California: Ventura News
From Vacant Storefront to Community Gathering Place: Froyo & Fido Gives Back More Than $10,000 in Its First Three Months
For nearly a decade, a storefront in the Wood Ranch Shopping Center sat vacant. Today, it's home to Froyo & Fido, a frozen yogurt shop that has quickly become one of the community's gathering places. When owner Karen Abram opened Froyo & Fido on April 10, she hoped the grand opening would... - July 08, 2026 - Froyo and Fido LLC
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Nathan Phan SVP of Finance and Accounting
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Nathan Phan Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. This promotion strengthens Cal Coast’s executive leadership team at a time when financial performance, strategic growth, and member... - June 26, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Antonia Luna as Chief Operating Officer
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Antonia Luna as Chief Operating Officer (COO). A seasoned financial services executive with more than 30 years of experience in the credit union industry, Antonia is recognized for her expertise in... - June 08, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Sherwood Cares Foundation Hosts Sold-Out 2026 Golf Classic, Raising $250,000 for Local Non-Profits
Sherwood Cares, a charitable foundation of Sherwood Country Club, announced today that its annual Sherwood Cares Golf Classic, held on May 18, 2026, was a sold-out success on the Club’s championship Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. By the end of the day, event Co-Chairs Gary Brennen and Jeremy Hariton were proud to announce that a net $250,000 had been raised to support local non-profit organizations serving children and families within a 25-mile drive of the Club. - May 28, 2026 - Sherwood Cares
Circle MSP Named Authorized Crestron Dealer for Enterprise AV
Circle MSP has been named an authorized Crestron dealer, expanding its managed Print, managed IT and Cybersecurity services into enterprise AV and intelligent workplace controls. The company now designs, installs, and services the full Crestron lineup across boardrooms, education, healthcare, and government facilities - offering clients a single partner for IT, cybersecurity, managed print, and AV. Visit circlemsp.com/audio-visual. - May 14, 2026 - Circle MSP
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Award-Winning Composer Yalil Guerra Leads Historic Pasadena Concert Celebrating Cuban Music in Exile
The Guerra String Orchestra, led by Yalil Guerra, presents Cuban Music in Exile: A Centennial Celebration on May 30, 2026, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Honoring Aurelio de la Vega, the program includes his works, the world premiere of his String Quartet in Two Movements by the Hispano String Quartet, and Guerra’s Symphony No. 2 for Strings “Los Dioses del Olimpo.” - May 04, 2026 - RYCY Productions Inc.
Hodson P.I. Named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review
Hodson P.I., LLC, a leading private investigations firm specializing in insurance defense, has been named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review, a respected industry publication recognizing excellence and innovation across the insurance sector. - May 01, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast Expands Global Reach Through Authentic Combat Sports Media and Brand Partnerships
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast grows its global audience, connecting fighters, coaches, and fans through authentic content, industry insight, and brand collaborations. - April 08, 2026 - Pu'u Muay Thai
Baanda Introduces an Always-Open Digital Community Bazaar for Local Small Businesses
Baanda is a digital platform designed to help local makers and small businesses connect with nearby customers through proximity-based discovery and practical, real-world tools. Built for use both online and at physical locations such as storefronts and market stalls, Baanda supports independent sellers with workflows that fit day-to-day operations. The company is based in Southern California and is expanding into additional regions. - February 26, 2026 - Baanda, Inc.
Malki Construction Announces Completion of Major Exterior Elevated Element Projects Across Southern California
Malki Construction has completed Exterior Elevated Element repair and reconstruction projects across all ten Southern California counties. Specializing in SB 721 and SB 326 compliance, the firm evaluates, repairs, and rebuilds balconies, decks, walkways, landings, stairs, and railings for condominium and multifamily properties. The team restores structural integrity, upgrades waterproofing systems, replaces deteriorated framing, and delivers hundreds of durable, code-compliant solutions. - February 19, 2026 - Malki Construction, Inc.
Farm Supply Company Launches Website and Television Advertising Campaign
CEO Michael Mendes Announces Farm Supply Companies Expanded Online Presence with New Website and Launches New Television Campaign - November 17, 2025 - Farm Supply Company
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Ranch Systems, Inc. Introduces RS10 Bluetooth® Transmitter & Data Logger, the Next Generation in Data Logger Solutions
Ranch Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of wireless telemetry solutions, is introducing a new set of solutions under the brand RanchDL™. The new brand is focused on a new version of the RS10 Transmitter & Data Logger Unit utilizing Bluetooth® Wireless Long-Range technology. - October 30, 2025 - Ranch Systems Inc.
The Able Show Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month with Powerful On-Set Experience
Media Invited to Witness the Future of Inclusive Entertainment as The Able Show Hosts Its Final Taping of the Year—Showcasing People with Disabilities in Front of and Behind the Camera. - October 15, 2025 - The Able Show
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Farm Supply Company Names Evan Moffitt as Director of Sales
CEO Michael Mendes Aims to Expand Farm Supply Companies Sales Capacity - September 09, 2025 - Farm Supply Company
Roadside Lumber & Hardware Celebrates 50th Anniversary Serving Agoura Hills, California
Roadside Lumber & Hardware, a trusted local supplier of building materials and home improvement products, is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary of serving Agoura Hills, California, and surrounding areas. Since opening its doors in 1975, the retail small business has become a cornerstone... - August 25, 2025 - Roadside Lumber & Hardware, Inc.
Zatik Naturals Expands Access to Certified Organic, Toxic-Free Skin Care with Innovative Water-Based Formulas
Zatik Naturals, a California-based beauty brand known for its commitment to clean, effective formulations, is continuing to transform the organic skin care market with its certified organic, toxic-free, and water-based product line. - August 05, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Quid Miner App Now Available, Providing AI-Powered Crypto Mining of BTC, DOGE & More
As crypto markets face increasing volatility, investors are turning to structured strategies for passive income. This is where Quid Miner comes in: Quid Miner, a UK-registered platform, offers a mobile app designed to help users explore cloud mining with simplified tools and enhanced... - July 20, 2025 - Quid Miner
California Coast Credit Union Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™
California Coast Credit Union is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for 2025. The prestigious award is based on what current employees say about their experience working at Cal Coast. This year, 86% of employees said Cal Coast is a great place to work, 29 points higher than the average... - July 02, 2025 - California Coast Credit Union
Sherwood Cares Foundation Hosts Annual Golf Tournament to Advance Charitable Mission
Sherwood Cares, the charitable foundation of Sherwood Country Club, announced today its annual Sherwood Cares Golf Classic held on May 19, 2025 was a sold-out event at its championship Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. Proceeds from the event will empower Sherwood Cares to provide ongoing grant funding to area nonprofits, benefiting individuals and communities within a 25-mile drive of the Club. - June 08, 2025 - Sherwood Cares
Neal Mehta Conducts Research on Controlling Inflammation with Synthetic Peptides
Neal Mehta, a recent biology graduate from Pepperdine University, has made advances in biomedical research. Neal’s work focuses on the use of synthetic peptides to control inflammation, offering a new approach to treating chronic diseases. Mehta, who graduated summa cum laude in May 2025,... - June 03, 2025 - Neal Mehta
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
ZA Miner Provides Daily Bitcoin Earnings in 2025 via Cloud Mining
The cryptocurrency market is booming, with Bitcoin, XRP, and DOGE leading the charge. However, their volatility often leaves investors searching for stable, high yield income streams. Enter AI-powered cloud mining without the technical hassles of traditional mining. With platforms like ZA Miner,... - May 06, 2025 - ZA Miner
California Coast Credit Union and San Diego County Credit Union Announce Intent to Merge
In a move that would change the financial landscape of Southern California, California Coast Credit Union (Cal Coast) and San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) have announced plans to merge, pending regulatory approval and a Cal Coast membership vote. Upon approval, the combined credit union will... - April 11, 2025 - California Coast Credit Union
Dymally Institute Celebrates 6th Annual Jazz & Arts Festival
The Dymally Institute is celebrating its 6th Annual Jazz & Arts Festival on April 26, 2025 on the beautiful campus of California State University Dominguez Hills (CSUDH). Headlining this event is Grammy Award Winner, PJ Morton, Will Downing, Tito Puente, Jr., MAYSA, Nedra Wheeler, Everett Harp, Jeff Lorber, Paul Jackson, Jr. and many other invited celebrity guest and community leaders. - April 03, 2025 - Dymally Institute
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Toxic Waste Threatens LA’s Coastline – Residents Rally to Demand Immediate Action
Los Angeles County claims our beaches are safe despite insufficient testing. Toxic wildfire debris—containing asbestos, dioxins, and heavy metals—pollutes our coastline, while Will Rogers Beach and Topanga Creek have become hazardous waste sites. We demand immediate cleanup, transparency in testing, and an end to toxic waste processing at sensitive coastal areas. Join March for the Sea on March 9 to protect our ocean and public health. - March 06, 2025 - Coastal Alliance
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cal Coast Cares Foundation to Award Over $150,000 in Scholarships to Local Students
The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has begun accepting applications for its next round of student scholarships. The application period runs through March 5 and will support college-bound high school seniors, college students, and current or former foster students in San Diego and Riverside... - February 05, 2025 - California Coast Credit Union
A Message of Support for California Property Owners Affected by Wildfires
Fortitude Investment Group LLC. is offering support to California property owners whose properties have been damaged or destroyed by the recent wildfires. In a recent article, Fortitude Investment Group shares guidance on how to navigate this heartbreaking loss and recover effectively. - January 22, 2025 - Fortitude Investment Group
DDB Miner Provides an Efficient, Stable, Secure and Profitable Cloud Mining Service
Here’s why DDB Miner stands out in the crypto cloud mining space and how you can take advantage of its lucrative services. - January 17, 2025 - DDB Miner
I Earned My First Million Euros When I Was 18 (Personal Experience)
If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great way to do it. If used properly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in "autopilot" mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should take less time than any type of active trading. - January 16, 2025 - DDB Miner
LA Artists Offering Pet Portraits with a Purpose: Support the Pasadena Humane Society and Make Your Pet a Hero
For the month of January, Hattas Studios will donate 100% of the custom pet portrait profits to the Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA, to provide direct animal relief and rescue that have been burned, injured and require oxygen as a result of the wildfires in California. - January 15, 2025 - Hattas Studios
ShopProp Offers Free Home Buying and Renting Services to Those Affected by the Los Angeles Fire
In response to the devastating Los Angeles fire that has displaced countless families, ShopProp is proud to announce its commitment to supporting those impacted by offering free home buying and renting services. We are also calling on other real estate agents and industry professionals to join us... - January 10, 2025 - ShopProp
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Delta Power Equipment Corporation® ("DELTA") Acts Quickly to Support Efforts to Rebuild and Revitalize Areas Impacted by Devastating Floods in Western North Carolina
When Hurricane Helene struck the Carolinas, Delta employees recognized an opportunity to join in efforts to assist those working to help needy families and businesses throughout South Carolina, Western North Carolina, and Tennessee to cope with the impact of the hurricane and this devastating flood. - January 09, 2025 - Delta Power Equipment Corporation
STS Metals, a Portfolio Company of Tinicum, Has Acquired Valley Forge
Valley Forge is a leading North American player in its markets, specializing in the production of custom forged products in rounds, flats and rings in titanium and specialty alloy steels, mainly supporting the aerospace, defense and space industries. The company operates its facility in the greater... - December 18, 2024 - STS Metals
GVN Releasing Launches Mentorship & Internship Program for Emerging Creators in Entertainment
GVN Releasing proudly announces the launch of its Mentorship and Internship Program, a transformative social impact initiative designed to cultivate diverse talent within the entertainment industry. This program is dedicated to empowering young, promising writers, directors, and filmmakers from... - November 21, 2024 - GVN Releasing
VOLXTRONIC Premieres Debut Album Titled "Fairytale Fetish"
Electronic music duo VOLXTRONIC releases their debut album "Fairytale Fetish," a cavalcade of original folktronica based on popular European folk tunes. - October 26, 2024 - Christina Linhardt
Justin D. Hodson Named CALI Investigator of the Year
The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has awarded Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the prestigious Investigator of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates Justin’s outstanding contributions to the investigative profession, his dedication to mentoring others, and his role in... - October 21, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Sherwood Cares Charitable Foundation Hosts Annual Fundraising Gala
Sherwood Cares Gala raised funds to support grants to programs that address the needs of children and families in the community. - October 10, 2024 - Sherwood Cares
West Coast Cure Initiates Voluntary Recall
West Coast Cure is committed to maintaining high standards of quality and safety for its customers. To uphold its commitment to quality, it ensures that every product it sells has a passing compliance test conducted by a state-licensed laboratory. The California cannabis regulatory authority has... - October 07, 2024 - West Coast Cure
League Inc. Launches MSP IT Division Amid Growing Industry Demand
League Inc, a rapidly growing investment holding company based in Santa Clarita, CA, expands into the MSP Industry - September 26, 2024 - Kintarra
Local Private Investigator to Distribute Free Backpacks and School Supplies to Temecula Valley Children
Hodson PI, a leading professional investigations firm in Temecula, is excited to announce a special community event aimed at supporting local families and children as they prepare for the new school year. On August 20, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Hodson PI will be distributing 100 free backpacks... - August 14, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Californians Reject Board of Pharmacy’s Proposed Restrictions on Essential Alternative Medicines
Californians fight back against the Board of Pharmacy's proposed regulations that would severely restrict – and in many cases end – access to widely used sterile compounds like methylcobalamin (vitamin B12), glutathione, and NAD, easily accessible and legal in all 49 other United States. The Stop The BOP movement was formed in response, rallying significant public support to preserve access to these essential treatments. - August 08, 2024 - Stop The BOP
Watch Me Grow, Inc. Hosts 4th Annual ACEs Awareness Community Resource Fair & Back-to-School Supplies Giveaway
Watch Me Grow, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, empowering, and encouraging children, families, and communities, is proud to announce the 4th Annual ACEs Awareness Community Resource Fair & Backpack/Supplies Giveaway. This impactful event will take place on August 10 at City Park, 425 Alabama Street in Vallejo, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. - July 25, 2024 - Watch Me Grow, Inc.