California: Modesto News
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Anita Denise Evans Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Anita Denise Evans of Madera, California, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her contributions and dedication to city government and public service. About Anita Denise Evans Anita Denise Evans made history in Madera, California, as the first African... - March 06, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
POWER Applauds Introduction of SAFE Act to Strengthen Oversight of Temporary Staffing Agencies and Protect California Workers
California is one of the few large labor markets that does not currently require comprehensive statewide registration and licensing of temporary staffing agencies before they begin operations. (See attached chart) - February 12, 2026 - POWER
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
RockToken Expands Global Cloud Mining and Hash Rate Infrastructure into Emerging Digital Asset Markets
Bitcoin’s recent price movements suggest a consolidative phase in the digital asset market. Despite fluctuations, user interest in blockchain-based technologies remains strong. In response to this demand, RockToken, a global cloud mining platform, continues to expand its hash rate... - October 30, 2025 - RockToken
Author Rodney Hernandez’s New Book “The God's Little Brother: The One Who Needed Love” is a Powerful Series of Poems Designed to Inspire Society to Move Forward as One
Recent release “The God's Little Brother: The One Who Needed Love” from Page Publishing author Rodney Hernandez is a thought-provoking and engaging collection of poems that seeks to inspire readers from all walks of life to come together with their fellow man, despite their differences, and work towards a future of love. - August 05, 2025 - Page Publishing
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
UK-Certified SWL Miner Launches Cloud Mining Mobile Applicaion
SWL Miner is a free cloud mining platform founded in 2017 and headquartered in Yorkshire, England, providing mining services for multiple currencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc. The company is pleased to announce the launch of a new mobile application. The timely release of this... - July 09, 2025 - SWL Miner
Jim and Norma Gund’s Newly Released "From the Horse’s Mouth" is a Heartwarming Collection of Tales Shared from the Horses at Rockin’ G Ranch
“From the Horse’s Mouth: A collection of tales from the horses at Rockin’ G Ranch” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Jim and Norma Gund is a delightful and insightful book that gives readers a unique perspective on life at the ranch through the eyes of its horses. - June 16, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
ZA Miner Provides Daily Bitcoin Earnings in 2025 via Cloud Mining
The cryptocurrency market is booming, with Bitcoin, XRP, and DOGE leading the charge. However, their volatility often leaves investors searching for stable, high yield income streams. Enter AI-powered cloud mining without the technical hassles of traditional mining. With platforms like ZA Miner,... - May 06, 2025 - ZA Miner
Pelsis North America to Showcase Pelsis Digital Insect Light Trap AI Technology at Food Safety Summit
Pelsis North America is showcasing its new AI-powered Pelsis Digital Insect Light Traps at the 2025 Food Safety Summit. This technology offers real-time, 24/7 monitoring of flying insect activity in sensitive environments like food processing facilities. The system uses AI to analyze data on insect activity, device status, and environmental conditions, providing actionable insights for proactive pest control. - April 04, 2025 - Pelsis North America
Origin Utility Announces Successful Go-Live of MobileLite Workforce Management Solution for Turlock Irrigation District (TID)
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative public sector technology solutions, recently announced the successful Go-Live of Origin MobileLite at Turlock Irrigation District (TID), following a rapid and efficient 5-month onboarding. TID is a community-owned, not-for-profit irrigation... - March 19, 2025 - Origin
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
Solution Group Partners with 424 Capital to Accelerate Growth and Expand Service Offering
Solution Group, a leading provider of water and wastewater services, consulting, and technology announced today that it has secured a strategic investment from 424 Capital to accelerate growth and expand its service offering. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Solution Group’s history, allowing the Company to continue its recent growth and provide additional value to clients. - February 03, 2025 - Solution Group
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Price Family Dealerships Acquire Modesto Toyota from Stinson Enterprises
Price Family Dealerships, one of Northern California's largest privately held automotive groups, has completed the acquisition of Modesto Toyota from the Stinson Enterprises, expanding their lineup to an impressive 30 dealerships. - December 04, 2024 - Price Family Dealerships
Justin D. Hodson Named CALI Investigator of the Year
The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has awarded Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the prestigious Investigator of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates Justin’s outstanding contributions to the investigative profession, his dedication to mentoring others, and his role in... - October 21, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
West Coast Cure Initiates Voluntary Recall
West Coast Cure is committed to maintaining high standards of quality and safety for its customers. To uphold its commitment to quality, it ensures that every product it sells has a passing compliance test conducted by a state-licensed laboratory. The California cannabis regulatory authority has... - October 07, 2024 - West Coast Cure
Californians Reject Board of Pharmacy’s Proposed Restrictions on Essential Alternative Medicines
Californians fight back against the Board of Pharmacy's proposed regulations that would severely restrict – and in many cases end – access to widely used sterile compounds like methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), glutathione, and NAD, easily accessible and legal in all 49 other United States. The Stop The BOP movement was formed in response, rallying significant public support to preserve access to these essential treatments. - August 08, 2024 - Stop The BOP
Emotional Intelligence is Critically Needed in Batterer's Intervention Programs in California
Recent research in California ordered by the Governor confirms that the intervention used since California Penal 1203.097 has not been successful. Few defendants complete the programs and, there is little reduction in violence in intimate relationships. - November 10, 2023 - Anderson & Anderson, APC
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Superior Foundation 20th Annual Charity Golf Tournament
Superior Grocers held its Annual Foundation Golf Tournament on September 23 at the JW Marriott in Palm Desert marking a remarkable milestone for the foundation, which was founded 25 years ago. This event celebrated not only the legacy of giving, but also the achievement of over $3.5 million in total donations since its inception in 1998. - September 27, 2023 - Superior Grocers
Mikuni Raises $100,000 for Maui Wildfire Recovery Through Rescue Roll Campaign
In the wake of the devastating wildfire that swept through Lahaina on the island of Maui, Mikuni Restaurant Group’s commitment to aiding disaster-affected communities has yielded impressive results. With a resounding show of support from restaurant patrons, Mikuni announced the success of the... - August 31, 2023 - Mikuni Restaurant Group, Inc.
Image Specialty Partners™ Continues to Expand on the West Coast
Image Specialty Partners™, a leading doctor-led, multi-specialty dental service organization in the United States, recently acquired Salem, Oregon-based Castilla Orthodontics. Dr. Ana Castilla founded Castilla Orthodontics in 2013 and since then has, along with her world-class care team,... - April 21, 2023 - Image Specialty Partners
Superior Grocers Promotes Miguel Alarcon to Senior Vice President of Operations
Superior Grocers promotes Miguel Alarcon to Senior Vice President of Operations. Alarcon will continue to oversee the efficient operations of Superior Grocers and The Market by Superior’s 49 locations, which together employ over 5,000 associates. With over 40 years of experience in the... - April 03, 2023 - Superior Grocers
Superior Grocers Announces Tom Finn as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising
Superior Grocers, a leading independent grocery chain, appoints Tom Finn as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising. This change in leadership will help guide the company's continued growth and success. - April 03, 2023 - Superior Grocers
Author Steven Nur Ahmed’s New Book, "Resurrection of the Dead," Explores Formerly Hidden Divine Truths of the Universe Through Hebraic, Christian, and Islamic Texts
Recent release “Resurrection of the Dead: The Beatific Vision in the Hebraic, Christian, and Islamic Scriptures,” from Page Publishing author Steven Nur Ahmed, is a thought-provoking and eye-opening analysis of three Holy Scripture, the ways in which they are connected, and how they can be used to reveal divine truths of the universe. - February 27, 2023 - Page Publishing
Lambert Pawn Announces a New Program to Buy or Pawn Anything of Value
Gas prices are soaring, and paychecks don't cover what they once did. Lambert Pawn announced they have a new program to buy or loan on anything of value to help consumers. - July 18, 2022 - Lambert Pawn Shop
Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Environment Specialist Debby Cappadona
Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its team, providing design and furniture solutions to the education sector, with the addition of Debby Cappadona. - May 23, 2022 - Sam Clar Office Furniture
A Firm Handshake Between Friends: Gaines and Verbica Endorse Each Other’s Campaigns
Ted Gaines, Board of Equalization (“BOE”), District 1, and Peter Coe Verbica, CAGOP State Delegate and candidate for the Board of Equalization, District 2, exchange endorsements for each other’s campaigns. Gaines describes it as “a firm handshake between... - April 05, 2022 - Peter Coe Verbica for Board of Equalization Dist. 2 2022
Clicks & Bricks Podcast Announces Interview with Casey Hogue, Founder & Executive Creative Director at Serotonin Creative
The upcoming 157th episode of the Clicks & Bricks podcast will feature Casey Hogue, founder and executive creative director of Serotonin Creative Consultancy. Serotonin is a company that has distinguished itself for practicing and promoting the triple bottom line framework of business that... - February 28, 2022 - Clicks and Bricks Podcast
Anderson & Anderson Certified Anger Management Provider List is Now Nationwide
All mandated Anger Management Classes are now offered virtual via Zoom or some other service. Therefore, office locations are no longer relevant. Effective March 1, all CAMF providers are available to offer assessments and classes nationwide. - February 08, 2022 - Anderson & Anderson, APC
Mancini's Sleepworld is All Set to Open Its 35th Store in San Ramon, Bay Area
Mancini's Sleepworld is set to open its 35th store in San Ramon on 6th November 2021. Heavy footfall is expected at the store on Opening Day as there will be major events, including sweepstakes and giveaways. - November 01, 2021 - Mancini's Sleepworld
Dark Age Masquerade Adorns Modern Circus for San Francisco with Dancers' Love of Movement
Dark Age Masquerade is about the body and how we perceive it. Ten dancers embody characters grounded in the revival of the Dark Ages to express integration of mind, body and spirit. Trading roles, dancing in pairs and apart, sometimes with various aerial apparatus, the result is an enigmatic dance performance that becomes witty, beautiful or edgy as it molds itself to the viewer. - September 20, 2021 - Embodied Aerial Arts
Globally Recognized Agricultural Leader to Become First N.C. PSI Director
Adrian Percy, one of the world’s top leaders in the agriculture field, is set to become the first executive director of the North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative (N.C. PSI): a world-class research and innovation effort that is poised to solve some of the world’s grandest agricultural... - September 09, 2021 - North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative
Launching an "Iconic" New Home Community in the Central Valley by Florsheim Homes
Since 1983 Florsheim Homes has been building new homes in the Central Valley of California. Florsheim Homes is a privately owned, local new home builder with strong roots in this region creating cutting-edge new home designs in sought-after neighborhoods. The recent “work from home... - May 26, 2021 - Florsheim Homes
New Complaint Filed in United States vs. Stanford Health Care (Stanford Hospitals) Alleged Billing Fraud Case
A newly amended Complaint was just filed on March 2, 2020 in Los Angeles in the United States District Court, Central Division. The case is captioned, United States vs. Stanford and Stanford Health Care, Case No. CV 17-08726-DSF (AFMx). The Complaint alleges that Stanford Health Care’s billing schemes to defraud Medicare and commercial payors reach back to at least 2010, and are ongoing. - March 10, 2020 - GJLaw
ABD Insurance and Financial Services Announces Launch of New Southwest Region as Well as Expansion of Its HR Services Practice
ABD Insurance and Financial Services announced today expansion in Southern California and throughout the Southwest. The experienced team of advisors bring deep expertise across all lines of insurance and benefits to companies in the region. - March 04, 2020 - Newfront
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts - Over 110 Former Brightwood College Students Graduate From X-Ray Technician Program Without Losing Time or Increasing Tuition Costs
On December 5, 2018, it came as a great shock to hundreds of students and dozens of faculty and staff who learned that Brightwood College (formerly Kaplan College) would be closing down and 75 campuses would shutter without warning, including their Los Angeles campus. With growing angst about... - January 07, 2020 - Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts
Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director
Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank
AVOW Magazine; for Women Veterans, by Women Veterans
AVOW Magazine launches and releases first issue for women veterans. - June 17, 2019 - AVOW Magazine
Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing
IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group
Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan
Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture
Safety Center’s Youth-led Teen Safe Driving Campaign, Youth Take Action to End Distractions, Receives Funding from The Allstate Foundation Good Starts Young Program
Safety Center’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC), comprised of high school students throughout California, continues to raise awareness around teen safe driving issues with the California Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaigns now in its seventh year of funding from The Allstate Foundation. - January 08, 2019 - Safety Center
AttorneysLawOffice.com Launched in Modesto, California Today
AttorrneyLawOffice.com (https://www.attorneyslawoffice.com) a blog with the all the major and minor highlights and lowlights on Civil and Criminal Law, Breakthrough Federal Judgments and much, much more goes live. A team of eminent Attorneys and Lawyers, globally, have come together to create a... - December 13, 2018 - AttorneyLawOffice
Maui Author Toby Neal Releases Memoir of Growing Up in Hawaii
Toby (Wilson) Neal, a resident of Makawao, HI, author of the USA Today bestselling Lei Crime Series and spin-off Paradise Crime series, is releasing her first memoir, Freckled: A Memoir of Growing Up Wild in Hawaii, on December 30, 2018. The memoir will be available in ebook and print through all... - December 06, 2018 - Neal Enterprises Incorporated
The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.