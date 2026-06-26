California: Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Lompoc News
John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet
John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications
Footnanny® Introduces The Footnanny4 Collection Through Strategic Distribution Partnerships and Future Nationwide Salon Network
Footnanny®, the luxury wellness and foot care brand founded by celebrity pedicurist Gloria L. Williams, proudly announces a new strategic partnership with JW Sales & Associates, Inc. to support the continued national expansion of the Footnanny brand across beauty distributors and Vietnamese salon channels throughout the United States. - June 04, 2026 - Footnanny, Inc
Explosive New Article Challenges Wine’s Most Profitable Myth and Could Reshape How Millions Think About Aging, Value, and Taste
The Religion of Bottle Age delivers a bold, research-backed takedown of one of wine culture’s most lucrative beliefs—and offers the kind of contrarian argument built to drive headlines, interviews, and debate. - May 31, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Rush Ready, a First-of-Its-Kind Sorority Recruitment Preparation Event Comes to Newport Beach, California
Rush Ready Brings Together Future Sorority Members for an Elevated Day of Shopping, Mentorship, and Connection - May 15, 2026 - Rush Ready
Circle MSP Named Authorized Crestron Dealer for Enterprise AV
Circle MSP has been named an authorized Crestron dealer, expanding its managed Print, managed IT and Cybersecurity services into enterprise AV and intelligent workplace controls. The company now designs, installs, and services the full Crestron lineup across boardrooms, education, healthcare, and government facilities - offering clients a single partner for IT, cybersecurity, managed print, and AV. Visit circlemsp.com/audio-visual. - May 14, 2026 - Circle MSP
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Medivest Announces Strategic Acquisition by Physician Life Care Planning
Medivest, a national leader in professional administration and Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance solutions, today announced that it has been acquired by Physician Life Care Planning (PLCP), the nation’s leading provider of damages valuation services. - February 26, 2026 - Medivest
Malki Construction Announces Completion of Major Exterior Elevated Element Projects Across Southern California
Malki Construction has completed Exterior Elevated Element repair and reconstruction projects across all ten Southern California counties. Specializing in SB 721 and SB 326 compliance, the firm evaluates, repairs, and rebuilds balconies, decks, walkways, landings, stairs, and railings for condominium and multifamily properties. The team restores structural integrity, upgrades waterproofing systems, replaces deteriorated framing, and delivers hundreds of durable, code-compliant solutions. - February 19, 2026 - Malki Construction, Inc.
Farm Supply Company Launches Website and Television Advertising Campaign
CEO Michael Mendes Announces Farm Supply Companies Expanded Online Presence with New Website and Launches New Television Campaign - November 17, 2025 - Farm Supply Company
Elyzian Wins AGTA Spectrum Award for Excellence in Evening Wear
Elyzian Fine Jewelry has been honored with the 2025 AGTA Spectrum Award: Evening Wear – Alfie Norville Women in Excellence for its debut high-jewelry creation, Parure d’Aurore. Designed by Valaree Wahler and finished in Elyzian’s Newport Beach atelier, the piece bridges centuries of gemstone mastery with California’s fluid artistry, marking a defining debut for the mother–daughter-led house. - November 04, 2025 - Elyzian LLC
MJ Entertainment Group Launches
MJ Entertainment Group, founded by Marta Jorgensen, has officially launched as a California-based independent studio focused on developing, original stories across film, television, and digital platforms. The Solvang-based company "aims to bring compelling, cross-platform entertainment to... - October 28, 2025 - MJ Entertainment Group LLC
Trade Tensions Spark Market Volatility as Sunny Mining Introduces Next-Gen AI Cloud Mining Platform
Amid global market uncertainty, Sunny Mining has launched its next-generation AI-powered cloud mining platform. By combining intelligent computing allocation and renewable energy infrastructure, the platform aims to help digital asset users improve efficiency and stability through automated computing contracts. - October 20, 2025 - SunnyMining
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Farm Supply Company Names Evan Moffitt as Director of Sales
CEO Michael Mendes Aims to Expand Farm Supply Companies Sales Capacity - September 09, 2025 - Farm Supply Company
Ritu Raj: String Theory at Jarrow & Goodman
Jarrow & Goodman presents String Theory, a solo exhibition by Ritu Raj, September 13 – October 13, 2025, in West Hollywood. Known for his radical use of string instead of brushes, Raj transforms the canvas into a stage of rhythm, texture, and chance. His works, already entering major collections, balance control and release with organic, kinetic energy. String Theory marks a pivotal moment in Raj’s career and a rare chance for collectors to engage early. - September 04, 2025 - RituStudio
Zatik Naturals Expands Access to Certified Organic, Toxic-Free Skin Care with Innovative Water-Based Formulas
Zatik Naturals, a California-based beauty brand known for its commitment to clean, effective formulations, is continuing to transform the organic skin care market with its certified organic, toxic-free, and water-based product line. - August 05, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
California’s Oldest Solar Company Celebrates 50 Years of Clean Energy Leadership
For better or for worse, the enegy crisis of 1973 was pivital in spurring interest in solar energy, creating a brand new industry and launching new companies and innovation. Solarponics is one of those companies. Founded in 1975, Solarponcis is now California’s oldest, continuously operating solar energy company, celebrating its 50th anniversary this month. - August 05, 2025 - Solarponics
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Farm Supply Company CEO Michael J. Mendes Announce Appointment of Wettlaufer as New CFO
Farm Supply Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Debbie Wettlaufer as its new Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned leader with extensive experience in accounting, finance and operational strategy, Wettlaufer brings more than two decades of experience driving growth and financial... - July 22, 2025 - Farm Supply Company
Good Charlotte Joins Talent Lineup for One805LIVE! Concert to Benefit First Responders
One805 is pleased to announce the iconic band Good Charlotte has been added to the lineup for One805LIVE!—joining country music star Trisha Yearwood, and surf-rocker Donavon Frankenreiter for a benefit concert at Kevin Costner’s estate on September 20. Known for their multi-platinum... - July 19, 2025 - One805LIVE!
UK-Certified SWL Miner Launches Cloud Mining Mobile Applicaion
SWL Miner is a free cloud mining platform founded in 2017 and headquartered in Yorkshire, England, providing mining services for multiple currencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc. The company is pleased to announce the launch of a new mobile application. The timely release of this... - July 09, 2025 - SWL Miner
California Coast Credit Union Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™
California Coast Credit Union is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for 2025. The prestigious award is based on what current employees say about their experience working at Cal Coast. This year, 86% of employees said Cal Coast is a great place to work, 29 points higher than the average... - July 02, 2025 - California Coast Credit Union
Cal Coast Cares Foundation Awards Over $200,000 in Scholarships to Local Students in 2025
In a significant boost for higher education in Southern California, the Cal Coast Cares Foundation has awarded more than $200,000 in scholarships to 82 local students, including 32 current or former foster youth, reaffirming its commitment to supporting academic excellence and community... - June 30, 2025 - California Coast Credit Union
Attribution App Named One of Two Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, Solidifying Leadership in Marketing Attribution
Attribution App, the leading multi-touch attribution platform, has been named one of only two Preferred Partners by Twilio Segment, announced at SIGNAL 2025. Alongside Amplitude, Attribution will be featured as a top solution in its category and co-sell with Twilio Segment’s team. With a deep Twilio Segment integration and plug-and-play setup for tools like HubSpot and Shopify, Attribution helps marketers and growth leaders find ROI, CAC, CAC Payback, LTV:CAC from paid and organic performance. - May 15, 2025 - Attribution Inc.
ZA Miner Provides Daily Bitcoin Earnings in 2025 via Cloud Mining
The cryptocurrency market is booming, with Bitcoin, XRP, and DOGE leading the charge. However, their volatility often leaves investors searching for stable, high yield income streams. Enter AI-powered cloud mining without the technical hassles of traditional mining. With platforms like ZA Miner,... - May 06, 2025 - ZA Miner
California Coast Credit Union and San Diego County Credit Union Announce Intent to Merge
In a move that would change the financial landscape of Southern California, California Coast Credit Union (Cal Coast) and San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) have announced plans to merge, pending regulatory approval and a Cal Coast membership vote. Upon approval, the combined credit union will... - April 11, 2025 - California Coast Credit Union
Dymally Institute Celebrates 6th Annual Jazz & Arts Festival
The Dymally Institute is celebrating its 6th Annual Jazz & Arts Festival on April 26, 2025 on the beautiful campus of California State University Dominguez Hills (CSUDH). Headlining this event is Grammy Award Winner, PJ Morton, Will Downing, Tito Puente, Jr., MAYSA, Nedra Wheeler, Everett Harp, Jeff Lorber, Paul Jackson, Jr. and many other invited celebrity guest and community leaders. - April 03, 2025 - Dymally Institute
Catching Waves, Changing Lives: Surfers Healing Celebrates Autism Awareness Month with Free Surf Camps Across Mexico and California
Free Surf Camp for Children with Autism. Registration will open ion April for the Dana Point and Malibu, California camps and there is an open session in the East Cape of Cabo San Lucas near La Fortuna in May. They encourage parents with Autistic children to be an amazing part of this experience. Trained surfers from around the world participate in the event that changes lives. - March 27, 2025 - Surfers Healing Foundation, Inc.
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Sharon L. Elam’s Newly Released "An ABC Reflections Journal" is an Inspiring Testament to Faith, Resilience, and the Wisdom Gained Through Life’s Journey
“An ABC Reflections Journal: Reflections of the Life Experiences and Lessons of a Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon L. Elam is a heartfelt exploration of the joys, challenges, and spiritual growth encountered over eight decades of life. - February 20, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
DDB Miner's Users Are About to Exceed 10 Million, and Users Are Distributed All Over the World
DDB Miner aims to provide an efficient and stable platform so both novices and experienced experts can easily get started. - January 31, 2025 - DDB Miner
Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Can Use Cloud Mining to Earn Passive Income
BCH Miner Offers Cloud Mining Servies for Both Beginner and Experienced Miners - January 22, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
DDB Miner Provides an Efficient, Stable, Secure and Profitable Cloud Mining Service
Here’s why DDB Miner stands out in the crypto cloud mining space and how you can take advantage of its lucrative services. - January 17, 2025 - DDB Miner
LA Artists Offering Pet Portraits with a Purpose: Support the Pasadena Humane Society and Make Your Pet a Hero
For the month of January, Hattas Studios will donate 100% of the custom pet portrait profits to the Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA, to provide direct animal relief and rescue that have been burned, injured and require oxygen as a result of the wildfires in California. - January 15, 2025 - Hattas Studios
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Supreme Motors (Formerly Carmart OC Since 2013) Under New Ownership: Drive Your Dream
Supreme Motors, formerly CarMart OC since 2013, is now under the ownership of Ehren Bragg, an industry leader with experience at Jaguar, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and more. Bragg’s vision is to make used car buying a smart financial decision by offering late-model vehicles with transparent wear-and-tear disclosures. Supreme Motors also offers full auto detailing by appointment. - January 06, 2025 - Supreme Motors OC
Divorce Wave Launches First-of-Its-Kind App Providing On-Demand Support for Navigating Every Phase of Divorce
Innovative app Divorce Wave launches to provide 24/7 support for people who are considering or entering the divorce process. - January 06, 2025 - Divorce Wave
Exquiste Estate in the Hills Above St. Helena Hits the Market
Mayacama Luxury Real Estate is proud to present a truly remarkable property: 2509 Madrona Avenue, a sophisticated estate situated in the heart of Napa Valley's wine country. This stunning residence offers the perfect blend of timeless elegance, modern luxury, and unparalleled access to the best of... - December 17, 2024 - Mayacama Luxury Real Estate
VOLXTRONIC Premieres Debut Album Titled "Fairytale Fetish"
Electronic music duo VOLXTRONIC releases their debut album "Fairytale Fetish," a cavalcade of original folktronica based on popular European folk tunes. - October 26, 2024 - Christina Linhardt
Sneaky Links Social Launches Its First-Ever Event at Larsen’s Steakhouse Woodland Hills Los Angeles, CA
Sneaky Links App is launching its first-ever Sneaky Links Social event on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at Larsen’s Steakhouse in Woodland Hills. The event will feature live performances by rock legends like Scott Page (Pink Floyd) and Robert Sarzo (Queensrÿche), alongside custom cocktails, signature dishes, and a stylish, relaxed atmosphere. It's a perfect opportunity for singles, newcomers, and those looking to expand their social circle to connect over great music and food. Doors open at 4:30. - October 23, 2024 - Sneaky Links
Paloma Arrigo, a Two-Sport Athlete, Co-Led Corona del Mar High School Girl’s Sailing Team to National Championship Title
Paloma Arrigo Co-Led Her Team to Win the National High School Sailing Championship, is a member of her school's CIF Division 1 Champion Water Polo Team, and an Academic All-American. - October 21, 2024 - Paloma Arrigo Sailing
Justin D. Hodson Named CALI Investigator of the Year
The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has awarded Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the prestigious Investigator of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates Justin’s outstanding contributions to the investigative profession, his dedication to mentoring others, and his role in... - October 21, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Author J.A. Sweeney’s New Book, "Beautiful: Mystical Magical 3," is a Heartwarming and Delightful Adventure Exploring Themes of Friendship, Courage, and Inner Beauty
Recent release “Beautiful: Mystical Magical 3” from Covenant Books author J.A. Sweeney invites readers to join best friends Emily and Ally on a magical journey sparked by a mysterious pink box and a key. Alongside Dahlia, a magical red dragonfly, and Brookie, a sweet caterpillar, they explore the wonders of change and discover that true beauty comes from within. - October 11, 2024 - Covenant Books
Californians Reject Board of Pharmacy’s Proposed Restrictions on Essential Alternative Medicines
Californians fight back against the Board of Pharmacy's proposed regulations that would severely restrict – and in many cases end – access to widely used sterile compounds like methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), glutathione, and NAD, easily accessible and legal in all 49 other United States. The Stop The BOP movement was formed in response, rallying significant public support to preserve access to these essential treatments. - August 08, 2024 - Stop The BOP
Age Well Care Launches In-Home Caregiving Services in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Surroundings
Age Well Care, a leading provider of in-home care services, is excited to announce the launch of its specialized caregiving services in the Santa Barbara area. With a strong emphasis on caregiver development and empowerment, Age Well Care is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals of all ages through personalized and compassionate support. This expansion signifies a significant milestone in the company’s mission to deliver top-notch care to communities across the nation. - July 10, 2024 - Age Well Care
Authors Cindy Utter and LTC Lewis Hudspeth’s New Book, "Bug Pilot," is the True Story of a Young Man’s Coming of Age in the 1960s as a Vietnam War Hero
Recent release “Bug Pilot” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Cindy Utter and LTC Lewis Hudspeth is a deeply personal tale that chronicles the real-life experiences of Lewis as he is thrust into the conflict of the Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot, embarking on a journey of self-discovery and transformation as he navigates the complexities of war and grapples with life-and-death decisions. - July 03, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
ShopSee MD™ Unveils Patented, Innovative Medical Video Tool Streamlining Patient Procedure Comprehension and Consent, Tackling a $105B Healthcare Industry Problem
Surgery procedures are often complex, expensive, and high-risk for both the healthcare organization and the patient. One area causing a significant financial loss is patient unpreparedness. Patients arriving unprepared for their surgery raise the financial risk for the healthcare organization and... - June 29, 2024 - Shopsee, Inc.
Santa Barbara's Iconic Whale House to be Featured on HGTV’s "Zillow Gone Wild"
A young Santa Barbara couple has acquired the renowned Santa Barbara Whale House for a reinvigoration. This architectural marvel, celebrated for its whimsical design and artistic craftsmanship, will soon captivate a national audience as it is set to be featured on HGTV’s popular show,... - June 17, 2024 - Santa Barbara Whale House
Keetsa Announces Memorial Day Mattress Sale Event: Savings on Premium Quality Mattresses Online and in Stores
As Memorial Day approaches, Keetsa, the leading provider of stress-free mattress shopping, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Memorial Day Mattress Sale Event. Now through May 31, 2024, Keetsa will offer exclusive discounts of up to 50% off on a wide range of premium mattresses, both... - May 13, 2024 - Keetsa