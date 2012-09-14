PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

AVOW Magazine; for Women Veterans, by Women Veterans AVOW Magazine launches and releases first issue for women veterans. - June 17, 2019 - AVOW Magazine

Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group

Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture

Safety Center’s Youth-led Teen Safe Driving Campaign, Youth Take Action to End Distractions, Receives Funding from The Allstate Foundation Good Starts Young Program Safety Center’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC), comprised of high school students throughout California, continues to raise awareness around teen safe driving issues with the California Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaigns now in its seventh year of funding from The Allstate Foundation. - January 08, 2019 - Safety Center

AttorneysLawOffice.com Launched in Modesto, California Today AttorrneyLawOffice.com (https://www.attorneyslawoffice.com) a blog with the all the major and minor highlights and lowlights on Civil and Criminal Law, Breakthrough Federal Judgments and much, much more goes live. A team of eminent Attorneys and Lawyers, globally, have come together to create a virtual... - December 13, 2018 - AttorneyLawOffice

Maui Author Toby Neal Releases Memoir of Growing Up in Hawaii Toby (Wilson) Neal, a resident of Makawao, HI, author of the USA Today bestselling Lei Crime Series and spin-off Paradise Crime series, is releasing her first memoir, Freckled: A Memoir of Growing Up Wild in Hawaii, on December 30, 2018. The memoir will be available in ebook and print through all major... - December 06, 2018 - Neal Enterprises Incorporated

The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality Management... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.

Phlebotomy Career Training One of the First Schools in the U.S. to Offer a Comprehensive Suturing Class to Medical Assistants The thought of anyone other than physicians, nurses or surgical technicians suturing is highly unusual. However, for the lucky medical assistants at Phlebotomy Career Training, the resident nurse practitioners and medical intern educators are more than happy to share their knowledge and skills. According... - May 01, 2018 - Phlebotomy Career Training

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Machine Harvest Your Asparagus Geiger-Lund’s new selective asparagus harvester was field tested this past spring on a field near Nyssa Oregon. The machine successfully harvested asparagus. The new machine can replace hand labor for the harvesting of asparagus. - July 31, 2017 - Geiger-Lund

San Francisco Attorney Elected President, Northern California Business Aviation Association San Francisco Attorney, Michael L. Dworkin has been elected President of the Northern California Business Aviation Association. - March 09, 2017 - Michael L. Dworkin

New Research Explores Wearable Technology Utilization in Clinical Trials and the Role of CROs New Report Identifies Current and Future Wearable Technology Utilization and CRO Implications with 130 Clinical Outsourcing Decision Makers. - December 01, 2016 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

A Century’s Missionary Report Card from an African Viewpoint The book, “Precious Mt. Silinda United Church of Christ (UCC) Mission,” by Mrs. Kate E. Sukuta is an informative book about Western Christian missionary work in Zimbabwe, Africa. The author found herself in a unique position of witnessing over a century of Christian work through her parents’... - March 05, 2016 - Sukuta Technologies, LLC

Ndau Afro-Jazz Fusion I: Trailblazing Musical Project The 2-Syds, Sydaira Rose and Sydney Ten'ani, feel privileged and honored to present a jazz rendition of their Ndau African cultural classic and Sukuta family "home-grown" heritage tunes. Some of the tunes were passed down at least four generations and their meanings and contexts are addressed... - February 17, 2016 - Sukuta Technologies, LLC

Tilvid Launched an Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign on April 9 Tilvid.com is an innovative web platform that makes obtaining information fast, simple, and customizable through user-rated and generated informational videos. The Tilvid search function utilizes a user-populated database and returns videos most suited to each individual’s search specifications. Tilvid... - April 18, 2015 - Tilvid

Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency

DYL Now Offers Auto X-Dates for Auto Insurance Agents DYL, the Cloud-based business phone system with Sales Automation, announces the release of X-Dates for the Auto Insurance industry. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

DYL Announces SMS Texting Features DYL, a Cloud-based phone system with Sales Automation, announces new features that allows SMS texting in groups, onversations and reminders. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

Safety Center's Youth-Led Teen Safe Driving Campaigns Receive an Allstate Foundation Grant in California High School Students Are Empowered to Lead Positive Teen Safe Driving Campaigns - September 10, 2014 - Safety Center

Accelar Announces GameDayShuttle Express Shuttle Service to Levi's Stadium from 16 San Francisco Bay Area Cities & Locations After successful build-out of 49ersExperience – www.49ersExperience.com and 49ers Express Shuttle service for the San Francisco 49ers, Accelar, announced today details of its GameDayShuttle service schedule for all the 49ers games played at Levi's Stadium. The GameDayShuttle Express Shuttle Service... - August 12, 2014 - Accelar

Kickstarter Campaign: Mattie's Wood Fired Pizza Needs a Bigger Home Matt Wolcott is the owner of Mattie's Wood Fired Pizza, a mobile food operation that participates in community events such as farmer's markets, Art Hop of Fresno, CArt Hop and private catering events. Mattie's Wood Fired Pizza's recent success has come from the support of the beautiful and bountiful... - May 23, 2013 - Mattie's Wood Fired Pizza

Chip Fixer Mobile Windshield Repair Adds Locations in Tracy, Lodi, Brentwood, Modesto, Merced and Bakersfield Chip Fixer's mobile windshield repair has expanded to many more locations. With Technicians now available in Modesto, Bakersfield, Tracy, Lodi, and the East Bay. - December 12, 2012 - Chip Fixer

Job Search Tool Kit and Free Resume Review for Veterans and Military Family Members Community Business College is adding to its military family support programs by offering a professional resume review and job search tool kit to active duty military service members, veterans, their dependents and military spouses. - September 21, 2012 - Community Business College

College Offers Online Transmitted Gift Certificates for Truly Last Minute Shoppers Community Business College provides the ability to give the gift of learning at literally the last minute before Christmas. A Modesto, California college has launched a literal, “last minute” gift for the procrastinating Christmas shopper through its class registration website, www.cbcwebcollege.com. During... - December 24, 2011 - Community Business College

Cold Steel Sharpens Its Marketing Edge with StreamSend StreamSend is helping renowned knife maker Cold Steel use email to reach its followers and find new customers. - May 23, 2011 - EZ Publishing

CareSouth Homecare Professionals Sells California Agencies to Kindred Healthcare CareSouth to Focus on Expansion in Southeast, Southwest, Gulf Coast and Mid-Atlantic Areas. CareSouth Homecare Professionals today announced that it has sold its four California home healthcare agencies to Kindred Healthcare, Inc. The agencies are located in Southern California and the San Jose area. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. - April 04, 2011 - CareSouth Health System, Inc.

Titan Tax Relief Offers IRS Debt Relief Find out how to receive IRS debt relief and end your tax problems. The IRS has come up with several tax debt relief options especially for small business owners. If you want to refrain yourself from being sunk in the economic crisis, you can make use of these tax debt relief programs. - March 24, 2010 - Titan Tax Relief

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

With the Growing Hobby of AstroPhotography, Celestron Offers Consumers New Technology with EdgeHD Optics to See the Universe in HD Celestron, the world's leading designer and manufacturer of quality optical equipment, is announcing the release of its newest line of aplanatic Schmidt telescopes, the EdgeHD series. EdgeHD is perfect for photographing the stars. - July 15, 2009 - Celestron

Flexfit Headwear is an Official 2009 Sponsor of Troy Lee Designs Supercross Racing Team In support of Motocross, one of California’s most exciting and popular sports, Flexfit headwear is an official sponsor for this year’s Troy Lee Designs indoor Supercross racing team. - April 23, 2009 - Flexfit

MADtv Tunes in to Top Fans with the StreamSend Email Marketing Service The StreamSend Email Marketing service helps MADtv communicate with its fans. - October 31, 2008 - EZ Publishing

GDiStop.com Announces Its System to Passively Make Money Online, Needing Just 11 Minutes and an Internet Connection GDiStop.com announces its system to passively make money online. Brian Bear is just one example of many that has been tremendously successful with the program. During his first 100 days he has created a residual income of approximately $10,000 per month. GDI is a 9 year old company based out of Carlsbad, CA. It is the American Dream to own a company and work from home. More information on the ability to make money online within 11 minutes can be found at GDiStop.com. - October 06, 2008 - GDiStop.com

New England Data Services Uses StreamSend to Drive Website Traffic StreamSend, a leading email marketing solutions provider, today announced breakthrough results for client New England Data Services. New England Data Services (NEDS) is an industry leader that provides data center-managed services to small and medium sized businesses. Unlike many data centers, NEDS... - September 10, 2008 - EZ Publishing

Financial Analysis of Dental Website Marketing Campaigns Internet dental marketing can be a great way for dental practices to improve their bottom line, but a good return on investment demands proper dental website search engine optimization. - September 07, 2008 - The Wealthy Dentist

New Book Pinpoints Power Networking as the Key to Career Success There is no doubt that enormous strides have been made by women in the workplace in the past few decades, but they are currently still a minority in the executive ranks. JoAnn Ashman and Dianne Gubin, both seasoned business executives, have written a practical and honest book that offers short cuts to creating a powerful personal network—the fundamental building block to career success. - September 06, 2008 - Tech Exec Partners, Inc.

Veteran Disney Animator Releases Second Children's Storybook, Colorful Tale of Adventure, Struggle and Faith That Captures the Imagination Independent film producer, illustrator and art director, Davy Liu, will release his second children's book, Fire Fish, on June 28, 2008. Inspired by historical events from the book of Exodus, Liu weaves an colorful tale of adventure, struggle and faith that captures the imagination. - May 30, 2008 - Kendu Films

PR.com Interviews Anne Frank’s Cousin and Last Living Relative, Buddy Elias Anne Frank’s only living direct relative, Buddy Elias, speaks exclusively with PR.com’s Allison Kugel about his famous cousin and the Anne Frank-Fonds in Switzerland. - May 07, 2008 - PR.com

Advanced API Enhances StreamSend Subscriber Capability StreamSend, one of today’s leading email marketing solutions provider, today announced the launch of its new Application Program Interface (API). With this robust service enhancement, subscribers can now bundle its award-winning features with their own offering or seamlessly integrate account functions with Content Management Systems, e-commerce shopping carts or other in-house solutions. - April 15, 2008 - EZ Publishing

FEDs Expected to Announce New Mortgage Guarantee Swaps Through the FHA This Week In an unprecedented move the President Bush, Treasury Secretary Paulson and the Federal Reserve have reversed their position on helping homeowners at risk. President Bush has been saying he would veto any legislation that would help Homeowners and Investors facing foreclosure. He has announced his support of the newest plan offering FHA guaranteed mortgages. - March 29, 2008 - Federal Banking Coop

Gary Sturgis to Co-Star in Chicago Pulaski Jones Bad Guy Does a Funny - Gary Sturgis co-stars in Cedric the Entertainer's Directorial Debut written by Kel Mitchell and Janis Woody - March 18, 2008 - Gary Sturgis

Got Text? Apparel Line Reflects Teen’s Usage of Texting The Press Release outlines the introduction of a line of text messaging apparel newly released by dekoposh, Inc. It highlights how tweens and teens are using technology today to communicate with one another via cell phones, MySpace, blogging, and so much more. In addition, it also highlights how dekoposh, Inc. is trying to inspire teens to get involved at the local level and make a difference in our world. - February 08, 2008 - dekoposh, Inc.

Indie Bands Riding a Viral Video Tidal Wave to Virtual Fame Indie band The Knockarounds, YouTube's most subscribed music channel this week, are one of the many new DIY bands who are taking advantage of the viral video phenomena to use micro-budget videos to gain cyber-lebrity status. - November 08, 2007 - TheKnockarounds

ChristineB Handbags Launches Premier Collection for Fall/Winter 07 Christine Belonogoff introduces her Fall '07 line presenting exciting yet enduring handbag designs using fine Italian leather and suede. The collection features seven styles that combine innovative shapes with high-end design and modern functionality. ChristineB’s signature is the distinctive... - August 14, 2007 - ChristineB Handbags

Foreclosure Activity Remains High in Los Angeles County Foreclosures are a major concern in California, especially in the nation’s largest county of Los Angeles. With home sales in a major slump and prices remaining relatively stable, Los Angeles County is seeing increasing foreclosure activity in June 2007. LA-foreclosure.net is reporting 2,691 Notices... - July 27, 2007 - LaForeclosure.net

CheapHostingForYou.Com Makes it Affordable to Setup Your Online Store CheapHostingForYou.com offers you a highly sophisticated, easy and affordable shopping cart system that allows anyone with basic Internet and computer skills to create and publish a complete and fully functional online shopping experience for your customers. Reach millions of eBay® and Froogle™... - December 27, 2006 - Cheap Hosting For You