Tom Murphy Joins Bench International as VP of Business Development and Executive Recruitment In a move that benefits life science companies throughout the San Diego area, Bench International has hired Tom Murphy as its new Vice President of Business Development and Executive Recruitment. Murphy, who led the business development program at CONNECT, a top innovation company accelerator in San... - October 24, 2019 - Bench International

GenRocket Introduces X12 EDI Test Data Solution for Health Care Partnership with X12 Enables Streamlined Access to X12 EDI Transaction Documents to Enable Continuous Testing with Fast, Secure and Controlled Test Data Generation - October 23, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Bench International to Grow Life Science Companies in San Diego The city of San Diego has all the components to become a global R&D hub, and Bench International is announcing its footprint and commitment to make a direct impact by building the hub’s position on the global life science stage. Effective Sept. 1, Bench International has become embedded in... - September 05, 2019 - Bench International

Wylder Space is Re-Creating the Social Dining Scene and Now Streaming on Major Media Smart TV Platforms Chef Molly Bravo has dreamt of becoming the next Martha Stewart. Since 2004 she's been building her brand, formerly Organicopia and now Wylder Space Inc. Tucked in the woods of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Wylder Space is focused on re-creating the social dining experience. "I want to bring people together," says Bravo. "My goal is to bring people together with good food, great drinks and good company. It all starts around the dining room table." - August 30, 2019 - Wylder Space Inc.

Cynthia Nustad Joins NextHealth Technologies’ Board of Directors NextHealth Technologies Inc., an advanced analytics platform that integrates data-driven insights into workflow to optimize healthcare affordability, announced today that Cynthia Nustad has joined its board. An inspirational leader who is known for accelerating growth strategies, Ms. Nustad brings extensive... - August 26, 2019 - NextHealth Technologies

Construction Experts Colossal Builders Offer 100% Free Home Evaluation and Discount on Paving Projects Construction and remodeling company Colossal Builders have come up with offers that are of interest to homeowners. Apart from a 100% free home evaluation and estimate offer for homeowners in Los Angeles, Colossal Builders are also offering a discount on any paving or remodeling project for first-time customers. - July 03, 2019 - Colossal Builders

GenRocket Integrates with Test Automation Frameworks to Enable Continuous Integration and Delivery GenRocket’s advanced Test Data Generation platform is now able to deliver “zero-touch, real-time test data” for any test automation environment. - May 15, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.

Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group

Health-e-MedRecord Announces Open Registration for the 2019 VCMA-HEMR QCDR Health-e-Medrecord (HEMR), a patient-centered, physician-designed solution to enhance electronic health records announced on December 27, 2018 the release of their 2019 QCDR in partnership with the Ventura County Medical Association (VCMA). Physicians, physician's assistants and nurse practitioner’s... - January 02, 2019 - HEMR

Grammy Nominees Mayssa Karaa, Fahad AlKubaisi & Saudi Ambassador Dr. Sumaya Al Nasser (Peace Without Borders) to Attend the #IAM Campaign Event in Beverly Hills #IAM "Introducing Arabic Music to the Western World" campaign. The cultural event organized by Ms. Mariam Saleh of Backstage productions will be held on Nov. 23, 2018 at The Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd. (Grand Trianon), 7-10 pm, food and beverage served. - November 22, 2018 - Mayssa Karaa

The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality Management... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.

New Natural Hair Book Shakes Up the Hair Community with It's Gear Towards the Inclusion of Processed Hairstyles The book, "Lost In Tangles," not only addresses the concerns many people have when choosing to wear their hair in its natural state, it also goes against the grain and includes people outside of the natural hair community. It further attacks the unyielding status quo in the world of hair and more, and teaches that one can still "be true" to themselves even if they are not supporting a natural hairstyle. - August 17, 2018 - L.B. Hamilton

VirtuAlarm Launches Its Product Line and False Alarm Reduction Platform in Canada. VirtuAlarm announces the launch of its False Alarm Reduction Platform in Canada and welcomes LANVAC as its first Canadian Central Station partner. LANVAC offers monitoring of VirtuAlarm’s iP, Cellular, platform products and services to its dealers, through their 6 central stations across Canada. - June 19, 2018 - VirtuAlarm

Sensortech Systems Unveils the Redesigned Harsh-Environment Moisture Analyzer The NIR-6300 answers manufacturers’ need for a rugged and stable moisture measurement gauge for process control and quality assurance. - April 24, 2018 - Sensortech Systems, Inc.

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

VirtuAlarm Announces False Alarm Reduction Platform for Security Alarm Monitoring Centers During the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, VirtuAlarm revealed to potential partners and customers its revolutionary new professional alarm platform and received rave reviews for its capabilities. This new platform includes both the ability to deliver alarm signals to any professional alarm monitoring center globally and an industry-leading False Alarm Prevention service. - January 31, 2018 - VirtuAlarm

Femina Physical Therapy Redefines Girls Night Out Heather Jeffcoat, Physical Therapist and author, to headline landmark discussion forum on pelvic and sexual health at exclusive L.A. women’s event. She has invited expert speakers for an evening designed to encourage women to learn how to optimize their health in a stress-free, intimate atmosphere. - October 30, 2017 - Femina Physical Therapy

Sprout Health Group Introduces First Responder Support Program in Sacramento Healthcare management company, Sprout Health Group, (www.sprouthealthgroup.com) has recently introduced a new critical stress response program designed for first responders at their Cedar Point Recovery facility in Sacramento, CA. The group owns and operates drug and alcohol rehab centers, as well as... - September 28, 2017 - Sprout Health Group

Rare Equestrian Ranch VIP Retreat Designed by Manhattan Project Lead Physicist Hits Real Estate Market in LA Area Very private, secluded and majestic Equestrian Ranch property. Not on MLS. "Spring Valley Ranch" is a hidden valley of 240 acres adjacent to 100,000 acres of Los Padres national forest preserve. This is an Eco Lux, completely self sufficient property scouted for it's location, abundance of water and meticulously designed by the lead physicist on the Manhattan Project. There is nothing like it and is ideal for nature enthusiasts, celebrities and VIP's wanting ultimate privacy and protection. - September 18, 2017 - Sotheby's International Realty

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

Lori’s Original Lemonade Looks to the Classics in Their New Flavor Launch Lori’s Original Lemonade adds 2 new flavors to their product lineup just in time for Summer. - July 18, 2017 - Lori’s Original Lemonade

AmeriFirst Financial, Inc. and First Rate Team Join Forces AmeriFirst Financial, Inc., a trusted provider of mortgage loans for over 25 years, and First Rate Financial Group, a leading lender in Westlake Village, California announce they will join forces. The partnership will combine AmeriFirst Financial Inc.’s unmatched marketing platforms and established... - July 17, 2017 - AmeriFirst Financial, Inc.

QA Mentor Selects GenRocket to Redefine the Price/Performance Ratio of Test Data Management Services QA Mentor, the software quality assurance expert and global provider of software testing services and GenRocket, the technology leader in test data generation software solutions today announced a global reseller partnership to offer GenRocket software as an in-house solution for customers and a platform... - June 29, 2017 - GenRocket, Inc.

Hexaware and GenRocket Partner to Offer Accelerated Software Development Solutions Based on Test Data Generation Technology Hexaware Technologies Limited, a leading global provider of application, infrastructure, BPS and digital services and GenRocket, a technology leader in automated software test tools, today announced a global reseller partnership to provide advanced software testing products and services to enterprises. - May 02, 2017 - GenRocket, Inc.

2017 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction The California Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2017 members featuring five California sports legends, Leigh Steinberg - Agent * Michelle Kwan – Olympic Skating * John Force - NHRA * James Lofton – NFL HOF * Byron Scott – NBA Lakers. The 11th annual Induction Ceremony is scheduled on Sunday, June 25th 4:00 p.m., at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, Cabezon, California. - April 19, 2017 - California Sports Hall Of Fame

GenRocket and HCL Form Partnership to Set a New Standard for Accelerated Testing with Uncompromised Quality GenRocket, an emerging testing technology company based in Ojai, California today announced a business and technology partnership with HCL Technologies. GenRocket has innovated a software solution that radically improves the speed and accuracy of software testing by automating the use of white box test... - March 02, 2017 - GenRocket, Inc.

Lori’s Original Lemonade Puts a Refreshing Twist on a Centuries Old Beverage Lori's Original Lemonade takes a fresh and unique spin on the average lemonade. Award winning flavors have taken this brand to the next level and are looking at the largest year of growth in 2017 since the company first began 6 years ago. - February 03, 2017 - Lori’s Original Lemonade

Performing Major Appliance Installation, Maintenance & Repair; No, They Don't Have to Move in No one is paying you to serve as central dispatch for your kitchen and bathroom. Your appliances just need to work, and Arman Appliance Repair understands that. With years in the appliance maintenance, repair and installation business, Arman Appliance Repair knows exactly what it is to see the look... - January 16, 2017 - Appliance Repair Corp

Anonymous UC Berkeley Graduate Has Donates 15 Forever Love Boxes for the Grieving Mothers of the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire Victims Did you know that grieving mothers are 133% more likely to die within the first five years after the loss of a child?* The Berkeley alumni wanted to reach out and provide support for mothers of the Oakland Fire victims. Founded by a grieving mother, ForeverLoveBoxes.com provides monthly gift boxes of healing specifically for those suffering the loss of a loved one. - December 20, 2016 - Forever Love Boxes

Dr. Don Davis Launches New Online Resource (docdondavis.com) to Support Patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome DocDonDavis.com provides clear information, videos and natural strategies for people with IBS, which affects 35 million adults in the U.S. - June 21, 2016 - Don Davis

EI Professional Makeup School Relocates to New Facility in Hollywood; How It Will Affect Movies in the Future In an effort to ensure that there are enough skilled professional makeup artists to go around, EI has relocated and revamped their school accordingly. The new facility boasts approximately 20,000 square feet of space that includes larger work areas, additional restrooms, student lounge and a cafe. - June 13, 2016 - EI, School of Professional Makeup

Westlake Village Chiropractor Offering Drug-Free Alternative for Children with ADHD Dr Brady Salcido of Vitality Family Chiropractic discusses how Chiropractic can help children with ADHD naturally. - January 08, 2016 - Vitality Family Chiropractic

GenRocket Elevates Garth Rose to CEO Position to Accelerate Growth GenRocket announced today that the company has appointed Garth Rose as the new CEO. Garth Rose recently served as GenRocket’s President; he succeeds Hycel Taylor who launched GenRocket in 2012 and who will now have more time to focus on the technology and expand the product line. “I’m... - October 29, 2015 - GenRocket, Inc.

Local Charity Partners with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT (SEB) to Help Kids Local charity partners with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT (SEB) for the 20th Annual SEB Mud Run Benefiting kids with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Special Guest, Atticus Shaffer, “Brick” from The Middle. - October 15, 2015 - Peyton's Project

GenRocket Launches GenRocket Express to Make Test Data Generation Fast, Easy and Free GenRocket’s test data generation software product line is expanding to include a version of GenRocket Express that is fast, easy and free. Now software developers and QA engineers can generate up to 5,000 rows of test data in XML, CSV, JSON or SQL formats for their software testing applications - for free. - October 13, 2015 - GenRocket, Inc.

Santa Clara River's Invasive Aquatic Plant Species Featured in New Mystery Thriller Novel A controversial invasive aquatic plant species is at the heart of a conspiracy in what appears to be the first fictional novel surrounding the controversial subject. - October 06, 2015 - T.L. Seacliff

Punch-Cancer-in-the-Face! Breast Cancer Fundraiser at TITLE Boxing Club in Newbury Park! On October 30th U.C.A.A.N Punch-Cancer-in-the-Face! At TITLE Boxing Club in Newbury Park. Cost is $10 donation at the door for non-members. The Main Event features a 30 minute cancer smashing group boxing workout and a chance to go toe-to-toe in the ring with their professional trainers for an additional donation of $5.00 for every 2 minutes you can punch, kick, and scare the hell out of cancer! - October 06, 2015 - TITLE Boxing Club

Realty411 Expos Raise Industry Awareness and Donations for Charities Across the Nation In 2014, Realty411 reached more real estate investors and industry professionals in the nation than any other realty investing print publication in the country serving the individual investor. The publication hosted numerous live expos in five states and throughout California, as well as in cities in Arizona, Nevada, Indiana, Georgia, Texas and New York. - May 22, 2015 - Realty411 Magazine

Learn to Reverse Your Type 2 Diabetes with New Book “Reverse Your Type 2 Diabetes Scientifically” by iComet Press There is a common misconception among patients as well as physicians that treating Type 2 diabetes means controlling your blood sugar by any means. This approach is dangerously flawed. The fact is that Type 2 diabetes is a complex disease process. If not managed properly, it often leads to a number of... - April 08, 2015 - iComet Press

Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency

Local Author Launches Publishing Company with Debut Novel - EMP Publishing Blasts Off with SciFi/Superhero Trilogy Series "The Society" by Jennifer Word New imprint EMP Publishing marks its debut alongside author Jennifer Word's novel, "The Society-Book One: Genesis." Jennifer Word launched her career two-fold this week with EMP and her science fiction adventure trilogy. Featuring superheroes, aliens, an evil government secret facility, an intergalactic war, and a cosmic mystery, there's no other series like it. When asked to describe her trilogy, Word said, "It's utterly unique and compelling entertainment." - February 19, 2015 - EMP Publishing

DYL Now Offers Auto X-Dates for Auto Insurance Agents DYL, the Cloud-based business phone system with Sales Automation, announces the release of X-Dates for the Auto Insurance industry. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

DYL Announces SMS Texting Features DYL, a Cloud-based phone system with Sales Automation, announces new features that allows SMS texting in groups, onversations and reminders. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

GenRocket Announces Oct 3rd Presentation: Making Software Testing Accessible and Manageable for Small Teams GenRocket and Ventura Ventures Technology Center (V2TC) announce a technology presentation called “Making Software Testing Accessible and Manageable for Small Teams.” The presentation will be held at 8:00AM PDT on Friday October 3rd, 2014 in Ventura, CA. - September 26, 2014 - GenRocket, Inc.

Pedestrian and Patagonia Partner for Boulder’s Community Cycles The Pedestrian Shops and Patagonia Footwear Partner to Raise Funds and Awareness for Boulder’s Community Cycles. - June 22, 2014 - Pedestrian Shops