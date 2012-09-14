PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Raiman Rocks "Shine Like a Diamond" Book Publication & Debut "Shine Like a Diamond," a new book by Gall & Galit Raiman, the diamond experts at Raiman Rocks, brings readers a plethora of personal diamond stories woven with in-depth, expert industry knowledge. The book covers famous diamonds of the world, including famous engagement rings and extremely rare diamonds, and takes readers behind the scenes of the wholesale diamond industry. - December 10, 2019 - Raiman Rocks

Premier Fundraising Event for Unsilenced Voices Unsilenced Voices’ vision is to inspire change in communities around the world by encouraging victims to break free and survivors to speak up about domestic violence and sexual defilement. LN2 x Unsilenced, a domestic violence awareness and fundraising event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. October 23rd at LN2 Restaurant, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, CA. - October 08, 2019 - Unsilenced Voices

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Could You Live in 400 Square Feet or Less? Expo Offers Public Chance to Tour Tiny Homes The City of San Luis Obispo approved tiny homes on wheels in March 2019 for qualifying backyards to help address high housing costs for residents. A tiny house and net zero expo in October gives the public the chance to tour tiny homes on wheels from several builders and attend presentations on tiny house and green living topics. - September 16, 2019 - SmartShare Housing Solutions

Rancher, Logger, Author and Naturalist William E. Simpson II Disagrees with DOI's Plan of Burning America; Says It Adds to Mismanagement of Wild Horses Is burning and deforesting America’s public lands a genuine solution for wildfire? Or is it something along the lines we saw in Brazil, where forests were destroyed to create more livestock grazing? - August 28, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

Study Reveals Solution for Range War Between Wild Horses and Cattle Ranchers 5-year study reveals new insights and cites a plan to end the land use war between livestock interests and wild horses while reducing wildfire and toxic smoke. - August 09, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

Audio4fun Will Focus Solely on the Voice Changer Software Series and Audio Products, Starting August 2019 Beginning August 2019, Audio4fun will put all of its efforts into developing the best-selling Voice Changer Software series and audio software with new enhancements, already in the planning stage. - August 01, 2019 - AVSoft Corp.

LeadSmart Technologies Awarded Top 20 Most Promising CRM Solutions for 2019 LeadSmarts CRM/Marketing Automation and Channel Collaboration Suite recognized by CIO Review Magazine as a Top 20 CRM solution. - July 31, 2019 - LeadSmart Technologies

Kipley Lytel & Montecito Capital Management Awarded 2019 Wealth Management Firm of the Year for Southern California Wealth & Finance magazine have announced Montecito Capital Management, and its Founder Kipley J. Lytel, Winners of the 2019 Wealth & Money Management Award for Southern California. - June 21, 2019 - Montecito Capital Management Group

Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group

Marcy’s Releases All-In-One Stack Home Gym MWM-4965 Marcy's announces the release of their latest all-in-one stack home gym. The MWM-4965 offers enhanced, next-level fitness with significant design upgrades to its customers. The MWM-4965 provides a variety of training options for customers looking for the ideal home gym solution that integrates upper... - March 19, 2019 - Marcy Pro

LeadSmart Technologies Launches Innovative CRM/Marketing Automation/Channel Collaboration Suite LeadSmart introduces game-changing SaaS Suite that brings CRM, Marketing Automation and Channel Collaboration into a single suite priced like comparable standalone CRM products. Built on the Force.com/Lightning Development Platform from Salesforce.com LeadSmart combines critical tools into a single platform to drive business outcomes quickly and easily. - March 13, 2019 - LeadSmart Technologies

In Color Announces the Release of a New Book, "The Medical Cannabis Primer," a Must Read for Patients and Healthcare Professionals Book publisher, In Color has released another great volume, "The Medical Cannabis Primer." This compendium by Ruth D. Fisher, PhD, provides easy-to-understand, comprehensive information about medicinal cannabis for patients and healthcare professionals. The book: Helps users and prescribers... - March 02, 2019 - In Color

Ulzi Announces Continued Momentum Led by More Than Doubling App Download Growth Company Doubles User Base, Expands Marketing Geographically and Hits College Campuses Statewide. - February 28, 2019 - Ulzi

Santa Barbara Medical and Day Spa Celebrates 13 Year Anniversary Evolutions Medical & Day Spa Anniversary Open House will be held this year on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm - February 20, 2019 - Evolutions Medical and Day Spa

New Post-WW1 Thriller Reflects on the Igniting Conflict Between the U.S. and Iran Inspired by actual events in 1924 Persia, "In the Shadow of the Kingmakers" brings voice to the human sufferings of the political lust for domination. - February 12, 2019 - Stormtop Publishing

Ulzi Delivers the World’s First Social Safety App, Driven by Connecting Communities App focuses on assisting users in getting out of awkward, sketchy, or potentially dangerous situations through trusted contacts and people helping people. - February 04, 2019 - Ulzi

Tastry Aims to Shape the Alcohol and Food Industries AI company aims to shape the alcohol and food industries with the launch of new wine & food pairing platform. - November 20, 2018 - Tastry

Tastry Wins Audience Choice Award at Groceryshop Tastry, a leading AI company recognized for best overall concept. - November 19, 2018 - Tastry

Dr. Firshein Speaks on Ovarian Health and Natural Alternatives to Hormone Replacement Therapy Dr. Richard Firshein, world-renowned pioneer and leading expert in the fields of Integrative and Preventative Medicine, will be speaking tonight at Maison Beljanski presents Healthy Tuesdays: Ovarian Health. His presentation will focus on ovarian health and natural alternatives to Hormone Replacement Therapy. - October 30, 2018 - Dr. Richard Fiorshein

The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality Management... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.

Jewelers Direct Launches Bling For Blindness Benefit Auction 100 independent retail jewelers join together to bring sparkling change to how the world sees. - September 21, 2018 - Jewelers Direct

Bottlefly Changes Name to Tastry Change reflects expansion into new industry verticals, direct to consumer focus and adoption of new AI integrations. - September 17, 2018 - Tastry

Transcontinental Electric Skateboard Ride by 61 Year Old Skateboarder Morro Bay Skateboard Museum founder, Jack Smith (61), has resumed his electric skateboard ride across America. His original 2016 ride began in Eugene, Oregon and ended in Mountain Home, Idaho after 460 miles. His second attempt began on August 16th, 2018 in Mountain Home, Idaho. The e-board ride across... - September 04, 2018 - Morro Bay Skateboard Museum

Solarponics Recognized for Providing Jobs and Clean Energy in California The Solar Power World Top Solar Contractors List includes Atascadero-based solar firm, Solarponics, which employs 47 local professionals. - July 26, 2018 - Solarponics

Kipley Lytel & Montecito Capital Management Awarded by Wealth & Money Management for Best Wealth Management Practice in 2018 Montecito Capital Management Group and its founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA are winners of the 2018 Wealth & Money Management Award for Best Wealth Management Practice in Southern California. The awards are presented by Wealth & Finance magazine. - July 09, 2018 - Montecito Capital Management Group

Certified Pre-Owned Pets – Name Your Price Adoption Special Memorial Day Sale at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society Celebrating the Memorial Day holiday, traditionally the start of the summer driving season and a big week for car sales, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society announced today the “Certified Pre-Owned Pets” adoption sale where any dog or cat can be adopted with a “Name Your Price Guarantee”... - May 22, 2018 - Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Furniture Now! in Santa Clarita, CA, on May 19, Celebrates Grand Opening After Remodel of Old K-Mart Building, with Food, Prizes & Giveaways Furniture Now! in Valencia has recently taken over the long standing K-Mart building to call their new showroom. With its landmark location on Valencia Blvd. and Bouquet Canyon Road easily accessible for anyone in the valley, they have completely remodeled the space and made great use of the 80,000 square foot showroom. This Grand Opening sale will feature low prices throughout the store, along with food, prizes and furniture giveaways as well as raffles and lots of fun. - May 14, 2018 - Furniture Now!

2018 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction The California Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2018 members featuring five California sports legends, Tim Brown - Raiders * Cliff Branch – Raiders * Tony La Russa – Oakland A’s * Stan Morrison – Basketball Coach * Michael Cooper – NBA Lakers. The 12th annual... - May 09, 2018 - California Sports Hall Of Fame

Southlake Travel Cruise the Mediterranean Like Royalty with The Royal Chef, Darren McGrady While Visiting Monte Carlo, Portofino and St. Tropez This July As an all-inclusive cruise, Regent Seven Seas offers 2-for-1 fares, free roundtrip Business Class airfare, free unlimited shore excursions, free unlimited beverages including fine wines, free unlimited shore excursions, free specialty restaurants, free 1-night pre-cruise hotel package, free transfers from airport to ship and free WiFi. - March 29, 2018 - Southlake Travel

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Selections at HollyWeb Festival Include Allison Janney, Eric Roberts, Richard Hatch HollyWeb Festival announces 2018 Official Selections, which include independent works from 14 countries, and feature the work of Allison Janney, Eric Roberts and Wesley Taylor. The final performance of Richard Hatch will also be screened. Screenings and panels will take place April 5-8 at Universal Citywalk, Hollywood. - February 01, 2018 - HollyWeb Festival

Nick Gerhart Joins Carpe Data’s Board of Directors Carpe Data, the leading provider of next-generation data products for the insurance industry, announces today that former Iowa Insurance Commissioner, Nick Gerhart, CFA, will formally be joining the company’s Board of Directors. With his extensive experience in strategy, new technologies and innovation... - December 20, 2017 - Carpe Data

TransPaw Gear Launches Multi-Functional Harness for Dogs TransPaw Gear®, makers of humane dog products, launched its new multi-functional, form-fitting dog harness. The TransPaw Gear® Harness is the company’s uniquely designed, patent pending, multi-functional dog harness that promotes the welfare and safety of dogs, while providing an innovative... - November 22, 2017 - TransPaw Gear

HMiners Announces Attractive Promotional Campaign for Their Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs HMiners, a rapidly emerging name in the global cryptocurrency market, has just launched a lucrative promotional offer for their advanced mining rigs. With the introduction of this offer, all HMiners customers purchasing three units of the same product will receive the fourth unit absolutely free of charge. - September 03, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Anne Melissa Dowling Accepts Advisory Role with Carpe Data Former Illinois Director of Insurance, Anne Melissa Dowling, CFA, will formally be joining Carpe Data's Advisory Board. - August 24, 2017 - Carpe Data

IRCameras Supplies Infrared Camera on Airborne Eclipse Lab IRCameras designed and made device used on NCAR High Altitude Observatory. - August 24, 2017 - IRCameras

Montecito Capital Management Group & Founder, Kipley Lytel, Recognized as Top 20 Financial Advisors in Los Angeles, California Expertise recently completed a comprehensive rating evaluation of 898 advisors in Los Angeles, California and selected Montecito Capital Management Group & its Founder, Kipley J. Lytel, CFA as the Top 20 Financial Advisors in LA. - May 17, 2017 - Montecito Capital Management Group

Automate Now and Move In-Line. X-Line Designed & Built by EnduroShield. EnduroShield dramatically reduces cleaning time, and protects glass against staining and etching. The new X-Line Automatic Coating Machine takes EnduroShield to the next level. The vertical system streamlines the application of EnduroShield, allowing scalability to any size of operation with effortless line integration. - May 10, 2017 - EnduroShield

Hexaware and GenRocket Partner to Offer Accelerated Software Development Solutions Based on Test Data Generation Technology Hexaware Technologies Limited, a leading global provider of application, infrastructure, BPS and digital services and GenRocket, a technology leader in automated software test tools, today announced a global reseller partnership to provide advanced software testing products and services to enterprises. - May 02, 2017 - GenRocket, Inc.

2017 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction The California Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2017 members featuring five California sports legends, Leigh Steinberg - Agent * Michelle Kwan – Olympic Skating * John Force - NHRA * James Lofton – NFL HOF * Byron Scott – NBA Lakers. The 11th annual Induction Ceremony is scheduled on Sunday, June 25th 4:00 p.m., at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, Cabezon, California. - April 19, 2017 - California Sports Hall Of Fame

Doni-Jo Minor-Munro Honored as Lifetime VIP Member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Doni-Jo Minor-Munro, of Santa Maria, California, has recently been named a Strathmore’s Who’s Who Lifetime VIP Member for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of American Indian Educational Programs. - April 12, 2017 - Strathmore Who's Who

Productive Robotics Announces the Acquisition of Cobots Guide Productive Robotics, Inc. has acquired Cobots Guide to advance industry relations, education, research, and advocacy in the acceptance and use of collaborative robots. - March 23, 2017 - Productive Robotics, Inc.

OrbitLift Participates in First Major eCommerce Event of 2017 OrbitLift, a company responsible for professional eCommerce software development and web design, recently took part in the first major eCommerce event of the year. This annual event is known as The Delivery Conference (TDC) and took place on January 31, 2017, at the Westminster Bridge Hotel in London,... - March 03, 2017 - OrbitLift

GenRocket and HCL Form Partnership to Set a New Standard for Accelerated Testing with Uncompromised Quality GenRocket, an emerging testing technology company based in Ojai, California today announced a business and technology partnership with HCL Technologies. GenRocket has innovated a software solution that radically improves the speed and accuracy of software testing by automating the use of white box test... - March 02, 2017 - GenRocket, Inc.

Doni-Jo Minor-Munro Named Strathmore’s Who’s Who Biography of the Month Doni-Jo Minor-Munro, of Santa Maria, California, has recently been named the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Biography of the Month of November, 2017, for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of American Indian Educational Programs. - December 17, 2016 - Strathmore Who's Who

BTO Sports Releases List of Top Tracks in California BTO Sports, global online retailer of motorcycle and motocross gear, has released an infographic listing the top riding tracks in southern California. This infographic was compiled as an easy guide for both novice and experienced riders to explore outside their local region and highlight the diversity... - December 05, 2016 - BTO Sports

Author, Businessman and Software Developer Burke Franklin Joins Intelliversity Faculty Burke Franklin, the originator of BizPlanBuilder® business planning software and the founder of Business Power Tools, joins Intelliversity faculty. - November 29, 2016 - Intelliversity

Wild West Pizza Launches "Be Nice for a Slice" - Anti-Bullying Program Award winning Wild West Pizza has introduced a new program to help combat bullying in local schools. October is National Anti-bullying month so this is the perfect time to launch this innovative idea. Previously, Wild West in conjunction with the Lompoc Police department launched the positive ticketing... - October 20, 2016 - Wild West Pizza