ages 4-8. The website and the books promote stories intent on restoring civility one kind gesture at a time. - October 01, 2018 - Tuxedo Cat Productions

Bald Head Blues Pro Staffer Joel Dahmen’s Golf Season Expands to Include the FedEx Cup Playoffs Bald Head Blues, a beach and island inspired apparel company distinguished by its golf cart with surfboard logo, proudly announces that company staffer Joel Dahmen has made it to the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Each PGA TOUR Professional begins the race for the FedEx Cup Playoffs with points gained during... - August 30, 2018 - Bald Head Blues

City Bicycle Company Named to America’s Best Bike Shops 2018 Each year over four thousand independent bicycle dealers across the US compete yet fewer than two-hundred are selected as “America’s Best Bike Shops” by the National Bicycle Dealers Association. This year Wilmington’s City Bicycle Company became the first area bike shop to ever... - August 21, 2018 - City Bicycle

EasyVote Solutions Named GovTech 100 Company for 2018 Provider of election management software recognized as top technology company, helping to improve the public sector. - January 09, 2018 - EasyVote Solutions Inc

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

New Web Design for Recell Cellular Offers Highest Buyback Prices on Phones Recell Cellular launches brand-new web platform that generates higher payouts for consumers selling their phones. New design makes process easier from start to finish, with a broader product listing and the highest payouts available online. - December 24, 2016 - Recell Cellular

Ray Lewis to Debut Limited Edition Bourbon Daytoon’s first product, four years in the making, is aptly named Ray’s Reserve – a bourbon born in Baltimore, Maryland, and distilled and bottled in Kentucky bourbon country. - November 28, 2016 - Daytoon, Inc.

ICND Awarded Best Vacation Rental Site of 2016 InterCoastal Net Designs was awarded best vacation rental site of 2016 by VRM Intel. - October 25, 2016 - InterCoastal Net Designs

MAXPRO Announces Partnership with Singapore-Based Distributor FilmTack FilmTack invests US$1.7 million to facilitate MAXPRO’s regional growth plans. - August 10, 2016 - FilmTack Pte Ltd

Florida’s Toxic Algae Blooms: Could This Happen in North Carolina? The recent toxic algae problems in Florida have generated widespread media attention and led many to ask “what’s going on?” The blooms on the east coast of Florida began in May as algal blooms in the nutrient enriched Lake Okeechobee, then moved down the St. Lucie River to the estuary and ultimately to Florida’s “Treasure Coast” as a result water releases by the Corps of Engineers. Could the same thing happen to North Carolina's coastline? It's possible. - July 20, 2016 - WK Dickson & Co., Inc.

Home Staging Pros Sweep Charlotte Vacant Staging Awards The professional home stagers at Carolina Spaces LLC, a full service home staging, model merchandising, and interior design firm based in Charlotte, NC, have added two new awards to their list of accolades. Joan Inglis and Carol Inglis have won Best Staged Vacant Properties of 2015 from Charlotte International Association of Home Staging Professionals® Regional Chapter. - April 16, 2016 - Carolina Spaces, LLC

Bloom and Adventure to Fitness Launch First-of-Its-Kind Fundraiser Exclusive partnership provides schools an opportunity to raise money and earn wellness-based incentives from the nation’s leading educational fitness provider. - April 06, 2016 - Bloom

Dr. Edward Paul Presents Macular Degeneration Update at Harvard Seventy-four percent of Americans did not know that age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of blindness in people in the United States over the age of 60, according to a new survey. The top choice selected was, incorrectly, glaucoma. Despite the high prevalence of AMD, the majority... - February 28, 2016 - Paul Vision Institute

Princess Nadia is Back: Talented Books Launches Its 2nd Princess Nadia Adventure Princess Nadia continues her adventure on the high seas by searching for the treasure of Captain James Joker Jib. One surprise leads to another as Princess Nadia and her team learns the real truth of the missing treasure. - October 28, 2015 - Talented Books

Dr. Edward Paul to Speak at Harvard Dr. Edward Paul will speak at the Global Thought-Leader Forum at Harvard on December 5, 2015. - October 03, 2015 - Paul Vision Institute

Project-Based Learning School Coming to Wilmington Coastal Preparatory Academy Gets Final Approval from State Board of Education. - October 03, 2015 - Coastal Preparatory Academy

Collins + Company and New Media Hospitality Unite to Create New Digital Creative Agency - NuMedia Award Winning Agency will be one of the largest full service digital marketing agencies in the Carolinas focused on performance driven ROI. - October 21, 2014 - NuMedia

Unique Indian Restaurant Opening on Water Street Terry Espy, President of Momentum group, a commercial real estate brokerage and development firm, today announced the lease of 5 South Water Street, Wilmington, NC, a 4,584 sf restaurant best known as the Water Street Restaurant and most recently Delphina Dos. “We are proud to have represented... - October 20, 2014 - MoMentum group

Alliance of Cambridge Advisors is Now Alliance of Comprehensive Planners Fee-Only Financial Planning Network Rebrand Alliance of Cambridge Advisors (ACA) changed their name to the Alliance of Comprehensive Planners (ACP). Alliance of Comprehensive Planners are the resource for fee-only financial planners looking to join a community of advisors. All members are trained in the ACP System, a comprehensive planning methodology for working with clients. - May 13, 2014 - Alliance of Comprehensive Planners

Wilmington Real Estate 4 U Says Now is The Time to Buy Real Estate Now is a great time to purchase Wilmington NC real estate. But, mortgages rates will soon be rising. Find out why you should be looking now for a new home. - January 20, 2014 - Wilmington Real Estate 4 U

Wilmington Real Estate 4U Lists the Top 10 Reasons to Buy Wilmington, North Carolina Real Estate Wilmington, North Carolina real estate is a hot commodity right now for a number of reasons. Find out why Wilmington is a great place to buy a new home. - January 20, 2014 - Wilmington Real Estate 4 U

L&H Dynamic Business Solutions LLC to Deliver HVAC Smart Chip in North Carolina The owners of L & H Dynamic Business Solutions LLC, an HVAC Business Consulting Company, formed a partnership with AirConergy LLC to be the Exclusive North Carolina Distributor of the HVAC Smart Chip. The HVAC Smart Chip is designed for easy retrofit to residential and commercial HVAC systems, saving... - October 11, 2013 - L & H Dynamic Business Solutions LLC

WK Dickson Vice President Honored with Distinguished Service Award WK Dickson & Co., Inc. recently announced that Dan Dawson, PE, PLS, the firm’s Vice President and Manager of the Wilmington Regional Office, has received the Distinguished Service Award from the Professional Engineers of North Carolina (PENC). This award is given each year to a PENC member... - July 12, 2013 - WK Dickson & Co., Inc.

New Seminar Offered by Dr. Kevin Wynne of Wynne Chiropractic Center Teaches Chiropractors How to Objectively Document Their Accident/Injury Soft Tissue Cases Dr. Kevin Wynne of Wynne Chiropractic Center and Innovative Continuing Education Offers a New Continuing Education Seminar that solves the challenge of Objectively Documenting Soft Tissue Injuries by Integrating New Documentation Protocols with Computerized Analysis of X-Rays. - July 01, 2013 - Wynne Chiropractic Center

Skin Care for Athletes Becomes a Sponsor for Set Up Events North Carolina Triathlon Series Taking Care of North Carolina Athletes’ Skin from the Mountains to the Sea - March 22, 2013 - Morning Indigo, LLC

"The Iceman," a New Release by Author Robert G Demers Seconds from becoming a murder victim, the mortally wounded points to the motive instead of the killer in most of the scenarios seen on TV, or in the movies. Robert G DeMers written a four hundred page murder/mystery novel titled, “The Iceman” where the victim intentionally points away from the killer and skillfully, misleads us and the protagonists on the motive. The evidence builds as each of the 3 protagonists, are followed on their leg of the investigation. - November 05, 2012 - Robert G DeMers

Live Oak Bank Supports a Little Kid with a Big Heart Through a $3,000 donation, Live Oak Bank helped a little boy jump start his fundraising efforts. - November 17, 2011 - Live Oak Bank

Triangle Orthopaedic Associates Establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research Triangle Orthopaedic Associates establishes the Richard Bruch, MD Prize for Excellence in Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident Research. This cash prize is awarded to the Orthotic and Prosthetic Resident who has the best presentation and the most compelling research. - August 01, 2011 - Triangle Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.

Common Sense Films Present the Documentary "BATTLESHIP NORTH CAROLINA; The Showboat Legacy" Sunday, May 29, at 6:30 PM, Only on UNC-TV Experience seven decades of history through one-of-a-kind interviews, rare photographs and vintage film footage in BATTLESHP NORTH CAROLINA; The Showboat Legacy, premiering on UNC-TV, Sunday, May 29, at 6:30 PM. This enlightening documentary, from Wilmington filmmaker Rob Hill explores the history behind... - May 21, 2011 - Common Sense Films

Queensboro Shirt Almost 29 Years in the Making Queensboro apologizes to over half the world's population. - October 02, 2010 - The Queensboro Shirt Company

Still Life Nightclub and Ultra Lounge Hosts an Evening Affair with Teresa Giudice of the Real Housewives of New Jersey Still Life Nightclub and Ultra Lounge, Raleigh's premiere upscale nightlife venue located at the West Building in Glenwood South today announced that Teresa Guidice of the Real Housewives of New Jersey will be hosting an evening affair Thursday, September 23, 2010 from 10:00pm through 2:00am, brought... - September 23, 2010 - Still Life Nightclub and Ultra Lounge